Tanker fire: Adequate fire service a must in Onitsha, other cities –Stakeholders
The strides recorded by Anambra State in the area of infrastructural development may have been rubbished by the recent fire outbreaks, where no single fire machine from the state came to the rescue of the people and their property. Sequel to this, many stakeholders are currently blaming the State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano for his inability to provide efficient fire service in the state. CHIJIOKE IREMEKA reports
•We’ve lost lives, businesses, goods, jobs yet we pay taxes for basic amenities –Angry traders
•Recurring incident should worry everyone, govt –Dr. Tony Nwoye
•Nearest fire station to the scene is Asaba –Controller-General of Federal Fire Service
•Adequate fire service sine qua non for bustling Onitsha –Monarch
esidents of Anambra State, especially Onitsha, which had witnessed three mega fire outbreaks in the state since 2015, will be praying hard not to witness anymore fire as the state does not have functional fire service or capacity to handle such disaster, rather depends on Delta State’s which the Controller-General of the Federal Fire Service, Liman Ibrahim, said is the nearest to Onitsha.
Anambra has had the tradition of being at the mercy of Asaba Fire Service in the event of fire outbreak in the state, especially the neighbouring Onitsha metropolitan city and thus, appeared that the strides recorded by Anambra State in the area of infrastructural development has been washed.
The recurring tanker fire in Onitsha and the inability of the government to provide this commercial city with a vibrant fire fighting equipment appeared to have made nonsense of these achievements as there is currently no single active state-owned firefighter yet government pays monthly salaries to fire men.
Again, in spite of Onitsha being the host of Africa’s biggest Open Market, and a host of many other powerful markets in the country, it is grossly deficient in the area of protection of lives and property of the masses against fire disaster.
The state has one of the poorest fire service departments in the country yet refused to invest in functional fire fighting department. The emergency response time in the state is close to zero and one wonders the safety of Anabrarians in case of national disasters like this.
If any state must default in putting in place, a functional fire service, it shouldn’t be Anambra, which depends on the taxes and levies collected from numerous markets in the state. The state has not put a premium on such life-serving and fortune-saving service in the state in spite of these.
Successive governments of the state at all levels had failed grossly in this common assignment of protection of lives and property. Not even Dr Chris Ngege’s administration nor Mr. Peter Obi did touch this department with a long pronge.
The current government of Chief Willie Obiono had also done nothing regarding this, even when the state had recorded three major fire disasters in his time, which snuffed out lives from not less than 70 innocent and powerless citizens who had done their part of the social contract and expect the government to protect them in return.
According to the state official documents, Onitsha markets including fire gutted Ochanja, are major sources of IGR for the state and stakeholders wonder why it will not be protected to save the government from spending its IGR on paper compensation to victims of fire disaster in the state.
Dr. Chudi Igbanugo said the Wednesday and Thursday tanker fire in the city of Onitsha, the commercial heart beat of the state, last week were 100 percent preventable if the state had active firefighters like Lagos State, saying if such fire had occured in Lagos, there will not be casualties or any form of property loss.
He noted that Anambra as the model state in the South East Zone of the country, should take a clue from the way and manner Lagos State had invested and operated its fire engines and department in the state with a view to improving Anambra state- owned fire service.
He said, “When the tanker fell and spilled it content in the canal, which transported the PMS down Ochanja market, an active firefighter would have nipped the impending disaster in the bud, but they were not in sight for hours and the fire had a field day.”
Before Sunday Telegraph, which was at the scene left, at least, an hour and a half into the fire, not one of the emergency or disaster management team was in sight except for the staff of Federal Road Safety Corps and staff of a construction company fixing the faulty MCC pedestrian bridge.
People were seen running helter skelter without hope in sight. Many were buying and throwing sachet water in the fire to quench it to no avail. The frustrated traders and masses who saw the movement of the fire towards Ochanja market resorted to calling radio stations in the state to call non existent fire service in the state.
The anchor man was calling firefighters from Asaba, and Awka, the state capital on air to put out the fire. The people saw fire ravaged their goods and burnt their colleagues to death while they watched helplessly.
This necessitated calls across the state on the need for governor Obiano to invest in a functional firefighters as the lasting legacy in the state before he leaves the office next year. Many also give great knocks on his administration and fire department.
They blamed the Anambra State Government for the disaster by not providing fire-fighting equipment to the area. The fire fighting vehicle, which arrived there late, soon ran out of hydrant and the fire raged on till night.
His Majesty, Nnaemeka Achebe, Obi of Onitsha, is among the notable Ananbra indigenes who decided to speak up, perhaps, for the government to do the needful.
He said that an adequate fire service is a sine qua non for a bustling metropolitan city of Onitsha as well as other major towns in Anambra State.
His Majesty, who spoke in a statement signed by Nn’emeka Maduegbuna, was reacting to the petrol tanker fire that occurred in Onitsha on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 which he said has become a recurring decimal.
According to him, this is the third major petrol tanker fire in Onitsha since 2015 that resulted in loss of lives and property.
He said: “The entire Onitsha community was thrown into deep grief on Wednesday, 16 October, when the driver of a tanker laden with petrol, lost control and crashed at the commercially busy interchange of Iweka Road and the Expressway, leading to the River Niger Bridge to Asaba, and resulting in the loss of lives and properties.
“In May 2015, a tanker laden with petrol lost control and exploded in the same vicinity of the latest accident, killing about 60 persons. In February 2017, another tanker laden with petrol crashed into the Mobil Petrol Station on the DMGS Roundabout and the consequent fire destroyed numerous homes and offices though, thankfully, no lives were lost.”
Going down memory lane, he said there have been other major fires in the markets that dot the city, which has necessitated his call for adequate fire service in the Onitsha metropolis and other cities in Anambra State.
He continued: “Exactly a week ago, during my annual Ofala address to the community, I spoke about the pressures of urbanisation and unbridled commercialisation in the city, the need to debottleneck the road traffic conundrum in the city, and the enforcement of planning regulations to curb illegal roadside trading that impede both vehicular and human movement.
“I also spoke about the related issue of poor environmental sanitation that is choking the metropolitan city with garbage.
We thank Governor Obiano, for acting immediately to set up a panel of enquiry into the fire incident and pray that the remit of the panel should go beyond this specific event to address the fundamental causes of these disasters, and a holistic plan for a broad-based tackling of the challenges of urbanisation and commercialisation which contribute to environmental pollution and degradation.
“We call on the state and Federal Governments to save Onitsha from collapse as a homeland and leading centre for commerce and industry.”
Former member of the House of Representatives, Dr. Tony Nwoye said it was a sad day for Anambra State, regretting the enormous loss of lives and property.
He said: “This accident has become too recurring in Anambra and should worry everyone. The collaboration of the government, relevant stakeholders and the citizens, is needed to develop a proactive strategy that will forestall any further occurrence of this nature. Never again shall we witness anything such as this.
“This is a time for us to show faith in our state and rally around the victims of the carnage. I call on Anambra people to come to the aid of the victims and collectively give them support to rebuild their businesses and overcome their grief. It is indeed a troubling time and we must have to show that brotherly spirit and love that make us Ndi Anambra at this time.”
Also, the Director General of Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), and a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief George Moghalu, called on the state government and other influential people in the state to come to the aid of the victims.
He added: “I am saddened at the loss of lives and we never wish for incidents like these in our dear state. I urge the Anambra State government to do what it is supposed to do to ensure that the traders continue to earn a living.”
Chairman of Ochanja Central Market, Mr. Nelson Ojukwu called on the Anambra State government to provide the markets with fire-fighting trucks to alleviate the sufferings and losses the traders and individual house owners incur during fire incidents.
Former Chief Security Officer at Ochanja, Chief Godswill Anyanwu, said everything in his shop valued over N12 million got burnt, saying that it was painful that in spite of the huge revenue government collects from the markets in Onitsha, it couldn’t provide the market with fire equipment.
He added that it was the combined efforts of residents and fire fighters from Asaba that ended the fire.
Chief Ikechukwu Ekwegbalu, President-General of the Anambra State Amalgamated Traders Association (ASMATA), described the incident as unfortunate.
Executive Assistant to Willie Obiano in Anambra State Emergency Management Agency (SEEMA) media, said: “The second fire outbreak in Onitsha within the week was equally severe, property worth several billions of naira including buildings, vehicles, and other valuable property were affected at Omaba Phase two.”
A microbiology graduate, Echezona Offor, is wondering why should a big city like Onitsha, which experiences fire outbreaks every now and then not have a Vibrant fire fighting department.
“This is very terrible. Who will be held accountable for this? Who will pay for the properties destroyed? I’m feeling so bad,” he said.
“Fire incident is a security and safety issue but the Executive Governor of the state did not remember to include the Federal Fire Service when he was also sharing vehicles to other security agencies, of which I believe, would have helped in curbing fire incidents in the state,” he added.
Oja Okere said, “Tomorrow the Governor will pay a sympathy visit, make promises, some people will clap then he goes home and move on like nothing happened. A city like Onitsha doesn’t have a standby efficient fire fighting team! Shame! Shame! Shame on Obiano! Shame on all of us!”
According to David Martins, the only people that can change Nigeria are Nigerians, saying, “Tell me why a whole commercial city like Onitsha can’t boast of fire service. This is a joke. This is so sad, the feeling of losing properties and cash in the shops and warehouses to Fire.
“My prayers are with everyone affected by this because some people might not recover from the loss. Very unfortunate, my heart goes to all those involved in this terrible incident. This is the kind of government we have which cannot provide basic social amenities for us. As a way forward, there should be a stand by fire fighter service for every market.”
Another sympathiser, Osinachi Joe said: “Sorry to say this, my Igbo brothers are all for money not even putting measures to save the source of their income like this situation. The state government also failed to have a working fire service in a commercial city like Onitsha.
“Completely failed system, people have lost their lives, business, goods and jobs. And these people pay taxes to the government to get basic amenities like fire fighters who can save them in times like this but behold they are nowhere to be found.”
Six months ago, in May 8, 2019, Anambra State joined their counterparts across the nation to celebrate the International FireFighters Day with the theme: “Geared Up For Fire: The Role of A FireFighter In Today’s Society.’
Anambra State Director, Fire Service, Mr Martin Agbili said: “International Firefighters Day is a time the world commemorates the sacrifices made by firefighters to ensure that communities and environments are safe.”
The Director noted that firefighting was a difficult job, saying that firefighters dedicated their lives to the protection of life, property and environment.
“It is a day in which current and past firefighters can be thanked for their contributions and humanitarian services,’’ he said.
Mr Agbili used the occasion to call government’s attention to the welfare of officers of the fire service, especially in staff training, and procurement of equipment.
However, a panel headed by the Deputy Governor, Dr Nkem Okeke has been set up by the Governor to immediately determine the cause of the accident, why the firemen could not put out the fire and how the condition of the victims can be ameliorated.
We’ve 12,000 abandoned projects in N/Delta –Akpabio
The ongoing defence of the 2020 Appropriation Bill by Ministries Departments and Agencies has thrown up a lot of issues. In this brief chat with the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Chief Godswill Akpabio, he tells ONWUKA NZESHI that there is not enough money to execute all the projects earmarked for the Niger Delta region
What’s your reaction to the rejection of your budget?
The budget was not rejected. The senators feel that there ought to be completion of major projects that are ongoing across the states of the Niger Delta. I agree with them but unfortunately, we are working under a very tight envelope. The ministry was allocated about N23billion and 60 per cent of that sum would go to already existing projects in the region and forty percent will probably go to new projects.
So if you look at it very well, it’s not possible for you to capture all the projects with that amount and it is not possible to even complete one kilometre of road in the region. So, I think that instead of saying that the budget was rejected, I think that the distinguished Senators should collectively make an appeal to the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning to expand the envelope and improve upon our budget a little so that it can capture substantially most of the yearnings and aspirations of the good people of the Niger Delta.
They should take into cognisance of the outstanding projects that we have already conceptualised since 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 which are yet to be paid for up till now. Again there is nothing we could have done about the 2019 because we are yet to receive even one naira for the capital projects.
The fund is still being processed at the Ministry of Finance Budget and National Planning and like we explained to them (lawmakers), once the fund is released we will fund part of the budget for the current year. Until then, we have no option than to roll them over into the 2020 budget. They’ve given us till Monday and we will go and work with the Ministry of Finance Budget and National Planning to see whether we can get capital releases for this year.
Minister but you’ve told them there is nothing you can do, are you not going to return with the same document on Monday?
We should also note that if we are to capture all the projects that our colleagues have asked us to capture we will be allocating a very paltry amount of money to all the projects and it will neither make sense nor favour anybody at the end of the day. It will then be a budget designed to fail like one of the Senators said. If we have 300 projects and we have money that can capture only 150, why should we allocate all the projects and allocate amounts of money that will not make any difference at the end of the day?
So, we have chosen very carefully some projects based on need, based on spread and so on and so forth. We have included 60 per cent of old projects to be rolled over and forty percent for new projects based on the demands of the people.
Having seen the enormity of the problems in the Niger Delta, what are you going to do differently to tackle them?
Well, I don’t think that the Federal Government alone can handle the entire problems of the Niger Delta. That is why there is the Ogoni Clean Up which is being funded outside the federal budget. Outside the multinational oil companies making contributions other international partners are going to come in with fund to assist in driving the process. Then we are going to handle a lot of the mediation as a result of the exploitation and pollution that have taken place over a long period. These oil exploration and exploitation activities have destroyed the ecosystem and the land mass over the years.
But it is not going to be possible for the Federal Government to channel all its resources to the Niger Delta alone. The terrain is difficult and the region needs a lot of infrastructural development. Maybe the Sukuk Fund and other international finding instruments that are coming into Nigeria may need to be channeled into the Niger Delta region?
What about the NDDC and its mandate of developing the region?
We also need to reposition the NDDC which is supposed to be the major intervention agency in the Niger Delta region. We have to distinguish between the Ministry of Niger Delta and the NDDC. What we are discussing now is the Ministry of Niger Delta and not the NDDC. On its own, the NDDC has almost 12,000 abandoned projects, hence we have advertised for capable firms to conduct a forensic audit not just on these projects but also on the finances of the organisation right from 2001 when it commenced operations to 2019.
The intention is that we will now be looking at those that could be completed, those that could be merged, those contracts that could be terminated and those that could be suspended. It is not just a question of carrying all these projects on paper and at the end nothing is actually achieved. The intention of Mr. President is to ensure that we have projects completed in the Niger Delta and commissioned for the benefit of the people.
People are talking about the challenge posed by water hyacinth and if you go to the waters of the Ni ger Delta, the aquatic life is almost destroyed because some of them have witnessed a total invasion of these weeds. In some places you wouldn’t even know it is part of the river or sea, you’ll think it is a forest. The result of it is that in many places, oxygen is not going down the water bodies and the fishes are dying. Even the movement of children going to schools in boats and canoes has become almost impossible in some of these riverine communities.
Clearing these weeds is going to cost a lot of money and it is not something that can be handled by the NDDC alone. We need international partners to support us in that direction. Of course the flooding that has occurred shows that the embankments and chanelisation programmes have failed. These are things that have become key issues in the region.
In some places, bridges have collapsed like the one at Elebele in Bayelsa State where a trailer that was about to cross a bridge went down with the bridge. The problems of the region are many but I assure you that now that we are not just over-sighting but supervising the NDDC, our job is to ensure that we leave legacy projects behind at the end of the day. We need to refocus the agency to enable it meet the aspirations of the people.
If it is in the area of healthcare, we need to have major health facilities in the region. Both the Ministry of Niger Delta and NDDC must begin to plan for the post-amnesty era. In other words, we must have a post-amnesty initiative since amnesty cannot last forever. It cannot be in perpetuity. It is Mr. Presidents intention that this forensic audit will throw up a whole lot of issues that may even result in recoveries. Those who are genuinely being owed would also have opportunity to receive by getting back their funds. Whatever we recover from the process would be re-injected into the system to make sure that the existing projects are completed and even new ones initiated for the benefit of the people.
However, one thing you can be certain is that things can no longer be the same. Things must change for the better. I share the sentiments of the senators that we should go and put all the projects ever initiated in the Ministry of Niger Delta from inception but they have not also asked us where we are going to get all the funds to do it. So they’ve said, go back and rework it and put all the projects.
One of the Senators said 10 projects from his constituency are missing from the budget and wants all back but he has not taking into cognisance the funding implication. Will they also give us 10 bags of money to add to what we have? It is a Catch 22 situation. Yes indeed, we will come back on Monday to meet the distinguished senators but first we would go back to the Ministry of Finance Budget and National Planning to appeal that because the Senators want a lot of projects, from their states inside the Ministry of Niger Delta, we also need more money to be able to match up their demands.
But as at today, somebody is asking what would you do differently? There is nothing we can do differently. If you see where we have N12 million that means there is an outstanding job of N12 million. It’s not as if we are going to spend N12 million to do a project of N1 billion. The reality is that we must settle the person who is being owed N12 million. It’s a difficult budget and very tight.
As it is, the Federal Government must take cognisance of the 36 states and the FCT as well as the security issues of Boko Haram, militancy, amnesty program , IPOB and other challenges. So it is not easy. As for me, I was amused but impressed that the senators want development in their areas and they will like me to go and work out something in an uncommon way.
I don’t know whether you can assist me to get uncommon funds to meet the uncommon demands but we would try our best. If there is any change you will see it. If there is no change then it means there is really nothing we can do differently.
Nigeria can become Africa’s auto hub, says Innocent Chukwuma
While the dust raised by the supply of over N1billion Prado Jeeps to Anambra lawmakers rages, the Chief Executive Officer of INNOSON MOTOR Limited, Mr. Innocent Chukwuma, took time out to explain his own side, he also tells of the importance of local patronage, how former governor Peter Obi keyed into that arrangement and his relationship with Governor Willie Obiano. MADUFORO OKECHUKWU reports
Your company has been in the news in last few days over the alleged demand by Anambra lawmakers for your product instead of Prado. What is your take on that?
To start with some people feel that I may have instigated the problem. Even the Speaker of the Assembly called me to ask me about it. But the fact still remains that I never spoke to any lawmaker or instigated any of them to ask for my product. I do not beg anybody any establishment to buy my vehicles. I produce and supply on demand. If you like any of my products, you come to the company and make your orders and we deliver.
So the allegation that I talked to the lawmakers is not true. Besides, I do not have any problem with my governor, Willie Obiano. I enjoy a good relationship with him and his government. I have many of my friends in his administration. It is important to note that currently His Excellency Willie Obiano has placed an order for the supply of 40 of my vehicles and he has already paid for the products and very soon we shall supply them.
I want to use this opportunity to make it clear that none of my staff or even myself asked the lawmakers to demand for my products. I do not have to do that because my products speak for themselves. If you like them you buy and I can assure you that you will not be disappointed. I understand the demands of our people and we try as much as possible to salvage their situation. This is a made in Nigeria product and we in the Innoson Group will continue to assist our people.
So far what is the spread of your vehicles and the level of patronage?
I supply my vehicles to many African countries as much as they place their orders. I supply to countries like Mali, Ghana, Sierra Leone among others. If you go to those countries, you will see them and my products have never failed them and they keep coming back. Here in Nigeria, the past government at the centre was my highest customer. I produce a lot for them like the military heavy duty vehicles. Also states like Enugu, Ebonyi also buy my vehicles as well as Imo, Ekiti, Gombe and Bauchi states. At the moment our capacity has increased but it has not been easy meeting up with the demands. Like I said before, it depends on the orders they place. The last regime of Mr. Peter Obi gave me so much support. He placed so many orders and we delivered and through his regime, he kept the factory busy. The former governor brought about 3,000 vehicles for the then state government and I am grateful for his support to my company.
What informed your decision to go into motor manufacturing business?
In the time past people are of the view that Nigeria or Africa cannot produce cars, trucks and other vehicles. So to me it was a challenge. Nothing is impossible in Nigeria if we choose to be more focused than ever. It is all about taking the right step and getting our priorities right. It is my vision that in no distant time Nigeria would be the hub of auto business in Africa. This was how other countries in Europe and America started and today they are the world best. If we continue to patronise Nigeria-made goods it has a multiplier effect on our country’s economy in terms of foreign exchange. It will also expand our market and encourage other forms of allied based industries. It also carries along the growth of small and medium scale industries in Nigeria.
There is no doubt that you are an employer of labour. How many people are in your employment?
Auto business in key to the growth of employment in any part of the world, each vehicle has more than 1,000 parts and they can be produced locally, here in Nigeria. This is because every professional has something to do in the production of a single car. That means employment for a lot of people across the line. In terms of employment, INNOSON Group has between 7,300 to 7,500 workers. We have the manufacturing section and other parts of the vehicle, we have mill and mill factory that is the plastic products. In-fact we have the largest plate factory in Africa and it is based in Enugu. So the level of employment is high and people are fully engaged.
Some time ago, some Niger Delta Youths were sent to your factory for training, how have they been performing?
Interestingly they are doing just very well and this is encouraging. Some of them are now working in the factories because we have to retain some of them while others chose to go into private practice. You can agree with me that there is no youth that do not have potentials, all that we need is to expose them and direct them well and they will make the best out of it. It is only idleness and lack of mentorship that is the cause of youth restiveness.
It is not only the Niger Delta Youths, but other youths from other parts of the country can also take advantage of this to improve themselves and make the best out of it. Our brothers here are also be ing trained and empowered with skills that would guide them in future. So auto business is key to employment in Nigeria.
Practically most people are going into auto business and some do not venture into other areas. Do you not have this fear of saturation?
It is not fair to say that because some others are into other products. I have colleagues who are not into motor business, but into drinks and foods. All of us cannot be in the same business. It is a question of where you are good at and you invest in it.
For instance, INNOSON Group has gone into agriculture and that is what we are doing in Nsukka in Enugu State. We have established a tractor plant in Nsukka to encourage mechanised agriculture and this would go a long way in encouraging our youths to go into agriculture. We have gone into partnership with the University of Nigeria. Nsukka (UNN); that is their agriculture department and in no distant time you will see the success and its positive effects on the agricultural sector. We are bringing in the expertise while the university comes in with the administrative and academic input and that is good for Nigeria’s economy.
A lot of people are already interested in this venture and even those that are into private or co-operative farm settlements; you know that Ebonyi and Enugu states have something to share in terms of agriculture, so it would improve food production in both the South East, South-south and even the North East, such as Benue and Kogi states. You can see that we are not only into motor manufacturing but agriculture and that is full scale mechanized agriculture. Nigeria as a country has gone far beyond the normal farming because of our population and the modern trend now is mechanized agriculture and our younger generation needs this new development.
But power supply has remained the bane of the manufacturing sector and indeed Nigeria’s economy, how have you been managing?
You indeed have a point there but until the power sector gets better than before we rely on power generating plants. We know that power is the problem and I am happy with the efforts being made by government in improving the power supply in the country. It has not been easy for us here and even the Federal Government, but we are optimistic that things would get better in no distant time.
Most companies maybe producing below the optimal expectation but if we improve more on the power sector, most companies, that is small and medium scale industries would do well and improve on their respective capacities. You also know that it affects employment because some establishments may choose to down size their work force because of the cost of production.
It is my firm belief that something is going on in the turn-around of our power sector and I urge President Muhammadu Buhari not to relent in what his administration is doing in the area of power generation and distribution, because Nigerians would certainly gain from it.
What is your position on the Ajeokuta Steel project that has been abandoned?
Well it is unfortunate that the project is still the way it is and a lot of money have so far been spent on that project. I do not know what the government position is on that project but it is my opinion that, had it been the project had come on stream, it would help us in the motor manufacturing business and other related companies.
It should not be allowed to remain like that something needs to be done in that area. For example, this has led to the buying of used vehicles by Nigerians because the new brand vehicles are on the high side and the average Nigerian cannot afford it. It is because of that, that we in INNOSON have ventured into producing new brand cars that Nigerians can afford; cars that do not run into millions of naira but something within the reach of the average Nigerian.
Some of these used vehicles may not last up to five to six years and you will begin to experience problems here and there. Some of them do not have spare parts available in commercial quantity. But if it is INNOSON the parts are affordable and you can be rest assured that the cars would be maintained.
Nigeria recently turned 59 what are your expectations?
We need improvement in power supply which government is already tackling. We need to improve on our agricultural sector so that our economy will diversity and this over dependency on petroleum would reduce. It has not been that bad for Nigeria since independence but we must set our standard and be more focused in creating enabling environment for our economy to grow and fight unemployment which would in turn fight corruption in our society.
‘Night journey, a life style which has come to stay in Nigeria’
Many years ago, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) made frantic efforts to discourage travelling by road at night due to risks associated with it, yet its usefulness appeared stronger than the reasons given for its discontinuation. CHIJIOKE IREMEKA reports that Nigerian commuters’ high demand for night journeys has turned these moves to chasing shadows
•We can’t do without night journey –Passengers
•Night journey not safe –FRSC
evd. Charles Okoro may have never seen a situation as terrifying and horrifying as his last encounter in one night journey, where his dreams and aspirations were almost shattered.
Like many other night travelers in the country, he was at a point, addicted to travelling at night until he had an encounter that which put paid to his addiction for nocturnal traveling, which he said, was the best for him, especially when he had no money for air travel.
In the last voyage that ended his night journey disposition and preference, almost made his pretty wife a widow and rendered his four children, fatherless.
His wife had warned him severally, but he wouldn’t heed to such advice to quit night trip until his neighbour’s blood, whom he was discussing with flowed on the floor of the luxury bus and soaked his suit.
“I know that Satan, the waster, was out to waste me but God was there for me. Ordinarily, I don’t know how I would have escaped such projected allegation from the woman, who said I was with her money,” he said, thanking God Who preserved his life.
While he was traveling from Abuja to Lagos, he had exhausted the money on him and decided to board a night bus to Lagos. The journey which started well from Abuja turned sour several hours after taken off.
At Ore, Ondo State, they encountered a dare-devil robbery gang, which terrorised, maimed, killed and traumatised the survivours of their cruelty, an experience which reverberates within them.
The robbers forced the driver to stop after several gunshots that left a number of them dead, and got on board the 54-seater passenger bus and robbed the occupants one after the other.
He narrated: “Before they came in, they shot some harassing shots which made the driver to stop. After that, they came on board. They asked everyone to bring out his money, jewelry and other valuables.
“Out of fear, they came to a woman and she pointed at me and told the robbers that I was with her money. I shouted that I wasn’t with her money ooo. I said to the woman when did you give me your money? Do I know you?
“Oh my goodness, one of the robbers that shot somebody in my presence turned to me, pointing a gun at me and asked where the money is? I said ‘I don’t have her money; I don’t even know her and we are not together but the woman insisted.
“I have never seen anything as horrifying and terrifying as this. Suddenly, like a miracle, another robber said let’s go, the police are on their way and he turned his gun away from me. I was terrified and traumatised, the chair became so hot for me. It was a very bad trip for all of us.
“It was yelling and wailing for the rest of the trip. When I evetually found my voice, I said to the woman do you want to kill me but she started apologizing saying that she didn’t know what she was doing. I know it was an evil projection.
“I knew Satan was out to waste me but God saved me for a purpose. That was the last time I boarded the night bus. I saw a pronged robbery, I saw guns, I saw the blood of innocent Nigerians, I saw deaths. By the time their operation was done, seven persons laid dead including my neigbhour whose blood stained my blue suit.”
In another development, a night traveler, Chioma Ezeh said she once spent three days on the road and boarded three different buses on one journey.
“We left Onitsha at 7p.m and our bus first broke down in Asaba at 8p.m. They said it was overheating. It however, started working after some hours only to break down again in Auchi around after 11p.m.
“We slept there and continued our journey the following day in another bus as the first bus could no longer move. When we got to Okene, we were alerted of an ongoing armed robbery attack on that road so we ran into the bush.
“We later continued the journey till we got to Airport Road, Abuja, and the bus broke down around 12:30 a.m. We waited till daybreak before we were able to board another bus that brought us inside town,” Miss Ezeh narrated.
Edozie Onyema, an auto parts dealer in Nyanya Abuja, who frequents Onitsha for his supplies, said he prefers night trips because of its convenience, but started weighing options following his recent ordeal in the hands of armed robbers.
He said: “On our way to Onitsha, our bus broke down twice that night before it finally stopped at Okene. I had a feeling that the luxury bus was not in good shape due to its ‘break and quench movement’ and also because the conductor of the bus was a mechanic.
“While we were waiting for several hours on the road for them to sort out the issue with the bus, all of a sudden, men with guns and machetes surrounded us and told us to lie down. Luckily no one was killed but our money and personal belongings were taken away. My money meant for my business transaction was taken.”
The experience of Rev Okolo and that of many others may be the major factors that many people kicked against this adventurous experience, yet those who patronise them said ‘No night bus, no travelling.’ Night journey is like to them, what water is to fish.
Many years ago, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) made frantic efforts to discourage night journey in the country but the usefulness of the travel at night appeared to be outweighing the reasons given for its discouragement.
Sunday Telegraph learnt that one of the reasons given when the journey was to be made illegal was the high risk of robbery and accident involved.
The Nigerian Senate, had in 2011, rejected a motion to ban night travels in the country.
The motion, sponsored by Chris Anyanwu, a senator from Imo State, had urged her colleagues to ban night travels due to the bad state of roads and security implications.
Rejecting the plea, however, the lawmakers argued that such a ban would infringe on the people’s right to free movement. The Senate stressed that night travels should rather be made safer and urged the Federal Government to properly equip the FRSC, to help it ensure safety on the roads at night.
The FRSC wants luxury bus owners to keep their vehicles in good condition and not to be used at night, but the high demand by Nigerian commuters for night journeys has left officials of the agency chasing shadows..
The spokesperson of FRSC, Bisi Kazeem, recently said that traveling at night is not safe and the commission had repeatedly warned Nigerians against it.
He said: “FRSC does not encourage night travels in as much as we do not have the legal backing to ban it. We have been advising and enlightening people that night travel in Nigeria is not safe because when you travel at night and the bus breaks down, help is not readily available.
“Most law enforcement agencies, especially traffic agencies, do not work at night so most of the drivers do as they like. And again, since we don’t enforce the law, we cannot do any of the four-approach system we operate – Education, Persuasion, Subtle force and Enforcement.
“It is not even safe for us to operate at night because we are not armed. There is no street light on the rural highways; there are also issues of bad roads and armed robbers. We only carry out skeletal night patrol around the metropolis where we know there is presence of other law enforcement agencies.
“All these complaints from night travelers cannot be readily addressed because we are not there at night. We are going to continue to say that night journey should be discouraged.
“And we are doing a lot of public enlightenment to make sure we talk to luxury bus owners. We talk to them on maintenance and any luxury bus we catch during the day or towards evening that breaks down, we impound and take them to mobile courts and if they are found guilty, they will be asked to pay a fine.
“We also appeal to luxury bus owners to operate only during the day so if there is any situation, it can be addressed. Life has no duplicate. We are in an era of technology; any business can be transacted through money transfer and other means.”
Recently, a High Court in Kenya dismissed an application to quash the ban on night travel by buses. Judge Isaac Lenaola said the bus owners should rather have applied to have the new regulations implemented over a period of time.
The Transport ministry made it clear that there is no ban on night travel, saying that PSV operators can apply for a night licence but they have to show that their vehicles will have two drivers if the journey is over eight hours, to have the night vision of their drivers tested, and to subscribe to an ambulance service in case of an accident.
Sunday Telegraph observes that these regulations are actually very reasonable, conforms with international best practices, and will definitely reduce the number of accidents on the roads at night.
It’s also expected that Nigerian government would emulate this and perhaps, perfect its night transportation rules to ensure that no life is lost in a preventable road misfortunes.
Nigerians who regularly travel at night said in spite of these concerns, they prefer night journey to day for different reasons.
According to Jideofor James, night journey is the best for him, saying that it saves time and cost.
He said: “My best time for travel is at night. Night journey to any part of the country is very helpful. One thing is that it saves time. You may have one thing or the other doing during the day and needed to finish it before travelling the same day instead of spending the whole day on road.
“You can go to work on Friday in Lagos, traveled that same night while you are sleeping and wake up in another location. Day travel will waste the whole day for you. It’s only night journey that can give you this leverage.”
Another graduate traveler, Chidimma Ofodile said, “As a fresh graduate, I was supposed to write and aptitude test for a job in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State. I wasn’t informed on time.
“The test was to be taken around 10:00 am the next and I got the information on the eve of that day. From Lagos, if I had to travel during the day, the next day, I will not get to Port Harcourt before 10: 00 am. And of course, as a job seeker, I do not have money to travel by air.
“The only option staring at my face if I must write the test was to travel by night. And to worsen the situation, I do not know anybody in Port Harcourt. So, my sister gave me some money with which I traveled that night.
“After the test, being that I didn’t have anybody there, I had to go back to the park and waited till the time for the night trip came. So, I took a night bus again back to Lagos. The test was for the then Intercontinental Bank recruitment. You can see what I was able to achieve in one day.
“I spent only a day in Port Harcourt. But if I had followed day bus, I would have spent two nights in a hotel and two days out of my house. Apart from the risk of robberies and accidents, not only associated with night journey, it’s very helpful.
“You can see why night journey by road is impossible to be discouraged among Nigerians. They tried it earlier and it failed.”
Alexander Agiri, is another night travelers who speaks on the impossibility of jettisoning night traveling among Nigerians. To him, night journey is a lifestyle that cannot be broken.
He said: “People, especially the traders have developed this style over the years and will be hard to stop. Many of us do our business in the morning and travel at night to buy goods the next morning and come back at night.
“It’s the easiest way to do this business. By doing this, you will not be staying away for too long. And if you do not want to spend money in a hotel, this is what you have to do.
“There is no businessman who is pressed for time that doesn’t do this. It’s time-saving and it’s the most convenient. So, it’s hard to see that people stop boarding the night bus. Look at the people in the bus, more than half of them are traders.
“The only way this will be possible is when there is no business transaction in the country and when the nature removes all forms of emergencies that would make one to travel from one location to another at short notice.”
Nonso Okafor, a trader said he prefers night trip due to its low cost and free movement on the road. “The cost is low compared to day travel. I normally pay N3, 700 from Abuja to Onitsha or vice versa, though it is higher during Christmas or Easter. But it is twice cheaper compared to plying the road by day.
“Again, the roads are often free during the night and I normally sleep throughout. This makes the journey easier for me. But the deplorable state of some buses is making it difficult for us. These buses are poorly managed.
“When they are broken, they patch them up a little and bring them out on the road and keep managing and dragging them till they completely break down.
“These buses are very old and outdated. They repaint to make them look new. I think the government should look into these buses to know the ones that are good to be on the road and the ones that are not, at least for the safety of lives and property,” Mr. Okafor said.
Night travel is a critical mode for many Nigerians, especially businessmen and women moving long distances between cities across the country.
Maza-maza Park in Lagos is a major take off point for night travelers in Lagos. There, luxury buses belonging to different transport companies would line up as early as 5p.m. while conductors and motor park workers, known as Agberos, brawl over passengers.
High fever in infancy cooks brain, kills optimal potential –Investigation
•52 million children under 5 years are wasted – WHO
•17 million severely wasted, says Prof. Ojengbede
•155 million are stunted – Dr. Tosin Ajayi
•‘Child’s nutrition increases world’s intelligence quotient by 10 points’
•200 million children in developing countries fail to meet their
developmental potential –CDC
A total of 200 million children in developing countries, Sunday Telegraph learnt, fail to meet their developmental potential. CHIJIOKE IREMEKA writes that while all nutrients are important for brain development and function, optimal overall brain development depends on providing sufficient quantities of key nutrients during the first 1,000 days of life from conception till the child’s second birthday
“Lion gives birth to lion, scorpion gives birth to a scorpion, and snake gives birth to a snake. Young lion cannot beg for food and scorpion must sting but only human being that gives birth to nonhuman beings due to micronutrients deficiency in the child’s first 1, 000 days. We do not want twuale children; we need children with the right behaviours…” says Dr. Tosin Ajayi, the Chief Executive Officer, Africa Future.
Dr. Ajayi spoke at the 2019 African Discourse Series, organised by Africa Future in Lagos, where the cream of other experts and policymakers fingered the urgent need to reconstruct the country’s future and prosperity by investing in the micronutrients to support pregnant women and children under 5 years, especially in the first 1000 days of a child’s life to its second birthday.
According to him, lack of desired micronutrients in a woman before pregnancy, during pregnancy and 2 years after birth turns a human into another being which doesn’t have the right potential as a normal human being to actualise his life aspiration, hence cannot function optimally as a human being.
He revealed that the first 1, 000 days in the life of a child from the first day of conception until the child’s second birthday is critical to the child; whether it will be a normal human being with the abilities to fulfill life’s aspiration or not, is determined in these first 1000 days. Ajayi was reacting to the release by American Center for Disease Control (CDC), which said that micronutrients deficiency in a pregnant woman affects the future fortune of the baby in her womb adversely unless the issue of micronutrient deficiency is addressed within the first 1000 days in a child’s life.
He insisted that the quality and quantity of micronutrients intake by a pregnant woman and the baby in her womb in the child first 1000 days has a lot statement to make whether the child will be a wasted child, severely wasted, stunted in life or has the ability to develop optimally. He, therefore, called for investment in the micronutrients by all even as he called on the government to partner with the private sector on this.
He noted that by investment in one generation, the prosperity of the whole country is guaranteed, saying that one generation is what is needed to correct this trend to ensure that Nigeria produces well rounded children with the right potential to lead and reconstruct the country. He said: “If a child’s body and brain develop well, then their life chances are improved. The first 1,000 days are a time of tremendous potential and enormous vulnerability. How well or how poorly mothers and children are nourished and cared for during this time has a profound impact on a child’s ability to grow, learn and thrive.
“This is because the first 1,000 days are when a child’s brain begins to grow and develop and when the foundations for their lifelong health are built. Nutrition, in particular, plays a foundational role in a child’s development and her country’s ability to prosper.
“Poor nutrition in the first 1,000 days can cause irreversible damage to a child’s growing brain, affecting his ability to do well in school and earn a good living — and making it harder for a child and his family to rise out of poverty.
“It can also set the stage for later obesity, diabetes, and other chronic diseases which can lead to a lifetime of health problems. Studies show that countries that fail to invest in the well-being of women and children in the first 1,000 days lose billions of dollars to lower economic productivity and higher health costs.”
He noted that such is the reason several of the world’s leading economists have called for greater investments in the nutrition and well-being of mothers, babies, and toddlers as a way to create a brighter and more prosperous future for us all.
According to him, exposure to stress or adversity during this period can result in a child’s development falling behind his peers, saying when not addressed, experiences, such as abuse or conflict between parents, can stay with children throughout their lives, cause harm to them and to others, and might be passed on to the next generation. He continued: “If we can correct it now, we would have saved a whole next generation. Individuals with four or more adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are at a much greater risk of poor health outcomes compared to individuals with no ACEs.
“Intervening more actively in the first 1000 days of a child’s life can improve children’s health, development and life chances and make society fairer and more prosperous. Enhancing the ability of services to support and empower parents and families to take care of themselves and their children is vital, but not sufficient.”
He noted that high temperature in a child’s early life due to high fever cooks or bakes his brain which kills the child’s potential and self actualisation. “High temperature in a child due to high fever cooks or bakes the brain of the child. And when the brain is baked, the heat will burn his gasket. Just like a car with over heating will lose its gasket, so is the brain of a child within this period that experiences high temperature,” he quipped. In June, 2019, American CDC said any serious sickness; especially high fever in a child within this period of 1000 days till the child’s second birthday will impact on the neurodevelopment of the child. Also, the World Health Oragnisation (WHO) had said about 45 percent of deaths among children under five years of age, are linked to under-nutrition.
These mostly occur in low and middle-income countries. At the same time, in these same countries, the rates of childhood overweight and obesity are rising. Sunday Telegraph learnt that the developmental, economic, social, and medical impacts of the global burden of malnutrition are serious and lasting for individuals and their families as well as the communities and for countries.
According to Prof. Dosu Ojengbede, malnutrition, in all its forms, including undernutrition (wasting, stunting, underweight), inadequate vitamins or minerals, overweight, obesity, and resulting in diet-related noncommunicable diseases.
He said about 52 million children under 5 years of age are wasted, 17 million are severely wasted and 155 million are stunted, while 41 million are overweight or obese; 1.9 billion adults are overweight or obese, while 462 million are underweight. “Underweight prevalence has increased from 24.2 per cent to 31.5 percent, stunting prevalence increased from 34.8 per cent to 43.6 percent while wasting prevalence increased marginally from 10.2 percent to10.8 per cent,” he said.
For him, malnutrition refers to deficiencies, excesses, or imbalances in a person’s intake of energy and/or nutrients. It addresses 3 broad groups of conditions including undernutrition, which includes wasting (low weight-for-height), stunting (low height-forage) and underweight (low weight-for-age). Low weight-for-height, Sunday Telegraph is known as wasting. It usually indicates recent and severe weight loss, because a person has not had enough food to eat and/or they have had an infectious disease, such as diarrhoea, which has caused them to lose weight. A young child who is moderately or severely wasted has an increased risk of death, but treatment is possible. More so, Prof. Ojengbede insisted that low height-for-age is known as stunting. It is the result of chronic or recurrent undernutrition, usually associated with poor socioeconomic conditions, poor maternal health and nutrition, frequent illness, and/or inappropriate infant and young child feeding and care in early life. “Stunting holds children back from reaching their physical and cognitive potential.
Children with low weight-for-age are known as underweight. A child who is underweight may be stunted, wasted, or both,” he added. Dr. (Mrs.) Cynthia Obiora with Havannah Hospital, Lagos said intake of right micro nutrients and vitamins by pregnant women and their babies before conception, during pregnancy and after delivery ensures the bright future of the child and the country, saying lack of which will affect the mother and child, especially the child adversely. She said the causes of malnutrition are directly related to inadequate dietary intake as well as disease, but indirectly to many factors, among others household food security, maternal and child care, health services and the environment. She said: “The first 1,000 days of life is a unique period of opportunity when the foundations of optimum health, growth, and neurodevelopment across the lifespan are established.
Yet too frequently in developing countries, poverty and its attendant condition, malnutrition, weaken this foundation, leading to earlier mortality and significant morbidities such as poor health, and more insidiously, substantial loss of neurodevelopmental potential. “In the modern era, while undernutrition remains the major challenge worldwide, we humans are now faced with the negative effects of overnutrition in the form of obesity and risky nutrition in the form of unbalanced diets or diets contaminated with potential toxins. “Each of these conditions can be considered malnutrition in the true sense of the world’s roots (bad nutrition) and each has been shown to potentially reduce brain development. “At least, 200 million children living in developing countries fail to meet their de
velopmental potential. Along with undernutrition, concomitant influences of infectious disease, environmental hazards, societal and household violence, all contribute to this loss of potential.”
Hence, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) specialist on monitoring and evaluation, Ms. Maureen Zubie-Okolo, said health issues related to malnutrition can do lifelong harm, saying that the spate of malnutrition cuts across children who are too thin for their age, children who are too short for their age and children who are too thin for their height.
The UNICEF’s research in collaboration with the National Bureau of Statistics in the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) in 2017, in which 33,901 households and 2,239 enumeration areas across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT were used, revealed that malnutrition among children under five years has worsened generally.
She said: “Unlike many other influences that are immutable or tremendously difficult to change, nutrition is something we can control. The critical or sensitive periods of brain development susceptible to specific nutritional deficiencies are increasingly well defined, making prevention of long-term deficits with well-timed nutritional interventions during the fetal period and first years of life a true possibility.
“Interventions based on the knowledge of these critical windows have the potential to exert a profound global impact, as correction of nutritional deficits alone has been estimated to have the power to increase the world’s intelligence quotient by 10 points.” Based on what is now known about the magnitude of brain development in the first 1,000 days, Sunday Telegraph learnt that the roots of some of the human’s most complex behaviours are laid down very early in life; well before there is obvious behavioral expression of those areas.
It was learnt that one of the most striking aspects of developmental nutritional neuroscience is the finding that early life deviation from expected trajectory due to a nutrient deficiency can affect brain function in adulthood, long after repletion of the nutrient. It was asserted that while the young brain is enormously plastic in its ability to recover from early insults and, hopefully, it is never too late to, at least, partially correct a deficit, the window of opportunity is narrow with advancing age.
The science suggests that it is far better policy to build the brain right in the first place through nutritional deficit prevention programs than to depend on replacement therapy once a deficit has occurred. Feeding the fetal, newborn, and young child brain is one of the best ways we can achieve this goal. Sunday Telegraph learnt that every country in the world is affected by one or more forms of malnutrition.
Combating malnutrition in all its forms is one of the greatest global health challenges. Women, infants, children and adolescents are at particular risk of malnutrition. It was gathered that optimising nutrition early in life—including the 1000 days from conception to a child’s second birthday— ensures the best possible start in life, with long-term benefits.
Poverty amplifies the risk of, and risks from, malnutrition. Sequel to this, on April 1, 2016, the United Nations (UN) General Assembly proclaimed 2016–2025, the United Nations Decade of Action on Nutrition.
The Decade is an unprecedented opportunity for addressing all forms of malnutrition. It sets a concrete timeline for implementation of the commitments made at the Second International Conference on Nutrition (ICN2) to meet a set of global nutrition targets and diet-related NCD targets by 2025, as well as relevant targets in the Agenda for Sustainable Development by 2030.
Led by the WHO and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), the UN Decade of Action on Nutrition calls for policy action across six key areas, including creating sustainable, resilient food systems for healthy diets; providing social protection and nutrition-related education for all.
Others are aligning health systems to nutrition needs, and providing universal coverage of essential nutrition interventions; ensuring that trade and investment policies improve nutrition; building safe and supportive environments for nutrition at all ages; and strengthening and promoting nutrition governance and accountability, everywhere.
Responding to this situation, Nigeria’s Food and Nutrition Policy is to improve the nutritional status of all Nigerians, with particular emphasis on the most vulnerable groups – children, women, and the elderly.
According to the Health Minister, Prof. Adewole Isaac, the Food and Nutrition Policy aims to establish a viable system for guiding and coordinating food and nutrition activities undertaken in the various sectors and at various levels of society, from the community to the national level.
He said: “Incorporating of food and nutrition considerations into development plans and allocation of adequate resources towards solving the problems pertaining to food and nutrition at all levels would help.
“Identifying of sectoral roles and assignment of responsibilities for the alleviation of malnutrition, ensuring that nutrition is recognised and used as an important indicator to monitor and evaluate development policies and programmes and promoting good, indigenous food cultures and dietary habits among Nigerian people for healthy living and development, will all help to achieve this.”
ASOPADEC: Bringing developments to Abia oil producing communities
bia State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ASOPADEC) has to a large extent assuaged the pervading feeling of discontent and marginalization among the oil producing communities of Abia State, namely Ukwa East and Ukwa West. The communities are relatively peaceful, devoid of restiveness common in other oil producing states.
The years of neglect and degradation of the environment has left many oil producing communities with tales of anguish and frustration which ultimately led in many instances to altercations which disrupted the activities of the oil companies. Abia State has been spared the agony. Now that the commission has completed its modern office complex in Umuahia, the state capital, it is expected that more community and people oriented projects would be embarked upon.
Speaking at the inauguration of the magnificent office complex last Saturday at the serene Winners Way, Ndume in Umuahia North Council area, the elated chairman of the Commission, Chief Samuel Okezie Nwogu, described the feat as a dream come true.
Since its inauguration a few years back, ASOPADEC has operated from a temporary accommodation. Chief Sam Nwogu was the pioneer chairman of the Commission. It therefore appears the fulfillment of the lofty dream of the Commission is inextricably tied to Nwogu’s ingenious prudence and management knows – how.
The edifice which combined magnificence and space is an architectural marvel. Interestingly, the complex was conceived by Nwogu in his first outing as Chairman of the Commission but could not be fully executed before he was appointed Abia State representative on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Board. While he was away, the project crawled.
His successors either did not share the vision of prompt completion of the office complex or lacked the drive or resources to execute it. It therefore fell on Nwogu on his return to throw in all the energy and resources at his disposal to realise the dream.
Unlike other government projects that can linger interminably in spite of regular allocation of funds, the ASOPADEC office complex was completed in record time. It took resilience, determination, passion, drive and perseverance on the part the commission’s leadership to achieve the feat.
The imposing two storey complex is a model architectural edifice with 77 rooms and suites.
It has a boardroom and an expansive conference hall.
The aim is to provide staff and visitors to the complex a conducive work environment that will motivate them for effective and efficient discharge of their duties to the oil producing communities and Abia State in general.
The multi-million Naira complex, according to Nwogu, at a point had to be continued through direct labour.
Nwogu however acknowledged that the building would not have been possible without the support of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu. “Our dear Governor, this building is one of the projects mapped out for the celebration of your first one hundred days in office. It is a signature project of your administration. We rejoice with you over the realization of this project under your directive.”
With the completion of the office complex ASOPADEC is expected raise the bar of service to the State. From the present over 50 completed projects and others at various stages of completion the Commission will have no reason not to go beyond the expectations of the government and people of Abia State.
Before now the commission had embarked on construction and reconstruction of roads, civic centers, health centers, school blocks and market stalls. The Commission had also provided electricity transformers and electrification of rural communities, drilling of boreholes and water reticulation, drainages and waste disposal.
In skills acquisition, the chairman revealed that youths from the oil producing communities were beneficiaries of the Commission’s skills programmes. The commission, as a matter of policy, gives 70 percent of the slots to the oil producing communities and the remaining 30 percent to other parts of the state in all projects and programmes.
“Training on various skills acquisition is on -going at Kiara De-Luke Academy, Obingwa for 200 youths across the state. We received with joy the cheering news of outstanding performance of 124 students in the 2018/2019 batch of Interim Joint Matriculation Board from Ukwa West Local Government at Rhema University. The Commission in partnership with the Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu has secured admissions for 64 of the successful students to study and attain high academic standards in their chosen areas of studies. The second batch of 64 (IJMB) has started studies at the same Rhema University, Aba.”
Nwogu also announced the disbursement of N5million as bursary for Ukwa West students “and we have started a scholarship scheme for indigent students of the area in partnership with Asa Development Union.”
“This is beside the 30 Lexus 470 Sports Utility Vehicles acquired for the chairman and board members of the commission 18 of which are for traditional rulers of the oil producing communities of Ukwa West Local Government Area in addition to a monthly stipend.”
For the first time in a long while, let Abia State have a feel of the positive activities of an interventionist agency like ASOPADEC. With pragmatic leadership what happens in other states can happen also in Abia.
Nigeria now like Afghanistan, Somalia, Yemen, says AVM Ararile, (rtd)
His Royal Majesty, Lucky Ararile, the Ovie of Umiaghwa in Abraka Kingdom, is a retired Air Vice Marshal and a first class royal father in Delta State. In this interview with OLA JAMES, the monarch takes a critical look at the state of the Nigerian nation, especially the Fulani herdsmen menace and other issues
Your Majesty, what is your assessment of the state of the nation, Nigeria, today?
Let me give you the opinion of some international organisations first before mine. We are now ranked number 14 out of the 178 countries of the world in the order of what they called tendency to become a failed state or fragile state index. Our position in the world in the other global indexes is equally bad. So, if you look at those states that are below us, you could easily observe that most of them are either at war or near so. So, we are in the company of such countries like Yemen, Afghanistan, Somalia, South Sudan, you name it. Those are the companies we now keep. Some may argue that we are a failed state; some say we are a failing state. We all feel the pain. As Nigerians, there is not much difference to us between a failed state and a failing state.
So, if you agree with the opinions of international organisations as you have enumerated, what then what would you consider as the elements of a failing state?
According to the United Nations rapporteur on extra-judicial killings and other matters, she summarised it basically to be injustice, injustice and the compounding of injustice. So, when you grumble or complain that the system is unjust to you, instead of the system addressing the injustice, it compounds it.
So, whether we are talking about the injustice of the Niger Delta, or we are talking about the mishandling of the injustice that was meted out to the original founder of Boko Haram that snowballed into what they have now; or the injustice of land grabbing by people who are not Nigerians to the extent that as we speak, almost every square kilometer of Nigerian land is under contest between the indigenes and some foreigners, injustice underlines the character of a failing state.
So, whether you want to talk about Delta State, with the influx of the so-called Fulani herdsmen; whether it is in the South-East, whether it is in the South-West, whether it is in the Middle Belt or in the North-West, the invading Fulani are there. You do not hear so much of the problem of the Fulani herdsmen in the North-East because that is already a battle zone. But you now have it in the North-West.
The entry of the foreign Fulani has been justified by the provision of the ECOWAS Protocol on Free Movement. The question to ask is what is the stake of these foreign Fulani in Nigeria? How did Nigeria become a party to a Protocol that allows foreigners to invade our country?
The categorisation was made by the Governor of Kano State. He categorised Fulani herdsmen into three – the foreign Fulani, the local Fulani and Fulani that are now indigenes in other states. In other words, they were born and bred in those states and they have been living their lives unmolested. Now, those that are settlers in places other than their own, we have no problems with them.
We have not had problem with the local Fulani that have been herding their cattle through these centuries. Even in my kingdom here, I can tell you where their camp is, and they have been there since time immemorial. They come and go.
Now, enters the third category of Fulani – those that are from other African countries, mainly from Guinea, Mali and some that have been dislodged from Central African Republic. And given the availability of illicit weapons, they come into the country armed. Before they leave Mali, Guinea to Nigeria, they would have passed through Senegal, Cote d’Voire, Ghana, Togo, Benin Republic before Nigeria; then from the North, through Niger Republic. How come everybody is heading to Nigeria? Why don’t these countries have the same problems? They tried it in Ghana but the Ghanaian President decisively solved the issue. Here, definitely they are succeeding to the extent that almost every square kilometer of land in Nigeria is under contention between the indigenes and foreign Fulani herdsmen.
Now, let me make a distinction. Although we say foreign Fulani herdsmen, the truth is that those people have certain physical similarities with the local Fulani but they do not speak Fufude. And they have sympathy too from the local Fulani. So, it is the sympathy of the local Fulani that has emboldened the foreign Fulani. And these foreign Fulani have no sympathy; they have no value for life; they have no attachment to anybody or any land. They are just there to maim, to kill and to take possession of the land they are able to grab. So, this essentially is a land-grabbing issue. And we must look at it from that perspective and isolate the indigenous/local Fulani from those foreign Fulani.
With or without ECOWAS, we have our own local laws that govern our interactions. You cannot say because the ECOWAS protocol guarantees free movement then you bring your cattle and because you have an AK47 rifle, you will go and take over somebody’s house. They even invaded the National Assembly at one point in time; they attempted incursions to some Nigerian universities at a time. Schools in Edo State at a time were almost closed down because of Fulani. If they are actually grazing, do they have grasses in classrooms?
So, the whole idea is another form of terrorism, and this time, it is to terrorise the indigenes so that they can run away from their land and they will settle there. This is the issue. And they have their sympathisers in Nigeria, otherwise it wouldn’t have been possible. There are the sponsors and people who are sympathising with them. And this sympathy may be by bending local rules and laws and by supplying them with comfort, one way or the other, or financial support.
If you juxtapose this analysis of yours on land grabbing tendency by the foreign Fulani with the Federal Government’s recent RUGA settlement policy, though now suspended?
The issue to consider is that this phenomenon has been in ascendancy only recently. So, why is it that all of a sudden Fulani are everywhere and are fighting everyone? The economy is collapsing, insecurity everywhere; people are being kidnapped everywhere, but the only policy which the Federal Government can sit down and think about was RUGA.
Why the immediacy, why the urgency, with all the plethora of problems that we have that the government doesn’t seem to care about or address? Why the urgency with RUGA? And in any case, RUGA is a private business. With all the number of cows we claim to have, we are not a major producer or exporter of cattle. If this is how other countries grow their cattle, then in New Zealand, Australia, Botswana, etc, cows will be attending classes with students. But seriously, the issue of cattle rearing is a private matter.
And I take it beyond the general analysis that is being done in Nigeria. For me, cattle rearing in Nigeria should be declared as equal to slavery. Any elite that has a few cattle gives them to the son of the poor to who is expected to take them hundred and thousands of kilometers to rear those cattle for him for his own benefit, while his own children are in Dubai. It is a wicked system; it is an unfair system. So, for me, the issue is beyond cattle rearing, it is a question of humanity. It is immoral, it is unfair, it is unjustifiable that somebody, because he is materially better off at a point in time, wants to increase his wealth, buys cattle for another human being that is less privileged to rear for him. For me, it is the height of human exploitation akin to or even beyond slavery. So, this is an issue we have to promote with the United Nations to declare the type of cattle rearing as is being practiced in Nigeria as inhuman.
Prior to President Muhammadu Buhari’s emergence in 2015, you granted an interview where you expressed optimism about his ability to offer good leadership that will lift the country out of the woods. From what is happening in the country today, how would you assess his leadership?
Let me tell you this, the security issues in Nigeria are so many and they are mutating. So, we have security issues in the Niger Delta caused by injustice; you have security issues in the middle belt caused by injustice; you have security issues in the North-East, Boko Haram.
I remember in that interview I granted, I asked a rhetorical question: the way we are going after Boko Haram, is it actually a religious uprising or an attempt at land grabbing? At the time I asked that question, the Fulani herdsmen were not in the equation. So, you can see how the security issues are mutating. The strategy in the North-East, I equally said then, was basically to contain the crisis within the North-East states of Yobe, Gombe and Borno. Those were the areas they were concentrating on. But I asked the question: even if we are successful in containing the uprising in the North-East, what about the areas bordering the North East that we are not focusing on? Are you going to build a wall to contain them? They are from the North and they claim they are all Muslims, so they can migrate elsewhere; they can go beyond the boundaries of the area where there was crisis already, into those other states outside the North-East. And that exactly was what happened.
They have gone beyond that area now because if you are successful in the North-East and you left the other places unattended to, you can be sure that they will relocate there; if not all of them, then some elements of them. So, we are faced with security variables that are mutating. And the sad point to note is that we have always been reactive. So, when you say you have degraded them in the North-East, another variant or version of it appears in Zamfara. You now call the army, you call the Navy, you call the Air Force and the police to go there.
Before you know it, another element of it has migrated to the South-West. This is because, in the North-East they were able to mobilise and they came out of their hiding. Initially, they were doing suicide bombings and things like that, but by the time they got sufficient funding and capacity, they moved out of their bases in the Sambisa Forest to come and capture local governments and even set up some quasi governance. That is the point that I was happy about, that the army now have people they can deal with once and for all because they are now out of hiding. They are now holding ground; you know where they are. So, you can then take them at once. But what did we do? We were able to harass them, as it were, out of those local governments and we said we have decimated them, but they were not conquered. So they are back. Now, in the success of that decimation, from my own readings, we have been able to actually destroy some of their logistics in terms of weapons and even in terms of sustenance on the field and also in terms of funding. I think we have been able to dislocate that. But when you have done that, the elements of those whom you said you have degraded will be heating up the land.
So, if they cannot get funding from abroad, from their usual source, they must get it internally. And how do they get it? They have to kidnap people of means. So, they live off the land. I have said it before that Nigeria is a copycat environment. When they now see that elements of decimated Boko Haram are now kidnapping people, even kidnapping girls and government is now negotiating with them and giving them money, it became a business. So, everybody is now affected. It is either you are kidnapping or you are kidnapped.
Are you in support of government dialoguing with Boko Haram?
You see, in any conflict situation, you don’t use one approach. You use all the options available to you, as a country, to solve that conflict. You can dialogue with them, you can use military power, you can use your political power and you can use your diplomatic power. All these elements of power of the state must be brought to bear. So, if you think that you are going to solve this problem with the military option alone, you have a long thing coming.
It is being peddled in some quarters that the inability of the military to actually contain and deal decisively with the Boko Haram is due to poor funding and ill-equipping of the military. It is even claimed by some that Boko Haram has more sophisticated equipment more than the Nigerian military. What is your take on that?
Well, I’m one of the people who believe that, given the resources available to Nigeria, the military gets more than a fair share. You cannot fund the military with more than what you have. And their share of the national budget is significant. Now, it is the use to which these monies are put that is the issue. If, as in the case of the former National Security Adviser that is under incarceration, Col. Sambo Dasuki, (rtd) who could have a discretionary right over $2.1 billion that was voted for arms and disbursing same the way he wants, then it is incredible.
So, it is not the quantum of the money allocated to the military that is the issue, it is the use to which it is put to. And once it is not effectively used, then of course, your military can only perform as much. That is why at a time, Nigerian soldiers were running on foot across to Cameroun. They have stopped running to Cameroun now not because of anything but because Boko Haram are now in Cameroun and therefore they cannot be running away from Boko Haram in Nigeria only to run into them in Cameroun. So, Boko Haram is actually helping to prevent our soldiers from running away.
They have been saying so. If they are provided with adequate equipment would they be saying that they are ill-equipped? If they are provided with adequate equipment and they are not performing, then we can say it was due to poor morale, poor welfare and poor motivation. But when they themselves are telling you that they don’t have adequate equipment, you have to believe them. But let me tell you. The overall problem I see with the Nigerian security architecture, I can disintegrate each component and deal with it. But let me start with the overall. When you set up a defence system, the Army, the Navy and the Air Force – you can task each of these services directly to a specific job that is part of their own.
For example, during the administration of Ronald Regan of the US, you heard of the Airforce going to Libya to bomb some targets. Those operations were not for all the services. It is mission specific operation. You can give it to the Air Force, you can give it to the Navy and you can even give it to the Army. There are those which even though they are mission specific, you still need the support of other services. So, you have what we called the leading and the supportive services. If the Airforce is the leader as has been tasked in a particular assignment, the other services are to provide support. Then of course, we have the joint operation.
But what do we have in Nigeria? We have militarised the police and civilianised the military. In a situation where you see at the lowest level, a pick-up truck with soldiers, the police and the National Security and Civil Defence Corps – all of them in one pick-up going for an operation, that speaks volumes of the confusion and lack of professionalism.
What is impression about the composition of President Buhari’s cabinet and your suggestions on how to lift Nigeria from the woods?
Well, as to the appointment of the ministers, first of all I congratulate them. Most of them, I would say, have some precedents that are enviable and some not so enviable. But I would have to wait for their performance. My comment would have to be ex-post facto, that is, after the fact; this one performed, that one didn’t perform. I don’t know the basis on which they were appointed. As for the president, I have been praying for him as a Nigerian. I will continue to pray for him. I also enjoin Nigerians to pray for him.
Certainly, he is not the President we thought he would be; maybe on account of his ill-health. But be that as it may, I would say what I had said before, I think we are now on auto-pilot. We are supposed to be running, not walking. We are going back now in the economy. From 2.3 per cent of GDP, and by this last release by the National Bureau of Statistics, we are now 1.94 per cent of GDP; which is slower. Take note that 2.3 per cent GDP was poor in any case. Anything less than five per cent GDP, then we are creating more poverty. Today, it is being said that Nigeria is the leading capital of poor people in the world, that is 46 per cent of the total population of 200 million people. In the next 10 years, probably 99 per cent of the population of Nigeria will be poor if we continue in this trajectory.
Only recently, Nigerians were taken aback by a British court judgment that awarded a fine of $9.6 billion against Nigeria following a purported breach of contract between the Federal Government and an Irish company, P&ID which, by the terms of the contract, was supposed to build and operate a gas facility in Calabar to energise our power sector. Analysts are of the view that if that fine comes to stay without appeal, then the economy of the country will nose-dive. What are your thoughts on this issue?
Well, as at now our reserve is about $44 billion. If we pay $9.6 billion out of that, it will come down to about $34.4 billion. And you know at a time when we were at $33 billion, panic was all over the place because we didn’t have sufficient foreign exchange. The immediate consequence of that is that we will have the naira devalued whether we like it or not. You remember that the President was against the devaluation but the naira was devalued in spite of him. That devaluation occurred as a result of market forces. You don’t have dollars, you don’t have it. It is not wishful thinking. So, that will be the immediate consequence. But I want to take it on the general level. When I sit and think about Nigeria, I think that there is a conspiracy for Nigeria to go backward to 14th century. There is a conspiracy among the elites because of the choices we make. The elites who control the levers of power do not want Nigeria to develop. So, the issue of development you are hearing is nothing but lip-service. Some people really want Nigeria to go backward to the 14th century. Else, the simplest thing to do if you want Nigeria to develop even without government commitment, is to make power available.
The question is why have all our efforts to develop power so far failed? Olusegun Obasanjo spent $16 billion on power. For some reasons, he actually built some plants, like the Niger Delta Power Holding Company built about 10 power plants that are gas-based. Do you know that it takes about four years to build an average 200 or 300 MW plant? Obasanjo was there for eight years. Do you know that it was when Obasanjo left that we now realised that all those power plants had no gas, and that we needed gas to power them? It was Buhari that started the infrastructure to provide gas supply to the plants. By doing that, do you think Obasanjo actually meant to solve the power problem? Now, this gas company, P&ID, would have solved our gas problem to the tune of about 2000 megawatts that it would have supplied us. That would have made a lot of difference. Okay, there were issues as to the character of the persons and as to the agreement in the contract. But the contract was entered into since 2010. What are the alternatives since the project was a good one? The fact remains that we still need the project.
So, what have they done since 2010? They didn’t do anything. The man goes to court. It is not the first court case he was having with Nigeria, if you can access Bloomberg and find out. That is even just one court case. There are more court cases that will come up as a result of this. Even Shell and one other company went to the United States court to want to reactivate an existing judgment debt of $1.8 billion that Nigeria refused to pay. Just recently a judge in the United States threw it out. More of that are going to come because of our disdain for rule of law and impunity, for not following procedures.
Even locally here, the amount of judgment debt that the Federal Government is sitting on is enough to kill the economy. Local contractors that were given legitimate contracts used their money from the banks to execute the contracts but the government refused to pay them, and they cannot do anything. That is at the local level. So, they extend this impunity to the international arena. For me, this is just a tip of the iceberg.
How successful has the war against corruption been your own estimation?
As for corruption, let me use that word again, ex-post facto. When they hear that you have stolen, they will arrest you. But corruption is endemic in Nigeria – from top to bottom, to the last person. It must be a holistic approach; it must be systematic. There must be strategy in place to prevent it from happening. I know they introduced this thing they called whistleblower, that one is dead now. So, it must be a holistic approach where we can stop people before they become corrupt.
Xenophobia, testimony to leadership failure in Africa –Gen IBM Haruna
There was outrage across Africa and the global community recently when xenophobic attacks were unleashed on Nigerians and other foreign nationals in South Africa. In this interview, a former Federal Commissioner for Information, Adjutant General of the Nigeria Army and later General Officer Commanding (GOC) of One Mechanised Infantry Division, Kaduna, Major General Ibrahim Bata Malgwi (IBM) Haruna (rtd) tells ONWUKA NZESHI that the attacks were indications of leadership challenges in Africa
What’s your opinion to the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African migrants in South Africa?
Well, these recent attacks are said to be xenophobic but some people have also suggested that it might not be exactly so. Xenophobia is a fear for something foreign, but what is being demonstrated in South Africa is not apprehension for something foreign. It is more of fear for black African brothers. It is more of an attack against fellow black African which is contrary to all our aspirations towards the liberation and unity of the African people. This is a reverse of all we had hoped for as Africans . It is condemnable because it is retarding our progress as Africans in our bid to build a united continent committed to the ideals of freedom, human rights and justice for everyone.
Why do you think South Africans are targeting Nigerians and other Africans?
They may have various reasons but South Africa should understand that it cannot go back to apartheid. Africans are working hard intellectually, politically and economically to evolve a common concert of development on the continent. This informed the formation of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), now the African Union (AU) and a number of other regional economic unions including ECOWAS and the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA). These are structures deliberately created to foster more integration, cooperation and brotherhood among Africans. Over the years, many nations have out-grown their internal conflicts and emerged as stronger nations. Why must Africa and its people remain behind particularly at this age of scientific and technological revolution? I think we Africans, particularly South Africans, should sit back and think again.
Do you think the South African government has handled this crisis well?
I don’t think the government of South Africa has handled the crisis well. It has not only failed in reorienting the generality of South Africans about the challenges of the post-Apartheid era, but has also failed to give hope to the poor black population who feel marginalised by the current system. The government should provide good education and entrepreneurial skills to these poor black South Africans. They should be taught how to create friendship and social cooperation particularly with their other African brothers and sisters.
The South African government must show commitment and courage in challenging the subterranean influences that are working against the black race in South Africa.
In so far as we have defeated apartheid, we have not annihilated it completely.
It is evident that in the inner workings of the economy of South Africa, there is still the dominance of the White Supremacists while the black natives and other African migrants are being made to bear the brunt of this discriminatory system. It is the blacks that are confronted with the sharp edge of unemployment and landlessness. I think that it is unjustifiable because there are laws, treaties and agreement which South Africa is a signatory to and should be bold enough to enforce. If some people are involved in criminality, treat it as such, but don’t racialise it. If economic opportunities are stunted or there is a regression, it must be due to a number of factors. It cannot just be because your fellow Africans are sharing from the available opportunities.
In any economy, there is competition, but there are also rules guiding the game. You cannot really blame anybody who is doing better or who appears to be better than you if you are reluctant to compete with them and overcome your own challenges. The South Africans are giving us the impression that they are afraid to fight the real battle. The cause of their backwardness and poverty cannot be attributed to strangers who have migrated to South Africa legally and are operating legal businesses. If there are criminals among the strangers, they are there for the law to take its course. It is wrong to criminalise all citizens of other countries.
Some critics have said the Federal Government did not respond swiftly to these ugly developments in South Africa. Do you agree?
That impression may have been brought about by the role of the media because the media enlarges the information available and dishes them out to the general public. I think that our local media tried to explain and mobilise the people based on the information available to them through whatsapp, Facebook or the international media. However, not all Nigerians have access to all these channels and those who have also have their personal biases unless if they are enlightened on the issue.
This brings to the focus, the need for the leadership of our country to be up and doing in informing the general populace about the situation and how to react. It was very disappointing that Nigerians were being killed in South Africa and for some time, government appeared indecisive until the reprisals at home. We now saw a situation where angry Nigerians were attacking fellow Nigerians working in some companies linked to South Africa and dislodging them from their places of employment. It does not show proper understanding of the issues.
One had expected that Nigeria being the most populous African nation parading prominent scholars, writers and scientists should not have allowed the reprisal attacks to take place at all. It was as if we were going back into barbarism. It was a faulty move based on poor enlightenment.
The leadership should take responsibility for it because it showed a clear breakdown of communication between the government and the people.
However, the fire brigade approach which we normally get was activated and both the government and the people were able to come to terms with the situation. But we should not always wait for the horse to bolt out of the stable before we start chasing it. I think there is need for our government to improve on communication with the people on issues like this. Things don’t happen in one day. Even an earthquake does not erupt in one day. The signs are always there and you should nip it in the bud as soon as you realise what is going to happen. Our government needs to be proactive to ensure that crisis do not erupt unnecessarily but are prevented to ensure the protection of lives and property of the citizenry.
Do you think that Nigeria has handled this matter well in terms of our diplomatic engagement with South Africa since this crisis began?
Well the diplomatic engagements and actions taken are not all in the open. Whether they are far reaching or enough, we may not know but generally we know what the media and the government communication system told us. President Muhammadu Buhari dispatched a Special Envoy to South Africa while our High Commissioner to South Africa was also invited to brief the government on what was going on in that country.
These are normal diplomatic engagements which we see depending on how intense the matter is but whether we know enough of what might have happened behind the scene, I don’t think so.
Perhaps it was that gap that made some Nigerians to suggest that more intense actions be taken against South Africa if the normal diplomatic engagements failed to bring the crisis to an end.
I must say that those immediate reactions taken out of anger were barbaric. If there were right and appropriate communications, people would have been restrained from taking such actions. The government should have taken proactive steps by calming down the people and reassuring them that Nigeria was doing something about the issue. The South Africans are our brothers; we salvaged them from Apartheid and repression. It’s unthinkable that we could come to a stage where we would be destroying a relationship built over the years. The leaderships of both South Africa and Nigeria should have taken some initiatives through the issuance of early warnings to avoid the crisis.
Even after our envoy had visited South Africa, there were still open threats by the South African mob to chase away foreigners from their country. What do you suggest Nigeria should do if current diplomatic moves do not work?
First and foremost, I don’t think we should give credence to all that we hear or see on television and social media. We should follow what the leadership of our country has told us. They have assured us that they are taking the necessary diplomatic steps to resolve the matter. I think it is a matter of how much faith and trust we have in our own leadership. But between the general populace and the government, there are suggestions of various procedural steps that should be taken. For example, even if you’re asking for compensation, you have to evaluate the damages and ascertain the claims of individual losses.
It is heartwarming that in the face of the threats, Nigeria has undertaken to evacuate our citizens who are in distress and are ready to return home. I understand that a private airline, Air Peace, has offered to evacuate Nigerians who are stranded in South Africa but all these will follow some procedures.
In essence, our government is taking all the necessary diplomatic procedures but if at the end negotiations fail and South Africa doesn’t pay the compensation, Nigeria can stop the repatriation of dividends meant for South Africans from their business interests in Nigeria. We can look at our business agreements with them and see areas where we could impose penalties.
But these options are in the realms of continuous warfare and more or less extreme measures.
It is not on the path of African brotherhood and the fact that we have been our brother’s keeper. In the traditional African society, we share our meals with our brothers; sometimes not equitably because we have respect for elders and empathy for young people. In the philosophy of live and let live, peace is the most important element in the resolution of this crisis.
These attacks on Nigerians are not just happening in South Africa but also in Ghana, Angola, Kenya and other African countries. What could be wrong with us and our relationship with other African countries?
Yes, you’re correct, something is definitely wrong somewhere because you will remember that we too at one time had resorted to expelling the Ghanaians who were in Nigeria. I think what is wrong with Africa is our political orientation and leadership. When we were all together as Africans fighting for independence, the leadership across the continent were getting their acts together. But now that we are supposed to harness our resources for our economic and social development, our unity has crumbled and we all seem to have fallen into the act of corruption and helping the colonialists in furthering their original agenda of exploiting our resources while we are fighting ourselves. We are still preoccupied with helping them to extract our resources and taking them to their countries.
So I think that what is going wrong is that the ideology, philosophy and the vision of Pan-Africanism which compelled us to unite as brothers have dwindled so much over the years. There is no longer that concerted effort and focus that leadership of African nations showed in the days when we were collectively fighting against racism, colonial domination, and we all wanted political independence.
This is another phase in the political evolution of Africa and it is a phase that has come upon our leadership at the same time as the digital communication revolution. This is no longer the old era. We have to put our acts together to face the challenges of contemporary times. If we don’t take the right strides, we will remain ever backward in the global community. The leadership of African nations must get together to tackle the challenges we face as Africans today.
We need to reform the curriculum in our schools and the mentality of our people. Our moral character and spiritual commitment to Africa are far from what we advertise. Today, we have so many prayer houses, so many Sheiks and Bishops, so many mosques and churches and yet we have so many corrupt and thieving people.
We are no longer committed to the cause of our independence and the visions of the founding fathers of the African Union. There is a very wide gap between our freedom fighters who fought for our independence and today’s chop-chop politicians..
Unfortunately for us in Nigeria, I think that the oil wealth that came to us has made us like drunken people who have won a lottery or pools betting worth millions of dollars overnight. It’s like easy come, easy go. I think that we need to be mindful of what we do to ourselves and others. We need to sensitise our people that our resources including taxes are being frittered away as if it is just a windfall. We should hold to account those mismanaging our resources. If we leave things as they are, the looting will continue and real socio- economic development will continue to suffer.
Why is this phenomenon that wherever we go as Nigerians, the host tends to be uncomfortable with us? Are other African countries retaliating because we once sent Ghanaians packing from here?
No. I don’t think the phenomenon belongs to us as Nigerians. It is a phenomenon that is displayed by humans in all social organisations. The sociology of the human being is to work and benefit. If you work and you seem to be more prosperous than those in your host community and your host nation is not having the necessary policies to keep the disparity under control, then sooner or later the impoverished indigenous people will be aggrieved and rise up against you.
These natives, like the black South Africans, rightfully feel that the land is theirs, the resources including the job opportunities have been there with them and yet some strangers who came to join them appear to be benefitting more from the system.
What they failed to realise is that strangers know they have to work hard because they have left their homes to another country in pursuit of a better life. They work so hard to justify the cause of migrating to a far away land but oftentimes, the natives are indolent and can be sleeping on the resources without doing anything meaningful. When they are surpassed by the strangers in their midst, it’s natural that they will get envious and want to use force to snatch part of the goodies acquired by the stranger. It happens everywhere.
But again, I think that when we have governments and good governance, they ought to regulate these natural feelings of human beings. The government should be able to make relevant laws and implement them in a manner that is just and equitable. Where there is criminality, you deal with those involved whether they are foreigners or natives of the country.
I think that naturally, the human psychology doesn’t take kindly to a stranger coming to enrich himself over the natives.
This also explains why as Africans we were not happy when the colonial masters came here and carted away our natural resources just by merely giving out mirrors or bottles of liquor to our kings. We were angry because they also carted away our brothers to foreign lands to work in sugar cane, cotton and coffee plantations and became wealthy as a result of the slave trade.
Over there too, when the slaves realised that though they were strangers, they were the ones producing all the wealth for these White men, they revolted and started their own liberation struggle. It has been a cycle of revolt, change and the creation of new civilisations. Today, those who were foremost in enslaving people are now at the forefront of preaching human rights and civilisation.
In the midst of all these, what can Nigeria do stop these attacks and apparent hatred of Nigerians abroad?
As Africa’s most populous country, Nigeria should lead by example. We should seek fidelity in our leadership and conduct of our governance, ensuring that there is capacity, meritocracy, rule of law, equity, fairness and justice in our systems. We must ensure that there is credibility in our elections and transparency when we enthrone our leaders. We must earn the respect of other countries by ensuring that we have leaders who emerge from the true hearts and souls of the people; not leaders who have bought and paid for our conscience with the aim of reaping the returns on their investments.
The type of leadership we have which other African countries are concerned about is that which is defective and you cannot give people what you don’t have. If you want to give a continent peace and tranquility, friendship and leadership, then start from your own country.
You cannot be suffering such high level of insecurity, inequality and discrimination that are subtle because there is no clear division in terms of race and expect others to respect you. Although, you are of the same race, you have diverse languages and cultures and you take advantage of one another. You cannot sell that to the outside world.
Our constitution has tried to pave the way by including certain principles of equity and fairness. But if you preach federal character, equity and rule of law, you should walk the talk. But if you preach all the good things and indulge in all kinds of underground combat; you deal with people without sincerity , it will not work. You can’t go to church on Sunday and on Monday you do something else or you go to Mosque on Friday and on Saturday, you’re doing something contrary to what you preach and you expect others to take you seriously. There is so much double standards in our system but for Nigeria to be respected in the comity of nations, she must show quality leadership.
The government must ensure that citizens are happy and are not leaving this country because they are dissatisfied with the system. They should leave this country in spite of their happiness, in spite of their well being, in spite of the good education they have and in spite of the employment opportunities available to them here. It is only on these conditions that Nigerians can go somewhere else to live and work with respect.
Nigerians must not be compelled to leave their own country because situations here are made unbearable for them. In a nutshell, I am saying that we need to fix our country so that Nigerians can have opportunities for a good life here instead of running away to other countries where they will be confronted with hostile hosts.
They say charity should begin at home. But what do we have here in our communities? Hunger, unemployment, dilapidated schools, no Primary Health Care. Even when people migrate to the cities, there are no opportunities to survive and they become beggars and turn to criminality.
The government must look back and reverse some of these trends that breeds the ills that results from lack of opportunities.
If we had used our oil wealth judiciously, perhaps these things would not have gone this bad. There would have been job opportunities, access to good education and health and people would have been working, earning the income and promotions to higher levels.
Nigeria was once on top but we are no longer there.
In our youthful days we had done our best even though we missed the cross sections here and there, but I think the younger generation of leaders can learn a lot. You don’t sit down and be given the opportunity. They have to seize the opportunity, not necessarily by force but by advocacy and joining convincing associations and community groups to demand their rights.
What are your thoughts about the state of insecurity in our country?
Basically, my thoughts about the insecurity is that the failure of leadership is haunting our country. Again, this is because the opportunities that we have had from our oil wealth, if it was invested in the right undertakings, we wouldn’t have arrived at this environment of unemployment, poverty, corruption, discrimination, social oppression, bigotry and lack of faith in our country.
You make one policy today and you abandon it the following day. For example you roll out a policy on rural development today and tomorrow, it is green revolution and upon all that, nothing positive happens in the lives of citizens. You promised to increase power generation from 3,000 megawatts to 10,000megawatts but you end up with 2,000megawatts after investing more than $40million. So in essence, you are not dancing to the music and drums that you’re playing. There is no harmony in the music you’re playing and if there is no harmony between the political and economic music of a government, people are likely to overstep their bounds.
Are you saying that it is the disharmony in the political and economic environment that is responsible for insecurity?
These are the causes and the results, all wrapped together. If you say one thing and do another, you can’t get the result of what you conceived and you can neither achieve your vision nor mission. Imagine a country that had a booming textile industry, petroleum refineries, steel industry and sprawling manufacturing sector. Midstream, everything collapsed and all the investors packed and left the country. The economy was thriving and the standard of living was good but now where is all the money? The resources of our country is not generating investments here, it is out there in other countries. We are now the ones importing everything we ought to be producing here. These are the things fuelling insecurity and I think It is the product of a leadership failure. The leadership must have commitment and dedication on rebuilding the Nigerian state. So there are a lot of challenges due to the mistakes that we have made and this is the time to put our home in order.
What should Nigeria do to reverse this trend of leadership failure and all its accompanying challenges?
Some people have suggested restructuring; others have suggested a return to the parliamentary system. But whichever option we adopt, it must be a system that works in terms of its design and engineering. You can change from combustion engine to electrical system, the bottom line is that the motor must work. There must be mobility and efficiency of the vehicle not that after changing the system remains in stagnation. I think that in an environment of democratic leadership, until you make the electoral process credible, free and fair, you will not get true legitimacy of governance.
You can take advantage of new scientific and technological developments to make our elections truly credible and transparent. The electoral system should be auditable so that we can cross – check the process to verify its outcomes. But as long as the system is left opaque – you don’t know who has voted, where he voted from and which party he voted for, we will keep running around this cycle of failure. We know the faults because as Nigerians, we are one of the greatest analytical brains you can find anywhere in the world.
If we know the problems and their solutions, why are we not taking the right actions that will get us out of the woods?
Nowadays, the fabric of the society is not founded on the morals and ethics which a half dear in past years. The family, community, social unit had values and those values evolved into a decent society. Remember that even during the colonial times, if the treasurer of the Native Authority loses one logo, he and the Administrator would go to jail.
Even the most renowned leader of the Northern Region, the Sardauna of Sokoto was threatened with imprisonment for little malfeasance committed by his lieutenants in the local treasury. So there was strict accountability, transparency and respect for human values and dignity.
In those days you cannot lead a community if you have been indicted for wrong doing. It is not so today. In fact, when you are indicted for corruption, you are celebrated and honoured because we now have an exclusive club of rogue elite who operate as a cabal. to control whatever happens in the country. Their focus is to acqure whatever wealth there is and go choose who and who gets what based on patronage and influence earned on the fringes of corruption.
Why is Nigeria finding it so difficult to end the insurgency, bandits and widespread insecurity in the country?
My thinking is that the insurgency is not really a military specific issue. It is not an insecurity that can be addressed by combat military action. Firstly, you know that the in security is not inherently domestic and because of that, it is not like Biafra fighting with the rest of Nigeria during the civil war. In the civil war, you fight over the territories, you decimate the rebels and after a while, you reconcile as brothers. The kind of insecurity we have on our hands today is more political and economic. The political dimension transcends our internal politics while the economic dimension transcends military strategy.
So, my thinking is that the military has its limitations and they are not given the only charge to restore security. They can restore security for the displaced persons but what about the security of employment, security of farming and security of investments?
International cooperation also impacts on our internal security. It is a challenge beyond buying weapons for the Nigeria Army, Air Force and Navy to restore the territorial integrity of the North Eastern Zone, North West or the rest of the country. There are other internal factors that are impacting on this state of insecurity. The nation is challenged and all our institutions need to come together to have a concerted policy that would bring about security, stability, socio-economic and political development in the country.
There must be synergy among all levels of government and the security apparatus. The insecurity requires a broad-based collaboration beyond just having a war office. If the politicians are thinking on their own, the economic managers are on their own and the military is on its own, we are not likely going to have a national concerted effort to win the war against insurgency and banditry. The fight against insurgency is more than just military operations and mounting checkpoints and road blocks along the highways.
Police on vigilance against illegal blood donors, thieves in Lagos hospitals
Issue of overcrowding medical facilities in Nigeria can be one of the reasons for poor health care delivery in the country, which consequently upon leads to avoidable deaths. JOSEPH ENYIM writes that patients will receive better services if the country’s medical facilities are decongested
rs. Aighbedion Janet had gone to the Mother and Child Hospital, Festac Town, in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State, where she registered for antenatal to be delivered of a baby which has been sought for many years, but was turned back without examination on the grounds that her pregnancy was not due.
Janet, who was convinced about her feeling insisted that she was done, saying that her baby was getting close, yet they turned her back still working on the overwhelming population that they had at hand, which resulted in no bed space.
She left graudingly with her husband, who encouraged her to heed the medics advice. Shortly after they got home, the situation continued unabated and the labour pain became stronger and at home, she was left at the mercy of an auxiliary nurse.
This was a woman who was told that her delivering wasn’t in sight. Luckily for her, her husband ran to their pastor’s wife who is a medical doctor and a surgeon. He informed her of the situation at home, and both the pastor and doctor ran there with her husband.
While the doctor was trying to set up her apparatus for child’s delivering seeing that the water had broken, the pastor said that his grandson cannot be delivered at home after many years of praying and fasting for the pregnancy, but the doctor insisted that there was no time else the baby will die.
At this point the pastor gave in and delivering started. Both the doctor and the axillary nurse delivered her of her baby while her husband became a mid-father who combined with an errand nurse.
Janet who registered at the hospital now was delivered in her sitting room. All thanks to God who kept the doctor and other people that ensured the success of the delivery at home after the hospital had sent her away.
This boils down to the issue of overcrowding hospitals in the country, especially that of the federal and state-owned facilities in Lagos State and the need for more facilities to decongest already congested ones.
If not for the nurse and the doctor, may be, Janet and her unborn baby would add to the incident of mother and child mortality in the country even when the whole world is saying that a woman should no longer die while giving birth.
Thus, despite positive and great changes in the country’s health sector, especially the two major teaching hospitals in Lagos State, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, and Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja there are yet, more rooms for improvement.
These and few other observations were made by Sunday Telegraph during it of these facilities in the state to determine how they are fired.
At LUTH, which is located at Idiaraba, Mushin, this full-fledged medical school, a tertiary hospital, has seen millions of patients in its 57 years of existence, established in July 1962.
Sunday Telegraph’s visits to the hospital to determine also how the inpatients in the said facility are being taken care of, revealed that the general change for which we are yearning for is really not the key to the change we are seeking rather our individual change is the key to the general changes we are looking forward to.
No wonder our president will say “change begins with me”. Moving around the hospital, our trainee reporter met a group of people, who he suspected had one patient or the other in the hospital.
Though he couldn’t understand the Yoruba language with which they were discussing but certainly he could sense that the discussion was not unconnected to man inhumanity to man and with small English they interject while speaking attracted him.
Upon questioning, one of the discussants, revealed to him, something he thought would never happen in such a place. It was a case of ill treatment against relatives of sick in-patients. They alleged that some nurses and few other staff treat their patients with scorn.
The man, who pleaded anonymous alleged that some of them refused patients’ relatives entrance to the ward to take care of their sick relative except they are willing to path with some money.
A victim of such ill-treatment, who also wouldn’t want to put her name in the print for the fear that it might worsen her mother’s situation who consequently gave her name as Bunmi, alleged that she was denied access to the ward to take care of her mother.
She said her mother cannot stand on her own without the help of an assistant to ease herself yet they stopped her from entering, saying that they were allegedly looking for money from her, which she didn’t have.
Meanwhile, our reporter had no idea that trending in the hospital was that of people from outside, most especially from Mushin side of the hospital gate, are into illegal sale of blood selling.
There is a particular culprit, Baba Taju, who according to the police, had lived from that business over the years, selling blood.
Sunday Telegraph learnt that he organises people to donate blood for patients who need it at a fee. Owing to this, one person donates more than what it supposed to thereby leading to poor quality of blood.
Medically, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), blood donation should be done only twice a year and therefore, it’s expected that one donates blood free without any financial inducement.
This has been flagrantly violated by these people and that name Baba Taju still reverberates at LUTH for the past 20 years.
If police had apprehended him before and he escaped, one can’t say for sure but he’s still there doing that business till tomorrow.
These people, according to the police post, operating within the administrative block of this great health facility, take advantage of people’s predicament to enrich themselves and do harm to their bodies.
It was also learnt that some touts before now, freely enter the hospital to steal unsuspecting people’s valuables. According to the police, a doctor’s bag was stolen that money, under their watch.
These were the things our Trainee reporter discovered when he was mistaken to be one of the agents for blood donation and other crimes in the hospital. He was arrested and detained for hours before Sunday Telegraph’s features’ head, visited the police post to secure his release.
He was equally beaten by the police, especially the Chief Security Officer (CSO), LUTH police post, who asked him to undress even as he was shivering due to the cold from the air conditioners in the office.
He was only given his clothes, shoes, writch watch and bag when the police heard that a senior correspondent was coming to secure his release, though he didn’t reveal his real identity as a trainee reporter to him.
He was, after much interrogation from the police and beating, asked to confess his mission to the facility and was forced to write a statement.
In spite of these, the trainee who was arrested and taken custody of around 12:31pm, secured his freedom about 4pm. He was wondering what the police are doing since they know those who perpetuate these crimes.
Responding to the security situation at the hospital, the CSO said they are vigilant because of people who come in to steal people’s valuables and to ensure that those who move in freely to donate blood are stopped.
“Just this morning, a doctor’s bag was stolen in the hospital. So there are people who stay here without any business and they are looking for a way to commit one crime or the other.
“Again, at the Mushin gate of the hospital, there is a man called Baba Taju. he has been there with his boys who used to organise people to donate blood for money.
“So, a number of things are happening in the country and that was why we arrested this young man when we were busy asking for male and female wards.
“We do not entertain any of such here. LUTH is a peaceful place to be and you can see that yourself.”
Also, at the LASUTH, the state-owned teaching hospital, Ikeja, strategically located in – the state’s capital, apart from the beggars who lined themselves within the hospital radius begging for alms, the facility has some commendation even when there is a need for more improvement.
The facility, which shares structures with the College of Medicine, Lagos State University, was established in 1955 from a small cottage health Centre by the Old western region. It was converted to a teaching hospital in July 2001.
The need to know how patients are being catered for in the state government owned hospital referred to as general hospital, a cursory look at the LASUTH showed that some nurses, doctors and other staff, are friendly with their patients by responding to them in terms of treatment administration.
In an interaction with one of the patients in the emergency block, male ward, who identified himself as Mr. Sarafudeen Oyewusi, who also had spent one week in the hospital, he said doctors are actually carrying out their duties.
He was grateful how doctors and nurses carry out their responsibility in ensuring that their treatment is being administered at the right time.
The patient thanked God, saying his coming to the hospital, though sick, has actually taught him something which has erased his early impression that ‘we no longer have good people in Nigeria,’ most especially in hospital but what he had seen so far seemed to have proved him wrong.
He said: “I should always pray for the hospital staff from today henceforth.”
Outside the male ward, was a patient, Feyintola Ogundipe (Not real name), whose two legs were swollen, lying on the patient couch, speaking with her relative, who was discovered to be the one looking after her.
She was rushed to the hospital some few minutes earlier for an undisclosed illness before our reporter met them.
In a bid to know whether she had been attended to, her relatives said doctors have actually seen them and promised to come back shortly to administer treatment on her after which she will be taken to the ward.
Sunday Telegraph learnt that depending on the size of the ward of the hospital, one can find four patients and some are more than that.
Our reporter went around the hospital, looking at the people’s mood which may suggest dissatisfaction with their services, but didn’t see anybody to speak to on this note.
Getting these pieces of information was quite challenging. At first, the reporter was denied access to the wards by a security.
Haven been told that such visitation was not allowed by a female security, the reporter stayed back for a while only to see another security who asked him what he had come to do in the hospital and immediately asked him to leave even as he accompanied him to the door where he dashed out to other side of the emergency unit.
At Mother and Child Hospital, Festac Town, Lagos a few cases of ward over crowding were observed, especially for maternity ward.
It was that the facility takes care of overwhelming patients from Amuwo-Odofin area, Apapa area, Ojo area and Satellite area as this is the only Mother and Child hospital around these areas.
National Ordinance Day: Promoting the symbols that unite us
o doubt Nigeria is going through one of the most trying moments in its history.
The nation is experiencing unprecedented security challenges, unemployment, infrastructure decay, among others. The country which was once the destination of choice has become, especially in the last few years, a despised desert of dejection, of ethnic agitations and separatist movements.
At no time in the history of Nigeria has the divisive issues been more highlighted. Nigeria appears to be sitting precariously on the edge.
Nigeria can ill afford to march blindly, stubbornly to the precipice. It is therefore time to emphasize and promote the national symbols that unites the nation more.
No matter how diverse we are as a nation we are still bonded by the national flag, pledge, coat of arms, currency, passport and the constitution. These are the symbols whose significance to national unity cannot be overlooked. They hold the seemingly tenuous unity in place in spite of the pressure to snap it. Obviously, it is the spirit of patriotism and nationalism that have moved Nigerians to condemn the xenophobic attacks on their compatriots in South Africa their ethnic background notwithstanding.
It is against this backdrop that the National Orientation Agency, (NOA), undertook to enlighten Nigerians on the significance of these symbols on the National Ordinance Day last week.
The event was held at the popular Ibeku High School in the Abia State capital, Umuahia.
The choice of the school is instructive; it aimed at educating especially the young Nigerians to have respect for the national symbols.
The address of the State Director of NOA, Lady Ngozi Okechukwu, was concise. She charged the students to respect national symbols even as she expressed worry over the unpatriotic disposition of Nigerians who abuse the symbols. According to her: “Understanding national symbols allows citizens inculcate the value and respect for the symbols to become patriotic citizens.”
She added that the Ordinance Day afforded Nigerians the opportunity to understand what the national symbols stood for, the display, treatment and their correct usage.
Okechukwu said: “Thus, judging from the state of lack of peaceful coexistence and religious intolerance, the continuous promotion of National symbols is paramount to instil the spirit of patriotism, love and respect for our fatherland. The National Symbols are expected to unite Nigerians by creating visual, verbal, or iconic representations of the national peoples, values, goals or history.”
She observed that though the country has about 250 ethnic groups, the national flag represented the country’s unity especially in international tournaments regardless of the ethnic background of each participant.
The national symbols convey essential meanings on the history, tradition, values, morals, culture and ideals of the nation. The NOA Director also said the eight unique symbols represent Nigeria and symbolize its unity.
They give clear idea of the various aspects of Nigerian life.
As officials of the Abia State office of the NOA took turns to educate the students and their teachers, they were reminded that the National Flag, for instance does not fly outside overnight. It is raised every morning on week days at 8am and lowered at 6pm. The flag is the dignity of the nation and anywhere it is flown even outside the country, Nigeria’s image is at stake.
The National Anthem and Pledge, just like the Coat of Arms, as symbols of unity, depict the collective heritage of the people. They engender the spirit of nationalism and patriotism and allegiance to Nigeria alone.
The Nigerian passport was presented as the only legal document that Nigerians require to travel outside the shores of the country. Without it the journey is illegal and can put the individual in trouble.
It is pertinent to note that many young Nigerians have been lured outside the country with promises of job and greener pastures, but without the passport some of them end up dead with journeying along illegal sea and desert routes.
Yet the passport is the right of every Nigerian and can be obtained by proper application to the Nigeria Immigration Service.
The students were also taken on the importance of the Nigerian currency as a means of exchange and warned not to deface, mutilate or write on the naira notes.
Unknown too many, squeezing or tearing of the currency attracts 21 years imprisonment. Besides, Nigerians must not spray the naira at social events.
The Constitution is the statute book bearing the rules guiding the existence of the entity called Nigeria. It guarantees the rights and responsibilities of citizens. It guides the conduct of citizens and rulers.
Every Nigerian is also expected to have the National Identity Card, a portable document that bears the personal information of the citizen. It is for easy identification of the individual in and outside the country.
Toothpaste reagents, household chemicals fueling infertility among Nigerians –Experts
•‘Nigeria ranks 8 in global fertility rate with 5.4 children per woman’
•A reduction from previous 6.35 –UN report
•Male responsible for over 50% couples’ infertility –Nordica Lagos
It’s expected that 50. per cent of women would conceive within three months of regular unprotected intercourse, 75 per cent in six months, and 80.0 to 85.0 per cent within a year, but this is no longer happening in the country due to continuous nose diving of ‘Total Fertility Rate’ which has been put to at 5.4 per woman in 2019 from 6.35 previous years. CHIJIOKE IREMEKA reports
n the recent time, there has been an observable but continuous reduction in both male and female fertility rates in the country, which have spurred a number of interventions to ensure that Nigeria’s fertility rates remain attractive and discourage other factors that intend to repudiate this desired achievement.
Thus, early detection of those factors that would lead to diminution in the fertility rates among Nigerian men and women; and addressing them accordingly, become the most attractive exercises to save a total of 48.5 million couples of reproductive age, who are currently facing fertility problem.
Experts, therefore, identify public awareness as a key to improving fertility rate in the country which had fallen to 5.4 rates per woman in Nigeria from 6.35 in the previous years. This, according to them, is the first point of call in addressing fertility problems in Nigeria.
The experts held that a simple and neglected issue or untreated disease can cause a woman or a man many years of fertility trauma in the future; hence, awareness creation and early diagnosis of these conditions would do the country a lot of good.
The 2019 edition of Endometriosis Walk and Carnival held at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos was aimed at creating awareness against this condition, which is responsible for 40 per cent of female infertility in the country.
According to the organiser, the group that speaks up against Endometriosis in Nigeria, the Endometriosis Support Group Nigeria (ESGN), an initiate of Nordica Fertility Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos, the ailment occurs when the lining of the uterus called the endometrium grows in other places, than where it should be.
Sunday Telegraph learnt that the women affected by this disorder begin to experience severe pain, especially during her monthly menstrual period, which accounts for an estimated over 10 per cent of women all over the world.
A consultant obstetrics and gynaecologist, who is also the Managing Director, Nordica Fertility Centre, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi, said the condition is equally responsible for 40 per cent of infertility-related issues in women and for the benefit of those who may not be aware, March is the month for Endometriosis.
He said: “This is why over the last 12 years, we, at the Endometriosis Support Group Nigeria, have tried to raise awareness along the condition from a time, when a lot of people could not even pronounce the word Endometriosis.
“We have raised the level of awareness, but we know that a lot still needs to be done. This year, the global theme for Endometriosis, is ‘Time to End the Silence.’ This is very apt, when you consider that most sufferers are misunderstood, misrepresented and mismanaged.
“They live their lives in pain and may never be able to share the feeling with anybody. Growing up as a child, she likely will be labeled a ‘truant.’ You don’t want to work, so you skip classes. At work, she will be termed the ‘Lazy woman’ – Are you the only one who does monthly menstruation?
“In her relationship, her partner may think she is not cooperating ‘when it’s time for Za Orza rom and you can imagine how much pain she will be going through all by herself. She is alone. No one understands her. No one can feel what she feels. It’s a really lonely place to be.”
According to the consultant obstetrics and gynaecologist, the group decided to host a carnival which is focused on getting youths to understand this condition better to mark the 2019 edition, saying that the condition usually starts when a girl begins to menstruate and this happens usually when she in secondary school.
He continued: “So, we all have a sister, daughter, a niece, a cousin, or a grand daughter who may be suffering in silence, living with Endometriosis. Let’s encourage them to speak out, and seek help early before it gets late.
“In furtherance of our desire to raise awareness, we have instituted an annual essay competition for secondary schools. This year we have had entries from schools outside Lagos, which is a pointer to the fact that more and more people are getting to know about Endometriosis.
“This competition has, since its inception, last year, raised awareness among the young digital natives on social media about Endometriosis.
“We have embarked on a secondary schools advocacy campaign to raise awareness among teachers and students, so that they all have a better understanding of the condition as such that when they see their colleagues with symptoms of Endometriosis, they will empathise with them and not disparage them.”
He noted that the major concerns about living with Endometriosis is the fact that many of the sufferers are mismanaged because the symptoms may present themselves as other medical ailments, hence medical diagnosis is an area that requires urgent attention.
The fertility expert said ESGN has consistently provided training for medical practitioners to help them focus on getting the diagnosis right to aid the management on the condition.
“We have had top international doctors come and share their experiences with Nigerian doctors at our Physicians Roundtable. We are lending our voice to the clarion call for everyone to end the silence, to win the battle over the silent, yet reverberating source of unfulfilled dreams, shattered dreams, emotional and physical challenge…Endometriosis,” he added.
Meanwhile, while this is one serious and neglected condition that affects female fertility in the country, there are numerous others, including untreated infections, consumption of heavy metals and other conditions.
According to the United Nations Total Fertility Rate 2019, Nigeria ranks number 8 in the world, with a fertility rate of 5.4 children per woman. The relatively high fertility rate in Nigeria, according to the UN, can be attributed to a low use of contraception, early and universal marriage, the high child mortality rate, early child bearing and child bearing within much of the reproductive life span, and high social values placed on child bearing.
The world body noted that Nigeria’s fertility rate is on the nose dive from 6.35 in 1960 to 5.4 in 2019.
Also, for the Tropical Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, an official publication of Society of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria, infertility is defined as the inability of a couple to conceive following 12 to 24 months of exposure to pregnancy or the inability to carry a pregnancy to term.
This definition is reduced to six months for women over 35, women with a history of painful periods, irregular cycles, pelvic inflammatory disease and miscarriages.
“It is expected that 50.0% of women could conceive within 3 months of regular unprotected intercourse, 75.0% in 6 months, and 80.0%–85.0% within a year,” it said.
Sunday Telegraph learnt that infertility is a worldwide problem, affecting 8.0%–15.0% of couples in their reproductive age. There is a wide variation in the incidence of infertility in different parts of the world.
Institutional-based studies in some part of Nigeria within the last decades reveal an incidence rate of 4.0% 11.2%, and 48.1%, respectively, from Ilorin (North Central), Abakaliki (South East), and Oshogbo (South West).
According to the World Bank Data 2017, the fertility rate of a country is a figure that reflects the number of children a woman would give birth to under two conditions: if the woman were to experience age-specific fertility rates and if the woman were to survive through her reproductive child-bearing years.
Statistically, Sunday Telegraph learnt that this represents ages 15 to 44, or in some cases, ages 15 to 49.
It says: “The fertility rate isn’t a measure of how many children each woman in a specific area has. Instead, it’s interpreted as the expected number of children, a woman who survives to the end of the reproductive age span (49) will have during her lifetime if she experiences the given age-specific rates.
“This is also known as ‘Total Fertility Rate.’ The highest fertility rates are found in countries located in Africa.”
Based on World Bank data from 2017, the highest fertility rate can be found in Niger, where the rate is 7.2. Somalia has the next highest fertility rate of 6.2. The Democratic Republic of Congo comes in third place with a fertility rate of 6.0.
Causes and treatment infertility – Nordica
Addressing the causes and way out of female and male infertility, Nordica Lagos said infertility can result from a range of factors, saying that the problems with fertility may arise if a woman’s fallopian tubes have been damaged by pelvic infection, previous tubal pregnancy, or ruptured appendix.
It noted that many women with tubal problems benefit from in vitro fertilization (IVF).
It says: “Most women ovulate every 21 to 35 days. Women with cycles greater than 35 days are considered to have oligo-ovulation. Those who do not ovulate at all have anovulation. Medical therapy is often successful in these cases.”
It was gathered that advanced age is now the leading cause of infertility in the United States. For women, age-related infertility results from a decrease in the number and quality of her eggs over time. This is also the same with Nigeria’s situation.
Also, abnormalities of the cervix is said to affect fertility. One of the most common causes is prior surgery on the cervix, such as a cone biopsy, or laser therapy to treat cervical cancer, according to Dr. Abayomi Ajayi, saying that the treatment includes intrauterine insemination and IVF.
Sunday Telegraph learnt that abnormalities to the shape of the uterus can also impact fertility. Some of these include scar tissue, polyps, or fibroids. Hysteroscopy or a laparoscopy can be used to treat many uterine abnormalities.
More so, research has shown that the stress associated with fertility treatment can be at a level comparable to the stress associated with serious illness. Patients, who seek emotional support early in treatment are often better prepared for their experiences and find it significantly less stressful than patients who do not.
Centres like Nordica Fertility Centre and others, provide individuals and couples with counseling as well as group programmes where one meets other people who experience or have the same feelings.
Researches have showed that these programmes have been clinically proven to reduce the distress associated with infertility. It’s, therefore, believed that stress reduction and counseling can help one to be comfortable and confident while undergoing treatment.
On the other hand, doctors are worried about poor spermatozoa among youths with the rising cases of marriages crashing on the account of male infertility, especially low sperm count.
Experts have cleared the air that about the common misconception that infertility is only a woman’s problem, saying that almost 50% of infertile couples are related to the male partner, either alone or in addition to a female factor.
A Professor of Community Health and Consultant Public Health Physician at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Dr. Bayo Onajole, who is also a consultant obstetrics and gynaecologist said low sperm count can be as result of many things, saying that the cell phones being carried about emit radiation waves which can affect sperm count negatively.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), low sperm count is also called oligospermia. A complete absence of sperm is called azoospermia. Sperm count is considered normal when it is between 20 million to 200 million. It is lower than normal if it is fewer than 15 million sperm per milliliter of semen.
Prof. Onajole said radio waves can damage cell division in the body an impact negatively on the male fertility.
“We use a lot of things that emit radio isotopes like television sets, microwaves and others; it depends on how long and how close we stay with some of those products. How close and how long we stay with them can lead to damage of sperm cells and therefore the sperms,” he added.
The WHO noted that having a low sperm count can make it more difficult to conceive naturally, although successful pregnancies can still occur.
It noted that the problem with sperm, including a low sperm count and problem with sperm quality are quite common in modern time, saying that they are a factor in around one in three couples to five who are struggling to get pregnancy.
Corroborating these, German and Danish researchers, writing in journal ‘EMBO Reports,’ stated that chemicals in everyday products including toothpastes, soap and sunscreen could be damaging men’s fertility.
“For the first time, the study has directly linked common household chemicals with damage to human sperm,” he said.
According to the report, some of the chemicals are found in sunscreen. Also, on the list is triclosan, an antibacterial agent that is less used now than in the past but is still in some soaps and toothpastes.
“Laboratory tests, using a level of chemicals similar to what the body is generally exposed to, showed that these chemicals affect the way sperm swims. We know that obesity can reduce sperm count. We know that alcohol can reduce sperm count and coffee can also reduce sperm count,” the researchers said.
For those in childbearing ages, who still want to have children, the consultant obstetrics and gynaecologist, said it is important that they know some of the things that could prevent them from achieving conception.
Highlighting the problems of low sperm count, a Consultant Public Health Physician, Dr. (Mrs.) Omowunmi Bakare said it is not only low sperm count that constitutes problem for some men, saying that morphology of the sperm in terms of structure could similarly pose a challenge.
According to her, a lot of abnormal sperms abound and that is why sperms with abnormal structure pose fertility risk. She listed sperms with small head, short tail, double tail, among others as those that could pose a challenge to men.
Bakare noted that a sperm that is not able to move effectively may not be able to achieve its function.
She, however, said among factors that could impact the quality of sperm include some medications, including cancer drugs, diabetes drugs, psychoactive drugs, locally formulated alcoholic drink and alcohol use among others.
She urged men to be cautious about too high temperature around their testicle area, saying it is important that men adopt lifestyles that ensure proper breathing space for the location of male organ as part of strategies to achieve healthy sperm drive.
