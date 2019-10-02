Metro and Crime
Unlawful detention: Police to pay nursing mother N5m
A
Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has imposed a fine of N5 million on the police for the unlawful detention of a nursing mother, Mrs. Esther Olubode.
Olubode, who is an official of a commercial bank in Abuja, was arrested by operatives of the anti-robbery squad of the police and detained in various police stations in the Abuja metropolis in 2014.
Delivering judgement in the fundamental human rights enforcement suit instituted by the victim against the police and six others, Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo found the respondents liable for engaging in oppressive and arbitrary arrest and detention of the plaintiff.
Ekwo, though agreed that the police under Section Four of the Police Act had power to arrest and detain suspects in connection with any crime, said the “power of arrest was not at large”.
The judge held that the arrest and detention of the banker and her movement from one police detention camp to another under the guise of investigation was a clear breach of her fundamental right, especially after the same police had granted her administrative bail that was not breached.
The court further held that the arrest and detention of the nursing mother on six occasions despite meeting bail conditions on all the occasions and with extortion of N35,000 from the plaintiff in the name of bail was a calculated breach of the freedom to liberty of the plaintiff and gross abuse of the instrument of power by the police.
Ekwo added that the respondents clearly breached Sections 34 and 35 of the 1999 Constitution which guaranteed the fundamental right to freedom of liberty and human dignity to the plaintiff.
The court dismissed the defence of the police that it only invited the plaintiff in line with its power under Section Four of the Police Act for explanation in the unlawful transfer of N360 million from the bank account of a customer.
The judge added that the police was patently biased in the way the investigation was handled, especially when suspects who carried out the alleged crime in similar manner were apprehended by the same police.
He said: “In my view and having reviewed the circumstances of this case, I am of the opinion that police was evasive and went beyond its statutory mandate on how to arrest and detain suspects in an alleged crime.
“There is no justifiable reason to have detained the plaintiff, a nursing mother, six times after she had perfected police administrative bail and after the suspects using same method to transfer money illegally from customers’ account in the commercial bank have been apprehended.
“More worrisome is the fact that during the period of detention the respondents extorted N35,000 from the plaintiff in the name of bail.”
Ekwo therefore declared the arrest and detention of the plaintiff as oppressive, unlawful, arbitrary, unconstitutional, and a breach of personal liberty and human dignity of the plaintiff.
He subsequently ordered the seven respondents to pay the plaintiff N5 million exemplary damages and 10 per cent interest on the amount until the judgement was fully executed.
The seven respondents are the Police; Inspector General of Police; Divisional Police Officer, Joseph Popogbo; Investigative Police Officer, Mary Abari, Gobma Anenile; Unity Bank and Police Service Commission (PSC).
Metro and Crime
Policemen don’t comply with Criminal Justice Laws, says NOPRIN
The Chairman of the Network on Police Reforms in Nigeria (NOPRIN), Coordinating Committee, Barrister Saviour Akpan, has stated that most policemen still lack relative knowledge of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law and those that know, do not comply.
Akpan stated this recently at the public presentation of the book, “Police Compliance with the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015,” with support from Trust Africa, which held in Ikeja, Lagos State.
According to Akpan, the book presentation was part of NOPRIN’s project, with support from Trust Africa, aimed at promoting law enforcement accountability, transparent and responsible policing and respect for human rights and rule of law.
He added: “The Lagos State Government in the bid to enhance better respect for the rights of citizens by the police in the law enforcement process, as well as ensuring speedy dispensation of criminal justice in the state, passed the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) in 2011, which four years later in 2015, got passed at the federal level as the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015. Several other states have since followed suit by passing similar laws. These laws repealed and replaced the old Criminal Procedure Laws of the various states and also at the federal level. The new law sought to regulate some daunting problems within the administration of criminal justice by introducing some far-reaching reforms.”
The Barrister explained that these reforms were expected, among other things, to ease prison congestion, end the abuse of the remand system, improve the delivery of criminal justice services by the courts, and enhance capacity of law enforcement officials to act responsibly, accountably and professionally. It was also to ensure better safeguards for the rights of persons who are processed through the criminal justice system.
He noted that research by various Civil Society Organisations (CSO) to ascertain the level of awareness, compliance, implementation and enforcement of the Lagos ACJL 2011 and the ACJA 2015 at the federal level by law enforcement officials, particularly the police, “indicated poor knowledge of, and low-level compliance with the laws. Almost 10 years after the amendments to the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos State ACJL-2011, the creative push for reform in Lagos State and the lofty goals and the outcomes envisaged by the legislation are yet to be achieved.”
He said that one of the key factors responsible for the low-level implementation was lack of effective monitoring by the committee set up under the law to monitor implementation.
Metro and Crime
Man rapes 5 year old in Niger
The Police in Niger State have arrested a 27-year-old man, Shamshideen Salihu for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl at the Maikunkele Federal low cost housing estate, Minna in Niger State.
According to findings, Shamshideen Salihu sneaked into the family home of the little girl when the parents were not around and had carnal knowledge of the girl.
However, it was learnt that when the mother of the little girl returned home she was said to have noticed her awkward movement resulting in her examining the private part of the baby during which she noticed blood on her thighs.
She was said to have raised alarm which attracted neighbours to her home leading to the girl being taken to a private clinic near the Maikunkele police station where “several stitches” were carried out on the girl’s private part before she was discharged.
It was learnt that the incident was reported to the police resulting in the arrest and detention of Shamshideen Salihu who had left the vicinity to avoid being linked to the incident.
The suspect was later moved to the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the Police headquarters for interrogation.
Confirming the incident in Thursday, the Police Public Relations Officer DSP Muhammad Abubakar said the case is in the CID for further investigations.
Metro and Crime
Ex-perm Sec, Clement Illoh bags 5 years for N14.1m Sure-p fraud
Dr. Clement Illoh, a Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity, was yesterday sentenced to five years in prison over his involvement in a N14.1 million Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Programme (SURE-P) fraud.
Illoh was convicted by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos on a two out of three-count charges bordering on stealing by conversion of property to the tune of N14.1 million.
The former Permanent Secretary was also ordered to remit the sum of N14m to the Federal Government.
The convict was initially arraigned on October 16, 2017 by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Illoh who, was responsible for supervising numerous programmes including SURE-P, awarded fictitious contracts to himself via his company, Clement and Bob Associate and friends.
According to the EFCC prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo, Illoh, while serving in active capacity, stole the sum of N14.1m from the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), and hereby committed an offense contrary to Section 279(1)(b) & 285 (6) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State No,11, 2011.
However, delivering judgement, Justice Taiwo said that the prosecution has proved its case against the defendant beyond reasonable doubt.
“The defendant is hereby convicted on count one and two of the charges of stealing and conversion of public funds.
“It is quite unfortunate that a senior officer had found himself in this predicament. A public officer has no right to steal from any public funds. And his action is highly frowned upon by the law,” the judge said.
However, following his conviction, the prosecutor urged the court to increase the prison sentence to seven years taking cognizance of Section 286 of the criminal law of Lagos State.
Metro and Crime
33 NYSC members get service extension, 25 abscond in Oyo State
The Oyo State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Eniola Ambekemo, on Thursday, said no fewer than 33 outgoing 2018 batch C NYSC members out of 4,716 in the state had received extension of service letters.
Ambekemo, who made this disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan, added that 25 of the outgoing members absconded from service.
She said their offences ranged from absenteeism to abscondment in their places of primary assignments.
“However, one of them, Adebanjo Diekolola, received state honours award for carrying out medical outreaches, market sensitisation on genotype, sinking of deep wells at Ogunrinde village, among others.
“We have Fabunmi Tobiloba and David Adayemi, who received commendation certificates: we are proud of you for your various efforts at developing your host communities; well done for exhibiting a high sense of discipline and resilience,” she said.
She also urged them to balance their life experiences both at the university as well as that of their service year in order to face the challenges of life.
Ambekemo advised them to always make a positive difference wherever they would be and make meaningful contributions to the society.
The coordinator further warned the outgoing members to avoid the get-rich- quick syndrome, which might put most youths in horrifying and devastating conditions.
She reminded them of the non-availability of white collar jobs, which made the NYSC management to enforce skill acquisition on them right from the orientation camp.
The coordinator also advised them to apply the skills they acquired in establishing meaningful ventures rather than searching for non-existing jobs.
“That may be the skill that will transform your life, Oyo State people will forever be grateful for the selfless services you rendered them. I wish you outstanding success, God’s guidance as you face the world,” she said.
Metro and Crime
Alfa accused of leaking nude pictures of businesswoman, bags 2 years for N37.6m fraud
An Alfa (Islamic Cleric), Awojobi Ganiu, was on Thursday sentenced to two years in prison for defrauding a United States-based businesswoman, Mrs Oluwatoyin Akinwole of the sum of N37.6 million.
The Islamic cleric was convicted following a plea bargain agreement after being re-arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos.
Ganiu, who was docked alongside a self-acclaimed oil marketer, Adesanya Olufemi Paul, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of stealing and obtaining money by false pretence.
The duo were alleged to have defrauded the businesswoman, leaked her nude pictures on social media and thereafter reported that she committed suicide by jumping over the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos in 2017.
When the charges were read, during Thursday’s proceedings, Ganiu, who was the second defendant, pleaded guilty but the 1st defendant (Paul) still maintained his not guilty plea.
The Alfa was thereafter convicted after he pleaded guilty to two out of four count amended charges of stealing against him.
Metro and Crime
Fire guts Common Room in UI
An evening electric power surge on Wednesday caused a fire that consumed the Common Room of the Faculty of Education in the University of Ibadan, leaving the school with nothing to retrieve from the room.
The incident occurred around 9:00 p.m. during the torrential rainfall that lasted some hours. The power surge was, however, further triggered by a cooking gas kept in the common room.
New Telegraph learnt that equipment for social interaction and networking by teaching and non-teaching staff members which were in the Common Room were completely razed in the fire outbreak.
Reacting to the incident, the university’s Director of Communication, Mr. Olatunji Oladejo, said: “Yes, I can confirm to you that there was a fire incident last night.
“However, contrary to the insinuations that the whole faculty was engulfed in fire, it is not true as the incident only affected the Common Room of the faculty.
“The affected room was completely razed as we could not lay hands on anything after the incident. We thank God that no life was lost.”
He nevertheless thanked the men of Oyo State Fire Service for assisting the campus firemen in tackling the fire thus stopping it from spreading beyond the affected area.
Metro and Crime
Adamawa civil servants protest non-payment of six months salaries
About 5,000 civil servants in Adamawa State yesterday protested the non-payment of their six months’ salaries by the administration of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.
The civil servants commenced their peaceful protest from the police roundabout and moved to the Government House and later to the state House of Assembly. They called on government to promptly pay their six months’ salaries.
Addressing the state Deputy Governor, Chief Crowther Seth, who led the government delegation including the Chief of Staff, Prof Maxwell Gidado, and the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Bashir Ahmad, at the gate of the Government House, the leader of the protesters, Faisal Baba, said government did not treat them well.
Baba lamented that the state House of Assembly made a resolution asking government to pay them part of their salary to ameliorate their suffering, which the governor allegedly refused to implement.
The leader, however, presented a letter to the deputy governor, who received on behalf of Governor Fintiri.
The letter reads in part: “We wish to write in response to the resolution the Adamawa State House of Assembly passed regarding our plight.
“We the unpaid civil servants have followed up with several pleading letters to the governor, the SSG, the Chief of Staff, Adamawa State House of Assembly and other top government officials to settle our six months outstanding salaries.”
Bala said the governor’s refusal had brought on the civil servants untold hardship.
He said: “We are facing serious debts and critical conditions. But we did not cause any trouble and instead, as law-abiding citizens, we gave our maximum cooperation to all the committees constituted and now they have submitted their report.”
Responding, Seth gave the protesters assurances to the effect that the government would treat their issue positively.
He then urged the protesting workers to go and conduct themselves peacefully, stressing that no meaningful progress would be achieved in an atmosphere of chaos.
Shortly after he was sworn in, Fintiri announced the suspension of civil servants employed at the tail end of the last administration precisely those employed before and after March 28, 2019 by former Governor Muhammad Umaru Jibrilla.
In his Independence Anniversary broadcast, Fintiri announced that reports of the committee set up to look in to the plight of the workers would be given due consideration as qualified Adamawa indigenes would be considered for employment.
Metro and Crime
Panic as fuel tanker falls in Minna
Tragedy was averted on Wednesday after a fuel-laden tanker fell and spilled its content close to the Niger State College of Education, Minna.
The swift response of the state Fire Service, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), the State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) and personnel of security agencies to the scene a few minutes after the tanker crashed, helped to save the situation.
The accident, which occurred about 9.05a.m., caused gridlock on the expressway as well as adjourning roads as people were running for their lives.
An official of the FRSC advised motorists plying the Minna-Paikoro Road from the city gate to drive with caution.
A witness, Adamu Alheri, who is a taxi driver, said the fuel tanker, skidded off the road because of the deplorable state of the road and it is gushing out fuel.
“The tanker driver had tried to take the one-way lane in order to avoid the huge potholes but was unsuccessful as the tanker fell and its contents started gushing out on to the road,” Alheri said.
Another witness, a journalist with the Campus radio station, Ultimate FM, Emmanuel Adams, told our correspondent that the driver was struggling with his steering to dodge the damaged portion of the road.
He said: “We thank God that the fire service and security personnel responded immediately. They took over control of vehicular traffic along the road.
“If not, a lot of people would have started coming close to see how they can scoop fuel from the tanker. I commend the effort of the police in controlling the traffic.”
A motorist, who gave his name simply as Olugbenga, called on the state government to put the road in order.
He said: “You can see the two sides of the road are bad. We just have only sand not tarred. Let the contractor handling this road commence work immediately for the good of the people instead of sand filling.
“Do you know that without the policemen intervention, people would do something funny and the next thing you hear is fire and many of course would have perished.”
However, as at the time filing this report, there was no fire explosion as the fire service and NSEMA officials were still trying to transfer the fuel to another tanker, just as the policemen were surrounding the area to avoid any kind of danger.
The NSEMA Director-General (DG), Ahmed Inga, gave assurance that the situation was under control.
Metro and Crime
Delta: Flood kills 32-year-old graduate
Flood accompanying heavy rain in Asaba, Delta State, has swept away a 32-year-old polytechnic graduate, identified as Chinedu Igboke.
This came three months after flood killed a 10-year-old daughter of a security guard to a contracting firm, the Tratrix, handling the construction of a road extension to a dual carriageway. The girl’s body was later recovered at the popular Redeemed Junction on Okpanam Road.
Yesterday’s victim, Igboke, who hailed from Ebonyi State, was working as security guard in a private school at Shekinah Love Assembly Street, off Ralph Uwechue Way, Okpanam Road, Asaba, fell into the uncovered manhole of the ongoing drainage construction.
He was said to be directing traffic as a result of the rain which caused gridlock along the route when he over-stepped the pavement and the flood swept him off his feet.
A witness said the victim died doing “corporal work of mercy” on the ever-busy road.
“The spot where he fell into had overgrown with weeds. He did not observe it well before placing his legs. It is unfortunate that he died in the course of discharging charity work. When he fell into the gutter, the flood slammed his head against the concrete walls. He immediately lost strength to battle against the tide,” the source said.
Frantic effort by authorities of the school where the victim was working as a security guard to recover his body was in vain.
Residents said the flood would have taken the body to the popular Anwai River.
Metro and Crime
Again, seven pregnant girls rescued in Lagos
Police have rescued seven pregnant ladies and a two-year-old baby at Isolo area of Lagos State.
This came six days after 19 girls and a new born baby were rescued at a baby factory at Ikotun area of the Lagos metropolis.
The seven pregnant ladies were rescued at the Cele Bus Stop on the Apapa Expressway where they were standing on Monday about 10a.m.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana, confirmed this yesterday.
He said: “About 10a.m. on October 2, policemen from Isolo Division received information that seven pregnant young girls were seen stranded at Cele Bus Stop on the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway.
“Immediately, a team of detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), a Chief Superintendent of Police, Folorunsho Gabriel, mobilised to the area and the seven pregnant ladies were rescued to the station.
“The ladies are between the ages of 13 and 27 years old. Five of them hail from Imo State, while one came from Abia State. One also came from Rivers State and a child of about two-year-old was also rescued.
“They all had been handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for further investigation.”
