Tokyo 2020: NFF quakes over Falcons’ ouster

he unfortunate ouster of the Super Falcons from the Tokyo Olympic Games Women Football event is causing ripples in the Nigeria Football Federation.

The national women team of Cot d’Ivoire on Monday in Lagos drew 1-1 with the Super Falcons in a second leg Tokyo Olympics qualifier. Since the first leg ended 0-0 away, the Ivoriens progressed at the expense of Nigeria.

Authoritative sources told our correspondent that the board members of the NFF are miffed over the sad development which means for the third consecutive time, Nigeria will not feature in the football event at the Olympics next year.

The source added that a secretariat staff has been taking unilateral decisions which have largely divided the team.

Falcons coach to the last Africa Women’s Nations Cup, Thomas Denneby, dumped the team only last month due to the over-bearing attitude of the ‘powerful staff’ who also infringe on the role of the coaches at will.

“It is a sad development and too bad that we have lost the ticket to the Olympics yet again. This secretariat staff sends players out of camp for personal reasons and also imposes fines on the players at will.

“Denneby was aware of all these and had to leave.”

The NFF board members are currently putting heads together to find out the cause of the team’s ouster.

A source close to the minister of sports, Sunday Dare, also hinted that plans were on to probe the ouster of the team and also to evaluate the activities of a staff member said to be disturbing the team.

It was learnt reliably that the absence of Onome Ebi and Desire Oparanozie from the current team was also due to the over-bearing disposition of the ‘staff member,’ who is behaving like a sole administrator of the national female teams.

“The NFF also should share in this blame because it means they are not monitoring the secretariat well enough. How can an official in the secretariat be taking decisions which the NFF President himself will not contemplate?” our source added.

