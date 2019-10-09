Editorial
The return of Police Affairs Ministry
T
he return of the Police Affairs Ministry, after about five years of its suspension in the face of precarious security situation in the country, must translate to improved internal security and redress the fears of Nigerians and foreign residents alike that the nation does not take security of lives and property with levity.
Coming years after the ministry was merged with that of the Interior in 2015 in an action informed by President Muhammadu Buhari’s preference for a lean cabinet, Nigerians must reap the benefits of its re-introduction to tackle burgeoning security issues in the country, exacerbated by pervasive unemployment, kidnapping, crass criminality and sundry internal security issues.
Daily, road transportation, especially via the Lagos-Benin Expressway, Ibadan-Akure Road, Akure-Abuja Road, Abuja-Kaduna and several others in the South-East and North-West has become a nightmare. Travelling on such roads has become very perilous as vehicles come under attacks from kidnappers or robbers forcing motorists to a standstill while victims await intervention of security agencies. The nation’s food security is also threatened as millions of farmers are either in internally displaced persons’ camps and in other areas find it extremely difficult to ply their trade as criminally-minded herdsmen ravage their farmlands.
Also, the recent report by the police that over 4,700 people have been mauled in various parts of the country in the past six months gives the impression that the nation is in a state of war. The fact is that as long as the current level of insecurity remains, foreign direct investment (FDI) will be scanty even as the competence of the security agencies in the country comes under serious question.
By way of hindsight, the Police Affairs Ministry was created by the then President Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999 with Major General David Jemibewon (rtd) as pioneer minister. He was succeeded by Stephen Akiga, while the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua named Dr. Yakubu Lame for the position in 2007. Dr. Goodluck Jonathan retained the ministry, appointing Adamu Waziri for the position in 2010, while Navy Captain Caleb Olubolade (rtd) was the last to hold the position till 2015 when Jonathan lost the election.
While the re-introduction of the ministry by President Buhari at this period was informed by the need to properly address security of lives and property, with proactive intelligence gathering to nip crimes in the bud before they escalate the concomitant lessons of history calls for caution. It is on record that the existence of this ministry prior to 2015 did not automatically translate to reduction in criminality, as scores of Nigerians, including the then Justice Minister, Chief Bola Ige (SAN), Chief Sunday Afolabi and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Deputy National Chairman, Chief Aminasori Dikibo and many others were either felled by bullets or died in mysterious circumstances, even as the police failed to successfully investigate and prosecute their killers.
Another issue of interest is that unlike the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Police Service Commission (PSC), which were created by the Nigerian Constitution pursuant to Section 214 and Part 1 of the third Schedule respectively, the legality of the police affairs ministry has come under debate over time, as some consider it duplicitous, without prejudice to the president’s executive power to make all executive appointments.
Indeed, the absence of a clear legal framework for the Police Affairs Ministry, other than the collection and management of police budget in the face of the attendant bureaucratic bottlenecks on the activities of the police formed the basis for the recommendation of the Civil Society Panel on Police Reforms for the scraping of the ministry in 2012, because it merely constituted job for the boys.
To further drive home the fears, it has been observed that through the years, inadequate articulation of the mission of the Nigeria Police Force, insufficient legal framework, non-specification of functions, improper performance appraisal mechanism, duplication of police duties by other agencies, and, recently, the existence of such organisations and the peace corps, weak oversight and corruption have continued to be the Force’s albatross.
Equally ridiculous is the current legal lacuna over the duties of the Nigeria Police Force as against that of the Police Service Commission over whose constitutional responsibility it is to handle police recruitment, a development that informed the current recourse to the law court for interpretations of the affected section of the constitution.
In the face of all these task before government and the new Police Affairs Minister, Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi, we call for proper articulation of the constitutional duties of NPF, overhaul of operational structures, re-organisation of its duties, procurement of modern equipment and ensuring that its leadership are well-grounded on contemporary policing strategies to facilitate their work. Adequate attention must also be paid to stronger local intelligence and networking with other security agencies locally and internally to decimate the criminal elements in the country.
Editorial
Nigeria’s poor run in Doha and the Olympic Games
The just concluded World Athletics Championship which took place between September 27 and October 6 in Doha, Qatar, has shown the deficiency in the country’s athletes and the Nigeria Athletic Federation.
For an event coming up just few months to the Olympic Games slated for Tokyo, Japan next year, there were expectations that Team Nigeria will demonstrate what to expect at the Olympics in Tokyo.
We make bold to say that the performances in Doha was enough to conclude that the country so far has no plans for the big games.
It was a huge surprise that Nigeria did not make the expected impact especially in sprints which is the country’s strongest area. It all started with the mix-up between the Athletic Federation of Nigeria and two prominent athletes-Divine Oduduru and Blessing Okagbare. The athletes were registered for the 100m event without consent and they were marked absent. The IAAF subsequently suspended them from the competition in accordance with the rules because they did not pull out of the race. Somehow, Nigeria’s protest was upheld and the athletes were recalled. This is the only major reason Nigeria was in the news in Doha as Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivore, Ethiopia and Kenya represented Africa well. The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, recalled the AFN Technical Director because of his lapses but it was clear that there were many other concerns. More heads should roll in the AFN. The athletes did not present themselves as good examples. Oduduru has recorded one of the best times in the 100m this year and all eyes were on him to do well in Doha but why he chose not to compete is a surprise. The 200m he concentrated on, he barely managed to be in the semis as one of the best losers and did not make the final. Okagbare also crashed out in the 1st round of the 200m after crossing the lane in a race she finished 4th among unknown athletes.
As if the individual flops were not enough, the relay which is one of the strong areas of the country was also a disappointment. We recall that in the past, Nigerian sprinters compete in the final of the 100m, 200m, 400m and also the 4x100m and the 4x400m relays in both the male and female cadre. Innocent Egbunike was amazing in the 400m events. Apart from ruling Africa for many years, he was a sure bet for the final in major global events like the World Championships and the Olympic Games. Top sprinters like Chidi Imoh, Olapade Adeniken, Davidson and Osmond Ezinwa, Olusoji Fasuba, Antony Emedolu, Francis Obikwelu just to mention a few, qualify for final of sprint events while some won medals. Mary Onyali, Fatima Yusuf, Bisi Afolabi Falilat Ogunkoya were impressive in their respective disciplines. Onyali and Ogunkoya have individual Olympic medals.
The reverse has been the case over the years and this further manifested at the just concluded event in Doha.
No doubt, the commitment level of these athletes is so poor and the ministry must work seriously on this as the Olympic Games approaches. We recall the mixed relay introduced in the competition and it was interesting to see the two male and two female athletes of USA winning with superior strategy. It is important to also reflect that some Nigerian-born athletes represented Bahrain and other countries due to poor motivation and organisation in Nigeria.
We want to emphasize that the poor showing at the World Championship is enough to say that the country is not ready for athletics in Tokyo. Okagbare won two medals in 2013 and since then the county is yet to mount the podium. There is need to regain the lost glory of the country in athletics. Oduduru is a young athlete with prospects, same goes for Ese Brume and Tobi Amusan. These athletes should be well-monitored, motivated and encouraged to get the best results for Nigeria.
Deliberate efforts must be made to get the country’s athletes on the right track as the Tokyo Games draw near if not, the poor run at big stage will linger on. There are potential ‘podium athletes’ in the country but they need to be motivated and be psychologically primed for the big stage.
We frown at situations whereby our athletes take part in multiple events, perform well and when it mattered most, they fumble at the big stage. There should be a way of bringing in the personal coaches of these national team athletes to boost their medal winning chances.
The sports minister has vowed to draw both long and short term programmes for the athletes. We expect a good plan for the athletes to excel in Tokyo while there must be plans to bring in younger ones good enough to represent the country in the next one decade.
Nigeria is blessed with numerous talents across all sports but the template to expose them and take them to the next level is not there. That should happen under the new minister.
Editorial
Reforming Nigeria’s judiciary
H
ardly has there been any Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) without an agenda for the judiciary. Recently, the CJN, Tanko Muhammad, stated that judicial reforms, which rested solely on the executive and the legislative arms of the government, must be addressed if the third arm of government must recover its lost glory.
While noting that the judiciary would be effective without undue subordination or favour, Justice Muhammad expressed concerns over lack of facilities and structures to serve new appointees.
The Chief Justice noted that it has become more vital to address dearth of facilities, structures and other challenges bedevilling the judiciary as more justices are appointed.
Topmost in his agenda for judiciary are solutions to technicalities in the administration of justice, delays in the trial of accused persons, the interpretation of laws passed by the National Assembly, financial independence of the judiciary, appointment of Supreme Court justices and the perceived existence of corruption in the judiciary.
The CJN also reiterated his commitment to achieving this planned agenda when he told a gathering of lawyers at the recently held Nigerian Bar Association’s Annual General Conference in Lagos that he would carry out series of reforms that would extricate the judiciary from executive wreckage.
“I am optimistic that the judiciary will soon be financially independent. I will also work towards achieving holistic independence for the judiciary in terms of everything,” he said.
Expectedly, Justice Mohammad’s predecessors have, at different times, initiated reforms aimed at repositioning the judiciary, especially making it the hope of the common man and not for the highest bidder as being portrayed in the last 20 years of Nigeria’s democracy.
Within these years, the third arm of government apparently lost its steam of adjudicating or churning out justice without fear or favour as it was traditionally known for.
Judges, who were to be above board, like Ceasar’s wife, were hounded relentlessly following allegations of bribery and corruption against some judges by the Federal Government, which had, over the years, brought the judiciary into disrepute.
Without doubt, the nation’s judiciary needs consolidation of various reforms by successive Chief Justices of Nigeria to enable it stand the test of time and not the old approaches in a new form that would be jettisoned after the tenure of the incumbent.
This is the time to consolidate reforms already put in place by Justice Muhammad’s successors and redeem the image of the judiciary if we must have confidence in the administration of justice system rather than new ones that would also be abandoned after the chief justice’s tenure.
However, it is essential to state that some reforms introduced by the immediate past CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, to tackle corruption in the judiciary should be pursued as some of them, including committee set up to monitor judges and corruption cases, be made one of the cardinal points of Justice Muhammad’s reforms.
The former chief justice, in the twilight of his tenure, inaugurated Anti-Corruption Cases Trial Monitoring Committee as part of judicial reforms to ensure that the judiciary would dispense justice promptly on corruption cases in compliance with the letters and spirit of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015.
Judges handling such cases were mandated to compile data containing all relevant information on the cases and present them to the committee.
The committee, which was active during Onnoghen’s tenure, ensured that heads of courts must go against prosecution and defence counsel who indulged in the unethical practices of delaying and stalling criminal trials.
We understand Chief Justice Muhammad’s concern on plans to initiate fresh reforms, but we note with concern that this would not be in tandem with the spirit of continuity and various reforms already introduced by successive chief justices, particularly the anti-corruption committee.
So, jettisoning the on-going reforms would be counter-productive.
Justice Muhammad must strengthen the judiciary by leveraging on the various existing optimistic plans to rid the judiciary of bribery and corruption and restore confidence in the administration of justice system in the country.
We believe that to introduce new reforms at the moment when those in place had not rally been fully implemented would not portray the justice system in good light.
An ineffectual anti-corruption committee cannot tackle the issue of delayed justice in criminal matters often orchestrated by legal practitioners.
We also observe that corruption begins with appointment of judges. This must be the central focus of the CJN by ensuring that the judiciary’s highest organ, the National Judicial Council (NJC), live up to its constitutional responsibility.
The challenge of bribery and corruption on the Bench, which has assumed an alarming proportion, must be completely eradicated, using various mechanisms already initiated. This would empower the NJC to wield the big stick on erring members of the Bar and the Bench.
This is the way it should be. Justice Muhammad must see to the eradication of corruption on the Bench by giving teeth to various reforms introduced by his predecessors aimed at restoring the lost glory of the judiciary rather than introducing new ones.
The consolidations of these reforms, we believe, will, no doubt, bring back the good old days of traditional and constitutional judiciary.
Editorial
Time to resolve minimum wage issue
When on April 18 this year, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the new National Minimum Wage bill into law, many Nigerians had thought that a new lease of life had come for workers in the country. It is five months now that the bill was signed into law but workers are still waiting for its implementation.
The bill was passed by the National Assembly on March 18 and transmitted to the president on April 2. Since then, the whole country has waited for the implementation to take off, all to no avail. The inability of the government to implement the new wage structure emanates from disagreement with workers on the mode of implementation, the percentage increase for different classes of workers across the federation. It is instructive that some states across the country, such as Kano, Kaduna, Anambra, Lagos, among others, have consented to paying the new wage, while others are still looking at their finances to know whether they will pay or not.
But the signing of the bill into law in April made it mandatory for all tiers of public and private sectors of the economy to implement it. But last week, something strange happened. At a time Nigerians and the whole world thought that the issue of minimum wage has been rested, it emerged that negotiation between the government and workers on the matter had broken down.
This came to the fore when the organised labour, under the auspices of Trade Union Side (TUS) of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC), said that it would not serve any fresh notice before embarking on strike over the new national minimum wage.
TUS Acting Chairman, Comrade Anchaver Simon, said it had become imperative to alert the general public that all efforts by the trade unions to persuade the government to implement the new wage had proved abortive. He said that the members of the group at the Federal and 36 States Public Services would down tools without further notice. The dispute now is about the consequential adjustment of the new wage to accommodate all categories of workers.
“The Consequential Adjustment Committee two weeks ago agreed that the proposal of the TUS that salary of officers on grade levels 07-14 should be increased by 29 per cent and those of officers on grade levels 15-17 by 24 per cent vis-a-vis that of government side of 10 per cent for officers on Grade levels 07-14, 5.5 per cent for those on Grade Level 15-17… but when the meeting reconvened on Monday 16th September the government officials brought a fresh proposal of 11 per cent pay rise for officers on Grade Levels 07-14 instead of its earlier position of 10 per cent and 6.5 per cent for those on grade levels 15-17 instead of the former 5.5 per cent.”
By that, TUS asserted that the government was not serious about paying workers a new National Minimum Wage and adequate consequential adjustment, but preferred taking the trade unions for a ride.
The union, which said that the Trade Union Congress of Nigerian (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had been briefed on the breakdown of negotiation, pleaded with Nigerians to beg the government to implement the minimum wage with the consequential adjustment arising from it. We recall that when Buhari signed the bill into law in April, his then aide on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Ita Enang stated that the implementation of the new law starts immediately.
Buhari had late last year, while receiving the report of the Tripartite Committee on the Review of National Minimum Wage from the committee’s chairman, Ama Pepple, expressed his commitment to ensuring the implementation of the new Wage structure. We are worried that five months after the signing of the law and six months after the passing of the executive bill by the National Assembly, the country is still being threatened by an industrial action by workers over an issue many thought had been concluded. We find it hard to believe that the welfare of Nigerian workers is being toyed with by back and forth movements from the government. For a government that is much committed to the fight against corruption, payment of workers a reasonable wage should be a priority.
That is one way of discouraging corruption from the roots. We do not believe that the N30,000 minimum wage is even enough to take workers home. But since it has been agreed that that is what the government can honestly pay, we believe that all obstacles to its full implementation should be removed with dispatch. We are aware that the economy has not been favourable to the Nigerian workers for decades now. With the planned increase of the Value Added Tax from 5 per cent to 7.5 per cent, it only means more pressure on the workers. We also know that the National Assembly members and the executive are not paid based on minimum wage. It is the same for governments at the state and local government levels. We do not therefore see why the issue has not been resolved by now.
It is important that the government takes the matter seriously and give it the urgent dispatch it deserves to avert an unnecessary strike action over a simple matter.
Editorial
NFF, LMC must embrace best practices abroad
The best yardstick to measure the standard of football in any country is the domestic league. No matter how good the national teams perform, the country’s league remains crucial to judge the standard of the game. League requires so much planning over a period of time to get things right in all aspects. There should be a good template for the operations of the league and it is expected that the officials should be focused in the running of the affairs of the league.
After the continental exploits of Enyimba of Aba in 2003 and 2004, so much was expected from the league but rather than improvement, the country’s clubs have been performing poorly in Africa. This term, continental football competitions are still in early stages and already, two representatives – Kano Pillars and Niger Tornadoes of Minna – have crashed out of CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively. Pillars lost 4-3 on aggregates to Asante Kotoko of Ghana. Pillars won 3-2 in Nigeria and lost 2-0 in Ghana.
Niger Tornadoes, however, lost 2-1 in Nigeria to Santoba and so the impressive 3-3 draw recorded away was not enough to earn them qualification ticket.
Also competing in the CAF Champions League, Enyimba drew 0-0 at home against Al Hilal of Sudan in their last game. The return leg slated for this week is dicey and so Enyimba must score and avoid a defeat to scale through. A score draw could be good enough while a win will be perfect. This won’t be easy in an away fixture.
Also last week, AS Pelican of Gabon defeated Rangers 2-1 and will be coming to Nigeria this Sunday for second leg. It is another tough call because the Gabonese must not score in Nigeria and Rangers will have to score at least three goals to be comfortable. A 1-0 victory can be enough but is very dicey.
As if these were not enough, the country’s CHAN team seeking a place in the home-based players’ Africa Nations Cup lost 4-1 to Togo last Sunday. This is too embarrassing. Any assemblage of players from the league should not be disgraced like that from any part of Africa and to make matters worse, it was Togo. The second leg result is not the issue but how the team conceded four goals with three coming in the last 15 minutes. It is bad enough that the country is yet to win the tournament but the 4-1 defeat was a huge blow.
How did our football degenerate to this level? We make bold to say the lack of planning in the entire system is a major bane. It is important to further evaluate the operations of the League Management Company (LMC). We were told the country’s league is now fashioned after that of England, the Premier League. That was the excuse given for the abridged league staged last season but somehow the EPL has started since August 10 and the Nigeria Football Professional League (NFPL) is yet to start. There is no way the inactivity will not affect the performances of the players.
Sad enough, there is no official reason for the delay and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has also been quiet. It is a shame that the country’s administrators fail to realise that there are decisions and actions that affect the others especially the actors who are working hard to make their career better. Obviously, we cannot compare a friendly match with a competitive one and so the players competing at club and national team levels are not match fit. The delay in league kick off could be due to financial reasons since there is no sponsor for the league. We, however, believe if sponsors see improvement in the general operations of the league, they will embrace it. The problem of putting the league on television should be resolved no matter the amount this will cost because that could also facilitate sponsorship. Most of the pitches approved by the LMC are not good enough. This also affects the results the teams are posting at continental level. The welfare of these players are also paramount and not all the clubs are paying well or paying when the time is due. Some of the players are being owed salaries while their working conditions are so poor. We believe these are salient issues the LMC and even the NFF should monitor to ensure we get it right.
The rot in the league informed the poor results of clubs and national team on the continent. Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has refused to invite home-based players to the team because they are idle. It was learnt that the kick-off date for the league was September 22 but that did not happen and there was no statement from the LMC or the NFF. Nobody knows when exactly the league season will start.
We call on the football authorities to bring the league back on television and ensure the domestic season follow the best practices in Europe especially England, which we are told the NPFL is modelled after. The improvement of the league will have a great effect on the standard of the game in the country.
Editorial
Merger, scrapping of redundant parastatals
Last week, the upper chamber of the National Assembly dropped a hint that it would soon consider pruning the number of Federal Government agencies, councils and commissions.
The Senate disclosed that the proposal was meant to cut down on the number of parastatals drawing funds from the Federation Account through the annual budget.
Under the plan, the operations of parastatals numbering over 500 are to be reviewed to determine the relevance of each institution to governance and the economy. At the end of the assessment, it is expected that some might be merged where they perform overlapping functions or scrapped where they are no longer relevant to the governance system and have become drain pipes on the public treasury. These lofty intentions were espoused as the legislators considered a report on the Legislative Agenda of the Ninth Assembly.
As they rightly observed many government-owned parastatals established over the last five decades have become mere shadows of themselves having lost relevance and sense of direction. However, year in, year out, they have retained their bureaucratic structures with the Directors- General and all other personnel drawing salaries and allowances for doing virtually nothing and adding no value to the national economy.
We must point out that this proposal flowing from the Red Chamber is not entirely a new idea but one that had been mooted by previous administrations which were desirous of cutting down the cost of governance and rechanneling scarce resource to the real and critical sectors of the economy.
It is this overbloated bureaucracy that has forced the Federal Government not just into deficit budgeting, but maintaining a prodigal balance sheet. For many decades, the Federal Government has continued to allocate 70% of its budget to recurrent expenditure and 30% to capital projects and infrastructure development.
It was this situation that compelled the Federal Government to set up special panels on the issue at different times. The Allison Ayida Committee Report (1995) and the Ahmed Joda Committee Report (1999) were some of the attempts at reviewing the structure and content of the public service in Nigeria.
They made far-reaching recommendations on how to prune down the bureaucracy but the situation remained the same due to the hiccups in the implementation of the recommendations of those reports.
President Goodluck Jonathan had to set up a Presidential Committee on Reform of Government Agencies, headed by a former Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mr. Steve Oronsaye, to tackle the same challenge.
In an 800-page report submitted by the Oronsaye Panel, it was observed that there were 541 government parastatals, commissions and agencies (statutory and non-statutory) in Nigeria and the average cost of governance in the country is believed to rank among the highest in the world.
It, therefore, recommended the reduction of statutory agencies of government from 263 to 161. As a corollary, the committee proposed the removal of all professional bodies and councils from the national budget in order to reduce the high cost of governance. It also recommended that the budgetary system should be linked to deliverables and output.
Unfortunately, some previous attempts to restructure the public service and cut cost of governance were frustrated by government officials including members of the National Assembly.
The heads of these agencies know too well that these institutions were established by laws and cannot be pulled down by fiat. It will take another law passed by the National Assembly and assented to by the President for these changes to occur.
Therefore, as soon as they get wind of the move to merge or scrap their agencies, they quickly run to their representatives in the parliament to seek protection. They practically lobby the lawmakers to frustrate the proposed changes on the excuse that thousands of people will be thrown into the already saturated labour market if the reforms were carried out.
It is ironical that often times when the executive arm of the government made plans to reduce the cost of governance, the National Assembly continued to enact laws creating new agencies.
We urge the 9th Senate to come clean this time and avoid a situation where they hunt with the hounds and run with the hares.
It is noteworthy that this parliament has consistently declared its readiness to work with the executive arm of the government and this is a perfect time for that synergy. Above all, the lawmakers must be prepared to make sacrifices by subduing all primordial sentiments, ethno-religious, regional and political interests on this issue. Organised labour which often joins the fray supposedly to protect jobs must know that bureaucracies that add no value to the economy are like stagnant waters that can only breed mosquitoes. The economic boom which organised labour dreams of would only be realised when scarce resources are invested in productive sectors that could re-ignite industrialisation in Nigeria.
We might not even need to waste time on conducting another long assessment of these agencies because much of this had been done by the panels set up by previous administrations. Let the Senate assemble these vital documents and assign the job of synthesizing them to a special ad hoc committee to come up with actionable plans backed by relevant bills for the mergers and winding down of these parastatals of questionable status and relevance. The time for action starts now.
Editorial
The land border impasse
W
hen everyone thought the end was near, the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), dashed the hope of many Nigerians last week when he reemphasised that opening Nigerian borders soon would not be possible.
This is despite the obvious pains the closure had cost Nigerians, especially business owners, who ply their trade using land borders. The main reason he gave while chatting with a group of freight forwarders bordered on the wave of smuggling and insecurity in the country.
The decision of government is in the right direction as it is long overdue. Considering frequent reports in the past of those claiming to be businessmen and women using the ‘freeway’ to smuggle arms and ammunition, rice, as well as hard drugs into the country, the import of the recent security upscaling is nothing but positive.
While it remains a good decision, it is, however, disturbing that such sensitive and strategic steps are always taken without taking genuine stakeholders into confidence.
As usual, the Federal Government triggered panic across the country, and even beyond with the way it suddenly ordered tighter security measures across all the land borders.
The initial impression that it was an outright closure was immediately dispelled by the Nigeria Customs Service (NSC). This on its own is commendable considering the economic importance of some of the borders, even though they have also been used by criminal elements a number of times to intensify their underworld engagements.
Although there are borders in every part of the country, the Nigeria–Benin Republic border at Seme is about the busiest and most popular arena for legitimate and non-legitimate business transactions in and out of both countries.
The closest to this is the neighbouring Idiroko border, which also connects to Benin Republic from the Ogun State axis.
As important as the borders are to both countries, it is, however, on record that while Nigeria can hold its breath and survive for long with the restrictions, the same cannot be said of Benin, whose over 60 per cent of revenue generation depend mostly on activities around the border, until may be recently when the Federal Government of Nigeria trimmed it by banning importation of vehicles and rice through land borders.
For record purpose, this is not the first time the Nigerian government would be closing some of its borders. It had done so in the past the moment it was perceived that criminals were taking advantage of the free movement to perpetrate crime.
Nigeria is bordered to the North by the Republics of Niger and Chad. It shares borders to the West with the Republic of Benin, while the Republic of Cameroon shares the eastern borders right down to the shores of the Atlantic Ocean which forms the southern limits of Nigerian territory. The about 800km of coastline confers on the country the potentials of a maritime power.
Ironically, while attention is usually given more to the South-West end of the channel, past reports had revealed that more criminal elements actually move freely into the country from land borders around the northern part of the country.
Today, the build-up of insecurity in the northern part of the country has been largely made possible by the near free passage enjoyed by citizens of countries like Niger and Chad Republics.
As important as it is to stem the rising tide of banditry by beefing up security at the borders, government’s failure in terms of engagement with stakeholders and genuine investors using the routes became evident just last week when it was reported that over 500 trucks laden with perishable items are currently held down at the border waiting for clearance that may not come soon.
Another faulty step to the situation is that of young Nigerians currently schooling in neighbouring countries. It was something sad not too long ago as they had to bribe and still go through bush paths before they could access their way into Benin Republic.
This again made it convincing that the Federal Government never took some other important routines into consideration while taking the decision.
Unfortunately, and very disheartening as well is that our own end of security personnel positioned there are already becoming overzealous to the extent that Nigerians who were in Benin Republic before the restriction said they were subjected to all manner of humiliation either before being allowed to cross or were not allowed at all.
The situation also reflects some elements of surprise in the sense that the restriction order or security beef up as the case may be came just a few months after President Muhammadu Buhari and his Beninoise counterpart, Patrice Talon, unveiled a state-of-the-art complex built by both countries to ensure close monitoring of movements in and out of both countries.
The question here is if the multimillion naira complex is not enough to guarantee the decorum and security needed around there, so why invest so much only to turn around to make life difficult for all.
Why we appreciate government resolve to put an end to widespread insecurity across the country, we, however, believe certain measures could be taken without necessarily disrupting a whole system like what has been done to genuine investors in and around some of these border locations.
We also advise that the Federal Government, by now, should invest in high tech equipment to monitor the border instead of relying on manual policing by security agents.
Editorial
Niger, others should be prom
Nigeria marks her Independence today. Exactly 59 years ago, the country became a sovereign nation from the colonial masters, Britain, in 1960. Since then, the country has passed through a civil war, multiple military coups and political, economic and social challenges that shook the very foundation of the nation. But the good news is that Nigeria, despite numerous challenges, has soldiered on as one country.
But beyond the unity, are there other things the country is celebrating today? The answer ultimately varies. For one, many would argue that the unity itself is a major milestone, considering that the country is a fusion of cultures, people and groups with diverse backgrounds, whose only affinity is the name Nigeria, which came into being with the amalgamation of the Northern and Southern Protectorates as far back as 1914.
Such persons would argue that the country has managed to keep itself together, despite the pessimism from even the colonial masters and other world powers that the country would not last as one entity.
The prediction of the country’s imminent break-up in 2015 by the American government is one of such points to hold for them. The civil war, the June 12, 1993 annulment and the subsequent crises that followed it, the upheavals in the Niger Delta and the security challenges in the North-East for more than 10 years now, are strong points to argue that the unity the country enjoys today is an achievement.
They would also argue that several countries across the world, the latest being Sudan and South Sudan have broken up with less troubles. But for a country that gained independence 59 years ago, can we honestly say that Nigeria has done well, compared with her peers, such as Ghana (1957), Algeria (1962) Cameroon (1960), Cote D’Ivoire (1960), Gabon (1960) and Cyprus (1960) among others? With its size, natural endowments and potentials, it is very obvious that Nigeria has just been staggering like a weak giant without much achievement as expected of it.
For sure, the country has suffered interruptions in its leadership as evidenced in the multiple military coups, political instability and several economic woes. But it is in doubt, if the country has had any inspiring leadership that could have changed its fortunes for the better. One thing is certain: visionary leadership is key in governance. It defines the direction and progress of the nation.
But for the 59 years that Nigeria had been independent, it has enjoyed civilian rule from 1960 to 1966, 1979 to 1983 and from 1999 to date. All the other 30 years were occupied by the military.
But we can safely say that in-between such periods, there had been no time that Nigeria could be said to have fulfilled the potentials seen by other world powers when the country gained independence in 1960.
Rather, the country has witnessed a retrogression in both its economic and political life. From a diverse economy in 1960, which had agricultural produce such as cocoa, palm oil, coffee, groundnut and similar items, the country has over the years become known for its mono-economy, relying largely on the export of oil for its survival.
Several efforts by successive governments to diversify the economy have come to nothing, with the country’s fortune swinging around the prices of crude oil in the international market. The same could be said of the political front.
From a country where the regions were developing competitively at their pace, using their resources in the 60s, the country is now stagnated with the monthly allocation which comes from Abuja, where the eyes of the various state governors are fixed every month. Innovation and critical thinking have taken flight in states, with the monthly allocation from Abuja being the only major source for most states.
By the same token, the unity, the zeal and sense of purpose with which the forefathers, such as Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obafemi Awolowo, Sir Ahmadu Bello, Tony Enahoro, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Festus Okotie-Eboh and the likes fought and got the independence seem to have vanished. Rather, the country is now a hotbed of mutual suspicion among the components coupled with nepotism, imbalanced opportunities, and ethnic and religious intolerance.
The lines of the country’s first national anthem that said “though tribes and tongues may differ, in brotherhood we stand”, seem a memory that is now in the distant past.
Currently, it is about each group to itself, without any deliberate plan for the oneness of the country beyond the indivisibility that is mouthed every day. What of industries that were built after the independence? Where are they now? Where are the steel rolling mills, cement factories, textile companies and all others that made the country a hope for Africa? They are all gone now, leaving space for churches, mosques, event centres and all other things.
The same could be said of our national monuments, such as the national stadiums, National Theatre, Tafawa Balewa Square, among others. They have all gone down in dilapidation. We believe that much as Nigeria’s unity is something to celebrate, the country by now should be celebrating more than unity. We believe that the story of Nigeria is that of a country betrayed by its leaders.
It is a story of failure, crass failure of leadership, greed, discontent, suspicion and unfilled potentials. Nothing illustrates this failure than a country of almost 200 million people celebrating the attainment of 8,000 megawatts of electricity.
We are of the view that time has come for the country to look seriously beyond unity and focus on the development of its various component parts for the good of all. Time has come for the country to redraw its development strategy and lift itself higher up the shelf where it belongs. Otherwise, we make bold to state that we have nothing to celebrate
Editorial
NECO fees: Niger, others should be prompt or hands-off
It is no longer news that Niger State government owes the National Examination Council (NECO) a whooping N470 million, thereby denying many students from the state the opportunity to attend this year’s post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (Post-UTME) screening.
The said debt is the registration fees for students in the state’s public secondary schools for the 2019 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE). It, however, led to the non-release of the results of over 30,000 students.
The consequence of the state government’s negligence and inability to offset the debt is grievous as the students have been deprived the opportunity of seeking admission this year. We note that it is part of the responsibility of the state government to provide unfettered access to education for all children, no matter their parents’ socio-economic background, religious or political affiliations.
But where such obligation is lacking or seemed to have been lacking, it is suggestive that such government, either at federal or state level, is grossly irresponsive to the needs and aspirations of the people.
We make bold to say that no matter the Niger State government’s explanation for its inability to perform this obligation to the over 30,000 students and the attendant non-release of the state’s results by the examination body, it would definitely sneer the government. Good enough, the state government, through the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Abubakar Aliyu, had admitted that the state truly owed the examination body N470 million.
Suffice it to say, however, that despite the fact that government voluntarily assumed the responsibility of paying the registration fees for WAEC and NECO for students in the state’s public secondary schools, this is not enough to hold the students to unnecessary ransom, having realised that progress in the students’ education depends largely on their SSCE results. The permanent secretary, in admitting the debt on behalf of government, said: “For us as a government, we do not have money to release at once, but as a responsive government, we have a clear picture of what we want to do.
Once we get money, we will give them. Within the availability of resources, we have given what we have and we will continue to give them what we have until we clear the accumulated debts.” We plead with the examination bodies to consider the future of these innocent students and that with the N200 million said to have already been remitted by Niger State government to NECO as part payment, with a promise to pay in instalments whenever it could muster funds, the examination organization should ponder on releasing the results. Sadly, Niger is not the only state in this mess.
In Kano, for instance, the state government has tried to reach an agreement with the Governing Boards of WAEC and NECO to release the withheld results of students of its public schools. In fact, the Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Education, Malam Danlami Garba, appealed to parents and students to exercise patience as effort was on-going to get the results released.
It is expected that the affected state governments would have realised that non-release of the students’ results would deprive them the opportunity to undertake the post-UTME for 2019 admission and, therefore, should have prioritised the children’s education needs in their scheme of finances.
While, in the first instance, Niger State government should be hailed for its bold steps to foot the bills of WAEC and NECO registration fees for students in the state public schools, it is equally important to remind the Governor Abubakar Bello-led administration of the need to take it seriously.
Since such commitment was not forced on government, adequate provision should have been made to capture the payment in the state’s appropriation bill, rather than exposing the state to public ridicule. If the government realised that it has no capacity to foot the bill, we opine that the idea should be jettisoned while parents should be allowed to pay their children’s SSCE fees rather than assuming the ‘big brother’ role, which obviously it has no capacity and wherewithal to effectively play.
It is unimaginable that state governments that spend so much resources on sponsoring pilgrims to holy lands yearly lacks the political will to pay for the education of their students, leading to the withholding of students’ results.
We note with concern that what these states lack is the right attitude to set their priorities right in governance. Since it is not a compulsory obligation, Niger State, ditto for others in this messy state, should, as a matter of public service, either choose to pay the examination bodies, or be bold enough to hands off such commitment for lack of capacity. It will be incongruous for any government to take step that will jeopardise the future of students in any guise.
Editorial
Addressing Nigeria’s unemployment challenge
In the twilights of his first tenure as Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, confirmed the looming threat about the country’s gradual slide into a higher realm of unemployment. The pronouncement coming from an insider within government circle speaks much about the reality on ground, a reality that other government officials would always want to deny or parry.
Ngige’s outcry is not too far from the series of reports that had been churned out by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on the growing unemployment figure despite Federal Government’s claim to providing conducive environment for investment to thrive. According to Ngige, the country’s unemployment rate could reach 33.5 per cent by 2020 from the current rate of 23.1 per cent.
The threat is becoming alarming for the fact that in a dispensation where N18,000 (now N30,000) was the minimum wage the country had to contend with a rate as high as 23 per cent coupled with underemployment of 16.6 per cent as reported by the NBS. Prior to the current alarm, the NBS had stated that the number of persons in the labour market increased from 85.1 million in the third quarter of 2017 to 90.5 mil-lion in the third quarter of 2018. The total number of people classified as unemployed increased from 17.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 to 20.9 million in the third quarter of 2018. Out of this 20.9 million person classified as unemployed as of the third quarter of 2018, the bureau said 11.1 million did under 20 hours a week to be officially classified as employed while 9.7 million did absolutely nothing.
The economically active or working-age population (15 – 64 years of age) increased from 111.1 million in Q3, 2017 to 115.5 million in Q3, 2018. The number of persons in the labour force (i.e. people who are able and willing to work) increased from 75.94 mil-lion in Q3 2015 to 80.66 million in Q3 2016 to 85.1 million in Q3, 2017 to 90.5 million in Q3, 2018.
From the data, it is obvious that the scale of increase has been steady without any decline. As issues bordering on the growing trend unfold, it further amplifies the failure of various government social intervention programmes since Nigeria gained independence targeted at reducing joblessness and eradicating poverty. Besides poor implementation of programmes, mismanagement of resources/ allocation has been identified as some of the factors responsible for growing joblessness.
It is an irony that states in the Niger Delta region as at today holds the highest number of un-employed in the country.
The South-South has a total of 16.7 million (second-largest) labour force in the country and the highest unemployment rate of 32 per cent in third quarter of 2018. This represents about 5.38 million unemployed people in the region. Further breakdown of the report shows that Akwa Ibom State recorded the highest unemployment rate of 37.7 per cent, followed by Rivers State with 36.4 per cent.
Even more disheartening is the fact that from 1972 till date, about 14 different programmes to boost employment have been implemented with no noticeable result. They include the National Accelerated Food Production Programme (NAFPP), implemented between 1972 and 1973. There is also the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), with the N-Power agenda, which is ultimately supposed to contribute to the creation of jobs for young Nigerians. Despite being on the agenda since 2017, and embedded in the National Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017-2020, unemployment rate still remains on the increase, indicating high resilience against the intervention efforts.
The Nigerian film industry otherwise known as Nollywood is globally recognised as the third largest film industry in the world after United States’ Hollywood and Indian’s Bollywood. In 2016, it surprisingly contributed about 2.3 per cent, representing N239 billion to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Despite these potentials and the attraction it holds for teeming Nigerian youths, the Federal Government has done nothing other than slowing down the momentum the sector gathered during the previous administration when a whopping $200 million was set aside to encourage stakeholders in the sector.
Even though President Muhammadu Buhari made promises to the Nigerian creative industry during his presidential campaign, not much has been recorded in the area of encouragement for an industry with a very expansive value chain and has been surviving barely on the initiative of the founders and the zeal of youths who ply the trade to eke out a living with no support from government. Priority should be given to the sector. To stem the tide of unemployment, we advise that the Federal Government redirect its priority to working on the nation’s infrastructure especially the power sector to enable more people become self-employed.
Editorial
Cleansing Nigeria’s political system
Recently, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) made known its desire to prune down the number of political parties in the country. As at today, there are 91 political parties, which took part in the 2019 general election. Of the lot, only the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made any substantial showing in the polls. A few other parties also got some seats. But in all, of the 91 political parties not more than six won anything in the 2019 elections.
Thus, INEC is now considering seeking a constitutional amendment for registration and deregistration of political parties. INEC’s concerns now are the ‘dormant and commercial platforms’ with little or no visible structures and presence in the states. According to INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, the present framework for the registration of political parties is inadequate to guarantee the registration of qualitative, membership driven and ideologically propelled political parties. He also stated that some parties were mere platforms for hire and have no visible presence in most states of the federation.
While we sympathise with INEC on the onerous journey of establishing order in the multitude of political parties, we cannot fail to state that the move is in order. We believe that political parties should be ideologically based and have the desire to win elections even at the ward level. Much as we acknowledge that every group is entitled to its views and dreams as enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution, we object to the idea of forming political parties for the purpose of racketeering and endorsement of major political parties during elections. We recall that in the just concluded 2019 elections, most of the 91 political parties were only engaged in the endorsement of the APC and PDP at the national and state levels.
The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) was made up of about 30 political parties, which endorsed the candidacy of the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Some of the other over 70 political parties that fielded candidates for the election did not go beyond having their names on the ballot papers as the election was strictly between President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.
In some states of the federation also, there were more than 60 candidates for the governorship elections, with many not gathering up to 1,000 votes. As INEC pointed out, beyond the briefcase and the names on INEC register, most of the political parties have no structure, presence or activity to show that they are in existence.
We recall that in November 2002, late human rights activist and lawyer, Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN), had won a case at the Supreme Court against INEC, over the non-registration of his political association, the National Conscience Party (NCP).
That set the tone for the entry of all manners of associations into the system as political parties. In a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court voided the guidelines used by INEC in the registration of parties. In a unanimous decision, the court voided 12 of the 13 guidelines used by INEC to register political parties, describing them as unconstitutional. Several years later, INEC under Prof. Attahiru Jega went on to deregister about 28 of such associations registered as political parties, when it felt that the parties were becoming unwieldy, dormant, with many just being portfolio political parties. Incidentally, that move was thwarted at the courts again, following a suit filed by Gani’s NCP and 27 other political parties, against their deregistration by INEC.
Justice Gabriel Kolawole of a Federal High Court in Abuja, in a ruling in 2013, faulted INEC on the deregistration, insisting that the Section 78(7) (i) and (ii) of the Electoral Act, 2010 which it relied on was not in consonance with the Nigerian Constitution.
That portion stated that, “the commission shall have power to de-register political parties on the following grounds: “(i) breach of any of the requirements for registration; and for failure to win a seat in the National or State Assembly election.”
Those two judgements formed the foundation for the latest dilemma facing INEC. But we believe it is time for INEC to work with the National Assembly, the presidency and other stakeholders to correct the errors which the courts spotted previously and ruled against the electoral body. Since they are constitutional issues, we believe that with proper liaisons, INEC should be able to push through the National Assembly, the amendment of the relevant portions of the Constitution to deal with the issue.
While we support multiparty system, we believe very strongly that having over 80 portfolio political parties, who add nothing to electioneering does not represent the ideal. The best election acknowledged worldwide in Nigeria took place on June 12, 1993 with just two political parties. We are of the view that fewer stronger political parties would serve the purpose of the country better.
Trending
-
Politics18 hours ago
Edo: Obaseki dislodges political bumps ahead of 2020
-
Metro and Crime8 hours ago
Police officer allegedly defiles 9-year-old girl, hid her under his bed to deter rescue
-
News18 hours ago
UN appointment: Jonathan’s legacy of peace, speaking for him – Frank
-
Sports12 hours ago
Four rookies included in Brazil squad to face Eagles
-
Metro and Crime19 hours ago
Bad roads: Aba women protest, give Ikpeazu 100 days ultimatum
-
Business18 hours ago
Police receives troop carrier vehicles from FIRS
-
News18 hours ago
Taraba killing: Panel indicts Army, Police, officers
-
News18 hours ago
2020 budget presentation: Buhari blames budget failure on poor revenue