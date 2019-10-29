S’West, S’South dominate Chevron Junior Tennis Mastersally

Players from the South-West and South-South completely dominated the eight events of the Chevron Junior Tennis Masters which ended at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club on Sunday.

The tournament which featured two age categories – boys and girls 12s and 16s – was the culmination of a three-month long training programme which impacted over 1500 school and out of school children in seven target locations. The masters tournament featured the best players from the training programmes and the best players from the six zones of the country.

The grand finale started with the girl’s 12 between Nene Yakubu of the South West, runner up in the last edition, and Favour Amaechi from the South-South. Yakubu who was favoured to win and got majority support from about 1000 students and children who attended the finals, overcame a late surge from Amaechi which saw the Port Harcourt based girl take the second set to win 10-7, 8-10, 10-3.

The boy’s 12 final took an almost similar pattern with the No.1 seed, Seun Ogunsakin (aka Nadal) from the South West, also a runner-up in the last edition, rallying back from a set down to clinch the title 7-10, 10-5, 10-8. Rebecca Ekpeyong of the South-South retained her title with a tough 12-10, 10-12, 10-3 victory over Jesutoyosi Adeusi of the South West.

With top 16s like Omolade Aderemi, Favour Moses, and Omolayo Bamidele promoted to the seniors, it was assumed that 15 year-old Ekpeyong was going to have an easy tournament but that proved not to be the case as she also had a testy semifinal match against Mary Udofa from the North Central.

Like this: Like Loading...