Tension in Anambra as battle over community leadership rages

Amiyi community in Ogbaru Local Government Area, of Anambra State, is in crisis following the emergence of two President Generals of the town.

Consequently the youths in the area, who are currently divided among the two factional leaders, have resolved to set the community ablaze insisting that their parallel leadership is the authentic.

One of the factions, yesterday, accused the Special Adviser to the Governor on Community and Chieftaincy Matters, Vera Okonkwo of collecting the sum of N1 million in order to endorse the leadership of the immediate past president – general, Mr. Nwanze Afubera against that of Comrade Chike Ugboma.

According to a petition signed by the counsel to Ugboma, Ndubuisi Onwuka, the faction said: “It is our brief that few days before the election of June 29, 2019 the former President- General of the community met with some of our clients with the view of raising N1 million which according to him was demanded by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Town Union and Community Matters, Barister Vera Okonkwo, as an inducement for her to re-appoint the former President-General and those our clients as Caretaker Committee members for Amiyi town.

“This ploy was refused by two of our clients whom he wanted to conspire with. It is to our greatest chagrin that the former PG Mr. Nwanze Afubera informed our clients that he has raised the money and have given same to Barrister Vera Okonkwo.

“On the 29th of June this year, Amiyi town, both home and abroad, gathered at Amiyi Community Primary School – venue for the election. Also present were government representatives. The election was duly conducted wherein Comrade Chike Ugboma emerged as the President – General of Amiyi town.”

They accused the Special Adviser of refusing to recognise Ugboma as President of the town hence over heating the polity of the town.

But Okonkwo told reporters: “The town Union election took place on the 24th of June 2019 at the Amiyi Town Hall which led to the emergence of the former President General.

“I have the report of the government representatives that supervised the election and they are: Mr. John Onyekomere and others. According to the report a motion was moved by a member of the town that the out-going Executive (Committee), should be returned which was seconded and the community unanimously endorsed the re-election of the former President General.”

Furthermore, she described as untrue the allegations that she demanded and collected a bribe of N1 million contending that it is a plot to blackmail her.

However security operatives have commenced routine operations in Amiyi community following reports that the factions of youths in the area have concluded arrangements to take on each other while the two factional leaderships have been out of town for fear of a possible attack.

