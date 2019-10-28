Opinions
Tony ‘Mr Fix It’ Anenih: One Year After
On October 28, last year, the curtains fell, bringing the life and times of the Iyasele of Esanland, Chief Anthony Akhakon Anenih, to a celebratory terminus; and so, he joyfully departed this terrestrial plane for a place in the celestial realm that typifies the future. Anenih passed on a few weeks after his 85th birthday, which he soberly marked on August 4 (2018) in a low key-fashion.
Perhaps, beyond the economic reason that he had cited for not celebrating as he was wont to do, he had, unknown to us, begun a transcendental journey characterised by self abnegation, a detachment from the social and the worldly, for an immersion in the spiritual and the celestial. I remember how, in the twilight of his life and in his quietude, Anenih had always listened to gospel songs, his favourite being Steve Crown’s “You are Great”.
He had, in fact, requested that the song be played for him while giving his address on the occasion of the reception he organised at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, in 2016 to thank God for giving him a second chance to live after his major heart operation in 2015. He had taken the opportunity of the thanksgiving to present to the public his autobiography titled: “My Life and Politics”.
Those of us who were very close to the influential political warhorse knew that the colossus would one day go the way of all mortals. We carried on and helped him to play his part well while here. We contributed our little quotas in helping him to define his eon with the magnitude of his politics. At different intersections, he had the benefits of having committed men to work closely with him in government and out of government. In politics, where he became something like an avatar, he had tended to the needs of his tribe of loyalists, becoming a formidable rallying point.
The exertions that came with that responsibility were not going to last forever, though. Yet his expected transmutation at some point, when it came on October 28, 2019, was like the passage of a Comet. He left behind a body of legacies in business and politics. It was in politics that he cut a national niche for himself. But interestingly, it was in politics that he was caught up in the fundamental contradictions of real and imagined identities.
Certainly, it was not an identity crisis. It was a crisis of perception by the significant others, which manifested in the garb of a somewhat deconstructed persona. This was a comfortable resort to those who were at the receiving end of his political legerdemain; they were quick to deprecate and demonise him as “Mr Fix It”. To those who were beneficiaries of his eleemosynary acts, he was a benevolent political leader who was touched with the feeling of their infirmities.
It was thus not surprising that a rash of controversies was spawned around his personality and his politics. The contextualization of his personality within his politics or vice versa had brought him fame; it had also brought him scorn. In keeping fidelity with the obligation to document his odyssey for posterity, he had through the medium of his autobiography summed up his essential politics, clearing a number of misconceptions in some quarters.
From his foray into politics in the second republic where, as State Chairman of National Party of Nigeria (NPN) in old Bendel State, he was instrumental to the emergence of Samuel Ogbemudia as governor of the state, Anenih’s tactical role in politicking and electoral matters received public approbation and appreciation subsequently.
His functionality would later receive further validation as Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) under whose leadership Chief MKO Abiola won the June 12, 1993 presidential election that was annulled by the General Ibrahim Babangida’s administration. His leadership was understandably harangued by some persons who felt that the SDP leadership traded off Abiola’s mandate. Anenih’s autobiography serves as his living voice in the eternal controversy and complex narratives that will continue to dog the annulment of the June 1993 presidential election, regardless of the fact that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has declared it as Nigeria’s Democracy Day, instead of May 29.
Anenih’s role in Nigeria’s presidential politics was writ large. It continues to enjoy historical reference even after his demise. Posterity will glean from historical accounts how the retired Police Commissioner turned businessman-politician rose through the haze of the nation’s cloak and dagger politics to become an executor of campaign and electoral strategies that had, in the fourth republic, produced as presidents, at different intersections, Olusegun Obasanjo, the late Umaru Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan.
Like an Octopus, Anenih’s ubiquity in the nation’s political waters was legendary. His political opponents loved to hate him; whereas, his political circles had always found comfort and strength in his leadership. He was always trusted to deliver. Where he was not trusted to deliver, and thus denied the free reins to assume the command room, the result had always been disastrous.
To appreciate, somewhat, the politics of Anenih and how deployed his deftness in moderating the dialectics that it produced, a run through his autobiography would provide some understanding. The autobiography represents the essential summation of Anenih’s political trajectory. In a most significant way, Anenih had, before his transmutation, defined his eon with the enormity of his politics. His moniker as “Mr Fix It” measures the complexity of the narratives that were woven around his individuality as a consequence.
Continue on www.newtelegraphonline.com
• Ojeifo writes from Abuja via ojwonderngr@yahoo.com
Without a doubt, Anenih meant different things to different people. Like the proverbial elephant that was subjected to the appreciation of some blind folks, his persona continues to be differently described, dependent on the part that each blind person was able to touch. It was interesting that it was in his departure lounge of life that he made the greatest impact on party politics in Nigeria and also on humanity.
Anyone above 70 years is considered to be in the departure lounge of life. But Anenih became Minister of Works and Housing in 1999 at the age of 66. He was a standard bearer of an enduring leadership that played an influential role on the political turf until 2015 when Nigeria witnessed an unusual outcome in that years’ presidential election.
To be sure, Anenih enjoyed the grace of good health. He was therefore able to ply his political trade without much difficulty. He was consistent and persistent to the end. At 82, after stepping aside as Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following the defeat of President Jonathan by Gen. Muhammadu Buhari, he had a major heart surgery that slowed him down. He survived the 23-hour operation in a UK hospital where he was dubbed the “Miracle Man”.
Since no one can cheat nature, at over 80, the body and the elements within would naturally and steadily depreciate. That became the lot of the Iyasele of Esanland until the domestic accident that culminated in his transition. On Monday, October 28, 2019, the Anenih family holds the one-year remembrance thanksgiving Mass at St. Anthony Catholic Cathedral, Uromi and a reception in the family house at Uzenema, Arue, Uromi, thereafter in his honour.
The late Chief Anthony Akhakon Anenih left behind good legacies for posterity and continues to live in the hearts of those of us that he affected positively with the fountain of his humanity. Rest in peace, Owaren!
Magu yet unsafe in uncommon acting capacity
As an aside to this article, reference is made to an ongoing global promo for the nomination of persons as Anti-Corruption Heroes of 2019, for the Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani International Anti-Corruption Excellence (ACE) Award.
The promo features the December 2018 presentation of the award to Mr. Nuhu Ribadu, the pioneer Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The high-point of the ceremony, held in Putrajaya, Malaysia, was not in the presentation with the plaque, but in the introduction of Ribadu as “a man who refused a $15 million bribe.”
That case involved a former Nigerian governor, who the EFCC, under Ribadu, was investigating over a monumental fraud in his eight-year rule of his state.
To possibly “kill” the investigation, the suspect offered Ribadu a $15 million bribe, but he turned it down, and deposited the hefty sum with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as a potential exhibit.
Sadly, the invitation for nomination for the 2019 ACE Award coincides with fresh attempts to ease Ibrahim Magu from the EFCC, where he’s been “Acting Chairman” since November 2015.
Thus, the Ribadu anecdote serves to refresh our memory that, save the coming of Magu, the anti-corruption war that’s at its nadir when he took over would have long been dead, and forgotten.
The EFCC, as the “toughest job” in the polity, is the single body that shines the light in the dark places where corruption and the corrupt cohabit to undermine the citizens’ patrimony.
Shining that light to expose their “cohabitation” is an arduous and risky task, demanding only the strong-willed to superintend. As the maxim goes, “If you fight corruption, corruption will fight back.”
And corruption in Nigeria is fighting back, with the non-confirmation of Magu aimed at stopping the crusade from uprooting corruption or reducing the scourge in the system.
The Senate of the Eighth National Assembly, conniving with outside forces located mainly in the government at national and sub-national levels, frustrated the confirmation of Magu.
The Senate, hiding behind “unfavourable security reports” by the Department of State Services (DSS), declined to confirm him twice, and yet pressured President Muhammadu Buhari to “sack” him.
Can the Director of the DSS, an aide, be more concerned about the screening than President Buhari, who nominated Magu twice despite the so-called “unfavourable security reports”?
If the rules were/are followed, Magu would be substantive Chairman of the EFCC, as the 1999 Constitution (as amended) does not envisage him to get approval of the Senate.
Section 171(1) of the Constitution provides that: “Power to appoint persons to hold or act in the offices to which this section applies, and to remove persons so appointed from any such office, shall vest in the President.”
Section 171(2)(a-e) states the offices to which this section applies, while subsection (d) designates the office as the “Permanent Secretary in any Ministry or Head of any Extra-Ministerial Department of the Government of the Federation howsoever designated.”
Does section 171(1)(2)(d) apply to Ibrahim Magu, who heads an Extra-Ministerial Department of the Government of the Federation in the EFCC?
Absolutely, argues Kabir G. Ibrahim, a legal practitioner and anti-corruption activist, who, in an article published by several websites in March 2017, dealt with the constitutional, statutory and judicial position of the law regarding the Magu saga.
He said: “Flowing from the above constitutional provision, it is safe to posit that once the President appoints a person as Chairman of the EFCC, such person does not require the confirmation of the Senate…”
Citing the position of the law, as decided by Ayoola JSC (as he then was) in a case, I.N.E.C. v. Musa (2003) 3 NWLR (Pt. 806) 72 at 158 and 199, Mr. Ibrahim contends that in “covering the field,” the National Assembly cannot arrogate to itself powers that impeach the Constitution.
The Supreme Court ruling: “Howsoever it is described, where the Constitution has covered the field as to the law governing any conduct, the provision of the Constitution is the authoritative statement of the law on the subject.
“The supremacy of the National Assembly is subject to the overall supremacy of the Constitution. Accordingly, the National Assembly which the Constitution vests powers cannot go outside or beyond the Constitution…”
Why is Magu the sustained scorn of the “lootelite” (elite looters)? Because he remains the only pain in their butt. Their fear is his reiteration in January 2019 that the EFCC would secure more convictions than it did in 2018 when it got 312 convictions.
The records are not yet out, but another reason for wanting him out is what many Nigerians didn’t know: Magu is one of the backbones of the acclaimed successes of the Ribadu era at the EFCC.
He’s described as a “tougher” cop than Ribadu. He’s patient, and interrogates suspects non-stop for hours, to wear them down. So, they would prefer to be quizzed by other interrogators.
Here’s to show Magu’s “toughness,” as a lawyer told TheCable. Ribadu had asked him to release someone from detention and ask him to come back. But “Magu, while saluting Ribadu, said, ‘We shall release him, Sir, after he has answered our questions.'”
Magu is about the longest top serving investigator in the EFCC, possessing a trove of dossiers on politically-exposed persons (PEPs), including, perhaps, the 23 “completed” case files of the 31 governors that Ribadu said were under investigation in 2006.
Hence, those who want him out are former and serving governors, lawmakers, ministers and heads of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs); alleged “cabals” in the Presidency; and financial suckers in the private sector. So, as currently constituted, remove Magu from the EFCC, and these manipulators of the system for individual and group interests would have a field day stealing the nation blind.
Rather than answer to their charges, they parrot being “witch-hunted.” But Magu seems deaf to such nuances, focusing on the “political determination,” and exhortation of President Buhari that, “If we do not kill corruption, corruption will kill us.”
And Magu’s message: “My dream is to leave a better Nigeria, free of corruption to the next generation. We cannot continue the way we are going; otherwise, there will be no Nigeria for the next generation.”
Will his traducers allow him to achieve this self-imposed dream he vows to pursue with his last breath? Well, only President Buhari can determine that by renewing his mandate at the EFCC.
International convention forbids Magu’s removal midway into his tenure as Chairman of the Commonwealth Conference of Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Africa. Doing so could also dent the image of Buhari as coordinator of Africa’s anti-corruption war.
We versus them!
Most of us are very very selfish and this is the big yoke holding back the country from achieving its full potentials. Be it tribe, tongue, work, or benefits, we, or most of us always put our selfish interests above every other consideration including the wider interest of the entity called Nigeria. Recent developments in the country have only reinforced this. Last week states kicked against the alleged lopsided allocation of slots by the police authorities in the on-going recruitment of 10,000 constables.
The list of successful candidates indicates that Nasarawa, the home state of the Inspector- General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had the highest number, with 528 candidates, followed by Katsina, President Muhammadu Buhari’s state, with 435 candidates. It was learnt that the states were directed to put their complaints in writing after they pointed out that they were short-changed in the exercise, which awarded the highest slots of 528 to Nasarawa, which has 13 local government areas. Based on the approved allocation of 12 candidates per local government, Nasarawa was meant to get 156 slots instead of 528 recorded in the published list. Borno State with 27 local government areas had 274 candidates instead of 324, while Bauchi with 20 local government areas was given 232 slots instead of its entitled 240 candidates.
If this was not enough, the police scandal happened against the backdrop of the recruitment scandal rocking the National Assembly in which job slots were given to lawmakers by federal agencies and ministries. In the National Assembly case, rather than ensuring that the jobs are provided for the generality of the people that voted them into power, the Assembly members were busy sorting themselves out with slots given to them by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).
And as is often the case where there is no honour among thieves, sharing this brought to the fore the ‘I myself tendencies” of our people with the Senate President Ahmad Lawan (Yobe North) alleged to have unilaterally corned 26 out of the 100 slots given for only his constituents. A senator, who spoke to a national daily on the incident, accused Lawan of “hijacking the 26 slots without considering other senators, not even from his state.”
A youth association from Lawan’s constituency, Unity for Collective Progress Forum, recently said all the beneficiaries had received employment letters and were expected “to commence work in earnest”.
The association gave the breakdown of the beneficiaries’ local government areas, from Lawan’s constituency as Nguru, 5; Karasuwa, 3; Machina, 4; Bade, 7; Yusufari, 4 and Jakusko 3. As if these were not bad enough, all through the arduous and often rancorous negotiations for a new N30k minimum wage, not once did we hear any of our so called people representatives offering to give up part of their stupendous monthly salaries and allowances as their own contributions to helping the economy. Even the executive branch is not left out of this “we versus them” position; with the presidency opting to expand the cabinet rather than reducing it in keeping with the stark realities facing the nation squarely in the face concerning the economy.
Of course in moving from 36 to 42 ministers, this will also mean those being taken care off by the taxpayers will also increase with more aides on the federal payroll. Even the Office of the First Lady, which was non-existent before, has returned with the First lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari thanking her husband for being “magnanimous enough to approve six assistants for her office”. Despite the hue and cries over the decision of the NASS to spend N5.5 billion on the purchase of SUVs the spokesman of the Upper Chamber said it was an “insult ” to allude to the fact that a ‘Senator of the Federal Republic ‘ was not entitled to such items in a country where millions are struggling to enjoy the very basics of life – like a decent meal.
But then, to add further insult to injury, and also show the total disconnect between us and them, a minister of the Federal Republic went public to say that there was no hunger in the land, insinuating that it was more of a media creation than reality. According to the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sani Nanono: “We are producing enough to feed ourselves. I think there is no hunger in Nigeria; there could be inconveniences.
“When people talk about hunger in this government, I just laugh. “In this country, it is fairly cheap to buy food!” These are the people ruling us and promising that things will soon improve for the generality of the people – promises we have been hearing since 1999 without any corresponding improvement but rather more pain for the generality of the people. But then can we actually blame them? The answer is an emphatic no!
This is because politicians either in the former ruling party, PDP or new kids on the block, APC, have always been united by one common binding factor – their selfaggrandisement. Which is why we often see people who were struggling to pay house rents or living in nondescript houses; suddenly moving into stunning mansions without any visible sources of enhanced income apart from the fact that they are politicians. And rather than we the people raising eyebrows over the stunning transformations; instead embrace them and return them during the next election.
Any one old enough will remember that this was also the pattern during the 2nd Republic when the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) ruled the roost. One recalls that when opposition leader, the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) warned that the economy was heading into turbulence, the ruling party dubbed him the “prophet of doom”. In total disregard of the warning, a leader of the ruling part was already planning to celebrate his 70th birthday in grand style and had already produced special branded champagne from abroad before the military pulled the rug beneath their feet. Less than a year after Awo raised the alarm the bottom fell out of the economy and free dealing politicians were forced to acknowledge the folly of their ways by introducing austerity measures in an effort to rein in excessive spending.
However, the simple truth is that we are all guilty because years after walking into economic disaster we are once again toeing the same path, largely because we refused to check our politicians. And the only way we can do that is if we can subjugate our selfish interests for the collective good of the country by not only ensuring that the right people emerge as candidates, but more importantly voting the right people into office. Once the politicians know that we the people have become wise to their antics they will then realise that only their good deeds will ensure that they will get a second chance at the ballot box.
When the hair falls off
The scene Baba OGN just finished gulping another round of ‘’kainkain’’ aka ‘’ogogoro’’. He’s been on this routine for more than 2 decades! He looked frail, unkempt and shrunken with thin, sparse, fluffy hair. Gossip has it that he actually does his morning teeth cleaning with the erosive liquid! His hair tells the detailed story as it has been deprived of protein over the years.
The Hair Cycle Hair starts its lifespan in small, sack-like structures in the skin known as follicles. Each follicle produces a single hair shaft composed of a hard protein called keratin, which is arranged in long, tightly bound strands.
New growth begins in the follicle and pushes outward so that the oldest part of the hair is furthest from the scalp. Each hair has a distinct growth cycle — active growth, maturation, and rest. During the resting phase, the follicle relaxes its hold on the shaft, so hair can easily fall or be pulled out. Every hair on your head goes through the growth cycle, but not at the same time. At any given moment, about 15 percent of all the hairs on your head are resting, and therefore capable of shedding . . . in your hairbrush, in the shower, on the bathroom floor.
This is totally normal, and is not a harbinger of baldness. Conditions that affect hair health It is estimated that we each lose about 100 hairs a day.
The actual number you’ll lose on any given day depends on how abundant and healthy your follicles are, what medications you’re taking, and many other factors, some of which are beyond your control. 1. Hormonal Shifts Both male and female hormones affect hair growth. Male hormones known as androgens — a category that includes testosterone — stimulate hair growth on the face and body, and create fuller, thicker hair on the head. In women, ovaries and adrenal glands naturally produce androgens, but only very small amounts.
If a woman suddenly starts growing facial hair, she should see her doctor — it could be a sign of a hormone-related health problem. For some men with a genetic susceptibility to baldness (like yours sincerely) normal testosterone is converted to a more potent form of testosterone (dihydrotestosterone, or DHT), which binds to cells in the follicle.
DHT alters the growth/shed cycle and eventually kills the follicle. These men find themselves becoming bald in their 20s, a few years after their testosterone levels peak. In both men and women, levels of androgens decrease after about age 40, which leads to thinner, slower-growing, less luxurious hair as we get older.
In contrast to androgens, the female hormone estrogen slows hair growth and creates a finer, thinner shaft of hair, which is why women are, on average, naturally less hairy than men. After menopause, levels of estrogen fall off dramatically, causing some genetically susceptible women to lose significant amounts of hair. But male and female hair loss aren’t identical. While men tend to bald in a distinct pattern that includes a receding hairline and hair loss at the crown, women tend to lose hair evenly, leaving them with a sparse head of hair instead of a totally bald scalp. 2. Stress Stress is one of the most common causes of unusual hair loss. Accidents, major illnesses, severe psychological stress, or other traumatic events can send hair follicles into the resting phase prematurely.
Around three months later, when those resting follicles release the hair shaft, large amounts of hair can seem to fall out simultaneously, and for no discernable reason since several months will have passed since the event that triggered this whole episode.
Again, getting through this is simply a matter of waiting it out. Your hair should begin to regrow almost immediately.
3. Lack of Protein Hair is made of protein. All basic nutrients contribute to keeping us whole and healthy, but protein provides the building blocks that allow us to repair, replace, or grow bones, skin, muscles, and hair. People who don’t get enough protein in their diets, such as those with anorexia nervosa or who follow any extreme weight-loss diet, will slow the rate of new hair growth. As hair is naturally shed, it won’t grow back as quickly. With enough hair loss, the scalp will start to show through. Starvation and alcoholism also depletes the body of other nutrients important for hair growth and quality. And over the long term, starvation and extreme weight loss will lead to a reduction in hormone production, which can also lead to thinning hair.
4. Medications and Supplements Most people understand that chemotherapy treatments for cancer can cause widespread balding, but many other commonly prescribed medications may lead to less extensive hair loss.
These include anticoagulants (such as warfarin), antidepressants, oral contraceptives, and medications for blood pressure, gout, or arthritis. In addition, very high doses of vitamin A and selenium are toxic and can cause hair loss. Once you stop taking the medication or supplements, hair will usually begin to grow back within a few months
. 5.Thyroid Gland Malfunction and Other Disorders Thyroid hormones affect the metabolism of all cells, including cells in hair follicles. Too much thyroid hormone (hyperthyroid) or too little thyroid hormone (hypothyroid) can result in thin, brittle hair or hair loss. With uncontrolled diabetes, body cells (including cells in hair follicles) starve because glucose can’t get in; and in systemic lupus erythematosus, the body attacks its own collagen, including the collagen in hair follicles.
These disorders and many others — including celiac disease, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn’s disease — may cause hair loss or damage by altering cell metabolism or structure. Once the underlying disease is treated, hair growth should return to normal. Advice Please visit the doctor for proper investigation of all cases of hair loss
Ex-President Jonathan and praise-singers
Former Nigerian President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan recently made an honest disclosure when he said that overpraising sitting presidents makes them feel like a little god and unthinkable for them to leave the office. Jonathan stated this at the constitutional term limits summit in Niamey, Niger Republic. The former president, who is one of the speakers at the summit that was organised by the National Democratic Institute (NDI), also said the fear of persecution after office makes it difficult for a sitting president to relinquish power.
“Let’s create an environment where people will believe there’s life after office. That if you leave office you should not be persecuted. The way we manage ourselves as sitting presidents and former presidents matter. The first line is to reduce what will make a sitting president afraid to leave the office. Africans sometimes, we are our problem because we always think our presidents are little gods. That somebody is president does not mean he is God. We have a tradition of praise-singing. We tend to give our presidents name they don’t deserve,” he added.
At the occasion, some African leaders, led by President of Niger and Chairman of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Heads of State and Government Mahamadou Issoufou and former Liberian President, Amos Sawyer had paid tribute to Jonathan for leaving office voluntarily and masterminding peaceful power transition after the 2015 general election that brought the President Muhammadu Buhari into office, describing it as an exemplary show of leadership that should motivate those in power.
Warning African leaders to adhere strictly to the constitutional period in office, Issoufou stressed that term limits strengthen democratic institutions and promote peaceful power transfers from one administration to another, the Nigerien President pledged to himself to the two terms stipulated by his country’s constitution. Similarly, former Liberian President, Amos Sawyer lauded Jonathan for setting what he called a democratic example by peacefully handing over power to his successor. Sawyer described the former president as a remarkable man who did not let his ambition becloud his sense of patriotism, saying “Former President Jonathan is a remarkable gentleman, for what he did for Nigeria; he did not do a second term; he showed example. He handed over power peacefully.”
However, Jonathan deviated a bit from cheery remarks when he observed that: “A former president has to be careful in commenting on national issues; otherwise you become a nuisance to society. Because having been the president of the country for a period of time, there are information available to you; you do not always expect a sitting president to do things exactly the way you do, and sometimes, when you try to comment on national issues, of course, there are people that will defend the president. Sometimes, they leave the subject matter and begin to castigate some aspects of your administration they observed weaknesses in, to divert the attention of the general public from the issue.
“Former presidents should make comments from time-to-time on our national issues, but it should be issues that are quite critical; issues you think, you will not be able to reach out to the president; if you reach the president and have conversations with him, you do not need to go to the media and discuss the issues otherwise you will create more problems in your country. In Nigeria, we have this platform; the council of state that former presidents belong to, it could be a good platform to discuss issues. I do not advise that a former president should be active in political commentary; it will create more problems than solving the problem.”
From the summary of the comments made by Jonathan, three things can be pointed out. First, there is a need to stop praise-sing African leaders. Second, the media and civil society organisations should continue to serve as watchdogs and uphold accountability in governments. Third, past presidents should avoid commenting on sensitive state matters after leaving office because it causes distractions for incumbents. Frankly speaking, I both agree and disagree with the position of the former president. The critical question to ask is what encourages praise-singing? Many leaders themselves promote praise-singing because when they get into office, they detest criticism. They hate to hear anyone speak anything negative about their government. All they want to hear is sweet talk!
“We tend to over-praise sitting presidents and make them think they are little gods. When they begin to make a sitting president think he is God, and he is the only person that can run the affairs of the nation; then the person will be there; nobody removes God. When you make a president feel he is god, don’t expect him to leave. The media and civil society must continue to admonish characters that make presidents think they are the best thing to happen. That you are president does not mean you are better than others. We citizens of this continent create little gods,” Jonathan added.
Why people avoid telling truth to power is that no matter how sincere, objective and useful such criticism is, those who hold such are tagged as enemies that should be silenced, hunted and persecuted. In the end, except those that are ready to die for the truth, what African leaders continue to hear are only the things they want to hear and promoting sycophancy, eye service, and nepotism. Media outlets and civil society groups that are not on the side of government are labelled as opposition and sponsored by perceived enemies of the government in power. We recall that under the Jonathan administration too, there were forceful seizures of newspapers at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos while distribution vans were stopped and searched in different parts of the country, as wrappers of the tabloids were stripped-off and copies confiscated.
The truth is that good governance can only be established when praise-singing is discouraged and when the media and civil society are alive to their responsibilities. Leaders and past presidents should not relent in speaking up when things are going wrong. This is where I disagree with Jonathan. Past leaders should speak up when things are falling apart. They should not only exercise their fundamental right to, but they should always be opinion leaders in society. More importantly, the leadership recruitment process should be transparent, seamless and honest enough to breed quality leaders badly needed to speak fearlessly and turn around things for the nation. That is how to make a difference as leaders. This is an obligation that Jonathan owes our country by telling truth to power.
λKupoluyi writes from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) via adewalekupoluyi@yahoo.co.uk.
Nigeria/Russia relations: The missing link
On November 15, 1884, 14 mainly European countries gathered in Berlin for a meeting which lasted till February 26, 1885. The aim of that conference was to split the continent of Africa and share it to the Europeans who were scrambling over it.
The countries represented were; Austria-Hungary, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, the Netherlands. Others include; Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden-Norway (unified from 1814 to 1905), Turkey, and the United States of America. Of these 14 nations, France, Germany, Great Britain, and Portugal were the major players in the conference, controlling most of Africa at the time.
Russia, though present at the conference, was not interested in the greedy project of acquiring Africa by force of arms. The Russians held firmly to the guiding principle of their policy as advocated by one of their founding fathers, V.I. Lenin who advocated equality and peaceful coexistence amongst all the people of the world.
It was this same message of equality of mankind that led Khrushchev (the former Soviet leader) to move a motion to end all forms of colonialism by 1960 at the plenary of the XVth session of the United Nations General assembly. The passage of the motion led to the crumbling of colonialism, and sovereign African states began to emerge one after another. Nigeria took its turn to gain independence in 1960.
The Soviet Union – precursor to Russian Federation – built into its foreign policy architecture a sensitive and positive response to assist Africa in building an egalitarian society for themselves.
In the case of Nigeria, the warm response from Russia was instant. Nigeria became independent on October 1, 1960. In less than two months – on November 25, 1960 – the two countries established diplomatic relations.
The founding fathers of Nigeria said the foreign policy of the country was based on Africa as its cornerstone. Ordinarily, this should have drafted Nigeria very close to the Russians who took it on themselves to fight for the decolonization of Africa. Ironically, this was not the case because the First Republic leaders were under the heavy influence of the colonial masters.
The colonial masters induced Nigerian leaders to launch heavy, unfriendly propaganda against Russia in Nigeria during the early and mid-1960s. In contrast to this, nations like the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France, Italy, Spain and other countries in Western Europe at large enjoyed positive propaganda which made them seem as ideal and friendly.
The system of governance in most African countries including Nigeria was fashioned after their former colonialists and gave preference to the interests of the colonial masters. With this mindset, the environment was not conducive to friendly Nigeria-Russia relations.
During the early 60s, the main interest of the Soviet Union was to expand its political influence among the countries of Africa and have more states converted into socialist-oriented nations in the then ideologically polarized world that was popularly referred to as the cold war. Nigeria being a capitalist state was not inclined to change its orientation. Its colonial master and allies were opposed to Nigeria and any of its former colonies having cordial relationship with Russia which they came to identify as a strong iron curtain – not be allowed a space of further expansion in Africa. Any manifestation of or link to the communist ideology was met with censorship and repression.
But there was no let-up on the part of Russia. They seized every opportunity to advertise their goodwill to Nigeria. When the civil war broke out in Nigeria with the Eastern Region declaring itself an independent state of Biafra, it was Russia that came to bail out Nigeria with arms to put down the insurrection. At the time, both the United States and the United Kingdom refused to sell arms to Nigeria. In fact France went a step further by recognizing Biafra as a sovereign state.
The Nigerian Civil War opened the eyes of Nigerian leaders to the reality of world politics. Nigerian youths became eager recipients of Soviet scholarships for higher education in the Soviet Union. This was a major opportunity for the Soviet Union to establish itself in sub-Saharan Africa’s major country.
Immediately after the war, General Yakubu Gowon, Nigeria’s Head of State, paid a State Visit to Moscow in 1971. President Olusegun Obasanjo also visited Russia in 2001 and on June 24, 2009, Russian President Dimitry Medvedev became the first Russian President to visit Nigeria.
These top level visits are too far in between and do not reflect the several challenges confronting Nigeria-Russia relations.
For instance, in order for agreements among nations to become operational, they are to be passed by the national parliament and that forms their legal framework. The agreements signed with Russia during these visits are yet to be ratified by the parliament with particular reference to the Abuja agreement of 2009 which covered six critical areas: Investment, cooperation in the field of peaceful use of nuclear energy, understanding in the field of exploration of outer space for peaceful purposes, transfer of persons sentenced to imprisonment, declaration on principles of friendly relations and partnership between Nigeria and the Russian Federation and several other agreements on the eventual establishment of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation (ICESTC) between the two countries.
Adequate knowledge and clear understanding of culture, history, language, mentality, worldview, capabilities and potentials of other nations are crucial to foreign policy making. There is weak indication that the two countries have sufficient and adequate perception of each other. This in part is responsible for the lack of the political will to fully implement their existing bilateral agreements.
We have had serial disappointments with the Western world from their refusal to help in the fight to keep Nigeria one and their current refusal to help with weapons to put down the Boko Haram insurgency under the spurious claims that the Nigerian military is abusing human rights. The supply of military equipment and materiel notably the MI-35 attack helicopters by Russia have played a high value addition in our fight against Boko Haram. Unfortunately majority among the Nigeria political elites are under strong influence of London and Washington whose interest is to distance Moscow from the affairs of African countries.
Still, there has been increased trade between Nigeria and Russia since the civil war experience. Dramatically, the Soviet Union became Nigeria’s best friend and ally such that by the time the civil war ended in 1970 Nigeria had opened its doors to other Soviet imports such as consumer goods and industrial manufacture.
2020 budget: The imperative of sustaining tax reforms
With the volatility of the oil price in the international market in recent times, it is high time we realised the future lies not in crude but a sustainable tax system based on production. With a single attack on Saudi’s oil installations in the Middle East by suspected terrorists last month, oil price shot to $75 within few days from an average of $60 throughout the year.
But just when oil-dependent countries like Nigeria started salivating that another boom might be here again after the meltdown of 2016/2017 that saw the liquid gold tanked at $30, the price came back to less than $60 before the end of September.
The Buhari administration is proposing a N10-33 trillion budget for 2020 with $57 fixed as benchmark for oil. Good enough, after President Muhammadu Buhari laid the budget proposal few days ago, the federal lawmakers expressed readiness to work on the document and pass it in good time with a view to restoring the old January-December budget cycle in 2020.
However, as they say, budgeting is only a declaration of intent to spend. The real challenge is generating revenue to finance it. To this end, the burden will inevitably fall on the nation’s traditional “cash cows” – the Customs and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).
Indeed, there is no gainsaying the fact that taxation remains the most sustainable tool to mobilize funds as against the nation’s present over-dependence on oil, moreso considering the volatility of the price of the commodity in the international market. In any case, on account of the less than bullish forecast in the commodity prices in the years ahead, growth projection for most mineral-dependent countries in the nearest future is understandably only marginal.
Apparently aware of this, the Nigerian Customs has lately embarked on some aggressive measures to generate more revenue. Many who initially scoffed at the reports of the closing of Nigerian borders for upward of a month now must have had a change of heart following disclosure by the Customs boss, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd), that their takings have improved significantly as those who hitherto exploited our “open door” policy have had to pay due charges and rates to the coffers of the service. So much that the Customs boss reported that on one single day, the Customs netted a whopping N9 billion, representing more than 100 per cent rise in revenue.
Added to this are the raids being conducted by the Customs on the dealers of luxury automobiles with a view to ensuring that due levies are paid by the well-heeled on such high-end vehicles.
If this new policy is sustained, hopefully, we should be expecting a better contribution by the Customs to the funding of the 2020 budget. Ali-led Customs had made history in 2017 by posting revenue in excess of N1 trillion. The figure for 2018 was also in excess of N1 trillion. A far cry from the figures recorded in the past. In 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2015, Customs had generated N741.8 billion, N850.8 billion, N833.4 billion and N904 billion respectively.
To meet up with its own revenue target for the year ahead, the FIRS has proposed upward increase of the Value Added Tax (VAT) to 7.5 per cent. If the National Assembly acceded to amending the law, it is estimated that additional N3 trillion will be generated, out of which states and local government will pocket 85 per cent, while the Federal Government retains 15 per cent.
But far more is expected to flow into the national coffers if a number of innovative measures already initiated by the FIRS is sustained. The current management under a Tunde Fowler has in the last three years deployed technology and ICT solutions to widen the tax net appreciably. Today, 20 million taxpayers have been captured by FIRS, from the 10 million three years ago.
This was partly achieved through the launching of the consolidated National Tax Data Base to ease access to taxpayers’ information across all tiers and agencies of government.
This perhaps explains the significant growth of FIRS collections by 54 per cent from N3.30 trillion in 2016 when Fowler took over to N5.32 trillion recorded in 2018, the highest in the history of the service. What makes it even more significant is that 54 per cent of the figure (N2.85 trillion) represents non-oil revenue, indicating the potentials of the nation’s economy beyond oil receipts.
Already, the sweeping reforms championed by FIRS have rebounded in the increased fortune at the state level. The IGR (internally generated revenue) by states grew from N800 billion in 2016 to N1.16 trillion in 2018, representing a growth of 46 per cent.
Indeed, tax authorities in the states will attest that they have never had it this good. For the first time in the history of Nigeria, the Federal Government paid all outstanding PAYE tax liabilities owed by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of Federal Government from 2002 to 2016, totalling about N135 billion to various state governments.
The reason why the figures have grown is also because FIRS introduced deliberate incentives to make tax administration more efficient and user-friendly. Unlike the past when the process was manual and cumbersome, the burden has been lightened through automation solutions like e-Stamping, e-Registration, e-Filing, e-Payment, e-Receipt and e-TCC.
Little wonder then that in the tax administration section of the World Bank report in 2018 on the “Ease of Doing Business”, Nigeria moved up positively by 25 points. It is expected that the country will move up further when the review for 2019 is published.
Again, Fowler’s introduction of VAIDS has also been beneficial. This refers to Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme. This has enabled those who were evading tax in the past to take advantage of a unique official window which not only grants them “amnesty” but also enable them to regularize the titles or the names on assets hitherto disguised. To enforce compliance, the service is working closely with financial institutions like banks. So, there is no more hiding place for the rich trying to dodge taxes.
With the renewed efforts to register more through the Tax Identification Number (TIN) campaign, the service is hoping to widen the tax net to 45 million within the shortest possible time, thereby helping the nation achieve a durable fountain for sustainable growth and development.
Indeed, a sustainable taxation system offers the best guarantee for optimum budget performance.
λSolarin, a public affairs commentator, is based in Lagos.
‘North may keep presidency for 100 years’
The North may keep presidency for 100 years. This is the emphatic statement made by Prof. Ango Abdullahi in an interview with Saturday Sun (12/10/2019). There has been no refusal of this statement, so it is taken as a true representation of the elder statesman’ opinion. There is something that makes me to respect an average northerner be he a commoner or a member of the ruling aristocracy that has been in control of Nigeria from 1960 to date. It is their fearlessness and the readiness to state their sincere opinion no matter whose ox is gored.
‘Political-correctness’ is not in their political dictionary and even if it is there, the average northerner will define it to be outside the confines of his political theory and praxis. In that wise, it is not for him to start mumbling or stuttering in voicing out his real opinion by gagging himself within the confines of his self-imposed censorship and socio-political limitations in order to tailor his real opinion to agree with the ‘nationally’ accepted usage or ‘political-correctness’ of the given issue or dispute in question. The northern politicians and leaders talk and behave like free men while their southern counterparts talk and behave like slaves. But nobody is deceived, not even the northern politicians or their leaders for they know that the southern politicians do not mean what they say and never say what they mean. It is a difficult situation! It did not start today. It has always been the political culture of Nigeria from the early 1940s to date.
No Nigerian was consulted by the British colonialists on the formation of Nigerian State and so nobody can say he contributed to the idea(s) shaping that formation or know the ends or objects for which the British intended to realize in forming Nigeria. But the Southern Nigerian politicians and leaders led by the late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe took over from the British to market their product which he knew nothing about and to persuade others to accept Nigeria as formed and patented by Britain. It was at the height of this Azikiwe’s obsession with the Nigerian experiment when he counselled Ahmadu Bello, the leader of the northern political establishment by the middle of 1950s, that in order to strengthen and forge the unity of Nigeria “they should forget” the tribal, religious and other differences but the Sardauna retorted by advising that the differences are there to be recognized, acknowledged and observed. By the turn of 1960, it was clear to all who has been the loser by not putting to mind the obvious differences in Nigeria and who has or gained by knowing the differences.
When the British formed Nigeria as one political unit in 1914, with Lugard as the Governor-General, he had brought with him his obvious bias in favour of the Protectorate of Northern Nigeria which he had governed between January 1, 1900 and 1906. When he left the Protectorate of Northern Nigeria in 1906 he left behind very competent officials as Residents in the provinces. These were C. Temple, J. Burdon, C. Orr and R. Palmer. The British idea was to keep and maintain the northern political establishment culled from the traditional authority unscathed and not corrupted by Western socio-cultural influences. For this reason, when Nigerians became one country they designed a habitation policy that kept the people apart. So, the cantonments (new township) were segmented into a section for ‘foreigners’ outside the North and this area was called Sabongari, the other section for indigenes of the North but not Muslims were called Tudunwada while the old cities were preserved for Muslims. This built-in segmentation/segregation naturally bred fears, distrust and exacerbated the difference which with time culminated in hatred and suspicions. So, it was not surprising that when people outside the North started migrating to the North to benefit from the new country’s bounties the protected people in the secluded northern traditional cities were alarmed and voiced out their concerns.
After 1951 and particularly after 1960 when political structures were set in North, East and West and politics determined the political leaders of the regions, political wrangling and controversies ensued. Northern leaders voiced out their opposition to the unity of Nigeria or the co-mingling of population to form a new nation of one people. In the Northern Regional Assembly proceedings of February – March, 1964, leaders were particularly incensed about the Igbo’s presence in the North and they complained bitterly against them with respect to the position of the Igbo in civil service and in trades and commerce and openly asked the Igbo to go back to their region.
Ahmadu Bello, premier of the North led the debate. He said, “It is my most earnest desire that every post in the region however small it is be filled by a Northerner.” Alhaji Usman Liman concluded that “North is for Northerners, East for Easterners, West for Westerners and the federation is for us all.” Mallam Bashari Umaru told the Minister of Lands to revoke the certificates of occupancy from the hands of the Ibo resident in the region”. Mallam Mukhtar Bello said their fears should be taken to the Federal Government to reduce the number of Igbo in the post office” and “they are…too dangerous to the region.” Mallam Muhammadu Mustapha Mande Gyan noted that “these people know how to make money and we do not know the way and manner of getting about the business. We do not want Ibo to be allocated with plots.” Mr. A.A. Agogede said “I’m very glad we are in a Muslim country, but building of hotels should be taken from the Igbo…” Finally, the Minister of Lands, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Cashash, OBE, assured members that their concerns were noted, promising that “in due course, you will see what will happen.”
There is this declaration credited the Sardauna of Sokoto that “the new nation called Nigeria should be an estate of our great grandfather, Uthman dan Fodio. We must ruthlessly prevent a change of power. We use the minorities of the North as willing tools and the South as a conquered territory and never allowed them to rule over us and never allow them to have control of their future.” Does this declaration fit the political history of Nigeria? Is this not a prophecy fulfilled? There was the other statement credited to Tafawa Balewa that if the British were to leave at that moment that his people would restart the interrupted quest to conquer the South and dip the Koran at the sea. Any political-correctness here?
The Prof. Ango Abdullahi’s declaration is not an empty threat. The North does not make empty threats. Any threats were usually matched with action. This is quite unlike the South that irritates the North with countless threats that usually turned out mere puff. This has made the North to take the South as “noise makers.” So, when Abdullahi says the North will keep the presidency for a century and that any party that field a northerner for president in 2023 will get northern support, it is not an empty boast. They will match it with action. This is democracy and there is nothing you can do about it. He said ‘zoning’ has been destroyed by President Jonathan. So don’t come arguing that there is zoning formula. The present structure, with the electorate infrastructure will ensure the realization of the 100-year northern rule.
Modern education and its technical intricacies
E
ducation can be described as the imparting and acquiring of knowledge via teaching and learning, respectively, especially at a school or similar institution.
In the words of G. K. Chesterton, education is simply ‘the soul of a society as it passes from one generation to another.’ No wonder every sane and rational society treats it as the fundamental factor required toward any meaningful development.
The earliest educational processes involved sharing information about gathering food and providing shelter; making weapons and other tools; learning language; and acquiring the values, behaviour, as well as religious rites or practices of a given culture.
Prior to the invention of writing and reading, people lived in an environment in which they struggled to survive against natural forces, animals, and other humans. At the time, to survive, preliterate individuals developed skills that grew into cultural and educational patterns.
Education, therefore, emanated from the human struggle for survival and enlightenment. It may be formal or informal. The latter refers to the general social process by which human beings acquire the knowledge and skills needed to function in their culture. Whilst formal education refers to the process through which teachers instruct pupils or students, as might be the case, in subjects of study within institutions.
The modern day education makes one feel proud that s/he is truly educated, though formally or informally, everyone is educated. The real education, which is the overall development of mind, body and soul, can be acquired via any means. According to Carter Woodson, education means to ‘inspire people to live more abundantly, to learn to begin with life as they find it and make it better.’
It’s noteworthy that modern education is aided with a variety of technology comprising computers, projectors, Internet, and calculators, among others. This fact forms the basis of this discussion, hence shall take time to do justice to it.
Everything that can be simplified has been made simpler by introduction of the aforementioned gadgets into the modern day education. Science has obviously explored every aspect of human life. It suffices to say that there is now much to learn as well as more to assimilate. Internet alone provides abysmal knowledge, meaning literally that there’s no end to it.
Skill development and vocational education has added a new feather to the modern system of education. Everyone has something to learn. Even an infant these days goes to a kindergarten. And a little grown – mentally and physically – is promoted to a nursery.
The most fascinating part is that everything is being categorized ranging from kindergarten, nursery, primary, secondary, to tertiary; and each of these stages has a certain set of technical acquaintances. The truth is, modern pattern of education is a never-ending process.
Aristotle Nicomachus, in his usual way, stated that education is an ‘ornament in prosperity and a refugee in adversity.’ This is exactly what modern education represents.
However, it’s pertinent to acknowledge that the existing technical intricacy of modern education has caused colossal harm to the present days’ children, thereby posing threat in their respective ambitions and future endeavours.
For instance, before now, devices such as abacus were used during Mathematics classes. Such an approach helped tremendously to educate the kids – ranging from ages 6 to 14 – on mental arithmetic, a knowledge that enables them to face any form of Mathematics problem in the future.
But now, except in countries like India, Russia, China, Ghana, and what have you that still use counting frame or abacus, calculator has suddenly overtaken its use in Nigeria. Worse still, even primary school pupils are now exposed to scientific calculators.
Modern education has deprived most learners the opportunity of seeing the real events or scenes. Engineering students, for example, only see pictures of what is being taught, or what is expected to be produced by them.
Final year undergraduates, and perhaps postgraduate students, presently do their projects or theses by merely downloading the required materials from the net. Most students don’t even know where the fabric they are wearing came from. The word ‘how’ is currently missing in our world, which causes severe ignorance.
Modern education has succeeded in spreading more ignorance than knowledge. It has produced a vast population able to read but unable to distinguish what is worth reading. Learners do more of cramming rather than memorizing, which can only be achieved by getting close to facts or the actual pictures. Albert Einstein once said education is ‘that which remains if one has forgotten everything learned in school.’
For the technical intricacies involved in modern education to be advantageous to the learners, they must serve as supplements. In other words, they ought to be used for reference purposes, and not as fundamental devices as they are presently utilized in various institutions of learning.
The pupils or students must get used to the real pictures or sites before introducing the use of tech gadgets to them. Their brains shouldn’t be complicated with those stuffs at early stage. Those brains are still fragile, thus ought not to be juxtaposed with tech intricacies. More so, endeavour to let the practical segment be preceded by theory.
The truth is that we must note that every invention was made for a purpose, and to be applied at a particular time. So, if we end up misusing them, it becomes a problem when they are meant to serve as blessing.
Education has hitherto unarguably done obvious good to mankind in general, and has continued to be very helpful in guiding whatever course we embark upon in our respective endeavours. This is the reason it deserves to be given its full place by adhering to every mechanism that accompanies its methodology.
We as a people must, therefore, remain conscious of the factual rules surrounding the modern system of education towards averting its wrong implementation that could cause us more harm than good.
It’s noteworthy that every institution on earth has stringent rules guiding it, hence such regulations are required to be followed painstakingly. Think about it!
The imperative of a second home
M
any people that know me know that I was already fully established in Nigeria before I took the decision to set up a second home in the United States. To date, some of them cannot understand what I am doing outside the country when I have a decided advantage to make hay in Nigeria’s socio-economic and political firmament.
Yet, the decision to temporarily relocate did not come easily. Coming at a time when my son who was a mechanical engineering student at my alma mater, Obafemi Awolowo University had been at home for six months because of an ASUU-led strike in 2013, the possibility of the young man spending far more than the normal five years for his study was looking like a distinct possibility. There was also the worsening Nigerian economy that had got some of my friends and I to wonder where our kids were going to get jobs after graduation. Moreover, I had always wanted to establish a second home in the United States and have unfettered access to the country.
When the opportunity to take the family out of Nigeria came, I could not turn it down. It was a golden opportunity to take the kids to a clime where they could have uninterrupted quality education. Putting the kids first and myself last, decision making was easy. Yet I could have simply settled them in the U.S. and return to Nigeria and relate with the family through phone calls and the occasional visits. But America is not an easy place to throw some starry-eyed African teenagers without some serious fatherly guidance. Being black and young carry potential danger in the boiling cauldron of American racism. American is a dazzling place to live and immigrant kids have been known to be carried away by the glitz of the American razzmatazz to lose their ways. It may be the land of opportunities. But it is also a graveyard of broken dreams for those who lost their ways. Many immigrant kids have been known to fall through the cracks and get into trouble. It was about either putting my interest first or making a sacrifice for their tomorrow. I soon realised that I needed to be around to guide them through the murky waters of the American cultural landscape. I painfully decided to put their interest above mine and wait for them to complete college and understand the system better before I could return home where I had built major clout within the system.
To keep busy, I got a job. But it was not enough for me to make living away from Nigeria worthwhile enough. Then I remembered my childhood dream of obtaining a doctorate degree which had proved elusive. I had tried twice to get it in Nigeria. But the hectic lifestyle of a media executive I led had circumvented it. For almost two decades, I was virtually travelling all the time within and outside Nigeria and could just not be on one spot long enough. At home, I was known as the absent husband because of my frequent trips away from the house.
But some assurance of assured future for my kids and a PhD were just a few of the things I gained from the Yankees. I had also managed a terrible stomach ulcer for almost three decades from which I could not get a permanent solution. It affected my lifestyle. I had to avoid peppery soup as much as possible and could not afford to skip meals. Pepper soup without a full stomach was a no-go and I had to stay away from alcoholic drinks, including my favourite red wine as much as possible.
It became a priority for me to explore the medical opportunities America has to offer to rid me of this painful malady. Once I had health insurance, I visited a physician for a full check-up and brought up the issue of my ulcer who soon referred me to a specialist. The internal medicine expert was surprised that I had suffered for years with an ailment that requires only a simple procedure and recommended a colonoscopy. Since the day I went for the colonoscopy which took less than an hour, I have not once experienced symptoms associated with stomach ulcer. I no longer have to plead with my wife to reduce the spice in her delicious food. I take pepper soup almost every weekend and I didn’t have to be a teetotaler at family and social events.
Obviously, Nigeria is a difficult place to live with its endemic infrastructural deficits. To make it worse, every time I have been around, I succumbed to mosquito bites and end up having malaria with its medication becoming part of my diet. I get all sweaty with the constant electric blackout and I had to be careful about what I put in my mouth lest I contract typhoid. The un-motorable roads give me body ache and spending hours in traffic is unavoidable. Nigeria is tough and rough.
Despite my time here, there is an inner joy I feel during visits to Nigeria that I do not experience in the United States. The craving to spend more time in Nigeria and less in the U.S. is always there. For me, Nigeria is home and the United States is my home away from home, my second home. As the saying goes in pidgin English, monkey no fine but him mama like am.
λDr. Raufu, a former Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of National Mirror Newspapers, is of the Texas Southern University, Houston, Texas, United States.
Of Oshiomhole’s Edo military wing
The political events unfolding in Edo State are getting clearer as the lines further diverge, rather than converge, towards congruence within the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), Edo State. The recent hoax around “attack” without bruises, on the National Chairman of the party and the immediate past governor of the state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole highlights the worrisome situation. This hoax was capable of overheating the polity of the state, complicating the smooth functioning of the state security system, especially the police, and distracting effective governance as well as encouraging anarchy and lawlessness.
There is an unrelenting clash of interests, between the government, led by Governor Godwin Obaseki, and the entrenched economic interests that have been displaced. These entrenched interests are those that became too powerful as self-imposed revenue collectors, using coercion, crude and opaque records; as well as those politicians that want nothing short of business as usual, regardless of the grim financial realities of the state. Somehow, unfortunately though, these two sources of opposition have coalesced into a political movement with Comrade Oshiomhole as their patron.
What we may ask, is what is wrong with the revenue warlords? They became too wealthy, at the expense of the elected government and the people, leading to concentrated raw political power, that undermines democracy and peace. It is this entrenched tendency that portray participation in politics as high risk by civil, law abiding citizens with the skills as well as the character to provide high impact public service. This aberration where thugs and cultists dictate who get elected and where they form a parallel enforcement channel with the constitutional law enforcement state agencies is the crux of the matter. Oshiomhole called them his “infantry” or military wing, and said so during his address of the political supporters after the so-called arranged attack on him. It is instructive that he was “rescued from the attack” by this “infantry” and not by the official police force. The state commissioner of police, caught up in this toxic political situation, had to rise up, very professionally, to explain that Adams Oshiomhole was accorded full security protection or cover throughout his stay in Benin. Moreover, and putting it factually, there was no attack, and perhaps no formal report to the police of a threat of any form. It was a hoax!
Is it true as contained in a press statement by the Edo State government that Adams Oshiomhole does not inform the state APC chapter, or the state government of his visits, to his own state? If true, this is preposterous and can only be compared to an oddity where a father relocates to his neighbour’s house. It seem that Comrade has succumbed to the dissenting voices within the party, instead of playing the role of a neutral leader with the credibility to reconcile the contending forces. In all these, where is the public interest, the masses, whose purpose the elected government should serve. It is only by weighing the issues clearly, wearing the lenses of the party manifesto and of President Muhammadu Buhari’s stance on corruption, as well as on the welfare of the masses that Adams Oshiomhole can rescue the situation. From all his actions and indices, for now, he has allowed himself to be captured by those within the party that cannot resonate with the public.
The impasse at the Edo State House of Assembly runs on this same track, the coalesced opposition under the covert support or remote of Comrade.
Comrade has earned his place in history but how he handles this Edo situation will be the make or mar; he needs to return to his political mainstream and allow the incumbent governor to stamp his style. The old ways must CHANGE to the NEXT LEVEL. Supporting touts, thugs, fake infantry, delinquent contractors and political parasites will only muddy the political waters; what is required are the type of civilized and transparent reforms that the award winning Governor Godwin Obaseki has courageously and skilfully embarked upon. This momentum cannot be reversed. Reinstating the Kabakas should never be contemplated. A word is enough for the wise.
λDr. Omoregbe is the convener of Public Accountability Initiative for Africa
