News
We’re hungry, Nigerians cry out
D
espite series of federal and state governments’ poverty alleviating intervention programs aimed at tackling hunger in the land, many Nigerians can still hardly get food to eat, let alone meet the human-designed three meals per day.
From Kano to Port Harcourt to Ibadan, the story is the same. There is massive hunger in the land, which clearly flies in the face of claims by the Minister of Agriculture, Sabo Nanono, to the contrary.
Sunday Telegraph survey carried out in Ibadan, Kano, Port Harcourt and Lagos, clearly showed that prices of goods and services are beyond the average Nigerian.
In Kano, because of the influx of migrants from villages, towns and even outside the shores of Nigeria, it has become difficult if not impossible for many residents to enjoy the poverty alleviation programmes as many go to bed on empty stomachs.
The price of commodities heading northwards in Kano markets with paucity of funds have combined in making many hungry.
A retired civil servant, Sani Tijjani, who now lives from hand to mouth, even though he receives a monthly pension, says he is finding it difficult to feed his family.
“The situation we are in is so desperate, the alarming hunger in the land is so glaring. You could directly feel how I’m stinking, to show you that even to wash my clothes is a big deal, talk much less of what I would eat,” he told Sunday Telegraph.
Asked to compare the situation to that of the Civil War and post war times, Sani said presently, the condition has not reached that of the Civil War time, but he stressed that there is hunger in the land and many homes have fallen victims of the situation.
An officer working with one of the banks in Kano, but who pleaded anonymity, told our Correspondent that he used to attend to one or two persons, but now, on a daily basis, more than 10 to 15 people come to solicit for one form of assistance or the other, which he is unable to meet.
In Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, the situation is not different. The prices of foodstuff are going through the roof.
A community leader in Olorunsogo, Ibadan, Mr Kehinde Ayelaagbe,72, bemoaned the current state of the economy, which he attributed to the closure of borders by the Federal Government.
He said: “The costs of goods are now too high in Nigeria. The closure of borders at this austere period is so excruciating especially to the poor masses. Our local production has not reached the level being envisaged by our leaders. But I will not blame them because many of them do not know where the shoe pinches the common man since they live in comfort zone.”
For Alhaja Sekina Bayewumi, a rice merchant at Bodija Market, Ibadan, “The closure of borders has its positive and negative effects. If Nigeria must grow, we have to strive to attain economic independence. It is only that Rome was not built in a day. We need to endure a bit, though the cost of goods is now getting very high. The Federal Government should find some means of palliatives to cushion the effects. Though it is what we buy that we sell, reasonably, things are hard these days.”
In parts of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, many are not happy with the rising cost of foodstuff. Not quite long ago in this expensive city, it was possible for some residents to arm themselves with N200 and manage to buy cooked rice, beans and a piece of beef. But currently, it is difficult to feed with N200.
A tailor in Port Harcourt, who specializes in traditional outfits, Alake Ephraim, said that the country is going down very fast and that the Federal Government should take immediate action.
Ehpraim, who also works as an estate agent, said that rice which he used to buy in bags is now bought in paint buckets because “it is too expensive.”
For one-time head, Training Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Nigerian Army, Major General Ishola Williams (rtd), there is a lot wastage in the food chain.
“Go to the markets, there is a lot of rotten food and fruits,” he said in an interview with Sunday Telegraph.
He continued: “Upper class journalists like you eat and throw away the leftovers. It is the same with leftovers from bukas, restaurants and hotels etc. How do you transfer these leftovers to the hungry or stop the waste in the food chain?
“There is always the problem of storage and keeping food from getting bad. There are greedy traders who hoard or create artificial scarcity to make illegitimate and immoral gains.”
News
Building knowledge economy, only way to national development –Falana
Renowned lawyer and activist, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN) has said that tertiary education is the cornerstone for Nigeria economic growth and national development.
He stated this while delivering the 9th Convocation Lecture of Caleb University, Imota, Lagos State at the graduation ceremony, which held recently.
The lawyer added that training of students in universities is vital for both formal and informal education for the onward transmission to building a knowledge economy, new challenges in life and for establishing a civic duty to the society.
Falana, however, said that it seems that institutions of higher learning have eluded the cross border or global dimension of the changing global landscape, especially in relation to knowledge. “Thus, a striking question is how we implement policies for the openness to new ideas, and for setting up institutions to promote competitions.”
He said the university ought to have prepared the graduates to grapple with the challenges of life. “Bu
due to lack of opportunities and abuse of academic freedom the education acquired here has partially prepared the graduates to face the vicissitude of life.”
The lecturer therefore said for Nigeria to find its unique way of gaining impressive achievements in economic growth and poverty eradication, political departments should constantly monitor the political system, track budget performance at the federal, state and local government levels in order to ensure even and balanced development of all areas of the country.
Earlier in his speech, the Chancellor of the university, Brig Gen. Mobolaji Johnson (rtd) charged the graduates to remain worthy ambassadors of the university wherever they find themselves, “always uphold the truth, holiness and above all, modesty in all that you do.
The Pro-chancellor, Prof. ‘Fola Tayo in his speech congratulated the graduating students urging them to make use of what they have learnt in the university for the development of the country. The Acting vice-chancellor, Prof. Nosa Owens-Ibie in his convocation address said the imperative of building a world-class university and to make the university an unmatchable aesthetic showpiece, demands the growth of all elements of the university dream, simultaneously, systematically and holistically.
Giving the highlights of the graduating students, the VC said compared to 409 graduates in 2017, and 477 graduates in 2018, 733 students are graduating at the convocation this year with 24 first class, 235 second class upper division, 255 lower divisions and 30 in third class.
The postgraduate had 19 distinctions, 160 pass with the overall best graduating student this year is Otibhor Imuse with CGPA of 4.85 from the college of Pure and Applied Sciences and the overall best graduate at the post graduate level is Temitope Adedayo-Ojo with CGPA of 4.96.
News
Buhari to Govs: Stop frustrating federal projects
P
resident Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday accused State governors of frustrating the execution of Federal Government projects through withholding of lands.
The President in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, warned that henceforth, the Federal Government might be forced to re-allocate projects elsewhere if any state government or communities create unnecessary impediments in the allocation of land or access to such lands for federal projects.
According to Garba, Buhari in a recent directive to Ministers requested them to have the states clear all lingering land issues threatening federal projects under their supervision or have such projects moved to willing states where that becomes impossible.
He said: “The idea of chasing away contractors on site or making undue demands from them by local communities or the deliberate actions of state governments to frustrate the allocation of lands for federal projects is an antithesis of the people’s welfare,” the President warned.
President Buhari regretted that some communities in the states are frustrating the siting of federal projects in their areas by making impossible demands for land compensation on contractors and even chasing them away from site where they are unable to meet up.
To compound matters, contractors kept away from site often make further demands on payment whenever they return to site.
Buhari also noted that the refusal to allocate lands for federal projects or the growing hostility by communities against contractors on site are hurting the interests of the very people governments are elected to serve.
“By denying federal government lands for projects and creating unnecessary obstacles for the execution of these projects, it may be unfair to turn around and accuse the same federal government of marginalising people in terms of projects allocation.”
“When it comes to the welfare of the people, governments at all levels should be united by the common goal of improving the well-being of the people, regardless of political affiliation,” the President stressed.
News
Presidency: Ango Abdullahi wants to break Nigeria –Afenifere
…over comment that North’ll rule for 100 yrs
•He’s bad influence on Northern youths, says Ohanaeze
•It’s hate speech –MASSOB
Y
oruba socio-cultural organisation Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG), through its National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, has said that a one-time Vice Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria and Chairman, Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Prof. Ango Abdullahi’s stance that the region will rule Nigeria for the next century if it so wishes is capable of breaking the country.
Abdullahi had said that the region would support only candidate from the North in the race for President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023, adding that zoning has no place or ground in the constitution of the country.
Odumakin in an exclusive interview with Sunday Telegraph said: “If they think they can do whatever they like in Nigeria, they are only deluding themselves. No one will take that from them. Ango Abdullahi and Junaid Muhammed want to break this country by their comments. But we are committed to the Unity of this country. What we are saying is that we should restructure Nigeria and let everybody hold on to his resources and develop according to his pace. But that somebody will be dictating to us from Abuja, we will not allow it.
“2023 is not our main concern. What we want is the restructuring of Nigeria and let each federating unit rule his own area and let us contribute to the centre. 2023, 2027, 2031, nothing good will come out if we do not restructure Nigeria.”
Speaking in the same vein,the Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, through its National Assistant Publicity Secretary, Mazi Chuks Ibegbu, described the Northern elder as an agent of hate speech, who, being at the twilight of his life, should be a good model to Northern youths instead of an agent of confusion.
Ibegbu said he was happy that Abdullahi was not speaking for the North, noting that there are fair-minded Northerners who are already rooting for the Igbo to produce the next president of Nigeria as a matter of justice and equity.
While deploring those trying to distract the present administrations at state and federal levels with the politics of 2023, which he said was still far away, he called on all the political parties to zone their presidential tickets to South East for the sake of fairness and equity.
He said: “Does Ango Abdullahi think he will live till next year? How can somebody play God? Is he God, does he know how long he will live on earth?
“Number two, he claims that the North has the population; he should stop saying that rubbish. There has not been any credible census in Nigeria to prove the population of any part of Nigeria, so all these assumptions are fake and bogus.
“Thirdly, I’m happy he is not speaking for the North because in the North, there are so many credible people and a few other Northerners have said that it is the turn of the Igbo. So, he is just self-acclaimed, he is not speaking for the North, he is speaking for himself, Ango Abdullahi.
“He is a merchant of hate speech, he is known for circulating, even at his age now, instead of being a role model for Northern youths, he is an agent of darkness. At his age instead of mentoring young people, he is causing confusion everywhere, making some provocative and disruptive statements.
“I believe he is not speaking the mind of Northerners, he is speaking his own, mind and people should discontinuance him.
“In the interest of justice and equity, I’m calling on all political parties to zone their presidency to South East when the time comes. But the time is so far off, I don’t know why people should be talking about 2023 when nobody is even sure of living the next day.
“They should not distract the present government and governors at all level with 2023 politics. When the time comes, equity and justice should be there.”
Also lending credence to it, the Movement for Actualisation of the State of Biafra (MASSOB) said the former university administrator is testing the waters to know how other sections of the country would react
“We know that Ango Abdullahi has suddenly become the systematic mouthpiece of the Fulani cabals as he would always disclose the true plot of the Fulani cabal and test the waters for them to know how Nigerians will react,” the group said.
In a statement signed by the MASSOB National Leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu, the group said: “If they must know, the current clamour across Nigeria for a president of Igbo extraction come 2023 has gained traction and the ugly scheming to scuttle the idea has commenced.
“And that is exactly why the services of the likes of Ango Abdullahi, who is always available for hire, have been procured to do a hatchet job. But he is swimming against the tide, only he does not know it yet.”
MASSOB, however, urged the Southern and Middle belt regions not to be distracted by the antics of Ango Abdullahi because he belongs to the class of Northern elders who contributed to the decades of impoverishment of the north.
He continued: “And the North knows this; which is why whenever Abdullahi is angling for power to the North, his people understand that he actually means power to enrich the few and impoverish the vast majority of Northerners presently living on the bread line.
“Ango Abdullahi and his kind should be apologising to the entire Northern Nigeria for the sad legacy of perpetual poverty bequeathed in the region in the midst of plenty.
“Nevertheless, Abdullahi’s statement represents the most grievous kind of hate speech, in a country that runs a democracy and constitutional governance. Whoever told him that he can denigrate regions of the country at will and always has his way, knows so little about the laws of nature and the human spirit.”
Madu noted, however, that though their non-violence quest for a sovereign state of Biafra remains unshakable, MASSOB will not stand against the clamour for a president of Igbo extraction in Nigeria.
“Even if the Igbo man becomes the president of Nigeria, it will not stop our agitation for Biafra,” he said.
One-time head, Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Nigerian Army, Major-General Ishola Williams (rtd), commended the Ohanaeze Ndigbo for talking with others in order to make the Ndigbo presidency a reality in 2023.
“The onus of responsibility lies on the Igbos. The wise ones have seen the need to ensure that all political parties, big and small, have a quality Igbo man or woman as presidential candidates with a Middle Belter as VPs.
“In addition, it is good that Ohanaeze Ndigbo has started the process of doing this. The negotiations with ethnic groups must also continue.
“Their representatives, senators and governors must not pay lip service to true federalism with subsidiarity. I repeat subsidiarity.
“The Igbo in the Diaspora must start donating to a massive fund for the primaries and elections. They have the experts abroad in political strategic campaign etc. I for Igbo, G for governance B best, O for Orderly NIGERIA,” he said.
News
IMF: Border closure hurting Benin Republic, Niger economies
•Laments elevated level of poverty, others
T
he closure of Nigeria’s land borders is adversely affecting the economies of Benin Republic and Niger, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said.
Director, African Department, IMF, Abebe Selassie, disclosed this at a press briefing at the ongoing IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington DC.
“On the border closure in Nigeria, which has been impacting Benin and Niger, our understanding is that the border has been closed, reflecting concerns about smuggling that’s been taking place, illegal trade, not the legal trade that you want to facilitate,” he said.
“So we’re very hopeful that, you know, discussions will resolve the challenges that this illegal trade is fostering. To be sure, if the border closure was to be sustained for a long time it’s going to definitely have an impact on Benin and Niger, which of course, rely quite extensively on their big brother next door. So, we hope that there will be a resolution to that.”
Abebe also advised the Nigerian government to continue to invest in healthcare, infrastructure and education.
“You know, one of the things that strikes me about Nigeria is not just the variation in both economic outcomes, but also development, and social outcomes across this very large country,” he explained.
“So, you know, in parts of the country, there are elevated levels of poverty, infant mortality, maternal mortality. These are really important indicators of well-being, which are very high in some parts of the country; and in other parts of the country are comparatively very low.
“So, there’s this big variation in poverty outcomes, economic outcomes, as you know in your country. So, I think a really important focus, of course, is to try and identify those areas where these outcomes are really weak and, perhaps, region specific and ensure that the required interventions are done,” he added.
Besides, he advised the Federal Government to continue to design policies that would drive the diversification of the economy as well as ensure reduced reliance on crude oil, which he said, tends to dominate the country.
“We must be sounding like a broke record when it comes to Nigeria, he said. “You know, the key way in which, of course, the government can address poverty, that challenge is by investing more in infrastructure, of course; but in health, in education and that requires resources; and that can only come from higher non-tax revenues, which remain, of course, very low at around seven per cent in the country.
“So, if there is a single policy lever that the government could address over the next couple of years, it is this non-tax revenue. But, you know, this is not lost on policymakers, of course; and the 2020 finance bill is seeking to address that.”
Moreover, he said the AfCFTA, would contribute significantly to facilitating trade in the region, adding that a study by the IMF showed that the continental trade pact holds tremendous opportunities in driving higher economic growth.
“You know, one of the things about inter-Africa trade is that when countries are trading with the rest of the world, we tend to export natural resource commodities,” he explained.
“So, Nigeria exports oil to the rest of the world. But trade between countries tends to be that of manufactured, more processed good. Partly of course this is because most countries produce natural resources so they don’t trade that with each other but they export it.”
On the level of inflation in Nigeria, Abebe said a mixture of factors had kept inflation around double-digits in the country, despite the low level of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
News
Jonathan, Atiku, Oyetola, others congratulate Gowon on 85th birthday
F
ormer President Goodluck Jonathan, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila have all felicitated with former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), on his 85th birthday.
In his goodwill message to the elder statesman on Saturday, Dr Jonathan described General Gowon as a brave leader who served his country with honour, pride and love.
According to him, the passion and patriotism of the octogenarian have continued to grow as he contributes to the nation’s growth and development.
The former President wished the former Head of State more strength and peaceful years.
Similarly, former Vice President and presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has also felicitated with General Gowon.
He also prayed that God grants the elder statesman more years to continue to serve his country.
On his part, Governor Oyetola described the former leader as a patriot and commended him for his steadfastness in displaying an uncommon high sense of commitment to achieving a united Nigeria.
In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan on Saturday, Oyetola, noted that most of Gowon’s legacies were enduring and had direct impact on the lives of young Nigerians.
The governor said: “But for the NYSC scheme introduced by the Gowon’s administration, I probably would never have been to a town called Postikum in present day Yobe State.
“I am proud to say that I taught at the Staff Training Centre during my one-year mandatory youth service. And it is an experience I relish with pride.
“Your Excellency sir, you have remained committed to the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria. Your recent visit to our dear state bears further testament to that. We will forever remain grateful to you.
Meanwhile, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has described Gowon, as a symbol of national unity.
Gbajabiamila eulogised Gowon’s love for Nigeria and his belief in the oneness of the country.
In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, Gbajabiamila said it is to the credit of Gowon that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), which brings Nigerians together, came to being in 1973.
“On this day, I join millions of Nigerians, and friends of Nigeria, to celebrate this icon and symbol of national unity as he marks 85 years on earth.
“In the years since he retired from active service, Gen Gowon has worked across the country to see to the establishment of peace and abiding prosperity and it is this work that will long be remembered as his greatest legacy.
“Nigerians will not forget in a hurry that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), which worked to bring Nigerians together at a critical time in our history, is the brainchild of this great Nigerian. Indeed, the history of our country will not be complete without a mention of Gowon.
“On this occasion of his 85th birthday, I join fellow Nigerians in offering special prayers to Allah to grant General Gowon continuous good health, protection and guidance.”
The Speaker, Plateau State House of Assembly, Mr Abok Ayuba, has also congratulated Gen. Gowon.
In a congratulatory message issued by his Director of Press, Mr Bulus Atang, on Saturday in Jos, the speaker described Gowon as a “rare gem”.
News
7.5% VAT: FG ‘ll use extra revenue to fund education, health –Ahmed
F
ederal Government is considering ring-fencing the extra funds from the recent increase in its value-added tax rates to fund education and health.
It is hoped that the effort will make the VAT increase more acceptable to taxpayers.
Minister of Finance and Budget Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this in an interview on Friday with Bloomberg at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings in Washington DC, United States of America.
This came on the heel of the Minister’s disclosure that the Federal Government’s infrastructure master plan requires as much as $3 trillion over 30 years to bridge the infrastructure deficit in the country.
“To achieve this, we need fiscal sufficiency, we need buoyancy, which must come through domestic revenues, for it to be sustainable,” she said.
She said putting the extra taxes aside for a specific purpose could help address some of the dissatisfaction about the increase. “We thought doing the ring-fencing will give people comfort and assurance, and enable a closer scrutiny on how that VAT increase is used.”
Africa’s largest oil producer is struggling to boost revenue and the tax base. The government had only collected 58 per cent of the 2019 revenue target as of June, President Muhammadu Buhari said earlier this month.
This was due to shortfalls in both oil and non-oil earnings with the government takings from crude sales 49 per cent below target. Nigeria has missed annual earnings projections every year since 2016, according to the budget office.
Nearly 60 per cent of Nigerians don’t pay taxes, a survey of 10,000 adults carried out in 2018 by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group showed.
Hajia Ahmed said: “A government is run by taxes, not by revenue from natural resources like oil and gas”. “Over time our people have gotten used to not being pushed to pay taxes, so any move you make to improve the enforcement, to increase rate, will always meet with resistance.”
According to Bloomberg analysis, Nigeria’s VAT rate is low compared to many of its peers in the region. The proposed new levy of 7.5 percent will still only be half of what it is in South Africa. The ratio of VAT to gross domestic product is only 0.8 per cent. “It is time for this to be done. But that’s not to say we will slow down on the effort to expand the tax base. “The budget office recently announced a proposal to raise the value-added tax rate to 7.5 per cent from 5 per cent as part of efforts to boost revenue. While this may have some impact on inflation, it won’t be significant and will moderate after some time, Ahmed said.
News
Ondo State first lady, US Commercial Counsellor, for Lagos Women’s Fitness Fair
The Wife of the Ondo State Governor, Chief Mrs. Betty Akeredolu and the Acting Commercial Counsellor of the United States to Nigeria, Mrs. Christine Kelley, have confirmed their participation at the Lagos Women’s Fitness Fair 2019, holding at the BICS Garden and Boat Club, Lekki Waterfront, Lagos on November 2.
The Fair, which is specifically focused on women fitness is part of the highlights of this year’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM).
Mrs. Akeredolu, who herself, survived breast cancer some 22 years ago, is the Founder of the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN).
The event, which is being coordinated by Curves Ladies-only fitness franchise and BRECAN, will feature new trends in fitness, exercise demos, diet/meal plans, fitness apparels, healthy foods and drinks, and lots more.
Addressing the media in Lagos, Mr. Emma Esinnah, Country Director of Curves International which is the largest female fitness group in the world, with over 7,000 outlets in 94 countries, observed that the Fair has three specific objectives, “the first of which is to sensitize women to the benefits of fitness in fighting common illnesses including cancers. The second is to encourage women to make necessary lifestyle changes, for their health and happiness; and finally to feature services, products and solutions that support fitness and a healthy lifestyle for women.”
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in women worldwide, with about 1.38million new cases and about 458,000 deaths recorded every year.
On the relevance of a fitness programme in addressing the scourge of breast cancer, Mrs. Akeredolu agrees that “unfit and obese people risk many life-threatening illnesses, including: cancers, hypertension, diabetes, arthritis, glaucoma, cataract, depression, heart conditions, respiratory diseases, lymphatic diseases, circulatory problems and neurological problems among others.”
And that most of these illnesses, according to experts, can be controlled through appropriate lifestyle, including physical activity, healthy diet, etc.
News
CIFF partners Global Fund on HIV self-testing
As part of its contribution to the MenStar Coalition, the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) has announced an investment of $25 million to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, dedicated to scaling HIV self-testing.
The Catalytic Fund will be made available to a few countries including Nigeria.
CIFF announced the contribution at the Global Fund Replenishment Summit, which was hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in Lyon, France.
According to Miles Kemplay, Executive Director for Adolescence at CIFF, CIFF was championing HIV self-testing and other methods to promote self-care as one of the most powerful ways for youth, women and men to take control of their sexual and reproductive health.
Kemplay said: “People deserve the choice to test when they want, where they want and how they want.”
According to a statement from CIFF, the impact of self-testing may be greatest in sub-Saharan Africa, which has the largest number of people living with HIV who do not know their status. Paulyne Chemeli, a Nairobi pharmacist stated that distributing self-test kits is: “improving the uptake of HIV testing among individuals who require confidentiality or who do not trust healthcare workers. Thanks to HIV self-testing, we now have more male clients and we encourage them to take at least two self-testing kits, including one for their partner.”
The first step to access the fund will be to engage policymakers and implementers in countries likely to be eligible to motivate them to apply in due course. Once the selection process is complete, the governments of the selected countries will need to develop robust strategies and operational plans to be able to access financing.
The CIFF – Global Fund partnership is designed to increase funding for country programmes that have ambitious HIV self-testing goals as well as put supportive policies in place for people to easily access self-tests.
News
Police rescue 147 victims from another centre in Kaduna
Police rescued 147 victims following a raided of another illegal Islamic rehabilitation centre in the Rigasa area of Kaduna State.
This time, the state governor, Mr Nasir El-Rufai, was present as security operatives stormed the illegal facility in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.
About 147 victims with some of them in chains were rescued from the facility popularly known as Malam Niga’s Rehabilitation Centre.
Among those rescued in cluded 22 females and four foreigners while the owner of the centre was whisked away by security operatives for interrogation.
The rescued victims were later evacuated to the Hajj Camp in Mando area of the state capital for further profiling and medical attention.
According to the government, the victims would be reunited with their families upon the completion of the exercise.
The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the raid.
The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo who confirmed the incident, said thorough investigation would be carried and that the owner of the centre who is already in the custody of the police, would be further quizzed.
Saturday’s raid is coming less than a month after the police raided an Islamic centre at the same Rigasa in Igabi LGA of the state, evacuating 300 persons, who were chained
News
Flooding: Sea level on the rise, Lagos alerts residents
Lagos State Government has alerted residents on the rise of the sea water level, saying that the development has contributed to current to flooding in many parts of Ikoyi, V.I, Dolphin Estate and Oworoshoki.
The government explained that the inability of the lagoon to discharge water into the ocean is what is causing backflow into the drainage channels.
In a statement by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, the officials of the state are also working on different measures to remove the constriction and blockades that would allow easy passage for the resultant flooding.
The state government is also in talks with the officials of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Authority which is releasing water to do so gradually.
He said the officials of the
Drainage Department had expected the backflow to go down by evening but from the look of things now may last throughout the weekend.
Similarly, the commissioner said the Ogun-Osun River Basin Authority can no longer hold the Oyan Dam hence has been releasing its water causing a rise in the Ogun River and this has affected low lying areas like Isheri North and Magodo and up to Owode Onirin.
Bello said until the ocean level goes down, the lagoon cannot discharge water into the ocean and causing back flow into all the drainage outlets in the state.
