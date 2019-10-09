The American underbelly

T

he United States is a wonderful place to live. Organised, structured with an excellent infrastructure and efficient law enforcement, it is the opposite of the organised chaos of the Nigerian society. It is so structured to the point of being boring, lacking the spontaneous excitement that the hard life in Nigeria brings. From an immigrant’s point of view, the United States presents one’s kids with excellent educational opportunities, enabling them to optimize their talents. And as many people know, you don’t necessarily need to have money to go to school here. Education from elementary to high school level is free with subsidised feeding. Indigent students can apply for student loan and grants to pay their way through the university. For outstanding students, there is a wide array of scholarships and grants to pay off your bills.

But as organised, neat and structured as it is, America is certainly not always an oasis of peace. On the contrary, it is a dangerous place to live. Beneath the façade of a structured society is a combination of drugs, mental illness and gun violence that fuels its high crime rates. With a lot of people armed with concealed firearm in public places, the prayer is always not to be at the wrong place at the wrong time. As news reports indicate, public space such as shopping malls, recreational and sporting events have increasingly become targets for mass killings. School campuses, from elementary to the tertiary level are not immune from this danger either. In my little boy’s middle school, our equivalent of junior secondary school, the children are no longer allowed to come to school with backpacks anymore. They are made to use folders for their school notes. Any book they might want to use is available in the school. These are children between ages 12 and 15. But you cannot blame the school authorities because school age children have been known to bring guns to school to wreak havoc.

In Texas where I live, most people own guns. The law allows them to carry their guns as concealed weapons. There is also a recent law which allows open carry, which means one can obtain permit to openly carry a gun in the public. Many are prepared to use their guns in the face of any threat of physical confrontation or even hot argument. In that situation, the last thing you want to do is engage anyone in an argument in public and you certainly want to avoid angry confrontation in traffic as well where gun deaths have been known to happen.

It is estimated that 100 people in the United States are killed with guns on a daily basis, while even more people suffer injury from shooting. In 2013, there were 73,505 nonfatal firearm injuries which represents 23.2 injuries per 100,000 persons and 33,636 deaths caused by injury by firearms which translates to 10.6 deaths per 100,000 persons. In 2017, gun deaths reached their highest level since 1968 with 39,773 deaths by firearm, of which 23,854 were by suicide and 14,542 were homicides. In the outgoing year, there have already been more than 33,158-gun violence incidents, resulting in 8,772 deaths and 17,423 injuries and 254 mass shootings. The number of children aged 11 years or less killed or injured was 396. 1,809 teenagers age 12-17 years were killed or injured

Many of the gun deaths are results of assault. Some from self-harm and others by police officers. Blacks are 10 times more likely than white Americans to be gun homicide victims, just as black males are 15 times at risk of being shot and injured in gun assaults, while white men account for 74 per cent of all gun suicide victims in America. This indicate that America is a dangerous place to be black and male. School ground shootings in 2015 alone occurred on American soil 52 times, 23 of which took place on university campuses. To stem the tide, drastic actions are being taken.

The drug epidemic is a major national problem in the United States, driving up the crime statistics. National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) estimates 19.7 million American adults aged 12 years or older experienced substance use disorder in 2017. In the same year, 8.5 million American adults suffered concurrently from both a mental health disorder and a substance use disorder. It is estimated that drug addiction costs America $740 billion annually in terms of crime-related costs, workplace productivity and healthcare expenses.

In the same period, about 4.1 million adult Americans over 12 years old experienced marijuana use disorder and majority of them were aged between 12 and 25. Heroin addicts were 652,000, while 966,000 had cocaine addiction. The situation has been worsened by the opioid epidemic that has gripped the American hinterland, with millions of people being hooked on prescription drugs.

In the area of mental illness, 47.6 million American adults experienced some forms of mental illness in 2018, representing one in every five American adults or 19.1 per cent of American adults, while 11.4 million American adults had serious mental illness. That is one in 25 American adults. American culture revolves around individualism. It is built on the concept of do-it-by-yourself and there is a tremendous amount of alienation and little in the way of informal social support. This is made worse by a rat race and pressure of paying bills which never stops coming. For millions who live from paycheck to paycheck, it takes only a temporary loss of job to lose one’s car and house or apartment and end up as a homeless person on the street. Many cannot cope with this pressure and the resultant effect is mental disorder.

Unlike in Nigeria where a mentally ill individual can easily be identified either by his dishevelled appearance or sullen mien, the average mentally ill individual in the United States looks no different from the other person. They are generally able to function well until they stop taking their medication and unleash mayhem on several people. It is not unusual to find an individual who possess a wide range of guns, has mental illness and is also a drug addict. They are on the streets everywhere, but no one notice them until they commit a horrendous crime such as mass murder. This triple combination of drugs, mental illness and gun violence is responsible for most of the violent crimes in the United States, making the country’s homicide rates one of the highest in the world.



Reaction

Re: The myth, the truth about Nigerians in the American diaspora

I read your article on the topic above in the New Telegraph on Wednesday September 25, 2019, and I am impressed by your comments on how well our brothers are doing in the diaspora. But I don’t share your thoughts that their remittance is saving the Nigerian economy. According to the statistics you put forward 2017-date, the remittances have grown and it is expected to grow furthermore in 2021-2023, but it is the same remittance that is keeping Nigeria and its people poor, (giving handouts) like Vice President Osibanjo and the Nigerian government is doing in the market place. With the quality of education that these Nigerians in diaspora have, there is no quality investment vehicle to help Nigeria. All they do is give out handouts and look for political appointments. Instead of giving out handouts in Nigeria, Nigerians in diaspora should look for viable business options in Nigeria for the overall benefits of the Nigerian people.

Casmir Okoligwe (Consultant and writer).

Dr. Raufu, a former Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of National Mirror Newspapers, is of the Texas Southern University, Houston, Texas, United States.

