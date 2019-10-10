Opinions
The dilemma of Nicola Maduro
Nicola Maduro appears to be a strong man in the sense that he has simply refused to bow to the threats of the United States and the West. Till date, Maduro still hold onto power and does not care of any threats from any part of the globe. Even when there was a total black-out in Venezuela he remained unperturbed. What he did was to invite the diplomats and other staff of foreign missions to leave the country because there was no light. That is the man who has vowed not to step down from the presidential seat of the country.
Maduro became president of Venezuela in 2013 after his victory at the polls, but not as convincing as the emphatic endorsement of Hugo Chavez, who was his predecessor in office. It is only fair to stress that he narrowly won. Prior to his ascendency to political power, Maduro was a lover of rock music, though he refused to embrace it as a career instead he enlisted as a member of the socialist league, and worked as a bus driver for the Caracas motor company. He founded one of the company’s first informal labour unions at a time when all legitimate trade unions were banned or proscribed in the motor company.
In the early 1990s, he became a member of the MBR-200, the civilian wing of Chavez’s military movement campaigned for the prompt release of Hugo Chavez, who was sent to prison after the aborted 1992 coup. Maduro played a prominent role in the Chavista political movement which gave birth to the movement of the fifth republic under which Chavez ran for president in 1998 and won in 1999, he was a member of the committee which drafted a new constitution for the country, he later became a deputy at the National Assembly till the year 2000. He was president of the legislative body at the time.
In 2006, Chavez appointed Maduro as the Minister of Foreign Affairs. As a former labour Aristocrat, he had the incredible negotiating abilities and a strong popular base. According to Vladimir Villegas, his time in diplomacy polished and gave him the required exposure which assisted him to perform wonderfully as a diplomat. As a long-time friend of the Castros, it was feared that he will strengthen the country’s pro-Cuba ties. On the other hand, he is one of the PSUV’s most convinced leftist, anti-imperialist radical, soft spoken and conciliatory. He is the architect of the remarkable turnaround of relations with Columbia in the last two years.
Maduro was made the deputy president by the sickly Chavez shortly before the president flew to Cuba for an emergency cancer surgery. In December 2012, Chavez formally endorsed Maduro as his heir apparent. His election as president was therefore not surprising. He was also backed by Diosdado Cabello, speaker of the House, who equally had close relations with the country’s military; result of the Presidential election has shown that Maduro defeated his closest opponent with 1.7%.
The aftermath of the election drew the attention of a widespread protest across the length and breadth of the country. Again on May 21, 2017, protestors took to the streets to mark 50 days of protest against President Maduro. The background of the 200,000 march protest stemmed from the fact that students demanded increased security after a female alleged that there was an attempted rape on her. Venezuela is also the fifth highest murder rate in the world. The wave of crime is equally rife in many urban areas.
According to the students, there was a high record of inflation which stood at 56.2%, coupled with the shortages of basic food items. With effect from November 7, 2016, political tension had again started to announce its arrival and presence. The protests which lasted for a total of 50 days was intended to force Maduro out of power. Maduro had been accused of authoritarianism with conventional media which branded him as a dictator. In spite of these allegations, the president maintained power through loyal political organs, such as the Supreme Court, electoral authority as well as the military. Government reaction to the massive protests was to dismiss the rallies as lawless unrest.
Fundamentally, there is poverty and extreme hunger in Venezuela. Political analysts are of the view that the situation might get worsened in the weeks ahead. The protesters actually used the occasion to demand a referendum to oust President Maduro from office. The immediate course was Maduro’s blockage of a proposed referendum on October 20, 2016. In the process of the massive protesters were severely injured as a result of their confrontation with the security apparatus of state. This scenario made the Vatican to intercede between the president and his opponents in order to head-off additional violence and protests.
The country’s economy which largely depends on crude oil and gas has started to dwindle since 2014. Inflation grows at 8% per year, while the inflation rate for 2016 was 48.52%. The year 2017 witnessed 1,642%. Consequently, Venezuela has increased minimum wage four times including the recent 40 per cent minimum wage increase to approximately 91,000 bolivars or about $70 in the black market exchange rate. In these circumstances, it is quite obvious that the long-term outcome of the Venezuela’s political disturbances will be above the competence and manipulation of Maduro. It will rather be in the interest of the President to step aside in order to enable Venezuela regain its past stability, once more.
Opinions
And el-Rufai’s son goes to school
The great news of a fortnight ago was that one of Mallam Nasiru el-Rufai’s sons has started school at a primary school. And importance of this great event made the headlines carried in the front page of national newspapers and was prime news item in the electronic news media such as the radio and televisions. Of course, the social media platforms dedicated to news and allied matters went agog flooding the electronic space with salacious stories with the complementary pictures of the governor, his principal government functionaries, journalists, party stalwarts, the favoured school and its management staff, teachers and students were fully mobilized to receive this child of destiny. You need to see the gait and poise of the governor, his son, government and school officials as they compete for attention in the frenzied moment.
And who is this governor who decided to descend from his Olympian height to patronise the public school system by enrolling his son therein? The governor is no other than the stormy petrel of Nigerian politics, the redoubtable and enigmatic public servant in the person of Mallam Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State. Governor el-Rufai came to limelight in 2003 when he was nominated for ministerial position under the second term tenure in office of President Olusegun Obasanjo. Having been nominated for the office of Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, el-Rufai was billed alongside other ministerial nominees for screening by the Senate. El-Rufai was being interviewed by journalists when he mentioned in passing by way of illustration the fact that the public and even members of the ruling elite regard public office as avenue for selfish enrichment that some members of the Senate led by Senators Ibrahim Mantu and Jonathan Zwingina had demanded from him a bribe in the sum of N54 million to facilitate hassle-free screening and confirmation. This case of bribery established by el-Rufai against the then leading members of the Senate leadership established him firmly in Nigeria’s political space as a “political superstar” and he relished it. And having been saddled with the FCT affairs and making the best use of the office by sticking to what he had as his vision for the ministry helped to establish him a leader that does not shirk responsibilities or run away from needful controversies.
The foregoing background is necessary to lay the foundation for understanding the man and why he is given to such theatrics. El-Rufai is a new generation Nigerian and belongs in the social categorization that ordinarily should be middle class. In any case, there is nothing like class categorization as we have it in Britain or in other class societies. What we have in Nigeria is the rich and the poor. You are either born into any of these two classes or you struggle to escape from the poor class into the rich class. And the means of escape are two: through state legitimated political power acquisition which if you are in the armed forces you organise a coup or in politics through electoral banditry and if successful, you become rulers with your clique and the commonwealth of the country become readily yours to dispense with for you and your clique’s selfish enrichment and aggrandizement. The other means related to the former, of climbing out of poverty is through economic banditry or buccaneering by which you associate with the political bandits and through patronage you acquire oil deals, import licenses, trade monopolies, economic rent, etc. Through these means, Nigerians from the poor class are known to have climbed out of poverty to stupendous wealth that is usually difficult to explain except like deux ex machine in badly crafted tragedies just happen without reason or cause.
The class categorization in Nigeria is necessary to point us to the historicity of the object of this discourse. Prior to 1014, there were only two classes of persons that eventually became Nigerians, and these were members of royalty in Yorubaland, Benin Empire, the Sultanate of Sokoto and few other monarchical communities. In South-East and very many areas, everybody belongs in the village republic as equal members without distinction except those distinctions acquired through hardwork in farming, commerce and industry. Perfect egalitarianism! Then, the British formed Nigeria and created a polity ruled by the Yoruba Obas, Fulani emirs, and so on but where such royal lines are absent, warrant chiefs were created. But this class distinction was tempered by civil society where competition for social desiderata was based on objective rules. This being the case, the greatest means of social integration and economic advancement which was, and still is, education was liberalized with the establishment of Kings College, Barewa College, Katsina College, Government Colleges, Ibadan and Umuahia and mission schools that were open for the education of the children of the royalty and commoners. And both classes’ children mingled, lived and learned under the same social and economic conditions and excelled. Until the 1980s, this educational legacy of the British colonial authority was still serving Nigeria well. But by 1990s to date, the health system and educational system have been run down and became in the words of the current president, General Buhari, “mere consulting clinics” and of course a shambles. All those who have ruled Nigeria at the federal level and the state levels except for few exceptions have been children of the poor. And they have had the benefits of good educational and health system. But in fairness to the generation that succeeded the British, they were able to keep the standard of education and health system bequeathed even though some of them were unpatriotic enough or out of colonial mentality sent their children to British schools and universities, but at least they maintain the good standard of the home system.
It was when the soldiers of fortune that bestrode the country between 1984 and 1999 seized power and turned Nigeria into their own private estate and facility according to one of their members, General MC Ali that they destroyed the system and the scramble for foreign educational institutions started. In the mid 1990s, due to hardship of garnering sufficient foreign exchange for their children’s education overseas, they started establishing private nursery/secondary and higher institutions while public schools and hospitals got rotten and in shambolic state. The situation is so bad that only the children of the very abject poor attend public schools now. It is this horrible and pathetic situation that Governor El-Rufai was exploiting to score cheap political point by dramatizing his son’s admission into one of such schools. Apart from former Governors Peter Obi (Anambra) and Olusegun Mimiko (Ondo) that renovated and reformed public school system as policy imperatives, no Nigerian president or governor has counted it worthwhile to reform and rebuild public school to meet the standard that can attract the patronage of average Nigerian parents or earn their confidence. It is not enough for Governor El-Rufai to politicize and dramatize otherwise serious issue. Why should he expend humongous amount of money running into millions to renovate and equip just one school where his son was going to study whereas hundred other schools are left unattended. This is corruption! Let him renovate and equip the school as a matter of policy not as a tokenistic or hypocritical grandstanding to score cheap political point. He cannot deceive anybody not least his people.
Opinions
The American underbelly
T
he United States is a wonderful place to live. Organised, structured with an excellent infrastructure and efficient law enforcement, it is the opposite of the organised chaos of the Nigerian society. It is so structured to the point of being boring, lacking the spontaneous excitement that the hard life in Nigeria brings. From an immigrant’s point of view, the United States presents one’s kids with excellent educational opportunities, enabling them to optimize their talents. And as many people know, you don’t necessarily need to have money to go to school here. Education from elementary to high school level is free with subsidised feeding. Indigent students can apply for student loan and grants to pay their way through the university. For outstanding students, there is a wide array of scholarships and grants to pay off your bills.
But as organised, neat and structured as it is, America is certainly not always an oasis of peace. On the contrary, it is a dangerous place to live. Beneath the façade of a structured society is a combination of drugs, mental illness and gun violence that fuels its high crime rates. With a lot of people armed with concealed firearm in public places, the prayer is always not to be at the wrong place at the wrong time. As news reports indicate, public space such as shopping malls, recreational and sporting events have increasingly become targets for mass killings. School campuses, from elementary to the tertiary level are not immune from this danger either. In my little boy’s middle school, our equivalent of junior secondary school, the children are no longer allowed to come to school with backpacks anymore. They are made to use folders for their school notes. Any book they might want to use is available in the school. These are children between ages 12 and 15. But you cannot blame the school authorities because school age children have been known to bring guns to school to wreak havoc.
In Texas where I live, most people own guns. The law allows them to carry their guns as concealed weapons. There is also a recent law which allows open carry, which means one can obtain permit to openly carry a gun in the public. Many are prepared to use their guns in the face of any threat of physical confrontation or even hot argument. In that situation, the last thing you want to do is engage anyone in an argument in public and you certainly want to avoid angry confrontation in traffic as well where gun deaths have been known to happen.
It is estimated that 100 people in the United States are killed with guns on a daily basis, while even more people suffer injury from shooting. In 2013, there were 73,505 nonfatal firearm injuries which represents 23.2 injuries per 100,000 persons and 33,636 deaths caused by injury by firearms which translates to 10.6 deaths per 100,000 persons. In 2017, gun deaths reached their highest level since 1968 with 39,773 deaths by firearm, of which 23,854 were by suicide and 14,542 were homicides. In the outgoing year, there have already been more than 33,158-gun violence incidents, resulting in 8,772 deaths and 17,423 injuries and 254 mass shootings. The number of children aged 11 years or less killed or injured was 396. 1,809 teenagers age 12-17 years were killed or injured
Many of the gun deaths are results of assault. Some from self-harm and others by police officers. Blacks are 10 times more likely than white Americans to be gun homicide victims, just as black males are 15 times at risk of being shot and injured in gun assaults, while white men account for 74 per cent of all gun suicide victims in America. This indicate that America is a dangerous place to be black and male. School ground shootings in 2015 alone occurred on American soil 52 times, 23 of which took place on university campuses. To stem the tide, drastic actions are being taken.
The drug epidemic is a major national problem in the United States, driving up the crime statistics. National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) estimates 19.7 million American adults aged 12 years or older experienced substance use disorder in 2017. In the same year, 8.5 million American adults suffered concurrently from both a mental health disorder and a substance use disorder. It is estimated that drug addiction costs America $740 billion annually in terms of crime-related costs, workplace productivity and healthcare expenses.
In the same period, about 4.1 million adult Americans over 12 years old experienced marijuana use disorder and majority of them were aged between 12 and 25. Heroin addicts were 652,000, while 966,000 had cocaine addiction. The situation has been worsened by the opioid epidemic that has gripped the American hinterland, with millions of people being hooked on prescription drugs.
In the area of mental illness, 47.6 million American adults experienced some forms of mental illness in 2018, representing one in every five American adults or 19.1 per cent of American adults, while 11.4 million American adults had serious mental illness. That is one in 25 American adults. American culture revolves around individualism. It is built on the concept of do-it-by-yourself and there is a tremendous amount of alienation and little in the way of informal social support. This is made worse by a rat race and pressure of paying bills which never stops coming. For millions who live from paycheck to paycheck, it takes only a temporary loss of job to lose one’s car and house or apartment and end up as a homeless person on the street. Many cannot cope with this pressure and the resultant effect is mental disorder.
Unlike in Nigeria where a mentally ill individual can easily be identified either by his dishevelled appearance or sullen mien, the average mentally ill individual in the United States looks no different from the other person. They are generally able to function well until they stop taking their medication and unleash mayhem on several people. It is not unusual to find an individual who possess a wide range of guns, has mental illness and is also a drug addict. They are on the streets everywhere, but no one notice them until they commit a horrendous crime such as mass murder. This triple combination of drugs, mental illness and gun violence is responsible for most of the violent crimes in the United States, making the country’s homicide rates one of the highest in the world.
Reaction
Re: The myth, the truth about Nigerians in the American diaspora
I read your article on the topic above in the New Telegraph on Wednesday September 25, 2019, and I am impressed by your comments on how well our brothers are doing in the diaspora. But I don’t share your thoughts that their remittance is saving the Nigerian economy. According to the statistics you put forward 2017-date, the remittances have grown and it is expected to grow furthermore in 2021-2023, but it is the same remittance that is keeping Nigeria and its people poor, (giving handouts) like Vice President Osibanjo and the Nigerian government is doing in the market place. With the quality of education that these Nigerians in diaspora have, there is no quality investment vehicle to help Nigeria. All they do is give out handouts and look for political appointments. Instead of giving out handouts in Nigeria, Nigerians in diaspora should look for viable business options in Nigeria for the overall benefits of the Nigerian people.
Casmir Okoligwe (Consultant and writer).
Opinions
Independent judiciary: A task before Justice Muhammad
The bedrock of democracy is the rule of law which means independent judiciary and judges who can fearlessly and courageously make decisions independent of the political wind that is blowing.
To ensure judicial independence the framers of the 1999 Constitution enshrined separation of powers as advanced by scholars like Baron Montesquieu. Under this model, organs of government are divided into branches, each with separate and independent powers and areas of responsibility so that the powers of one branch are not in conflict with the powers associated with the other branches. The typical division is into three branches: a Legislature, an Executive, and a Judiciary.
The integrity of the judiciary is tied to her being independent to the extent that judicial officers will operate free and unfettered from the overbearing interference of the other arms of government.
Only an independent judiciary can safeguard the interest of the people. The first step towards ensuring an independent judiciary is financial autonomy. So long as judges go cap in hand to beg for funds, so long as judges go to the president and governors to lobby for welfare, then the judiciary is not free, and like prisoners will never have the nerve to prevent tyranny from enveloping the land.
The Chief Justice of Nigerian, Tanko Muhammad, addressed this vexed issue of an independent judicial arm of government at the commencement of this year’s Legal Year of the Supreme Court, where he affirmed that the Supreme Court which he heads is independent in the ways judges conduct their affairs, especially in their judgements.
However, in what seemed like a contradiction he further admitted that the annual budgets of the judiciary are far below their needs and he often has to “beg” for their funds to be released. The question is: how can you be “free” when you are starved of funds and even at that, you have to beg another arm of government before your money is released?
I most respectfully disagree with the CJN that the Supreme Court or any other level of the judiciary is free enough. The Supreme Court and the entire Nigerian judiciary are not free. It is widely known and everyone knows that there are prisoners of the Executive arm. And it’s now left for them to plot their escape.
Perhaps to further the stranglehold, the president in a recent statement gratuitously pledged the judiciary will be well-funded. Need I remind him that what we need now is not a judiciary that will be well-funded by him but a judiciary that has financial autonomy at all levels as provided by the 1999 Constitution? It is an elementary fact that whoever pays the piper dictates the tune. Starving the judiciary of fund is a deliberate and methodical ploy to destroy the only institution that can hold the executive accountable.
In Nigeria today there is no rule of law as court orders are routinely disobeyed. But if a cowed and compliant judge favours them, they obey; no freedom of speech, no free press, no freedom of thoughts as critics are harassed and imprisoned at greater rate than before; no free elections and no freedom of religion – the Shi’ites are not allowed to practice their faith.
We had had very disturbing moments when the home of judges were invaded. We witnessed embarrassing moments where serving Supreme and Appeal Court judges were arrested and charged to courts without recourse to NJC. We saw the roles played by a compliant judiciary and NJC in the illegal removal of the former CJN. All these happened without consequence and yet we pretend the Supreme Court is free.
What happened in the case of Walter Onnoghen and the way the courts at all levels failed to protect him is a slap on the 1999 Constitution which affirms the separation of powers and checks and balances among the three arms of government. I never for a moment envisaged that the judiciary in my life time would allow itself to be so bullied, harassed and intimidated. A judiciary that cannot help one of their own, will never in truth be the last hope of the common man. It is no good pretending we have a free Supreme Court, when we know we don’t.
I will encourage CJN Tanko Muhammad to pursue financial autonomy for the judiciary as his legacy project. The Nigerian judiciary must be allowed to create, defend and apply their own budgets. It is in the interest of both the maximum rulers of today and we the ruled to have courageous and upright judges that are fearless and independent because one day, they too and their children or children’s children will need justice.
I will urge the National Assembly to make laws that will unchain our judiciary. They should not wait for a bill from the CJN as one of them suggested during the Senate confirmation of the CJN or wait for an Executive Bill in regards. As lawmakers, the Senate and House of Representatives must read the pulse of the nation and make legacy laws that will grant autonomy to the judiciary. Now is the time to invest in the improvement of our judiciary.
If the National Assembly had to “beg” the Presidency for its funds, this democracy would have died a long time. The importance of free and responsive judicial and law enforcement systems cannot be overplayed. If the citizens of a country believe they can obtain justice through the courts, they would follow the rule of law. But because the judiciary in most states is comatose, people are taking laws into their hands or resorting to self-help.
Many of the challenges we face today, like insurgency, ethnic strife, violent crimes are linked to the failures of the justice system because one fascist in his vice grip on power, pocketed the executive, pocketed the legislature and now about to pocket the judiciary.
The battle for freedom of the judiciary arm is a battle that must be won if we must save the core value of our justice system. So long as any level of our judiciary, even as lowly as the customary court or magistrate court is not free, then our judiciary is not free, and that includes our Supreme Court.
Opinions
Chequered history: How Lagos became a megacity
Lagos was an orderly urban environment 70 years ago. This was the case from the 1950s, when the city was a federal territory through to the 1960s when it became federal capital – a status it held until 1991.
The foundations of orderliness for any city are planning and management. Lagos had this in place in the early days. The city was governed by an elected Lagos City Council, Nigeria’s oldest, established in 1900. It was governed according to colonial legislation, particularly the 1948 Building Line regulations and the 1957 Public Health Law.
The city was much smaller and was made up of Lagos Island (Eko) which included Ikoyi and Obalende neighbourhoods. It was a beautiful environment that featured Portuguese, Brazilian, and British Victorian architecture. Its streets were clean and tree-lined. Urban crime was virtually non-existent.
Governance standards declined when political control of Lagos, and the rest of Nigeria, came under military rule between 1966 and 1979 and again from 1984 to 1999. Proximity of the two capitals – federal and state, respectively – in the Ikoyi and Ikeja neighbourhoods of the same conurbation, put more pressure on the city. In the 1970s the city expanded to link up previously distinct areas such as Ikeja, Mushin, Orile, Ojo, Oshodi and Agege.
The result was increased pollution, congestion and wear on infrastructure. This was particularly true between 1970 and 1991.
But things have changed. Efforts have been made to revitalise the city in terms of a cleaner and greener environment, improved road and water infrastructure, urban bus system and waste management, overhaul of security and consultation with citizens through town hall meetings.
Nevertheless, big challenges remain. The city still has far too many slums and squatter settlements, it lacks a functioning public transportation system, proper traffic management, efficient waste disposal, sanitation, adequate potable water supply and routine road maintenance.
Lagos also suffers because of problems that afflict the country. There isn’t regular electricity supply, and there are high rates of poverty and unemployment. And, as elsewhere in the country, many residents don’t comply with laws on building, traffic and sanitation.
Lagos was affected positively as well as negatively by Nigeria’s 1970s emergence as a major crude oil producer.
On the upside, there was investment in infrastructure. This included the building of the second bridge linking the Island, the Eko Bridge, and re-building of the first (colonial) Carter Bridge. The third and longest bridge was commissioned in 1990.
These bridges were aimed at improving accessibility between the two islands (Victoria and Lagos) and the mainland. But, uncontrolled commercial development on the islands has produced persistent traffic bottlenecks. This has been worsened by the lack of a public transport system.
Two developments added to pressures on the city. Its population burgeoned while infrastructure lagged behind. This period marked the beginning of the decline of planning for the city. The worst periods were the late 1980s and the 1990s. As architects Rem Koolhaas and Kunle Adeyemi noted in an interview, these were Lagos’ darkest times:
Lagos, in the 1990s, was the ultimate dysfunctional city and an example of what happens to a society where the state is absent. At that point the state had really withdrawn from Lagos; the city was left to its own devices, both in terms of money and services.
The city was being governed by the military. But it was not cut out for governance, had no accountability and couldn’t care less about planning and environmental issues. As a result it routinely disregarded existing regulations.
In the 1990s, for instance, the largest public park in Lagos – the old, colonial 10-hectare Victoria Park in Ikoyi – was sold as residential development land. The waterfront of the Lagos Cowrie Creek in Victoria Island was also sold for commercial development, effectively blocking direct public access to the waters and a picturesque view of Ikoyi.
The collapse of zoning all over Lagos also led to residential neighbourhoods such as Victoria Island and southwest Ikoyi being converted for commercial use. The military had no reasoned response to Lagos’ urban challenges. Instead, it took the decision in 1975 to establish a new capital in Abuja.
This move, which finally came to fruition in December 1991, left Lagos forlorn.
Positive changes have taken place. For example, over the past 15 years the authorities succeeded in raising more taxes using money to restore basic infrastructure, expand public services and strengthen law enforcement.
Research shows that the commitment to reform the city was driven by electoral pressures as well as elite ambitions to construct an orderly megacity. The return to democracy helped to make these changes possible by enabling an elected government to work in the people’s interest.
Improvements includes public transport and the reclamation and greening of previously disused and misused spaces below Lagos’s many flyovers, bridges and interchanges. In addition, roads have been fixed and pavements built. In some parts of the city there is potable water supply and blighted residential and commercial areas have been rebuilt.
But, given decades of neglect, a great deal still needs to be done.
One of the biggest problems is the lack of coherent and integrated development .
Another major issue is flooding which Bongo Adi, a Lagos-based environmental expert argues, hasn’t been decisively tackled.
Nor have improvements over the past decade impressed everyone. As Femi Akintunde argues, Lagos remains deplorable, rowdy, unsanitary, and a city of the urban poor. Akintunde is the managing editor and CEO of Financial Nigeria International Limited.
Lagos still ranks low on liveability. Its governance deficits are acutely felt by the poor, but also touch wealthier residents.
For these issues to be fixed, the standard of governance has to improve.
Who should run the city?
There are two potential authorities: Lagos State, sitting at the top, and the municipal authorities which interact with the grassroots.
The problem is that Lagos city isn’t really run by the city authorities. But effective urban governance should be “bottom-up”, making it possible for the people to take increasingly greater control over their lives.
In addition, being run from the top means that local capacity is being stunted. This has implications for sustainable change. As international fellow at International Institute for Environment and Development Jorgelina Hardoy says, sustainable development in cities largely depends on the actions and capacity of local governments.
Whoever takes charge should recognise the necessity of getting residents’ buy-in before implementing modernisation policies. The city can’t develop by leaving its people behind.
Also, city planners should not plan for only the rich to the exclusion of the poor and disadvantaged. While accepting that slums and informal settlements have to be tackled, my research recommends a policy rethink that should involve.
Opinions
2019 polls: Petitioners versus INEC’s returns
“T
he petitions are hereby dismissed” is what you hear from the three-man Election Tribunals sitting in 29 states over the outcomes of the March 9, 2019 governorship election in Nigeria.
Not one return and declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been upturned by the courts in Abia, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Imo, Kaduna, Kano, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Plateau, Sokoto and Taraba.
The only near-exception is Katsina State, where the tribunal arrived at a split decision of two-one, but with the majority ruling favouring the respondents.
So, what can be deduced from the “unanimous” verdicts of the tribunals? Is it that the INEC did a good job of producing “credible” results at the polls?
On the surface, that’s what the tribunals’ judgements imply, despite the hue and cry over alleged breaching of the laws by politicians, in connivance with the electoral umpire and security agents.
Similar threads run through the petitioners’ claims: Over-voting; cancellation of results; alteration of figures; disruption of voting; stuffing, and snatching of ballots; intimidation by thugs and security agents; submission of false/non-submission of certificates; variation in age; incorrect names; and sundry allegations bordering on substantial non-compliance with relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and INEC guidelines issued for the elections.
Having formulated the issues for determination, the petitioners are required to substantiate their complaints “beyond all reasonable doubt,” in order to be declared, as prayed, the winners, or the polls nullified and fresh balloting ordered by the tribunals.
The failure by petitioners in the 2019 governorship polls to do so is what we’ve seen across board at the election tribunals: unanimous dismissal of the petitions “in their entirety.”
The judgements took hours to deliver, as the tribunals had to rule on “pending motions and applications,” several of which had no bearing on or probative value to the substantive matters.
Let’s sample the judgements so far, picking, in alphabetical order, one state from each of the geopolitical zones, and see why the tribunals ruled the way they did.
Delta: The tribunal, while dismissing the petition of Chief Great Ogboru of the APC, on grounds of gross incompetence, ruled that Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa of the PDP was validly elected and declared as winner by the INEC.
The tribunal’s Chairman, Justice Suleiman Belgore, held that, “the petition was badly drafted, devoid of details and insufficient data,” even as he described the petitioner as “a gold-digger,” who made no efforts to provide adequate data to justify his prayers.
“We have no reason to upturn that declaration. This petition is gold-digging, opportunistic; it failed and it is hereby dismissed,” the tribunal ruled at a three-hour proceeding.
Imo: The tribunal, led by Justice Malami Dogondaji, dismissed the petitions of the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Ifeanyi Arurume; Action Alliance (AA), Uche Nwosu; and the APC, Senator Hope Uzodinma.
Besides alleged malpractice and substantial non-compliance with the electoral laws, the petitioners prayed for cancellation of the election, as the declared winner, Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP, didn’t meet the mandatory 25 per cent in two-thirds of the local government areas in the state.
Uzodinma specifically claimed non-inclusion of his results from 366 of the 388 polling booths approved by INEC in the state, and asked the tribunal to declare him the rightful winner of the election.
But the tribunal held that the petitioners were unable to prove their allegations, stressing that, “failure to discharge the heavy burden of proof makes the petitions liable for dismissal.”
Kano: The panel, headed by Justice Halima Shamaki, dismissed the petitions by the PDP and its candidate, Kabir Yusuf, against the election of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of the APC, on the grounds that they were unable to prove the case of substantial violation of the Electoral Act.
The tribunal noted that the reliefs sought by the petitioners were contradictory and mutually exclusive, and could not be granted since they were not sought for in the alternative.
“It is only when a petitioner proves his case before the tribunal that he will have a case; the petitioners failed to prove the exact number of valid votes in each polling units,” lead Judge Shamaki said.
Ogun: The Allied Peoples Movement (APM), and its candidate, Adekunle Akinlade, filed petitions against the declaration of Dapo Abiodun of the APC, challenging his educational qualification and age, and also alleged over-voting at the polls.
But the tribunal, led by Justice Yusuf Halilu, dismissed Akinlade’s petition for being “lazy, fictitious, malicious, and mischievous,” adding, “it is unreasonable to do such and expect a meaningful judgement.”
Saying, “We cannot waste valuable time of the tribunal on irrelevant documents on over-voting,” the tribunal said the WAEC certificate tendered by Abiodun was a pre-election issue, and made reference to the Appeal Court’s ruling on Abiodun’s age issue.
Plateau: The Justice Halima Salami-chaired tribunal dismissed the petition filed by the PDP and its candidate, Lt.-Gen. Jeremiah Useni, for failure to prove their case against the return of Governor Simon Lalong of the APC.
The petitioners claimed cases of over-voting, and non-qualification of Lalong, as the certificate he submitted to INEC had a different name other than his. But the tribunal ruled otherwise, stating that the names were linked, and belonged to the governor.
Taraba: The tribunal dismissed, for want of competence and evidence, a petition by the APC, challenging the election of Governor Darius Ishaku of the PDP.
Particularly, the tribunal ruled that the APC petition was not brought by competent applicants, as the first petitioner, Abubakar Danladi, had been disqualified by successive judgements from appearing as a candidate for the APC in the March 9 election.
Danladi and the APC accused the PDP of massive election rigging, but the tribunal held that the petitioners’ allegations didn’t include sufficient evidence to warrant nullification of the election.
In any case, the panel declared that the decision of various courts, including the Supreme Court, which ruled against the candidacy of Danladi in the election, due to intra-party dispute, rendered the petition incompetent.
While the winners at the tribunals dedicate their “victories” to God, virtually all the petitioners are heading or have headed to the Appeal Courts to “upturn the rulings” they said “turned justice on its head.” Good luck to them!
Opinions
Akure: A good example of how not to build a city
Akure is one of Nigeria’s emerging cities. Located within Ondo State in the country’s South-West, it’s a settlement about 350kms from Lagos where roads meet from major towns such as Ilesa, Ondo, Owo and Ado-Ekiti.
Its population is climbing fast. In 2006 it was home to about 484,798 people. Today the population is estimated to be about 637,458 and growing as people move to it from rural areas.
But the way in which local authorities are going about building the city is deeply flawed. It also doesn’t to take into account lessons learnt from elsewhere in the world about how best to build healthy cities. For example, one of the main health risks for city dwellers is a lack of access to green spaces. Another is the fact that people are often forced to travel vast distances to get to work.
In a recent research paper I explored the way Akure is being developed. There are two major problems with the approach the city is taking. The first is that green spaces are being lost because city officials have cleared green open spaces and farmlands on the edges of Akure to make room for buildings. Satellite images that I examined showed that where thick vegetation and farmlands accounted for about 51.5% of land cover in 1986, that stood at just 38.8% in 2018.
The second problem that people are being moved to formerly green spaces at the very edge of the city and this is taking a big toll on them financially and from a health perspective.
I found that city officials have not considered how approaches like mixed-use developments closer to the city centre might alleviate the housing shortage as well as protect Akure’s green spaces.
A balance must be struck between accommodating the town’s growing population and making sure that urbanisation doesn’t entirely wipe out green spaces and farm land. This is possible, as is clear from initiatives in China, Thailand, Brazil and Australia.
In my study I explored whether people understood why green spaces matter. I also wanted to know how they felt about living far from the centre of the city.
People saw the increase of building in their areas as a threat to their main source of livelihood, which is farming. They were worried about their culture being eroded by strangers joining their communities.
Unemployment was rising and crime was increasingly becoming a problem. People were looking to the city centre for employment, but this brought new challenges.
Respondents told me that living far from the city centre took its toll. Getting to the city centre, where most offices and businesses are, costs them a lot of money; nearly 70% said that up to 10% of their income was spent on transport. Transport is also not well organised in the area, with most people relying on commercial taxi cabs or motorcycles commonly known as okada.
Accessing services was very difficult, too. Healthcare facilities weren’t always easy to reach.
People told me they were exhausted because of the long commute, stressed about getting to work late when transport didn’t run on time, and worried about accidents on the road. Crime was a worry too, especially in peripheral areas of Akure that aren’t under the control of traditional heads. These leaders provided order even when there weren’t police stations or posts nearby.
So how can Akure, and other Nigerian cities, attempt a different approach to urbanism?
First, it’s important to point out that there’s no single approach or solution.
Broadly speaking, though, I think that an eco-city strategy could be adopted. This is a human settlement modelled on the self-sustaining resilient structure and function of natural ecosystems. An eco-city seeks to provide healthy abundance to its inhabitants without consuming more renewable resources than it replaces.
For starters, Akure needs to revise its land use priorities to create compact, dense, mixed-use communities, preserve the farmlands in the form of urban agriculture, and work to create a garden-like city. It must also develop an efficient transport network. This could include trains and trams.
Of course not every single resident can live in the city centre, so it’s crucial that those slightly further out are able to travel easily and without having to spend a fortune.
Crucially, the government needs to develop policies that lay the groundwork for sustainable, liveable cities. Obviously a huge part of that is ensuring people have places to live. But green spaces matter too, and are key to creating liveable cities that are self-sufficient and have plenty of parks for recreation.
Finally, it must be harder for people to simply take over green spaces on the edges of the city. At the moment, this happens very easily and with little consultation. One approach to consider is imposing a tax on building in areas that might instead be used as parks or forest reserves. This would make such spaces less attractive for developers.
•Alabi is a Reader at the Department of Urban and Regional Planning, Federal University of Technology, Akure. This article was first published in THE CONVERSATION
Opinions
The Inoyo-phobia in Akwa Ibom
G
overnor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has been recently in the news for saying that he has no plan to bid for third term through a surrogate as successor. The governor was reported to have uttered the following words: “I usually hear people saying he has anointed someone who will take over from him so that he can be able to manipulate the person to do his bidding after leaving office, I want to assure you that it is not true”.
Emmanuel’s reaction came amidst speculations and postulations in view of the 2023 politics in the state. The name of Udom Inoyo, the Vice Chairman of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPN), is propping up in social discussions as Emmanuel’s anointed godson, waiting in the wings to fly into the Hilltop Mansion in Uyo as the chief executive of the Akwa Ibom State government from 2023.
Given what has become the order of the day since the return to democracy in 1999, it is not out of place for some sections of the public to discuss hysterically and euphorically about the possibility of Emmanuel foisting a person of his personal choice on the Akwa Ibom people. That has been happening in almost all the 36 states of the federation. While a number of incumbent governors have succeeded some others have failed.
Though what proceeds from the mouth of politicians are only worthy to be taken with a pinch of salt, there are more than a reason, beyond Emmanuel’s acclaimed personal integrity, for people to take the words of the banker-turned-politician to the bank. Though Emmanuel has not been spared criticism of brandishing great deal of intellectual pomposity by both his admirers and adversaries, so many people, including his die-hard critics, would absolve him of charges of putting on airs of a godfather of any kind.
Emmanuel savours history as a guide – far beyond Christian scriptural history that so many have known him of. How godfather-ism works or don’t work in Nigeria, especially, in the former Eastern Region, which Akwa Ibom is part of, is contemporary history, hence the governor may not bother the books on his shelf before knowing the extent of functionality or futility of being a godfather.
Emmanuel cannot forget easily how he came into power in 2015. He was a godson to a godfather for the greater part of his first term. Simply put, since he had once worn the shoes, he knows how it pinches. And so, in the spirit of don’t-do-to-unto-others-what-you-don’t-want-done-unto-you, one could go to sleep that the deacon of Qua Iboe Church would not want his successor to have the experience he had.
The unity of opposition against Emmanuel’s governorship aspiration, even within the PDP family in the build up to 2015 governorship elections is still fresh in the memory of the people. How all other 22 aspirants in the PDP formed alliance under the aegis of G-22 to thwart his governorship candidature still remains a case study to students of politics in Akwa Ibom. His emergence as governor was not following up to a certain tradition of politics in the state. It proved bookmakers wrong. Perhaps, that is why Emmanuel calls it “divine mandate”, while those of us, who are still poor in the working of divinity, believe that the unseen hands worked through the handsome hands of Godswill Akpabio, who was rioting with the swagger of being Akwa Ibom political generalissimo.
How the 2019 general elections in Akwa Ibom was won and lost with bolt from the blues is, and would remain, refreshing testament that godfather-ism does not thrive in the state. That is why the governor, attribute it to his philosophy of “Only God”, while those of us believe that it was yet another reinforcement of republican nature of Akwa Ibom politics since we still tenaciously cling to the belief that though worldly governments owe its survival to the sovereign Creator, the Almighty God remains aloof in the making of human governments. That probably informed why Emmanuel typically, added that “it is only God who knows who my successor will be. When He presents him, we will support him to also succeed.”
It could be deduced from the foregoing, among other realities, that Emmanuel is interested in how the affairs of Akwa Ibom would be run beyond his governorship days but without presiding as a godfather. In democracy, godfather-ism is an anathema; it does not pay the people, including the godfathers and the godsons; it only ephemerally massages the ego of godfathers and their cronies.
However, while the human race lasts, it is foolhardy on the part of anyone to be indifference about the future. Government in organized society is a continuum, but it is not enough to rest on oars of continuation without strategic definition of a path through which continuation should have a free flow. There should be conscious effort to ensure continuation of good governance or distinguishing discontinuation from bad governance, particularly, where anomalies tend to become the norms.
For the interest of Inoyo’s adversaries, it must be pointed out that the approach adopted in tackling his speculative political ambition is not result-oriented but counterproductive. The more they accused him of not be parochial in favour of “his people” the more his cosmopolitan credentials are advertised. The more they try to run him down for having just a bungalow in his village and living in apartment among neighbours in Lagos the more his simplicity, humility and humanness amidst opulence are sold to the public.
Still, the more Inoyo is traced to his father being a permanent secretary, midwifing housing estates in Cross River and Akwa Ibom States, without allotting lands to his village people, including himself and family, the more Inoyo is being inadvertently eulogized for having DNA of selflessness in public service. The more his uppermost station of life is hyped to alienate the masses from him, the more they launch him to the hearts of many looking for a model and ladder to leverage to the top.
The approach of attacking an opponent – perceived or real – with fear of his personality portrays the attacker as a minion and smacks of crab mentality, “if I can’t have it, neither can you.” Also an offensive against speculative opponent is like fighting a ghost and it always ends in achieving nothing but self-defeat. So, those attacking Inoyo on the realm of 2023 speculation should better sheathe their sword until Inoyo throws his hat into the ring, if he will.
If Inoyo-phobia from a handful of people continues to a point of trending it is most likely that Inoyo-mania would spring up, and it is dicey whether the former would survive the onslaught of the latter. This is primarily because of Inoyo’s broad spectrum of relationship across all sorts of divides, which has what it takes to result in massive appeal through heartwarming and believable sophisticated messages.
Opinions
Nollywood: The bourgeoning Nigerian creative export
N
ollywood and music had remained the country’s biggest creative exports. While Afrobeat is currently influencing global sounds, it is through movies that the world is provided a window into Nigeria’s diversity.
With Nollywood, Nigerians have interacted with cultures within the country as well as explain cultural nuances to foreigners.
The movie industry has remained one of Nigeria’s biggest branding resource, and a huge contributor to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Available statistics showed that between January and August 2019, Nigerian cinemas recorded revenue of over N5 billion, with a large percentage spent on Nollywood films.
In the last couple of years, films like ‘The Wedding Party,’ ‘King of Boys,’ and ‘October 1’ have successfully crossed the N100 million gross, and served as posters of quality content from Africa.
Since Nigeria’s independence in 1960, Nollywood had grown in leaps and bounds, in terms of technology used; market base, foreign exposure and acceptance as well as quality of stories told.
Since the 1960s, painstaking efforts were made by historical filmmakers like Ola Balogun, Hubert Ogunde, Jab Adu, Moses Olayia and Eddie Ugboma to set up the industry.
They are considered the first generation of Nigerian filmmakers.
The paths they created have been expanded to ensure that the industry meets world class standards and generate more revenue.
Adekunle ‘Nodash’ Adejuyigbe, stands at the centre of this upward drive. The producer, director and cinematographer, made headlines in August, when his film, ‘The Delivery Boy,’ snagged twelve nominations, out of the 27 categories in the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).
Speaking on the state of the industry and the amount of work to be done, Adejuiyigbe noted that Nollywood has grown immensely and the cinema numbers prove it.
He said: “We are not at that time when you cannot get N30 million to make a film; there are people willing to invest that now. We are not at that point when if you write something spectacular, nobody would write about it, people are there but they are waiting.
“What we really need is to prove ourselves. This is the time we need to make films for ourselves. There is always a time, in every industry when people start to listen to you. That is where we are. People are paying attention, and it’s time for us to make a case for ourselves.
“I believe that in the next three years, we should use the resources available to do something spectacular. We would open the doors to bigger resources and bigger investments. At this point, we can’t ask somebody to bring $2 billion,” Adejuyigbe said.
Adejuiyigbe’s film is an example of the kind of stories the new Nigerian filmmakers tell with filmmaking.
The Delivery Boy’ explores the backstory of terrorists with other sub themes that resonate with a global audience. He is not alone.
Filmmakers in Nollywood have moved from softer, family themes to telling stories that create more global conversations and promote Nigeria in the process.
Even comedy now has to represent a higher message, using production techniques that receive applause from the international community.
Genevieve Nnaji’s ‘Lion Heart,’ with a six-figure deal from streaming giant, Netflix, is a classic film that shows the growth of Nollywood’s filmmaking.
That Netflix acquired the film at a price worth global standards is another approval feather to Nollywood’s cap.
It implies that not only are the stories more encompassing, production has improved greatly.
Production, in this sense is technical- camera quality, cinematography, directing and lighting.
Nollywood can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with films from around the world.
Again, filmmakers like Adejuiyigbe and Imoh Umoren are at the forefront.
For Umoren, who recently released the ‘Herbert Macaulay’ biopic, believes that filmmaking has to resonate with the audience and that filmmakers have to improve as the taste of the audience improves.
He said: “Our viewers are very sophisticated now. I am glad there are lots of good filmmakers in Nollywood now, so, though we had envisioned a quick revolution, I guess we will settle for slow and steady, but the business is moving. Better films are coming out daily.”
Explaining the concept of better films, Adejuiyigbe said that the need for better pictures have been one of the catalysts for the fast-paced growth the industry has experienced in recent times.
His team – The Elite Film Team (TEFT) has worked on almost every blockbuster churned out from the industry.
Away from the work done in the making of films, Nollywood has done well in curating global audiences and showcasing these films.
In August, about three hit movies became available to watch on Netflix, including all films by Kunle Afolayan and Kemi Adetiba’s ‘King of Boys.’
Asides from streaming, Nigerian films have become active participants in film festivals across the world – Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), New York African Film Festival, and Nollywood Week Paris.
Other festivals that have hosted Nollywood films include: Jagran International Film Festival, Lake International Pan African Film Festival, Real Time International Film Festival.
Nollywood won Best Nigerian Film prize at the 2018 AFRIFF Globe Awards.
While these festivals have provided global access to Nollywood films, the best representatives come from Nigerian-owned film festivals.
One of the most prominent is Nigeria’s first travel festival – Nollywood Travel Film Festival (NTFF), which takes Nollywood films across major cities in the world.
Speaking with NAN, Mykel Parish, the festival’s director, revealed that he founded the festival to showcase Nigerian films in cities where new audiences need to be curated and to reveal the beauty of Nigerian cinema.
While all these structures have enriched the industry, stakeholders agree that there is more to be done.
As the country reflects on its journey since independence on October 1, 1960, Nollywood only calls for more support to enable the industry wax stronger.
Perspectives
Excessive sneezing
The scene
He has an interesting alias ‘’Mr Sneeze’’; real name is ‘’LKR’’ but over the years the nickname had stuck like a leech. He sneezes at least once in about 10 minutes, this becomes more disturbing when he gets exposed to some particular triggers. According to him, he once lost a promising job because of this condition; the interview process was seamless in the air conditioned room until there was power outage, with the generator being dysfunctional, the stage was set for the conspiracy of factors. One of his identified triggers is ‘’stuffiness’’ which engulfed the room at that point. He could not even utter a word after the tsunami of sneezing ensued, with red eyes emitting tears…
Myths
The heart stops beating when you sneeze. NOT TRUE!!
Eyes pop out of your head when you sneeze. Most people naturally close their eyes when they sneeze, but if they are able to keep them open, their eyes stay firmly planted in their heads where they belong!!
The soul departs your body when you sneeze if you aren’t promptly blessed afterward. NOT TRUE!!
What it is
A sneeze is the powerful, involuntary (uncontrollable), expulsion of air through the nose due to irritation in the nasal passages. It is not always bad; in fact, your body uses this to eliminate irritants from your throat or nose. It becomes quite disturbing when you have to deal with sneezing persistently. Even though it’s not the result of a serious health issue, excessive sneezing can still be quite irritating. The less-than-desirable part of sneezing involves the spitting out of phlegm, saliva, bacteria and microbes from the nose and/or mouth.
Sneezing as a ‘’rebooting’’ mechanism
This is because sneezing expels things that are irritating the passageway with such force that little gets left behind. This means your nose is back to normal and able to perform its intended function of keeping certain things from moving past the nasal passages to cause problems with your health.
Some people sneeze in twos or threes. That’s because the particles the sneeze is working to expel didn’t all make it out with the first sneeze. When this happens, two or even three sneezes in a row may occur. Sometimes even more.
Ultimately, sneezing is a response from the body to irritation in the lining of the nose. It’s something that you can’t control, and probably shouldn’t.
Holding back a sneeze?
One man damaged his pharynx (throat) by trying to prevent a sneeze by pinching his nose and holding his mouth shut, leading to a one week stay in the hospital while the tear to his pharynx healed enough so that he could eat and drink without the food or liquid leaking out of his pharynx. What advice did the doctors give upon leaving the hospital? Don’t pinch your nose when sneezing. HENCE, TRYING TO HOLD A SNEEZE CAN HAVE DEVASTATING CONSEQUENCES!
Causes
1. Allergies
Most of the time, the reason behind continuous sneezing is some type of allergy. This usually happens when one suffers from allergic rhinitis, which may affect you in specific seasons or hurt all year round. Sometimes, one may also be allergic to specific foods, such as dairy.
Sneezing fits are the most common symptom that you have allergic rhinitis. You may experience bouts of sneezing after you wake up in the morning. Other common symptoms include runny nose, nasal congestion, itchy or watery eyes. This could also be due to seasonal rhinitis, which is characterized by frequent attacks of sneezing. If you’re a victim of perennial rhinitis, you’re more likely to experience symptoms when you inhale specific antigens, such as house dust mite, pet hair, and fungal spores.
2. Infections
Sneezing may well be a symptom of an upper respiratory tract infection due to viruses, bacteria and even fungi (in people with weakened immune system
3. Irritants
Airborne, systemic and ingested irritants may cause persistent sneezing if there is constant exposure to it. Some of the triggers include :
Environmental pollution (like smog)
Organic and inorganic dusts
Cigarette smoking (secondary smoke inhalation)
Strong odors from perfumes and spices
Spicy foods
Dry weather
Hormonal changes – pregnancy or contraceptives
Physical irritants such as bright sunlight can also cause sneezing, which is called the ‘’nasoocular reflex’’. This involves a reflex connection between the eyes and nose, which causes stimulation of nerves within the nasal mucous membranes, resulting in sneezing.
4. Medication
Using certain medications may also lead to drug-induced rhinitis and cause continuous sneezing. Some of the culprits are non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, nasal decongestants, hypertension drugs like beta-blockers and diuretics, antidepressants, sedatives, drugs for erectile dysfunction, and oral contraceptives.
5. Other Causes
Nasal polyps
Neurological conditions
Exposure to chlorinated pool water
Cocaine sniffing
Tobacco sniffing (snuff)
Professional swimmers (chlorinated pool water)
What to do
Best treatment would be to find allergens causing symptoms and to avoid it, a hospital visit to the general practitioner and/or the ENT expert would surely be beneficial.
Prevention
One needs to understand that it is going to take a few days to clear symptoms if they are caused by the flu or another infection. When you’re indoor, do the following:
Be sure to keep your home dry by allowing fresh dry air regularly or use a dehumidifier where available
Keep your pets clean by washing them regularly
Take steps to reduce mold and dust in your home
When outdoor, do the following:
Don’t go out in extreme dry weather
Avoid cutting the grass in allergy season
Be sure to buy yourself a face mask and wear it when going outside
Take a shower every time you return home after spending time outdoors.
Perspectives
Nigeria: A land of failed promises
Only four days ago, Nigeria celebrated her 59th Independence anniversary; but I’m sure many of her close to 200 million citizens would have been wondering if there was anything really to celebrate. For the fast fading class of those old enough to remember how the nation was back in the day, many of them will no doubt be gnashing their teeth and scratching their heads lost as to how to explain how their unbridled delight at becoming a self-governing nation has derailed so spectacularly. Prime Minister Tafawa Balewa on whose shoulders the mantle of piloting the nascent nation fell, clearly had an inkling that the initial take off would be far from smooth when he told the audience that had gathered at the Race Course (now Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos and venue of the hand over):
“When this day in October 1960 was chosen for our Independence, it seemed that we were destined to move with quiet dignity to our place on the world stage. “Recent events have changed the scene beyond recognition, so that we found ourselves today being tested to the utmost. We are called upon immediately to show that our claims to responsible government are well-founded, and having been accepted as an independent state, we must at once play an active part in maintaining the peace of the world and in preserving civilisation.
“I promise you, we shall not fail for want of determination. And we come to this task better-equipped than many.” Sadly, despite his best efforts, he was unable to steer his plane clean of the turbulence that engulfed it, so much so that when the politicians failed to put their house in order, the men in uniform decided to take charge of the plane barely six years after it had taken off.
But even they found that flying would not be as easy as they thought as simmering ethnic divisions finally bubbled to the surface, ensuring that military discipline alone would not be enough to keep it in check. And thus, when the centre could no longer hold, an attempt was made to break up the nation, just one year after the military take over.
A subsequent 30-month Civil War ensured that this dream did not materialise and the talk of keeping “Nigeria one” was successfully done. At the end of the bloody conflict the Federal Government came up with a very catchy jingle in an effort not to gloat and further drive a wedge between the combatants by saying: “no victor no vanquished”.
But alas, like the recurring pattern in this country, it was mainly talk without corresponding action to back it up; which is why 49 years after the Civil War people are still complaining of being marginalised. It is this feeling that has once again led to fresh agitation for the right to selfdetermination.
But while this is a legitimate right, however, for those toeing this route, what is the guarantee that even if they do achieve their dream, it will solve once and for all the issue of marginalisation and being left out of the scheme of things? Even though it is very easy for politicians and others to blame the military for many of the nation’s current woes, I believe this is not exactly right. I went to school in the East during the military area and I can attest to the massive infrastructural developments that took place during that time.
Benin-Sagamu, Enugu-Onitsha and Enugu-Port Harcourt expressways were either completed or nearing completion when I was at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. I often left school to go and visit friends at the Obafemi Awolowo University (the University of Ife) on very impressive roads. Now the roads are no longer that good – under whose watch did most of them deteriorate so badly without any concrete efforts at their proper maintenance or rehabilitation? Civilian rule of course!
Amazingly the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway that was conceived, built and completed during the 43-month regime of then Military Head of State, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (he commissioned it in August 1978) is still undergoing renovation more than 12 years after Obasanjo (who was elected civilian president in 1999) reawarded the contract for its renovation! We have now been told that the work on the nation’s first and busiest expressway will not be completed till 2021.
The billion naira question is so where exactly has all the money that have been voted for roads gone too? If the monies were actually used for what they were cited for then the roads will not be as bad as they are right now all over the federation.
It’s the same things with power! We have been told that a certain administration spent over $20 billion on its attempt to give the nation decent electricity; but as I am penning this article there has been no power so I was unable to either listen to the President’s October 1 speech or watch the Independence Day festivities which took place at the Presidential Villa! And I very sure I was not the only one kept in the dark on such an auspicious day in the nation’s calendar. Ironically the inability of our political leaders to keep their promises is one of the major reasons for our woes as we enter our 60th year as an independent nation. Both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the party before them, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) promise so much but end up doing virtually nothing for the people they sort their votes.
They are often quick to condemn the actions or inactions of previous governments and yet when they also leave, they leave the citizens worse off than when they took over. Of course they (politicians) can get away with this because we the governed do not hold them accountable for either their actions or inactions.
They (politicians) know that when it’s time for elections all they need to do is to splash some cash and they will continue to live lavish lifestyles while the majority of Nigerians live in abject poverty. Unless we have a major rethink, this time next year we will continue our lamentations praying for a better society but not really ready to change our attitudes by making our elected officials accountable to the citizens in order to realise the nation of our dreams!
