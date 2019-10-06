The Inoyo-phobia in Akwa Ibom

G

overnor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has been recently in the news for saying that he has no plan to bid for third term through a surrogate as successor. The governor was reported to have uttered the following words: “I usually hear people saying he has anointed someone who will take over from him so that he can be able to manipulate the person to do his bidding after leaving office, I want to assure you that it is not true”.

Emmanuel’s reaction came amidst speculations and postulations in view of the 2023 politics in the state. The name of Udom Inoyo, the Vice Chairman of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPN), is propping up in social discussions as Emmanuel’s anointed godson, waiting in the wings to fly into the Hilltop Mansion in Uyo as the chief executive of the Akwa Ibom State government from 2023.

Given what has become the order of the day since the return to democracy in 1999, it is not out of place for some sections of the public to discuss hysterically and euphorically about the possibility of Emmanuel foisting a person of his personal choice on the Akwa Ibom people. That has been happening in almost all the 36 states of the federation. While a number of incumbent governors have succeeded some others have failed.

Though what proceeds from the mouth of politicians are only worthy to be taken with a pinch of salt, there are more than a reason, beyond Emmanuel’s acclaimed personal integrity, for people to take the words of the banker-turned-politician to the bank. Though Emmanuel has not been spared criticism of brandishing great deal of intellectual pomposity by both his admirers and adversaries, so many people, including his die-hard critics, would absolve him of charges of putting on airs of a godfather of any kind.

Emmanuel savours history as a guide – far beyond Christian scriptural history that so many have known him of. How godfather-ism works or don’t work in Nigeria, especially, in the former Eastern Region, which Akwa Ibom is part of, is contemporary history, hence the governor may not bother the books on his shelf before knowing the extent of functionality or futility of being a godfather.

Emmanuel cannot forget easily how he came into power in 2015. He was a godson to a godfather for the greater part of his first term. Simply put, since he had once worn the shoes, he knows how it pinches. And so, in the spirit of don’t-do-to-unto-others-what-you-don’t-want-done-unto-you, one could go to sleep that the deacon of Qua Iboe Church would not want his successor to have the experience he had.

The unity of opposition against Emmanuel’s governorship aspiration, even within the PDP family in the build up to 2015 governorship elections is still fresh in the memory of the people. How all other 22 aspirants in the PDP formed alliance under the aegis of G-22 to thwart his governorship candidature still remains a case study to students of politics in Akwa Ibom. His emergence as governor was not following up to a certain tradition of politics in the state. It proved bookmakers wrong. Perhaps, that is why Emmanuel calls it “divine mandate”, while those of us, who are still poor in the working of divinity, believe that the unseen hands worked through the handsome hands of Godswill Akpabio, who was rioting with the swagger of being Akwa Ibom political generalissimo.

How the 2019 general elections in Akwa Ibom was won and lost with bolt from the blues is, and would remain, refreshing testament that godfather-ism does not thrive in the state. That is why the governor, attribute it to his philosophy of “Only God”, while those of us believe that it was yet another reinforcement of republican nature of Akwa Ibom politics since we still tenaciously cling to the belief that though worldly governments owe its survival to the sovereign Creator, the Almighty God remains aloof in the making of human governments. That probably informed why Emmanuel typically, added that “it is only God who knows who my successor will be. When He presents him, we will support him to also succeed.”

It could be deduced from the foregoing, among other realities, that Emmanuel is interested in how the affairs of Akwa Ibom would be run beyond his governorship days but without presiding as a godfather. In democracy, godfather-ism is an anathema; it does not pay the people, including the godfathers and the godsons; it only ephemerally massages the ego of godfathers and their cronies.

However, while the human race lasts, it is foolhardy on the part of anyone to be indifference about the future. Government in organized society is a continuum, but it is not enough to rest on oars of continuation without strategic definition of a path through which continuation should have a free flow. There should be conscious effort to ensure continuation of good governance or distinguishing discontinuation from bad governance, particularly, where anomalies tend to become the norms.

For the interest of Inoyo’s adversaries, it must be pointed out that the approach adopted in tackling his speculative political ambition is not result-oriented but counterproductive. The more they accused him of not be parochial in favour of “his people” the more his cosmopolitan credentials are advertised. The more they try to run him down for having just a bungalow in his village and living in apartment among neighbours in Lagos the more his simplicity, humility and humanness amidst opulence are sold to the public.

Still, the more Inoyo is traced to his father being a permanent secretary, midwifing housing estates in Cross River and Akwa Ibom States, without allotting lands to his village people, including himself and family, the more Inoyo is being inadvertently eulogized for having DNA of selflessness in public service. The more his uppermost station of life is hyped to alienate the masses from him, the more they launch him to the hearts of many looking for a model and ladder to leverage to the top.

The approach of attacking an opponent – perceived or real – with fear of his personality portrays the attacker as a minion and smacks of crab mentality, “if I can’t have it, neither can you.” Also an offensive against speculative opponent is like fighting a ghost and it always ends in achieving nothing but self-defeat. So, those attacking Inoyo on the realm of 2023 speculation should better sheathe their sword until Inoyo throws his hat into the ring, if he will.

If Inoyo-phobia from a handful of people continues to a point of trending it is most likely that Inoyo-mania would spring up, and it is dicey whether the former would survive the onslaught of the latter. This is primarily because of Inoyo’s broad spectrum of relationship across all sorts of divides, which has what it takes to result in massive appeal through heartwarming and believable sophisticated messages.

Ekanem sent this piece from Lagos through nsikak4media@gmail.com

Like this: Like Loading...