Sylva: Cost of oil production not sustainable

he Federal Government has harped on the need to reduce the cost of crude oil production in the country to a single digit, in order to optimize revenue from the nation’s oil sector, to build a bigger and resilient economy.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timpre Sylva, made this known at a one-day workshop on ‘Effective Cost Management in the Oil and Gas Sector’ organised by the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) in collaboration with the Quantity Surveyors Registration Board of Nigeria (QSRBN), yesterday in Abuja.

Former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, had said government was targeting $15 per barrel.

However earlier this year, the former Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, had claimed that the NNPC’S production cost was $22 despite operators saying industry cost was $32.

But Sylva, who raised concerns that the cost of crude oil production in the country was one of the highest in the world, maintained that the present cost of crude oil production at over $35 per barrel was not sustainable.

Represented by his senior assistant and chief of staff, Engr. Moses Olamide, the minister said there was the urgent need for Nigeria to reduce the cost of crude oil production by 30 per cent to a single digit, as obtainable in other climes.

The minister said: “Despite our quest for growing the economy and the potential for great investment opportunities, particularly in the oil and gas sector, the cost of crude oil production in Nigeria is still one of the highest in the world.

“The technical cost of crude oil production in the 80s/90s was around $4 per barrel, in the early 2000, it was between $5 and $6 per barrel while today, it is over $35 per barrel. It is interesting to note that some countries like Kuwait and UAE are producing at less than $10 per barrel.

“In the regime of $50-$60 per barrel price of crude oil, a cost of over $30 per barrel is unsustainable and that is why we need to reverse the trend. In other words, the need to achieve effective cost management in the oil and gas sector is an urgency of yesterday.

“It is my hope that we shall all use the outcome of this conference to give our oil sector the propulsion they require to bring down the cost of crude oil production to a single digit as obtainable in other economies.”

Executive Secretary of PTDF, Dr. Bello Gusau, who noted that government was keen on reducing the cost of crude oil production in the country, revealed that cost engineering, cost control, cost estimating and other cost management issues were the major challenges bedevilling the oil and gas sector.

