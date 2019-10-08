Education
VC pledges to boost department with relevant facilities
University of Jos (UNIJOS) Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sebastine Seddi Maimako, has expressed the readiness of his administration to put in place required facilities for the training of students studying Regional Geography and Town Planning for them to graduate within the time frame assigned to them by the Nigeria Institute of Town Planners. Maimako made the pledge when the leadership of the Nigeria Institute Town Planners (NITP), led by its President, Mr. Lekwa Ezutah visited the univer-sity.The Vice-Chancellor, who was represented by Dean of Environment Sciences of the institution, Prof. Daniel Adeji assured the institute that the institution would ensure it equipped the town planning laboratory before the current final year students graduate.”
He said: “We want to assure you that the institution will do its best to equip the town planning laboratory before the final year student will graduate. The Department of Regional Geography and Town planning is carved out of the Faculty of Environmental Science and the first set of the students are currently in their 500-level.
“The institution will do its possible best to ensure that the graduating students are exposed to the required professional training for them to become professionals before they finally graduate from the institution.” The Vice-Chancellor, therefore, thanked the President and his team for the visit, saying the visit was timely, especially at the period the department needed professional advice and support such as this.
In his remarks, the President of the institute, Mr. Lekwa charged the university management to ensure that the department has a well-equipped laboratory before the first set of students graduate, otherwise they would produce unprofessional students that would invariably become problem in the future. He disclosed that he was in Jos on a working visit so that he could interface with his members, and to also plead with the state government on the need to enact a law that would safeguard ‘Greater Jos Master Plan’ that was long overdue.
I’m leaving behind a healthy council – WAEC registrar
After seven years in the saddled as the Registrar of Council of the Wes African Examinations Council (WAEC) at the Headquarters of the regional examination body in Ghana, Dr. Iyi Uwadiae last week gave his scorecard as the 12th Registrar to Council.
Uwadiae, who was appointed the Registrar in 2012 for a fiveyear tenure, and was granted a two-year extension at the expiration of his tenure in September 2017, will bow out of the Council last month. Giving the stewardship of his seven years tenure in the Council during a teleconference media interactive session at the WAEC International Office, Lagos, he expressed conviction that he was leaving a healthy Council in terms of policies that will reposition the system, deployment of technology for the council operations, as well as in the areas of infrastructural development and the fight against examination malpractice. But, despite, the Registrar said the Council had been working hard and fighting a good fight to eliminate and deal with the menace of examination malpractice, he, however, regretted that it had not been easy in terms of resources by member countries.
“We are fighting the fight and we have done a good job in arresting examination cheats, and deploying mechanism to curb malpractice, but in has not been easy in terms of resources to use by member states,” Uwadiae said. While highlighting some of the major activities of the Council, including the development projects initiated, advanced or completed in the various member countries during his tenure, he attributed the success of the Council to other dedicated principal officers that formed the formidable team which has continually moved the Council’s wheel of progress forward.
“Together, we constantly pursued the course of better performance in all existing operations and broke new grounds where we found it expedient to do so,” the Registrar recalled, adding that they took up the challenge of terminating the seemingly endless sojourn of the Headquarters in the premises of the Ghana National Office and boldly implemented some difficult initiatives, which saw to the completion of the 15-year-old Headquarters Office Complex project in December 2016.
On the Council’s strategic plan, he hinted that efforts were put in place to intensify effective communication and interactions with all stakeholders across the sub-region, even as he added that such efforts, paid off as the relationships between the Council and the various member governments and their functionaries improved tremendously, giving room for stronger ties among the nations, better cooperation with relevant ministries, departments, agencies, wider collaborations on diverse educational matters and excellent service delivery to the stakeholders. According to him, to satisfy the educational aspirations of stakeholders in the member countries, the Secretariat successfully introduced additional diets of WASSCE and BECE for private candidates.
Uwadiae said: “We introduced in the private candidates’ examinations a facility for admitting onthe- spot candidates, who were unable to enrol within the designated registration period. We also created Attestation of Results, which is a replacement as good as the original, to alleviate the challenges faced by former candidates whose original certificates are missing or destroyed. “We remained focused on full migration into digital administration of examinations and the march towards this ultimate goal progressed significantly.
To this end, WAEC-owned CBT installations have continued to spring up for use by the Council and public/private institutions/organisations while emarking software and equipment have been deployed for the marking of selected subject papers.”
Uwadiae joined WAEC Nigeria in 1985, and was promoted to Deputy Registrar in 2003, and subsequently appointed the Head of Nigeria National Office (HNO) of the Council in 2008 for over four years, before he was named the Registrar of the Council, with Headquarters in Ghana in 2012. The Registrar, however, hinted that WAEC had come out with indicators that could be used by relevant organisations or bodies to determine the quality and standard of the education system or otherwise, saying such data could be used to judge whether the quality of education is high or not.
He also called on member countries to pay their dues regularly to the Council in order to meet its obligations, saying in order to satisfy the educational aspirations of some stakeholders in the member countries, the Council successfully introduced additional diets of WASSCE and BECE for private candidates. Uwadiae added: “We were relentless in the deployment of technology in the Council’s operations and activities. With the use of technology, we built tighter security around our examination materials and conduct, as various gadgets and software were deployed for identification of candidates, capturing of data and detection of irregularities at examination centres.
“Constrained papers were also introduced to stifle cheating at our examinations. We successfully reduced the period for the processing of the results of WASSCE for School Candidates from an average of 84 days in the past to barely 45 days, and the compression is still on going.”
UNN VC restates commitment to lift varsity, sets stage for growth
Barely 100 hundred days in the saddle as the Vice- Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Prof. Charles Igwe, has laid the foundation for the regeneration of the university to be technologically driven and academically robust, as an institution which is capable of promoting enterprise and entrepreneurship. This was as he re-echoed his inauguration speech that his leadership strategy would be an integrated development model anchored on the sustainable development goals.
Igwe, who spoke of his administration’s commitment to keep his doors open to ideas, suggestions and the sharing of the university challenges, however, demonstrated the determination to pursue the development of the university; accord priority to the welfare of staff and students; build on the achievements of his predecessors and to entrench a regime of consensus where members of staff of the university would be encouraged to re-dedicate themselves anew and contribute to the progress of the university.
This, the Vice-Chancellor said, was being done with a view to taking the university to the next level of development. Igwe, the first alumnus to be appointed the Vice-Chancellor of the university has undertaken actions that not only showed the compass of his roadmap and proved constructive in the daunting tasks ahead, but also accentuated the events of his first hundred days in office.
“Though, hundred days is a fleeting time in a five-year administration, it is also a good time to start looking at the direction an administration is headed,” he noted, saying: “We shall ensure and sustain infrastructural development and foster healthy private public partnership, attend to ongoing and abandoned projects, as well as enthrone maintenance culture and environmental cleanliness.”
To many stakeholders in the university project, especially Mr. Charles Anekwe, the President of Odenigbo General Assembly, Nsukka, Prof. Igwe has also demonstrated a spark of enthusiasm in his careful assessments of projects and programmes in the university, and their reorganisation for greater impacts as launching pads and clear indications of sustainable future for the ivory tower.They, however, added that Prof. Igwe had brought his administrative acumen and wealth of experience to secure additional revenue streams for the university by ensuring that the university’s economy is supported by private sector.
Intrigues, as race for AAUA VC hots up
APPOINTMENT
There are hues over the selection of a new Vice-Chancellor for Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA) as the race for who becomes the next Vice-Chancellor has reached a peak. But, some stakeholders are insinuating that the state Governor and Visitor to the university, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) is planning to appoint his brother.
- Group: We’ll resist governor’s plans to appoint his brother
- SSANU: No one should play politics with selection process
- ASUU: It is mere speculation
With less than four months to the expiration of the five-year single tenure of the Vice-Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), the race for who becomes the next Vice-Chancellor of the state university, has reached a crescendo.
Following the deadline for the submission of applications for the position, which had since closed on August 4, 2019, no fewer than 25 professors are aspiring to take over the leadership of the ivory tower from Prof. Igbekele Ajigbefun, whose tenure is expected expire on January 3, next year.
But, hues and intrigues have continued to trail the selection process, as stakeholders have rued the plan by the state Governor and Visitor to the university, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) to appoint his younger brother, Prof. Kayode Akeredolu, as the next Vice-Chancellor of the university.
Meanwhile, going by the criteria or requirements set by the Governing Council for the Vice-Chancellor position, the would-be applicants to fill the position as specified in the advertisement for the job, must hold a PhD and be a renowned Professor with at least five years post professorial qualification from a recognised and acclaimed university anywhere in the world.
Besides, such candidate, based on the criteria, must also have the capacity to provide leadership in all aspects of university life; as well as possess a distinguished record of scholarship as evidenced by publications in top ranking journals, local and international; must have international reputation as an academic; a team-leadership style of management and a commitment to work as constructive team-player.
Part of the conditions set by the council are that the candidate must show proven ability and capacity to attract grants and funding for the university and as well must have occupied sensitive academic and administrative positions in the university system.
Also for utmost consideration is that, the university would prefer a Vice-Chancellor, who will push and sustain the tempo of its soaring heights as the best state university in the country, a position it has maintained for the third consecutive time, and which ranked as the ninth best university in Nigeria and 3048 in the world, based on current Webometric Ranking of World Universities table.
However, on the five-year post professorial requirement, some stakeholders wondered why an institution like Adekunle Ajasin University should come down as low as demanding five years post professorial qualification for would-be Vice-Chancellor, when many other universities set 10 years for a candidate before they could occupy the coveted position.
Meanwhile, of the 25 applicants vying for the plump job, seven are currently in the institution. Among them are the current Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Olugbenga Ige; the immediate past Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Academic, Prof. Yemisi Adebowale; Prof. V. O. Olumekun from Faculty of Sciences; Prof. C. L. Daramola; Dean, Post Graduate Studies, Prof. Afolabi Ayenigbara; and Prof. Bayo Oludoro from Faculty of Law.
Others in the race from other institutions are Prof. Temiloluwa Ologunorisa, a Professor of Climatology from the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) and a graduate of Harvard University, who had also served as a Deputy Vice-Chancellor at Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Osogbo; Prof. Adetula from the United States of America, who is also among the applicants.
Another applicant vying for the position include Prof. Kayode Akeredolu from the Department of Physical Education, Lagos State University (LASU), who is currently on Sabbatical at the Adekunle Ajasin University, is also the younger brother to the Ondo State Governor and Visitor to the university, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN).
Specifically, the emergence of Prof. Akeredolu as one of the applicants has continued to raise questions among some stakeholders in the university project, who have cast doubt on the integrity and transparency of the selection process.
Following this, there have been claims and counter-claims by stakeholders and members of the university community, who alleged that the governor was planning to favour or foist his brother on the university as the next Vice-Chancellor.
According to them, “All this is being done to ensure that the governor’s younger brother gets the university’s plum job considering the political cloak and interests attached.”
Worried by this development, a socio-political group, under the aegis of the Ondo Youths Assembly, who described such move as unacceptable, has also warned against any alleged ploy by the governor to appoint his younger brother as the Vice-Chancellor of the university, insisting that such move would be vehemently rebuffed.
However, piqued by the development, the group in a statement had also vowed to work against the governor for his second term ambition, if he insisted on imposing his younger brother, Prof. Kayode Akeredolu on the system as the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, named after the Second Republic Governor of the defunct Ondo State, the Late Chief Michael Adekunle Ajasin.
The group, in a statement signed by its Chairman and the Secretary, Kolawole Ogunruku and David Orimisan respectively, frowned at the governor’s plans to install his brother at all cost as the next Vice-Chancellor, a move which they described as an attempt to make a mediocre of a glowing ivory tower that can boast of competent and brilliant academia and scholars.
The statement reads in part: “We have it on good authority that Prof. Akeredolu was the fifth on the list of scholars who have shown interest in the position. We will, however, not fold our hands and allow what happened during the administration of his friend and predecessor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, who appointed his younger brother, Prof. Femi Mimiko as the Vice-Chancellor of the university to repeat itself.
“Ondo State belongs to all and every one of us. A situation where a governor uses his fiat and position to appoint members of his immediate family into position of authority, using his position, will not augur well for the overall interest and development of the state, and this will no longer be accepted and tolerated.
“We are not unaware that there have been a plethora of complaints about the way and manner in which Mr. Governor has been administering the state in the last three and half years. He was the first governor of the state that will increase students’ school fees by more than 500 per cent; stopped payment of the WAEC registration fees for senior secondary school students; imposed heavy tax regime on hapless people of the state; and lately the forceful retirement of Permanent Secretaries to pave way for his kinsman to become the Head of Service (HoS) of the state.
“His latest resolve to impose his brother as the Vice-Chancellor will be resisted by all means by the good people of the state. The governor should know that this state belongs to all of us. We are also stakeholders not only in the state, but also in the party. The era of pushing everybody out of the party is over. He should do the right thing without being compelled or forced to do it.”
According to the statement, Governor Akeredolu has directed the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council the institution, Dr. Tunji Abayomi to commission a consultant that will conduct interview and screening for the aspirants, and has directed him that the consultant must ensure that his brother’s name should be among the three names to be recommended to him for appointment as the Vice-Chancellor, as the Governor and Visitor, for final approval.
The group further expressed the conviction that it would not be too late for Governor Akeredolu to see the reason he should not appoint his brother as the vice-chancellor, adding that the institution could not afford another crisis it witnessed during the administration of Prof. Femi Mimiko as the Vice-Chancellor.
“We recall that Prof. Femi Mimiko not only suspended at will, but he also sacked some of the lecturers on flimsy excuses. Throughout his tenure in the institution, he was always in conflict with one union or the other. He was able to do this because his brother was the governor of the state and Visitor to the university. Now, a repeat of this is in the offing; Mr. Akeredolu is already following that footstep of his friend and predecessor in office.
“He has appointed the Head of Service (HoS) from Owo, his town, who is his friend and now he also wants to appoint his younger brother as the Vice-Chancellor, if care is not taken. This we will resist with all that we have at our disposal,” they threatened.
But, the university lecturers, under their umbrella union, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), AAUA’s chapter, has described such claim as a mere speculation and allegation that could not presently be substantiated.
The Chairman of the union, Dr. Simeon Ehiabhi, said: “As a matter of principle, ASUU as a union does not struggle or interfere to know who should be the Vice-Chancellor. We, as a union, are ready to work and support whoever is appointed, provided he or she is ready to work with the union.”
However, since the Council has neither screened or shortlisted any of the candidates for the position, the allegation that the governor wanted to appoint his younger brother as the Vice-Chancellor of the university, he hinted, was still a mere speculation which ASUU would not have anything to do with, because the union do not work on speculation or imagination.
“Everything is still a speculation and not until the fact emerged the union cannot say anything on it, because those who are claiming this are only speculating. The Council, to our knowledge has not even commenced the screening or interviewing of the candidates. So, how do they come about this, in the first instance? And, since that has not been done, ASUU will not act on speculation or impulse,” Ehiabhi added.
Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Donald Ojogo, while reacting to the development, stated that the “immediate past governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko did it when he appointed his younger brother, a Professor and a very brilliant scholar as Vice-Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin University.
“Some of us never found that offensive because we do not believe that Prof. Femi Mimiko, one of the best brains you can find in this clime should be excluded from a process because he is a younger brother of a governor.
“Now, because the incumbent governor also has a younger brother, who is a professor, they expect him as the proprietor of the university to issue a statement banning or disqualifying Prof. Kayode Akeredolu from showing interest or applying for the position of Vice-Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin University. The governor will not do that and we don’t believe anyone will want to do that.
“But, if they think the governor will impose his younger brother, the governor is not like them. It will be preposterous for the governor to say his younger brother is not qualified. If the man (Prof Akeredolu) is interested and qualified, who is going to stop him?”
Like his ASUU counterpart, the Chairman of the university’s chapter of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Mr. Tope Famuti, said he did not see anything wrong in appointing Prof. Akeredolu, if he is qualified and met the requirements for the position.
He, however, insisted that though the appointment of Vice-Chancellor was not the unions’ matter, but strictly that of the Governing Council, adding that it is not a political issue.
The SSANU leader said: “There are procedures in every university concerning the appointment of Vice-Chancellor. There is a process and it is strictly the Council’s matter. In fact, anyone can be appointed a Vice-Chancellor provided the extant rules of that particular university for such appointment are met and followed, as well as the due process for selection of Vice-Chancellor is followed.
“The governor has the prerogative as the Visitor to the university to choose one of the three candidates, whose names are submitted to him by the Council after the screening and interview by the panel saddled with such responsibility.”
On the claim that the governor is planning to foist his younger brother on the university community as the next Vice-Chancellor, Famuti said the union was not aware of such and that there has not been any crisis in the institution over the appointment of Vice-Chancellor in the institution.
“No one or group should bring sentiment or undue politicking into the selection process,” he stressed, insisting: “Appointment of Vice-Chancellor is not a union matter, and there is nothing like crisis or controversy in the university under the guise of selection or appointment of the next helmsman for the ivory tower.”
Group accuses management over UNILAG library project
…UNILAG: award of contract followed due process
A group of alumni of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), under the aegis of the Concerned Stakeholders of University of Lagos, have appealed to anti-corruption agencies and Minister of Education to intervene in the corruption rocking the university.
This was as the concerned stakeholders insisted that the corruption allegations trailing the collapsed billion-naira multi-storey New Library Building project under construction at the centre of the crisis should not swept under the carpet.
While addressing journalists at a press conference held at Ikeja, Lagos, tagged: “Allegations of Fraud in an Acclaimed Citadel of Learning,” Messrs Ayowole Akintayo and Charles Onyeaku, however, said they would not tolerate impunity in the university, but to sustain and promote the UNILAG brand.
They allegedly accused the management of the university, led by it Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe of spending without approval of the university Governing Council, led by Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN).
Also, the Concerned Stakeholders accused the management of exceeding approval limit set by the Council; payment without contract document records and agreement; as well as excessive spending on the renovation of the quarters of the principal officers.
Similarly, they alleged excessive payment to staff on overseas trip of about N60 million; splitting of contract that ran into billions of naira; payment of monthly security grant to the Dean Students’ Affairs since May 2017.
But, while reacting to the allegations, the spokesperson for the university, Mrs. Oloyede said all the allegations had been debunked by the Report of the House of Representatives, which absolved the management of the University of Lagos of the allegations mentioned above.“The report as we all know is in the public domain,” she further said.
Besides, the Concerned Stakeholders also blamed the management for allowing the contractor handling the library project to return to site, against the wish of the council, saying: “Our interest as stakeholders is that the truth must prevail no amount of vituperation and character assassination of the person of Council and UNILAG Council Committee Chairmen and that of Collapse Building Chairman should deter the effort to get at the root of the matter.”
However, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, had accused the UNILAG management of involving in financial recklessness to the chagrin of the Council and had grossly abused the Public Procurement System in the award of the new University Library Project and other projects, resulting in huge financial losses.
But, the management had since denied the Council’s allegations, saying due process was followed in the award of the library contract.
Piqued by the development, the Federal Ministry of Education and the House of Representatives Committee on Public Procurement had to wade in into the crisis.
Therefore, the House Committee on Public Procurement, in its observations/findings on the crisis, said of the Ogundipe-led management: “That there was compliance with the requirements of due process as contained in the Public Procurement Act and Regulations as evidenced by the ‘Certificate of No Objection’ issued by the Bureau of Public Procurement.”
The House Committee, then recommended, among others that: “The Committee found no infractions and breach of the provisions of the Public Procurement Act 2007 in the award of contracts, particularly the University New Library Project awarded to Messrs Dutum Construction Limited.
“In view of the above and to avoid further damage to the ongoing University New Library Project, the contractor should go back to site with immediate effect and backfill the foundation and remove the debris of the collapsed framework under the strict supervision of competent experts.”
The Committee further appealed to the university management, the Federal Ministry of Education and others to make additional funds available for the project so that it would not be abandoned.
Don counsels govt on prevalent corporate crimes
A Professor of Public Law and don at the Faculty of Law, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA), Prof. Olubayo Oluduro, has counselled the government to pay adequate attention to curbing corporate and environmental crimes perpetrated by multinational corporations through exploration and exploitation of natural resources, especially in the Niger Delta region.
This was part of the main thrusts of his inaugural lecture, entitled: “Surviving the Armageddon: The Law as Elixir for Environmental Crimes in Nigeria’s Oil Industry.”
Oluduro, who delivered the 14th inaugural lecture of the university, however, described environmental crime as “a serious problem within the global community because of the severe and horrific consequences of its impact to human and the environment.”
The don, while berating the government for not fulfilling the deterrence and punishment objectives of its environmental legislation, said: “The rare prosecution of the multinational corporations for environmental crimes committed downplays government’s seriousness and suggests that this type of crime is of less importance, despite the severe harm caused to the environment and human health arising from their business activities and operations.
“While street crime is given more political and enforcement attention, white-collar or corporate crime is largely ignored, except the consequences of such corporate actions result in several deaths, affect hundreds or thousands of lives, and cost several hundred millions of Dollars in terms of losses.
“It is no wonder the public perceives environmental crime as less serious when compared to street crime, despite the fact that environmental crime is responsible for more illnesses, diseases, and deaths, than street crimes.”
Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Igbekele Ajibefun, who chaired the lecture, congratulated the inaugural lecturer, being the first in the Faculty of Law of the institution, and described the lecture as “stimulating and apt.
According to him, inaugural lecture offers the university the opportunity to acknowledge and showcase its numerous academic achievements, research, innovations through its academics who have attained professorial cadre.
We’re yet to be informed about cult killings – LASPOTECH
Following the killing of some students alleged to be students of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) suspected to be members of cult groups, the management has said that the polytechnic was yet to be informed as the institution is on break.
According to the polytechnic’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr. Lanre Kuye, since the polytechnic is not in session, and the case had not been reported to the institution, it would be difficult for the management to comment on the issue or determined whether those involved were students or cult members.
Kuye, a Deputy Registrar Information and protocol said: “I am just hearing about the killing and that the institution is not in session. The students are on semester holiday enjoying their private life and the management knows nothing about it, expect the parents of the student inform or report to the incident, but the only thing I heard that it was a cult affair which we cannot prove since the polytechnic is not in session.
“Also, we cannot confirm the identity of the man killed whether he was our student or not; as his studentship cannot be determined. But, if he was our student, we shall wait for the parent to come and inform the management so as to know if the person killed was actually our student and what to do.”
Kuye, who insisted that cultism was no longer a problem of the institution and which is at its lowest ebb, said that cultism these days were no longer perpetrated on campus, as the cultists mostly carry out their nefarious activities outside campus.
While stressing that any student caught involving in cultism or cult activities would be rusticated from the polytechnic immediately without second chance, he, however, insisted that the institution had zero tolerance for cultism and cult-related activities.
It would be recalled that some suspected cult members, who were alleged to be students of LASPOTECH and mostly in their final year were killed recently in Ikorodu.
Due to the killings and persistent activities of cult members or gunmen, marketers and other residents of Odogunyan area of Ikorodu have not been able to sleep with their two eyes closed, while normal business activities have also been stalled.
Investigations by New Telegraph further revealed that market women only go to their shops or stalls early in the morning for business and close by 2p.m or 4p.m for fear of gunmen prowling the neighbourhood.
According to findings, most of those killed were said to be students of LASPOTECH, while other innocent people were hit by stray bullets from the hoodlums.
One of the residents of the area, who confirmed the incidents, however, told New Telegraph he was not sure if those killed were students, but added that the local vigilante group, called “Oyabo” in the area was already doing everything within their power to stop the activities of the cult groups in the community.
UNESCO selects YABATECH as I-HUB Centre in Nigeria
For its vision for technology, research and vocational development, the UNESCO/UNEVOC, Bonn in Germany has selected Yaba College of Technology (YABATCH) as the pioneer Innovation Hub (I-HUB) institution in Nigeria.
The selection of the premier higher institution in the country was based on its vision for technological and vocational development as well as commitment to improving research and developmental activities.
This, the college has continued to demonstrate in the provision of the enabling environment and support for staff and students towards improved research skills and knowledge-based activities.
The I-HUB initiative, as focused, comprises a substantial change in the way in which Technical and Vocation Education and Training (TVET) is practiced in an institution, making it more relevant to the needs of the economy, society and environment.
Besides, the UNESCO-UNEVOC skills for I-HUB initiative is inspired by the challenges and opportunities facing TVET from major ongoing global disruptions affecting the economy, society and environment.
YABATECH, according to the management, was chosen as the only I-HUB centre in the country because UNESCO-UNEVOC Centre of the college has been showcasing copious innovations, and has been actively involved in producing graduates that would be employers of labour, and thereby reducing drastically the rate of unemployment in the country.
The college said: “Research is a critical factor in the innovation process, and without it there will be no innovation and technological advancement. The YABATECH I-HUB will incubate new ideas, develop innovation capacity, culture and advocacy, engage ecosystem partners and assets, anticipate skill needs, target innovation for youths, adults and vulnerable groups, as well as provide mix of innovation and technical skills, create new curricula and qualifications, and to empower teachers and trainers to deliver new teaching and training processes.
“There are only three I-HUB centres in the entire Africa, which are located in Rift Valley Technical Training Institute, Kenya; Institute of Technology, Seychelles, and the Yaba College of Technology in Nigeria.”
Meanwhile, the YABATECH UNESCO-UNEVOC Centre recently organised stakeholders’ meeting to sensitise the college’s community about the I-HUB, and the forthcoming visitation of the foreign assessors between October 21 and 25 to validate the status of the college as I-HUB centre in Nigeria.
M.D School embarks on 2019 community project
M.D Nursery and Primary School has announced the programmes for the 2019 edition of its yearly community project.
This year, the school, located in Agidingbi and New Oko Oba areas of Lagos State, will be providing medical support, legal advice and other professional support to members of the two communities.
Scheduled for October 19, the theme for this year is: “Home, Emotions, Aspirations and the Child.”
It is will hold between 10am and 2pm.
The Proprietress of the school, Omolara Adedugbe, described it as M.D Nursery and Primary School’s way of giving back to the society.
Adedugbe said: “We won’t stop giving back to the society. This is just one of the ways in which we show our gratitude to the communities in which we operate.
“We also do yearly visits to public primary schools around us, where we do a project for the benefit of the pupils and also visit the less privileged in homes close to us.”
LAUTECH subvention: Angry staffers lock gates against management, students
Non Academic Staff Union (NASU) of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Wednesday put the main gates of the institution under lock and key against the management staff and students in protest over non-payment of the counterpart subvention to the university by the Osun State government.
The decision was according to the NASU Chairman, Mr Oyewande Adejumo, was to further press home their demands for payment of August and September salary by the owner states.
Osun and Oyo state governments had been at loggerheads over the allegation by the Academic Staff Union of the University that Osun State had failed to pay its part of the subvention, while Osun had denied default in payment, saying that it had overpaid its due for this year because it had also serviced the Teaching Hospital in Osogbo without any support from Oyo State.
ASUU had claimed that Osun State was yet to pay its due from July-December as agreed with the sister state of Oyo which had fulfilled its own counterpart funding from January to June.
Students, who are currently writing their examinations, were shocked to see the main gates under lock and key Wednesday morning and they were forced to take alternative routes to access their classes.
Confirming the development, the Union Chairman, Mr Oyewande Adejumo said the development was part of the ploy used to express their grievances to the management over non-payment of their August and September salaries.
Nigeria at 59: Education still at low ebb
REVIEW
Stakeholders are still worried that after 59 years of independence, Nigeria is yet to give its education sector a proper direction due to lack of adequate funding, the right political will and deliberate policies that will move the sector forward. KAYODE OLANREWAJU reports
Theirs is a consensus: Nigeria’s education sector, 59 years after independence, has been that of mixed grills, full of challenges and unfulfilled promises.
This is the main thrust of stakeholders’ appraisal of the sector, which in the last six decades has been bogged down with several crises threatening its effectiveness to adequately address the transformation of the country.
Some of the challenges and crises inhibiting the sector over the years, and which are yet to be addressed by successive governments since 1960, are gross inadequate funding, incessant strikes by staff unions, high tuition fees, brain drain syndrome, poor facilities, inadequate qualified teachers, shortage of classroom facilities, ineffective curriculum, mass failure in the school system, especially in the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examination Council (NECO).
The lack of political will demonstrated by the government coupled with the continued evasiveness of the concerned authorities at all levels to initiate a deliberate policy to appropriately fund the system, had remained the major blight of the sector since 1960 till date.
Going by the palpable neglect, there is no wonder the dilapidated school structures, resulting to leaking roofs, collapsed buildings, damaged window planes and dust infested floors, have remained the impediment of the sector.
According to stakeholders, if these trends were not reversed, the provision of qualitative education and making such accessible to Nigerian children will continue to elude the people, due to negligence of the government that has failed to set its priority right.
Sadly enough, many public schools across the country are today characterised with dilapidated school structures with students sitting and learning under sheds, trees on dust infested floors, without qualified teachers.
They also claimed that the burden of education had become overwhelming, thereby resulting in more than 100 pupils to one teacher in a classroom against the UNESCO benchmark of 35 students per teacher due to lack of adequate classroom facilities.
As the country rolled out the drums to celebrate its 59th Independence anniversary of nationhood, critical stakeholders in the education sector, are not happy that the government has failed to confront headlong the challenges hindering the search to evolve a virile education system that would transform the country since 1960.
Critical stakeholders including the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU); Non-Academic Staff of Universities (NASU) and other policy makers, are lamenting that efforts and agitations by various concerned citizens to reinvent the wheel of the sector, had not been adequately addressed by the governments at the federal and state levels.
Today, poor budgetary allocation to say the least, to education sector by federal and state government, over the years, has constituted the major handicap slowing down the growth of the sector, which ordinarily would trigger the nation’s socio-economic, technological and industrial emancipation.
Specifically, in the last 20 years of democratic administration, education has not gotten its fair share in the resources of the country, given the steady decline in the allocations to sector at all levels, which is therefore raising concern among stakeholders.
To stakeholders, the poor budget to education will continue to taunt the sectoral development, until the government demonstrates convincing determination to address the critical underfunding.
In the last 59 years, the sector has produced no fewer than 37 Ministers of Education and 14 Ministers of States; but despite the system is still hamstrung with problems of inconsistent or policy summersault and failed promises with less than 15 per cent of the nation’s fiscal budget voted to the sector.
In fact, in the last 59 years, the sector has witnessed a steady increase in the number of schools at primary, secondary and tertiary institutions, as well as rising population of students.
With the about 174 universities (public and private), 120 polytechnics and 82 colleges of education (federal, state and private), the institutions are grossly insufficient to meet the educational needs of the over 180 million Nigerian population.
With the alarming figures of over two million candidates, who sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) yearly conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examination Council (NECO) respectively, the institutions could not provide admission spaces for the teeming students yearly.
Therefore, what the system requires, according to stakeholders, is for the government to address the acute underfunding facing the sector with a view to providing the ground for expansion and infrastructural development of the institutions to deliver their mandates and provide access for the Nigerian children.
Some efforts by the government over the years to enhance the sector include the establishment of more higher institutions, introduction of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), which is providing funds for infrastructural, research and training of staff of higher institutions; the NEEDS Assessment geared to provide funding intervention for the sector; Universal Basic Education (UBE) programme and Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) charged with the responsibility of addressing the needs of primary and basic education; as well as the Treasury Single Account (TSA) to ensure financial transparency especially in higher institutions; the Federal Government Reading Campaign, the Federal Government Home Grown School Feeding Programme introduced by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for which over N500 billion under the Social Investment Programme (SIP) was appropriated between 2016 and 2017 for the programme.
The programme, which has already covered almost 30 states of the federation, is to boost enrolment and retention of pupils in primary schools across the federation.
According to plans, over 24 million school children in the 36 states of the federation, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja are to benefit from the programme.
Also, the sector is burdened with the problem of 13.2 million out-of-school children, which the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu had in the twilight of his first term, apologised to Nigerians for failure to keep to his promise to reduce the number of out-of-school children (OSC) in the country by half at the end of his tenure.
According to him, it was a shame that Nigeria still remains the country with the highest number of OSC despite a reduction from 13 million to about 10.1 million.
“It is a sad commentary on the nation’s history that in the 21st Century, Nigeria has one of the highest numbers of out-of-school children in sub-Saharan Africa and perhaps in the world, ranking only second to Pakistan,” the minister regretted.
Given the position of the Minister that the education sector needed an annual budgetary allocation of about N2 trillion to address the enormous challenges and rising education demands of the country.
The level of education budget at national and state level, when put on a scale of national preference, according to him, will in totality falls below the much touted 20 to 26 per cent recommended by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) of the nation’s fiscal budget to education, as the case may be.
The Minister, who had admitted that Nigeria was yet to meet its responsibility to the sector, however, wondered that the present allocation falls below the 15 to 20 per cent minimum percentage recommended for developing countries by the international organisation, to enable the countries to meet their education needs.
Apart from releasing funds for the sector, there was also the critical need to ensure that state governments sustained their counterpart funding for UBEC, and backed such with effective monitoring for transparency and accountability at the state level for public primary and secondary schools to witness a new lease of life.
Others major problems in the sector include proliferation of substandard private schools, alarming involvement of Nigerian students in cyber fraud and cultism, as well as low research profile of universities and other research institutes and poor ranking of Nigerian universities on the world universities ranking table, as well as the inability of state government to pay their counterpart funds to access the UBEC matching funds running to several billions of naira in order to address the rot in the basic education sector.
Worried by the quality of education in the school system, the government had been tasked on the need to beam its searchlight on deficiencies in the curriculum in terms of relevance to the society, especially at primary and secondary schools, where students are overloaded with school subjects.
Despites all the efforts undertaken by the government to develop education, the sector is still stagnated due to lack of the required political will on the part of the government to muster the needed strength to make the initiatives work.
In their appraisal of the sector in the last 59 years, stakeholders, however, insisted that this was not the time to gloss over the challenges, but to collectively initiate moves that will rescue the system.
As part of the way out, they called on the government at all levels to muster the right political will that will reposition the sector.
However, ASUU through its National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, described the challenge of budgetary allocation by Federal Government, as the major crisis hamstrung the sector, saying the state governments neither fared better in their commitment to address the nation’s education needs.
The ASUU President, who pointed out that there had been steady increase in the number of schools, colleges, polytechnics and universities; with increased number of attendees/students and products, however, lamented that despite the level of expansion, educational provisions had not been matched with the expected level of input and support to make the desired impact.
He blamed the yawning gap between quality and quantity of education on lack of political will or the adoption of a wrong paradigm for development by the ruling class for failing to synchronise provision of education with the developmental aspirations of the country, like is done in other developed climes.
Though, he identified that the Federal Government has improved in implementing the FG/ASUU Agreement to an extent, he expressed regret that “the country lost its compass the moment Nigerian rulers began to pay lip service to education.”
Ogunyemi also recalled that ASUU started sounding the alarm bell way back in the late 1970s, when budgetary allocations by the federal and state governments began to dwindle, saying: “In all its negotiations with the Federal Government since 1982, ASUU had consistently drawn government’s attention to the criminal neglect of public education. But, rather than heeding the union’s advice and embracing ASUU’s suggested path to revamping the sector, the government continued to rely on the anti-people policies of commercialisation and privatisation sold to them by the Briton Wood institutions (IMF and World Bank),” the ASUU leader said.
According to him, these policies had, ironically, continued to take access to qualitative education beyond the reach of poor Nigerians.
To move the system forward, ASUU recalled that the Education Bank experiment was introduced in 1993, but was folded up after about seven years of woeful performance, largely because the government failed to fulfill its financial obligations and the management of the bank was bedeviled by massive corruption.
ASUU, which also bemoaned state governments’ attitude to address education needs, when it comes to the deliverables of quality education, lamented how many states had turned their back on the UBEC funds allocated to them by refusing to provide the conditional matching grants, which would have enhanced the basic education sub-sector.
“This is very disheartening because it is happening at a time Nigerian public primary and secondary schools are in dire need of benches, tables, roofs, windows, doors, school walls, and other basic ingredients of quality education,” Ogunyemi noted.
On the poor funding of the sector, the former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC) and a Distinguished Professor of Science Education at the Lagos State University (LASU), said to address the rot in the sector and as a way forward, the country should be able to aggregate 30 per cent of its budget to education in the next 10 years.
Okebukola, who hinted that the sector was still far below the mark in terms of funding, further explained that it was incontrovertible that funding of the education sector had in the last four years took a refreshing leap upwards from about seven per cent to close to nine per cent at the federal level.
According to him, if all funding sources from federal, states, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and other international interventions are pooled together, the sector budget wise would have attained more than 11 per cent mark.
In the area of infrastructural development, the don recalled that data from the 2012 National NEEDS Assessment Survey present empirical backing to support lamentable learning environment of primary and secondary schools, while many higher educational institutions have facilities like glorified secondary schools.
Similarly, he cited the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme of the Federal Government, which has impacted significantly on school enrolment and retention, as a remarkable achievement of the government in the primary school sub-sector.
Okebukola also spoke on the National Policy on Open Educational Resources (OER) in Higher Education, enacted in 2018 by the President Buhari’s administration, which within a year, had witnessed the tremendous growth of OERs in Nigerian universities; listing the teacher certification policy under the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN); as well as the Treasury Single Account (TSA) put in place to ensure financial transparency in the system; improvement of the quality assurance operations of the National Universities Commission as the model quality assurance agency in Africa; while the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has set good standards for public accountability and integrity in the conduct of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) as some of the improvement in the system.
Similarly, the Executive Secretary of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Dr. Masaudu Kazaure, said the government needs to address the problems of the alarming figure of out-of-school children; as well as tackle the problem of skills gaps, and pay adequate attention to the development of Technical, Vocational Education and Technology (TVET).
He bemoaned the poor budget allocation to the sector, calling for more private sector participation and involvement in the sector, as it had been the case since 2015 to date.
The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi, in his dinner speech at the 2019 convocation of the Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL), held at the University of Lagos, traced the problems of education sector to mid-1970s.
In the paper entitled: “The Challenge of University Education in Nigeria,” he recalled how in September of 1976, the then Head of the military government, General Olusegun Obasanjo, launched the Universal Free Primary Education Scheme (UPE), clearly the most gigantic educational project ever in the history of Nigeria.
Presently, he said the obvious rapid enrollment into primary and secondary schools had started to create a deficit between the number of students seeking higher education and the amount of slots available in the universities.
“As at 2018, according to the National Universities Commission, there were over two million full-time undergraduates and graduates enrolled in the existing 170 universities today,” he added, saying perhaps the most fundamental of the problems confronting university system and education in particular is that of the inadequacy of funding.
Ogunbiyi, who bemoaned what he described as paltry sum of N620 billion, representing seven per cent of the 2019 federal budget allocated to education, said: “Without impinging on the broad framework of our educational objectives, we must be prepared to take the bold steps of making cuts where necessary, of eliminating wastes, creating shared services, utilising assets more efficiently and renewing the relationship between administrative and academic functions.”
