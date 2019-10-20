Visually challenged pupils of federal govt college, Ijaniki win Bible quiz

O

ne of the means by which witches attacks their victims is through dreams. While sleeping the two carnal faculties of the body and the soul can no longer relate to the physical environment. The spirit of man, which is already in a coma, then becomes vulnerable to attack of witches and other demonic agents. Witches take advantage of the unconscious nature of human’s spirit to manipulate and sow tares in the victims. That is how we have the demonic dream.

‘‘But while men slept, his enemy came and sowed tares among the wheat, and went his way.’’ (Matthew 13:25)

The first manifestation of the spiritual attacks at sleep is the attack from Masquerades, Armed Robbers and the Police. Arrest by the police is an indication that the victim has been reported to the congregation of witches. We lose our spiritual immunity when we sin. Police arrest indicates that the demonic forces are taking advantage of us because of a sin committed.

‘’As the bird by wandering, as the swallow by flying, so the curse causeless shall not come.’’(Proverb 26:2)

But masquerades and the armed robbers harasses same way the physical robbers do. It is after the arrest by any of the three that the victim will begin to experience various demonic dreams like Eating, Intercourse, Old school, Examination, Tight dresses, Cannot climb the hill, Picking of snails, Gunshot and others. If the victim is pressed down at sleep the implication is that such a one has been turned into spiritual slaves. He may begin to meet with cobwebs or spider webs on the street.

The lives of people that experience the above have been manipulated with their destinies stolen. Such a one becomes disadvantaged in all areas of life. He will experience Hatred, Stagnation, Failure, Isolation and frustration. A female victim may not marry and those that are married may not have children.

The victim of such attacks has become a trade item in the manner of which Joseph was sold and resold. I have seen victims of demonic attack relocating to another country or a different part of same country in the hope of escaping the attacks. This always proved to be futile effort because marks have been placed on them. The marks make them vulnerable to spiritual attacks of witches in their new places. You may wonder that even if the brothers of Joseph all died, their death would not have translated to his freedom from slavery. He was already sold same way the victims of demonic dream attack were sold. As stated in our earlier messages, demonic dream is the work of the monitoring spirit. This is a spirit that keeps its victim in view to manipulate and control his life. The motive behind the above is to steal a good destiny and replace it with a bad one. Victims of the attack need deliverance to repossess their stolen destiny.

‘‘And I will restore to you the years that the locust hath eaten, the cankerworm, and the caterpillar, and the palmerworm, my great army which I sent among you. And ye shall eat in plenty, and be satisfied, and praise the name of the Lord your God, that hath dealt wondrously with you: and my people shall never be ashamed.’’ (Joel 2:25-26).

Like this: Like Loading...