Tomori: Nobody called me from Nigeria to switch allegiance

Bella Momoh, on July 31, 1985, in front of 35,000 spectators at the People’s Stadium, Dalian, China scored Nigeria’s first ever goal at the FIFA U-17 World Cup to signal the start of the country’s dominance in the age-grade competition.

Momoh’s goal was in that 1-0 win over Italy in Group C of the tournament which was the first step in the country’s run to winning the first of her record five titles at the tournament. The Sebastian Broderickstutored side had left the country unheralded; no one took notice of them when they were boarding the plane at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport for the competition in the Far East. More so, very few journalists covered their training sessions at the St Gregory’s School, Obalende, Lagos, including their two-legged qualifying matches against Togo.

However, they returned home as heroes after winning the country’s first ever world title, beating West Germany in the final. It was a tumultuous run for the Nduka Ugbade-captained side; after opening their account with the victory over Italy, they played a goalless draw with Saudi Arabia before dispatching Costa Rica 3-0 in their last group game with goals coming from Victor Igbinoba, Momoh and Joseph Babatunde. After a conceding an early goal, the Eaglets scored three times to beat Hungary 3-1 in the quarterfinals through a brace from Momoh and another striker from Igbinoba. The semifinal clash against Guinea was the most difficult for the side; Eaglets raced to a 10th minute lead but were pegged back 10 minutes later.

The Nigerian team would have progressed in regulation time but Igbinoba missed a second half penalty. The two teams had to be separated by penalty shootout which the Eaglets won 4-2 to set up a final clash with West Germany. The Europeans were clearly the favourites after trouncing Brazil 4-1 in the semifinal.

Led by rampaging Marcel Witeczek who had scored whopping eight goals enroute final, Germany were hoping to complete their roller coaster run with a victory over the Africans.

However, 80,000 football fans that thronged the Workers’ Stadium, Beijing on August 11, 1985 were stunned when striker Jonathan Akpoborie scored in the 4th minute. Although the Germans dominated proceedings shortly after, the Nigerian lads stoutly matched them and put the game beyond doubt when Igbinoba hit a 79th minute goal to make it difficult for the Europeans to stage a comeback. The whole of the country erupted in jubilation after Bambridge Christopher blew the final whistle; the excitement across the land was indescribable.

The Eaglets arrived in Canada, the venue of the 1987 edition of the tournament, with high expectations as the world was hoping to see the Africans replicate the magic of two years earlier. However, they started the defence of their title on a slow pace after drawing 1-1 with Soviet Union.

Albert Eke scored the only goal but they returned with a 3-2 victory over Bolivia. Diminutive Phillip Osondu was the star man after netting all three goals but Mexico shocked the champions with a 1-0 win in their last group game. The Nigerian team still managed to finish second behind Soviet Union in the group to set up a quarterfinal clash with Australia. Christopher Nwosu scored the solitary goal as Nigeria beat the Oceanian country and the midfielder repeated the same thing in the semi-final when they handed a 1-0 defeat to Italy. Again, Nigeria reached the final of the tournament and were primed for a showdown with the Soviet Union who they faced in their first match of the tournament.

The match ended 1-1 after regulation time after Osondu cancelled Yuri Nikiforov’s 6th minute goal in the 10th minute but the Europeans claimed the diadem with a 4-2 win in the penalty shootout.

The fortune of the team started dwindling from then on and they could not progress from the quarterfinal stages in Scotland 1989 and did not even qualify for the 1991 edition hosted by Italy. The hiatus obviously provided the platform for the country to bounce back as Coach Fanny Amun paraded arguably the best Nigerian side ever in the competition at Japan 1993. It was a competition that threw up Nwakwo Kanu, Wilson Oruma, Celestine Babayaro and Mobi Oparaku.

They were in such a devastating form that they opened their account with a massive 8-0 thumping of Canada with a hattrick from Kanu, a brace from Peter Anosike and Festus Odini strike. Argentina were not spared as the South Americans were spanked 4-0 as Kanu and Oruma scored a brace each. Oruma and Kanu were on the score sheet again as the Nigerian side completed their group stage run with a 2-0 win over Australia. Hosts, Japan became the first country to score against the rampaging Nigerians after their quater fianl clash ended 2-1 in favour of the former champions.

Poland also suffered the same fate in the semifinal as the clash ended 2-1 with Nigeria setting up an all-African final with Ghana. Captain Oruma scored his sixth goal of the tournament in the third minute and Anosike increased Nigeria’s tally in the 75th minute. Joseph Fameye’s 80th minute goal was not enough to deny Eaglets their second world title. Nigeria could not replicate their 1993 success as they crashed out in the quarterfinal in 1995 edition hosted by Ecuador. The situation became worse when the country did not feature in the 1997 and 1999 tournaments.

The Eaglets reached the final of the 2001 edition with Femi Opabunmi emerging as the star boy. They lost 3-0 to France in the final. The 2003 edition in Finland was about the worst moment for the Nigerian team in the competition after they crashed out in the first round despite having talents such as Mikel Obi, Ezekiel Bala and Isaac Promise. Nigeria did not qualify two years later in Peru but returned to win the 2007 tournament in South Korea, beating Spain in the final. Crisantus Macaulay scored impressive seven goals to emerge the highest goal scorer. Nigeria hosted the tournament for the first time in 2009 but lost to Switzerland 1-0 in the final. Sani Emmanuel who scored five goals was declared the Most Valuable Player.

The Golden Eaglets did not qualify for the 2011 edition but claimed the trophy in 2013 and 2015 becoming the second team to achieve the feat and set a new record as the most successful side in the history of the competition with six titles. Despite being the defending champions, the Eaglets could not qualify for the 2017 tournament and it remains to be seen if they will make up for that miss as the 2019 edition gets underway today in Brazil.

Like this: Like Loading...