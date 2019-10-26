We versus them!

Most of us are very very selfish and this is the big yoke holding back the country from achieving its full potentials. Be it tribe, tongue, work, or benefits, we, or most of us always put our selfish interests above every other consideration including the wider interest of the entity called Nigeria. Recent developments in the country have only reinforced this. Last week states kicked against the alleged lopsided allocation of slots by the police authorities in the on-going recruitment of 10,000 constables.

The list of successful candidates indicates that Nasarawa, the home state of the Inspector- General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had the highest number, with 528 candidates, followed by Katsina, President Muhammadu Buhari’s state, with 435 candidates. It was learnt that the states were directed to put their complaints in writing after they pointed out that they were short-changed in the exercise, which awarded the highest slots of 528 to Nasarawa, which has 13 local government areas. Based on the approved allocation of 12 candidates per local government, Nasarawa was meant to get 156 slots instead of 528 recorded in the published list. Borno State with 27 local government areas had 274 candidates instead of 324, while Bauchi with 20 local government areas was given 232 slots instead of its entitled 240 candidates.

If this was not enough, the police scandal happened against the backdrop of the recruitment scandal rocking the National Assembly in which job slots were given to lawmakers by federal agencies and ministries. In the National Assembly case, rather than ensuring that the jobs are provided for the generality of the people that voted them into power, the Assembly members were busy sorting themselves out with slots given to them by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

And as is often the case where there is no honour among thieves, sharing this brought to the fore the ‘I myself tendencies” of our people with the Senate President Ahmad Lawan (Yobe North) alleged to have unilaterally corned 26 out of the 100 slots given for only his constituents. A senator, who spoke to a national daily on the incident, accused Lawan of “hijacking the 26 slots without considering other senators, not even from his state.”

A youth association from Lawan’s constituency, Unity for Collective Progress Forum, recently said all the beneficiaries had received employment letters and were expected “to commence work in earnest”.

The association gave the breakdown of the beneficiaries’ local government areas, from Lawan’s constituency as Nguru, 5; Karasuwa, 3; Machina, 4; Bade, 7; Yusufari, 4 and Jakusko 3. As if these were not bad enough, all through the arduous and often rancorous negotiations for a new N30k minimum wage, not once did we hear any of our so called people representatives offering to give up part of their stupendous monthly salaries and allowances as their own contributions to helping the economy. Even the executive branch is not left out of this “we versus them” position; with the presidency opting to expand the cabinet rather than reducing it in keeping with the stark realities facing the nation squarely in the face concerning the economy.

Of course in moving from 36 to 42 ministers, this will also mean those being taken care off by the taxpayers will also increase with more aides on the federal payroll. Even the Office of the First Lady, which was non-existent before, has returned with the First lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari thanking her husband for being “magnanimous enough to approve six assistants for her office”. Despite the hue and cries over the decision of the NASS to spend N5.5 billion on the purchase of SUVs the spokesman of the Upper Chamber said it was an “insult ” to allude to the fact that a ‘Senator of the Federal Republic ‘ was not entitled to such items in a country where millions are struggling to enjoy the very basics of life – like a decent meal.

But then, to add further insult to injury, and also show the total disconnect between us and them, a minister of the Federal Republic went public to say that there was no hunger in the land, insinuating that it was more of a media creation than reality. According to the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sani Nanono: “We are producing enough to feed ourselves. I think there is no hunger in Nigeria; there could be inconveniences.

“When people talk about hunger in this government, I just laugh. “In this country, it is fairly cheap to buy food!” These are the people ruling us and promising that things will soon improve for the generality of the people – promises we have been hearing since 1999 without any corresponding improvement but rather more pain for the generality of the people. But then can we actually blame them? The answer is an emphatic no!

This is because politicians either in the former ruling party, PDP or new kids on the block, APC, have always been united by one common binding factor – their selfaggrandisement. Which is why we often see people who were struggling to pay house rents or living in nondescript houses; suddenly moving into stunning mansions without any visible sources of enhanced income apart from the fact that they are politicians. And rather than we the people raising eyebrows over the stunning transformations; instead embrace them and return them during the next election.

Any one old enough will remember that this was also the pattern during the 2nd Republic when the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) ruled the roost. One recalls that when opposition leader, the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) warned that the economy was heading into turbulence, the ruling party dubbed him the “prophet of doom”. In total disregard of the warning, a leader of the ruling part was already planning to celebrate his 70th birthday in grand style and had already produced special branded champagne from abroad before the military pulled the rug beneath their feet. Less than a year after Awo raised the alarm the bottom fell out of the economy and free dealing politicians were forced to acknowledge the folly of their ways by introducing austerity measures in an effort to rein in excessive spending.

However, the simple truth is that we are all guilty because years after walking into economic disaster we are once again toeing the same path, largely because we refused to check our politicians. And the only way we can do that is if we can subjugate our selfish interests for the collective good of the country by not only ensuring that the right people emerge as candidates, but more importantly voting the right people into office. Once the politicians know that we the people have become wise to their antics they will then realise that only their good deeds will ensure that they will get a second chance at the ballot box.

