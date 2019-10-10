The dilemma of Nicola Maduro

Only four days ago, Nigeria celebrated her 59th Independence anniversary; but I’m sure many of her close to 200 million citizens would have been wondering if there was anything really to celebrate. For the fast fading class of those old enough to remember how the nation was back in the day, many of them will no doubt be gnashing their teeth and scratching their heads lost as to how to explain how their unbridled delight at becoming a self-governing nation has derailed so spectacularly. Prime Minister Tafawa Balewa on whose shoulders the mantle of piloting the nascent nation fell, clearly had an inkling that the initial take off would be far from smooth when he told the audience that had gathered at the Race Course (now Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos and venue of the hand over):

“When this day in October 1960 was chosen for our Independence, it seemed that we were destined to move with quiet dignity to our place on the world stage. “Recent events have changed the scene beyond recognition, so that we found ourselves today being tested to the utmost. We are called upon immediately to show that our claims to responsible government are well-founded, and having been accepted as an independent state, we must at once play an active part in maintaining the peace of the world and in preserving civilisation.

“I promise you, we shall not fail for want of determination. And we come to this task better-equipped than many.” Sadly, despite his best efforts, he was unable to steer his plane clean of the turbulence that engulfed it, so much so that when the politicians failed to put their house in order, the men in uniform decided to take charge of the plane barely six years after it had taken off.

But even they found that flying would not be as easy as they thought as simmering ethnic divisions finally bubbled to the surface, ensuring that military discipline alone would not be enough to keep it in check. And thus, when the centre could no longer hold, an attempt was made to break up the nation, just one year after the military take over.

A subsequent 30-month Civil War ensured that this dream did not materialise and the talk of keeping “Nigeria one” was successfully done. At the end of the bloody conflict the Federal Government came up with a very catchy jingle in an effort not to gloat and further drive a wedge between the combatants by saying: “no victor no vanquished”.

But alas, like the recurring pattern in this country, it was mainly talk without corresponding action to back it up; which is why 49 years after the Civil War people are still complaining of being marginalised. It is this feeling that has once again led to fresh agitation for the right to selfdetermination.

But while this is a legitimate right, however, for those toeing this route, what is the guarantee that even if they do achieve their dream, it will solve once and for all the issue of marginalisation and being left out of the scheme of things? Even though it is very easy for politicians and others to blame the military for many of the nation’s current woes, I believe this is not exactly right. I went to school in the East during the military area and I can attest to the massive infrastructural developments that took place during that time.

Benin-Sagamu, Enugu-Onitsha and Enugu-Port Harcourt expressways were either completed or nearing completion when I was at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. I often left school to go and visit friends at the Obafemi Awolowo University (the University of Ife) on very impressive roads. Now the roads are no longer that good – under whose watch did most of them deteriorate so badly without any concrete efforts at their proper maintenance or rehabilitation? Civilian rule of course!

Amazingly the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway that was conceived, built and completed during the 43-month regime of then Military Head of State, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (he commissioned it in August 1978) is still undergoing renovation more than 12 years after Obasanjo (who was elected civilian president in 1999) reawarded the contract for its renovation! We have now been told that the work on the nation’s first and busiest expressway will not be completed till 2021.

The billion naira question is so where exactly has all the money that have been voted for roads gone too? If the monies were actually used for what they were cited for then the roads will not be as bad as they are right now all over the federation.

It’s the same things with power! We have been told that a certain administration spent over $20 billion on its attempt to give the nation decent electricity; but as I am penning this article there has been no power so I was unable to either listen to the President’s October 1 speech or watch the Independence Day festivities which took place at the Presidential Villa! And I very sure I was not the only one kept in the dark on such an auspicious day in the nation’s calendar. Ironically the inability of our political leaders to keep their promises is one of the major reasons for our woes as we enter our 60th year as an independent nation. Both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the party before them, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) promise so much but end up doing virtually nothing for the people they sort their votes.

They are often quick to condemn the actions or inactions of previous governments and yet when they also leave, they leave the citizens worse off than when they took over. Of course they (politicians) can get away with this because we the governed do not hold them accountable for either their actions or inactions.

They (politicians) know that when it’s time for elections all they need to do is to splash some cash and they will continue to live lavish lifestyles while the majority of Nigerians live in abject poverty. Unless we have a major rethink, this time next year we will continue our lamentations praying for a better society but not really ready to change our attitudes by making our elected officials accountable to the citizens in order to realise the nation of our dreams!

