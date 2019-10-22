UEFA League roundup: Mbappé, Sterling score hat-trick in PSG, City routs

Kylian Mbappé came off the bench to grab a second half hat-trick and inspire Paris Saint-Germain to a runaway 5-0 victory at Belgium’s Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The win kept up their 100% record in Group A with the French team on nine points at the halfway mark and on the cusp of qualification for the next phase, a comfortable five points ahead of second placed Real Madrid, who won 1-0 against Galatasaray in Turkey.

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala scored twice in three minutes late in the game to give the Turin side a 2-1 win over Lokomotiv Moscowafter the Russians had taken a shock first-half lead, reports The Press Association.

Aleksei Miranchuk stunned the Juventus Stadium by putting the visitors ahead after half an hour of the Group D match despite the home side having 70% of possession in the first half.

Lokomotiv’s blanket defence frustrated the Serie A champions until Dybala equalised with an exquisite shot from outside the area in the 77th minute and the Argentine struck again three minutes later to complete a dramatic win.

In the other game in Group D Atlético Madrid substitute Álvaro Morata scored a late second half header to give his team a 1-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern Munich needed two goals from their top scorer Robert Lewandowski to sneak past hosts Olympiakos 3-2 on Tuesday and remain top of their Champions League.

The win lifted Bayern to nine point from three games. Tottenham crushed Red Star Belgrade 5-0 to move up to second place on four, one ahead of the Serbs.

And in Group C, Shakhtar Donetsk and Dinamo Zagreb played out a 2-2 draw, with Dodo’s 75th-minute equaliser.

And on a night of firsts for Manchester City, they could savour Raheem Sterling’s maiden Champions League hat-trick. If the only red card of Phil Foden’s career was a footnote, a superlative display by Sterling, who epitomises Pep Guardiola’s quest for perpetual, exponential improvement brought another milestone in his development. It was all the more remarkable as it came in 11 minutes and as he had already played a part in City’s first two goals. They scored five to give them a five-point lead in Group C. It was quite a turnaround after trailing to Atalanta. If Sergio Agüero’s double gave City a further reason to be relieved he escaped unhurt from a car crash last week, even he was overshadowed by Sterling.



