Two FRSC officers arraigned for passenger’s murder

ire has gutted two buildings in Aba, Abia State and destroyed property and goods estimated to worth millions of naira.

Fire first broke out at a multi-purpose four-storey building on Tuesday night. The fire, which started about 6p.m., on Tuesday, raged for more than six hours.

Youths and firefighters from the state Fire Service battled the inferno till about 12.35a.m., on Wednesday.

But as the joint efforts of the youth and the firefighters managed to put out the fire, a one-storey building went up in flames on Umuoba Road, Ogbor-Hill axis.

In the first incident, fire broke out at the about 6p.m. after closure of businesses in the multipurpose building which serves as offices, warehouses, shops, boutiques, churches, school and many other business activities.

It was learnt that the fire started from the back of the first floor which serves as a warehouse where copper wires, cables and all kinds of electrical appliances were piled in their cartoons.

Young men, who were heading home after closure of business, had to climb the building with ladders to pour water with buckets to prevent fire from spreading to a nearby MRS Filling Station separated from the building by a small fence.

Efforts of the young men were complemented by the officials of the Abia State Fire Service.

The fire fighters moved to and fro the scene of the raging fire to refill their 1,000-gallon fire truck with water, while the spirited young men risked their lives doing all manner of improvised fire fighting techniques.

However, fear gripped everyone when one of the young men, after several hours of staying up and receiving water and pouring it inside the building, collapsed and fell on the ground.

This occurred immediately power was restored by the electricity distribution company, which made many people to think that he was electrocuted.

The man was evacuated to the Aba General Hospital in an ambulance.

Barely 10 minutes after the ambulance left, another young man helping to combat the fire collapsed.

He was struggling to breathe about 9p.m. when he collapsed, but later regained consciousness before he was taken to the General Hospital.

Policemen from the Aba Area Command were also at the scene to provide security.

The Commander, Aba Zone of the Abia State Fire Service, Mr. Okezie Uche, who led his team to the scene, told our correspondent that they responded to the distress call as soon as they got it.

According to Uche, Aba and seven other local government areas which his zone covers are being served by just one functional 1,000-gallon fire truck which eventually lost two tyres after the Umuoba incident on Wednesday morning.

The commander appealed to the state government to come to the aid of the fire service and fix its two vehicles.

Uche said the 24,000-gallon ‘Fire Tender’ could have done a better job than the 1,000-gallon fire truck.

He said: “When I got to the scene of the fire on Asa Road, I saw electrical appliances packed everywhere. There was no single ventilation there. We had to break windows to see space.

“We answered the call and at least reduced the damage, but we could have done better with our bigger Fire Tender because with that, we can only refill the water just once. We did our job and left there some minutes before 1a.m.

“We call on the state government to assist us in fixing that big truck. Had it been that big truck is functioning properly, and we had a crane, things would have been easier.

“There was also another fire outbreak in a one-storey building on Umuoba Road at 5a.m. on Wednesday which was caused by a generator and we immediately rushed there as well.

“Our truck lost two tyres after fighting the fire on Umuoba Road. I’ve called the state controller and I believe something must be done before the end of today.”

