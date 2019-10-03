Tokyo 2020: Falcons target outright win against Cote d’Ivoire

A frican champions Nigeria will go for an outright win against Cote d’Ivoire in their Tokyo 2020 Olympics women’s football tournament, African qualifying second round first leg clash in Abidjan on Thursday, according to Acting Head Coach, Chris Danjuma.

Danjuma told thenff.com on the telephone from the Ivorian capital on Wednesday that a win is non-negotiable as the Super Falcons want to make the return leg in Nigeria on Monday an easier session for themselves.

“We know the Ivorians are a strong team; we could only beat them on penalties during the WAFU Cup of Nations. However, it is a new day and an altogether new contest on Thursday and we will go for an outright win,” the coach said.

“The Super Falcons have the capacity to dominate and score goals that will make the second leg in Lagos a formality.”

Thursday’s encounter will take place at the Stade Parc des Sports de Treichville, as from 3.30pm Ivorian time (4.30pm Nigeria).

The Falcons, who are staying at the Grand Hotel in Abidjan will have a feel of the match venue during the official training scheduled for 3:30pm Ivorian time on Wednesday.

World football –governing body, FIFA has appointed Togolese Vincentia Amedome as referee, with her compatriots Kossiwa Kpadenou, Abra Sitsofe Agbedanou and Edoh Kindedji as assistant referee 1, assistant referee 2 and fourth official respectively.

Tempa Ndah from Benin Republic will serve as referee assessor while Fatoumata Guindo from Mali will be match commissioner.

