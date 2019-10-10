SWAN Cup: New Telegraph top medal table

It was a moment to remember for IAAF World Athletics Championships long jump women’s bronze medalist, Ese Brume, after winning Nigeria’s only medal in Doha, Qatar last week. Speaking with CHARLES OGUNDIYA, the Commonwealth and African Games champion said she would continue to work with her coach, Kayode Yaya, in preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Excerpts…

How does it feel winning the bronze medal at the World Championship?

It was amazing and I am still feeling the vibes because it was not easy winning a medal at the World Championships. I worked so hard preparing for the championships and really my hard work paid off at the end, so I have to thank God for it.

It was Nigeria’s only medal since 2013 and the only one in Doha. Do you see yourself as a kind of messiah for the country?

At first I was afraid and scared when it was obvious that it was two of us, Tobi (Amusan) and me, remaining in the competition, so I resorted to prayers. Getting this far, I couldn’t let anyone down and I decided to put in more efforts. I knew God wouldn’t fail me and He didn’t because I was able to get a medal. I kept on praying and at the end of the day I got a bronze medal. But like you said, I am not like a Messiah but happy that God used me to get a medal for my country. I am grateful to God because my dream of getting a medal came true.

At the point when you were leading, did you have confidence that you could have won the gold?

I was not really under pressure thinking about the gold or any medal like that, I was just praying that God should bring the best out of me at the competition. I believed He had a purpose for me and was praying for it to come to pass. Although I had worked hard too, I had to succumb to His will for my life. If it was for me to win a medal, so be it and if not, I would still take it that way. I am not ready to force my way to achieve success and that has always been my way of doing things.

After you dropped to the third position, did you entertain any fear that you might drop outside the medal zone?

Not really, I was hoping on God and at that time, it was like two jumps to go for most of us, so I was confident of even going better than the jump that won me the bronze medal, but at the end I was able to get the bronze. I am grateful to God for it.

Tell us about the experience in Doha…

Doha is a beautiful place. I loved it there though it was very humid. I loved it because where I am based, Cyprus, is very hot so I was able to adjust quickly to the weather in Doha. Also the audience was good; they helped us the athletes a lot. The atmosphere was okay, the hospitality of the locals was one of the best I have experienced in recent years. It was a good one for me, especially being the place where I won my first World Championships medal.

Will this serve as a boost ahead of the Olympic Games?

I finished fifth at the last Olympics but didn’t do too much at the World Championships a year later, so winning the bronze in Doha has boosted my confidence ahead of the Olympics in 2020. I am hoping that next year will be great. I am going back now to improve on myself; I will keep on believing in my coach, something that is important for me, and also trusting God that everything will be better in the new season.

Malaika Mihambo actually won the event at the World Championships, how soon do you think you can beat her?

Malaika is a great athlete and awesome but I am not just competing against her or any other person like that, I am competing against my own distance. I am competing to better my distance and work on how to be a better athlete each passing day.

What has competing against someone like that done to your confidence?

Like I said I am not competing against her but against myself. However, competing alongside her was a great motivation for me and also it has boosted my confidence as an athlete.

Four top medals in less than three years; Commonwealth Games, African Championship, African Games and now World Championship, do you see yourself already at the top or a work in progress?

Getting such medals in less than three years shows that God has been wonderful to me and He will continue to see me through. I won’t say I am there yet because I have a lot to still do but surely I am getting there gradually. I will continue to work hard with my coach for my good to be better and better turning to best.

Can you say moving to Cyprus has helped you a lot?

Staying in Cyprus has helped me a lot; it has taught me so many things. Before I came to Cyprus, people were like what was I going there to do, it was like all those that have been there in the past, what have they achieved, but I kept on telling them that mine would be an exception and it has shown in my performances since. It has been a great time for me since moving to the school. God is using my coach to help me and I want to thank God for directing our steps to Cyprus.

There was a surprise welcome reception for you by your school, Eastern Mediterranean University, how did you feel when you came out of the airport and you heard the song ‘You are the best, Ese Brume’?

It was a big surprise for me, I couldn’t really believe it. I was looking forward to having a good rest after the stress of the journey but all that disappeared when I saw my fellow students applauding me. It shows they appreciated what I did and such thing will propel me to do more because it meant a lot to me. I really want to thank everyone for their support.

How has it been combining sports and education?

Combining both has helped me to be more responsible as a person. It has taught me to take charge of certain situations that I had not really been doing in the past. Although it has not been easy, God has been seeing me through.

Will you say the presence of coach Kayode Yaya with you in school has helped you?

I can say how much relief I got when it was agreed that he could join me in school. He is like my second father because he took me away from my parents at a very tender age and he has been there for me as a father. Having someone like that with you, someone to talk to, to share your fears with, someone to tell your problems and so on, it has helped me settle down. He is my father, my prayer partner and also my coach who understands my system and what I need to do at a time.

What do you think you need to become the best in the world?

Just to continue to work hard and trust in God. I cannot do it alone with my power but with the support of God. I am someone that believes in prayers and it has been helping me even though I have to add hard work to all I am doing.

You cried after winning the African Games title, why?

The medal was so special to me. I had a serious injury four years ago and so many people said that I wouldn’t ’t be able to jump again, but thank God for where I am today. The medal was like an Olympic medal to me. That was why I shed tears when the medal was presented to me. Now I have added the World Championships bronze medal to it, I am sure more will follow in the New Year.

What are you looking forward to as an athlete?

Like every other athlete, I want to be the best in the world in my sport, be a better person both as an athlete and also as a woman. I still have a lot to achieve and I pray God sees me through.

Where do you expect to be in the next four years?

Where God wants me to be because I am just a tool in His hands and He will surely use me well.

Are you already planning for days after sports?

I will say that’s more reason why I am combining education with sports at the moment because one day I will retire and then it will be other things. I am working hard to get my degree in school and also try and do some other things that will make my future secure.

Tell us about your relationship if you are in one at the moment.

(…laughs) That’s a personal thing for me now, I am still a young girl and hopefully when the time is ripe, everything will fall in place for me. I just want to concentrate on my education and my career at the moment.

What will be your advice for those other athletes coming up?

They should trust in themselves and also continue to work hard. They should not cut corners or indulge in drugs to get to the top.

