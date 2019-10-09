The Mega City / Life
Taking CSR to schools
Pupils and teachers of Olambe Community Primary School, located in the Akute area of Ogun State, were visibly excited when officials of Ikeja Electric, recently paid them a surprise visit.
The Ikeja Electric officials were loaded with tons of stationery-pens, pencils and school bags. They also promised to provide uniforms for pupils who didn’t have.
According to the officials, the visit and donation, was really part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility programme, tagged: “Back to School.”
The officials seized the opportunity to educate the school management and pupils about electrocution.
Mr. Henry Adelakun, the business manager of Ikeja Electric, explained that the visit of the officials was their way of giving back to the society.
He further said: “Ikeja Electric is going to public schools and providing them with basic needs like schoolbags, notebooks, pencils, pens and other stationery. We shall also provide school uniforms to those without uniforms.”
The donation took place in the school premises. The officials generate intellectual games for the pupils, whereby questions were asked and those that got the right answers were rewarded with extra gifts. Before the officials left the school, at least 14 pupils were promised new uniforms. Adelakun urged the pupils to be attentive in class, reminding them that they were leaders of tomorrow.
His words: “About 50 years ago, I was once like you. I never believed I could attain the height of greatness in life. But today, I have built a house, purchased a car and have been opportune to travel to some foreign countries. I was able to achieve all these because I was committed, focused and committed to my studies. I believe there are senators, presidents, governors and captains of industries among those of you here today. You can achieve a greater height than I, just mind your studies!”
According to Adelakun, there was nothing like NEPA anymore, “What we have now is Ikeja Electric Plc. So, whenever we supply electricity, you should say, ‘God bless Ikeja Electric.’ And when the power is seized, you say, ‘God bless Ikeja Electric.’ All consumers should endeavour to keep praying for Ikeja Electric in every situation.”
According to him, Ikeja Electric has discovered earlier that morning, that power supply in the community had been disconnected due to community members’ failure to pay their bills.
“But I later reconciled by telling my boys to connect it because we want all electric consumers in this community, especial children to be able to watch cartoons in their various homes. More importantly, we believe you are the leaders of tomorrow and shouldn’t be made to suffer.”
Adelakun said that Abule Egba Business Unit is the largest in Ikeja Electric, comprising of Ikorodu, Shomolu, Ikeja, Oshodi and Abule Egba itself.
He noted that Abule Egba has six undertaking units; Fagba, Ijaiye, Olambe, Iju, Sango and Akute. He said that these units and locations are populated with over 150,000 customers.
He added that Ikeja Electric’s relationship with people has been wonderful. He said that people have acknowledged the fact that, “Ikeja Electric is working perfectly. People have also confessed that they are enjoying our services.”
He explained that, to get customers’ feedback was often difficult, leading Ikeja Electric to come up with an initiative tagged ‘Customers Spheres.’
“We go out every Saturday, to various locations and we ask them to table their complaints, while instant solutions are proffered. However, after providing services, we expect our clients to reciprocate by paying their bills on time. They should protect all our equipment against vandalism, of which the community leaders are working progressively with us. Just about six months ago, some community leaders were able to arrest some vandals,” he said.
Adelakun said that Ikeja Electric was far better than before, stressing that, “it is not as if our company cannot provide 24 hours power supply, but you have to look at the metric density. The higher the increase of power we supply, there’s tendency for loses. But we are working towards supplying 24 hours power supply.”
Similarly, the Quality Health Safety and Environment Specialist of Ikeja Electric also explained that the company generates electricity and gives to transmission, while transmission gives to distribution company, which is Ikeja Electric, “which simply means we are the ones providing electricity to your homes.”
He maintained that everyone, especially children, should avoid playing under the power line. He urged the pupils to tell their parents to always switch off all electrical appliances in the house, including bulbs, when going out or going to bed, in order to avoid property being damaged.
He added: “Consumers’ safety is our utmost priority, as such, we are doing everything possible to ensure safety. There is an initiative titled H2O which means Harm 2 Zero, absence of harm.”
The Abule-Egba Business Unit Head, Mr. Allen Ebosiem, disclosed that Olambe Community Primary School was not the only school such donations were taking place.
He added: “We’re also having something like this at Ikorodu area. It is part of our Personal Corporate Social Responsibility (PCSR), to give back a little bit of what the community has given in order to put smiles on the faces of our clients. We are not only concerned about distributing energy of choice, but also to make people happy. In Abule-Egba Business Unit, we are working on how people can enjoy 24hours power supply. We have gone a long way to make it happen.”
Ebosiem urged people to endeavour to pay their bills as and when due in order to avoid disconnection. This was also as he advised that customers should ensure they avoid illegal tapping of, “our electric facilities so as to ensure safety of lives and health of the citizens.”
The media relations manager for Ikeja Electric, Mr. Ayeni Akinola, said that Ikeja Electric decided to come to Olambe Community Primary School because it was part of their Network. He stressed that the expectation of any reputable organisation was to give back to the society.
“It is not just asking people to pay for electricity fees without giving them something in return. More so, we want the society to portray our company as a reputable one.”
Reacting to questions on why consumers are not benefiting 24 hours power supply, Akinola explained that Ikeja Electric was distributing power according to what they got from the national grid. “I think by now, some areas are getting 16 to 18 hours power supply. Soon, we hope to attain the level of supplying 24 hours power. We are using this opportunity to urge consumers to protect all the electrical facilities in their communities against vandalism and theft. They should avoid illegal connections and endeavour to pay their bills and stop the act of stealing energy,” he said.
I wanted to build a house with the money we collected-impersonator of Bauchi state Governor who defraud intending pilgrims.
The Mega City / Life
Akute, Denro-Isashi: A perennial flood problem comes again
Rainy season can come with tales of woes and satisfaction for many residents. But to the inhabitants and travellers on Denro-Isashi road, in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State, the season has made commuting a harrowing experience. MURITALA AYINLA reports
N
othing will excite the residents and commuters of Akute, Denro-Isashi community in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State than to see the flooded portion of the major road leading to the community, which is also a link road to other communities around dried up.
For nearly three weeks, the persistent flood has sacked them from their homes and made commuting a harrowing experience. With the road already submerged by the flood from the river, residents are at the mercy of daring scavengers and other jobless boys, who make brisk business ferrying residents on their backs across the massively flooded portion of the road.
Daily, hundreds of commuters who live in the Ogun State border and work in Lagos usually get stranded for many hours, looking for means to cross the flooded road following the collapse of the wooden bridge temporarily constructed by residents on the road.
Many commuters queue for hours waiting for means to cross the flooded portion of the road. They are usually left with two options: to be ferried by group of young Hausa scavengers or cart pushers, who carry them on shoulder or be shipped across the flooded road by a group of young boys, who use a damaged refrigerator as canoe. Others use canoe to transport them across.
Except if they used the wooden bridge, commuter pays N100 to be ferried across the flooded road. Married women or young ladies, they are all at the mercy of the scavengers, who carry them on their shoulders to cross the road.
Brisk businesses
At least, the operators of a boat commonly called “Taxified” by the groups of boys who operate on the road make as much as N20,000 daily carrying 25 passengers to cross the road. The boat convey about 25 passengers, who are stranded commuters across the flooded potion at the cost of N100.
Those who use damaged refrigerator fondly called “Uber”, a carcass of a damaged fridge used as canoe, carry one commuter each at a time.
Speaking with New Telegraph, one of the boys who ferry passengers on the shoulder said they make between N6,000 and N7,000 daily depending on their strength and the number of people they could carry daily.
Another, Salisu Buhari, who operate the ‘Uber’, said they make up to N12,000 and 15,000 daily. “You know we are four people that paddle the object. Four of us ensure the passenger doesn’t fall inside the water.”
Also speaking, one of the operators of the canoe which convey about 25 passengers or more at a time, said in less than 15 minutes they can make N5,000 from the brisk business.
“People must go out to work. This is temporary work too. Each of the passengers must pay N100 before we embark on the journey on the flooded water. We have to make quick money from the challenges of flooded road.”
It was learnt that the development made many of the residents of the area to relocate from their homes to seek refuge in the homes of friends and relations outside the area.
Past efforts, self-help
While some believe the traditional ruler in the area had consistently intervened to assist the stranded commuters, others believed the Baale of Denro-Olasepe, Chief Lateef Afolabi, was using the bridge to make some money for himself, saying since commuters pay to access the bridge.
But the Baale said the river usually overflows its banks every three years, adding that the plank bridge were built out of pity due to stress people within the area go through anytime this river overflows.
He confirmed that the plank bridge breaks in about four different places regularly due to the multitude of commuters, justifying the reason for charging commuters to enable them get fund to mend the bridge.
A call to Ogun State Government
Perhaps, the Ogun State government will, this time around, look into the challenges faced by the residents after years of neglect. Residents said that several calls had been made to the government in the past to find a lasting solution to the perennial flooding but nothing was done. They lamented that the wooden bridge, temporarily built whenever the area is flooded has not in any way addressed the challenge since they pay N50 using the bridge.
Mrs Ademola Toyosi, a commuter, called on the state governor, Mr Dapo Abiodun, to urgently wade into the transportation challenges with a permanent solution, saying that the river usually overflowed its banks every three years.
“As it is, this road leads to communities like Iwaye, Alasepe, Denro, Ishasi, Iboko, Odo Ipa, Pipeline, Akutesorun, Akute, Arifanla, and others, including Lambe towards Alausa. All the people living in those areas pass through this road. So, we are appealing to the governor to help us fix this road.
“We are appealing to the Ogun State Governor, Mr Dapo Abiodun, to please proffer a lasting solution on the road. We are tired of this temporary solution of Plank Bridge where we pay N50 per head. Let the road be fixed with a solid concrete bridge.”
The Mega City / Life
BBNAIJA: A show of Shame?
The Big Brother Naija television series programmed for 99 days with cash price of N60 million ended with much controversy. While many who spoke to New Telegraph questioned the moral values of the programme, some argued passionately that it was a programme with targeted audience in youths and with definite messages. Blessing Adenuga writes
Nigeria government should ban the reality show – Adeyeye Samuel, pastor
I don’t support BB Naija because it doesn’t add value and I’m a Christian. I can’t tell people in public that I do watch BBNaija. The show has been impactful in the youth in two ways, which are educative and corrupt. To me, it doesn’t add value to my family. The value BBNaija is adding in the society is about 30% educative and 70% corrupt, because most of the corrupt aspect is what the youth are waiting to see, like them sleeping with each together. You will see them on YouTube having sex, they don’t even hide it anymore. If they can do that and on YouTube, they can as well have sex in public. My advice to Nigerian youths is that they should stop watching the show, and Nigeria government should ban the reality show because it doesn’t add values. It may add values economically but not adding to moral values. I will advise the youth not to place their focus in the money because the end result is destruction. If they can have sex openly, they can also do it on public.
It’s an impactful programme for the youth – Awosika Opeyemi, Fashion designer-
Yes, I’m fan of BBN. I love it a lot. After Telemondo, that is the next thing I watch. I’m the social type. And I love reality show. BBNaija is very interesting. It’s all about Nigeria youths coming together to show their character and is all about a game, the game consist of their attitude and knowledge, how wise and creative they are, and how they can tolerate each other. I will support my children to watch it if they are adults, and I can even go for it if I want to, but it can influence the children to do what is not good. There is one girl in my neighborhood. She is 16, and love watching the show and her favorite housemate there is Tasha. So, I advised her to stop watching the show because she might pick the wrong side of it. So, for children, they should stop it but for adult they can continue. The program is impactful to the youth because the house mate get signed to be brand Ambassadors for companies and in term of youth outside it entertains them. Other people’s intention might be different from what they are watching. My friend said he watches BBNaija whenever he’s feeling horny. That is why he is watching the show but to me, I love BBNaija because it is entertaining. Most parents don’t like the show. They don’t allow their children to watch. I can remember a parent telling me she doesn’t allow her children to watch the show and she herself doesn’t watch it. So, I have to start educating her on it because she thinks it not a good show.
I totally support the reality show – Onuoha Henry, student
I’m a very big fan of BBNaija. I think the show is wonderful because it is actually aimed at bringing people from different backgrounds together. I love the show and if my kids want to take part in the show, I have no problem with that because my parents supported my decisions and I will do same to my kids. So, if they want to participate in the show they are free as birds, mine is just to advise them and support them with prayers. I do subscribe to the channel. I just don’t know why people have problem with it. I think they are hypocrites. It has added morals to me being one of the youths in the community. It makes me know how to be patient and good to different temperament in the society, also to know when to talk and when not to. I totally support the Television reality show because it is the only TV show trending and a show that focuses more on the youth.
BBNaija has not been impactful to the youth – Sunday Okoli, Disc Jockey
I’m not a fan of BBNaija but I do watch the show if there weren’t any of my favorite programs on. Due to what I watched on the TV, BBNaija is an entertainment show and a game. It is all about what you can bring up in terms of bringing ideas, how you can play your role in the house and how you can relate with other people. It is mostly entertaining during eviction and games. It is just all about what you give a person. It’s actually a show that looks out on how smart you can be. I can support my children to participate in the show because for you to be on screen, it means you are a celebrity and I will be a father of celebrity. However, truth is that BBNaija is not doing anything impactful to the youth because often we hear and watch live sex on TV which is not proper at all. Camera man who shot stuffs like this should simply take the camera off the scene because the teens are seeing it. Really, that should be a no go area for BBNaija, that is one area they messed up big time. There should have been rules and regulations to guide the housemates and should be stated to them before entering the house to know what they can do and what they couldn’t do in the house. It would serve as deterrent to other incoming Housemates, so that they don’t repeat the nonsense of having live sex on set. Really, I don’t think the show has been impactful on the youths because I usually go to ball stations to watch football match and anytime I overheard some groups of guys discussing about the popular show, they usually comment mostly about the ladies, how Tasha breast is big and all that. So, I think it has not been impactful to the youth in our communities. My advice for the youth in Nigeria is to work hard, make their money and only watch at their free time. Youths shouldn’t be addicted to the show. It isn’t worth it at all.
Youths should devout their time, energy to work hard – Dada Ademola, accountant
I don’t really like it because the show has obscenity publications, harmful pictures and scenes. According to the program which included sex, romance and kiss are just not a good show, not suitable for children. I’m still single though but let me assume that I am married and have kids, I can’t and will never support my kids to watch the show and will never even support them when they are fully grown. Like I said earlier, it is full of obscene publications and scenes. So, what did they expect the kids who watched the show to do? They will surely engage in such act and can even go to school to practice such with their friends; even some parents sit at home with their kids to watch it. They believed it was an entertainment, ignorant of the consequence of such programme on their children. Honestly, the programme was not useful for Nigerian youths. It was not impactful. My advice for our youths is that they should use their time and energy to invest on what will make them and family great. Simply put, work hard as there is dignity in labour. It was pure nonsense. One of the housemates named Tasha was asked what the characteristics of a winner are, she replied ‘Me’. She doesn’t even understand English. Some of them didn’t really know why they were there. They were just there for fame and fun. A whole graduate saying me as a characteristic of a winner. The program wasted youths’ time; the show didn’t improve morals. BBNaija didn’t teach morals in the real sense of it.
It’s fun, intriguing – Omolara Aderinsola, Nurse
It was actually fun and intriguing. It gave a palpitating suspense. I confess that I love the show and my favourite-Mercy won. There was nothing wrong with the programme. It depends on that aspect people subscribed in their belief. Most people that went for the BBNaija did not go there to play; they had something they worked on; they got more eyes on them and more eyes on their product and more eyes on anything they are doing. After all people are watching them; brands are watching them. That’s why they get endorsement. That is why they get many things, juicy offers. You can actually say it is impactful to the people that went for it or not, doing anything to me and in another way, it actually shows me that good character and cordial relationship with other relationship actually matters. The impact is that mind how you relate with people, be cordial, be a people person, the world doesn’t revolve around you.
The Mega City / Life
Ekiti: Monarchs’ pains over new head
…Elders call for peace
Silent pains of Ekiti monarchs
Traditional rulers in any society are regarded as custodians of culture. Traditional belief has it that they mediate between their subjects and the ancestors for physical and spiritual progress within the communities. Nowadays, political impacts/influence tends to have undermined the great monarchical power in some ways. With the system of recognition /staff office introduced during the colonial era, political system began to have upper weight on the natural /spiritual roles of royal highnesses as many of them even struggle for recognition in the political terrain.
In Ekiti State, history of the traditional institution otherwise known as Pelupelu began after the end of Kiriji war in 1886 with 16 monarchs including Deji of Akure and Owa Olobo of Obo Ayegunle Ekiti. There was an adjustment in the traditional institution when Akure decided to leave and form Akure kingdom through Ajapada. Obo Ayegunle too moved to Kwara. So, the Elemure of Emure Ekiti, Attah of Ayede and Olomuo were screened by the Obas then and absolved into Pelupelu. This history was captured by Ajero of Ijero, Oba Joseph Adewole, as parts of the documents attached to the originating summon filed by counsel and deposed to by Ajero on behalf of other Obas who are suing Governor Kayode Fayemi.
The Pelupelu Obas include Ajero of Ijero, Alara of Aramoko, Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Ogoga of Ikere, Olomuo of Omuo, Attah of Ayede, Onitaji of Itaji, Oloye of Oye, Arinjale of Ise, Ologotun of Ogotun, Onitaji of Itaji, Elemure of Emure, Alaaye of Efon, Owa Ooye of Okemesi and Olojudo of Ido Faboro, the Elekole of Ikole Ekiti and Onisan of Isan.
However, since 1999, every successive government in Ekiti in a way have not been taking the tradition and customs into consideration, the institution was politicised with abstract promotion. September 17, 2014, a letter purportedly signed by Special Adviser to Governor Kayode Fayemi, Chief Aderemi Ajayi to upgrade four monarchs and the beneficiaries of such promotion have increased the number of the Pelupelu Obas to 22.
Whereas the Chieftaincy Law 3 of 2000 enacted under the Adeniyi Adebayo administration and the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers Committee Resolution of June 19, 2001 indicated that there were 31 Grade ‘A’ Obas but only 16 of them are Pelupelu . Part of the resolutions at that time was that the chieftaincy edict allowed only the 16 Pelupelu Obas to rotate the traditional council chairmanship at the state level and at the local government level.
Since then, the chairmanship was being rotated among the 16 monarchs from three geopolitical zones of the state. For instance, the Ologotun was from the South senatorial district, he handed over to Oloye Of Oye Ekiti from the northern senatorial district. So, the Central senatorial district ought to produce the next Chairman in that order. What is more, Ologotun who held the position before the immediate past Chairman, is from the same local government with the new Chairman.
Since the old Ondo state ,the chairmanship rotation has been within the original 16 Pelupelu Obas ,only the 16 Alademerindinlogun were considered for council Chairman.
The news of the appointment of Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Alabi, as the new traditional Council Chairman following the expiration of the tenure of Oloye of Oye Ekiti, Oba Oluwole Ademolaju tends not to go down well in the minds of the revered Obas. Alawe as the Chairman is to serve for a period of two years. The 16 most prominent monarchs called ‘Pelupelu Obas’ described the action taken by Fayemi picking someone outside the 16 Obas called ‘Alademerindinlogin’ to occupy the exalted seat , as a flagrant violation of the Ekiti State Chieftaincy Law. This was because the Pelupelu Obas who are rotating the chairmanship have not all had their turns.
Although, no reason was given for this action on the part of the governor, it was learnt that the new Chairman stood by the Governor even at the risk of facing any doom from the then Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose.
An anonymous source said “It was an open secret that the monarchs especially the prominent ones were fully in support of Ayodele Fayose prior to the governorship election in 2018. Therefore given the sensitive nature of the position, the governor felt the position should go to a trusted ally,”
Though Ilawe-Ekiti community is blessed with prominent people both at home and in Diaspora that could easily influenced the choice of their monarch as no 1 Oba. Expressing dissatisfaction on the development, the 16 Obas resorted to legal action to challenge the decision of the governor.
Joined in the suit with the registration number HAD/76/2019 are; Governor Kayode Fayemi(1st defendant), Attorney General of Ekiti State, Wale Fapohunda (2nd) and Oba Adebanji Alabi(3rd). An originating summon filed by Dr. B.A.M. Ajibade((SAN) on August 7, 2019 and deposed to by Ajero of Ajero, Oba Joseph Adewole, on behalf of other 15 Obas, sought an interlocutory injunction restraining Fayemi from swearing in Alawe as the Chairman of the Council.
The monarchs sought the following declarations: whether the 1st defendant is empowered under Council of Traditional Rulers Law, Cap 15, Laws of Ekiti State 2012 , to appoint the chairman of Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers on a bi- annual rotational basis from amongst only class of Obas constituted Alademerindinlogun/Pelupelu Obas of Ekiti State. That the claimants are the only valid authentic Obas or traditional rulers under the classification of Alademerindinlogun qualified to be so appointed as Chairman.
“A declaration that the 3rd respondent can’t be appointed as Chairman of the council in consonance with the Ekiti State Traditional Council Law.
“A declaration that the appointment of the 3rd defendant by the 1st was a flagrant violation of the law , unlawful, null and void, unjustifiable, illegal and unsustainable.
“An order nullifying the appointment of the 3rd defendant as the Chairman of the council of traditional rulers.
“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the 3rd defendant as chairman of the traditional council and other relevant orders as deem first by the court.” The aggrieved monarchs maintained that by composition, the Council of Ekiti State Traditional Rulers has Permanent and rotational members. “The statute stipulated that the permanent and rotational members shall be appointed by the Governor from among the recognised traditional rulers In Ekiti State.
“There shall be a chairman for the council who shall be appointed by the Governor on bi -annual rotation among the Pelupelu Obas in the state”.
In a letter earlier written to the Governor in August 2 and signed by 15 Pelupelu Obas with the exception of Oore of Otun, Oba Adedapo Popoola, who traveled abroad, the monarchs told Fayemi to reverse the action, saying a court had earlier struck out a suit filed by five monarchs who were promoted to Pelupelu and seeking recognition of that status .
They said the promotion of Alawe, Olosi, Olojudo (Ido Ile), Arajaka and Oluyin to that Pelupelu rank by government, was an erosion of the tradition, saying all the appointments were done in violation of the tradition and existing laws. They said they are opposed to the appointment and threatened that they won’t attend the inauguration of Alawe as Council Chairman and any meeting of the council where he presides.
“We respectfully state that we would be creating a bad precedent to accept to sit under a chairmanship of Alawe as it would amount to a disregard for the tradition on earth and a sin against our forefathers,” they said.
The contention of the Obas was that, lesser Obas’ can only be promoted traditionally, that is through the council of Obas after thorough screening and strict consideration for the antecedents and rich historical and cultural backgrounds of that kingdom as they did in the case of Olomuo, Attah and Elemure. “Before Kiriji war, all the pioneer 16 had fledging and thriving kingdoms with Ijero, Ado, Ikole leading in terms of structures and political administrations.”
The Ekiti Council of elders forum took its own part by initiating a peaceful resolution on the crisis. The elders appealed to Fayemi to find a way of resolving the logjam with the traditional rulers to save the state from crisis and prevent the situation from being hijacked by miscreants.
The elders made an appeal at a press conference addressed by the chairman of the forum, Prof. Joseph Oluwasanmi that time has come for the two warring factions to sheath their swords. “We, as senior citizens had the opportunity of discussing with the governor once and the Obas twice. Each side, we must admit quoted relevant portions of documents, ancient and recent , to support the chairmanship being extended beyond the 16.
“The problem we now face as a state is that the situation which has assumed proportions beyond anyone’s estimation must be brought down for Ekiti to be in peace and harmony.
“We refuse to visualise a situation whereby the government and traditional rulers are at loggerheads, a situation which can be exploited by miscreants. Looking back into history, we must consider ourselves lucky to have a political entity of our own, contestants from other parts of the country with huge financial muscles and influences failed to beat us to the game.
“We appeal to our royal fathers to continue to display maturity and remain fathers of all as in our age old tradition and culture,” he said. Laying significance on the need to shift grounds, Chief Deji Fasuan, said the two sides must be willing to dialogue at this stage. “We are appealing to our son, Governor Fayemi and our fathers, to be committed to peace, because we know what will happen but we don’t want it to happen.
“Our own is to stay at the middle and mediate between the two parties.
Government action is not being seen as reversible, but we want to make peace,” he said.
The Mega City / Life
A progress impeded by vandalism over billing
U nwholesome activities of vandals and inability of Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to provide Pre-Payment Meters (PPM) to customers have been identified as the major challenges hindering distribution of electricity to customers in North-East states.
Respondents to a survey conducted by News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa, Borno,Yobe and neighbouring Jigawa, who also spoke on other problems, identified the two as the main factors. Whereas customers harped on non-provision of PPM to check the problem of over-billing and frequent outage, officials of the DisCos complained of customers defaulting in settlement of bills and frequent theft of their facilities.
The officials said those problems were hindering the regular flow of power generated as the facilities served as the channels for the flow, and money from customers was needed to pay for energy secured for distribution. The Bauchi Regional office of Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC) said activities of vandals was affecting its effort at collecting and supplying electricity to its customers spread across the state. Head, Network Engineers, Bauchi Region, Shehu Mohammed, told NAN that some of the company’s equipment were being vandalised frequently, causing damage and power outage.
According to him, some areas experience load shedding due to the inability of transformers to pick two feeders at a time.
He said that the company ran at a loss as a result of customers defaulting in settlement of their bills. Mohammed said requests by customers for PPM were increasing and being attended to Alhaji Ahmed Shehu, Chairman, Bauchi Ward Development Committee, said the issue of estimated billing was a source of concern to consumers. He said that such billing often left doubts in the minds of consumers, who believed they were being short-changed. Shehu said that such consumers insisted on provision of PPMs, which were not forthcoming. Mrs Fatima Abubakar, a trader in Bauchi, said provision of PPM would reduce doubts surrounding the acceptance of bills by customers. But Mr. Emmanuel James, a welder in Bauchi, said the power supply in the town was commendable in recent times. The issue of PPM was also raised by residents of Gombe, who expressed their displeasure with the Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC) for failing to provide them with same. Usman Umar, a resident of Bagadaza community in the town, said that the continuation of estimated billing system that gave room for ‘crazy’ bills, even when other DisCos had started providing their customers with PPM, gave room for suspicion. “Every month, I pay bills for power that I did not consume. This is painful but that is the situation here,” he said. Another customer, Malam Mohammed Rabilu, described the power supply in Gombe as ‘a unique problem,’ claiming that other states were better off. “They (JEDC) only distribute bills and not power; how can I be billed N8, 000 monthly and yet I can’t get 6 hours of power in a day”, he fumed. Miss Rebecca Yakubu, a trader in Wuro Juli Community, a suburb of Gombe metropolis, echoed the same complaints of not having value for money paid as electricity charges. Reacting to the complaints, Mrs Saratu Dauda, head, Public Relations, JEDC, Gombe office,told NAN that the Jos DisCo was not deliberately denying PPM to its customers.
Dauda stated that the meter roll-out for customers in Gombe State would soon commence, adding that all modalities were being put in place to ensure that the exercise was hitch-free whenever it commenced. “We do not enjoy it that our customers are dissatisfied with our services, and we are really doing our best to see how we can bridge those gaps. “To Gombe communities and populace of the state that are dissatisfied with such gaps, we are assuring them that we have ongoing plans to sensitise them better on the billing methodology. “We have adopted the new billing system, which is basically based on the methodology given by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), and we are working to ensure the commission’s directive is complied with. “Some DisCos have commenced, but the JEDC has not because of the unique nature of our business environment. “We are putting these modalities in place so that when we start, we will not have challenges,” Dauda said. In Adamawa, Mr Kingsley Nkemneme, the Senior Corporate Communication Officer of Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC), listed non-payment of bills and theft of electricity facilities as some of the major challenges confronting the company in the North-East. The YEDC is responsible for supplying electricity to Adamawa, Borno, Yobe and Taraba states. Nkemneme also listed low cost of electricity tariff being charged consumers as another challenge affecting the business.
According to him, about 70 per cent of its customers do not pay their electricity bill, until they are coerced through disconnection. “There is also the problem of electricity theft and meter by-pass by many customers,” Nkemneme said. He said YEDC was doing its best to ensure steady supply of electricity and prompt response in rectifying faults whenever reported. “We supply 15 to 20 hours of electricity, and sometimes even 24 hours power to our customers,” Nkemneme said. On complaints of outrageous bill by consumers through estimated billing, Nkemneme said the company was doing its best and hoped that the mass metering programme of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), would go along way in addressing the problem. Alhaji Usman Maulud who spoke on behalf of Jimeta Progressives Forum, a group that has been having a running battle with YEDC in Yola over outrageous bills, said customers in Yola were okay with the steady power supply, but their major concern was outrageous bills. “They are charging people very high and are reluctant to provide PPM as promised. “People without meters who are in the majority, are being charged between N15,000 to N20,000 monthly, and most of those people, if provided with PPM, will pay far less than what they are being charged. “Let customers have meters so that all this outrageous bill thing can be addressed. It will also help in proper regulation of power consumption. “We have staged series of protest over that; the company is now registering people, promising to supply them meters. Let’s wait and see,” Maulud said.
In Yobe, one of the states under YEDC, Business Manager in charge of the state, Mr Mahmoud Sajo, said the company had increased daily power supply to the state since Oct. 2018, when 330KVA line was launched by the Federal Government. The Business Manager told NAN that customers enjoyed power supply for about 18 to 20 hours daily. “The company faces no challenge in terms of distributing the power, except for some technical issues that occur inevitably from time to time,” he said.
According to him, with the current development, customers are having value for what they paid for. “The number of complaints from our customers has reduced drastically and their response to payment has increased”, he added. However, he called on those who engaged in illegal connections and defaulters, to desist from the act and comply with the laid down rules and regulations of the company for better services. Some customers in Damaturu who spoke to NAN, also testified that there was positive development in power supply in the state. Bashir Sulaiman, a Damaturu resident, said customers now enjoyed electricity supply for several hours, and that the current was more powerful, compared to sometimes back. Baba Ali, a barber, also said the stability of power had improved, but that the tariff had also increased.
However, electricity consumers in Dutse, Jigawa state, decried excessive billing by the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO). Some of those who spoke to NAN in Dutse, said they were being over-charged compared to what they consumed. One of the complainants, Malam Ahmad Nasir, cited his case of over-billing. “I am the only one living in my house and I have only two bulbs which are energy savers; no television, no air conditioner, only those bulbs – one in my room and in the toilet. “When I go out in the morning, I return at 10 p.m and KEDCO usually brings bill of between N4,000 and 4,500 monthly”, he lamented. Two other consumers in the state, Hassan Abubakar and Mohammed Salisu, said the company charged each resident in their neighbourhood between N5, 000 and N 6, 000 monthly, without adequate power supply. They said when the over-billing became unbearable, they decided to remain without power for the past two years since they were not ready to be ripped-off indefinitely. Also, in July 2019, some residents of Takur site, Mopol Base and Danmasars in Dutse LGA, besieged the regional office of KEDCO in Dutse, to protest what they termed as ‘crazy billing’. Malam Yusuf Dasanin-Allah, who led the protest to KEDCO office, said that they were being billed arbitrarily, even when power outage was frequent. Dasanin-Allah, who spoke on behalf of the protesters, alleged that the company charged each house between N8, 000 and N10, 000 monthly, with or without commensurate power supply. “We are always surprised at the end of each month when the company gave us huge bills to settle,” he said. Contacted for his comments on the issue, Mr Saidu Sambo, KEDCO Area Manager in Dutse, declined to speak. Similarly, electricity consumers in Borno decried erratic power supply by the Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) in the the area. A cross section of the residents, who spoke to NAN in Maiduguri, also complained of outrageous bills issued by the distribution company. Some residents of New GRA, Bolori, Gwange I and Gwange II areas of the metropolis, alleged that they had been living in darkness for some time. Mr Aliyu Wakilamtu and Ali Goni expressed concern over the persistent power outage for the past four weeks in the GRA area of the metropolis. He said that they had been experiencing total blackout due to breakdown of the obsolete transformer in the area. “We have been in darkness for the past weeks and have lodged formal complaints to the YEDC but the response was discouraging. “They claimed that the fault was from a transformer in the area, which could not be fixed over a long period of time,” said Goni.
Goni added that the situation had exposed them to difficulties and caused spending of much money on purchase of fuel to run generators. On their part, Abubakar Kawu and Mrs Wawu Habu, complained about outrageous billings amid epileptic power supply. Kawu alleged that he had lodged complaints with the YEDC over the high cost of energy charges but things had yet to change. He called on the company to install new transformers, upgrade distribution lines and distribute PPM to consumers, to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the metropolis. When contacted by NAN, Mr Usman Wakta, the Business Manager, YEDC office in Maiduguri, declined comments on the allegations, adding that only the company’s head office could speak to the press.
• Sogunle writes for NAN
The Mega City / Life
Burdened by traffic snarl
Living in a mega city could be so amazing until one is faced with problems of traffic snarl that could last hours unending. This is the ‘suffering and smiling’ style of most people living in mega cities like Lagos on daily basis. One of the noticeably traffic snarl areas which could qualify for nomination for the Guinness World Records for traffic congestion if such exist, is the popular Ojota, Ikorodu way axis.
According to most people that New Telegraph spoke to, the awful traffic congestion does not happen because of overpopulation or lack of space, it rather does happen because of the deplorable state of roads the commuters and drivers who live and work in this area ply.
An on-duty-traffic officer remarked that one of the major factors of the traffic congestion is one of the garages in Ojota axis of Lagos in which buses had to wait for each other while coming in and out of the garages. He explained that inward and outward movement of the buses cause delay thereby increasing gridlock on the road. Officer Akande explained further that the road which is in a deplorable condition which doesn’t suit any kind of busy road like Ojota is another problem being faced by the users of the road- potholes. He lamented condition of the road as it results to many breakdowns of vehicles, thereby adding to the already stand-still traffic on the road. He also highlighted indiscipline attitude of drivers of commercial yellow buses otherwise known as Danfo and tricycle popularly called keke. He explained that they are always in a hurry to pick up and drop off passengers and at the same time trying to avoid potholes, thereby causing series of accidents on the busy bad road.
Ben Osarieme, a Danfo driver told New Telegraph that the government should expand the road and build more bridges so as to be able to accommodate and give space for more vehicles to ply through simultaneously. “They (government) should also implore the officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) to improve on their skill at controlling the traffic. Although, they are trying their best but they can do better so as to allow the gridlock reduce to the barest minimum so that people can get to their respective destinations on time,” Osarieme said.
The Danfo driver also commended the Lagos traffic radio 96.1 FM for tremendous work they have been doing over time as their programme help him immensely, also help drivers to know strategic points where there is traffic congestion, and to know the free routes as it has helps them get to their destinations in no tim. When asked about the implication of the traffic on his job, the Benin born driver said it causes him a lot of economic and physical stress. He lamented he can’t do more than two trips per day as against the four or five trips he ought to go, making him short of cash as he spends the bulk of the little money he makes on repairing his car due to the bad roads including the physical stress the road causing him, he said he resolved to taking pain relief drugs every night before he can get a good night sleep, else the daily pains he accrues from work won’t make him sleep at all.
Another furious passerby who pleaded anonymity told New Telegraph about the condition of the road and the traffic as he said it has nearly caused him his job. Twice, he said he had received queries from work for coming late to work as he calls on the Lagos state government to find a lasting solution to the problem as quick as possible.
On the contrary, Mama Oboni, a road side soft drinks hawker said the traffic has been a blessing in disguise to her as it aid her to sell fast, thereby making her to make more than enough profit from the stillness of the traffic. “People are usually hot and tired in this Ojota traffic, so they need to cool down with soft drinks making me to sell up to 15-20 packs of soft drinks daily and I don’t pray the traffic stops,”she confessed.
On the other side of the road along Ikorodu road, New Telegraph observed that the wide lawns at the middle of the road has been converted to a relaxation centre by people and a mini-one stop shopping centre by hawkers and traders, who have chosen the beautiful neatly wide lawns as their mini market where they can relax and sell their goods as well, consequently, destroying the once beautiful green lush lawns.
One of the traders identified as Muhammad told New Telegraph that, “I normally come here to relax and wash my legs after a long day before going into the market again, and when LASTMA officers come, I run away but I still come back after they have left,” the fruits seller said.
A female LNSC officer also said, “picking of passengers on the road by Danfo drivers causes unnecessary delay on the road, thereby delaying the flow of vehicles. She also lamented the potholes which is scattered along the road, she said they are the major cause of breakdown of vehicles on the road. When asked about the cause of the depleted road, she said it is due to lack of adequate maintenance by the government
She identified lack of drainages by the sides of the road, thereby causing flood on the road whenever it rains and creating more potholes on the already damaged road. She stressed that the big long trucks and heavy duty vehicles should be given a separate route to ply as the road is not strong enough for those types of vehicles. When asked about the road side traders who constitute to traffic nuisance, she replied that “these hawkers and traders have been pursued many times but Nigerians are naturally adamant, they will still come back, and it is because the laws promulgated by the government against street hawking is not effective because if it is and some perpetrators have been brought to book, others will desist,” she suggested.
The Mega City / Life
A battle against illiteracy, drop-outs
In Ebonyi, its war against school dropouts and illiteracy, UCHENNA INYA reports
E
bonyi State was created October 1, 1996 by the Late General Sani Abacha. It had high level of illiteracy as the people were unwilling to acquire basic education because of poverty. They preferred menial jobs for well-to-do individuals and hawking to education. They were hired by the wealthy individuals among them as ‘slaves’ and lived with such individuals in order to earn a living.
Those who were not hired by the wealthy individuals, were found in major commercial cities like Onitsha, Aba, Lagos, Port-Harcourt and other cities across the country, hawking on roads and streets to keep body and soul together. There were high level of poverty and illiteracy in the young state. Its first Civilian Governor and Senator representing Ebonyi North zone in the National Assembly, Dr. Sam Egwu, was forced to declare free and compulsory education from Primary to Secondary levels to change the narrative.
Egwu also sponsored graduates to overseas for their Masters and P.hD programmes immediately they graduated through a programme tagged HIPACT. His successor, Chief Martin Elechi took Egwu’s footsteps, also declared free Education in his administration. His government also sponsored many graduates overseas for their Masters and P.hD programme to increase literacy level in the state.
Elechi’s successor, Engr. Dave Umahi continued with the free education and offered scholarships to more than 100 graduates across the state that made first class in their degree programmes. The Umahi administration is currently sponsoring Masters Degrees and P.hD of the first class graduates and is paying them stipends for their upkeep. The government, which has renovated many schools across the state, has been carrying vigorous campaign against hawking and loitering of school children during teaching and learning hours to promote literacy in the state.
During its first term in office, the government set up a committee that arrested child-hawkers across the state and students that went to school late. Despite these, the state is still listed as the state with highest illiteracy and school drop outs in south east geopolitical zone.
According to UNICEF Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS), while South East recorded 11.3 per cent out of school children in 2016/2017, Ebonyi State recorded 21.4 per cent out of school children. The survey named Ebonyi as a state in the southeast that has the highest school children drop out. This accounted for why a programme tagged Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) was launched by the state government last week. The government is to be assisted by World Bank in the programme. It is intended to eradicate illiteracy in the state.
Speaking during the flag-off which took place at International Conference Centre (ICC), Abakaliki, with many stakeholders in the education sector from federal and state levels in attendance, Governor Dave Umahi identified illiteracy as one of the major causes of insecurity and violence in the country. He said all children should go to school because that is the only way to safeguard the future and to have a peaceful coexistence. “I was addressing the press on the unfortunate attack of our brother-former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu in Germany. Those that attacked him were not Medical Doctors or Engineers or Lawyers or Chief Executives of parastatals or industries.
“Even if they were least educated people of IPOB members, they wouldn’t do what they did. And so, it is lack of education. Lack of education brings frustrations and that is a clear case of what happened.
“And so as we make efforts today, to bring back these children who probably would be attacking us in England, or in America tomorrow, we should know that the slogan in our dear state that every child is your child whether biological or not. We should bear in mind that the only way to safeguard the future of your children and your own future and to have a very peaceful evening, is to preserve future of the children,” he said.
According to him, the state had maintained 10th position in both NECO and WAEC for the past five years but he is not satisfied because he is aiming for the first position. He said the state government is working hard to rewrite the education of the state by creating three centres which will commence September this year for intelligent primary school graduates. He stated that the parents’ duty was to drop them off at the school gate because their feeding, clothing, medical, etc will be taken care of by government. The aim, according to him, is to have students making a minimum of 9As in WAEC and NECO. He also said the state government had also established the vocational training centre at the international market to help children who are the breadwinners of their families.
“We are creating three centres; we want to start with primary one and we want after the common entrance, all the people that pass the exam will re-sit a special exam and those who will make 95 per cent and above will be taken to those three centres and all the parents need to do is to drop them in front of the school.
“Their feeding, school fees, medicals and clothing are totally taken care of by government. We are starting this September. Some of these children are out of school because they are the breadwinners of their families. So, we are building a vocational centre at the International market for some of the children that are trading, to enable them to school and trade at the same time,” Umahi said.
He further promised that by 2022, when the programme is to end, there will be no out of school children in Ebonyi State any more.
Commissioner for Education in the state, Dr Stephen Odo, in his remarks, noted that all efforts by the state government to bequeath qualitative education to all Ebonyi children have not received the desired response.
He blamed this on parents, guardians and care-givers who according to him for one reason or the other still keep their children/wards at home or give them out for one reason or the other still keep their children/wards at home or give them out as maids or house-helps, or even allow them to hawk in the cities.
He said: “This scenario has led to an unacceptable level of out of school children in the state especially when compared to other states in the Southeast.
“For instance, while Southeast recorded 11.3per cent out of school in 2016/2017, Ebonyi State recorded 21.4 out of school children. This figure is 90 per cent higher than the zonal average,” the Commissioner said.
He said the problem of out-of-school is both a national and a global concern. In Nigeria, about 10.5 million children of school age are out of school, about the highest in the world while UNICEF report of 2018 shows that one child out of every five out-of-school children globally is from Nigeria.
He also noted that one of the main reasons for the problem is lack of political will by government to tackle the issue. “Other reason why the problem persists is financial constraints, ignorance on the part of parents/guardians, socio-cultural complexities, access to schools, physically challenged children, child labour and migration and orphanage. “Fortunately for us in Ebonyi State, we have the political will in excess supply, so all other barriers to children being in school will be completely taken care of. For the saying goes that where there is a will, there is a way,” Odo said.
He promised that the state will be committed and dedicated to the program and urged all Ebonyi people to cooperate with the ministry of education. On his part, Executive secretary of Universal Basic Education Commission(UBEC), Dr. Hamid Bobboyi said the issue of out of school children have been a major problem in Nigeria, stating that in 2015, the number of children out of school were 500,000 in number and in 2017, it was 10.8 million children but has come down to 10.1 million, describing it as worrisome.
He urged everyone to ensure that no child is left behind in this program for a better and strong future. He further stated that one of the goal measures required to address the issue is the ability to showcase previous achievements before giving out money to further the program which he said Ebonyi state had achieved already. He disclosed that each boy is entitled to 80 dollars while a girl is entitled to 100 dollars in the BESDA programme. This according to him, is to encourage the education of female children because girls are mostly left behind in most of the participating states programme. Dr. Tunde Adefoke, a representative of the World Bank explained that the project is Ebonyi project but only assisted by the world Bank and urged the state to show commitment to the program. He noted that Ebonyi is the only state in the south east benefiting from the program due to the large number of children out of school, adding that it is not enough to have well equipped school buildings but the major thing is ensuring that the children are in school.Professor Gidado Tahir, the National Coordinator of the program (BESDA) commended Governor Umahi for his giant step to end Nigerian worst education nightmare and for embracing Better Education Service Delivery for All. He urged the governor to ensure that a proper measure is put in place to bring the target number of children, ensuring that they remain in school and providing a conducive learning environment with effective teachers.
The Mega City / Life
Isawo, Igbogbo roads in need of urgent attention
Recently, June 18, 2019 precisely, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu declared that the bad Isawo road in Ikorodu area of Lagos State would soon be a thing of the past. He made the declaration while on an inspection tour of Rice Mill and Industrial park project being developed by the state government in Imota.
He also said once the heaviness of the rain subsided, the road would be fixed immediately.
However, several weeks have passed by now and there has been no sign of work carried out or readiness to carry such works. Traders, landlords, shops owners, tricycle riders, passersby and residents of Isawo road complained bitterly and shared ‘horrible experiences’ and the trauma they have suffered on the road.
Mrs. Olorunshola Taiwo, a trader along Asolo-Isawo road, urged the Lagos State government to intervene as a matter of urgency on the problem they are facing as roadside traders. “I don’t usually come to sell in the market due to the bad road. I do come twice a week and make sure I put on a boot, so as to keep germs away from entering my legs. Sometimes, my goods fall on the road and customers won’t buy dirty goods from me, consequently, making short in profit,” she said.
She also stated that coming to the market to sell hasn’t been easy for her but she has to come so as to take care of her family and sick husband.
Landlords of the community also shared their experiences concerning the issue of the bad road. They said that it has been torture all along for them in the sense that they have apartment to let out but no one is ready to rent because of the road leading to their houses.
They also complained that they find it difficult to leave their various houses to work on daily basis.
Mr Oladipo Adio, a house owner along the road, complained bitterly about the erosion on the road. He stated that he usually finds it difficult to stay outside his house for relaxation due to the erosion growing into their compound, consequently allowing for breeding mosquitoes, thereby leading to Malaria.
He explained that his house which was N500,000 annually for a mini-flat now cost less at N200,000 due to the deplorable condition of the road.
He complained that almost all his tenants have moved out of his compound because of complain of malaria. “Their common complaint was that their children were often infected with malaria,” he said.
He also stated that no one is ready to take the apartment for rent because the road that leads to the house is at its worse state.
Also, Mrs Grace Egunbiyi, a resident along Isawo road lamented on how her car usually breaks down on the road, which causes her getting to work late each day.
She said she has stopped taking her car out on the road, and most of her tenants have emulated her. But she has to spend more on transport fare, which is really money and time consuming.
“Misdeed can and, indeed do happen in our environment”, says Alhaji Oseni Hammed, as he expressed his grief on how he was robbed and was at his point of death as the robbers threatened to kill him by pointing a gun at him. Luckily, he gave them all that was on him to save his life. After, he was beaten brutally and was rushed to the hospital. “If the road was good, I wouldn’t have been attacked,” he believed.
He also lamented that most of his tenants have packed out of the house to a better environment because they feel the environment was not safe for them anymore. He further stressed that the harm which the bad road has caused was very pathetic because the erosion had sent many landlords packing as well.
“I should have packed out of my house too if not that I spent enough money to fight the erosion and the likes. It seems government has even forsaken us here.” He said
Miss Olamide, who runs a mini provision store called ‘MAMA T’ stores, shared similar experience. She complained that her little business has been frustrated, because customers no longer come to her shop to buy from her due to the bad road. She complained that she no longer sells eggs because she doesn’t want to be at loss while transporting the eggs to and fro her store, as it all cracks due to the bad road.
She also pointed out that trailers and big vehicles do have accidents while passing on the road frequently.
Mr Safui, a tricycle said he usually had challenges while on the road by holding firm to the tricycle wheel, so that it would not fall or have accident.
Safui again said he was always repairing his tricycle too often, almost ever two-day with part of the tricycle being damaged. “I pass through lot of stress on the road to the extent of me getting sick after work and always on medication,” he said.
Passersby on this road have to face traffic when going to work and when coming back from work. They also have the issue of high rate of charges by the commercial vehicles plying the road, especially when it rains.
A passerby quipped while talking to Safiu on how he had an accident on the road in which the vehicle he entered was stuck in a pot hole and a trailer was coming behind with a break-failure. He said that all the passengers in the vehicle had to jump out with many sustaining severe injuries..
He also shared his experience again on how he was robbed late at night on his way home on the same spot. He said that the robbers took all he had. However, Isawo residents are still very hopeful that work would start as soon as possible on the road as promised by the governor. They urged the governor not to forsake them.
The Mega City / Life
For a better disaster management strategy
Last week, a team of the Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency, FEMA visited the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency to understudy the state emergency strategies. MURITALA AYINLA reports
A
lthough disaster is what nobody prays for, efforts must at all times be made to prevent and possibly manage it when it occurs. Therefore, if there are agencies at all that keep Lagos moving in spite of its obvious challenges, resulting from ever increasing population, rising crime rate, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA and the Lagos State Fire Service Fire Service will readily come to mind.Despite the fact that, the Lagos State Safety Agency is also believed to contribute to the ‘control’ rate of disaster in the state, LASEMA and Fire Service are largely seen as the most effective and busiest agencies in the state.Beyond the frequent management of emergency incidences, which take place almost every second, the agencies are unarguably responsible for the improved transportation and improved traffic flow in recent days, especially with the frequent road accidents involving tanker and other heavy duty trucks. For the officials of the agency, there is no work-free day as they hardly experience a dull moment.
While other staffs of the state government are resting, they are always at work at a rescue of recovery operation. It is a known fact that commuters and motorists have confidence in disaster management in Lagos ends than other neighbouring states due to effective and efficient strategies usually deployed with the aid of the state-of the-art equipment which most states of the federation can’t boast of.
Hence, in order to improve on disaster management in the country, particularly, in the nations’ capital, Abuja, the emergency management team of the Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, last week visited the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA.
Led by its Director-General, Mr Abass Idris, the agency delegates said; given the fact that Lagos is cosmopolitan state like Abuja, they were in Lagos to share experiences on emergency management and to improve on their response time to emergency scene.
The FCT FEMA Director-General, Idris said that the emergency responses could be improved upon if the right approach is adopted, promising to collaborate with Lagos to gain more experience and emergency management strategies.
According to him, the collaboration will afford the two agencies to share common knowledge, expertise and prepared ahead of disaster noting that LASEMA has all it takes to save lives and property during an Emergency with the state of art equipment stationed at every Emergency point in Lagos. During the visit, the Abuja delegate also visited LASEMA Operational Unit at Cappa, Oshodi, Onipanu and Lekki as well as the Lagos State Waterways Authority, LASWA Terminal. They were also taken round of the agency’s facilities in the Command and Control staion in Aluasa as well as the control rooms were emergency calls are received. Presentations were also made by other sister agencies in the emergency management sector of the state.
The FEMA DG, who promised to collaborate with Lagos to gain more experience and emergency management strategies, explained that the collaboration will afford the two agencies to share common knowledge, expertise and prepared ahead of disaster. He noted that LASEMA has all it takes to save lives and property during an Emergency with the state-of-art equipment stationed at every Emergency point in Lagos.On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Emergency Agency, Dr. Femi Oke-Osayintolu said that Lagos had experienced remarkable improvement in timely management and rescue operations both on land and waterways.
He said that LASEMA had educated the FEMA on the latest rescue operations both on land and waterways, adding that agency had taken the visiting FCT emergency agency to its facilities such as LASEMA Emergency Response Unit Command and Control centre in Alausa,He explained that the visiting delegates were also taken through Lagos waterways, calling on the residents to always call the emergency free toll lines 737 or 112.Osanyintolu, who also expressed optimism in the possible reduction lost of lives to emergencies across the country, said collaboration between emergency agencies among states would reduce casualties recorded in road crashes, building collapse and other disasters.
On her part, the Technical Adviser, Lagos Response Unit, Tolade Martins, said that the emergency call centre receives over 90,000 calls daily, saying that the centre was established to facilitate a coordinated emergency response. She added that once an call emergency call is made, the caller would be asked to state the nature of the incidence and address of the occurrence so as respond and deploy the relevant agencies to the scene. The Abuja team was also at the Igando Relief Camp to know and under study where internally displaced victims of disaster are taking care of by the state government.
The Mega City / Life
Doka: A community in need of help
Doka is a suburban community in Bauchi metropolis, located at the southern part of the state and about four kilometers away from the main Dass-Tafawa Balewa road behind Gwallameji Area in Birshi Gandu ward of Bauchi Local Government council.
Doka village, also served as a host to many students of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi and some of its staff.
However, New Telegraph gathered that the community, which has been in existence for about 70 years, lack basic social amenities such as road, hospital, school and a Police post where the locals can settle their differences since the establishment of the community. Interacting with some of the community members on their present predicament and challenges surrounding them, Mrs. Sarah Yohana, a mother of five children, said truly women are not finding it easy living in Doka community, especially, when they are sick. She said that they also find it difficult to cross the river whenever the need rises.
Yohana explained that as a result of the deplorable road condition and lack of bridge to link Doka community to Gwallameji and Rafin Zurfi in the western part of the community, it had resulted to two pregnant women losing their lives. The woman leader pointed out that most pressing challenges facing the whole community now is lack of maternity clinic, portable drinking water, school, access road and a Police post, where they can settle their little misunderstandings in the community and they have to go far away to seek for readdress of any differences that occurred among themselves.
The 56-year-old mother said: “We are not finding it easy to cross the river or ply the road but the most challenging issue we are having is lack of maternity. Our women here are suffering during labour because the road is bad. Consequently, we lost two women due to prolonged labour at home and lack of medical service providers within the community.”
She pleaded for help from both individuals and government, saying that lives had been hard on them for many years, living without hospital, water, good road and school for their children.
She said: “If our children, women or any member of the community fall sick at night, it becomes a serious issue to us because we know the chances of survival is slim. We have no access road, and no one can access us. There is no way we can take our sick ones for medical attention and we have to wait till day break before succour may come out way.”
Commenting on children’s plights, she said, any day that it is raining, it becomes automatic holiday for the children in the community, which according to her, also affects learning ability of the children greatly and is making education less attractive to them.
She recalled that she nearly lost her 17-year-old daughter due to the overflow of the river.
“One day, my daughter was going to school early in the morning this year and unknown to her that the river was over flowing, she was in the middle of river before she realised that the river was over flowing. The water overpowered her and it took a combined efforts of youths and elders in the community to rescue her from death.”
Sarah Yohana said that their experience of living in Doka village which is about four kilometers away from main road is not palatable and needed urgent government attention.
“When it rains, that means those outside the community cannot come home and those inside the community cannot go out for any activities and we have been living miserably like this for many years,” she lamented.
“As you can see, we have not even one borehole, in this large community. Our source of drinking water is from the well and streams despite being close to the town. Sometimes, during dry season, even the well-water is not enough. We find it difficult to get water still, especially potable water. All we need from government as a community for now is borehole, but most importantly, women need maternity clinic to reduce maternal mortalit among young women in the community.”
Speaking further to New Telegraph, community leader of Doka village, Mr. John Ciroma, said that he has being living in Doka for more than 40 years but the situation has not been so bad like this year, even though he confirmed that last year the river consumed one live.
“This road has caused us many lives. In 2018, I lost my neighbour while one escaped narrowly. Some have lost their handsets, property and other valuables in the process of crossing the river while farm lands have also been washed away,” he explained.
According to him, because of the congestion in Gwallameji and Zafin Zurfi bordering the community, “people have shown interest to cross over but because we have no road, hospital and other social amenities, people are not forthcoming.”
On his own part, the village Head of Doka, Yohana Daniel, informed that if nothing was done to arrest the erosion, it would consume the whole community in the nearest future.
He said with the way the erosion is approaching them, people are scared to come and transact business with them and as human, they cannot continue to leave in isolation.
Daniel explained that during the dry season, it is easy to cross to the other side of the world, but once it is rainy season, it becomes hell on Earth for them.
“This community is big. We have about 1,500 people living here. Among us, we have farmers, government workers, entrepreneurs, Federal Polytechnic students and hotel operators. Even though farmers are the majority, we have been cut off from the world.”
Daniel said their farm produce include, maize, Guinea corn, onion, rice, acha (sorghum) and beans.
“We have made frantic efforts to attract the attention of government in the past, all to no avail. But in this present administration of Senator Bala Mohammed, , we have hope that he will do something positively for the community.
“All we need now in this community, first is bridge and road, so that we can be connected to Gwallameji, Zafin Zurfi and other parts of the state. Second is school and then maternity for our women and the sick and lastly a borehole,” he said.
Speaking with New Telegraph, the deputy Youth Leader, Doka village, Mr. Joel Jacobs, corroborated that, “it has been long since we have been yearning for construction of roads and the bridge but succour has not come our way yet. Your coming here today made us proud and gives us hope that the attention of various stakeholders would be drawn to our suffering which is an indicator that help may come our way soon.”
Jacobs said that youths of the community have done their best to arrest the escalation of the erosion by filling up the river with heavy stones, saying their effort have been overpowered by the river due to downpour. According to him, youths have contributed positively towards the rehabilitation of the roads.
“Our request to this government is to construct a road for us and a maternity clinic. We are all citizens of this country and we were supportive to this government during election. We have lost two pregnant women already and we don’t want to experience that again,” he pleaded.
The Mega City / Life
Light comes after darkness
For 20 years, they wallowed in darkness over alleged indebtedness to electricity companies. Most communities in Ondo South Senatorial District of Ondo State were without electricity for long. In this report, ADEWALE MOMOH writes on the pains residents had as well as the respite on the way for the communities
R
espite finally came for these communities when the flash of electricity illuminated the communities. Immediately, thunderous cacophony of noise, ‘Up Nepa’, rented the air. Every household jubilated saying, “we thank God; electricity is taken or restored to our communities.”
Although, NEPA had for a long while metamorphosed from PHCN into privately owned distribution companies, the word is still the only word that is fully understood between the literate class and laymen in the country but this cannot be said for residents of Ondo State, residing in the Southern Senatorial District of the state, who had been without power from the national grid for almost 20 years.
With this seemingly pathetic condition, views of the over 1,000 communities making up the six local government areas of the senatorial district, no doubt have been redirected to see power as luxury and no longer a necessity, with generators competing for spaces in various households and no option other than to acclimatize to its attendant effect of noise pollution.
Residents of communities in Odigbo, Okitipupa, Irele, Ese-Odo, and Ilaje Local Government Areas have been in total darkness due to the disconnection of affected areas from the national grid by the BEDC.
According to the BEDC, the action was taken so as to pressurise the communities to pay up the outstanding debt of about N2 billion, which were allegedly incurred by some households within the affected communities since the days of NEPA and PHCN
Reason for this, according to the BEDC officials in some of the numerous meetings held with top government officials of the state government towards finding a lasting solution to the crisis, was that when the privatisation of the power sector was formalised, February 21, 2013, assets and liabilities were handed over, hence their resolve that all outstanding debts of consumers from the days of PHCN and the preceding company must be paid.
After series of meetings by residents and stakeholders, BEDC trimmed the debt from N2 billion to millions of naira as against the appeal for a total write-off of the debt in order to begin the billing from when BEDC took over.
After the stalemate on measures to resolve the issue, series of protests rocked the various parts of the communities as BEDC insisted that the affected local governments be cut off in an alleged strategy believed to force non-debtors to compel the actual debtors to pay up. Among the protests that shook the state was the blockage of the Benin-Shagamu highway at the Ore axis of the road by the youths from the senatorial district last year.
According to the leader of the United Action Democracy (UAD), Kunle Ajayi, also known as ‘Wise Man’ who led youths on the protest held on August 1st, 2018 he emphasized that the blockade of the busy route became necessary due to the continuous cut off of the district from the national grid by BEDC. Ajayi, who maintained that efforts of the various personalities from the area as well as some of the district’s political representatives have continued to prove abortive, stressed that BEDC’s action has deprived everyone in the district from happenings around the world as well as suffocated businesses.
Also, the Ondo State Traditional Council of Obas had passed a vote of no confidence in BEDC over the issue with a call to Federal Government not to renew the operating license of the distribution company. According to the traditional rulers during one of their monthly meetings in Akure, the state capital, the move became imperative as a result of the years of inefficient and erratic power supply by BEDC to the people of Ondo North and Ondo Central Senatorial districts as well as the total blackout in Ondo South district, which they said have negatively affected social, cultural and economic activities of the people. The monarchs added that BEDC had in past years put majority of the communities in southern parts of the state in perpetual blackout, yet continues to make unrealistic demands from the people.
Meanwhile, some groups within the senatorial district were of the opinion that politicians, who hailed from the area, have not been doing enough towards ensuring that power was restored to the communities.
The Chairman of Tailors Association, Okitipupa branch, Mr. Wahab Muhammed, during one of the protests against BEDC and politicians in the district prior to the 2019 general elections, lamented the deafening silence of their political representatives, stressing that they have failed the people by not coming to their rescue.
“It is sad that our politicians from the Ondo South Senatorial District have failed us. We have been in total darkness for over 10 years and they have failed to restore our electricity. We are also not happy that the state government has not done anything meaningful to address the situation. Henceforth, we are not going to pay revenue to the government,” he said.
Also, Chairman of Electronic Technicians Association, Okitipupa branch, Comrade Omosule, urged the Federal Government not to renew the contract of BEDC because of its alleged failure in the district as well as across the state.
“It is crystal clear that BEDC has failed woefully, despite the fact that we do not owe them. They have refused to supply us with electricity. We want the Federal Government to terminate their contract because they are not in any way effective,” he said.
Meanwhile, respite came the way of the affected communities during the visit of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, to the state, prior to the last general elections where he assured the people that the Federal Government had ordered replacement of the all-power installation within the Ondo South Senatorial District following years of neglect.
Through the words of the Vice President, the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) moved to site, where it replaced all the affected lines within the district with readiness to restore power to the affected communities.
Speaking in Akure, recently on the restoration process, the Executive Director, NDPHC, Engr. Ife Oyedele, disclosed that respite is now in the offing as the countdown to the restoration of electricity to the affected communities begins.
According to Oyedele, commissioning of the restoration of electricity to the affected communities would be done by the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who is Chairman of the NDPHC as he stressed that the project was fully conceived by the Federal Government. He disclosed that restoration of electricity supply had been completed in communities such as Ajagba, Igbokoda, Okitipupa, and Igodan-Lisa (OSUSTECH) while rehabilitation of Ore-Okitipupa 33KV line had equally been completed.
Oyedele also said work is on-going on the rehabilitation of Okitipupa to Ilutitun 11KV through Ikoya, rehabilitation of Igbotako to Ilutitun 33kv line through Ijuodo, and the rehabilitation of Ore to Irele 33kv line.
“It is now certain that people of the area will have power supply because the job has been completed. Right now, what we are doing is a re-commissioning test, our work is to restore power supply.
“This project was conceived by the Vice President, designed by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company and awarded to contractors that have passed the test and it has nothing to do with any individual, state, local government or politics. It is purely Federal Government-sponsored projects being projected by the Niger Delta Power Holding Limited. It is about development,” he said.
Oyedele also disclosed that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, (NERC), has signed an agreement with Discos in supplying meters to customers across the country.
“The NERC has what we call meters assessment programme and this makes it possible between the meters providers and the consumers at an easy time. I think Discos have signed an agreement with NERC. It is the responsibility and duty of Discos to provide meters to all its customers across the country. Anybody, who wishes to have these meters should approach Discos.”
As regards the indebtedness of the Southern Senatorial district to the BEDC which led to the subsequent disconnection of the district from the national grid, Oyedele stated that, “I am not aware of any debts being owed by any people but in any case, what I know is that every consumer apply to be connected for power supply. It is an individual thing, not a community thing.
“But I know that in Ondo South senatorial district, the place is not classified as eligible customers. This is an individual to those who applied from former NEPA. But I know that if you have an outstanding payment, you have to pay.”
However, for some of the residents of the district, they have been expressing mixed feelings as to the full restoration of power to the entire axis of the southern senatorial district.
According to majority of the people New Telegraph spoke to, not until electricity from the national grid is seen by residents before accepting the claims of the Federal Government of electricity supply to the area.
One of the residents, Festus Akinkunmi, insisted that if truly electricity would be switched on the area, BEDC should be sanctioned for what he described as deliberate act in order to cut off the affected communities from the national grid.
He added that the decision had affected the livelihood of residents, particularly those in need of electricity to power their businesses.
“Why must I bear the brunt of my neighbour’s iniquity when we are definitely operating different meters? Why must I pay for the inefficiency of PHCN? Why should I be made to suffer just because BEDC wants to make an unending profit?”
“Sequel to the blackout, how many jobs do you think must have been lost? What about lives during emergencies at hospitals within this area and the industrious youths that have been rendered restless and restive owing to the fact that this area makes Ondo State part of Niger Delta? Students of the Ondo State University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa, how do they think have been coping with this abnormality?”
