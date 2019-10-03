Top Stories
When you make a president god, don’t expect him to leave – Jonathan
Former President Goodluck Jonathan says sit-tight rulers are enabled by people who praise and worship them as gods.
Jonathan said this on Thursday at the constitutional term limits summit, which is holding in Niamey, Niger Republic.
He also said some presidents’ hold on to power for fear of persecution and over uncertainty of what life after office would be like.
“Let’s create an environment where people will believe there’s life after office. That if you leave office you should not be persecuted,” he said.
“The way we manage ourselves as sitting presidents and former presidents’ matter. The first line is to reduce what will make a sitting president afraid to leave office.
“Africans sometimes, we are our own problem because we always think our presidents are little gods. That somebody is president does not mean he is God. We have a tradition of praise-singing. We tend to give our presidents name they don’t deserve.
“We tend to over-praise sitting presidents and make them think they are little gods. When they begin to make a sitting president think he is God, and he is the only person that can run the affairs of the nation; then the person will be there; nobody removes God.
“When you make a president feel he is god, don’t expect him to leave. The media and civil society must continue to admonish characters that make presidents think they are the best thing to happen.
“That you are president does not mean you are better than others. We citizens of this continent create little gods, and God cannot leave (power).”
Jonathan is one of the speakers at the summit organised by the National Democratic Institute (NDI), reports online news portal, TheCable.
S’Africa, Nigeria mend relations, agree trade deals
South Africa and Nigeria signed 30 trade and cooperation agreements on Thursday, weeks after a wave of violence against Nigerian nationals in Johannesburg and Pretoria had strained relations between Africa’s top two economies.
In September, mobs armed with makeshift weapons attacked businesses and homes owned by foreigners, leading to at least 10 deaths, dozens of injuries and up to 400 arrests. In response Nigeria repatriated around 600 of its citizens living in South Africa.
Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa and Muhammadu Buhari, at the conclusion of a two-day visit by the Nigerian leader, said they regretted the violence and subsequent retaliation in Nigeria against South African businesses, pledging instead to deepen trade ties.
The local units of South African telecoms company MTN and supermarket chain Shoprite closed all stores and service centres in Nigeria after their premises were attacked by Nigerians protesting against attacks on their compatriots in South Africa. “As the government of South Africa, we have expressed our deep regret at the attacks directed at foreign nationals and our condemnation of all forms of intolerance and acts of violence,” Ramaphosa told journalists.
Ramaphosa said the two countries had sealed 32 bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding covering trade and industry, science and technology, defence, agriculture and energy.
Nigeria accounts for 64 percent of South Africa’s total trade with the West African Region and is one of its largest trading partners on the continent.
Buhari said beyond the economic partnership the anti-foreigner violence had to be addressed quickly, reports Reuters.
“We decided to take concrete measures to prevent the recurrence of such unacceptable incidents in the future,” Buhari said.
Knifeman kills four police officers
A knife-wielding man has killed four officers outside central police headquarters in Paris, French media report.
The attacker, who was reported to be a member of staff inside the building, was later shot dead by police.
The area in the île de la Cité – in the centre of Paris – has been sealed off.
Thursday’s attack happened at about 13:00 local time (11:00 GMT) in the courtyard of the police building.
It comes a day after French police went on strike across the country over increasing violence towards officers and rising suicide rates within the force, reports the BBC.
French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner is at the scene.
Minimum Wage: Strike looms as NLC, TUC reject govt offer
- Organised labour issues 14-day ultimatum to FG
…accuses FG of insensitivity to workers
The leadership of organised labour has rejected Federal Government’s offer to adjust the salaries of public workers on grade level 07 to 14 with 11 per cent consequential increase and 6.5 per cent for those on grade level 15 to 17.
Arising from a meeting with the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC) Trade Union Side yesterday in Abuja, the organised labour insisted that the salaries of workers on grade 07 to 14 should be reviewed upward by 29 per cent and workers on grade level 15 to 17 should be reviewed upwards by 24 per cent.
A communiqué signed by President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, TUC President, Comrade Quadri Olaleye and the Ag. Chairman, JNPSNC (Trade Union Side), Comrade Simon Anchaver, at the end of the meeting, lamented that workers in Nigeria were suffering due to huge inflation and astronomical hike in prices of essential goods and services since the last minimum wage of N18,000 was implemented years back.
Raising concerns over government’s attitude to improved workers’ welfare, organised labour, while calling for the reconvening of the negotiating committee, resolved to cripple the economy should the Federal Government fail to meet its demands within the next 14 days.
The communiqué reads in part: “Organized labour has, out of its patriotic disposition, demonstrated a great deal of restraint, consideration and patience with government. In the course of negotiations for consequential salary adjustment, organized labour had to moderate its initial position of having 66.6 per cent upward salary adjustment for workers on salary grade level 07 – 17 by accepting an upward adjustment of 29 per cent for officers on salary level 07-14 and 24 per cent adjustment for officers on salary grade level 15 – 17.
“Despite this patriotic gesture, government has kept insisting that it can only pay 11 per cent for officers on grade level 07 – 14 and 6.5 per cent consequential wage increase to public workers for officers on level 15-17.
“The country’s currency, the naira had suffered devaluation from N150 to $1 in 2011 to N360 to $1 in 2019, a depreciation of 140 per cent. Furthermore, petroleum price has been hiked from N87 per litre to N145 per litre, which translates to 60 per cent price increase. Electricity tariff has been increased by about 60 per cent. Of recent, the Value Added Tax (VAT) has been reviewed from 5 per cent to 7.2 per cent.
“The nonchalant attitude of the government’s negotiating side has dragged negotiations for consequential wages adjustment unduly. Nigerian workers have exercised tremendous patience and restraint already.
“At the end of our deliberation, the leadership of organized labour in Nigeria resolved as follows; the offer by government for salary adjustment of 11 per cent for public workers on salary grade level 07 – 14 and 6.5 per cent consequential increase for public workers on grade level 15 – 17 is not acceptable to Nigerian workers.
“We view the position of government as a show of insensitivity to the plight of workers and an attempt to collect with the left hand what government had offered with the right hand.
“We demand the reconvening of the meeting of the committee negotiating the consequential adjustment with a view to concluding the process that started on the 28th of May, 2019 within one week.
“Entering into an agreement with labour to the effect that salary of officers on grade 07-14 should be reviewed upward by 29 per cent while that of officers on grade level 15-17 should be reviewed upwards by 24 per cent; and
“Commence immediate implementation of the signed agreement on consequential adjustment of public workers’ salaries with effect from 18th of April 2019 when the new national minimum wage of N30,000 per month was signed into law.
“The leadership of organized labour in Nigeria wishes to categorically state that the leadership of labour cannot guarantee industrial peace and harmony in the country if our demands are not met at the close of work on Wednesday, 16th October, 2019.”
Customs rakes in over N5bn daily since border closure –Ali
The Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali, yesterday claimed that the agency had been benefitting in terms of revenue generation from the closure of the country’s borders by the Federal Government.
Ali made this claim when he appeared before the Senate and House of Representatives Joint Committees on Finance and National Planning, working on the 2020 – 2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper.
According to him, the Customs has been raking in between N4.7 billion and N5.8 billion since the Federal Government closed the borders.
The development came just as the joint panel summoned the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and the Controller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Muhammed Babandede, to appear before it today.
The heads of the two agencies are expected to brief the joint panel on the MTEF/FSP documents.
While addressing the members of the National Assembly, the NCS boss, told the legislators that the land border closure was a blessing to the nation.
He said, “When we closed the border, my fear was that our revenue was going to drop. To be honest, our revenue kept increasing.
“There was a day in September that we collected N9.2 billion in one day. It has never happened before.
“This is after the closure of the border and since then, we have maintained an average of about N4.7 billion to N5.8 billion on a daily basis which is far more than we used to collect.
“What we have discovered is that most of those cargoes that used to go to Benin Republic, were shipped to Benin and then discharged and smuggled into Nigeria.
“Now that we have closed the border, they are forced to bring their goods to either Apapa or Tin Can Island and we have to collect duty on them.
“If that would continue to us it is a welcome situation. Our revenue has not reduced. As a matter of fact, it is increasing as a result of closing the border.
“About 10.2 million litres of fuel has now been cut down from what we have been assuming to have been consuming.
“This 10.2 million litres of fuel is always going to across the border. The issue here is that there is incentive because there is price differential.
“That is why our people keep pushing this fuel. If you go to Ilaro today, the filling stations that are there are over 50 to 60 in one place at Idiroko and they are close to the border.
“What we have discovered is that they bring in fuel in the afternoon and in the night they siphon it. They do that everyday and this is why we keep saying we are consuming so many litres of fuel every day.”
FG: We’ll introduce electronic tollgates on highways
The Federal Government has concluded plans to reintroduce electronic driven toll gates across highways in the country.
Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this yesterday while briefing State House Correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The minister explained that the idea is to do away with the use of cash in operations of the tollgates and establish efficiency in the system.
Joined by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, at the briefing, Fashola explained that there was no reason why the Federal Government cannot toll the highways.
According to him: “There was a policy of government to abolish, or as it were, dismantle toll plazas. But there is no law that abolishes tolling in Nigeria today. We expect to return toll plazas. We have concluded their designs. What they will look like, what materials they will be built with, and what new considerations must go into them.”
The Works and Housing Minister noted that what the government was considering at the moment was how the back end of the programme would be handled.
He said: “What we are looking at now, and trying to conclude is how the back end runs and that is important because we want to limit significantly, if not totally eliminate cash at the plazas while ensuring that electronic devices that are being introduced do not impede rapid movement.
“We are also now faced with the need to acquire more land to establish the width of the toll plazas because I believe we are looking at about 10 lanes plazas, so that there are more outlets when they merge. So, we need to acquire more land.
“That is work that is currently being done. But let me also say that the expectation that the collection of tolls will then produce the replacement cost of the roads is perhaps not accurate because, the traffic toll counts that we have done on major highways not suggest that there is enough vehicular traffic across all roads.
“The two or three heavy routes are Lagos-Ibadan, Abuja-Kano, Abuja-Lokoja. Now, Lagos-Ibadan, the heaviest traffic we can find is between Lagos and Shagamu is about 40,000 vehicles. After Shagamu, heading to Ibadan, it drops to about 20,000. So, most of it have gone east ward going towards Ondo-Ore.
“And by the time you get to Benin, the number significantly drops. It reaches up again at the confluence where they are heading towards the Niger. You can see that it is not a static 50,000 all the way. Same thing with Abuja, Kano, Zaria. After Kaduna, the traffic significantly drops. It’s about 40,000 there too. But after Kaduna, it begins to drop.
“By the time you get to Zaria, if you have driven to the road before, by the time you are driving between Zaria and Kaduna, you see how thin the recurring number of vehicles is, and as you begin to head closer to Abuja, the number of vehicles begins to increase. I think it is important to understand this. Not all roads have the traffic counts,” Fashola said.
Fashola also disclosed that FEC, during its meeting, approved a total of N46 billion as new contract amount for the construction and rehabilitation of the Ibadan-Ilesha bye pass, with 22kilometers in Oyo State and the Suleja/Minna/Lambata Road in Niger State.
The minister explained that, “the first one Ibadan-Ilesha bye pass 22 kilometers contract was awarded in 2010. No budgetary provision. So, the rates have become obsolete.
“Contractor wants new rate. So, that has necessitated a revision of the rates by N3.165billion. That means the old contract price of N6.7 billion has now moved to N9.8billion. The same is true of the Suleja/Mina/Lambata Road. The entire road is a 101 kilometers and was awarded in two phases.
“The first phase was awarded in 2010 for 40 kilometers. The second phase, covering kilometer 40 to 101, was awarded in March 2015, but they used the 2010 rates. The contractor is now at a point where he says those rates are not sustainable; he can’t continue and we have recommended that the revised rates be considered and council approved them,” he added.
The minister noted that, “it’s a revision by addition of N12.6billion. So, the contract price moves from N23.6 billion to N36.2 billion. It is important to emphasize that all of these are in keeping first with the desire and determination to focus on projects that can be completed rather than just starting new projects. It is also consistent with the realities of economic rates and market price indices for roads inputs like cement, iron rods and diesel, petrol, lubricant and the changes that have taken place in the national economic stage between 2010 and now.”
Giving reasons for the contract variation, Fashola said that the price of cement, the price of petrol, diesel, minimum wage now is being reviewed, which are all inputs of construction that impact some contracts.
He said: “What is causing variation I think is first of all, economic common sense and reality. Don’t forget that in 2015 when I was done into office, we were reviewing what we met, national budget for roads for the whole of Nigeria was N18 billion.”
Nigeria’s local debts hit N13.41trn in H1’19
Nigeria’s total domestic debt stock increased by 10.38 per cent to hit N13.41 trillion in the first six months of this year. That is from N12.15 trillion in the corresponding period of 2018, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said.
The apex bank, which disclosed this in its “Half year activity report 2019” posted on its website yesterday, however, stated that the cost of debt servicing fell by 15per cent to N800.73 billion at end-June 2019, from N941.99 billion at end-June 2018.
According to the CBN, the increase in the country’s total domestic debt stock during the review period was caused by the Federal Government’s continued reliance on public financing to support its revenue shortfalls.
The CBN stated: “The total domestic debt outstanding at end-June 2019 stood at N13,412.80 billion, representing an increase of N1,261.36 billion or 10.38 per cent, over N12,151.44 billion in the corresponding period of 2018.
“The debt stock during the review period comprised FGN Bonds worth N9,691.42 billion or 72.26 per cent, Nigerian Treasury Bills (NTBs) worth N2,651.51 billion or 19.77 per cent and FRN Treasury Bonds of N125.99 billion or 0.94 per cent. Others included FGN Promissory Notes of N707.76 billion or 5.28 per cent, FGN Sukuk worth N200.00 billion or 1.49 per cent, FGN Green Bonds worth N25.69 billion or 0.19 per cent and FGN Savings Bonds of N10.43 billion or 0.08 per cent,” it added.
The regulator noted that despite the higher debt stock, the cost of debt servicing declined by 15 per cent to N800.73 billion at end-June 2019, from N941.99 billion at end-June 2018.
It attributed the drop in debt servicing costs to the fall in yields on the securities issued in the markets.
Giving a breakdown of the debt servicing cost, the CBN stated that: “interest expense on NTBs stood at N166.63 billion or 20.81 per cent, coupon payments on FGN Bonds, FGN Savings Bonds and FGN Green Bonds accounted for N609.84 billion or 76.16 per cent, N0.66 billion or 0.08 per cent and N0.72 billion or 0.09 per cent, respectively. Rental payments on FGN Sukuk were N16.02 billion or 2.00 per cent, while interest paid on FRN Treasury Bonds was N6.87 billion or 0.86 per cent.”
On developments in the foreign exchange market, the CBN stated that it sustained its direct intervention in the inter-bank foreign exchange market to manage demand pressure and ensure exchange rate stability during the review period, selling a total of $8.28billion at the foreign exchange market.
Specifically, it stated that: “This comprised US$2,142.63 million at the Inter-bank spot, US$550.70 million for Invisibles, US$810.00 million for SMEs, US$212.11 million at the I&E window and US$4,572.03 million as Forwards sales.
“On the other hand, the Bank purchased $9,368.92 million at the inter-bank segment, hence a net purchase of $1,081.40 million by the Bank. At the Forwards segment, the sum of $4,979.46 million matured, while $2,552.01 million was outstanding at end-June 2019.”
It noted that in the corresponding period of 2018, $9.49billion billion was sold at the Inter-bank segment “comprising US$1,546.43 million at the Inter-bank spot, US$768.70 million for Invisibles, US$637.00 million for SMEs, US$1,236.69 million at the I & E window and $5,311.09 million as Forwards sales.”
Continuing, the CBN stated: “The Bank purchased $6,436.47 million at the inter-bank segment, resulting in a net sale of $3,063.44 million. The sum of $5,681.77 million matured at the Forwards segment, while $1,469.04 million was outstanding at end-June 2018.”
The Banking watchdog attributed the increased sales at the inter-bank spot market in H1’ 19 to its foreign exchange management strategy of sustaining liquidity and maintaining exchange rate stability.
Red meat not so dangerous to health – Study
Scientists in the United States (US) and Europe and Canada said reducing the consumption of red and processed meat was associated with few if any health benefits.
These are the findings of a review of studies published in the ‘Annals of Internal Medicine journal’.
Based on the review, the researchers have recommended that most people could continue to eat red and processed meat at current average intake, typically three or four times a week for adults in North America and Europe.
However, Bradley Johnson who co-led the review said, “Based on the research, we cannot say with any certainty that eating red or processed meat causes cancer, diabetes or heart disease.” Johnson is an associate professor at Dalhousie University in Canada.
The study finding contradicts dietary advice from some leading international agencies. In line with previous findings, a recently published paper in the journal ‘Nutrients,’showed that the highest intakes of red and processed meat were associated with an 18 to 51 per cent higher risk of all-cause of mortality compared to zero-intake.
The World Health Organisation’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) both said red and processed meat might or could cause cancer.
The WCRF advises eating only “moderate amounts” of red meat, such as beef, pork and lamb – with an upper limit of 500 grams (17.6 ounces) cooked weight per week – and “little, if any” processed meat.
Among the current randomised trials the research team selected for analysis, which included around 54,000 people, they found no statistically significant link between eating meat and the risk of heart disease, diabetes, or cancer.
Among the observational studies, which covered millions of people, they did find “a very small reduction in risk” in those who ate three fewer servings of red or processed meat a week, but said that this association “was very uncertain.”
“Our bottom line recommendation … is that for the majority of people, but not everyone, continuing their red and processed meat consumption is the best approach,” Johnson said.
More research is however needed to clear the controversy that this new findings could generate.
Senate toys with new taxes on GSM, cable TV subscribers
The Senate, yesterday, passed for first reading a bill for an Act to introduce tax on Communication Services and Cable television services.
The proposal, entitled “A Bill for an Act to establish the Communication Service Tax” was sponsored by a former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume.
The bill was introduced to replace the 2.2 per cent increase in the Value Added Tax being planned by the Federal Government as announced by the Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmad, recently.
Ndume told journalists shortly after the first reading of the Bill that the imposition of tax on communication service was a better way of distributing wealth in such a way that would not affect the ordinary Nigerians.
He explained that increasing VAT would have very bitter consequences on the economy, saying that it would lead to a hike in the prices of goods and services and take them beyond the reach of the ordinary people.
The bill provides the charging of 9 per cent on calls and data usage and the pet view cable subscribers.
The Bill reads in part: “There shall be imposed charge payable and collected a monthly Communication Service Tax to be levied on charges payable by a user of an Electronic Communication Service other than private Electronic Communication Services.
“The tax shall be levied on electronic communication services supplied by service providers.
“For the purpose of this clause, the supply of any form of recharges shall be considered as a charge for usage of electronic communication service.
“The tax shall be levied on such Electronic Communication Services like Voice Calls; SMS; MMS; data usage both from telecommunication services providers and Internet service as well as Pay per View TV Stations.
“The tax shall be paid together with the electronic communication service charge payable to the service provider by the consumer of the service.
“The tax is due and payable on any supply of electronic communication service within the time period specified under sub-clause (5) of whether or not the person making the supply is permitted or authorized provider of electronic communication services.”
The bill stipulates that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), established under Section 1 of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2007, would be responsible for collection and remittance of tax, any interest and penalties.
It added he that the FIRS shall pay the tax collected together with any interest and penalty into the Federation Account.
The bill further stated that all service providers shall file a tax return to account for the tax.
The legislation further read, “The tax return shall be in a form prescribed by the FIRS and shall state the amount of tax payable for the period and any related matters that may be required.
“The return and the tax due to the accounting period to which the tax return relates shall be submitted and paid to the FIRS not later than the last working day of the month immediately after the month to which the tax return and payment relates.
“The FIRS may extend the period within which the tax return may be submitted and payment made on application in writing by a service provider, where good cause is shown by the applicant.
“The extension shall be communicated to the applicant in writing and shall state the circumstances under which the tax return shall be submitted for the particular period.
“A service provider who without justification fails to submit to the FIRS the tax return by the date is liable to a pecuniary penalty of N50, 000 and a further penalty of Nl0, 000 for each day the return is not submitted.”
Merger, scrapping of redundant parastatals
Last week, the upper chamber of the National Assembly dropped a hint that it would soon consider pruning the number of Federal Government agencies, councils and commissions.
The Senate disclosed that the proposal was meant to cut down on the number of parastatals drawing funds from the Federation Account through the annual budget.
Under the plan, the operations of parastatals numbering over 500 are to be reviewed to determine the relevance of each institution to governance and the economy. At the end of the assessment, it is expected that some might be merged where they perform overlapping functions or scrapped where they are no longer relevant to the governance system and have become drain pipes on the public treasury. These lofty intentions were espoused as the legislators considered a report on the Legislative Agenda of the Ninth Assembly.
As they rightly observed many government-owned parastatals established over the last five decades have become mere shadows of themselves having lost relevance and sense of direction. However, year in, year out, they have retained their bureaucratic structures with the Directors- General and all other personnel drawing salaries and allowances for doing virtually nothing and adding no value to the national economy.
We must point out that this proposal flowing from the Red Chamber is not entirely a new idea but one that had been mooted by previous administrations which were desirous of cutting down the cost of governance and rechanneling scarce resource to the real and critical sectors of the economy.
It is this overbloated bureaucracy that has forced the Federal Government not just into deficit budgeting, but maintaining a prodigal balance sheet. For many decades, the Federal Government has continued to allocate 70% of its budget to recurrent expenditure and 30% to capital projects and infrastructure development.
It was this situation that compelled the Federal Government to set up special panels on the issue at different times. The Allison Ayida Committee Report (1995) and the Ahmed Joda Committee Report (1999) were some of the attempts at reviewing the structure and content of the public service in Nigeria.
They made far-reaching recommendations on how to prune down the bureaucracy but the situation remained the same due to the hiccups in the implementation of the recommendations of those reports.
President Goodluck Jonathan had to set up a Presidential Committee on Reform of Government Agencies, headed by a former Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mr. Steve Oronsaye, to tackle the same challenge.
In an 800-page report submitted by the Oronsaye Panel, it was observed that there were 541 government parastatals, commissions and agencies (statutory and non-statutory) in Nigeria and the average cost of governance in the country is believed to rank among the highest in the world.
It, therefore, recommended the reduction of statutory agencies of government from 263 to 161. As a corollary, the committee proposed the removal of all professional bodies and councils from the national budget in order to reduce the high cost of governance. It also recommended that the budgetary system should be linked to deliverables and output.
Unfortunately, some previous attempts to restructure the public service and cut cost of governance were frustrated by government officials including members of the National Assembly.
The heads of these agencies know too well that these institutions were established by laws and cannot be pulled down by fiat. It will take another law passed by the National Assembly and assented to by the President for these changes to occur.
Therefore, as soon as they get wind of the move to merge or scrap their agencies, they quickly run to their representatives in the parliament to seek protection. They practically lobby the lawmakers to frustrate the proposed changes on the excuse that thousands of people will be thrown into the already saturated labour market if the reforms were carried out.
It is ironical that often times when the executive arm of the government made plans to reduce the cost of governance, the National Assembly continued to enact laws creating new agencies.
We urge the 9th Senate to come clean this time and avoid a situation where they hunt with the hounds and run with the hares.
It is noteworthy that this parliament has consistently declared its readiness to work with the executive arm of the government and this is a perfect time for that synergy. Above all, the lawmakers must be prepared to make sacrifices by subduing all primordial sentiments, ethno-religious, regional and political interests on this issue. Organised labour which often joins the fray supposedly to protect jobs must know that bureaucracies that add no value to the economy are like stagnant waters that can only breed mosquitoes. The economic boom which organised labour dreams of would only be realised when scarce resources are invested in productive sectors that could re-ignite industrialisation in Nigeria.
We might not even need to waste time on conducting another long assessment of these agencies because much of this had been done by the panels set up by previous administrations. Let the Senate assemble these vital documents and assign the job of synthesizing them to a special ad hoc committee to come up with actionable plans backed by relevant bills for the mergers and winding down of these parastatals of questionable status and relevance. The time for action starts now.
DSS confirms arrest of Maina
The Department of State Services (DSS) has confirmed the arrest of former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina.
According to the DSS, Maina was arrested on Monday, at the Pennsylvania Avenue Hotel, Utako, Abuja, in company with his 20-year-old son, Faisal.
The secret service, in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said Maina’s arrest was consequent upon a request by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
“This is to confirm that the Department of State Services (DSS), in a combined operation, on September 30, 2019, arrested Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT).
“The arrest which was effected at the Pennsylvania Avenue Hotel, Utako, Abuja followed a request by the EFCC to the Service to assist in the apprehension of the suspect.
“Maina was arrested in company of his 20-year-old son, Faisal Abdulrasheed Maina, who unsuccessfully tried to resist the arrest,” Afunanya said.
