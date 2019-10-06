Opinions
The Inoyo-phobia in Akwa Ibom
overnor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has been recently in the news for saying that he has no plan to bid for third term through a surrogate as successor. The governor was reported to have uttered the following words: “I usually hear people saying he has anointed someone who will take over from him so that he can be able to manipulate the person to do his bidding after leaving office, I want to assure you that it is not true”.
Emmanuel’s reaction came amidst speculations and postulations in view of the 2023 politics in the state. The name of Udom Inoyo, the Vice Chairman of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPN), is propping up in social discussions as Emmanuel’s anointed godson, waiting in the wings to fly into the Hilltop Mansion in Uyo as the chief executive of the Akwa Ibom State government from 2023.
Given what has become the order of the day since the return to democracy in 1999, it is not out of place for some sections of the public to discuss hysterically and euphorically about the possibility of Emmanuel foisting a person of his personal choice on the Akwa Ibom people. That has been happening in almost all the 36 states of the federation. While a number of incumbent governors have succeeded some others have failed.
Though what proceeds from the mouth of politicians are only worthy to be taken with a pinch of salt, there are more than a reason, beyond Emmanuel’s acclaimed personal integrity, for people to take the words of the banker-turned-politician to the bank. Though Emmanuel has not been spared criticism of brandishing great deal of intellectual pomposity by both his admirers and adversaries, so many people, including his die-hard critics, would absolve him of charges of putting on airs of a godfather of any kind.
Emmanuel savours history as a guide – far beyond Christian scriptural history that so many have known him of. How godfather-ism works or don’t work in Nigeria, especially, in the former Eastern Region, which Akwa Ibom is part of, is contemporary history, hence the governor may not bother the books on his shelf before knowing the extent of functionality or futility of being a godfather.
Emmanuel cannot forget easily how he came into power in 2015. He was a godson to a godfather for the greater part of his first term. Simply put, since he had once worn the shoes, he knows how it pinches. And so, in the spirit of don’t-do-to-unto-others-what-you-don’t-want-done-unto-you, one could go to sleep that the deacon of Qua Iboe Church would not want his successor to have the experience he had.
The unity of opposition against Emmanuel’s governorship aspiration, even within the PDP family in the build up to 2015 governorship elections is still fresh in the memory of the people. How all other 22 aspirants in the PDP formed alliance under the aegis of G-22 to thwart his governorship candidature still remains a case study to students of politics in Akwa Ibom. His emergence as governor was not following up to a certain tradition of politics in the state. It proved bookmakers wrong. Perhaps, that is why Emmanuel calls it “divine mandate”, while those of us, who are still poor in the working of divinity, believe that the unseen hands worked through the handsome hands of Godswill Akpabio, who was rioting with the swagger of being Akwa Ibom political generalissimo.
How the 2019 general elections in Akwa Ibom was won and lost with bolt from the blues is, and would remain, refreshing testament that godfather-ism does not thrive in the state. That is why the governor, attribute it to his philosophy of “Only God”, while those of us believe that it was yet another reinforcement of republican nature of Akwa Ibom politics since we still tenaciously cling to the belief that though worldly governments owe its survival to the sovereign Creator, the Almighty God remains aloof in the making of human governments. That probably informed why Emmanuel typically, added that “it is only God who knows who my successor will be. When He presents him, we will support him to also succeed.”
It could be deduced from the foregoing, among other realities, that Emmanuel is interested in how the affairs of Akwa Ibom would be run beyond his governorship days but without presiding as a godfather. In democracy, godfather-ism is an anathema; it does not pay the people, including the godfathers and the godsons; it only ephemerally massages the ego of godfathers and their cronies.
However, while the human race lasts, it is foolhardy on the part of anyone to be indifference about the future. Government in organized society is a continuum, but it is not enough to rest on oars of continuation without strategic definition of a path through which continuation should have a free flow. There should be conscious effort to ensure continuation of good governance or distinguishing discontinuation from bad governance, particularly, where anomalies tend to become the norms.
For the interest of Inoyo’s adversaries, it must be pointed out that the approach adopted in tackling his speculative political ambition is not result-oriented but counterproductive. The more they accused him of not be parochial in favour of “his people” the more his cosmopolitan credentials are advertised. The more they try to run him down for having just a bungalow in his village and living in apartment among neighbours in Lagos the more his simplicity, humility and humanness amidst opulence are sold to the public.
Still, the more Inoyo is traced to his father being a permanent secretary, midwifing housing estates in Cross River and Akwa Ibom States, without allotting lands to his village people, including himself and family, the more Inoyo is being inadvertently eulogized for having DNA of selflessness in public service. The more his uppermost station of life is hyped to alienate the masses from him, the more they launch him to the hearts of many looking for a model and ladder to leverage to the top.
The approach of attacking an opponent – perceived or real – with fear of his personality portrays the attacker as a minion and smacks of crab mentality, “if I can’t have it, neither can you.” Also an offensive against speculative opponent is like fighting a ghost and it always ends in achieving nothing but self-defeat. So, those attacking Inoyo on the realm of 2023 speculation should better sheathe their sword until Inoyo throws his hat into the ring, if he will.
If Inoyo-phobia from a handful of people continues to a point of trending it is most likely that Inoyo-mania would spring up, and it is dicey whether the former would survive the onslaught of the latter. This is primarily because of Inoyo’s broad spectrum of relationship across all sorts of divides, which has what it takes to result in massive appeal through heartwarming and believable sophisticated messages.
Ekanem sent this piece from Lagos through nsikak4media@gmail.com
Nollywood: The bourgeoning Nigerian creative export
ollywood and music had remained the country’s biggest creative exports. While Afrobeat is currently influencing global sounds, it is through movies that the world is provided a window into Nigeria’s diversity.
With Nollywood, Nigerians have interacted with cultures within the country as well as explain cultural nuances to foreigners.
The movie industry has remained one of Nigeria’s biggest branding resource, and a huge contributor to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Available statistics showed that between January and August 2019, Nigerian cinemas recorded revenue of over N5 billion, with a large percentage spent on Nollywood films.
In the last couple of years, films like ‘The Wedding Party,’ ‘King of Boys,’ and ‘October 1’ have successfully crossed the N100 million gross, and served as posters of quality content from Africa.
Since Nigeria’s independence in 1960, Nollywood had grown in leaps and bounds, in terms of technology used; market base, foreign exposure and acceptance as well as quality of stories told.
Since the 1960s, painstaking efforts were made by historical filmmakers like Ola Balogun, Hubert Ogunde, Jab Adu, Moses Olayia and Eddie Ugboma to set up the industry.
They are considered the first generation of Nigerian filmmakers.
The paths they created have been expanded to ensure that the industry meets world class standards and generate more revenue.
Adekunle ‘Nodash’ Adejuyigbe, stands at the centre of this upward drive. The producer, director and cinematographer, made headlines in August, when his film, ‘The Delivery Boy,’ snagged twelve nominations, out of the 27 categories in the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).
Speaking on the state of the industry and the amount of work to be done, Adejuiyigbe noted that Nollywood has grown immensely and the cinema numbers prove it.
He said: “We are not at that time when you cannot get N30 million to make a film; there are people willing to invest that now. We are not at that point when if you write something spectacular, nobody would write about it, people are there but they are waiting.
“What we really need is to prove ourselves. This is the time we need to make films for ourselves. There is always a time, in every industry when people start to listen to you. That is where we are. People are paying attention, and it’s time for us to make a case for ourselves.
“I believe that in the next three years, we should use the resources available to do something spectacular. We would open the doors to bigger resources and bigger investments. At this point, we can’t ask somebody to bring $2 billion,” Adejuyigbe said.
Adejuiyigbe’s film is an example of the kind of stories the new Nigerian filmmakers tell with filmmaking.
The Delivery Boy’ explores the backstory of terrorists with other sub themes that resonate with a global audience. He is not alone.
Filmmakers in Nollywood have moved from softer, family themes to telling stories that create more global conversations and promote Nigeria in the process.
Even comedy now has to represent a higher message, using production techniques that receive applause from the international community.
Genevieve Nnaji’s ‘Lion Heart,’ with a six-figure deal from streaming giant, Netflix, is a classic film that shows the growth of Nollywood’s filmmaking.
That Netflix acquired the film at a price worth global standards is another approval feather to Nollywood’s cap.
It implies that not only are the stories more encompassing, production has improved greatly.
Production, in this sense is technical- camera quality, cinematography, directing and lighting.
Nollywood can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with films from around the world.
Again, filmmakers like Adejuiyigbe and Imoh Umoren are at the forefront.
For Umoren, who recently released the ‘Herbert Macaulay’ biopic, believes that filmmaking has to resonate with the audience and that filmmakers have to improve as the taste of the audience improves.
He said: “Our viewers are very sophisticated now. I am glad there are lots of good filmmakers in Nollywood now, so, though we had envisioned a quick revolution, I guess we will settle for slow and steady, but the business is moving. Better films are coming out daily.”
Explaining the concept of better films, Adejuiyigbe said that the need for better pictures have been one of the catalysts for the fast-paced growth the industry has experienced in recent times.
His team – The Elite Film Team (TEFT) has worked on almost every blockbuster churned out from the industry.
Away from the work done in the making of films, Nollywood has done well in curating global audiences and showcasing these films.
In August, about three hit movies became available to watch on Netflix, including all films by Kunle Afolayan and Kemi Adetiba’s ‘King of Boys.’
Asides from streaming, Nigerian films have become active participants in film festivals across the world – Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), New York African Film Festival, and Nollywood Week Paris.
Other festivals that have hosted Nollywood films include: Jagran International Film Festival, Lake International Pan African Film Festival, Real Time International Film Festival.
Nollywood won Best Nigerian Film prize at the 2018 AFRIFF Globe Awards.
While these festivals have provided global access to Nollywood films, the best representatives come from Nigerian-owned film festivals.
One of the most prominent is Nigeria’s first travel festival – Nollywood Travel Film Festival (NTFF), which takes Nollywood films across major cities in the world.
Speaking with NAN, Mykel Parish, the festival’s director, revealed that he founded the festival to showcase Nigerian films in cities where new audiences need to be curated and to reveal the beauty of Nigerian cinema.
While all these structures have enriched the industry, stakeholders agree that there is more to be done.
As the country reflects on its journey since independence on October 1, 1960, Nollywood only calls for more support to enable the industry wax stronger.
Eboigbe works for the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)
Excessive sneezing
The scene
He has an interesting alias ‘’Mr Sneeze’’; real name is ‘’LKR’’ but over the years the nickname had stuck like a leech. He sneezes at least once in about 10 minutes, this becomes more disturbing when he gets exposed to some particular triggers. According to him, he once lost a promising job because of this condition; the interview process was seamless in the air conditioned room until there was power outage, with the generator being dysfunctional, the stage was set for the conspiracy of factors. One of his identified triggers is ‘’stuffiness’’ which engulfed the room at that point. He could not even utter a word after the tsunami of sneezing ensued, with red eyes emitting tears…
Myths
The heart stops beating when you sneeze. NOT TRUE!!
Eyes pop out of your head when you sneeze. Most people naturally close their eyes when they sneeze, but if they are able to keep them open, their eyes stay firmly planted in their heads where they belong!!
The soul departs your body when you sneeze if you aren’t promptly blessed afterward. NOT TRUE!!
What it is
A sneeze is the powerful, involuntary (uncontrollable), expulsion of air through the nose due to irritation in the nasal passages. It is not always bad; in fact, your body uses this to eliminate irritants from your throat or nose. It becomes quite disturbing when you have to deal with sneezing persistently. Even though it’s not the result of a serious health issue, excessive sneezing can still be quite irritating. The less-than-desirable part of sneezing involves the spitting out of phlegm, saliva, bacteria and microbes from the nose and/or mouth.
Sneezing as a ‘’rebooting’’ mechanism
This is because sneezing expels things that are irritating the passageway with such force that little gets left behind. This means your nose is back to normal and able to perform its intended function of keeping certain things from moving past the nasal passages to cause problems with your health.
Some people sneeze in twos or threes. That’s because the particles the sneeze is working to expel didn’t all make it out with the first sneeze. When this happens, two or even three sneezes in a row may occur. Sometimes even more.
Ultimately, sneezing is a response from the body to irritation in the lining of the nose. It’s something that you can’t control, and probably shouldn’t.
Holding back a sneeze?
One man damaged his pharynx (throat) by trying to prevent a sneeze by pinching his nose and holding his mouth shut, leading to a one week stay in the hospital while the tear to his pharynx healed enough so that he could eat and drink without the food or liquid leaking out of his pharynx. What advice did the doctors give upon leaving the hospital? Don’t pinch your nose when sneezing. HENCE, TRYING TO HOLD A SNEEZE CAN HAVE DEVASTATING CONSEQUENCES!
Causes
1. Allergies
Most of the time, the reason behind continuous sneezing is some type of allergy. This usually happens when one suffers from allergic rhinitis, which may affect you in specific seasons or hurt all year round. Sometimes, one may also be allergic to specific foods, such as dairy.
Sneezing fits are the most common symptom that you have allergic rhinitis. You may experience bouts of sneezing after you wake up in the morning. Other common symptoms include runny nose, nasal congestion, itchy or watery eyes. This could also be due to seasonal rhinitis, which is characterized by frequent attacks of sneezing. If you’re a victim of perennial rhinitis, you’re more likely to experience symptoms when you inhale specific antigens, such as house dust mite, pet hair, and fungal spores.
2. Infections
Sneezing may well be a symptom of an upper respiratory tract infection due to viruses, bacteria and even fungi (in people with weakened immune system
3. Irritants
Airborne, systemic and ingested irritants may cause persistent sneezing if there is constant exposure to it. Some of the triggers include :
Environmental pollution (like smog)
Organic and inorganic dusts
Cigarette smoking (secondary smoke inhalation)
Strong odors from perfumes and spices
Spicy foods
Dry weather
Hormonal changes – pregnancy or contraceptives
Physical irritants such as bright sunlight can also cause sneezing, which is called the ‘’nasoocular reflex’’. This involves a reflex connection between the eyes and nose, which causes stimulation of nerves within the nasal mucous membranes, resulting in sneezing.
4. Medication
Using certain medications may also lead to drug-induced rhinitis and cause continuous sneezing. Some of the culprits are non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, nasal decongestants, hypertension drugs like beta-blockers and diuretics, antidepressants, sedatives, drugs for erectile dysfunction, and oral contraceptives.
5. Other Causes
Nasal polyps
Neurological conditions
Exposure to chlorinated pool water
Cocaine sniffing
Tobacco sniffing (snuff)
Professional swimmers (chlorinated pool water)
What to do
Best treatment would be to find allergens causing symptoms and to avoid it, a hospital visit to the general practitioner and/or the ENT expert would surely be beneficial.
Prevention
One needs to understand that it is going to take a few days to clear symptoms if they are caused by the flu or another infection. When you’re indoor, do the following:
Be sure to keep your home dry by allowing fresh dry air regularly or use a dehumidifier where available
Keep your pets clean by washing them regularly
Take steps to reduce mold and dust in your home
When outdoor, do the following:
Don’t go out in extreme dry weather
Avoid cutting the grass in allergy season
Be sure to buy yourself a face mask and wear it when going outside
Take a shower every time you return home after spending time outdoors.
Nigeria: A land of failed promises
Only four days ago, Nigeria celebrated her 59th Independence anniversary; but I’m sure many of her close to 200 million citizens would have been wondering if there was anything really to celebrate. For the fast fading class of those old enough to remember how the nation was back in the day, many of them will no doubt be gnashing their teeth and scratching their heads lost as to how to explain how their unbridled delight at becoming a self-governing nation has derailed so spectacularly. Prime Minister Tafawa Balewa on whose shoulders the mantle of piloting the nascent nation fell, clearly had an inkling that the initial take off would be far from smooth when he told the audience that had gathered at the Race Course (now Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos and venue of the hand over):
“When this day in October 1960 was chosen for our Independence, it seemed that we were destined to move with quiet dignity to our place on the world stage. “Recent events have changed the scene beyond recognition, so that we found ourselves today being tested to the utmost. We are called upon immediately to show that our claims to responsible government are well-founded, and having been accepted as an independent state, we must at once play an active part in maintaining the peace of the world and in preserving civilisation.
“I promise you, we shall not fail for want of determination. And we come to this task better-equipped than many.” Sadly, despite his best efforts, he was unable to steer his plane clean of the turbulence that engulfed it, so much so that when the politicians failed to put their house in order, the men in uniform decided to take charge of the plane barely six years after it had taken off.
But even they found that flying would not be as easy as they thought as simmering ethnic divisions finally bubbled to the surface, ensuring that military discipline alone would not be enough to keep it in check. And thus, when the centre could no longer hold, an attempt was made to break up the nation, just one year after the military take over.
A subsequent 30-month Civil War ensured that this dream did not materialise and the talk of keeping “Nigeria one” was successfully done. At the end of the bloody conflict the Federal Government came up with a very catchy jingle in an effort not to gloat and further drive a wedge between the combatants by saying: “no victor no vanquished”.
But alas, like the recurring pattern in this country, it was mainly talk without corresponding action to back it up; which is why 49 years after the Civil War people are still complaining of being marginalised. It is this feeling that has once again led to fresh agitation for the right to selfdetermination.
But while this is a legitimate right, however, for those toeing this route, what is the guarantee that even if they do achieve their dream, it will solve once and for all the issue of marginalisation and being left out of the scheme of things? Even though it is very easy for politicians and others to blame the military for many of the nation’s current woes, I believe this is not exactly right. I went to school in the East during the military area and I can attest to the massive infrastructural developments that took place during that time.
Benin-Sagamu, Enugu-Onitsha and Enugu-Port Harcourt expressways were either completed or nearing completion when I was at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. I often left school to go and visit friends at the Obafemi Awolowo University (the University of Ife) on very impressive roads. Now the roads are no longer that good – under whose watch did most of them deteriorate so badly without any concrete efforts at their proper maintenance or rehabilitation? Civilian rule of course!
Amazingly the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway that was conceived, built and completed during the 43-month regime of then Military Head of State, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (he commissioned it in August 1978) is still undergoing renovation more than 12 years after Obasanjo (who was elected civilian president in 1999) reawarded the contract for its renovation! We have now been told that the work on the nation’s first and busiest expressway will not be completed till 2021.
The billion naira question is so where exactly has all the money that have been voted for roads gone too? If the monies were actually used for what they were cited for then the roads will not be as bad as they are right now all over the federation.
It’s the same things with power! We have been told that a certain administration spent over $20 billion on its attempt to give the nation decent electricity; but as I am penning this article there has been no power so I was unable to either listen to the President’s October 1 speech or watch the Independence Day festivities which took place at the Presidential Villa! And I very sure I was not the only one kept in the dark on such an auspicious day in the nation’s calendar. Ironically the inability of our political leaders to keep their promises is one of the major reasons for our woes as we enter our 60th year as an independent nation. Both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the party before them, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) promise so much but end up doing virtually nothing for the people they sort their votes.
They are often quick to condemn the actions or inactions of previous governments and yet when they also leave, they leave the citizens worse off than when they took over. Of course they (politicians) can get away with this because we the governed do not hold them accountable for either their actions or inactions.
They (politicians) know that when it’s time for elections all they need to do is to splash some cash and they will continue to live lavish lifestyles while the majority of Nigerians live in abject poverty. Unless we have a major rethink, this time next year we will continue our lamentations praying for a better society but not really ready to change our attitudes by making our elected officials accountable to the citizens in order to realise the nation of our dreams!
Things God cannot do in your marriage (Part 2)
God can never change because of you. When Saul disobeyed God’s instructions about Amalek, God took away the kingdom of Israel from him despite God’s love. When Ananias and Saphira conspired to lie at the altar of God, they dropped dead, despite God’s love for them. When Moses who spoke with God face to face violated God’s instructions, he was denied access to the land of Canaan that he had worked for all through the years. Their God is the same God that owns you and he cannot change. God is no respecter of persons and cannot change because of you. He remains the same from generation to generation and his word remains the governing authority. God’s disposition towards sexual immorality has not and can never change. His instructions on wife’s submission to husband remains the same forever. No human rights agitation or human wisdom can alter God’s instructions.
His instructions to husbands to love their wives and otherwise, face hindered answers to prayers cannot change (1st Peter 3:7). If you have stolen or are about to steal someone’s husband or wife, you are God’s enemy because he has instructed in Exodus 20, “though shalth not steal.” “He who covers his sins will not prosper, But whoever confesses and forsakes them will have mercy” (Proverbs 28:13) Are you looking for justification to divorce your legally married spouse? Sorry! God cannot change because of you. He hates divorce and anyone who does so is covering violence temporarily with a garment (Malachi 2:16).
With time, the violence will manifest and catch up with the person. God can never change just because you are going through stuff in your marital relationship. Instead of deploying your energy towards looking for justification for your anti-God plans, actions or responses to your challenge, why not open up your heart to God’s word and allow him to deal with the situation in his own way, based on his word? There is no solution to any marital problem outside Jesus Christ because marriage is more of a spiritual phenomenon. Marriage is a great mystery.
How do I know this? “For this reason a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, and the two will become one flesh. This is A GREAT MYSTERY…”, (Ephesians 5:31-32). Spiritual problems require spiritual solutions manifested in physical experience and application.
You may choose to believe or not believe this truth. It doesn’t change what the truth is. Even when you decide to redefine truth, moving outside God’s perspective, it does not change what the truth is. This is why even when science for instance, has discovered how to convert a man into a woman, it happens. Yet, everyone retains the truth that this man is a man but merely wears attributes of a woman. Jesus Christ is the truth and nothing can change the truth. Your marital challenge has a solution.
The solution is in Jesus Christ. “For no one can lay any foundation other than the one already laid, which is Jesus Christ” (1st Corinthians 3:11). 3. GOD CANNOT FAIL: If you have a challenge in your marital relationship, it does not in any way mean that God has failed because it is not possible for him to fail. Nothing takes him by surprise.
Your situation could mean that God is saying something that you are not hearing or even listening to. It could mean that God has only allowed the devil to try your faith like he did to Job, just to see your reaction before taking you to designed destination. God is a living and not imagined God. So, he is always saying something through the Holy Spirit. It has been so since Jesus Christ ascended after resurrection.
He said: “But the Helper, the Holy Spirit whom the Father will send in my name, HE WILL TEACH YOU ALL THINGS and bring to your remembrance, whatsoever I have said unto you” (John 14:26). The question is: “Have you made the Holy Spirit you consultant over life issues? Do you even know him? For instance, you did not remember God when you made a choice of your course of study in school, the house to rent and settle down, the job you are doing, and so on.
Now, just because you want to marry, you are going from church to church, pastor to pastor, prophet to prophet for prayers. You want to ‘use’ the Holy Spirit and dump him? No way! As a married person, maybe when you were trying to choose a spouse, you did not only avoid God.
You avoided Christians, pastors and anybody that had anything to do with the Holy Bible. Now, you are suffering domestic violence, delayed fruit of the womb or some other marital challenge. You are looking for indirect speech from God, disturbing pastors and prayer warriors, and even blaming God for your failures. God can never fail. He is always speaking to his creatures but many are not listening. When you pray and ask God for something, because he owns you and knows the best for you, his answer is either YES, NO or WAIT.
If you have chosen your own path that can fail and gone far on the wrong ladder before remembering God, you can hardly get his endorsement. This is because he owns you and his purpose of sending you into this world must be accomplished at his own terms. This is why a personal relationship with God is a must for everyone. If you have been accusing God of failing in your marital relationship because of one challenge you have been going through, you need to beg him for forgiveness because God can never fail. Why are things the way they are? Read next edition.
May our roads never be this rough again
Last week Friday, I travelled to Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to attend a social event. I had thought going to Ibadan by road won’t interest me for anything due to the perennial gridlock in the Mowe area of the road. But this was an important journey that I could not afford to miss. So, I opted to connect Ibadan through Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.So, we hit the road early enough. This was a wise thing to do if we wanted to arrive our destination on time. It’s also a wise decision to travel from Lagos to Abeokuta first before going to Ibadan.
By implication, it means one has to do two journeys in one. This doesn’t make economic sense at all. One will spend over two hours for a journey that ordinarily should not take more than an hour. It means more fuel will be consumed and sadly, more risks will be involved.
There are so many roads that cannot be connected straight on except one goes round before getting to one’s destination. Most inter-states roads are bad and the intrastates ones are not good either.The roads have become dreaded and nightmarish. Arrival at destinations is no longer predictable because of gridlocks caused mainly by bad roads. Our roads have become rougher, bumpy, steep, treacherous and difficult to travel on.
They are getting worse by the day because they have been neglected for too long. While new roads are not being built, the existing ones are not being maintained. As a result, people waste a lot of man-hour on the roads. In a country where workers are being paid based on man-hour calculation, a lot of workers in Nigeria will be most of the time poorly remunerated because of time they will be wasting in traffic on a daily basis.
Interestingly, it requires just fixing of mere potholes to repair some of the roads. But because they were not attended to on time, these potholes have become craters over time and they now require major repairs to fix them. The World Bank has repeatedly emphasised the importance of good roads to economic development and growth. “Roads make a critical contribution to economic development and growth and bring important social benefits,” the bank reportedly said at a time.
The important roles good road networks play should not be lost on a developing nation like Nigeria that still largely depends on road transportation to move its people, goods and services. But the reverse remains the case. Apart from man-hour losses, which is being estimated at billions of naira every year, staying in gridlocks comes with its health challenges while bad roads have telling effects on our vehicles with its cost implications. People have on many occasions been robbed in traffic.
Whatever we gained with our two journeys in one on our way to Ibadan last week, we lost on our way back to Lagos going by the gridlock we experienced due to bad roads. Yet, we were still happy because going through Lagos-Ibadan Expressway would have been worse because of the ongoing road construction that is taking years to complete as if it’s being built newly.
I pity those who work or live in that axis. Residents in that area are now relocating to the Island or Ikeja areas, while some men now go home on weekends and will stay indoors until Sunday or leave that area very early on Mondays. Yet, some are taking refuge in churches outside the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Just last week, President Muhammadu Buhari instructed the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN), to tell governors not to fix federal roads if they will ask for refund after repairing those roads. The reason being that some states exaggerate what they spent to fix federal roads. According to the minister, states submitted a bill of almost N1 trillion when the president was elected.
But when the president instructed that the entitlement should be worked out, the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) ” certified about N454 billion. ” Some states don’t even have documented evidence to back up their claims on what they spent to fix federal roads in their state. How does that add up? There is a huge difference between N1 trillion claim and verified N454 billion. Going by this revelation, some governors mght have turned these road repairs into a business venture. One can then imagine what such governors do with road contracts in their states.
“He (president) said ‘Tell them not to fixmy roads again if they are going to claim compensation. If you want to fix it and not ask for compensation, go and mind your business while I mind my business. This is because I have inherited enough debts,” Fashola reportedly said. While giving a breakdown of the roads, the minister said federal roads constituted about 18 per cent of national road network, covering about 200,000 kilometres. He said the remaining 16 per cent belong to the states and 64:per cent to the 774 local governments.
The former Lagos State governor, who popularised the signpost: “This road belongs to the federal government, please, bear with us!” usually erected on bad federal roads during his tenure as the governor of Lagos State, perhaps to let Lagosians know who to hold responsible for bad roads in the ” centre of excellence ” under his watch, made it clear that his pronouncement was on the president’s directive. He also added the amount of inherited debts was more than the budget of the ministry. So, we can guess that there are still tough months if not years shear for road users. While I share in the plight of the minister, I pity the road users who are mainly poor Nigerians. We may never know, which are federal roads, those for the states and those that belong to the local governments.
In other words, we may never know whom to hold responsible for repair of bad roads in the country. While we are being pushed by the federal, states and local governments in the expected blame game, it’s the masses that will bear the brunt of governments’ irresponsibility and ineffectiveness. Some governments’ officials will never ply these roads. They have options. So, they won’t experience or understand what it is to be held up in traffic. They don’t have to go to Abeokuta first to connect Ibadan from a place like Lagos.
They don’t wear the shoes, so where the shoes pinch is not and can never be their headache. Fixing of bad roads is governments’ responsibility. Governments should not shirk their responsibilities. We know there were problems before we voted them in and we expect them to solve those problems. Bad roads are one of the problems. How they solve the problems is their business. May our roads never be this rough again.
Edo Proclamation: NASS in the web of influence peddling
The battle of proclamation: arguably the summary of the “family impasse” besetting the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State. The elected legislators were caught in-between obeying Obaseki’s Constitutional Proclamation and waiting for Oshiomhole’s Political Proclamation. Stating the obvious therefore, the National Assembly has no excuse succumbing to factional political interest and indulging in the needless distractions arising from the inauguration of the Edo State House of Assembly.
In the face of mounting security and economic challenges assailing Nigeria, the National Assembly has no sound moral and legislative justification deploying valuable time and hard earned resources to serve the personal interest of an individual or the partisan need of a group in the country. It is a disservice to the nation and the constituents who elected them to legislate for the country.
As a country, Nigeria reels uncontrollably under the heavy weight of “personalized rules” and “influence peddling” – sins that regularly undermined the country, and are largely committed by executive boys and fronts using the institutions of government. They often use them to advance sentiment and serve partisan interest.
The intent of separation of powers under the trias politica model practiced in Nigeria, was meant to provide checks and balances to prevent or cure these sins and the abuse of power. But to see the 9th National Assembly, a legislative arm, yielding its hallowed chambers to a narrow partisan exploitation and influence peddling, and thereby committing an even more egregious act, is not only nerve-wracking but outright disingenuous.
Unfortunately, in a bid to arrive at a premeditated conclusion, the National Assembly has found itself trapped in the tragic blunder of personalizing the constitution and also failing to adhere to unambiguous provisions and interpretations of our laws. Its meddlesomeness in the Edo State matter is further cheapened by the irritating fact that it was a pre-inauguration political controversy that bothers largely on the contestation for power.
Attempting to use the provisions of Section 11 of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) to cure political disagreement or usurp the function of the judiciary is unquestionably unparliamentary and self-serving. This action threatens the core essence of federalism.
To begin with, the contention over the Edo State House of Assembly matter stemmed from the allegations: that some lawmakers-elect were not aware of, or invited to the inaugural sitting of the 7th Legislative Session; and also, that the proclamation issued to convene the sitting was suspiciously issued and activated at odd hours without their knowledge. In summary, a pre-inauguration dispute was declared by the aggrieved members-elect – on the face value. But covertly, the political reading is largely about the bruised ego of a “godfather,” who is fighting back. The leadership of National Assembly cannot pretend not to know.
The state governor, Godwin Obaseki had issued a valid Inaugural Proclamation in compliance with Section 105 (3) of 1999 (CFRN-aa): “Subject to the provision of this Constitution, the person elected as the Governor of a State shall have the power to issue a Proclamation for the holding of the First Session of the House of Assembly of the State concerned immediately after his being sworn in or for its dissolution as provided in this session.” And in the annals of our country, proclamation has never been reviewed, retracted and re-issued. Section 105 (3) is unambiguous.
Lest we forget, had it been that the exigency of re-issuing a proclamation was a possible scenario, it would have been attempted by the APC as a remedial option when Bukola Saraki broke ranks to emerge the President of the Senate. Maybe the aggrieved lawmakers can learn from what happened on June 9, 2015, when some Senators-elect instead of resuming at the National Assembly, decided to converge at the International Conference Centre in Abuja, for a political engagement outside a constitutional proclamation issued by the President. It was a political arrangement that backfired.
History, conventions and the constitution are available to guide our practices and actions. There is the inherent danger of creating a bad precedent capable of endangering our already burdened democracy, if the governor concedes to the baited machination of re-issuing a fresh proclamation. And, if we must tell ourselves the “bitter truth,” the real and underlying bone of contention in the “Heartbeat of the Nation” is the sheer resistance to force a political proclamation over constitutional proclamation. The head of the APC political family in Edo wanted to exert his influence at all cost.
On our part, it calls for a serious concern and review: how the National Assembly was used to peddle influence, and how it was lobbied to elevate to national concern, a disagreement between two feuding parties in a political family over power struggle and control. The National Assembly should be wary of being condemned to a meddlesome interloper in a matter that could undermine its own legitimacy as a parliament-for-all and not for a few. The leadership of the National Assembly could elect to intervene to resolve a political dispute, but after that and without a breakthrough, it should allow the court to adjudicate one way or the other. How many pre-inauguration disputes common to Houses of Assembly in the country can the National Assembly really wades in?
It must be emphasized that there is a marked difference in the situation that led to the National Assembly invoking section 11 (4) of 1999 (CFRN-aa) in the past, and in what happened in Edo State. It is instructive to also state emphatically that even in those situations where Section 11 (4) of 1999 (CFRN-aa) was applied in the past, it had been done without fulfilling some basic doctrines. It is important to note that the framers of our constitution did not arrive at Section 11 (4) of 1999 (CFRN-aa) for the convenience or expediency of the National Assembly to just takeover a State House of Assembly under the guise of addressing a political dispute or meddling in a tussle between two gladiators. It is a serious provision that demands a serious security situation.
It is doubtful the National Assembly, had in the past prioritized and considered the inevitability of a valid security reports from the heads of all security agencies in the affected state and from the heads of the executive and the legislature, before invoking Section 11 (4). These reports must show that the House of Assembly has become unable to perform its function by reason of the “situation prevailing in the state,” with evidence (a security breakdown) and not because of “the situation prevailing” in the house, arising from a political disagreement or leadership tussle. The situation prevailing in a state must be compelling enough to warrant Section 11 (4).
Also, section 11 (4) must not be confused with, or used to undermine what security agencies can independently do to prevent a breakdown of law and order and/or give effect to a valid court order when there is leadership dispute or infighting in a House of Assembly and one party in the dispute decided to seek police or court protection. The National Assembly must never be allowed to usurp the functions of the judiciary in a dispute like the one arising from Edo State.
The aggrieved lawmakers should be encouraged to either unite with their political family, take their oath and resume sitting in the house, or approach a court of competent jurisdiction to adjudicate one way or the other. Proclamation is a function of the constitution. And since Oshiomhole had rightly pronounced the death of godfatherism in Edo State, it will therefore amount to sacrilege for Obaseki to resuscitate it by consulting him before issuing a proclamation. Obaseki’s proclamation is valid.
Atoye writes from Abuja via aristotle001us@yahoo.com
Lessons from UNGA’s 74th session
I must begin by underscoring my appreciation of the contributions made by participants in this year’s General Debate.
As I listened to the speakers, I formed the distinct impression that, far from being an out-moded principle, multi-lateral cooperation remains an accepted and reliable method of managing relations among nations. That so many world leaders made time to participate in the deliberations which took place during the High Level Week is, along with the quality of engagement at the General Debate, indisputable evidence of the strength of multilateralism.
It is my hope that the enthusiasm displayed during the Debate will prove invaluable as we approach the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, and as we join hands to respond to contemporary and unfolding global challenges.
It is perfectly legitimate to raise questions about the essence of, and need for, multilateralism. All the same, even when we disagree on how the world should be organised to respond to, or anticipate, mounting challenges, we shall eventually come to common cause on the need for a rules-based international order.
In a highly polarized world, multilateralism is the only guarantee of peace, security, and sustainable development. The world will not survive for long unless we cultivate the give-and-take spirit which is a distinct and defining attribute of multilateralism.
It is gratifying to note that even those who are a bit sceptical about the direction of multilateralism acknowledge this much. Active participation in the General Debate by 192 of our 193 Member States is the clearest indicator of the acknowledgement of the inter-dependence between and among nations.
The General Assembly is the most representative body in the United Nations. However, it is disheartening that, this week, only 16 of the 192 speakers were women [this figure is to be fact-checked at end of the General Debate]. When we speak of a representative United Nations, this is clearly not what we mean.
By a representative United Nations, we mean a body that allows every human being to realize his or her fullest potential, unhindered by his/her gender or by a history of disadvantage. Gender equality in the contemporary world is still work in progress.
We therefore need to double our efforts to speed up the process of including women not only in decision-making structures, but also in the list of speakers billed to address high-level fora. I implore each of you to make space for women, to facilitate the full participation of women at all levels of decision-making.
This week, the world’s youth made their mark. They marched in their millions all over the world and quite literally took over the General Assembly at the Climate Action Summit. Let me assure you youth – we hear you! But that I hear you does not mean you should lower the volume. You should continue to make your voice heard at every opportunity you have.
The week began with climate action announcements, and proceeded with the historic adoption of a political declaration on Universal Health Coverage focused on prevention, promotion and quality delivery of health care. This is a remarkable achievement.
Similarly, the SDG Summit ended with the adoption of a political declaration captioned, “Gearing up for a Decade of Action and Delivery for Sustainable Development”.
Our work is guided by Agenda 2030, but this week we paused to reflect on a watershed moment of 30 years ago when we adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child. We will reconvene in November to celebrate this anniversary.
It has been almost 75 years since our organization was created to assure the world of peace and security.
This week, we celebrated the International Day for the Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, and marked the Signing and Ratification of the Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear weapons. These events crown the admirable efforts of Member States towards a nuclear-weapons-free-world. I applaud you for leading these important initiatives.
The High-Level Dialogue on Financing for Development, the first since the adoption of the Addis Ababa Agenda, highlighted the need to mobilize resources to implement the Sustainable Development Goals. To honour our commitments, we need an additional sum of $2.4 trillion.
One place to start is by curbing illicit financial flows which siphon $2.6 trillion every year from the global economy. We must also accord good governance high priority. This is to ensure that corruption does not continue to derail progress and fuel conflict as we approach the year 2030.
The global financial system must meet the needs of all Member States, while, at the same time, moving them away from unsustainable commitments and high indebtedness. It is noteworthy that the need for sustainable financing was highlighted at the High-Level Review of the SAMOA Pathway.
Small Island Developing States have, undoubtedly, shown resilience and leadership in hard times. Now, it is up to the world to assist them in every way possible, and to ensure that they participate as equal partners in global economic activities. By helping them we are also helping ourselves and living up to the requirement of our humanity.
Fortunately, partnerships underscore all of our actions here at the UN. We will not achieve progress without engaging all stakeholders as equal partners.
As we move beyond High-Level Week, I look to you to serve as the United Nations’ partners in galvanising multilateral efforts on poverty eradication, quality education, climate action and inclusion. These, after all, are shared issues.
Seventy-four years after the founding of the United Nations we remain connected by the search for solutions to current and emerging challenges which cannot be tackled by one Member State alone. The General Debate demonstrated that we have far more that unites us than that which divides us.
Many leaders at the General Debate made reference to similar challenges: conflict; violent extremism; nuclear proliferation; migration; climate change; and persisting inequalities. Member States called for a more representative Security Council and cost-effective Secretariat and General Assembly.
We have listened and now we must take heed as we move forward collectively throughout the 74th Session.
In conclusion, I, on behalf of the entire membership of our illustrious organization, thank our host government for providing the security without which the deliberations at the 74th Session would have been impossible.
I also salute the dedicated staff of the United Nations, notably, the safety and security personnel, the staff of the Pass Office, the protocol teams, the interpreters, the entire members of staff of the DGACM, and of course, the Office of the President of the General Assembly (OPGA). You have proved that you, the staff members, are the resource that the UN relies upon to accomplish its mission and serve the world.
I wish to thank the various delegation, the participants from civil society and youth organizations for their participation in meaningful discussions throughout High-Level Week. I am confident that by keeping up this momentum, and striving together we will succeed in delivering for all.
λRemarks of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President, Ambassador Muhammad-Bande at the closing session of General Debate
Getting to Europe illegally gets tougher, deadlier
Travelling to any country through irregular means is never an easy deal. From the physical and psychological risks to financial and relational burdens, irregular migration often ends in futility. For many migrants attempting to reach Europe from Africa, recent trends show that more restrictions and dangers now exist both internally and externally. Over 900 people are reportedly dead in 2019 while attempting to reach Europe via the Mediterranean Sea.
By the day, tougher migration decisions and policies are being implemented across Europe, especially by frontline states, making undocumented arrivals and stay unwelcomed. Italy’s decision to close its borders to rescue boats operated by NGOs left many African migrants stranded on the sea, without an option but to return to Libya. The justification is that unplanned entries put pressure on social security systems, thereby affecting the economy and citizens. Study shows that one in two Germans is against increased migration.
In July 2019, Spain approved additional €30 million to help the Morocco fight irregular migration; this came after the European Union’s €140 million promise to Morocco for the same cause. Such partnerships and investments underscore Europe’s willingness to push back on irregular migration.
Back in Africa, many Europe-hopeful migrants are stuck in their journeys with thousands of them trapped in the worst human conditions across detention centres in Libya. Irregular migrants are vulnerable to gross misuse and abuse, torture, rape, slavery, detention and exploitation. The Libyan coastguard with support from Europe, through real-time surveillance, ensures that Libyan water lines are kept free of migrants who attempt to cross the sea to Europe. Many of those arrested are held in detention camps before possible repatriation which may not happen.
Hundreds of migrants are also held in detention centres in Niger and other parts of Africa such as Rwanda, an East African country that will soon commence receiving stranded African migrants. The European Union, in collaboration with other stakeholders, continues to seek African-based processing and resettlement centres to reduce the number of irregular arrivals at its shores.
In the wake of what has become the deadliest Mediterranean tragedy of 2019, where over the 150 migrants drowned after leaving Libya to Italy, the United Nations has said that “Libya is not a safe country of asylum.” This further lends credence to the state of insecurity of life and livelihood for African migrants who choose to travel to Europe through the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea.
With the ever-increasing dangers and odds of getting to Europe irregularly from Africa, potential migrants must understand the risks and realities of irregular migration thinking of the cost – financially, physically, mentally, relationally, and ultimately life.
λOkoli is an Abuja-based media entrepreneur and social commentator.
Salute to Nigeria at 59
On October 1, 1960, Britain in a series of statutory measures purporting to design and enact constitutional framework and political structures for one of their priciest colonial possessions in Africa declared that it was granting Nigeria an independence. And the nationalists, the politicians, civil servants and the hoi polloi to borrow Nnamdi Azikiwe’s words, celebrated that achievement and were happy that independence was being granted according to him “on a platter of gold”. Every year for the past 58 years Nigerian governments and the people have always held a memorial of that day as a patriotic and civic duty. It is in recognition of this patriotic and civic duty that I join millions of persons and diverse publics to salute Nigeria on the 59th birthday anniversary. Whatever happens, Nigeria deserves commendations for having survived these gruelling years. If Nigeria is a human, it would be said she was bedevilled with terminal illness.
If Nigeria is a human person, it is certain that it would not have survived these gruelling 59 years except, of course, it was a super recipient of God’s grace and favours that are now readily available and being merchandized in thousands of Christian prayer houses and by specially imported Muslim marabouts from Mali, Guinea and Senegal or even Morocco.
The reason why it would have been a miracle for Nigeria to survive up to the 59th year are numerous. In the first place, the nation-state was conceived in infamy; having been conceived as a result of rape, for Britain had violently molested, assaulted and finally serially raped the over 250 ethnic nationalities that occupied the geographical space stretching from the coastal plains of the Bights of Benin and Biafra to the arid wastes of the receding patches of the Sahara Desert. After the orgies of debauchery, they conceived sons and daughters. As a polygamist, Britain husbanded these violated ethnic nationalities, picked quarrels with the southern ethnic nationalities which by stroke of divine providence were richly endowed with physical and natural resources hence they were collectively appreciated and collectively called “Lady of Means” while the northern tribes were collectively called “Lady well-behaved.”
Due to the wealth of lady of means, her children had a head-start in education and exposure to British western ways and seems to have imbibed their culture of observation and inquiry which endowed the offspring to be assertive and less likely to submit to Britain’s officious demands. This distrust led to crisis of confidence between husband, Britain and Lady of Means culminating in separation from Lady of Means. This frosty relation affected the family as the offspring of Lady of Means started challenging their father (Britain) and he, Britain vowed to disinherit them and to subjugate, and if possible enslave them. The marriage was patched up, and an estate was created but a scheme of advancement of the children out of the estate was devised but the bequests were so lopsidedly apportioned that the family was enmeshed in feuds over property rights and other interests. These quarrels have led to a family war which consumed a good number of family members as causalities while several family properties were destroyed. The family was saved again on the intervention of the father of the family and other international do-gooders.
After the family was saved from the father-instigated feud, the family was seized by renegade children who asserted their claims on the basis of having been assigned the duty of defending the family estate as guards. After the guards’ seizure of the family estate, they asserted title to the estate and chased away other children from both wives, that is the children of the Lady of Means and Lady well-behaved.
These family feuds have robbed the estate created by father, Britain and christened Nigeria the needed unity, peace and progress as the seed of disunity and injustice sown in bleached soil of the family have germinated and grown to mighty oaks, mahogany and cedars of hatred, mistrust, lies, greed and avarice. All these are responsible for the armed robbery industry that seized the estate from 1970s to date. All these ills have led to violent agitations in form of student riots from1977 to date and produced corruption that ensures that education frauds, examination frauds (such as WAEC Expo and sex-for-marks, or ‘sorting’, JAMB Admission racketeering, quota admission, etc.), and now politics is armed banditry; that religions are commercialized, that politicians and public officials enjoy apartheid salary structure while other workers survive on slave wages/salaries, that the rulers and their families get best educational and medical care overseas while the ordinary people are condemned to suffer their ignorance and die of their diseases in run-down public schools and in hospitals that remain “mere consulting clinics” and death chambers.
In spite of all these, we remain patriotic and prayerful to the extent that one of our illustrious former heads of state now heads a prayer ministry across the British estate begging God to heal the land by stopping the diseases and ignorance which have so dealt with the estate that fears have seized it and the people’s lot now all kinds of violence such as insurgencies, kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry, cattle rustling, assassinations, frauds, and others such as corruption, prostitution, selling of babies otherwise called human trafficking, etc. To me, Nigeria remains the “Giant of Africa” and deserves the world’s respect, if for nothing else for our population which like magic has grown from 90 million to over 190 million within a space of 13 years from 2006. The world should appreciate the magic of amalgamating over 250 tribes into one entity and it has been successfully held together by force of arms for 59 years.
This is a miracle from Africa. It is a great achievement in human civilization that is worthy of world celebration and recommendations. So, let the celebration start. Nigeria is blessed. Nigeria is favoured. Nigeria is a gift to the world. This is wishing the Giant of Africa many more years of independence.
Nigeria’s unsung leadership role in Africa
ince independence on October 1, 1960, Nigeria’s foreign policy has been based on a focus on Africa as a regional power and specifically, African unity.
Leaders of the country then realised that to be able to achieve unity in the continent, there was need to ensure not only hegemonic influence in the region but also peaceful settlement of disputes as well as non-alignment and non-intentional interference in the internal affairs of other countries.
Nigeria’s dexterity made it to also realise the importance of regional economic cooperation and development.
Achieving the aforementioned objectives was not always going to be without challenges.
In spite of the challenges, Nigeria’s efforts at encouraging integration, sovereignty, security, unity and peaceful coexistence among Africans especially in the wake of colonialism, has attracted glowing tributes from heads of government, envoys of diplomatic missions, and Nigerians in Diaspora.
These international figures lauded Nigeria’s leading role in finding solutions to conflicts that confronted other African countries even though in most cases these have remained unsung.
Former Liberian President, Mrs. Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, said that all Africans “stand in solidarity support for Nigeria for its leading roles in Africa.”
Sirleaf, who briefed journalists as Head of the Economic Community of West African States Observation Mission to Nigeria, commended Nigeria for being a pacesetter for other African countries.
“We applaud Nigeria for the pivotal role it played in maintaining peace and restoration of democracy in our sub-region.
“Several ECOWAS member states, including Liberia, Sierra Leone, and The Gambia are today considered post-conflict success stories because of Nigeria’s positive peacekeeping role,” she said.
Also, envoys of South Africa, Ghana, Cote d’ Iviore, the Republic of Benin, and Rwanda diplomatic missions in Nigeria took turns to express confidence in Nigeria’s leadership role in the continent.
This was so much so that they pledged to strengthen ties with Nigeria.
Mr. Bobby Moroe, Acting High Commissioner of South Africa to Nigeria, had at the 19th Nelson Mandela International Day in Abuja, said that although the bond between both countries was being strained by xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa, concerted efforts were being made to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.
Moroe said: “It is important that we have to share the story, the narrative of the history between the two countries for posterity. It will help our youths in terms of cultural tolerance and understanding for the future of Nigeria and South Africa.
“It is important that we preach this narrative of the long-standing cordial relations and history between Nigeria and South Africa, which is not shaken and not about to be shaken.”
Similarly, Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Alhaji Rashid Bawa, who spoke at the 62nd Independence Anniversary ceremony of Ghana held in Abuja, described the relationship between his country and Nigeria as a “phenomenal development.”
According to him, although Ghana attained independence on March 6, 1957 before Nigeria, there has been a significant growth between Ghana-Nigeria bilateral relations in the past three years, with both countries focused on their determination to increase trade, investment, and political exchanges to enhance peace and prosperity.
“Intermittently, wrong impression derived from misinformation threatens inter-personal relations between citizens of our countries, but Ghana wishes to strongly affirm its commitment to ensuring improved relations between our countries and our citizens,” Bawa said.
Similarly, Mrs. Toure Maman, Ambassador of Cote d’Ivoire to Nigeria, at the 59th independence anniversary celebration of the country in Abuja, called for deeper economic cooperation with Nigeria toward improving mutual trade.
Maman said: “The economic upturn will not have been possible without cooperation with Nigeria.
“Indeed, Cote d’Ivoire and Nigeria maintain excellent ties of friendship and cooperation, since the beginning of diplomatic relations in 1961.
“Our bilateral relation has deepened in recent years by the will of President Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire and President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria.”
Mrs. Paulette Yekpe, the Benin Republic Ambassador to Nigeria, who spoke on the sidelines of activities marking the 58th Independence anniversary of the country in Abuja, said tha Nigeria and Benin had always worked together to beef up border security.
Meanwhile, Rwandan envoy to Nigeria, Ambassador Stanislas Kamanzi at the commemoration ceremony of the 25th anniversary of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi, which began in 1990 in Rwanda, commended the existing bilateral relations between his country and Nigeria.
He promised to improve on the ties to achieve meaningful growth for his country.
Given the important leadership role Nigeria has been playing in the continent, it is no wonder that President Buhari would be paying a state visit to South Africa with a view to meeting with the country’s leaders Cyril Ramaphosa, the country’s business community, as well as representatives of the Nigerian community.
λAbang is a writer with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
