Unbelievable! We are only entitled to N10 hazard allowance –Anambra fire chief

In the last one week, Anambra State recorded two five incidents in Onitsha which claimed lives and property, and put the state fire service under the spotlight for its perceived inability to take action. However, in an interview with Okey Maduforo, the state Fire Chief/Director Engr. Agbili Martins sheds light on the activities of the establishment and the challenges it is facing at the moment…

Can you tell us clearly what happened at the Upper-Iweka Onitsha on that fateful day?

Well on that day at Onitsha when we got the information about the tanker fire, I detailed my men to the scene of the incident with our bigger truck and they had commenced work when we experienced a minor mechanical problem.

The Power Take Off (P.T.O) that throws water to extinguish the fire had problems and water was not coming out and this happened suddenly. People started throwing stones and all manner of things at us. So the driver of the fire truck had to run for his life.

Before then, I informed all our stations to take the fire trucks to Onitsha at the scene of the incident, but people could not allow our firemen do their work. They were attacking them and there was nothing we could do in that situation.

When you look at the distance from Upper-Iweka to Ochanja Market you would discover and even agree with me that had it been that the mob allowed us to do our job the extent of damage would have been reduced greatly and it wouldn’t reached Ochanja.

Even when our colleagues from Asaba came to join us, the mob did not allow them to come in because they were chased away with stones.

Also a popular business man and transporter G.U.O has a mini fire truck and they came to help and they too were attacked by the mob.

So no matter how late they came, it would not have gotten to this level.

After that day, at exactly 3am the following day, there was another fire incident and we got a distress call and I mobilized our men from everywhere to Onitsha and when we got there, people started attacking them again. They accused us of coming late.

I told them that the fire is going into peoples’ residence and we need to stop it from going further. It was then that they allowed us to do our job. When the fire was put off, the same people who were throwing stones at us started jubilating.

The same day, we also got another call that a petrol tanker had gone down at Agulu town in Anaocha Local Government Area. When we got to Agulu, we neutralized the fuel from igniting and the tanker was later removed from the road without any casualty.

People say we were late and I say it is not true. They calculate the time from when the fire started but we calculate from when we got the distress call about the incident.

But in clear terms what are the things you have in terms of facilities to fight fire?

You cannot get enough because we keep asking for more, even the Federal Government-owned fire service is also complaining and that is how it is in every state. So we try as much as possible to manage the ones we have expecting government to do more.

For example, the hazard allowance of one fire fighter is N10 and this came into effect as far back as the 1970s and that is how it has been across the country. As at then the N10 was half of the salary of a fire fighter and it has never been reviewed across the country.

It was just recently that the Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi increased his own to N5,000 and when I told Governor Obiano that it is N10.00 he exclaimed and asked me what do you mean by N10.00? Now he has increased it to N20,000.

He has also changed and improved on our welfare package as well as the allowance of fire fighters. Obiano has visited this place and renovation work will commence before the end of the month.

The incident at Onitsha, I must say is unfortunate and I, on behalf of the men of the state fire service, commensurate with the families that lost their relatives and property in the incident. It would have been checked if the mob had allowed us do our job.

However it is a wake-up call and the Anambra State government is on the top of these challenges.

Governor Obiano has bought 12 new fire fighting trucks and approved 10 cars for commanders in order for them to have access to the scene.

We have mapped out workable strategies in the case of emergency situations in our markets. We have fire stations at Ogidi, Ochanja and Onitsha main markets and each of these markets are being equipped with fire fighting trucks.

In fact most major markets will have one fire fighting truck each.

But every time such an incident occurs, government will come up with one policy or promise or the other and nothing happens?

No, that is not true! You see these are human lives and properties that we are talking about and people should not play politics with such a thing. Anambra State government has been supportive to fire fighting and before the end of the month you will see all these facilities put in place.

But the general public should also help themselves in the area of fire fighting and fire prevention. We in the fire service, it is humanitarian service you go to solve a problem and fight fire which you did not cause.

People and corporate bodies should have First Aid fire equipment before the arrival of our men. You can imagine people building high rise buildings without any fire fighting equipment.

Most people keep fuel or should I say hide petroleum products in their homes and it is not safe at all. We do not switch off our electrical appliances before leaving our homes and if there is power surge, everywhere would be on fire some people would build big houses, buy expensive cars but they cannot afford fire extinguisher of N3,000 or N4,000.

Some factories or industries do not have smoke detectors and the sand buckets at our fuel stations should be dry sand but the pump attendants discharge fuel inside those buckets.

In case of fire the dry sand is used to extinguish fire but what happens when the sand is soaked with fuel?

People do not respect sirens and when we are in a hurry to get to the scene they will not even give way. They will create traffic on our roads and even when we get there we expect the public to assist us with water tankers for re-filling; you do not expect us to start going back to get water and come back to the scene again.

For the petrol tanker drivers, their problem is also over speeding and they do not read road signs and some use worn out tries and this can cause accident such as what happened in Onitsha last time.

We are now entering the dry season and this is yet another era of bush fire outbreaks. I wish to advice our people to cut down the bushes 10 feet away from their buildings even if the land does not belong to you.

In as much as our duty is to fight fire we also offer advice on its prevention and the general public should be proactive also by averting incidents that may lead to fire out breaks.

We shall continue to carry out sensitization programmes for owners of petrol stations, factories and those in the public sector on fire fighting and prevention as well as our men in the services

How would you react to the call by some people that you should resign?

It is expected at this point and that is an over flow of emotions and people are free to say their minds on any issue about fire incident. Some even went as far as telling the governor to sack everyone. But what our people fell to understand is the workings of the fire service and that does not mean that I am putting up a defence.

The Anambra State government appreciates the enormity of the challenges that we are facing and they are addressing them.

But our people also have roles to play, like I said before, when you go to Onitsha main market and study the design of that market, you will discover that it had fire fighting gadgets and in built facilities but they have covered the place with illegal shops and stores so in the event of any fire incident, one won’t have access to those facilities. Some have even been vandalized, but these facilities were meant to take care of situations when doing our jobs.

This is my 22nd year as a fire fighter and I started from the rank and file and I am the only fire chief that goes for operation in Nigeria and my phone number is everywhere for rapid response to any fire emergency.

