Sports
Tyson Fury beats Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel match
It was expected to be odd, and it didn’t fail to deliver.
Tyson Fury’s first ever wrestling match had costume, soul music, trash talk, powerslams and one knockout punch.
After all was said and done, the undefeated former heavyweight boxing champion is now an undefeated WWE Superstar, after one match.
Four weeks of build-up to Fury’s fight against the 6ft 8in ‘Monster Among Men’ Braun Strowman culminated at the Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday – with the Briton landing a right hand on his opponent and winning by virtue of Strowman failing to get back into the ring before a count of 10, reports the BBC.
This won’t go down as one of Fury’s greatest sporting achievements – because, spoiler alert, wrestling isn’t a sport. But Fury has enthusiastically thrown himself into the world of scripted fighting and has been a showman from start to finish in a venture that has reportedly earned him £12m.
Here’s how it went down.
The ring walk
A batman costume, jazzy shirts and plain old boxing shorts – Fury’s wardrobe has been varied down the years. So what clobber would he bust out for his WWE debut?
Always one to try to ingratiate himself to the locals, Fury emerged in full Arab thobe, including headdress, and stepped out from the curtain to the soothing soul sound of the Isley Brothers’ It’s Your Thing, with pyrotechnics blazing.
Was it subtle? No. Was it very Tyson? Yes.
The match
“Forty-five years after the Rumble in the Jungle, we can call this the Showdown in Saudi!” cried commentator Michael Cole as the match started, rather optimistically referencing Muhammad Ali’s win over George Forman in DR Congo in 1974.
This wasn’t a classic of the spandex genre, or any genre come to think of it, but Fury showed off a few tricks he’s learned along the way, pulling off a headlock, a kip-up and even a drop toe hold.
Fury even threw in an Undertaker-style, back-from-the-dead sit up.
“This is my ring, you piece of trash,” yelled Strowman at one point. Charming.
Fury took a few blows but eventually prevailed by clocking Strowman with a right hand as he was getting back into the ring.
Strowman may have been embarrassingly beaten but was he going to take this lying down? Of course not. This is the predetermined, soap opera world of wrestling where attacking your opponent after the match is almost obligatory. And Strowman let nobody down by planting Fury with his signature move, the running powerslam.
But Fury’s commitment to consistency in his character can’t be questioned as, almost a year since he inexplicably got up from a knockdown against Deontay Wilder, he was at it again, dancing around the ring just a few moments after being thrown to the floor by a man mountain.
After the match he refused to rule out a return to WWE, but said he wants to focus on his rematch with WBC world heavyweight champion Wilder, which is set for February 22.
“I’ve got a big fella called Deontay Wilder to see to, and then we see where we go from there,” he said.
Sports
Nigeria joins 187 countries to endorse Paris Convention Against Doping
N
igeria has joined 187 other nations to endorse the Paris Convention Against Doping, in a move that underscores a common resolve to deem illegal drug use in sports as unacceptable.
Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, who led Nigeria’s delegation to Paris, France for the Seventh Session of the Anti-Doping Convention in Sports, disclosed Nigeria’s assent to the document in a tweet from his official Twitter Handle on the last day of the Convention.
“Paris Convention Against Doping: 188 States have endorsed it including Nigeria. The World Anti -Doping code is the second most successful Convention in UNESCO’s history. Full domestication ongoing. Doping in sports is unacceptable and Nigeria joins the world for zero doping,” the tweet read.
The Convention, which is held every two years at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris by the Conference of Parties, has the overall responsibility for the implementation of the Anti-doping Convention in Sports, and has as part of its objectives, the monitoring of compliance with the Convention.
In furtherance to the objectives of the Convention, governments are required amongst other things, to provide reports outlining all the measures they have taken to comply with the provisions of the Convention which includes the development of anti-doping programmes.
Sports
Puma Wheelchair Tennis enters semis today
S
econd edition of Puma Wheelchair tennis entres the semifinal stage on Friday with Nigeria sharing the spoils with other partcipating countries in the male and female categories.
In the men’s singles, defending champion, Alex Adewale waltzed through the quarterfinal by beating Kenyan Rajab Athman 6/2 6/1 on court 1 of the National Stadium Tennis Centre, Abuja yesterday.
Adewale will now be facing Tanzania Novatus Temba who dismissed Peter Munuve of Kenya 6/1 6/0 in less than one hour.
Other men semifinalists are Nigeria former champions and number two seeded player, Wasiu Yusuf who drubbed Daniel Laryea of Ghana 6/1 6/1 to set the stage with Kenyan number 3 seeded player Collins Lumumba.
In the Women’s singles, number one seed Kafayat Omisore will meet Tanzania Lucy Sirima in the semifinal while number two player Jane Ndenga of Kenya will confront Nigeria number three seeded player, Kemi Oluwasegun.
The doubles’ final in the men’s and women’s categories are also expected to be decided Friday while the final comes up tomorrow at an elaborate ceremony.
The winners apart from going home with some cash prizes will also boast of new points that will enhance their participation in major international championships and the Paralympic Games.
Defending champions Adewale and Omisore have both vowed to retain their titles when the battle line is drawn on Saturday.
Sports
GOtv Boxing Night Mini: KB Godson promises explosive return
L
ightweight boxer, Kabiru ‘KB Godson’ Towolawi, has declared that his return to ring action at GOtv Boxing Night Mini will be an explosive one.
Towolawi’s last fight ended in a sixth-round knockout he suffered in the hands of Adewale ‘Masevex’ Masebinu in a national light heavyweight title bout at GOtv Boxing Night 16.
Speaking in an interview in Lagos on Thursday, Towolawi said he is desirous of making amends at the event, which holds on 16 November at the Rowe Park Sports Complex, Lagos.
“The defeat by Masevex was a bitter pill to swallow, but I’m happy for the opportunity to return and I promise my fans a fantastic return by crushing my opponent,” Towolawi said.
He lauded the sponsors of GOtv Boxing Night Mini, describing it as an initiative that will help Nigerian boxers rack up more fights and improve their fight records in order to be recognised by international boxing bodies to compete for regional and global titles.
Boxers scheduled to fight at GOtv Boxing Night Mini include Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, West African Boxing Union (WABU) lightweight champion; Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, West African Boxing Union (WABU) welterweight champion; Waheed “Skoro” Usman, former African Boxing Union (ABU) featherweight champion; Opeyemi “Sense” Adeyemi and Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan.
Sports
Why I was angry with Arsenal fans – Granit Xhaka
Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka has given an explanation of why he gestured towards fans and swore at them, after he was jeered as he was substituted during their 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.
In a statement on Arsenal’s official Twitter page, he revealed he and his family have been targeted on social media, reports Sky Sports.
“After taking some time to reflect on what happened on Sunday afternoon, I would like to give you an explanation rather than a quick response,” it read.
“The scenes that took place around my substitution have moved me deeply. I love this club and will always give 100 per cent on and off the pitch.
“My feeling of not being understood my fans, and repeated abusive comments at matches and in social media over the last weeks and months have hurt me deeply.
“People have said things like “we will break your legs”, ‘kill your wife’ and ‘wish that your daughter gets cancer’.
“That has stirred me up and I reached boiling point when I felt the rejection in the stadium on Sunday.
“In this situation, I let myself be carried away and reacted in a way that disrespected the group of fans that supports our club, our team and myself with positive energy. That is not my intention and I’m sorry if that’s what people thought.
“My wish is that we get back to a place of mutual respect, remembering why we fell in love with this game in the first place. Let’s move forward positively together.
“Granit.”
Sports
CAF names three female refs for AFCON U-23
For the second time, the CAF Referees Committee has appointed female match officials for a men’s tournament – the upcoming U-23 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2019.
The appointments build on CAF’s commitment to include more female match officials in its competitions, which began with the appointment of three female match officials for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Tanzania last April, a first in the history of male CAF competitions.
At the U-23 AFCON scheduled for 8-22 November in Cairo, Rwandan referee Salma Mukasanga will lead the female match official trio, joined by assistant referees Diana Chikotesha and Fathia Jermoumi of Zambia and Morocco respectively.
Sports
U23 AFCON: Amapakabo picks Nwakali, Awoniyi, 19 others for title defence
Head Coach Imama Amapakabo has named team captain Azubuike Okechukwu, defenders Anthony Izuchukwu, Sincere Seth and Olisah Ndah, midfielders Kelechi Nwakali, Muyiwa Olabiran and Ndifreke Effiong, and forwards Taiwo Awoniyi and Orji Okwonkwo in his final list of 21 players to defend the U23 Africa Cup of Nations title in Egypt next month.
Nigeria, champions of the second edition of the competition in Senegal four years ago, will seek to retain their title when the third edition of the championship flags off in Cairo on November 8.
The Olympic Eagles are housed in Group B and will contend with Cote d’Ivoire, Zambia and South Africa in that order at the Al Salam Stadium. Hosts Egypt head Group A that also has Ghana, Cameroon and Mali with matches to hold at the Cairo International Stadium.
Nigeria’s first match of the campaign is against Cote d’Ivoire on Sunday, November 9.
The top three teams at the eight-nation finals will qualify to represent Africa in the Men’s Football Tournament of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.
Amapakabo also picked goalkeeper Adamu Abubakar, defender Josiah Chukwudi, and lively attacking midfielders Ndifreke Effiong, Tom Dele-Bashiru and Sunusi Ibrahim.
21 OLYMPIC EAGLES
Goalkeepers: Adamu Abubakar (Wikki Tourists); Mohammed Galadima (Nasarawa United); Kingdom Osayi (Giant Brillers)
Defenders: Olisah Ndah (Remo Stars); Samuel Atavti (Esperance FC, Tunisia); Valentine Ozornwafor (UD Almeria, Spain); Sincere Seth (Boluspor FC, Turkey); Josiah Chukwudi (Spartak Tranava, Slovakia); Anthony Izuchukwu (Nest Sotra, Norway); Bitok Stephen (FC Isloch, Belarus)
Midfielders: Sunusi Ibrahim (Nasarawa United); Aliyu Yau Adam (Spartak Jurmala, Latvia); Muyiwa Olabiran (Tambov FC, Russia); Kelechi Nwakali (FC Huesca, Spain); Ndifreke Effiong (Akwa United); Sunday Faleye (Wacker FC, Austria); Tom Dele-Bashiru (Watford FC, England); Azubuike Okechukwu (Basaksehir FC, Turkey)
Forwards: Orji Okwonkwo (Bologna FC, Italy); Taiwo Awoniyi (FSV Mainz 05, Germany); Bright Enobakhare (Wolverhampton Wanderers, England)
Sports
Pique: We were ‘willing to delay pay’ to help re-sign Neymar
Barcelona’s players offered to accept delays to their pay if it would help the club re-sign forward Neymar in the summer, says defender Gerard Pique.
Barcelona did “everything possible” to sign the Brazil international but a move did not materialise.
Neymar left Barcelona for Paris St-Germain for a world record fee of 222m euros (£200m) in 2017, reports the BBC.
Pique said players told the club they would accept delays to pay to help the club meet Financial Fair Play rules.
“We were ready to adjust our contracts,” Pique told Spanish radio station Cadena Ser.
“We weren’t going to contribute money, but we were going to make things easier by allowing some payments to be made in the second or third year instead of the first.”
Barcelona spent more than £200m in the summer, including deals for midfielder Frenkie de Jong from Ajax and Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid.
Financial Fair Play rules, which prevent clubs from spending beyond their means, were understood to be one of the issues Barcelona would have had to have overcome to sign forward Neymar.
Sports
Carabao Cup: Holders Man City visit Oxford, Man United host Colchester
Holders Manchester City have been drawn away at League One side Oxford United in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.
League Two Colchester United, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, face a trip to five-time winners Manchester United.
Aston Villa will host eight-time winners Liverpool, while Everton will be at home to Leicester City.
The ties are scheduled to take place the week commencing 16 December.
Liverpool’s tie is likely to be rescheduled as they play in the FIFA Club World Cup on December 18, reports the BBC.
“The EFL is in discussions with Liverpool to identify an alternative date given the club’s participation in the FIFA Club World Cup competition,” said an EFL spokesman.
The Reds beat Arsenal 5-4 on penalties after a 5-5 draw to reach the last eight.
“If they don’t find a proper date for us then we cannot play the next round and whoever is our opponent will go through – or Arsenal will play it,” said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after Wednesday’s game.
Quarter-final ties:
Oxford United v Manchester City
Manchester United v Colchester United
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Everton v Leicester City
Sports
Carabao Cup: We may pullout, unless…Klopp warns
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says his side will not be able to play their Carabao Cup quarter-final if the fixture cannot be rearranged to avoid a clash with the FIFA Club World Cup.
The European champions beat Arsenal in a penalty shootout after a ten-goal fourth-round tie on Wednesday.
The quarter-finals are due to be played the week commencing December 16.
Liverpool make a 7,000-mile round trip to Qatar to play in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup on December 18, reports the BBC.
The tournament is held every December and features seven teams from six confederations.
“If they don’t find a place for us, an appropriate place, not 3am on Christmas Day, then we don’t play it,” said Klopp.
“You have to think about these things. If you have a fixture list where one team cannot be part of all the games, then you have to think about it. Hopefully it starts at one point, hopefully it starts now.
“We will not be the victim of this problem, we played [on Wednesday] and we wanted to win. If they don’t find a proper date for us then we cannot play the next round and whoever is our opponent will go through – or Arsenal will play it. I cannot change that.”
Liverpool are already scheduled to play seven games in December, plus the Carabao Cup quarter-final and either a third-fourth play-off or the final of the Club World Cup on December 21.
With no midweek slots available in 2019 other than during international breaks, the next feasible opportunity to play midweek – when they will not be competing in the Premier League – will be between fixtures on January 11 and January 19.
Liverpool were due to play West Ham on December 20 in the Premier League and that game is yet to be rearranged.
Klopp’s side will find out their quarter-final opponents when the draw takes place at 08:45 GMT on Thursday.
The last eight
Leicester
Colchester
Everton
Manchester City
Oxford
Aston Villa
Liverpool
Manchester United
Sports
Jesus: I am not leaving Man City
M
anchester City forward Gabriel Jesus has seemingly denied suggestions that he was offered to Bayern Munich during the summer transfer window.
Bayern were strongly linked with a move for Leroy Sane ahead of the 2019-20 campaign before being forced to abandon their pursuit when the Germany international picked up a serious knee injury.
Earlier this month, it was reported that the Bundesliga champions were offered the opportunity to sign Jesus from the Premier League champions but turned down the deal.
However, the Brazil international quelled the suggestions by writing the word “lie” on his official Instagram account next to a story claiming that Bayern rejected a swoop.
Jesus has scored five times and contributed two assists in 12 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side during the 2019-20 campaign.
The 22-year-old, who has either scored or provided an assist in three of City’s last four Premier League matches, has a contract at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2023.
