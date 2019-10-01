UEFA League: Bayern hammer Spurs, lucky escape for Madrid

Former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry came back to haunt Tottenham, scoring four second-half goals as Bayern Munich embarrassed Mauricio Pochettino’s side 7-2 in the Champions League.

Heung-min Son gave Spurs the lead in the 18th minute but Bayern roared back through goals from Joshua Kimmich (15) and Robert Lewandowski (45) to lead at the break.

Then Gnabry, who left Arsenal in 2016 to join Werder Bremen, took over, scoring two in two minutes before Harry Kane handed Spurs a lifeline, scoring from the spot after Danny Rose was caught by Kingsley Coman.

However, any signs of a comeback from the hosts were extinguished when Gnabry completed his hat-trick in the 83rd minute and Lewandowski added his second three minutes from time.

There was still time for Gnabry to add his fourth as Tottenham conceded seven goals in a home match for the first time in a major competition.

Victory leaves Bayern top of Group B and in pole position to top the group, but defeat leaves Spurs, who drew 1-1 with Olympiakos in their opener, with plenty still to do to reach the knockout stages.

And Raheem Sterling came off the bench to provide the spark Manchester City had been waiting for as they saw off a stubborn Dinamo Zagreb side to go top of Champions League Group C.

Sterling swept home City’s first goal from a Riyad Mahrez cross midway through the second half, then helped his side wrap up the points when he set up fellow substitute Phil Foden in stoppage time.

In Turin, Juventus took control of the Champions League Group D destiny by brushing aside Bayer Leverkusen.

On a night when Atletico Madrid won 2-0 away at Lokomotiv Moscow, Juve joined the Spanish side at the top of the table on four points.

Earlier, Real Madrid battled back from 2-0 down to draw with Club Bruges on another disappointing Champions League night for the 13-time champions.

Zinedine Zidane’s side were poor again at the Bernabeu and were almost undone by two bizarre goals from 21-year-old Emmanuel Dennis.

The Nigerian’s first came as he miscontrolled Percy Tau’s cross past a wrongfooted Thibaut Courtois and into the net – initially disallowed for offside but awarded after a long video assistant referee delay.

For the second, Dennis stumbled into the box and chipped Courtois – who was replaced by Alphonse Areola at half-time – despite almost losing his footing, reports the BBC.

Captain Sergio Ramos responded for Real in the second half with a header from Karim Benzema’s cross, which was ruled out for offside but overturned by the VAR.

