Arts & Entertainments
Tobi Bakre, Funsho Adeolu, Timini, others storm MTV Shuga Season 4 Premiere
Last Friday was a good day for fans of TV drama, MTV Shuga Naija. The premiere of the new fourth season, which was held at the cinema hall of Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX Lekki, as celebrities present had fun at viewing of the first episode of the new show.
Big Brother Naija stars, Tobi Bakare and Sir Dee, Nollywood veteran, Funsho Adeolu, show hosts and actors, Osas Ighodaro and Folu Storms, MTV VJ, Sammy Walsh, Vector tha Viper, DJ Sose, actor and long term Shuga cast member, Timini were some of the top celebrities at the red carpet show of the premiere.
The red carpet show was as good as a mini fashion event, with most of the guys showing up in casual chic outfits, while the ladies took things a notch higher, appearing in everything from dinner gowns to mini dresses and some well combined casual outfits. A brilliant part of the red carpet were the ushers who all appeared in the same uniforms as the students of Molade Memorial High portrayed in the TV Drama Series.
The screening proper, which lasted for about an hour was hosted by Ehiz popularly known as “DadaBoy” and Bukola Oladipupo, who plays Faa on the show. At the end of the screening, all members of the cast got on stage amidst rounds of applause as viewers shared their reactions with the cast.
Executive Director, MTV Staying Alive Foundation, Georgia Arnold shared her excitement on the new season: “The new series of MTV Shuga Naija has so many stories to tell. We will see characters dealing with family planning, contraception, and gender based violence among other issues – all of which are so relevant to our audience. The cast of the series are such an integral part of the work of MTV Shuga – they are not only (brilliant) actors, but actors and ambassadors who work so hard to ensure that our messages are reaching and positively impacting young Nigerians across the country. MTV Shuga embodies our philosophy that storytelling saves lives, and we are very excited to show the world our best MTV Shuga series to date,” Arnold said.
To wrap up what was already a brilliant night, everyone was hosted to an after-party which saw more stars like former Shuga cast members, Jemima Osunde and Emmanuel Ikubese and a host of others.
Arts & Entertainments
Why I didn’t marry an actress, by Olutokun
Amos Olurombi Olutokun is a veteran actor with credits on stage and screen both in English and Yoruba language movies. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, the Oyo State born, thespian shares his experiences on stage and screen, including Village Headmaster. He also talks about family and other issues
You celebrated your 75th birthday this year. Looking back now, how do feel?
I felt bad because when we started acting… let me start from the beginning. There was one man, he is late now, his name is Femi Philips; he was director of Osumare Theatre Group. I was staying at Lagos Island that time, and my house then was very close to Ita Faji, where Femi Philips was living. That was in 1970. So, when they were doing their rehearsal I used to go and watch them, and he used to sing one of Ogunde’s songs. I was moved; I felt the urge to join them, I became very interested. I approached him and told him, and he said that I should start coming for rehearsals. The very song that he sang moved me…. they that song to teach us. Then, I was a fine dancer; I danced very well, with Yemi Remi, Taju Gbadamosi, popularly called Coach, and Segun Remi (aka Karan). We were together then. In 1977, during FESTAC, I moved to the University of Lagos. They said they want to do FESTAC performance, so I was involved. It was Yemi Remi that took me there. I didn’t know anybody there then. So, when we got there, we performed with Segun Ojewuyi and others. It was called the Centre for Cultural Study then, now it is the Department of Creative Arts, University of Lagos. Then, Yemi Remi advised me to apply to be an actor in the Centre. I liked the idea, so, I went for the audition but they did not take me. I went back to Yemi Remi and told him that they did not take me, but he assured me that they would take me. Dr. Bode Osanyin was the man that interviewed me. Luckily for me, I was employed. So, I worked with the University of Lagos for 24 years as an actor. So, all along I was there with some directors, Prof. Akin Euba, now in U.S., Prof. Laz Ekweme, Duro Oni, they were our directors then.
At that time, actors were respected. We were in a travelling theatre company; when we go for performance you enjoy it. That time, we did not attach much importance to making money. Though, we like money, but the joy and passion for performing on stage was the interest. Then, everybody was eager to go on stage or set, but nowadays it is not encouraging, when you tell actors to come 8am, they will be coming 10am. Then we did not joke with time.
When I was at the Creative Arts Department, University of Lagos, we were four of us that always kept to time.
Who are the others?
They are Ayantunji Amao, who played the talking drum, James Adesumole, and Daniel Cresting, who is now in Ghana. We don’t joke with time; we always kept to time. Even when I retired from service in 2002, I still don’t joke with time. I always give myself two hours ahead.
Your first time on stage, how was your experience?
It was a Yoruba play titled ‘Sogidi’ (goddess of water), written by Femi Osumare, he is late now. That time, during opening glee, I was always in front, as a dancer. I was a very good dancer. Being my first time on stage, I did not feel comfortable, though we had rigorous rehearsals, and had been taught the geography of the stage. Though, I performed, stage fright was there. I was scared initially, being my first time.
Which of the plays you featured in actually brought you fame?
There was a play titled ‘Ajaka’, written by Femi Osumare, I played the role of Obukun, somebody that was sent to go and carry water from the sea. That was the play that brought me out, until when I went to the University of Lagos, and I gradually became popular as I started going out for auditions.
But, the play that shook me in my acting career, was in Wole Soyinka’s ‘Death and King’s Horseman’. I played the role of Olohun Iyo, Tunji Sotimirin played the role of Elesin Oba. It was the convocation play in 1989. It was quite challenging and I enjoyed it. From there I was also acting in movies. I featured alongside Jide Kosoko in the movie, Esan. I was also in ‘Oju Ota’.
As a staff of Centre for Cultural Studies, University of Lagos, how much was your first salary?
That was in 1978. My first pay was N25. When they gave me the money I was very happy. It was big money then, and I was single then…
It was at Centre for Cultural Studies that I met Mr. Sola Fosudo (now Prof. Sola Fosudo), Golda John and Joke Silva. Through Centre for Cultural Studies, we knew many countries. We travelled to Rome, Germany, Brazil, Mexico and so on. That was what we also enjoyed. We knew that every year we must travel.
Looking back now, any regrets?
No. I have no regret.
Would say it has made you rich?
I thank God because what I am today, was through my career as an actor. I can boast of a four-bedroom flat in Ikorodu, the only thing is that I am not mobile, I don’t have a car. I thank God that through this acting, I trained all my children in the university. I have four children – two boys and two girls; my last born did her convocation recently at Caleb University, Ikorodu, Lagos. She studied accounting. The eldest one is now in US.
Is your wife an actress too?
No. She is a business woman.
Why did you not marry an actress?
I think it is the Lord’s doing. Even if I wanted to marry an actress, did I see one? You I married late. I married when I was 42, because I was not interested in women.
Why were you not interested in women?
Even at a time, my daddy came from home and asked if I was okay. I assured him that I was okay, that I was just not interested. Maybe, I was shy, and could not toast a girl…
Let’s look at transition from stage to movie. How did it happen?
I did not plan for movie…
Why?
Because, then I didn’t know anything about movie. My experience was on stage drama. So, when somebody invited me to act in Village Headmaster, I was a bit no sure of what to expect. But I did it. I was one of the villagers. That was in 1979/80. I did three episodes.
Tell us about your experience in Village Headmaster…
It was a great experience, seeing Chief Eleyimi, Boniface and others. I really enjoyed Village Headmaster. That was where I knew Dele Osawe.
How do you relax?
I relax with some soft drinks, and I love music.
What kind of music?
I love Ebenezer Obey and Sunny Ade music.
What are your plans for retirement?
I cannot part with acting. It is until death do us part.
Have you been embarrassed?
No.
Arts & Entertainments
Nollywood actress produces cancer documentary with all-female crew
Celebrated Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Judith Audu, has concluded the shooting of a documentary on breast and cervical cancer awareness.
Titled “Tame the silent Killer”, the actress says documentary, put together by an all-female crew, was inspired after she lost a friend to breast cancer as well as realising that cervical cancer is preventable.
In light of that, the actress embarked on a campaign to enlighten people about the dreaded killers of many women across the world, especially Nigeria, leading to shooting the documentary.
“It was a very painful loss for me and for the loved ones she left behind. It was even more painful when I came to realise that is one more death that could have been avoided, if she had acted on it immediately she was diagnosed. I got to also discover breast and cervical cancer is the number 1 killer of women at the moment in Nigeria, it is a problem hitting women and because of how personal the parts we are talking about is, I decided to put together an all-female crew to do this documentary so women would feel free to talk about it,” she said.
Speaking further, Audu further noted that breast and cervical cancer top the list of medical conditions responsible for the death of women in Nigeria.
Arts & Entertainments
Mercy Johnson-Okojie unveiled as brand ambassador of Hollandia Evap
Star actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, has been announced as new brand ambassador of one of Nigeria’s leading evaporated milk brands, Hollandia Evap Milk.
The Dumebi actress perfectly embodies the all-rounder attributes of the brand especially as a wife, mother and accomplished actress according to the company, which expressed hope that through the partnership, she will be able to share her experience of being propelled to her goals by the brand like many consumers.
Through her versatility, Mercy Johnson-Okojie would bring her lifestyle choices and influence to bear to fully relate the nutritious benefits of this wholesome all-rounder Hollandia Evap Milk to every member of the family.
Chi Limited’s Managing Director, Mr. Deepanjan Roy, stated that Mercy Johnson-Okojie’s passion is present in everything she touches, and she truly embodies the ideal qualities that the brand wants to be associated with.
“We have chosen Mercy Johnson-Okojie to be the face of the brand as we believe she would inspire a much larger audience with the convenience, quality nutritional benefits, value for money and consumer preference that the brand enjoys. We are thrilled to have her join as the new Hollandia Evap Milk Brand Ambassador,” he said.
Arts & Entertainments
It’s Not easy living up to 50 in Nigeria –Okey Bakassi
Comedian and actor, Okey Bakassi, has said it is not easy to live up to the age of fifty as a Nigerian.
The veteran comedian, made the statement in an Instagram post on Wednesday to celebrate his 50th birthday, said he elated to be marking such a landmark birthday.
“Not easy to live up to 50 years in Nigeria. I have every right to be happy,” he wrote.
The actor also declared the day “World Okey Bakassi Day”.
Okey Bakassi and wife, Ezinne, who lives in Canada with the children, celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary last month.
Speaking about his wife and children not in Nigeria not so long ago, Okey Bakassi said: “The reason I do a tour in Canada is to be close to my wife and kids since they live there.
“Of course, my family wants me to be with them every day and they always express that. But they also understand that I need to focus on the demands of my job.
“Do not forget that they come to Nigeria as well. I don’t announce it whenever they visit.”
Arts & Entertainments
It took me 15 years to produce Farming –Akinnuoye-Agbaje
Nigerian-British actor, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, says ‘Farming’, his directorial debut movie which features ‘Snowfall’s Damson Idris and Genevieve Nnaji, took him 15 years to make.
He said this while speaking to journalists on his experiences with acting and directing at a recently held press conference in Victoria Island, Lagos state.
According to the 52-year-old England-born film producer and screenwriter, the budget for such an extensive and history-oriented movie had proved to be a big deal to clear off amid the reality that he had to learn the skill of writing and directing while on the job.
“I started writing ‘Farming’ in 2003. From start to finish, it probably took me about 15 years to make the film. One of the reasons it took that long is that I never trained as a writer, a director, or even an actor. So, I had to learn the skill of writing and adapting it to a screenplay while I was still doing my acting career,” he said.
“I had to prove I was capable of directing the material. So, I financed a show film myself as something to show my directing ability. I was creating awareness on a subject matter that was searingly honest about Britain at a time in the industry when it wasn’t necessarily open to hearing diverse voices. That took time. And here we are with farming.”
Farming, which stars a deluge of African actors and portrays the stark realities of people of colour in England in the 80s, sees Adewale share the story of how he was fostered out by his parents and made to face discrimination among his peers amid the cultural identity crisis that plagued him at the time.
“I was fostered at six weeks old. My foster parents were my parents, that was all I knew. There were eight to nine other Nigerian children in the house and we all considered ourselves family with my white parents until my Nigerian parents came and took me to Nigeria. That’s when things changed drastically for me,” he narrated.
“Coming back to England was when I started to have it difficult, the first time I saw my foster parents as ‘white’. I wanted the old perception because it was conflicting. I couldn’t reconcile the two worlds. I started having cultural identity crises.
Arts & Entertainments
Nigerian art market in transformation: New directions in investment, wealth management
T
his second edition of monthly series of talks ‘Point of View’ organised by the Ben Enwonwu Foundation in collaboration with the Society of Nigerian
Artists and supported by Alliance Française Lagos/Mike Adenuga Centre, themed ‘Raising Capital Against High Value Works of Art’ brought together a diverse line-up of artists, curators, writers, thinkers, wealth managers and policy makers.
The event, held at the Alliance Française Lagos/Mike Adenuga Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos, was informed by mounting global interest on art from the continent and a steady growth of the collectors’ base within Africa and especially in Nigeria.
“Drawing from other creative disciplines and experiences to take a broad helicopter view of the art scene in Nigeria and Africa, ‘Point of View’ aims to encourage support and funding for the visual arts through public and private sector partnership while ensuring continuing artist’s professional development and empowerment.
The conference was opened by Charles Courdent, on behalf of Alliance Française Lagos/Mike Adenuga Centre. He welcomed the guests and commended the foundation for their good work. This was followed by remarks by Oliver Enwonwu, Director, The Ben Enwonwu Foundation. Next was a thought-provoking presentation on the ‘Nigerian Art Market in Transformation: New Directions in Lending, Investment and Wealth
Management’ delivered by Bola Asiru, Co-Founder, Red Door Gallery. It centred on opportunities within the growing art sector in Nigeria, as well as Nigerian art as an alternative asset class. The evening continued with another stimulating presentation on ‘Data Driven Valuation: Improving Analysis, Financial Decisions and Investment Opportunities in the Nigerian Art Market’ by Tayo Fagbule, Chairman, Editorial Board at BusinessDay. His presentation focused on the role of data in building and sustaining the domestic and international markets for Nigerian art.
The highlight of the event was the panel discussion ‘Panel Discussion: Challenges, Risks and Regulatory Frameworks’. The panel comprised of: Ephraim Ajibola, who represented Prof. Koyinsola Ajayi, SAN, Managing Partner, Olaniwun Ajayi LP; Prince Yemisi Adedoyin Shyllon, Founder, Yemisi Adedoyin Shyllon Foundation (OYASAF); Kavita Chellaram, Chief Executive Officer, Arthouse Contemporary Limited; John Opubor, Managing Partner, Coronation Capital; and Dapo Adeniyi, who moderated the panel.
The event was concluded by a vote of thanks by Oliver Enwonwu, Executive Director, The Ben Enwonwu Foundation, who thanked guests, partners and The Ben Enwonwu Foundation team for making this edition a success.
Amongst invited guests were: Neil Coventry, Nigerian Representative, Modern & Contemporary African Art, Bonhams, Ifeoma Ewuzie, MD, AB Artworld, Professors John Pepper and Ebun Clark, Jerome Elaiho, Victor Ehikhamenor, Ayo Akinwande, Rom Isichei, Nengi Omuku, Tony Nsofor, Sam Ebohon, Edosa Ogiugo, Uche Joel Chima, Norbert Okopu, Tega Akpokena and Ngozi Schommers.
“Sponsors and partners who contributed to the great success of this edition are Jackson Etti & Edu, Lagos Paris Art, Hundids, Connect Nigeria, The Sole Adventurer, OnoBello, Red Door Gallery, Mydrim Gallery, Wildflower PR, Artyrama, and Omenka,” Enwonwu said.
Literature
Breaking boundaries of knowledge through curiosity
Book Title: In the Curious City
Author: Stephen Erutor-Pat
Pagination: 72
Publisher: CoachInFocus Resource Planet
Year of publication: 2016
Reviewer: Tony Okuyeme
“T
he greatest invention in the world”, notes American inventor and businessman, Thomas Edison, “is the mind of a child and every mind is born with the instinct of curiosity.”
Also, renowned German-born theoretical physicist, Albert Einstein, notes that “Curiosity has its own reason for existing. The important thing is not to stop questioning.”
This is the focus of book written by Stephen Erutor-Pat and curiously titled In the Curious City. This 72-page book published under the Motivated & Driven Series, the author notes, “is a summer when every young mind should explore the world”, stressing that …“In the Curious City… wisdom begins in Wonder.”
He however added that “Answers only change the world when the right questions are asked.” Divided into six chapters with an introduction, this ‘larger than its frame’ work is a must read for anyone eager to explore or question everything for the advancement of knowledge and discovery.
In the introduction, the author presents his thoughts, and tells of the inspiring power of a girl who is trapped in her father’s house, situated in the middle of a thick forest and was firmly secured every night with a heavy stone, such that no one could neither come in nor go out. But curious leads her to know new things, to meet great people, and opened her to exciting world of opportunities.
Chapter one titled “The Curious Cat”, the author provides different definitions of ‘Curiosity. Quoting from Wikipedia, he states: “Curiosity is a quality related to inquisitive thinking such as exploration, investigation, and learning, evident by observation in human and many animal species…”
On his part, he defines curiosity as “the quest for new ideas and information, a strong desire to question things until understood. It is a hunger to explore and delight in discovery.” According to him, “when we are curious, we approach the world with a child-like habit of poking and prodding and asking questions. We are attracted to new experiences. Rather than pursuing an agenda or a desired set of answers, we follow our question where they lead.
“And the exciting thing is that you do not need all the answers at once, you just need to get one answer after another, satisfy one curiosity after another and you are well on your way to fascinating discoveries.”
In this 21st century…, Africa, he says, is in dire need of deep thinkers, people who will go after knowledge with a club, stressing that “power goes to the continent or country that has greater knowledge. This is also true of individuals. This is why countries like America, Japan, China, India, the UK, and so many others are powerful.”
Chapter two, as the title suggests, focuses on “What Curiosity Does To You”. According to the author, curiosity promotes intelligence, awakens the mind to new ideas, perspectives, as well as makes one more positive among other things.
In Chapter three, the author urges the reader “Explore: Question Everything”, and never quit until you have satisfied your curiosity. In this chapter, the author also writes on the power of observation, highlighting the contributions the contributions of the Wright Brothers, Isaac Newton to science and knowledge.
Chapter four is titled “Discovering Your Spark; Burn Up Some Curiosity”. Here he opens with a quotes by James Stephens and Dorothy Parker, which states respectively that: “Curiosity will conquer far more than bravery will”; and that “The cure for boredom is curiosity. There is no cure for curiosity.”
He however notes that you must believe in yourself, stressing that “until you are successful inside, you cannot be successful on the outside. And that is why wealth is not defined by what a man has physically but by the quality of his thoughts. This is why this book is written, to help you see yourself and the world differently.
In this chapter, the author also offers insight into how to develop a questioning mind. These include acknowledge that you don’t know; seek to clarify thoughts; learn how to listen; and mingle with those who know more than you.
“The Lead of Curiosity: What Education Really Is” is the title of chapter five, while the “Epilogue: Impression is never the goal is the focus of chapter six. How to develop your curiosity; replace fear of the unknown with curiosity; write, put your thoughts and ideas on paper; be tolerant and admit when you are wrong; become an expert in something; learn to learn and do; and don’t take things for granted are some the areas the ways to develop your curiosity, according to the author.
How the author has managed to say so much in this small book is no doubt, ‘curious’. This is a compelling and inspiring book.
Stephen Erutor-Pat is the founder and president of SoarSTARS Club, an NGO with a mission to bring out the best in every young star.
He is a passionate motivational speaker, a writer and a strong believer in the Great New Nigeria. He strongly believes in change and that Nigeria will lead the world if her youths (her future) can but rise up, sharpen their skills, develop their talents and pursue knowledge with a club.
Literature
Culture, creativity as Janggu Drums workshop ends in Ajegunle
I
t was an entertaining and inspiring showcase of culture and creativity, particularly how traditional drums as a musical instrument can celebrate and unify cultures, as Janggu Drum Training Graduation Ceremony took centre stage at the Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Secretariat, Lagos.
The Janggu drum is the most representative drum in traditional Korean music. It consists of an hourglass-shaped body with two heads made from animal skin.
The atmosphere was convivial, as guests, including parents and guardians of graduating drummers, artistes and students waited anxiously for the performances.
And when the performances started, the audience was literally transported to South Korea and back to Nigeria in a potpourri of drums ensemble and colourful costumes depicting both cultures – South Korea and Nigeria.
The event is culmination of the Ajegunle axis of the Janngu drums training workshop series initiated and facilitated by notable Nigerian drummer and choreographer, Mr. Isioma Williams, in collaboration with South Korean Cultural Centre in Nigeria.
The workshop was earlier held in Orile Iganmu and Barija areas of Lagos, respectively.
In his opening remark, Mr. Williams explained the idea behind the workshop and how Janggu drums are taught.
According to him, he was inspired by his encounter with this traditional Korean hourglass-shaped drum, in 2013 when he participated in the cultural exchange initiative at the National Museum of Korea in Seoul, and upon his return to Nigeria, he decided to share the knowledge with others, giving cultural values both ways.
“This is not just to promote another culture but to understand some of the values attached to some of these traditional drums,’’ he said.
He added, “Drums are therapeutic and you benefit both ways either as the one drumming or the one listening to it.”
The graduation ceremony provided the platform for the Janggu workshop participants – among them, professional dancers – to showcase their skills after weeks-long rigorous training during the workshop. They showed, characteristic finesse, how the Janngu drum can also be adapted to various Nigerian music, including Afro-pop, rap, Fuji, and folksongs.
The children performance featured six boys namely Taiye Oyeleke, Daniel Adesuyi, Goodluck Atela, Emmanuel Sobemi, Jamiu Adio and Mohammed Ganiu.
Highlights of the event was the presentation of special awards to some of the participants for their outstanding performances and in recognition of the efforts during the Janggu drum training workshop. The commendation award was given to Mabel Chuks Okonkwo while the Excellence Award was presented to Nwaneri Barnabas.
Literature
Soyinka salutes Keith Richards for writing Never Quite The Insider
N
obel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka has commended the candour, courage and confidence displayed by Chief Keith Richards in his latest book, Never Quite the Insider: A Nigerian Memoir”.
Soyinka who reviewed the book at its public presentation at the Terra Kulture in Lagos on Thursday, described the book as a “Memoir of a Ghetto Blaster”, noting that the book remains a big insight on profiling the psychology of corporate Nigeria.
“Nothing surprises me in the book, but what surprises me is candour and courage of the author, in putting together what look like a manual for both expatriates and locals, on how to navigate the testy waters of managing business,” Soyinka told an appreciative audience made of business, media and literary/arts community.
Kadaria Ahmed, Nigerian journalist, media entrepreneur, and television host who anchored the programme, maintained that the book is a thriller as the author gave a frank, unprecedented, look into corporate Nigeria and the world of expatriates.
In his remarks, the author affirmed that the 287 page book “explains a little of my coming here, my love affairs with Nigeria”, and management practice in corporate Nigeria.
Arts & Entertainments
Audio-visual heritage materials as important sources of history
T
he use of audio-visual heritage materials as important sources of history was the kernel of discourse at a Roundtable organised by the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC) held recently at the Amphi Theatre of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State, in commemoration of FESTAC’77 @ 41.
Titled Remembering FESTAC’77 @ 41: Utilizing The Audio-Visual Heritage Materials as Important Sources of History, the Roundtable brought together scholars, culture administrators, stakeholders in the arts and culture sector, critics, management and staff of CBAAC, as well as students of OAU.
The Acting Director-General of CBAAC, Mrs Ndidi Aimienwauu, in her address, noted the unique role which the CBAAC has continued to play in intensifying effort in preserving, promoting, propagating and enhancing global understanding and appreciation of the contribution of the Black race to global ideals through audio and visual heritage preservation.
She added that FESTAC’77 remains one of the most celebrated festivals held to showcase Black and African Cultures in its finest traditions, and an unqualified success story.
“FESTAC’77 as some of us would have known, remains one of the most celebrated and deliberately orchestrated festivals held to showcase Black and African Cultures in its finest traditions. Expectedly, it attracted participants from 59 Black and African Countries and Communities and turned out to be the greatest assemblage of peoples of Black and African descent gathered together for the celebration of their cultural heritage. Though critics may have out of ignorance, unfortunately expressed reservations about the festival, yet it is still widely believed that FESTAC’77 remains an unqualified success story. Apart from rekindling interest in Black and African Cultures and asserting its equality with other cultures of the world, it more importantly brought global attention to the invaluable contributions of the Black race to the pool of universal knowledge. It is interesting to note that the establishment of CBAAC is a response to the need to reinforce and sustain the gains of FESTAC’77. “Therefore, the theme of this Roundtable: Remembering Festac’77 @ 41: Utilizing the Audio-visual Heritage Materials as Important Sources of History, is carefully crafted to bring to light the pivotal role of audio –visual in the preservation and promotion of the rich cultural heritage of the African race,” she said.
The CBAAC DG added that “the audio and visual – which includes the television, radio, cinema, films, etc., are the most ubiquitous, inescapable technological mediums use in the documentation, reconstruction and projection of the historical and cultural heritage of a people, man ever invented. Reason being that of the major phenomena which directly contribute to the dynamic process of basic changes in modern societies, it is an undisputable fact that the role of the audio-visual in the documentation and propagation of African cultures is all-pervading.
“Therefore, it is important that we utilize this dynamic and powerful technological media instrument in documenting, reconstructing and communicating Africa’s cultural and historical experiences for the benefit of the future generations of Africans and the African Diaspora. It is in the light of this that this Roundtable programme is being organised.”
According to her, the Centre has an Archival and Audio-Visual units that houses all audio-visual materials including films, Music of renowned artiste and legends that participated in the historical festival, etc. “These materials which emanated from Festac’77, are preserved not just for research purposes but also to further understanding and appreciation of the importance of Festac’77 in African cultural renaissance.”
Associate Professor of Mass Media, Theatre and Communication Studies, Department of English and Communication Studies, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State, Nigeria, Osakue Stevenson Omoera, in his paper, titled “Benin Video-Films as Archival Sources of History Introduction”, examined how Benn video films could serve as archival sources of history in Nigeria. He used some historical Benin films to underpin his argument and highlighted the cultural capital as well as economic possibilities of paying close attention to that aspect of Nigeria’s cultural heritage.
“To do this, a well thought through plan of community screening of Benin language films in Benin and environs should be set in motion to apprise the Benin people of today of their history with to view to making them learn veritable cultural values such as lineage greetings, proverbs and language. Technology should be deployed to archive and preserve these films as social dairies for generations of Benin, Nigerians yet unborn and for the present and future scholars of Benin culture, art and history and Nigerian Studies.”
Dr. Anthony Onwuma, in his paper, spoke on “Reversing the Challenges of Afro-Pessimism through Audio-Visual Preservation of Black and African Cultural Heritage: The CBAAC Example”.
Highlights of the event include a short clips of FESTAC’77 performance by CBAAC Audio Visual Section, and cultural/musical performances by FESTAC’77 veteran, Mr. Wole Alade backed by the Music Department, O. A. U, Ife.
Trending
-
Metro and Crime17 hours ago
Nigerian murder victim ‘was lured into honeytrap by girl, 17’
-
Business23 hours ago
Nigeria moves up 15 places on World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business ranking
-
News23 hours ago
Russia lands nuclear bombers in Africa as Putin hosts continent’s leaders
-
Metro and Crime4 hours ago
‘Swift judgement’: Man electrocuted while robbing church
-
News23 hours ago
Trump could shoot someone and escape prosecution, lawyer argues
-
News16 hours ago
Customs seizes 3,529 bags of foreign rice worth N62m in Niger
-
Metro and Crime4 hours ago
Strange illness breaks out in Ondo school, kills student
-
Sports13 hours ago
Brazil 2019: Nigeria battles Hungary in opener