Opinions
The American underbelly
T
he United States is a wonderful place to live. Organised, structured with an excellent infrastructure and efficient law enforcement, it is the opposite of the organised chaos of the Nigerian society. It is so structured to the point of being boring, lacking the spontaneous excitement that the hard life in Nigeria brings. From an immigrant’s point of view, the United States presents one’s kids with excellent educational opportunities, enabling them to optimize their talents. And as many people know, you don’t necessarily need to have money to go to school here. Education from elementary to high school level is free with subsidised feeding. Indigent students can apply for student loan and grants to pay their way through the university. For outstanding students, there is a wide array of scholarships and grants to pay off your bills.
But as organised, neat and structured as it is, America is certainly not always an oasis of peace. On the contrary, it is a dangerous place to live. Beneath the façade of a structured society is a combination of drugs, mental illness and gun violence that fuels its high crime rates. With a lot of people armed with concealed firearm in public places, the prayer is always not to be at the wrong place at the wrong time. As news reports indicate, public space such as shopping malls, recreational and sporting events have increasingly become targets for mass killings. School campuses, from elementary to the tertiary level are not immune from this danger either. In my little boy’s middle school, our equivalent of junior secondary school, the children are no longer allowed to come to school with backpacks anymore. They are made to use folders for their school notes. Any book they might want to use is available in the school. These are children between ages 12 and 15. But you cannot blame the school authorities because school age children have been known to bring guns to school to wreak havoc.
In Texas where I live, most people own guns. The law allows them to carry their guns as concealed weapons. There is also a recent law which allows open carry, which means one can obtain permit to openly carry a gun in the public. Many are prepared to use their guns in the face of any threat of physical confrontation or even hot argument. In that situation, the last thing you want to do is engage anyone in an argument in public and you certainly want to avoid angry confrontation in traffic as well where gun deaths have been known to happen.
It is estimated that 100 people in the United States are killed with guns on a daily basis, while even more people suffer injury from shooting. In 2013, there were 73,505 nonfatal firearm injuries which represents 23.2 injuries per 100,000 persons and 33,636 deaths caused by injury by firearms which translates to 10.6 deaths per 100,000 persons. In 2017, gun deaths reached their highest level since 1968 with 39,773 deaths by firearm, of which 23,854 were by suicide and 14,542 were homicides. In the outgoing year, there have already been more than 33,158-gun violence incidents, resulting in 8,772 deaths and 17,423 injuries and 254 mass shootings. The number of children aged 11 years or less killed or injured was 396. 1,809 teenagers age 12-17 years were killed or injured
Many of the gun deaths are results of assault. Some from self-harm and others by police officers. Blacks are 10 times more likely than white Americans to be gun homicide victims, just as black males are 15 times at risk of being shot and injured in gun assaults, while white men account for 74 per cent of all gun suicide victims in America. This indicate that America is a dangerous place to be black and male. School ground shootings in 2015 alone occurred on American soil 52 times, 23 of which took place on university campuses. To stem the tide, drastic actions are being taken.
The drug epidemic is a major national problem in the United States, driving up the crime statistics. National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) estimates 19.7 million American adults aged 12 years or older experienced substance use disorder in 2017. In the same year, 8.5 million American adults suffered concurrently from both a mental health disorder and a substance use disorder. It is estimated that drug addiction costs America $740 billion annually in terms of crime-related costs, workplace productivity and healthcare expenses.
In the same period, about 4.1 million adult Americans over 12 years old experienced marijuana use disorder and majority of them were aged between 12 and 25. Heroin addicts were 652,000, while 966,000 had cocaine addiction. The situation has been worsened by the opioid epidemic that has gripped the American hinterland, with millions of people being hooked on prescription drugs.
In the area of mental illness, 47.6 million American adults experienced some forms of mental illness in 2018, representing one in every five American adults or 19.1 per cent of American adults, while 11.4 million American adults had serious mental illness. That is one in 25 American adults. American culture revolves around individualism. It is built on the concept of do-it-by-yourself and there is a tremendous amount of alienation and little in the way of informal social support. This is made worse by a rat race and pressure of paying bills which never stops coming. For millions who live from paycheck to paycheck, it takes only a temporary loss of job to lose one’s car and house or apartment and end up as a homeless person on the street. Many cannot cope with this pressure and the resultant effect is mental disorder.
Unlike in Nigeria where a mentally ill individual can easily be identified either by his dishevelled appearance or sullen mien, the average mentally ill individual in the United States looks no different from the other person. They are generally able to function well until they stop taking their medication and unleash mayhem on several people. It is not unusual to find an individual who possess a wide range of guns, has mental illness and is also a drug addict. They are on the streets everywhere, but no one notice them until they commit a horrendous crime such as mass murder. This triple combination of drugs, mental illness and gun violence is responsible for most of the violent crimes in the United States, making the country’s homicide rates one of the highest in the world.
Reaction
Re: The myth, the truth about Nigerians in the American diaspora
I read your article on the topic above in the New Telegraph on Wednesday September 25, 2019, and I am impressed by your comments on how well our brothers are doing in the diaspora. But I don’t share your thoughts that their remittance is saving the Nigerian economy. According to the statistics you put forward 2017-date, the remittances have grown and it is expected to grow furthermore in 2021-2023, but it is the same remittance that is keeping Nigeria and its people poor, (giving handouts) like Vice President Osibanjo and the Nigerian government is doing in the market place. With the quality of education that these Nigerians in diaspora have, there is no quality investment vehicle to help Nigeria. All they do is give out handouts and look for political appointments. Instead of giving out handouts in Nigeria, Nigerians in diaspora should look for viable business options in Nigeria for the overall benefits of the Nigerian people.
Casmir Okoligwe (Consultant and writer).
Dr. Raufu, a former Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of National Mirror Newspapers, is of the Texas Southern University, Houston, Texas, United States.
Opinions
Independent judiciary: A task before Justice Muhammad
The bedrock of democracy is the rule of law which means independent judiciary and judges who can fearlessly and courageously make decisions independent of the political wind that is blowing.
To ensure judicial independence the framers of the 1999 Constitution enshrined separation of powers as advanced by scholars like Baron Montesquieu. Under this model, organs of government are divided into branches, each with separate and independent powers and areas of responsibility so that the powers of one branch are not in conflict with the powers associated with the other branches. The typical division is into three branches: a Legislature, an Executive, and a Judiciary.
The integrity of the judiciary is tied to her being independent to the extent that judicial officers will operate free and unfettered from the overbearing interference of the other arms of government.
Only an independent judiciary can safeguard the interest of the people. The first step towards ensuring an independent judiciary is financial autonomy. So long as judges go cap in hand to beg for funds, so long as judges go to the president and governors to lobby for welfare, then the judiciary is not free, and like prisoners will never have the nerve to prevent tyranny from enveloping the land.
The Chief Justice of Nigerian, Tanko Muhammad, addressed this vexed issue of an independent judicial arm of government at the commencement of this year’s Legal Year of the Supreme Court, where he affirmed that the Supreme Court which he heads is independent in the ways judges conduct their affairs, especially in their judgements.
However, in what seemed like a contradiction he further admitted that the annual budgets of the judiciary are far below their needs and he often has to “beg” for their funds to be released. The question is: how can you be “free” when you are starved of funds and even at that, you have to beg another arm of government before your money is released?
I most respectfully disagree with the CJN that the Supreme Court or any other level of the judiciary is free enough. The Supreme Court and the entire Nigerian judiciary are not free. It is widely known and everyone knows that there are prisoners of the Executive arm. And it’s now left for them to plot their escape.
Perhaps to further the stranglehold, the president in a recent statement gratuitously pledged the judiciary will be well-funded. Need I remind him that what we need now is not a judiciary that will be well-funded by him but a judiciary that has financial autonomy at all levels as provided by the 1999 Constitution? It is an elementary fact that whoever pays the piper dictates the tune. Starving the judiciary of fund is a deliberate and methodical ploy to destroy the only institution that can hold the executive accountable.
In Nigeria today there is no rule of law as court orders are routinely disobeyed. But if a cowed and compliant judge favours them, they obey; no freedom of speech, no free press, no freedom of thoughts as critics are harassed and imprisoned at greater rate than before; no free elections and no freedom of religion – the Shi’ites are not allowed to practice their faith.
We had had very disturbing moments when the home of judges were invaded. We witnessed embarrassing moments where serving Supreme and Appeal Court judges were arrested and charged to courts without recourse to NJC. We saw the roles played by a compliant judiciary and NJC in the illegal removal of the former CJN. All these happened without consequence and yet we pretend the Supreme Court is free.
What happened in the case of Walter Onnoghen and the way the courts at all levels failed to protect him is a slap on the 1999 Constitution which affirms the separation of powers and checks and balances among the three arms of government. I never for a moment envisaged that the judiciary in my life time would allow itself to be so bullied, harassed and intimidated. A judiciary that cannot help one of their own, will never in truth be the last hope of the common man. It is no good pretending we have a free Supreme Court, when we know we don’t.
I will encourage CJN Tanko Muhammad to pursue financial autonomy for the judiciary as his legacy project. The Nigerian judiciary must be allowed to create, defend and apply their own budgets. It is in the interest of both the maximum rulers of today and we the ruled to have courageous and upright judges that are fearless and independent because one day, they too and their children or children’s children will need justice.
I will urge the National Assembly to make laws that will unchain our judiciary. They should not wait for a bill from the CJN as one of them suggested during the Senate confirmation of the CJN or wait for an Executive Bill in regards. As lawmakers, the Senate and House of Representatives must read the pulse of the nation and make legacy laws that will grant autonomy to the judiciary. Now is the time to invest in the improvement of our judiciary.
If the National Assembly had to “beg” the Presidency for its funds, this democracy would have died a long time. The importance of free and responsive judicial and law enforcement systems cannot be overplayed. If the citizens of a country believe they can obtain justice through the courts, they would follow the rule of law. But because the judiciary in most states is comatose, people are taking laws into their hands or resorting to self-help.
Many of the challenges we face today, like insurgency, ethnic strife, violent crimes are linked to the failures of the justice system because one fascist in his vice grip on power, pocketed the executive, pocketed the legislature and now about to pocket the judiciary.
The battle for freedom of the judiciary arm is a battle that must be won if we must save the core value of our justice system. So long as any level of our judiciary, even as lowly as the customary court or magistrate court is not free, then our judiciary is not free, and that includes our Supreme Court.
Opinions
Chequered history: How Lagos became a megacity
Lagos was an orderly urban environment 70 years ago. This was the case from the 1950s, when the city was a federal territory through to the 1960s when it became federal capital – a status it held until 1991.
The foundations of orderliness for any city are planning and management. Lagos had this in place in the early days. The city was governed by an elected Lagos City Council, Nigeria’s oldest, established in 1900. It was governed according to colonial legislation, particularly the 1948 Building Line regulations and the 1957 Public Health Law.
The city was much smaller and was made up of Lagos Island (Eko) which included Ikoyi and Obalende neighbourhoods. It was a beautiful environment that featured Portuguese, Brazilian, and British Victorian architecture. Its streets were clean and tree-lined. Urban crime was virtually non-existent.
Governance standards declined when political control of Lagos, and the rest of Nigeria, came under military rule between 1966 and 1979 and again from 1984 to 1999. Proximity of the two capitals – federal and state, respectively – in the Ikoyi and Ikeja neighbourhoods of the same conurbation, put more pressure on the city. In the 1970s the city expanded to link up previously distinct areas such as Ikeja, Mushin, Orile, Ojo, Oshodi and Agege.
The result was increased pollution, congestion and wear on infrastructure. This was particularly true between 1970 and 1991.
But things have changed. Efforts have been made to revitalise the city in terms of a cleaner and greener environment, improved road and water infrastructure, urban bus system and waste management, overhaul of security and consultation with citizens through town hall meetings.
Nevertheless, big challenges remain. The city still has far too many slums and squatter settlements, it lacks a functioning public transportation system, proper traffic management, efficient waste disposal, sanitation, adequate potable water supply and routine road maintenance.
Lagos also suffers because of problems that afflict the country. There isn’t regular electricity supply, and there are high rates of poverty and unemployment. And, as elsewhere in the country, many residents don’t comply with laws on building, traffic and sanitation.
Lagos was affected positively as well as negatively by Nigeria’s 1970s emergence as a major crude oil producer.
On the upside, there was investment in infrastructure. This included the building of the second bridge linking the Island, the Eko Bridge, and re-building of the first (colonial) Carter Bridge. The third and longest bridge was commissioned in 1990.
These bridges were aimed at improving accessibility between the two islands (Victoria and Lagos) and the mainland. But, uncontrolled commercial development on the islands has produced persistent traffic bottlenecks. This has been worsened by the lack of a public transport system.
Two developments added to pressures on the city. Its population burgeoned while infrastructure lagged behind. This period marked the beginning of the decline of planning for the city. The worst periods were the late 1980s and the 1990s. As architects Rem Koolhaas and Kunle Adeyemi noted in an interview, these were Lagos’ darkest times:
Lagos, in the 1990s, was the ultimate dysfunctional city and an example of what happens to a society where the state is absent. At that point the state had really withdrawn from Lagos; the city was left to its own devices, both in terms of money and services.
The city was being governed by the military. But it was not cut out for governance, had no accountability and couldn’t care less about planning and environmental issues. As a result it routinely disregarded existing regulations.
In the 1990s, for instance, the largest public park in Lagos – the old, colonial 10-hectare Victoria Park in Ikoyi – was sold as residential development land. The waterfront of the Lagos Cowrie Creek in Victoria Island was also sold for commercial development, effectively blocking direct public access to the waters and a picturesque view of Ikoyi.
The collapse of zoning all over Lagos also led to residential neighbourhoods such as Victoria Island and southwest Ikoyi being converted for commercial use. The military had no reasoned response to Lagos’ urban challenges. Instead, it took the decision in 1975 to establish a new capital in Abuja.
This move, which finally came to fruition in December 1991, left Lagos forlorn.
Positive changes have taken place. For example, over the past 15 years the authorities succeeded in raising more taxes using money to restore basic infrastructure, expand public services and strengthen law enforcement.
Research shows that the commitment to reform the city was driven by electoral pressures as well as elite ambitions to construct an orderly megacity. The return to democracy helped to make these changes possible by enabling an elected government to work in the people’s interest.
Improvements includes public transport and the reclamation and greening of previously disused and misused spaces below Lagos’s many flyovers, bridges and interchanges. In addition, roads have been fixed and pavements built. In some parts of the city there is potable water supply and blighted residential and commercial areas have been rebuilt.
But, given decades of neglect, a great deal still needs to be done.
One of the biggest problems is the lack of coherent and integrated development .
Another major issue is flooding which Bongo Adi, a Lagos-based environmental expert argues, hasn’t been decisively tackled.
Nor have improvements over the past decade impressed everyone. As Femi Akintunde argues, Lagos remains deplorable, rowdy, unsanitary, and a city of the urban poor. Akintunde is the managing editor and CEO of Financial Nigeria International Limited.
Lagos still ranks low on liveability. Its governance deficits are acutely felt by the poor, but also touch wealthier residents.
For these issues to be fixed, the standard of governance has to improve.
Who should run the city?
There are two potential authorities: Lagos State, sitting at the top, and the municipal authorities which interact with the grassroots.
The problem is that Lagos city isn’t really run by the city authorities. But effective urban governance should be “bottom-up”, making it possible for the people to take increasingly greater control over their lives.
In addition, being run from the top means that local capacity is being stunted. This has implications for sustainable change. As international fellow at International Institute for Environment and Development Jorgelina Hardoy says, sustainable development in cities largely depends on the actions and capacity of local governments.
Whoever takes charge should recognise the necessity of getting residents’ buy-in before implementing modernisation policies. The city can’t develop by leaving its people behind.
Also, city planners should not plan for only the rich to the exclusion of the poor and disadvantaged. While accepting that slums and informal settlements have to be tackled, my research recommends a policy rethink that should involve.
λOnwuanyi is a Lecturer, University of Benin. This article was first published in THE CONVERSATION.
Opinions
2019 polls: Petitioners versus INEC’s returns
“T
he petitions are hereby dismissed” is what you hear from the three-man Election Tribunals sitting in 29 states over the outcomes of the March 9, 2019 governorship election in Nigeria.
Not one return and declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been upturned by the courts in Abia, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Imo, Kaduna, Kano, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Plateau, Sokoto and Taraba.
The only near-exception is Katsina State, where the tribunal arrived at a split decision of two-one, but with the majority ruling favouring the respondents.
So, what can be deduced from the “unanimous” verdicts of the tribunals? Is it that the INEC did a good job of producing “credible” results at the polls?
On the surface, that’s what the tribunals’ judgements imply, despite the hue and cry over alleged breaching of the laws by politicians, in connivance with the electoral umpire and security agents.
Similar threads run through the petitioners’ claims: Over-voting; cancellation of results; alteration of figures; disruption of voting; stuffing, and snatching of ballots; intimidation by thugs and security agents; submission of false/non-submission of certificates; variation in age; incorrect names; and sundry allegations bordering on substantial non-compliance with relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and INEC guidelines issued for the elections.
Having formulated the issues for determination, the petitioners are required to substantiate their complaints “beyond all reasonable doubt,” in order to be declared, as prayed, the winners, or the polls nullified and fresh balloting ordered by the tribunals.
The failure by petitioners in the 2019 governorship polls to do so is what we’ve seen across board at the election tribunals: unanimous dismissal of the petitions “in their entirety.”
The judgements took hours to deliver, as the tribunals had to rule on “pending motions and applications,” several of which had no bearing on or probative value to the substantive matters.
Let’s sample the judgements so far, picking, in alphabetical order, one state from each of the geopolitical zones, and see why the tribunals ruled the way they did.
Delta: The tribunal, while dismissing the petition of Chief Great Ogboru of the APC, on grounds of gross incompetence, ruled that Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa of the PDP was validly elected and declared as winner by the INEC.
The tribunal’s Chairman, Justice Suleiman Belgore, held that, “the petition was badly drafted, devoid of details and insufficient data,” even as he described the petitioner as “a gold-digger,” who made no efforts to provide adequate data to justify his prayers.
“We have no reason to upturn that declaration. This petition is gold-digging, opportunistic; it failed and it is hereby dismissed,” the tribunal ruled at a three-hour proceeding.
Imo: The tribunal, led by Justice Malami Dogondaji, dismissed the petitions of the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Ifeanyi Arurume; Action Alliance (AA), Uche Nwosu; and the APC, Senator Hope Uzodinma.
Besides alleged malpractice and substantial non-compliance with the electoral laws, the petitioners prayed for cancellation of the election, as the declared winner, Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP, didn’t meet the mandatory 25 per cent in two-thirds of the local government areas in the state.
Uzodinma specifically claimed non-inclusion of his results from 366 of the 388 polling booths approved by INEC in the state, and asked the tribunal to declare him the rightful winner of the election.
But the tribunal held that the petitioners were unable to prove their allegations, stressing that, “failure to discharge the heavy burden of proof makes the petitions liable for dismissal.”
Kano: The panel, headed by Justice Halima Shamaki, dismissed the petitions by the PDP and its candidate, Kabir Yusuf, against the election of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of the APC, on the grounds that they were unable to prove the case of substantial violation of the Electoral Act.
The tribunal noted that the reliefs sought by the petitioners were contradictory and mutually exclusive, and could not be granted since they were not sought for in the alternative.
“It is only when a petitioner proves his case before the tribunal that he will have a case; the petitioners failed to prove the exact number of valid votes in each polling units,” lead Judge Shamaki said.
Ogun: The Allied Peoples Movement (APM), and its candidate, Adekunle Akinlade, filed petitions against the declaration of Dapo Abiodun of the APC, challenging his educational qualification and age, and also alleged over-voting at the polls.
But the tribunal, led by Justice Yusuf Halilu, dismissed Akinlade’s petition for being “lazy, fictitious, malicious, and mischievous,” adding, “it is unreasonable to do such and expect a meaningful judgement.”
Saying, “We cannot waste valuable time of the tribunal on irrelevant documents on over-voting,” the tribunal said the WAEC certificate tendered by Abiodun was a pre-election issue, and made reference to the Appeal Court’s ruling on Abiodun’s age issue.
Plateau: The Justice Halima Salami-chaired tribunal dismissed the petition filed by the PDP and its candidate, Lt.-Gen. Jeremiah Useni, for failure to prove their case against the return of Governor Simon Lalong of the APC.
The petitioners claimed cases of over-voting, and non-qualification of Lalong, as the certificate he submitted to INEC had a different name other than his. But the tribunal ruled otherwise, stating that the names were linked, and belonged to the governor.
Taraba: The tribunal dismissed, for want of competence and evidence, a petition by the APC, challenging the election of Governor Darius Ishaku of the PDP.
Particularly, the tribunal ruled that the APC petition was not brought by competent applicants, as the first petitioner, Abubakar Danladi, had been disqualified by successive judgements from appearing as a candidate for the APC in the March 9 election.
Danladi and the APC accused the PDP of massive election rigging, but the tribunal held that the petitioners’ allegations didn’t include sufficient evidence to warrant nullification of the election.
In any case, the panel declared that the decision of various courts, including the Supreme Court, which ruled against the candidacy of Danladi in the election, due to intra-party dispute, rendered the petition incompetent.
While the winners at the tribunals dedicate their “victories” to God, virtually all the petitioners are heading or have headed to the Appeal Courts to “upturn the rulings” they said “turned justice on its head.” Good luck to them!
Opinions
Akure: A good example of how not to build a city
Akure is one of Nigeria’s emerging cities. Located within Ondo State in the country’s South-West, it’s a settlement about 350kms from Lagos where roads meet from major towns such as Ilesa, Ondo, Owo and Ado-Ekiti.
Its population is climbing fast. In 2006 it was home to about 484,798 people. Today the population is estimated to be about 637,458 and growing as people move to it from rural areas.
But the way in which local authorities are going about building the city is deeply flawed. It also doesn’t to take into account lessons learnt from elsewhere in the world about how best to build healthy cities. For example, one of the main health risks for city dwellers is a lack of access to green spaces. Another is the fact that people are often forced to travel vast distances to get to work.
In a recent research paper I explored the way Akure is being developed. There are two major problems with the approach the city is taking. The first is that green spaces are being lost because city officials have cleared green open spaces and farmlands on the edges of Akure to make room for buildings. Satellite images that I examined showed that where thick vegetation and farmlands accounted for about 51.5% of land cover in 1986, that stood at just 38.8% in 2018.
The second problem that people are being moved to formerly green spaces at the very edge of the city and this is taking a big toll on them financially and from a health perspective.
I found that city officials have not considered how approaches like mixed-use developments closer to the city centre might alleviate the housing shortage as well as protect Akure’s green spaces.
A balance must be struck between accommodating the town’s growing population and making sure that urbanisation doesn’t entirely wipe out green spaces and farm land. This is possible, as is clear from initiatives in China, Thailand, Brazil and Australia.
In my study I explored whether people understood why green spaces matter. I also wanted to know how they felt about living far from the centre of the city.
People saw the increase of building in their areas as a threat to their main source of livelihood, which is farming. They were worried about their culture being eroded by strangers joining their communities.
Unemployment was rising and crime was increasingly becoming a problem. People were looking to the city centre for employment, but this brought new challenges.
Respondents told me that living far from the city centre took its toll. Getting to the city centre, where most offices and businesses are, costs them a lot of money; nearly 70% said that up to 10% of their income was spent on transport. Transport is also not well organised in the area, with most people relying on commercial taxi cabs or motorcycles commonly known as okada.
Accessing services was very difficult, too. Healthcare facilities weren’t always easy to reach.
People told me they were exhausted because of the long commute, stressed about getting to work late when transport didn’t run on time, and worried about accidents on the road. Crime was a worry too, especially in peripheral areas of Akure that aren’t under the control of traditional heads. These leaders provided order even when there weren’t police stations or posts nearby.
So how can Akure, and other Nigerian cities, attempt a different approach to urbanism?
First, it’s important to point out that there’s no single approach or solution.
Broadly speaking, though, I think that an eco-city strategy could be adopted. This is a human settlement modelled on the self-sustaining resilient structure and function of natural ecosystems. An eco-city seeks to provide healthy abundance to its inhabitants without consuming more renewable resources than it replaces.
For starters, Akure needs to revise its land use priorities to create compact, dense, mixed-use communities, preserve the farmlands in the form of urban agriculture, and work to create a garden-like city. It must also develop an efficient transport network. This could include trains and trams.
Of course not every single resident can live in the city centre, so it’s crucial that those slightly further out are able to travel easily and without having to spend a fortune.
Crucially, the government needs to develop policies that lay the groundwork for sustainable, liveable cities. Obviously a huge part of that is ensuring people have places to live. But green spaces matter too, and are key to creating liveable cities that are self-sufficient and have plenty of parks for recreation.
Finally, it must be harder for people to simply take over green spaces on the edges of the city. At the moment, this happens very easily and with little consultation. One approach to consider is imposing a tax on building in areas that might instead be used as parks or forest reserves. This would make such spaces less attractive for developers.
•Alabi is a Reader at the Department of Urban and Regional Planning, Federal University of Technology, Akure. This article was first published in THE CONVERSATION
Opinions
The Inoyo-phobia in Akwa Ibom
G
overnor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has been recently in the news for saying that he has no plan to bid for third term through a surrogate as successor. The governor was reported to have uttered the following words: “I usually hear people saying he has anointed someone who will take over from him so that he can be able to manipulate the person to do his bidding after leaving office, I want to assure you that it is not true”.
Emmanuel’s reaction came amidst speculations and postulations in view of the 2023 politics in the state. The name of Udom Inoyo, the Vice Chairman of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPN), is propping up in social discussions as Emmanuel’s anointed godson, waiting in the wings to fly into the Hilltop Mansion in Uyo as the chief executive of the Akwa Ibom State government from 2023.
Given what has become the order of the day since the return to democracy in 1999, it is not out of place for some sections of the public to discuss hysterically and euphorically about the possibility of Emmanuel foisting a person of his personal choice on the Akwa Ibom people. That has been happening in almost all the 36 states of the federation. While a number of incumbent governors have succeeded some others have failed.
Though what proceeds from the mouth of politicians are only worthy to be taken with a pinch of salt, there are more than a reason, beyond Emmanuel’s acclaimed personal integrity, for people to take the words of the banker-turned-politician to the bank. Though Emmanuel has not been spared criticism of brandishing great deal of intellectual pomposity by both his admirers and adversaries, so many people, including his die-hard critics, would absolve him of charges of putting on airs of a godfather of any kind.
Emmanuel savours history as a guide – far beyond Christian scriptural history that so many have known him of. How godfather-ism works or don’t work in Nigeria, especially, in the former Eastern Region, which Akwa Ibom is part of, is contemporary history, hence the governor may not bother the books on his shelf before knowing the extent of functionality or futility of being a godfather.
Emmanuel cannot forget easily how he came into power in 2015. He was a godson to a godfather for the greater part of his first term. Simply put, since he had once worn the shoes, he knows how it pinches. And so, in the spirit of don’t-do-to-unto-others-what-you-don’t-want-done-unto-you, one could go to sleep that the deacon of Qua Iboe Church would not want his successor to have the experience he had.
The unity of opposition against Emmanuel’s governorship aspiration, even within the PDP family in the build up to 2015 governorship elections is still fresh in the memory of the people. How all other 22 aspirants in the PDP formed alliance under the aegis of G-22 to thwart his governorship candidature still remains a case study to students of politics in Akwa Ibom. His emergence as governor was not following up to a certain tradition of politics in the state. It proved bookmakers wrong. Perhaps, that is why Emmanuel calls it “divine mandate”, while those of us, who are still poor in the working of divinity, believe that the unseen hands worked through the handsome hands of Godswill Akpabio, who was rioting with the swagger of being Akwa Ibom political generalissimo.
How the 2019 general elections in Akwa Ibom was won and lost with bolt from the blues is, and would remain, refreshing testament that godfather-ism does not thrive in the state. That is why the governor, attribute it to his philosophy of “Only God”, while those of us believe that it was yet another reinforcement of republican nature of Akwa Ibom politics since we still tenaciously cling to the belief that though worldly governments owe its survival to the sovereign Creator, the Almighty God remains aloof in the making of human governments. That probably informed why Emmanuel typically, added that “it is only God who knows who my successor will be. When He presents him, we will support him to also succeed.”
It could be deduced from the foregoing, among other realities, that Emmanuel is interested in how the affairs of Akwa Ibom would be run beyond his governorship days but without presiding as a godfather. In democracy, godfather-ism is an anathema; it does not pay the people, including the godfathers and the godsons; it only ephemerally massages the ego of godfathers and their cronies.
However, while the human race lasts, it is foolhardy on the part of anyone to be indifference about the future. Government in organized society is a continuum, but it is not enough to rest on oars of continuation without strategic definition of a path through which continuation should have a free flow. There should be conscious effort to ensure continuation of good governance or distinguishing discontinuation from bad governance, particularly, where anomalies tend to become the norms.
For the interest of Inoyo’s adversaries, it must be pointed out that the approach adopted in tackling his speculative political ambition is not result-oriented but counterproductive. The more they accused him of not be parochial in favour of “his people” the more his cosmopolitan credentials are advertised. The more they try to run him down for having just a bungalow in his village and living in apartment among neighbours in Lagos the more his simplicity, humility and humanness amidst opulence are sold to the public.
Still, the more Inoyo is traced to his father being a permanent secretary, midwifing housing estates in Cross River and Akwa Ibom States, without allotting lands to his village people, including himself and family, the more Inoyo is being inadvertently eulogized for having DNA of selflessness in public service. The more his uppermost station of life is hyped to alienate the masses from him, the more they launch him to the hearts of many looking for a model and ladder to leverage to the top.
The approach of attacking an opponent – perceived or real – with fear of his personality portrays the attacker as a minion and smacks of crab mentality, “if I can’t have it, neither can you.” Also an offensive against speculative opponent is like fighting a ghost and it always ends in achieving nothing but self-defeat. So, those attacking Inoyo on the realm of 2023 speculation should better sheathe their sword until Inoyo throws his hat into the ring, if he will.
If Inoyo-phobia from a handful of people continues to a point of trending it is most likely that Inoyo-mania would spring up, and it is dicey whether the former would survive the onslaught of the latter. This is primarily because of Inoyo’s broad spectrum of relationship across all sorts of divides, which has what it takes to result in massive appeal through heartwarming and believable sophisticated messages.
Ekanem sent this piece from Lagos through nsikak4media@gmail.com
Opinions
Nollywood: The bourgeoning Nigerian creative export
N
ollywood and music had remained the country’s biggest creative exports. While Afrobeat is currently influencing global sounds, it is through movies that the world is provided a window into Nigeria’s diversity.
With Nollywood, Nigerians have interacted with cultures within the country as well as explain cultural nuances to foreigners.
The movie industry has remained one of Nigeria’s biggest branding resource, and a huge contributor to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Available statistics showed that between January and August 2019, Nigerian cinemas recorded revenue of over N5 billion, with a large percentage spent on Nollywood films.
In the last couple of years, films like ‘The Wedding Party,’ ‘King of Boys,’ and ‘October 1’ have successfully crossed the N100 million gross, and served as posters of quality content from Africa.
Since Nigeria’s independence in 1960, Nollywood had grown in leaps and bounds, in terms of technology used; market base, foreign exposure and acceptance as well as quality of stories told.
Since the 1960s, painstaking efforts were made by historical filmmakers like Ola Balogun, Hubert Ogunde, Jab Adu, Moses Olayia and Eddie Ugboma to set up the industry.
They are considered the first generation of Nigerian filmmakers.
The paths they created have been expanded to ensure that the industry meets world class standards and generate more revenue.
Adekunle ‘Nodash’ Adejuyigbe, stands at the centre of this upward drive. The producer, director and cinematographer, made headlines in August, when his film, ‘The Delivery Boy,’ snagged twelve nominations, out of the 27 categories in the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).
Speaking on the state of the industry and the amount of work to be done, Adejuiyigbe noted that Nollywood has grown immensely and the cinema numbers prove it.
He said: “We are not at that time when you cannot get N30 million to make a film; there are people willing to invest that now. We are not at that point when if you write something spectacular, nobody would write about it, people are there but they are waiting.
“What we really need is to prove ourselves. This is the time we need to make films for ourselves. There is always a time, in every industry when people start to listen to you. That is where we are. People are paying attention, and it’s time for us to make a case for ourselves.
“I believe that in the next three years, we should use the resources available to do something spectacular. We would open the doors to bigger resources and bigger investments. At this point, we can’t ask somebody to bring $2 billion,” Adejuyigbe said.
Adejuiyigbe’s film is an example of the kind of stories the new Nigerian filmmakers tell with filmmaking.
The Delivery Boy’ explores the backstory of terrorists with other sub themes that resonate with a global audience. He is not alone.
Filmmakers in Nollywood have moved from softer, family themes to telling stories that create more global conversations and promote Nigeria in the process.
Even comedy now has to represent a higher message, using production techniques that receive applause from the international community.
Genevieve Nnaji’s ‘Lion Heart,’ with a six-figure deal from streaming giant, Netflix, is a classic film that shows the growth of Nollywood’s filmmaking.
That Netflix acquired the film at a price worth global standards is another approval feather to Nollywood’s cap.
It implies that not only are the stories more encompassing, production has improved greatly.
Production, in this sense is technical- camera quality, cinematography, directing and lighting.
Nollywood can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with films from around the world.
Again, filmmakers like Adejuiyigbe and Imoh Umoren are at the forefront.
For Umoren, who recently released the ‘Herbert Macaulay’ biopic, believes that filmmaking has to resonate with the audience and that filmmakers have to improve as the taste of the audience improves.
He said: “Our viewers are very sophisticated now. I am glad there are lots of good filmmakers in Nollywood now, so, though we had envisioned a quick revolution, I guess we will settle for slow and steady, but the business is moving. Better films are coming out daily.”
Explaining the concept of better films, Adejuiyigbe said that the need for better pictures have been one of the catalysts for the fast-paced growth the industry has experienced in recent times.
His team – The Elite Film Team (TEFT) has worked on almost every blockbuster churned out from the industry.
Away from the work done in the making of films, Nollywood has done well in curating global audiences and showcasing these films.
In August, about three hit movies became available to watch on Netflix, including all films by Kunle Afolayan and Kemi Adetiba’s ‘King of Boys.’
Asides from streaming, Nigerian films have become active participants in film festivals across the world – Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), New York African Film Festival, and Nollywood Week Paris.
Other festivals that have hosted Nollywood films include: Jagran International Film Festival, Lake International Pan African Film Festival, Real Time International Film Festival.
Nollywood won Best Nigerian Film prize at the 2018 AFRIFF Globe Awards.
While these festivals have provided global access to Nollywood films, the best representatives come from Nigerian-owned film festivals.
One of the most prominent is Nigeria’s first travel festival – Nollywood Travel Film Festival (NTFF), which takes Nollywood films across major cities in the world.
Speaking with NAN, Mykel Parish, the festival’s director, revealed that he founded the festival to showcase Nigerian films in cities where new audiences need to be curated and to reveal the beauty of Nigerian cinema.
While all these structures have enriched the industry, stakeholders agree that there is more to be done.
As the country reflects on its journey since independence on October 1, 1960, Nollywood only calls for more support to enable the industry wax stronger.
Eboigbe works for the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)
Perspectives
Excessive sneezing
The scene
He has an interesting alias ‘’Mr Sneeze’’; real name is ‘’LKR’’ but over the years the nickname had stuck like a leech. He sneezes at least once in about 10 minutes, this becomes more disturbing when he gets exposed to some particular triggers. According to him, he once lost a promising job because of this condition; the interview process was seamless in the air conditioned room until there was power outage, with the generator being dysfunctional, the stage was set for the conspiracy of factors. One of his identified triggers is ‘’stuffiness’’ which engulfed the room at that point. He could not even utter a word after the tsunami of sneezing ensued, with red eyes emitting tears…
Myths
The heart stops beating when you sneeze. NOT TRUE!!
Eyes pop out of your head when you sneeze. Most people naturally close their eyes when they sneeze, but if they are able to keep them open, their eyes stay firmly planted in their heads where they belong!!
The soul departs your body when you sneeze if you aren’t promptly blessed afterward. NOT TRUE!!
What it is
A sneeze is the powerful, involuntary (uncontrollable), expulsion of air through the nose due to irritation in the nasal passages. It is not always bad; in fact, your body uses this to eliminate irritants from your throat or nose. It becomes quite disturbing when you have to deal with sneezing persistently. Even though it’s not the result of a serious health issue, excessive sneezing can still be quite irritating. The less-than-desirable part of sneezing involves the spitting out of phlegm, saliva, bacteria and microbes from the nose and/or mouth.
Sneezing as a ‘’rebooting’’ mechanism
This is because sneezing expels things that are irritating the passageway with such force that little gets left behind. This means your nose is back to normal and able to perform its intended function of keeping certain things from moving past the nasal passages to cause problems with your health.
Some people sneeze in twos or threes. That’s because the particles the sneeze is working to expel didn’t all make it out with the first sneeze. When this happens, two or even three sneezes in a row may occur. Sometimes even more.
Ultimately, sneezing is a response from the body to irritation in the lining of the nose. It’s something that you can’t control, and probably shouldn’t.
Holding back a sneeze?
One man damaged his pharynx (throat) by trying to prevent a sneeze by pinching his nose and holding his mouth shut, leading to a one week stay in the hospital while the tear to his pharynx healed enough so that he could eat and drink without the food or liquid leaking out of his pharynx. What advice did the doctors give upon leaving the hospital? Don’t pinch your nose when sneezing. HENCE, TRYING TO HOLD A SNEEZE CAN HAVE DEVASTATING CONSEQUENCES!
Causes
1. Allergies
Most of the time, the reason behind continuous sneezing is some type of allergy. This usually happens when one suffers from allergic rhinitis, which may affect you in specific seasons or hurt all year round. Sometimes, one may also be allergic to specific foods, such as dairy.
Sneezing fits are the most common symptom that you have allergic rhinitis. You may experience bouts of sneezing after you wake up in the morning. Other common symptoms include runny nose, nasal congestion, itchy or watery eyes. This could also be due to seasonal rhinitis, which is characterized by frequent attacks of sneezing. If you’re a victim of perennial rhinitis, you’re more likely to experience symptoms when you inhale specific antigens, such as house dust mite, pet hair, and fungal spores.
2. Infections
Sneezing may well be a symptom of an upper respiratory tract infection due to viruses, bacteria and even fungi (in people with weakened immune system
3. Irritants
Airborne, systemic and ingested irritants may cause persistent sneezing if there is constant exposure to it. Some of the triggers include :
Environmental pollution (like smog)
Organic and inorganic dusts
Cigarette smoking (secondary smoke inhalation)
Strong odors from perfumes and spices
Spicy foods
Dry weather
Hormonal changes – pregnancy or contraceptives
Physical irritants such as bright sunlight can also cause sneezing, which is called the ‘’nasoocular reflex’’. This involves a reflex connection between the eyes and nose, which causes stimulation of nerves within the nasal mucous membranes, resulting in sneezing.
4. Medication
Using certain medications may also lead to drug-induced rhinitis and cause continuous sneezing. Some of the culprits are non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, nasal decongestants, hypertension drugs like beta-blockers and diuretics, antidepressants, sedatives, drugs for erectile dysfunction, and oral contraceptives.
5. Other Causes
Nasal polyps
Neurological conditions
Exposure to chlorinated pool water
Cocaine sniffing
Tobacco sniffing (snuff)
Professional swimmers (chlorinated pool water)
What to do
Best treatment would be to find allergens causing symptoms and to avoid it, a hospital visit to the general practitioner and/or the ENT expert would surely be beneficial.
Prevention
One needs to understand that it is going to take a few days to clear symptoms if they are caused by the flu or another infection. When you’re indoor, do the following:
Be sure to keep your home dry by allowing fresh dry air regularly or use a dehumidifier where available
Keep your pets clean by washing them regularly
Take steps to reduce mold and dust in your home
When outdoor, do the following:
Don’t go out in extreme dry weather
Avoid cutting the grass in allergy season
Be sure to buy yourself a face mask and wear it when going outside
Take a shower every time you return home after spending time outdoors.
Perspectives
Nigeria: A land of failed promises
Only four days ago, Nigeria celebrated her 59th Independence anniversary; but I’m sure many of her close to 200 million citizens would have been wondering if there was anything really to celebrate. For the fast fading class of those old enough to remember how the nation was back in the day, many of them will no doubt be gnashing their teeth and scratching their heads lost as to how to explain how their unbridled delight at becoming a self-governing nation has derailed so spectacularly. Prime Minister Tafawa Balewa on whose shoulders the mantle of piloting the nascent nation fell, clearly had an inkling that the initial take off would be far from smooth when he told the audience that had gathered at the Race Course (now Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos and venue of the hand over):
“When this day in October 1960 was chosen for our Independence, it seemed that we were destined to move with quiet dignity to our place on the world stage. “Recent events have changed the scene beyond recognition, so that we found ourselves today being tested to the utmost. We are called upon immediately to show that our claims to responsible government are well-founded, and having been accepted as an independent state, we must at once play an active part in maintaining the peace of the world and in preserving civilisation.
“I promise you, we shall not fail for want of determination. And we come to this task better-equipped than many.” Sadly, despite his best efforts, he was unable to steer his plane clean of the turbulence that engulfed it, so much so that when the politicians failed to put their house in order, the men in uniform decided to take charge of the plane barely six years after it had taken off.
But even they found that flying would not be as easy as they thought as simmering ethnic divisions finally bubbled to the surface, ensuring that military discipline alone would not be enough to keep it in check. And thus, when the centre could no longer hold, an attempt was made to break up the nation, just one year after the military take over.
A subsequent 30-month Civil War ensured that this dream did not materialise and the talk of keeping “Nigeria one” was successfully done. At the end of the bloody conflict the Federal Government came up with a very catchy jingle in an effort not to gloat and further drive a wedge between the combatants by saying: “no victor no vanquished”.
But alas, like the recurring pattern in this country, it was mainly talk without corresponding action to back it up; which is why 49 years after the Civil War people are still complaining of being marginalised. It is this feeling that has once again led to fresh agitation for the right to selfdetermination.
But while this is a legitimate right, however, for those toeing this route, what is the guarantee that even if they do achieve their dream, it will solve once and for all the issue of marginalisation and being left out of the scheme of things? Even though it is very easy for politicians and others to blame the military for many of the nation’s current woes, I believe this is not exactly right. I went to school in the East during the military area and I can attest to the massive infrastructural developments that took place during that time.
Benin-Sagamu, Enugu-Onitsha and Enugu-Port Harcourt expressways were either completed or nearing completion when I was at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. I often left school to go and visit friends at the Obafemi Awolowo University (the University of Ife) on very impressive roads. Now the roads are no longer that good – under whose watch did most of them deteriorate so badly without any concrete efforts at their proper maintenance or rehabilitation? Civilian rule of course!
Amazingly the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway that was conceived, built and completed during the 43-month regime of then Military Head of State, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (he commissioned it in August 1978) is still undergoing renovation more than 12 years after Obasanjo (who was elected civilian president in 1999) reawarded the contract for its renovation! We have now been told that the work on the nation’s first and busiest expressway will not be completed till 2021.
The billion naira question is so where exactly has all the money that have been voted for roads gone too? If the monies were actually used for what they were cited for then the roads will not be as bad as they are right now all over the federation.
It’s the same things with power! We have been told that a certain administration spent over $20 billion on its attempt to give the nation decent electricity; but as I am penning this article there has been no power so I was unable to either listen to the President’s October 1 speech or watch the Independence Day festivities which took place at the Presidential Villa! And I very sure I was not the only one kept in the dark on such an auspicious day in the nation’s calendar. Ironically the inability of our political leaders to keep their promises is one of the major reasons for our woes as we enter our 60th year as an independent nation. Both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the party before them, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) promise so much but end up doing virtually nothing for the people they sort their votes.
They are often quick to condemn the actions or inactions of previous governments and yet when they also leave, they leave the citizens worse off than when they took over. Of course they (politicians) can get away with this because we the governed do not hold them accountable for either their actions or inactions.
They (politicians) know that when it’s time for elections all they need to do is to splash some cash and they will continue to live lavish lifestyles while the majority of Nigerians live in abject poverty. Unless we have a major rethink, this time next year we will continue our lamentations praying for a better society but not really ready to change our attitudes by making our elected officials accountable to the citizens in order to realise the nation of our dreams!
Perspectives
Things God cannot do in your marriage (Part 2)
God can never change because of you. When Saul disobeyed God’s instructions about Amalek, God took away the kingdom of Israel from him despite God’s love. When Ananias and Saphira conspired to lie at the altar of God, they dropped dead, despite God’s love for them. When Moses who spoke with God face to face violated God’s instructions, he was denied access to the land of Canaan that he had worked for all through the years. Their God is the same God that owns you and he cannot change. God is no respecter of persons and cannot change because of you. He remains the same from generation to generation and his word remains the governing authority. God’s disposition towards sexual immorality has not and can never change. His instructions on wife’s submission to husband remains the same forever. No human rights agitation or human wisdom can alter God’s instructions.
His instructions to husbands to love their wives and otherwise, face hindered answers to prayers cannot change (1st Peter 3:7). If you have stolen or are about to steal someone’s husband or wife, you are God’s enemy because he has instructed in Exodus 20, “though shalth not steal.” “He who covers his sins will not prosper, But whoever confesses and forsakes them will have mercy” (Proverbs 28:13) Are you looking for justification to divorce your legally married spouse? Sorry! God cannot change because of you. He hates divorce and anyone who does so is covering violence temporarily with a garment (Malachi 2:16).
With time, the violence will manifest and catch up with the person. God can never change just because you are going through stuff in your marital relationship. Instead of deploying your energy towards looking for justification for your anti-God plans, actions or responses to your challenge, why not open up your heart to God’s word and allow him to deal with the situation in his own way, based on his word? There is no solution to any marital problem outside Jesus Christ because marriage is more of a spiritual phenomenon. Marriage is a great mystery.
How do I know this? “For this reason a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, and the two will become one flesh. This is A GREAT MYSTERY…”, (Ephesians 5:31-32). Spiritual problems require spiritual solutions manifested in physical experience and application.
You may choose to believe or not believe this truth. It doesn’t change what the truth is. Even when you decide to redefine truth, moving outside God’s perspective, it does not change what the truth is. This is why even when science for instance, has discovered how to convert a man into a woman, it happens. Yet, everyone retains the truth that this man is a man but merely wears attributes of a woman. Jesus Christ is the truth and nothing can change the truth. Your marital challenge has a solution.
The solution is in Jesus Christ. “For no one can lay any foundation other than the one already laid, which is Jesus Christ” (1st Corinthians 3:11). 3. GOD CANNOT FAIL: If you have a challenge in your marital relationship, it does not in any way mean that God has failed because it is not possible for him to fail. Nothing takes him by surprise.
Your situation could mean that God is saying something that you are not hearing or even listening to. It could mean that God has only allowed the devil to try your faith like he did to Job, just to see your reaction before taking you to designed destination. God is a living and not imagined God. So, he is always saying something through the Holy Spirit. It has been so since Jesus Christ ascended after resurrection.
He said: “But the Helper, the Holy Spirit whom the Father will send in my name, HE WILL TEACH YOU ALL THINGS and bring to your remembrance, whatsoever I have said unto you” (John 14:26). The question is: “Have you made the Holy Spirit you consultant over life issues? Do you even know him? For instance, you did not remember God when you made a choice of your course of study in school, the house to rent and settle down, the job you are doing, and so on.
Now, just because you want to marry, you are going from church to church, pastor to pastor, prophet to prophet for prayers. You want to ‘use’ the Holy Spirit and dump him? No way! As a married person, maybe when you were trying to choose a spouse, you did not only avoid God.
You avoided Christians, pastors and anybody that had anything to do with the Holy Bible. Now, you are suffering domestic violence, delayed fruit of the womb or some other marital challenge. You are looking for indirect speech from God, disturbing pastors and prayer warriors, and even blaming God for your failures. God can never fail. He is always speaking to his creatures but many are not listening. When you pray and ask God for something, because he owns you and knows the best for you, his answer is either YES, NO or WAIT.
If you have chosen your own path that can fail and gone far on the wrong ladder before remembering God, you can hardly get his endorsement. This is because he owns you and his purpose of sending you into this world must be accomplished at his own terms. This is why a personal relationship with God is a must for everyone. If you have been accusing God of failing in your marital relationship because of one challenge you have been going through, you need to beg him for forgiveness because God can never fail. Why are things the way they are? Read next edition.
Perspectives
May our roads never be this rough again
Last week Friday, I travelled to Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to attend a social event. I had thought going to Ibadan by road won’t interest me for anything due to the perennial gridlock in the Mowe area of the road. But this was an important journey that I could not afford to miss. So, I opted to connect Ibadan through Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.So, we hit the road early enough. This was a wise thing to do if we wanted to arrive our destination on time. It’s also a wise decision to travel from Lagos to Abeokuta first before going to Ibadan.
By implication, it means one has to do two journeys in one. This doesn’t make economic sense at all. One will spend over two hours for a journey that ordinarily should not take more than an hour. It means more fuel will be consumed and sadly, more risks will be involved.
There are so many roads that cannot be connected straight on except one goes round before getting to one’s destination. Most inter-states roads are bad and the intrastates ones are not good either.The roads have become dreaded and nightmarish. Arrival at destinations is no longer predictable because of gridlocks caused mainly by bad roads. Our roads have become rougher, bumpy, steep, treacherous and difficult to travel on.
They are getting worse by the day because they have been neglected for too long. While new roads are not being built, the existing ones are not being maintained. As a result, people waste a lot of man-hour on the roads. In a country where workers are being paid based on man-hour calculation, a lot of workers in Nigeria will be most of the time poorly remunerated because of time they will be wasting in traffic on a daily basis.
Interestingly, it requires just fixing of mere potholes to repair some of the roads. But because they were not attended to on time, these potholes have become craters over time and they now require major repairs to fix them. The World Bank has repeatedly emphasised the importance of good roads to economic development and growth. “Roads make a critical contribution to economic development and growth and bring important social benefits,” the bank reportedly said at a time.
The important roles good road networks play should not be lost on a developing nation like Nigeria that still largely depends on road transportation to move its people, goods and services. But the reverse remains the case. Apart from man-hour losses, which is being estimated at billions of naira every year, staying in gridlocks comes with its health challenges while bad roads have telling effects on our vehicles with its cost implications. People have on many occasions been robbed in traffic.
Whatever we gained with our two journeys in one on our way to Ibadan last week, we lost on our way back to Lagos going by the gridlock we experienced due to bad roads. Yet, we were still happy because going through Lagos-Ibadan Expressway would have been worse because of the ongoing road construction that is taking years to complete as if it’s being built newly.
I pity those who work or live in that axis. Residents in that area are now relocating to the Island or Ikeja areas, while some men now go home on weekends and will stay indoors until Sunday or leave that area very early on Mondays. Yet, some are taking refuge in churches outside the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Just last week, President Muhammadu Buhari instructed the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN), to tell governors not to fix federal roads if they will ask for refund after repairing those roads. The reason being that some states exaggerate what they spent to fix federal roads. According to the minister, states submitted a bill of almost N1 trillion when the president was elected.
But when the president instructed that the entitlement should be worked out, the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) ” certified about N454 billion. ” Some states don’t even have documented evidence to back up their claims on what they spent to fix federal roads in their state. How does that add up? There is a huge difference between N1 trillion claim and verified N454 billion. Going by this revelation, some governors mght have turned these road repairs into a business venture. One can then imagine what such governors do with road contracts in their states.
“He (president) said ‘Tell them not to fixmy roads again if they are going to claim compensation. If you want to fix it and not ask for compensation, go and mind your business while I mind my business. This is because I have inherited enough debts,” Fashola reportedly said. While giving a breakdown of the roads, the minister said federal roads constituted about 18 per cent of national road network, covering about 200,000 kilometres. He said the remaining 16 per cent belong to the states and 64:per cent to the 774 local governments.
The former Lagos State governor, who popularised the signpost: “This road belongs to the federal government, please, bear with us!” usually erected on bad federal roads during his tenure as the governor of Lagos State, perhaps to let Lagosians know who to hold responsible for bad roads in the ” centre of excellence ” under his watch, made it clear that his pronouncement was on the president’s directive. He also added the amount of inherited debts was more than the budget of the ministry. So, we can guess that there are still tough months if not years shear for road users. While I share in the plight of the minister, I pity the road users who are mainly poor Nigerians. We may never know, which are federal roads, those for the states and those that belong to the local governments.
In other words, we may never know whom to hold responsible for repair of bad roads in the country. While we are being pushed by the federal, states and local governments in the expected blame game, it’s the masses that will bear the brunt of governments’ irresponsibility and ineffectiveness. Some governments’ officials will never ply these roads. They have options. So, they won’t experience or understand what it is to be held up in traffic. They don’t have to go to Abeokuta first to connect Ibadan from a place like Lagos.
They don’t wear the shoes, so where the shoes pinch is not and can never be their headache. Fixing of bad roads is governments’ responsibility. Governments should not shirk their responsibilities. We know there were problems before we voted them in and we expect them to solve those problems. Bad roads are one of the problems. How they solve the problems is their business. May our roads never be this rough again.
Trending
-
Politics19 hours ago
Edo: Obaseki dislodges political bumps ahead of 2020
-
Metro and Crime8 hours ago
Police officer allegedly defiles 9-year-old girl, hid her under his bed to deter rescue
-
Editorial20 hours ago
The return of Police Affairs Ministry
-
News19 hours ago
UN appointment: Jonathan’s legacy of peace, speaking for him – Frank
-
Sports13 hours ago
Four rookies included in Brazil squad to face Eagles
-
Metro and Crime20 hours ago
Bad roads: Aba women protest, give Ikpeazu 100 days ultimatum
-
Business19 hours ago
Police receives troop carrier vehicles from FIRS
-
News19 hours ago
2020 budget presentation: Buhari blames budget failure on poor revenue