Tokyo 2020: Ivorians hold Super Falcons to barren draw

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham says he “has not decided” on his international future after scoring in Wednesday’s Champions League victory over Lille .

The 22-year-old is yet to play in a competitive fixture for England but appeared in friendly draws with Germany and Brazil in 2017.

He is eligible to play for Nigeria despite featuring at three youth team levels for England.

“I haven’t made a decision yet. I am focusing on the club,” said Abraham.

“It is always a privilege to be wanted by both nations,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live. “I love both nations and for me I am clearly doing something right for Chelsea. My time will come.”

Abraham was part of the England under-21s European Championships squad this summer.

England manager Gareth Southgate will name his senior squad for upcoming Euro qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria on Thursday.

Abraham, who has netted eight goals in 10 games in all competitions for Chelsea so far this season, is currently joint-second in the Premier League’s top scorers charts.

“I am from an area where I have grown up with different culture backgrounds. I am fully aware Nigeria is a massive country,” Abraham added.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, speaking to Radio 5 Live, added: “Tammy is handling the situation as he does with everything in life. He takes it with enthusiasm, happiness, desire to work.

“He wants to be the best and with that comes international recognition. I say it every day, it is his decision and the next decision on that front is for Gareth [Southgate]. I never want to tell him what to do.”

Abraham spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Aston Villa in the Championship and scored his first goal in the Champions League for Chelsea on Wednesday, reports the BBC.

Lampard said he hoped to see “many more” goals from Abraham, who linked up with compatriot Fikayo Tomori to score – the first time since March 2012 that two Englishmen were involved in the same goal in the Champions League for Chelsea.

“Tammy’s performance was more of the same of what we have been seeing,” said Lampard. “He’s hungry for goals, he’s physical, he gives everything for the team, he has quality with the ball at his feet.

“It’s his first Champions League goal and we’ll see many more, I hope, and many more performances like [Wednesday].”

Like this: Like Loading...