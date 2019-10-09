Top Stories
UK court allows Nigeria’s $875m case against JPMorgan proceed
An $875 million Nigerian government lawsuit against U.S. bank JPMorgan is clear to move forward after a London-based appeals court on Tuesday rejected the bank’s bid to have the case dismissed.
The bank had asked the court to quash the Nigerian government’s case, arguing that it had no prospect of success. All three justices at the Court of Appeal in London rejected JPMorgan’s argument in a ruling.
“I have formed no view as to the overall merits of the (government’s) claim but there is nothing in the terms of the depository agreement which entitles (JP) Morgan Chase to bring the proceedings to an end at this stage,” Lady Justice Rose wrote in the decision.
Tuesday’s decision upheld a February ruling from a lower court, reports Reuters.
Nigeria is suing JPMorgan for more than $875 million, accusing it of negligence in transferring funds from a disputed 2011 oilfield deal to a company controlled by the country’s former oil minister.
The bank declined to comment on Tuesday’s ruling. It has said it considers the allegations against it “unsubstantiated and without merit”, and that it would fight the case in court.
A spokesman for Nigeria’s Attorney General did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The case is one of several revolving around a $1.3 billion payment from oil companies Shell and Eni to secure offshore oilfield OPL 245.
The main trial related to OPL 245 is being held in Milan.
JPMorgan, acting under the instruction of previous Nigerian government officials, transferred money from those payments from an escrow account into accounts controlled by the previous operator of the block, Malabu Oil and Gas, itself controlled by former oil minister Dan Etete.
JPMorgan argued in its effort to dismiss the case that the approvals from those government officials was sufficient but the Nigerian government alleges that the bank’s transfers violated the duty of care owed to the government as a client.
Nigeria has also filed a $1.1 billion lawsuit in London against Shell and Eni over the deal.
Shell, Eni and their executives, have denied any wrongdoing. Etete, who was convicted of money laundering in France in 2007, has also denied charges against him.
The oilfield’s original license was awarded to Malabu in 1998, and is estimated to hold more than 9 billion barrels of oil, but has yet to enter production.
APC threatens Buhari’s associates, minister, aides
- Masari: Abuja forces using FG’s funds to undermine my govt
They did not contribute anything to the development of the state [Katsina], but these are the same people that are using Federal Government’s money to fight against us…These same people went and printed two million membership cards during the party primaries – Katsina State Governor
Crisis is brewing in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State as the ruling party threatened to sanction associates and appointees of President Muhammadu Buhari.
Governor Aminu Masari accused some forces within the ruling party of undermining his government.
Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa and the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, may face APC’s disciplinary action over alleged anti-party activities.
Others who may also be sanctioned by the ruling party include Sama’ila Isa Funtua, Mamman Daura, Sani Zangon Daura Musa Haro (Buhari’s nephew) and Sabiu Tunde, personal assistant to the president.
New Telegraph gathered that they have all been accused of supporting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the 2019 general election in Katsina State, Senator Yakubu Lado Danmarke, to upturn the victory of Governor Aminu Bello Masari at the Appeal Court.
The party, it was learnt, has also warned those it described as disgruntled elements to desist from interfering with Katsina State politics, insisting that they would be retired from politics if they fail to heed its admonition.
Rising from an emergency meeting at the Government House, Katsina on Sunday night, APC, through its Funtua Zonal Chairman, Mr. Bala Abubakar, warned that the party would not fold its hands and allow the “Abuja APC cabals” to sabotage the party.
According to him, a committee would be constituted to investigate the unethical and unlawful activities of the accused members and if found guilty, appropriate sanctions would be meted out to them so as to serve as deterrent to others.
“After our investigations, we discovered that there are people within APC that we call Abuja APC cabals who are supporting PDP guber candidate, Yakubu Lado, to win at the tribunal. They give him money and take him to places so that he will upturn our victory.
“We will sanction the Abuja APC cabals who are against the success of Governor Aminu Bello Masari’s administration in the state. Anybody whose name appears on the list of the Abuja APC cabals will be dismissed right from the ward level. I want to assure you that we must dismiss these people from the party,” Abubakar said.
Governor Masari, who was also at the meeting, lamented that since the inception of his administration, he has been battling with legal issues orchestrated by those he described as enemies of APC-led government in the state.
“There is no doubt that we have gone through a court case that doesn’t really disturb us, until at the latter end when some APC members started supporting the PDP candidate to win at the tribunal.
“There are people within APC who think that if there is no Aminu Bello Masari, they can come out and contest the election. These same people went to court, even up to Supreme Court level, challenging my election that it should be nullified.
“Some of them since the 2015 general election, they haven’t come to Katsina. They did not contribute anything to the development of the state, but these are the same people that are using Federal Government’s money to fight against us because we know what happened yesterday and what is happening today.
“These same people went and printed two million membership cards during the party primaries to cause chaos and disruption that will get to the national headquarters of the APC where they will use money to get their way,” Masari said.
He, however, warned APC supporters in the state to avoid inflammatory statements that would bring disharmony within the party, adding that no meaningful development can be achieved in an atmosphere of rancour.
National Assembly moves against Obaseki
- Gbajabiamila: We’ll appeal judgement on Edo Assembly
- Internal wrangling may destroy APC, Masari warns
The battle of supremacy between the National Assembly and Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State over the leadership of the Edo State House of Assembly may not be over as indications emerged yesterday that the parliament has chosen to appeal the judgement which barred it from taking over the state legislature.
A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt had, last month, restrained the National Assembly (NASS) from interfering in the affairs of Edo State House of Assembly.
Justice Kolawole Omotosho, in a ruling, said that the National Assembly could not compel Governor Obaseki to issue another proclamation within the lifespan of an existing proclamation for inauguration of Edo House of Assembly.
The court also ruled that NASS lacked the power to take over the functions of Edo House of Assembly or any other House of Assembly in the country.
The fresh plot to move against Obaseki came to the fore when the governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) paid a courtesy visit to the National Assembly.
The group, under the auspices of the Progressive Governors Forum, met with President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as well as other principal officers of the two chambers of the National Assembly.
In the forum’s delegation were Governors Aminu Masari (Katsina), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) and Obaseki of Edo State.
Also in attendance were the governors of Gombe, Kano, Niger, Ogun and Kwara states.
In an opening remark at the meeting, Speaker Gbajabiamila commended the governors for the roles they played in their emergence as Senate President and Speaker of the 9th National Assembly, stressing that the success recorded at the elections would not have been possible but for the collective efforts of the governors and the party.
Gbajabiamila, who extolled the essence of unity within the ruling party and the government of the day, expressed disappointment at the crisis plaguing the Edo State House of Assembly and the seeming inability of the party to resolve it.
He drew the attention of the governors to the resolve by the leadership of the National Assembly to pursue the matter to a logical conclusion
“Whilst we were able to successfully resolve the issue in Bauchi State, which is an opposition state, unfortunately, we are unable to resolve that of Edo State. I think this is what we have to look at and prioritise. We should consider how to constitutionally address the issue.
“For those of us on this side, the National Assembly, we are surprised that the exclusive constitutional role given to us as prescribed in Section 12 of the constitution, which is written unambiguously clear, was being tested. We are a bit concerned about that. Of course we have three arms of government and on the basis of that, we will be going to court on this matter to resolve not just the judgement but to ensure that any other related issues like that do not come up again,” he said.
However, this pronouncement triggered some negative reactions as Obaseki, who was part of the delegation, was visibly disturbed at the plot by the lawmakers to re-open the battle.
Masari, who led the delegation as Chairman of the Forum’s sub-committee on Legislative Matters, said the purpose of the visit was for them to rub minds with the leadership of the National Assembly on what they consider should be the collective legislative agenda.
He recalled that during the 8th Assembly, the Progressive Governor’s Forum could not work together with the parliament because of the circumstances surrounding the emergence of the leadership at that time, adding that the governors were determined to court the friendship of the current parliament early enough to ensure they were on the same page.
Masari expressed dismay at the wrangling in the party, including those that cost APC some states during the last general election and warned that the party could destroy itself if key stakeholders failed to close ranks.
“In doing so, we want to use this opportunity to address some fundamental issues that do not only affect APC alone as a political party, but the whole nation. We have itemized some areas which we want to discuss for the purpose of this courtesy call. The details will come when your subcommittee and our subcommittee meet and discuss in detail.
“We can recall that President Muhammadu Buhari recently reminded us of both our responsibilities in providing leadership to ensure that all of us as elected representatives which is a collective body should prioritize building strong relationships between all elected representatives both in the executive and legislative arms of government as well as our party leaders.
“The absence of coordination has produced crisis of trust which, if care is not taken, can destroy our party and the political process. So as leaders, we need to make amends, especially in the area of management of political relations among all the party stakeholders. We need not remind ourselves of what happened between 2015 and 2019.
“We unfortunately allowed avoidable circumstances to give new life to our political opponents, especially parties in opposition to APC, like PDP. We have not managed our personal aspiration to contest elections through the inability of our party leadership to painstakingly ensure broad consultations leading to collective decision that were recorded on most of these avoidable circumstances. We know what happened in the build up to 2019, the crisis we have in so many states within our own political party. I am referring to those crises that could have been avoided; recognizing that conflicting demands from all stakeholders would not be easy to manage,” he said.
Senate President Lawan also paid tributes to the governors for their contributions to the emergence of the leadership of the 9th Assembly and pledged his loyalty to the party.
Lawan also reminded them that the election was a bipartisan effort that saw even members of the opposition supporting the emergence of the current leadership.
The meeting was put on pause and the media was asked to excuse them to pave way for the discussion of key issues behind the visit.
The meeting went on behind closed doors for about an hour after which the governors hurried into a waiting van to ferry them to the Nigeria Economic Summit holding at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.
Although there was no briefing at the end of the meeting, New Telegraph gathered that the plot to arm-twist Obaseki over the state assembly marred the discussions at the meeting.
94m Nigerians live below poverty line –Oxfam
…as 2,969,158 people join extreme poverty club
No fewer than 94,470,535 people in Nigeria currently live below extreme poverty line, according to the latest World Poverty Clock.
The implication is that this large section of the population number of people lives below the benchmark of N684 per day.
Country Director of Oxfam International in Nigeria, Mr. Constant Tchona, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at the organisation’s Programme Quality Review and Planning meeting with the theme: “On the Road To Becoming an Influencing Hub”.
Tchona disclosed that as at April 2019, the number of people that live below extreme poverty level was 91,501,377, making Nigeria the World Capital of Poverty.
“As if that was not bad enough, at the moment, six months later, the number has jumped up to 94,470,535 people. What this means is that we have added 2,969,158 people more into extreme poverty.
“By comparison, this number is more than the population of Gambia and Cape Verde combined.
“At the current rate, Nigeria is not only off track to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), but many now believed that up to 25 per cent of the world’s extreme poor will live in Nigeria by 2030.
“Nigeria’s total population is 200,963,599 people according to the Worldometer and is to become the world’s third largest country by 2050,” he noted.
Tchona described the poverty burden as pathetic, stressing that Nigerian government was aware of the staggering statistics of poverty in the country.
He expressed hope that the recent plan by the Federal Government to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty over the next 10 years and set them on the path to prosperity would alter the trajectory.
According to him, if this is achieved, Nigeria will shock the world and attain the SDGs.
He said that in order to effectively make impact in poverty reduction, Oxfam would have to review its programmes to ensure they were of quality standard.
He stressed the need to expedite actions, adding that more people are getting into extreme poverty at the moment.
Tchona explained that the meeting was to reflect on what that role of the organisation in support for government and citizens could be in order to reduce the burden of poverty.
According to him, the meeting was also to explore ways to strengthen business support to power up Oxfam execution capability while ensuring operational excellence.
Cyber fraud: Invictus Obi forfeits N280.5m to FG
Justice Rilwan Aikawa of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the interim forfeiture of N280.5 million warehoused in the bank accounts of two firms linked to Obinwanne Okeke, popularly known as Invictus Obi, to the Federal Government.
The 31-year-old Okeke is currently standing trial in the United States of America for an alleged $11 million cyber fraud.
Justice Aikawa’s order was sequel to the granting an ex-parte motion filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The two firms involved are: Invictus Oil and Gas Limited and Invictus Investment Limited.
In his arguments, EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, said the motion was brought pursuant to Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006, Section 44 (2) (b) of the Constitution and under the inherent jurisdiction of the court.
The lawyer told the court that the funds domiciled in First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and Zenith Bank were “reasonably suspected” to be proceeds of cybercrime.
He sought for an order of interim forfeiture of the fund to the Federal Government to prevent Okeke from dissipating same, saying the court is empowered by law to do so.
After listening to Oyedepo’s submissions, Justice Aikawa made an order for the temporary forfeiture of the fund to the Federal Government.
He also directed the anti-graft agency to publish the interim order in a national daily for the two firms or any other interested party to show cause within 14 days why the fund should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.
In an affidavit in support of the motion, an EFCC’s investigator, Ariyo Muritala, disclosed that he was one of the officers assigned to investigate the request for information from the United States Department of Justice, Office of the Legal Attache, U.S Consulate General, on Obinwanne George Okeke and three others.
Muritala disclosed that in the request letter, the said Obinwanne George Okeke and three others defrauded some U.S. citizens of monies amounting to $11 million through fraudulent wire transfer instructions in a massive/coordinated Business Email Compromise Scheme.
“That in the course of investigation, a total sum of N280,555,010 illicit funds were found in Obinwanne George Okeke’s corporate accounts in First City Monument Bank and Zenith Bank Plc., of which he is the sole signatory.
“That there has been concerted efforts and attempts to dissipate the contents of the accounts listed in the schedule to this application.
“That this application is pertinent to secure the funds in the account and prevent them from being dissipated.
“That this matter is of very urgent public interest and concern to allow the applicant carry out a thorough investigation into the activities of the named respondents set out in the schedule to this application as it relates to the allegation of commission of financial crimes.
“That without freezing the nominated accounts and temporarily forfeiting the money in it to the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, there is no way that the proceeds of crime will be preserved,” Muritala averred.
New loan policy sparks price war among banks
- CBN’s 65% directive unsettles lenders
- Rewane: Consumer, the ultimate beneficiary
There are indications that the new 65 per cent Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) target that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) mandated Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country to meet by December 31 this year has triggered a loan price war among the lenders.
Findings by New Telegraph showed that many banks, especially those that were among the 12 that the banking watchdog debited to the tune of N499.18 billion last week for failing to comply with its initial directive that they should maintain a minimum LDR of 60 per cent by the end of September 2019, had started offering lower interest rates on loans to high net worth customers in a bid to ensure that they are not sanctioned again by the apex bank at the end of this year.
According to industry sources, after finding out the interest rates on loans that their peers are offering to high-net-worth customers, some lenders approach such customers and offer them loans at lower rates.
The Executive Director of a leading DMB, who did not want to be named due to the sensitivity of the subject, told New Telegraph that the banks, which are being quite aggressive in undercutting their peers, are mainly from the group of 12 lenders sanctioned by the CBN last week for not complying with the initial September 30 deadline to raise their LDR to 60 per cent.
The Executive Director said: “If you noticed, majority of the 12 banks are Tier 1 banks and international banks that have been investing heavily in treasury bills and bonds instead of lending to the real sector. What they are now doing is that if another bank were lending, for example, at 22 per cent to a customer, they would call that customer and offer to lend to him at 15 or 16 per cent. Of course, they have calculated that it is more profitable for them to lend at lower interest rates than being charged billions of naira again by the CBN in the form of additional Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR).”
However, as the bank top official pointed out, only big companies, which already have performing loans are benefitting from the lower interest rates that are currently on offer in the market.
Specifically he said: “The big companies that benefit from the lower interest rate will have lower cost to income ratios while the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), which are the main reason why the CBN raised the LDR in the first place, will still not get loans from banks.”
Also commenting on this development, CEO of Financial Derivatives, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, said the consumer would be the ultimate beneficiary.
“In a price war, only one consumer benefits and that is the consumer.
After the price war comes the price of the product, which would ultimately benefit the consumer,” he said.
In a move, it said, was aimed at ramping up growth in the nation’s economy through adequate funding and investment in the real sector, the CBN had, in a letter to all DMBs, dated July 3, 2019, directed them to maintain a minimum LDR of 60 per cent by the end of September 2019. The LDR is the portion of customers’ deposit that is given out as loans.
The regulator also warned that failure to meet the LDR requirement would lead to a levy of additional CRR equal to 50 per cent of the lending shortfall of the target LDR. This means 50 per cent of a bank’s deposit will be immediately sent to the CBN.
Although the CBN, at the expiration of the September 30 deadline, announced that it had raised the LDR target upwards to 65 per cent and directed lenders to comply by December 31, 2019, it still went ahead to debit the accounts of 12 DMBs to the tune of N499.18 billion for failing to comply with its original deadline.
The lenders sanctioned included four Tier 1 lenders – Zenith Bank, First Bank of Nigeria Ltd., UBA and GTB – and three international banks – Citibank, Standard Chartered Bank and Rand Merchant Bank.
Others were FBN Quest Merchant Bank, Jaiz Bank, FCMB, Keystone Bank and Sun Trust Bank.
A breakdown of the charges show that Citibank was sanctioned N100.774 billion, Firstbank (N74.67 billion), FBN Quest Merchant Bank (N270 billion), FCMB (N14.37 billion), GTBank (N25.15 billion) and Jaiz bank (N7.53 billion).
Others are Keystone Bank (N4.16 billion), Rand Merchant Bank (N2.82 billion) Standard Chartered bank (N30.03 billion), SunTrust Bank (N1.70 billion), UBA (N99.68 billion) and Zenith Bank (N135.63 billion).
Addressing the media in Abuja after the Bankers’ Committee meeting last Thursday, Bank CEOs had said they fully supported the CBN 65 per cent LDR target and denied that the N499.18 billion levied on 12 of them was neither a sanction nor a penalty.
For instance, GMD, Zenith Bank Plc., Ebenezer Onyeagwu said: “The Loan to Deposit policy of the Central Bank has helped to boost the rate of credit in the system. It demonstrates the fact that the banks are in congruence with CBN in implementing the initiative. Every one of us is ready to ensure we achieve the 65 per cent target set for December.
“The essence is to boost growth and create a multiplier effect in the economy. It is expected to open up the entire economy and a cycle of continuous economic activities.”
Also, CitiBank Nigeria Ltd., Akin Dawodu, said the CBN policy got the industry rejoicing, as it led to an increase in lending by N860 billion in an 11-week period.
“This was as a result of collaboration between CBN and all the banks to increase corporate and retail credit to the real sector of the economy with a view to supporting economic growth and investment in Nigeria,” he said.
However, apart from the concern that despite the 65 per cent LDR target, SMEs may not significantly benefit from bank lending, there are also fears in some quarters that the pressure to lend may push some DMBs into granting risky credit, which would become bad, thereby increasing their Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) ratios.
For instance, in a chat with this newspaper, a financial analyst, Mr. Mathew Odita, confirmed that his account officer at an old generation Tier 1 bank told him a few days that they (bankers) were under pressure to lend to customers.
“The challenge the banks face is that they might be tempted to take risks and lend to customers they ordinarily would not have granted credit to. If such loans go bad, shareholders will not listen to the excuse that the CBN should be held responsible for the problem,” the financial analyst told New Telegraph.
UNILAG, Foursquare suspend lecturer caught on camera soliciting sex
- Varsity shuts ‘Cold Room’ where lecturers
- ABU sacks 15 staff
University of Lagos (UNILAG) yesterday suspended a lecturer, Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu, for allegedly sexually harassing female students. The university also shut down a “Cold Room” where lecturers allegedly used to abuse female students.
The lecturer, who doubles as a pastor of the Foursquare Church in Nigeria, was also suspended by the hierarchy of the church. Igbeneghu and another lecturer in the University of Ghana, Dr. Paul Kwame, were caught on camera by undercover journalists working with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Africa Eye. The BBC news broke just as Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) on Sunday announced the termination of 15 staff and demotion of one academic ‘staff’ on account of conducts bordering on corruption and sexual harassment.
The BBC Africa Eye’s released the sex for grade documentary yesterday, zeroing on UNILAG and the University of Ghana. According to the documentary, after gathering dozens of testimonies, BBC Africa Eye sent an undercover journalist posing as a student inside UNILAG and the University of Ghana.
Igbeneghu, of the Department of European Languages and Integrated Studies, Faculty of Arts UNILAG, is also the head pastor of a Foursquare Gospel Church in Lagos. He was exposed in the documentary, attempting to solicit sex from a ‘17-year-old girl,’ seeking admission into the school. The 17-year-old girl is actually an undercover journalist.
Igbeneghu, who invited the admission seeking student into his office for a supposed tutorial, later started discussing sex with her and also tried to compel her to, “switch off the light” in his office and kiss him. The lecturer made these attempts on the supposed ‘fresher’ even knowing that she was underage. While revealing to her that other lecturers have sex with female students in return for marks, Igbeneghu added that whatever he and the girl eventually did, should never been known by anyone, except the two of them.
Before he tried to kiss her, he told the girl about UNILAG Staff Club, known as ‘Cold Room,’ where lecturers take female students to commit all sorts of immoralities. Unaware that a hidden camera was filming his every action, Igbeneghu, said: “Do you know that I am a pastor and I’m in my fifties? What will shock you is that even at my age now, if I want a girl of your age, a 17-year-old, all I need is to sweet tongue her and put some money in her hand and I’ll get her.” Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, said Igbeneghu had been suspended.
This is contained in a statement issued by the Principal Assistant Registrar (Communication Unit), UNILAG, Mrs. Taiwo Oloyede. Oloyede said the management at its emergency meeting yesterday suspended Igbeneghu from work immediately and barred him from the university academic areas while the suspension subsists unless invited by a panel constituted by the institution to investigate the matter. She said: “In addition to this, the university management has ordered the shutdown of the Staff Club ‘Cold Room’ mentioned in the documentary for further investigation. The so-called ‘Cold Room’ is a ‘Functions Room’ that may have been abused because this is a deviation from the purpose for which it was created (meetings, seminars, events, etc.).
“The university assures members of the public that any other lecturer mentioned in the full version of the operation which is to be aired later today, will also be suspended to ensure a proper investigation is carried out. “The university is embarrassed and dissociates itself totally from this act(s) and any inappropriate behaviour of staff with female students and vice versa.
The university has a well-articulated ‘Policy on Sexual Harassment, Sexual and Romantic Relationships’. A copy of the university Sexual Harassment Policy was distributed to all members of staff and can also be obtained on the university website…
“The university Counselling Centre, Medical Centre and Division of Students’ Affairs among other organs have been well positioned to address complaints by students. These organs have cut off the bureaucracy limiting the effectiveness of the policy, by the direct reporting system of these centres to the vicechancellor.
The university encourages students who have evidence to come forward. They are assured of their anonymity and safety.” Also, in a statement, the National Secretary, Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, Rev Ikechukwu Ugbaja, renounced Igbeneghu’s actions. He said: “The attention of the leadership of Foursquare Gospel Church has been drawn to a video clip trending on social media platforms titled: ‘Sex for grade; under cover in West African universities – BBC News, where in a lecturer in the University of Lagos, named Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu, also described as a pastor in Foursquare Gospel Church, was allegedly involvedly in sexual misconduct with some female students of the university.
“The general public is hereby informed that as a holiness and Biblebelieving church, we do not condone such heinous and unscripted act among our ministries. We totally dissociate ourselves from the purported conducts of Dr. Igbeneghu and promise to take appropriate measures as soon as on-going investigation is concluded. Meanwhile, the pastor in question has been asked to step down from all ministerial assignments.”
The investigation, which lasted for close to a year, according to the BBC Africa Eye reporter, @kikimordi, who conducted the investigations, was carried out due to the clamour to expose these bad lecturers. She said: “Hundreds of you asked us to do this investigation. We heard your call #SexForGrades” Last year, a lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Prof. Richard Iyiola Akindele, was sentenced to two years in prison for sexually molesting female students.
The Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Babatunde Irukera, while applauding ABU for sacking 15 staff and demoting another, noted that the commission viewed the move as a strong disciplinary action, followed investigations that established unsolicited and unwelcome sexual advances and behaviour toward members of the school community, illegal allocations of, and alteration of the grades, including extortion of students.
He said: “The inappropriate behaviour undermines the quality and validity of education and questions the credibility of education outcome. The commission urges educational institutions to pursue aggressive and open initiative to ensure harassment; corruption and other vices are eradicated from the educational system.” Also, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has called for punitive measures and legislation to curb sex-for-marks in the nation’s higher institutions. Atiku, who was reacting to the BBC undercover documentary that implicated Igbeneghu, said there must be deterrence to such behaviour.
T he former vice president in a statement yesterday by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, said there should be checks and balances on the processes of communication between lecturers and students. He said: “As a father and promoter of education, Atiku Abubakar believes that we should not allow a trend that is psychologically abusive to young women to thrive. In fact, that is a direct opposite of what a sound educational system represents.”
Untreated hypertension in pregnancy could lead to heart disease
Researchers in Britain said high blood pressure during pregnancy increases a mother’s risk for future cardiovascular disease and death.
According to the findings of a new study published in ‘Circulation,’ if left untreated, hypertension in pregnancy or pre-eclampsia could lead to life-threatening complications in both mothers and infants.
Pre-eclampsia is a condition that only occurs in pregnancy – typically after 20 weeks – and affects two to eight in 100 women. It is diagnosed through a combination of hypertension (raised blood pressure) and proteinuria in pregnancy (the presence of protein in your urine).
One of the study’s senior authors, Fergus P. McCarthy, said: “We saw these differences in outcomes as early as one year after the pregnancy.”
However, McCarthy, who is a consultant obstetrician at the Cork University Maternity Hospital in Ireland, advised: “Any woman affected by hypertension during pregnancy should consult with her physician after she delivers and ensure that she has adequate medical follow-up.”
The findings of this study may be particularly useful for maternal patients in Nigeria, where maternal mortality ratio is high and estimated at 546 deaths per 100,000 live births, (amounting to 40,000 pregnancy-related deaths annually).
Births attended by skilled health staff in Nigeria was reported at 35.2 per cent in 2013, according to the World Bank collection of development indicators. Many pregnant women in this environment deliver at home while unskilled professionals deliver the babies of some due to poverty and cultural practices. Under unskilled care, mothers suffering pre-eclampsia may not get needed medical care and follow-up required for their safety and that of their babies.
In the current study, the researchers found 149,712 cases of pre-eclampsia in 1.3 million pregnancies over a 20-year period and followed all the women for an average of nine years after they gave birth.
“Over that time, there were 18,624 first-time cardiovascular events, 65 per cent of them in women under 40,” reported the ‘The New York Times’.
According to the report, compared with women who did not have pre-eclampsia, those who did were at higher risk for 12 cardiovascular disorders.
Similarly, they had a 90 per cent increased risk for stroke, more than double the risk for heart failure, and two-and-a-half times the risk for heart attack.
Furthermore, they were more than four times as likely to have chronic hypertension, and twice as likely as those without pre-eclampsia to die of cardiovascular disease.
EFCC arraigns U.S. citizen over $388.838 green card fraud
An American national, Marco Antonio Ramirez, was yesterday arraigned before Justice Mojisola Dada of an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos for allegedly defrauding Nigerians of $388,838.88 in a United States green card scam.
Ramirez was arraigned alongside his companies; USA NOW LLC, Eagle Ford Instaldodge Group LP and USA Now Energy Capital Group LP by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The defendant, who pleaded not guilty, was docked on a nine-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence.
The anti-graft commission alleged that Ramirez obtained the money from different people under false representation that the money was for an investment in his company, USA NOW Energy Capital Group LP in the employment-based forth preference (EB-5), a United States of America investor programme, which will qualify them to be eligible for USA green card.
The prosecution counsel, Mrs. Vera Aigboje, said the offence contravened Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences act, No 14 of 2006.
Also, the defendants were alleged to have obtained the total sum of $388,838.88 from Oludare Talabi and Gabriel Ogie Edeoghon in various tranches.
Following his plea of not guilty, the defence counsel, Mr. Gboyega Oyewole (SAN), prayed the court to allow defendants continue on bail granted him earlier by a sister judge, Justice Josephine Oyefeso.
Oyewole told the court that he had filed application for bail of the defendants dated August 21, 2019.
The defence lawyer said: “The charges in both cases are almost the same, but in the interest of justice, we will narrow down the issue. He had been admitted to bail in 2016 on conditions that guaranteed his presence before the court.”
Immediately after the arraignment, an EFCC investigator, Mr. Usman Aliyu, testified against Ramirez for defrauding three Nigerians commenced.
Usman, an investigator with the Economic Governance Unit of the anti-graft agency, while being led in evidence by Mr. M.F. Owele, the prosecuting counsel for the EFCC, described how Ramirez defrauded the complainants.
He said that in November 2015, while he was working at the Intelligence and Special Operations Section (ISOS) of the EFCC, the anti-graft agency received a petition from the law chambers of Festus Keyamo (SAN) about Ramirez’s alleged fraudulent activities.
“The petition was written on behalf of Echejue, Umar and Sodimu. It was alleged that sometime in 2013, the first defendant (Ramirez) organised a seminar in Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos.
“At the seminar, he made a representation that whoever is desirous to have an American green card should invest $500,000 and a $45,000 processing fee into the American economy in a programme known as the EB-5 programme.
“My Lord, the EB-5 programme is actually a US citizenship and immigration service.
“It states that any eligible immigrant that wants to invest in the American economy in areas that have low employment rate will be entitled to a two-year stay after which a green card is provided,” he said.
Aliyu stated that as part of the EFCC’s investigation into the scam, the complainants were contacted and they provided documents and evidence of payment of the funds they were scammed of.
The EFCC investigator noted that frantic efforts were also made to apprehend Ramirez by the anti-graft agency and that the American Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) revealed to the EFCC that Ramirez was a serial conman.
Nigeria’s poor run in Doha and the Olympic Games
The just concluded World Athletics Championship which took place between September 27 and October 6 in Doha, Qatar, has shown the deficiency in the country’s athletes and the Nigeria Athletic Federation.
For an event coming up just few months to the Olympic Games slated for Tokyo, Japan next year, there were expectations that Team Nigeria will demonstrate what to expect at the Olympics in Tokyo.
We make bold to say that the performances in Doha was enough to conclude that the country so far has no plans for the big games.
It was a huge surprise that Nigeria did not make the expected impact especially in sprints which is the country’s strongest area. It all started with the mix-up between the Athletic Federation of Nigeria and two prominent athletes-Divine Oduduru and Blessing Okagbare. The athletes were registered for the 100m event without consent and they were marked absent. The IAAF subsequently suspended them from the competition in accordance with the rules because they did not pull out of the race. Somehow, Nigeria’s protest was upheld and the athletes were recalled. This is the only major reason Nigeria was in the news in Doha as Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivore, Ethiopia and Kenya represented Africa well. The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, recalled the AFN Technical Director because of his lapses but it was clear that there were many other concerns. More heads should roll in the AFN. The athletes did not present themselves as good examples. Oduduru has recorded one of the best times in the 100m this year and all eyes were on him to do well in Doha but why he chose not to compete is a surprise. The 200m he concentrated on, he barely managed to be in the semis as one of the best losers and did not make the final. Okagbare also crashed out in the 1st round of the 200m after crossing the lane in a race she finished 4th among unknown athletes.
As if the individual flops were not enough, the relay which is one of the strong areas of the country was also a disappointment. We recall that in the past, Nigerian sprinters compete in the final of the 100m, 200m, 400m and also the 4x100m and the 4x400m relays in both the male and female cadre. Innocent Egbunike was amazing in the 400m events. Apart from ruling Africa for many years, he was a sure bet for the final in major global events like the World Championships and the Olympic Games. Top sprinters like Chidi Imoh, Olapade Adeniken, Davidson and Osmond Ezinwa, Olusoji Fasuba, Antony Emedolu, Francis Obikwelu just to mention a few, qualify for final of sprint events while some won medals. Mary Onyali, Fatima Yusuf, Bisi Afolabi Falilat Ogunkoya were impressive in their respective disciplines. Onyali and Ogunkoya have individual Olympic medals.
The reverse has been the case over the years and this further manifested at the just concluded event in Doha.
No doubt, the commitment level of these athletes is so poor and the ministry must work seriously on this as the Olympic Games approaches. We recall the mixed relay introduced in the competition and it was interesting to see the two male and two female athletes of USA winning with superior strategy. It is important to also reflect that some Nigerian-born athletes represented Bahrain and other countries due to poor motivation and organisation in Nigeria.
We want to emphasize that the poor showing at the World Championship is enough to say that the country is not ready for athletics in Tokyo. Okagbare won two medals in 2013 and since then the county is yet to mount the podium. There is need to regain the lost glory of the country in athletics. Oduduru is a young athlete with prospects, same goes for Ese Brume and Tobi Amusan. These athletes should be well-monitored, motivated and encouraged to get the best results for Nigeria.
Deliberate efforts must be made to get the country’s athletes on the right track as the Tokyo Games draw near if not, the poor run at big stage will linger on. There are potential ‘podium athletes’ in the country but they need to be motivated and be psychologically primed for the big stage.
We frown at situations whereby our athletes take part in multiple events, perform well and when it mattered most, they fumble at the big stage. There should be a way of bringing in the personal coaches of these national team athletes to boost their medal winning chances.
The sports minister has vowed to draw both long and short term programmes for the athletes. We expect a good plan for the athletes to excel in Tokyo while there must be plans to bring in younger ones good enough to represent the country in the next one decade.
Nigeria is blessed with numerous talents across all sports but the template to expose them and take them to the next level is not there. That should happen under the new minister.
Buhari presides over extra-ordinary FEC meeting
*Opens 25th Nigerian Economic Summit
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday presided over an extraordinary Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting, which started at about 12.05 p.m, would deliberate on the 2020 budget proposal.
The president had earlier today declared open the 25th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES25) with a charge to public and private sector leaders to look inward to solve the unique challenges confronting the nation’s socio-economic development.
The on-going extraordinary FEC meeting which was shifted from October 5, is being attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.
Others in attendance are the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, acting Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan and cabinet ministers.
The Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, would also make a `special presentation’ at the meeting.
