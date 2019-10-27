Business
US Consulate partners Tony Elumelu Foundation
•Announces $105,000 grant for entrepreneurs training
T
he U.S. Consulate Lagos has announce a partnership with the Tony Elumelu Foundation, saying through a public diplomacy grant of $105, 000, it is supporting the training of a cohort of entrepreneurs from southern Nigeria under the 2019 Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship programme.
Speaking on Thursday in Lagos at a joint press conference with the U.S. Consul General Claire Pierangelo said the partnership “defines our mutual commitment to promoting entrepreneurship as the key driver of job growth, economic prosperity and political stability in Nigeria.”
She said: “Under the partnership, we selected 20 ‘U.S. Consulate/TEF Fellows’ to receive additional entrepreneurship training through a day-long programme at the U.S. Consulate General that utilize some of the resources of the Young African Leaders Initiative, including alumni of the Mandela Washington Fellowship.
“The 20 Fellows were selected from the Consular District with a priority being placed on five key sectors: energy, technology, transportation, agriculture, and health. “
Pierangelo said the programme is intended to give these Fellows insight to innovative U.S. business models that will help them manage their businesses, market their products or services, seek capital, and develop partnerships.
According to her, the U.S. Mission is interested in supporting Nigerian entrepreneurs because its primary goals are to support Nigeria’s economic development, “and entrepreneurship is a key driver of economic growth and success.
“That is why the U.S. Department of State supports entrepreneurs all over the world by working with host nation governments and non-government organisations such as the Tony Elumelu Foundation,” she stressed.
She said through worldwide and regional programmes such as the Global Entrepreneurship Summit, the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs, the Africa Women Entrepreneurship Programme, the Fortune 500 U.S. Department of State Global Women’s Mentoring Partnership programme, TechWomen, Global Innovation through Science and Technology initiative, International Visitors Leadership Programme and the locally-focused Conference for Emerging Entrepreneurs, the U.S. government has demonstrated a sincere commitment to Nigeria’s economic development, through the power of entrepreneurship.
“Our partnership with the Tony Elumelu Foundation promotes our ongoing efforts to advance entrepreneurship in Nigeria and is yet another example of our long-standing commitment to supporting Nigeria as it strives to diversify its economy.
“I applaud the leadership of the Tony Elumelu Foundation for their dedication to empowering budding African entrepreneurs as catalyst for the social and economic development of the continent,” she said.
Aviation
A year on from Lion Air crash, Indonesians pray, scatter petals for victims
One year after a Lion Air plane crash that killed 189, relatives and friends of victims held prayer vigils and cast flower petals into the Java Sea at the site where the budget carrier’s Boeing 737 MAX jet went down beneath the waves.
The almost new Boeing Co aircraft had been flying from the Indonesian capital of Jakarta to the town of Pangkal Pinang, on the Bangka-Belitung islands off Sumatra, when it crashed within minutes of take-off.
“This cannot be forgotten because it was such a tragic and unbelievable event,” said Epi Samsul Komar, whose 24-year-old son, Muhammad Rafi Andrian, was on the doomed flight, JT610.”Hopefully this flower-scattering ceremony can heal our longing for our child,” Komar told Reuters.
He was among the families of victims who went by boat to the crash site off the West Java district of Karawang to throw petals into the sea, a tribute they also performed last November 8.
Tuesday’s event came days after Indonesian investigators issued their final report on the disaster, setting out Boeing’s failure to identify risks in the design of cockpit software and recommending better training for Lion Air’s pilots.
The fatal crash, followed within five months by another at Ethiopian Airlines, led to a global grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX and a crisis for the world’s biggest planemaker.
Stan Deal, newly appointed President and Chief Executive of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, attended the ceremony in Jakarta, at which he told Reuters he was there to pay his respects.
Deal’s predecessor, Kevin McAllister, was ousted by Boeing last week, the first high-level departure since the two crashes.
In the town of Pangkal Pinang, tax office employees held special prayers for seven colleagues killed in the crash, the office head, Krisna Wiryawan, said.
A tribute video featured photographs of the victims in happier times.
“When the loved ones are gone, only memories remain,” read a message near the end of the video. “These memories will remain in our hearts.”
Indonesian regulators criticized the design of the 737 MAX’s anti-stall system, known as MCAS, which automatically pushed the plane’s nose down, leaving pilots fighting for control.
Investigators attributed the Lion Air crash to a number of factors, including design flaws and inadequate regulatory oversight, as well as errors by Lion Air pilots and engineers.
Lion Air was “always improving upon pilot skills and maintenance because it’s a never ending job in the airline industry,” Chief Executive Edward Sirait told reporters at Tuesday’s event.
Boeing ran a statement in Indonesian newspapers in which its president and chief executive, Dennis Muilenburg, said, “We are deeply sorry and grieve for the loss of life.”
“May God rest their souls in peace, provide strength to their families, and keep their memories alive,” he said.
Muilenburg also visited the Indonesian embassy in Washington to offer condolences a day before he is due to testify before the U.S. senate on Tuesday.
Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said she hoped victims’ relatives would receive proper compensation.
Boeing settled first claims with family members’ representatives in September. Three people familiar with the matter said family members are set to receive at least $1.2 million each.
That figure is compensation for a single victim without any dependents, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity because negotiations were confidential.
Business
Unity Bank grows Q3 ’19 profit by 150%
Unity Bank Plc’s profit has grown to N1.611 billion during the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, representing 150 per cent increase compared to N644 million recorded in the comparative period ended same period in 2018.
The bank in a statement said its gross earnings also grew 20 per cent from N26.1 billion to N31.3 billion during the same period under review.
Similarly, profit after tax increased by 147 per cent to N1.482 billion in Q3 2019 from N601 million in the comparative Q3 2018. This result was achieved on the back of improved underlying business efficiency, strong and sustainable earning capacity riding on its strategic growth focus.
In its unaudited financial statements released to the Nigerian Stock Exchange for Q3, 2019, the bank recorded significant improvements across key financial metrics such as the loans and advances, financial instruments, savings and its total deposits portfolio despite the challenging macro-economic environment where it operates. The bank recorded a 38 per cent increase in earning assets base particularly the growth in its gross loans by 124 per cent leading to higher income to the bank.
In the same vein, operating expenses declined by 10 per cent indicative of continued process improvements, operational efficiency, lean structure and optimization measures embarked upon by the bank. The bank’s stringent cost optimisation strategies and process automation enable it cut off wasteful expenditure, as service delivery improved. All of which were achieved using internally developed solutions and collaborations with its strategic partners, thus further saving costs.
The Managing Director/CEO, Mrs. Tomi Somefun, commenting on the bank’s third quarter results, said: “Diversifying our stream of income into other assets and trade activities have been impactful and have led to increased earnings for the bank.”
She further stated that despite the uncertainties that characterised the business environment, doubled-down by double digit inflation rate all year, the resilience of the bank has seen it ride the waves and remain consistent with its strategic business continuity framework and its commitment to excellent service delivery to its customers. The opportunities in the agribusiness also continue to provide backbone to diversify earnings base in the retail market and leveraging on the value chains the agribusiness offers in building scales and growth.
Speaking on prospects for the organisation, she asserted that “the bank is completely out of the woods and facing even brighter prospects ahead particularly counting on experiences gained from the past and putting in place dynamic strategy to further penetrate the market, maintain quality of assets creation, grow multiple income streams and bottom-line.”
Business
NSE halts losing streak, gains N17bn
A ctivities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed positive yesterday, reversing two-day negative sentiment following gains recorded by blue chip stocks.
The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index and market capitalisation, rose by 0.14 per cent to open week positive as market sentiments returned to gaining streaks following investors’ sustained optimism on undervalued stocks.
Consequently, the All-Share Index gained 35.72 basis points or 0.14 per cent to close at 26,384.45 as against 26,348.75 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N17 billion or 0.14 per cent to close at N12.348.75 trillion from N12.826 trillion as market sentiment returned on the green zone.
Meanwhile, a turnover of 485.9 million shares exchanged in 3,861 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.
Insurance sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 350.5 million shares exchanged by investors in 79 deals.
Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc and AXA-Mansard Insurance Plc.
The premium sub-sector, boosted by activities in the shares of Access Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc, followed with a turnover of 56.6 million shares in 1,179 deals.
The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 12 while decliners closed at seven.
Courtville Business Solution Plc led the gainers’ table with a gain of 9.52 per cent to close at 23 kobo per share while Tripple G Plc followed with a gain of 8.47 per cent to close at 64 kobo per share. Cornerstone Insurance Plc added 7.89 per cent to close at 41 kobo per share.
On the other hand, Livestock Feeds Nigeria Plc led the losers’ table, dropping eight per cent to close at 46 kobo per share. UACN Plc followed with 7.69 per cent to close at N6.00 per share while UPL Plc trailed with a loss of 4.35 per cent to close at N1.10 per share.
Business
Fidelity Bank delivers vans, job window for ASPAMDA
As part of its corporate social responsibility, Fidelity Bank Plc, yesterday, delivered three security patrol vans and created a special employment window for traders under the umbrella of Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association (ASPAMDA), Association of Progressive Traders (APT) as well as Balogun Business Association (BBA).
Speaking at the bank headquarters in Lagos, Managing Director, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nnamdi Okonkwo, explained that the bank in line with its engagement calendar with the traders three months ago realised that the challenges affecting them centered around security, adding that the bank decided to facilitate security arrangements by presenting three security patrol vans.
His words: “We went over to ASPAMDA, BBA to see how we could serve them better and in that process a lot of issues came up, which included issues about security in that area as well as infrastructure. We already arranged a meeting with the Lagos State Government and the market at an interactive session we had a few weeks ago, the next phase will then be to meet again and perfect how we can proceed based on how we discussed.
“We realised that security was a challenge when we made that visit and that also included the market not having security patrol vehicles. We did make a promise that we will support them with that and that is why today we are presenting these vehicles to facilitate their security arrangements in the various markets.
“As an institution, we do not take deposits and give loans alone, we realised from interaction that most of these customers have wards, children who have gone through university and are not still employed, so we use the opportunity to create a portal for eligible candidates to apply and those that pass the recruitment exercise will be employed.”
Corroborating him, Executive Director, Lagos and South West, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, noted that the gesture was a way of rewarding the traders for their loyalty and added that the bank would continue to deliver value.
Expressing his delight, President, ASPAMDA, Chief Daniel Oforkansi, said: “We are happy and it is a big challenge to other competitors in the financial industry as Fidelity Bank has done exceptionally well. What they exhibited today shows that they are ready to promote our businesses.”
Aviation
Solving agelong airspace safety conundrum
The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has gone ahead to install Cat 3 ILS for three airports for a start. The irony is that no Nigerian carrier with the exception of Arik, private/business jet operators has airplane that is compliant with this modern landing tool, WOLE SHADARE writes
Breaking the jinx
It was long overdue. The acquisition of multi-million dollar category three Instrument Landing System (ILS) will no doubt shape flight operations in the country and ensure greater safety of aircraft preparing to land at major airports where installation of the highly powerful facilities are being installed.
An ILS consists of two ground antennas and an airborne received in the aircraft. One of the ground antennas, known as a localiser, transmits a narrow beam along the runway, giving lateral guidance to aircraft approaching the runway.
The other antenna, the glide slope, transmits a vertical beam at a specified angle, giving vertical guidance for aircraft approaching. Together, the localiser and glide slope provides aircraft with an exact path to follow toward the runway.
The main advantage of ILS is that it allows approaches and landings in poor weather conditions. Pilots do not have to visually see the runway until moments before touchdown, because the ILS can guide the plane down very precisely.
However, there are different standards of ILS. These are named CAT I, CAT II and CAT III (CAT III has three additional sub-standards: CAT IIIa, CAT IIIb and CAT IIIc).
Visibility ceiling
In order to fly a CAT I approach, the cloud based (ceiling) must not be lower than 200 feet and the visibility must not be lower than 550 metres. This is because the pilots must be able to visually identify the runway no later than 200 feet above the ground to be able to land.
For a CAT II approach, the ceiling must not be lower than 100 ft and the visibility not less than 350 metres. CAT III has no minimum ceiling, but there must be at least 50 metres of visibility.
The installation of the landing aids was part of the agency’s effort to ensure that aircraft lands in adverse weather conditions, especially during harmattan season.
Second phase beckons
The second phase of the project involving the installation of ILS/DME in Kano, Port Harcourt and Katsina airports will commence as soon as Lagos and Abuja installations are completed. The installation of these facilities at the airports was informed by the severe weather conditions prevalent in there.
A reliable aviation source told New Telegraph that this was the first time any Nigerian airport would be furnished with the Category 3 ILS, a system that helps aircraft to land in foggy, hazy and harmattan weather conditions, usually blamed for multiples of flights cancelations in Nigeria.
The Category 3 instrument landing system can help aircraft land at the airport where they are installed even at zero visibility.
This is the landing equipment used in most developed countries of Europe and America where there is foggy weather and visibility is always low.
Managing Director of NAMA, Capt Fola Akinkuotu, said the project was aimed at tackling the problem encountered by pilots and airlines during the harmattan season.
Harmattan hampers flights
During harmattan in Nigeria, the weather becomes hazy and visibility is bad. So with this equipment that NAMA has acquired, aircraft can land at any time at the airports, but the equipment needs stable electricity supply. It does not work where there is unstable power.
Before now, the situation had made flying in the Nigerian airspace difficult during the harmattan, resulting in flight cancellations.
Most international and local flights have had to be diverted to neighbouring countries any time there is harmattan haze because of lack of facilities to guide them with precision during landing. The issue of the harmattan haze is a yearly seasonal occurrence as Nigeria has mainly rainy (thunderstorms) and dry seasons (harmattan).
While the problem lasted, no airline could fly and passengers were delayed with colossal loss of revenue to the operators.
Domestic airlines in Nigeria particularly dread harmattan season because of its attendant dusty and hazy weather which lead to multiple flight cancellations due to low visibility.
The weather minima at most airports in the country penultimate year was between 600 metres for Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos and Nnamidi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja and 800 metres for Calabar, Owerri, Benin City and other airports.
Nigeria operates geriatric aircraft
Another challenge here is that virtually all the airlines in Nigeria with the exception of Arik and private/business jet operators do not have on board facilities to leverage on the Catagory 3 ILS because they use old model aircraft. All foreign airlines carry the equipment on-board because of the sophistication of their aircraft.
Instrument landing system – ILS – is a very common precision approach system used in airports around the world.
An aeronautical engineer, who pleaded anonymity, disclosed that the ground based ILS equipment must live up to very strict standards, and be very carefully calibrated.
Experts’ views
“As a result, installing and maintaining CAT II/III ILS equipment at an airport is very expensive, so not all airports have it. In addition to the ILS antennas, there are also strict requirements for other runway equipment such as lighting,” the source said.
The source further disclosed that aircraft must have special equipment that is certified to perform CAT III approaches, adding, “again, cost is a significant factor. Equipping aircraft with such fine-tuned equipment is very expensive, and if you mostly fly to areas with good weather, it is probably not worth it.”
An air traffic controller, Victor Eyaru, said most of the aircraft operating in the country did not have special equipment to align with the high power CAT 3 equipment.
He said aircraft that do not have the facility onboard cannot enjoy benefit from the ground facility but would have to rely on other cumbersome strategy of landing their airplanes.
Eyaru noted that the aviation regulatory body, Nigerian Civil Aviation (NCAA), can only mandate all airlines to get the facility if it so wish, saying, however, but that the facilities do not come cheap.
Last line
Old planes don’t have the onboard equipment to use Cat 3 ILS. The international airlines, which operate newer model of aircraft, will find the equipment very useful.
Business
As Sylva faces oil industry end-of-year drills
Nigeria faces its fair share of the drill as the usual end-of-the-year debacle rocks global oil industry. Adeola Yusuf reports
For Nigeria, the oil industry was, last week, greeted by a mixed grill. First, the Federal Government on Thursday signed multi-million dollar memorandum of understanding on oil production, trading and refining with Russian oil company, Lukoil.
And the second was the bearish sale that rocked the country’s grade at the global market. Standing in-between these two opposing experiences for Nigeria is the renewed efforts by government to assure Nigerians that the last quarter of 2019 would be spared the yearly ritual of fuel scarcity.
December oil sale projection tumbles
The projection for the Forcados and Qua Iboe, two major crude oil streams from Nigeria, has tumbled with Forcados alone losing 186,000 barrels in December loading.
This development, a schedule for December loading sighted, came just as the Bonny Light, another crude grade from the country, was still conspicuously missing.
Forcados will load nine cargoes at a daily rate of 257,000 barrels, down from 263,000 bpd in November, the schedule reported by Reuters read.
Other loading programmes emerged including Escravos with six cargoes, Agbami four, Amenam three cargoes and Yoho with one in December.
“Nigerian December loading programmes began to emerge last Monday but activities remained muted as key grades like Bonny Light were still missing,” the report by Reuters added.
Vitol, it continued, offered a prompt cargo of Forcados in the window at dated Brent plus $5.00 on a delivered basis during November 4 to 5, down 40 cents a barrel.
From Russia with love
Lukoil, which revealed the signing of MoU with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), noted that the Group Managing Director, NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, signed the document on behalf of Nigeria during a visit to the Russian city of Sochi at the Russia-Africa Summit.
Hunt for investors
Basking in the euphoria of issues before it, the Federal Government heightened hunt for investors across the globe for funding of major oil installations in the country including the $12 billion Trans Sahara Gas Pipeline (TSGP).
The TSGP, launched in 1970s, is to transport gas from Nigeria through Algeria to Spain.
Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, who gave the hint about the funding challenge for the major international gas pipeline, maintained, according to a document, that President Muhammadu Buhari was scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia aside Russia to, among other things, search for investment.
Sylva, the document of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) read, said that he would accompany the president – who also serves as the senior oil minister – on the planned visit to Saudi Arabia.
“These foreign visits will include discussions on the AKK plan,” he said.
Echoes from the past
Nigerians have, over the years, suffered fuel scarcity during the last quarter of the year and this bitter experience has been the determinant of the nature of relationship that has existed between the government and the populace.
Sylva, as it later showed, is not unaware of these daunting task and he had been heard to have inaugurated a programme with the promise to wet the country with refined products during this last quarter and beyond.
Sylva had also on October 15 held a meeting with the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission’s (ICRC) Director General, Chidi Izuwah, on the issue.
The primary area for such co-operation would be on gas pipeline construction.
$12bn gas pipeline project
The $12 billion TSGP, expected to help Nigeria achieve zero gas flaring by 2020, remains an illusion, 17 years after it was conceived.
The project should have been completed last year.
Nigeria signed a treaty with Niger and Algeria in 2009 to build the pipeline, which should begin from Calabar and pass through Kano to the border.
The estimated length is about 4,400 km, with over 1,037 km in Nigeria, 853 km in Niger, 2,310 km in Algeria, and 220 km connecting Algeria to Spain.
What to know?
In 2013, the Federal Government approved a budget of $400 million for commencement of the project.
But some national and international companies that showed interest, including Total and Gazprom, grew pessimistic on security along the pipeline route. They also worried about increasing costs.
The idea of the trans-Saharan pipeline was first proposed in the 1970s.
On 14, January 2002, NNPC and Algerian national oil and gas company, Sonatrach, signed the memorandum of understanding for preparations of the project.
In June 2005, NNPC and Sonatrach signed a contract with Penspen Limited for a feasibility study of the project.
The feasibility study was completed in September 2006, and it found the pipeline to be technically and economically feasible and reliable.
On the meeting on February 20, 2009, NNPC and Sonatrach agreed to proceed with the draft MoU among three governments and the joint venture agreement.
The inter-governmental agreement on the pipeline was signed by energy ministers of Nigeria, Niger and Algeria on July 3, 2009 in Abuja.
Safety concerns about the operations have been heightened due to the Aménas hostage crisis of 2013.
Nigeria, Niger and Algeria are among the least secure areas in the region because of various active terrorist movements that destabilise them.
Dearth of funding and its effects
Mèanwhile, the delay in taking the final investment decision on Olokola Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Brass LNG and the Nigeria LNG Train 7 project hindered commitment by financiers.
The investors are aware that Nigeria is currently facing the challenge of meeting its gas obligation to neighbouring African countries through the West Africa Gas Pipeline Company, due to insecurity in the Niger Delta.
The Chief Infrastructure Officer, ICRC, Adamu Umar, confirmed that the project was yet to move beyond the first stage.
According to him, the promoters are in charge of the situation, stressing that all necessary approvals have been granted. The investors, according to him, are consortiums of Nigerian and Chinese companies.
But an associate researcher at the Africa and Energy Programmes of the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI), Benjamin Auge, is of the view that the project could remain a dream for much longer.
He said: “On analysis of all the elements of the route and the geopolitical realities, it appears that there are more reasons to believe that the pipeline will not be constructed in the near future.
“On topography, there would certainly be a few difficulties that would weigh down on the cost of the project. An example is the Hoggar Mountains. But this would not be impossible for specialised companies. A study of the solutions proposed by the developers confronted by this sort of obstacles should wait until a final choice is made on the route.
Way to go
The minister enumerated the ministry’s deliverables he would want the NNPC and other departments and agencies under his watch to emulate.
The priority areas the minister hopes to focus his attention on include reduction of Federal Government’s equity stakes in the six joint ventures to 40 per cent and curbing petroleum products cross border leakages.
Other priorities include completion of gas flares commercialization, increasing crude oil production to three million barrels per day and effecting the reduction in the cost of crude oil production by at least five per cent.
Currently, the NNPC holds about 60 per cent equity in all the joint venture operating agreements in the oil and gas industry, except the one operated with the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), where it controls 55 per cent stake.
The other joint venture operations include the ones operated with Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, Chevron Nigeria Limited, Nigerian Agip Oil Company, Total Exploration And Production (E&P) Nigeria Limited, and Seplat Petroleum Development Company.
The NNPC said in a document that other priority areas identified by the Minister included an aggressive promotion of the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) and the promotion of inland basin exploration activities by the NNPC.
The promotion of deep offshore exploration activities; increased collaboration with the private sector to aggressively increase domestic refining capacity, and working to support Mr. President in his determination to achieve his target of raising millions of Nigerians out of poverty via job creation, are also key to the minister, the document noted.
The minister, the document added, told heads of the agencies that at end of the retreat they would be required to collectively sign an undertaking to deliver on the set tasks and targets.
The minister also challenged the officials to ensure they execute the mandate with all the seriousness it deserves.
Last lie
This last quarter is the first litmus test for Sylva as a Minister of State for Petroleum and his ability to overcome many issues, like fuel scarcity, that are associated with end of the year, would go a long way in determining how his tenure will end.
Business
Analysts: Multiple taxation’ll erode minimum wage impact
Pressure to cope with mounting taxes in the near term may stifle benefits of the new minimum for Nigerian workers, new telegraph has learnt
Some of the multiple taxes include the proposed reintroduction of toll gates on the highway, stamp duties on POS, excise duties, Value Added Tax (VAT), among others.
These taxes, according to analysts from Bismarck Rewane-led Financial Derivatives Company (FDC), will stifle consumers who are already cash strapped.
In the latest report by FDC, the analysts explained that the taxes would further stifle the real income of consumers and undermine expected boost in purchasing power anticipated from the new minimum wage.
“In addition, an increase in consumer price inflation is imminent and this will make the proposed inflationary target of 10 per cent unattainable in 2020,” the analysts said.
They pointed out that the Nigerian tax system was currently generating much less than its potential, noting that in 2018, the total tax revenue from the Federal Board of Inland Revenue was N5.32 trillion ($17.39 billion), amounting to a 4.12 per cent ratio for tax to the Gross Domestic Products (GDP).
This amount, they said, was substantially lower than the sub-Saharan African average of 14.6 per cent in 2018.
However, the analysts pointed out that the low tax revenue did not justify a VAT increase, saying that was not the root of the problem.
Rather, they want government to focus on addressing its inefficient tax collection system, suggesting that proper training and equipping of tax officials would be a good step, as it would help to reduce inefficiency and tax evasion.
“Improved transparency in expending the collected revenue would also help; there is the perception that the government is corrupt and will not efficiently disburse the revenue for the good of the public,” the FDC analysts said.
Improved transparency, according to them, will lower people’s willingness to comply with their tax responsibilities.
“Lastly, the onerous process involved in payment of tax discourages taxpayers. “According to PwC’s report, “Paying Taxes 2019”, Nigeria ranks 157 out of 190 countries in terms of how easy it is to pay taxes. Improving the tax payment process would incentivise taxpayers to remit their tax,” the analysts said.
They stated that diversification of Nigeria’s revenue from oil to a more stable source like taxes was vital, pointing out that tax was more dependent on national income, reduced the level of exposure to external shocks and boosts stability.
They warned that an increase in VAT rate was not the solution, rather efficient tax collection, transparency in disbursement and that reduced remittance time would help boost tax revenue.
It would be recalled that on September 11, 2019, the Federal Executive Council increased VAT by 2.5 per cent from five per cent to 7.5 per cent. The new rate, which is applicable to the supply of goods and services in Nigeria, is expected to take effect in 2020.
It also applies to companies with VAT registration threshold of N25 million annual turnover.
The analysts said that consumer demand had been relatively weak, pointing out that this was evident in the consistent decline of the purchasing manufactures index and the weak performance of several consumer goods companies.
According to them, an increase in VAT will be passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices.
Government justifications for the increase, according to the FDC analysts, is to bring the VAT more in line with the continental average of 15.89 per cent, adding that the current level of five per cent was the lowest in Africa and one of the lowest in the world.
Besides, he said it was to boost non-oil revenue and that according to the proposed 2020 budget, non-oil revenue was expected to jump by 66.47 per cent to N5.51 trillion from N3.31 trillion in 2019.
Another reason for increase in VAT, they said, was increased revenue for cash strapped state government in order to meet the obligations of the new minimum wage, pointing out that state and local governments would receive 85 per cent of the revenue while the Federal Government would receive 15 per cent.
Business
$1.61bn power expansion project threatened
The planned $1.61 billion power transmission expansion project is under threat occasioned by acute shortage of gas for power, which shut-in a total of 29,219 megawatts of electricity on the national grid between October 1 and 17, 2019.
Managing Director, Transmission Company of Nigeria, Alhaji Usman Gur, earlier said that government in collaboration with international donor agencies had set aside over $1.61 billion under the Transmission Rehabilitation Expansion Programme to ensure constant power supply in the country.
“We are rehabilitating and expanding to 20, 000 megawatts by 2022 across the country,” he declared, adding that “the total amount that we are going to pay for compensation across the country is about N32 billion. And the total project cost is $1.61 billion. The project will be supported by various international donors.”
Checks by New Telegraph at the weekend, however, revealed that gas supply challenge, one of the major factors inhibiting the generation of electricity in Nigeria, particularly from thermal power generation plants, is posing a major hindrance to the success of the project.
Over 70 per cent of Nigeria’s electricity comes from thermal power plants, and these plants require gas to function optimally in generation of electricity.
The limited gas supply to gas-fired power generation stations in October alone, checks showed, stalled the generation of over 29,000MW of electricity in the first 17 days of the month.
Corroborating this stand, the Executive Secretary, Association of Power Generation Companies, the umbrella body for Gencos, Joy Ogaji, stated that gas supply challenges were due to the inability of Gencos to adequately pay for the commodity.
She explained that there was no incentive for power generators to increase output from their plants.
The Gencos said their total generation capacity rose to 7,383.04MW in 2018 from 4,214.32MW in 2013, when the power sector was privatised by the Federal Government.
Ogaji also noted that the limitation of transmission and distribution networks coupled with lack of payments to Gencos was a drag on increased generation.
She said: “From 2013, the power taken did not change at all. It was just hovering around 3,000MW until it rose to 4,000MW in some days, out of over 7,000MW of available generation capacity. And who pays for the difference?”
Latest figures obtained from the Advisory Power Team in the Office of the Vice President showed that from the first day of this month, the country kept losing power due to gas supply challenges.
Specifically, from October 1to 6, the unavailability of gas supply to thermal power plants stalled the generation of 2,157.5MW, 2,031MW, 2,238MW, 2,073MW, 1,878MW and 1,878MW, respectively.
Also from October 7 to 12, the quantum of power that could not be generated on the grid as a result of gas supply challenges was 1,626MW, 1,846MW, 1,846MW, 1,635.5MW, 1,762MW, and 1,862MW, respectively.
For October 13 to 17, gas unavailability stopped the generation of 1,726MW, 1,635.5MW, 1,677.5MW, 1,551MW and 1,674MW, respectively. Meanwhile, the Gencos spokesperson maintained that the non-payment for generated energy was hampering the ability of Gencos to pay for gas, which was why a large volume of power was stalled from being generated daily.
The power sector has also been losing billions of naira as a result gas supply constraint, among others.
Between January and September this year, the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry lost an estimated N472.23 billion.
The daily reports of the country’s power sector performance showed that the industry had been losing between N1.5 billion and N2 billion every day.
In the reports put together by the APT team, it was stated that from January 2019 to 11.51pm on September 10, the sector recorded a revenue loss of N472.23 billion, while a total of 3,236 megawatts-hour/hour of energy was constrained during this period.
Business
Bad roads: N10trn infrastructure bond to the rescue
In order to close the nation’s road infrastructure deficit, some built environment professionals are pulling their weight behind proposal by the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, seeking National Assembly’s approval for the launch of N10 trillion infrastructure bond. Dayo Ayeyemi reports
If the National Assembly eventually grants approval for N10 trillion National Infrastructure Bond being proposed by the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, the paucity of funds associated with road infrastructure in Nigeria would reduce drastically.
The minister is at the forefront of getting the legislators’ nod following the humongous infrastructure deficit in the country.
The minister believes that if such an instrument is launched with a very competitive coupon rate backed by law as a very secure investment that people could put their money, agencies like the pension fund management would be inspired to invest money in the instrument.
Currently, federal roads in Nigeria cover over 32,000 kilometres (km) out of which less than five per cent are motorable.
Many roads across the federation are in bad shape, riddled with potholes, ditches and sharp bends, which have sent many Nigerians to early graves.
Moving goods with trucks and other vehicles is nearly impossible on these routes as drivers would have to spend days on the highways due to potholes, flooding and traffic backlogs.
In May 2019, the Federal Road Safety Corps said 540 people died and 3,953 were injured in 950 road traffic accidents in January this year.
A survey conducted by NOI Polls on the safety of Nigerian roads in 2013 found that 82 per cent of Nigerians believe that bad roads are the leading cause of road deaths and injuries.
According to the 2013 National Integrated Infrastructure Master Plan Report, around 68.3 per cent of Nigeria’s 194,200km network of roads are unreliable and in poor condition.
The report found that only about 65,000km of the total national road network is paved with bitumen, even though 95 per cent of passengers and freight traffic travel by road.
Some of the factors responsible for this include an explosion in the number of vehicles (from only 150,000 vehicles in 1983 to around 11.5million now), poor road maintenance, inadequate investment and neglect.
Some highways on the brink of collapse.
Although the Federal Government has continuously in the last four years been awarding contracts for the rehabilitation of some of the federal highways, the situation has persisted as pace of work remain slow due to paucity of funds.
Budgetary allocation for road projects has also repeatedly proven to be insufficient to meet road infrastructure demands.
It is as a result of this that Fashola appealed to the National Assembly to facilitate the approval of a N10 trillion National Infrastructure Bond to attend to road infrastructure need.
Rallying the support of the legislators, the minister said it was obvious that the annual appropriation would be grossly inadequate to fix the decay in Nigerian roads and other facilities.
While defending the ministry’s 2020 appropriation before the joint session of Senate and House of Representatives committees on works, the minister said it had become expedient that the ministry and the Debt Management Office work out details of a N10 trillion infrastructure bond to be submitted to the National Assembly for approval.
Assuring the lawmakers of a well thought out plan, the minister said: “I have done an envelope size of say N10 trillion; that does not mean we want to raise N10 trillion this year but if we launch such an instrument with a very competitive coupon rate backed by law as a very secure investment, people can put their money.
“I think that is one way to entice and inspire agencies like the pension fund managers to invest money in a secured government -backed instrument.”
He pointed out that pension funds were being invested in Treasury bills because it was government instrument, which is secured.
“The issue is the money of workers in that bond must never be lost. That is the whole idea,” he said.
The minister said: “If government backs it any time we need to raise money like N10 trillion over four or five years, any period we need to fund project, we issue a demand for subscription and raise N2trillion.”
Experts’ views
Lending his voice in an interview with New Telegraph, some of the built environment experts said that infrastructure bond was the way out for low budgetary allocation for road repairs nationwide.
A former Managing Director of Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC), John-Bede Anthonio, said it was a good idea to go for infrastructure bonds to be traded on the stock exchange.
Infrastructure bonds, he added, could easily double the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to trillion dollars if they are bold.
Anthonio said he had been advocating for infrastructure bond since 2005.
He, however, suggested that the Federal Government would need to review its 32, 000km of road down to 20,000km.
Advising government, the former LSDPC boss said: “Pick all the strategic roads, revamp them all over and take large bond to cover their repairs and maintenance.
According to him, the bond should be of 20 to 30-year tenor.
He explained that infrastructure bonds were not new in Nigeria, saying they were already in operation, citing Lagos state and others that had done it.
“Lekki Concession was done with bond with international and local investors,” Anthonio said
He enjoined people, companies, agencies, local and international investors to take advantage of the infrastructure bond and invest when launched.
Anthonio cited the United States, Britain, Germany and many others as countries that have used infrastructure bond to finance road and other infrastructures such as airports, power, schools and sea ports.
If well structured, he said it was the only way to fund infrastructure in Nigeria and not the way “we have been doing it for the past 59 years.
“We thought oil can do it but we have seen that oil is a curse. It has made us lazy and not able to think. We have been living in fairyland. Even Saudi has seen the light and throwing away some of its religious rules when oil cannot meet its budget.”
Anthonio advised that ministries, departments and agencies must be restructured to look beyond the budget to get critical projects like Niger Delta coastal rebirth project up and running.
He said: “Through a PPP approach, the private sector can invest in these types of projects for the betterment of Nigerians. For instance the proposed 2020 budget expenditure of N10.33 trillion is just eight per cent of the 2018 GDP estimated at N129.3 trillion.
“So we are constraining ourselves just depending on the budget to grow the economy. We need to look beyond the government to move forward.”
He is of the opinion that government’s role should be that of enabling environment, facilitating and investing in critical infrastructure to support the private sector where the bulk of the action needed to take place.
Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyor and Valuers (NIESV), Lagos branch, Dotun Bamgbola, corroborated, saying that infrastructure bond was a good option to fast-track Nigeria’s infrastructure development.
Bamigbola said that countries like India and a number of states in the U.S such as Florida and Illinois had deployed funds from such bonds to revamp or modernise their infrastructure over time.
He pointed out that infrastructure bond, depending on their tenor, had long maturity of 10 or 15 years, adding that it could be much longer where it was so planned.
Reeling out the benefits, the Lagos NIESV boss said they included low risk and comfortably decent interest rates as well as tax benefits for investors.
He explained that payment for the bond by government might come through neighbourhood taxes on properties benefiting from the infrastructure development over a certain period or toll like the Lekki-Epe Expressway.
“Of course, the interest is not receivable immediately. Usually, a kind of moratorium is allowed before investors can earn interest and there should be a board to manage it,” he said.
Bamigbola was optimistic about the infrastructure bond, saying that “if it is working in India, USA, Brazil and the likes, it can work in Nigeria.”
He called for the sincerity of the handlers, saying the people and the system have to ensure the success of such a process.
According to him, in order to make success of the bond, there is need for proper citizen’ engagement in the process, particularly on how to recoup and repay the bond.
He added that public engagement should come even before the commencement of the project.
Last line
According to Fashola, the total amount outstanding for payment to contractors for duly certified and approved works as at October 15, 2019 stood at N321.13billion in 2018 and N5331 billion in 2019 respectively.
Business
Snag as Nigeria falls out of world’s top gas exporters
Nigeria and Indonesia have in recent years lost their top five liquefied natural gas exporting status, according to Reuters’ survey.
The data of LNG bearing tanks reviewed that the United States had reduced the market share of these two countries and now holds 10 per cent of the gas market.
The report found that in the last two months, the order of the largest exporters had been Australia, Qatar, US, Canada and Malaysia.
Nigeria and Indonesia had previously vied between themselves to occupy one of the five slots.
According to the survey, the large volume of gas being pumped out by the US is causing the price of the commodity to trend downward.
The report also said that 46 million tons per annum gas exporting plants in the US were already in operation or ramping up.
On the other hand, the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd produces 22 mtpa of gas annually.
It is still sourcing funds to expand its production to 30 mtpa.
Nigeria is still harbouring plans of constructing an ambitious gas pipeline that terminates in Morocco, in order to keep European markets in sight.
In the same vein, a projected decline in Nigerian oil for export in December became clearer on Thursday as preliminary programmes for more grades of oil emerged.
A trader said no export plans for the Erha stream were expected for December, potentially taking its usual 5-6 cargoes off the market.
Preliminary schedules for the Usan stream showed a single cargo, down from the usual two.
Among Nigeria’s four main crude grades, exports for Bonga were down to 92,000 barrels per day (bpd) for December from 158,000 bpd planned in November.
U.S. Gasoline stocks fell by 3.1 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters’ poll for a 2.3 million-barrel drop.
Three cargoes are likely to remain from Angola’s November export schedule, including Mostarda loading on Nov. 12-13 as well as Dalia and Gindungo loading at the end of the month.
Trending
-
Sports20 hours ago
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Eaglets, Ecuador battle for round of 16 ticket
-
Business20 hours ago
Why Chinese bank coughed out $4.93bn for Mambilla
-
Metro and Crime17 hours ago
DPO injured as police, IPOB clash in Ebonyi
-
News20 hours ago
Akeredolu, Fayemi, others unveil FLAC’s logo in Lagos
-
Sports12 hours ago
African champions, Cameroon, stumble at Brazil 2019
-
Sports11 hours ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger suggests new nickname for Ronaldo
-
Back Page Column19 hours ago
Our president has travelled again
-
News16 hours ago
Minimum wage: Govs, labour set to clash