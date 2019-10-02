UEFA League: Nervy win for Liverpool, Barca end Inter’s unbeaten run

Liverpool held off a stunning fightback by Red Bull Salzburg to get their Champions League defence up and running with victory in an incredible game at Anfield.

The visitors trailed 3-0 in the first half but battled back to 3-3 before Mohamed Salah grabbed the winner midway through the second half.

Liverpool lost their Group E opener to Napoli last month but got off to the ideal start in this game when former Salzburg player Sadio Mane struck inside 10 minutes, sweeping home at the near post.

And Luis Suarez struck twice as Barcelona battled back to beat Inter Milan in the Champions League.

Inter had found themselves with an early lead after Lautaro Martínez opened the scoring within the first two minutes.

Barcelona trailed at the break but dominated possession and equalised when Suarez volleyed home from outside the box.

And the Uruguay international sealed all three points for the home side with another fine finish after an extraordinary slaloming run from Lionel Messi.

In France, Willian’s excellent second-half volley gave Chelsea victory over Lille in their second Champions League group stage match.

The Brazilian put away substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi’s cross in the 77th minute after Victor Osimhen had cancelled out Tammy Abraham’s opener.

Chelsea sit third in Group H following Ajax’s 3-0 win over Valencia.

However, they have kept just one clean sheet in 11 games under manager Frank Lampard, and none away from home.

RESULTS

Liverpool 4-3 Salzburg

Lille 1-2 Chelsea

Barca 2-1 Inter

Leipzig 0-2 Lyon

Zenit 3-0 Benfica

Valencia 0-3 Ajax

