Unlawful detention: Police to pay nursing mother N5m

Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has imposed a fine of N5 million on the police for the unlawful detention of a nursing mother, Mrs. Esther Olubode.

Olubode, who is an official of a commercial bank in Abuja, was arrested by operatives of the anti-robbery squad of the police and detained in various police stations in the Abuja metropolis in 2014.

Delivering judgement in the fundamental human rights enforcement suit instituted by the victim against the police and six others, Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo found the respondents liable for engaging in oppressive and arbitrary arrest and detention of the plaintiff.

Ekwo, though agreed that the police under Section Four of the Police Act had power to arrest and detain suspects in connection with any crime, said the “power of arrest was not at large”.

The judge held that the arrest and detention of the banker and her movement from one police detention camp to another under the guise of investigation was a clear breach of her fundamental right, especially after the same police had granted her administrative bail that was not breached.

The court further held that the arrest and detention of the nursing mother on six occasions despite meeting bail conditions on all the occasions and with extortion of N35,000 from the plaintiff in the name of bail was a calculated breach of the freedom to liberty of the plaintiff and gross abuse of the instrument of power by the police.

Ekwo added that the respondents clearly breached Sections 34 and 35 of the 1999 Constitution which guaranteed the fundamental right to freedom of liberty and human dignity to the plaintiff.

The court dismissed the defence of the police that it only invited the plaintiff in line with its power under Section Four of the Police Act for explanation in the unlawful transfer of N360 million from the bank account of a customer.

The judge added that the police was patently biased in the way the investigation was handled, especially when suspects who carried out the alleged crime in similar manner were apprehended by the same police.

He said: “In my view and having reviewed the circumstances of this case, I am of the opinion that police was evasive and went beyond its statutory mandate on how to arrest and detain suspects in an alleged crime.

“There is no justifiable reason to have detained the plaintiff, a nursing mother, six times after she had perfected police administrative bail and after the suspects using same method to transfer money illegally from customers’ account in the commercial bank have been apprehended.

“More worrisome is the fact that during the period of detention the respondents extorted N35,000 from the plaintiff in the name of bail.”

Ekwo therefore declared the arrest and detention of the plaintiff as oppressive, unlawful, arbitrary, unconstitutional, and a breach of personal liberty and human dignity of the plaintiff.

He subsequently ordered the seven respondents to pay the plaintiff N5 million exemplary damages and 10 per cent interest on the amount until the judgement was fully executed.

The seven respondents are the Police; Inspector General of Police; Divisional Police Officer, Joseph Popogbo; Investigative Police Officer, Mary Abari, Gobma Anenile; Unity Bank and Police Service Commission (PSC).

