Law
Why delay in justice delivery persists, by Okpoko
Chief Emeka Okpoko, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), in this interview with AKEEM NAFIU speaks on judiciary’s independence, delay in justice system, congestion of cases at the Supreme Court and sundry issues
How feasible is the demand by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad for an amendment of the Constitution to reduce cases inflow to the Supreme Court?
The CJN’s demand, in my view, is a serious issue that desires urgent attention. Justice Mohammad definitely knew what he was talking about. He has been at the Supreme Court for a long time before he came to the pinnacle where he is presently the CJN. So, what he is saying is perfectly in tandem with the reality of things on ground.
Judiciary has a lot of problems. The Supreme Court has a lot of burden. A lot of cases which ought not to go to the Supreme Court found their way to the apex court. A lot of interlocutory appeals were begging for attention at the Supreme Court. The burden is actually very monumental. It’s quite enormous and the CJN being the man at the helm sees this problem. He is aware of the volume of cases and judgements the Justices of the apex court are to write.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court must take steps to ensure that the credibility of judgement it churned out is intact and this is a factor of the volume of cases it handles. Therefore, to continue to belabour the court with too many cases, may not really be the best.
So, I agree with the CJN that so many matters ought to end at the Court of Appeal and that so many interlocutory appeals ought not to come to the Supreme Court. The Court of Appeal can comfortably deal with them.
However, the question is how realizable is the CJN’s demand for constitutional amendment to reduce the inflow of cases to the Supreme Court? In my view, the demand is not realizable in today’s Nigeria, not because it is not realistic, but because members of the National Assembly may not allow it.
Their minds may not even go there. They have a totally different focal point; these are politicians with totally different views from all these things. We all know that a lot of things come to bare concerning decisions taken by the National Assembly. But, the question is, will the lawmakers pay adequate attention to issues like these? In my view, I don’t see them doing so. This is a society that is under the precipice of poverty. Here, people are still very much concern with what they can get or grab out of the system. Therefore, you found it difficult to see men and women of worth capable or ready to see that things are done properly. If things are done the way they ought to be done, Nigeria would have been a better place than it is now.
Do you share the sentiments that lawyers have largely contributed to the problem of huge volume of cases at the Supreme Court through filing of frivolous applications?
I don’t share in the sentiments that lawyers have largely contributed to the problem. I don’t think lawyers should be blamed in any way. The reason being that the right of appeal up to the Supreme Court is constitutional; it is enshrined in the Constitution.
Lawyers’ job is to look at the law and see whether there is an enablement within the ambit of the law permitting them to go up to the apex court. If the law allows an appeal in respect of for instance, a chieftaincy matter to get to the Supreme Court, why not, lawyers will exploit the opportunity. It would have been a different ball game, if the action was not supported by any law.
Therefore, the issue of cases congestion at the Supreme Court should not be hanged on lawyers. Until there is an amendment to the Constitution barring certain actions by lawyers, no offence can be said to have been committed. Once there’s no legislation limiting the jurisdiction of lawyers to go on appeal, you cannot blame lawyers or even any member of the society for taken cases to the Supreme Court. It is the law that remains the golden principle, focal point and the radar to look at in deciding how far a case can be litigated upon.
Will you support the creation of regional Supreme Courts as a way out of the problem?
I would rather be more comfortable with reducing the volume of work at the Supreme Court through legislative means. I mean constitutional amendment. For me, creation of regional Supreme Courts may create problems for us. One of such is the problem of deciding which judgement of the Supreme Courts will serve as precedent. This may make things a bit more cumbersome. So, rather than creating regional Supreme Courts, I think it is better for us to see how we can thin down matters that go the existing Supreme Court through Constitutional amendment as being canvassed by the CJN.
How do we address the problem of conflicting decisions by courts of coordinate jurisdiction?
This is worrisome. It is more worrisome with the Court of Appeal giving conflicting decisions. Even at the Supreme Court, we also run into decisions that appeared conflicting. All these things boil down to the fact that man is not infallible. Man is not perfect because he is not God.
For me, a way out of the problem may be the deployment of Information Communication Technology (ICT). This may be of help. This will help the judges to keep themselves abreast of court decisions.
Besides, judges should also draw distinctions when decisions are reached on similar cases. This will help in tackling any ambiguity that may arise.
Do you agree with insinuations that huge volume of cases in court is responsible for the delay in justice delivery?
For me, I will not agree that the delay in justice delivery is due to huge volume of cases. The delay in justice delivery is a combination of several factors. So many other factors contribute one way or the other to the delay being experienced in justice delivery system.
For instance, the client whom you may not know may be instrumental to the delay. He may come up with frivolous reasons which may frustrate or delay cases. So, members of the public are also involved in this business.
Administrative lapses in court may also be a factor. There are times when delays are experienced in filing processes in court. The lawyers also have their portion of the blame. Some lawyers are in the habit of deploying tactics to stall cases in court. They are usually armed with frivolous applications. But, all in the interest of fair hearing, the court will be forced to entertain the applications.
Sometimes you go to court and there was power outage. On a day like that if power was not restored, the court will not sit. This, in one way or the other, will also have negative impact on justice delivery.
Judges also write in longhands. They sit down from morning till may be 4pm writing. Are they not human beings like us? Sitting down for hours also has health implications.
To what extent do you think the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015 has helped in stemming the tide of delay in deciding criminal cases?
I think the ACJA has helped in fast tracking criminal cases. Of course, you don’t expect the Act to perform miracle. It is helping in the best way it could. Whether you like it or not, the law must be implemented having regard to the society the law was made for. This is Nigeria and the society plays a prominent role on the extent to which the law has helped. Therefore, the speed with which Acts like ACJA will work in developed climes will be different from how it will work in developing clime like Nigeria.
How independent is Nigeria’s judiciary?
I don’t even see the nation’s judiciary near any independent. What do you call independent? It is a word susceptible to a lot of interpretation and I don’t think we can talk of any independence for judiciary without financial autonomy. When the Judiciary still go cap-in-hand to the Executive for fund, it cannot be said to be independent.
I think we are just moving on expecting that one day miracle will happen. But, as at the moment, judiciary is not yet independent. But, an independent judiciary is possible only if we tell ourselves the truth. We will have an independent judiciary when the Executive and Legislature decide to do the right thing.
Law
Relieving Supreme Court of burden of cases congestion
Lawyers in a voice, at the weekend decried huge volume of cases at the Supreme Court while throwing their weight behind Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad’s call for a review of the appellate jurisdiction of the apex court as contained in Section 233 of the Constitution. AKEEM NAFIU writes
C
ongestion of cases not only at the Supreme Court but also at various courts in the country has made nonsense of the objective of the rule of law and robbed litigants of fundamental right to fair hearing within a reasonable time.
This problem has effectively been delaying justice in the courts and constituting a cog in the wheel of justice delivery system.
Justice Tanko was not alone. His immediate predecessor, Justice Walter Onnoghen sometimes in October 2018, also raised an alarm that the Supreme Court’s diary had been filled up till 2021.
He consequently warned that the court would not tolerate unnecessary adjournments arising from lack of diligent prosecution, poor preparations or non-appearance by counsel.
As a way of addressing congestion in the court, the former CJN directed that any matter assigned a date must be heard and determined one way or the other on that date.
However, he mandated lawyers to take necessary steps to amend defective appeal before the due hearing date.
But barely 12 months after, the alarm raised by the former CJN, has again, resonated following the apex court’s unending burden of cases congestion.
Indications to this effect, however, emerged at the weekend when the incumbent Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, called for a review of the appellate jurisdiction of the Supreme Court as contained in Section 233 of the Constitution.
He expressed concern on the onerous task before the Justices of the Supreme Court owing to the large volume of cases before them.
The CJN bared his mind when members of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters paid him a courtesy visit.
He revealed to the lawmakers that the number of appeals pending and those received so far this year were mind-boggling, saying the Supreme Court of Nigeria was the busiest apex court in the world.
He consequently asked the legislators to immediately commence an amendment to the constitutional provision of the appellate jurisdiction of the Supreme Court.
This, he said would enhance timely dispensation of justice and reduce the stress the heavy burden of appeals were heaping on the justices of the apex court.
CJN said: “Many of us don’t sleep for 12 hours as recommended by stress managers. We don’t write judgement merely by stating that so, so, so, and so cases were filed by this and that, and end it up by saying appeal is hereby dismissed or upheld. We have to give reasons which are the bedrock of judgement writing.
“Nigerian judiciary is one of the best in the world, and if nobody told you, I am telling you today.
“The Constitution enjoins the Supreme Court to have 21 justices, yet we are having fewer than that number. We will have to appoint more justices to fill the gap soon.
“If you see the amount allocated to the judiciary, it is far less than what is given to some ministries.
“Salaries of the judicial officers are also stale for over 12 years running, and I hope you would look at all that.”
Responding, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, disclosed that both the Senate Standing Orders 2015 and the 1999 Constitution empowered the committee to oversee the judiciary.
He assured the CJN that the committee would make necessary interventions to strengthen and guarantee the independence of the Judiciary because the third arm of government played a very crucial role in the sustenance and deepening of democracy’s core values.
Bamidele said: “We are here today to keep faith with the time-honoured tradition of the committee.
“This, no doubt, would enable us to make appropriate legislative interventions in times ahead for the betterment of the judiciary.
“The Committee would work in collaboration with the judiciary to review laws and embark on reforms – including the amendment to the constitution – to ensure effective and efficient administration of justice.”
But miffed, some members of the wig and gown, at the weekend, could not hide their disdain for the burden being inflicted on the Justices of Supreme Court following high volume of cases at the apex court.
The lawyers were, however, excited about CJN’s demand for a review of the Constitution to lessen the burden, describing it as a request in the right direction.
They also want the issue of conflicting decisions of the Court of Appeal resolved before the amendment.
In addition to the CJN’s suggestion, the lawyers also asked litigants to explore the window of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) system as they believed this would also help in reducing the volume of court cases.
Speaking on the issue, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Deacon Dele Adesina, was concerned about the structure of the nation’s judiciary which he said was built on delay.
Adesina said: “The present structure of our judiciary is inherently built on delay. It is a triangular kind of structure. At the base of the triangle, we have the High, Federal, State, Industrial and so many other courts. At the appellate level, we have the Court of Appeal with about 16 divisions nationwide.
“In most of the divisions, we have only one courtroom except Lagos, Abuja and probably Port Harcourt with more than one courtroom. Now, at the final level, you have the Supreme Court. We only have one apex court, even though, we have three courtrooms. Going by the nature of Nigerians, not less than 80 and 85 per cent of our cases terminates at the Supreme Court.
“So, if you have about 3,000 judgements at the lower court, out of this number, not less than 2,700 will go to the Court of Appeal. Out of the 2,700, about 2,600 will end up at the Supreme Court. It goes on like that.
“In addressing the problem, a federal system of administration should be put in place. If each state of the federation has high courts in their domain, they should also have appellate courts. There should also be Supreme Court in each state. This means only matters of constitutional importance that has to do with the entire country will go to the Federal Supreme Court. This will address many problems.”
Adesina was echoed by Abiodun Jelili Owonikoko (SAN), who said only cases that raised fundamental, constitutional and legal issue should go to the Supreme Court.
Owonikoko said: “I think we need to reduce the number of cases that go to the apex court. The United States has just nine Justices of Supreme Court and the number of cases they handle in a year is not up to ten per cent of what our Justices are handling here. The cases that go to the Supreme Court in America raise fundamental, constitutional and legal issues that will impact so much on the entire society.
“However, it is not enough to reduce the number of cases coming to the Supreme Court, it is also important that we should firm up professional ethics that lawyers must be discouraged from filing frivolous cases. Lawyers must see the need to terminate cases that don’t have any chance of success at the lower court and should also embrace alternative ways of dispute resolution. No one seems to be exploring the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) options offered by the High and Appeal courts.”
Chief Emeka Okpoko, another Senior Advocate of Nigeria believed the constitution amendment will relieve the Supreme Court of the monumental burden of cases congestion.
He said: “The CJN’s demand, in my view, is a serious issue that desires urgent attention. Justice Mohammad definitely knew what he was talking about. He has been at the Supreme Court for a long time before he came to the pinnacle where he is presently the CJN. So, what he is saying is perfectly in tandem with the reality of things on ground.
“Judiciary has a lot of problems. The Supreme Court has a lot of burden. A lot of cases which ought not to go to the Supreme Court found their way to the apex court. A lot of interlocutory appeals were begging for attention at the Supreme Court. The burden is actually very monumental. It’s quite enormous and the CJN being the man at the helm sees this problem. He is aware of the volume of cases and judgements the Justices of the apex court are to write.
“Meanwhile, the Supreme Court must take steps to ensure that the credibility of judgement it churned out is intact and this is a factor of the volume of cases it handles. Therefore, to continue to be-labour the court with too many cases may not really be the best.
“So, I agree with the CJN that so many matters ought to end at the Court of Appeal and that so many interlocutory appeals ought not to come to the Supreme Court. The Court of Appeal can comfortably deal with them.”
Wale Adesokan (SAN) said the way out of the problem was to carry out an amendment that will restrict the right of appeal to the apex court on the Constitution.
“There should be constitution amendments to further restrict the right of appeal to the Supreme Court and appointment of more Supreme Court Justices,” he said.
A law teacher, Wahab Shittu, called for a decentralization of the Supreme Court operations.
He said: “There is no doubt our Supreme Court is overburdened with unprecedented volume of cases in consequence of which our apex court judges are overworked. There is therefore a necessity to decentralize the operations of the Supreme Court in the same way we have several divisions of the court of appeal for effectiveness and efficiency. This can be achieved by a constitution amendment. This, in my view is long overdue.”
Chris Ekemezie said there was an urgent need to reduce the inflow of cases to the Supreme Court owing to the limited number of Justices at the apex court.
“The Nigerian Judiciary is overburdened with cases from the High to the Supreme Court. It’s imperative that based on the limited number of Justices at the Supreme Court, it’s either the laws are amended to restrict certain matters from going to the Supreme Court or the Supreme Court is expanded to be sited in all 6 geo-political zones.
“I think the former suits us better. Let the Supreme Court be saddled only with few matters such as criminal appeal involving death sentence, dispute between state government and another state government or disputes between Federal and State(s) government. Appeal involving interpretation of constitution matters and/or statutes and other such matters. Interlocutory appeals should terminate at the Court of Appeal.
“The major danger is that the quality of judges these days leaves much to be desired. We deserve an institute to train judges. We need qualitative judges. There are much rot in the institution,” he said.
Another lawyer, Ituah Imhanze, said the CJN’s call for constitution amendment was long overdue.
According to him, the present system which allowed automatic right of appeal in all matters to the Supreme Court was no longer sustainable.
He said: “The problem of the Supreme Court being overburdened has been judicially noticed in the legal profession. In the 2015-2016 legal year, the Supreme Court heard 1, 489 matters, consisting of 908 motions and 581 substantive appeals, delivering 268 judgments in that period.
“Averagely, over 500 appeals are filed before the Supreme Court, while less than 400 sometimes less than 200 are determined by the court annually.
“The court is a system under serious stress and except the present caseload pressure is relieved somehow, the system will lose its purpose.
“The call for amendment of the Constitution by the CJN is a welcome development and achievable because the Nigerian Constitution and the current system which allows automatic right of appeal in all matters to the Supreme Court requires immediate amendment.
“There is urgent need to drastically reduce the number and types of cases that should be heard in the Supreme Court and this can be achieved by reviewing the appellate jurisdiction of the Supreme Court as provided for under Section 233 of the Constitution to allow the termination of some appeals at the Court of Appeal particularly Interlocutory Appeals as well as the appointment of ad hoc Justices comprising of former justices.
“However, the issue of conflicting decisions of the Court of Appeal which is already in existence without these reforms would have to be addressed before the amendment comes into effect.
“In addition to the constitution amendment, there is urgent need to appoint more justices to fill the 21 full complement of the Supreme Court as provided for under the Constitution and heavy cost should be awarded against parties bringing frivolous appeals on settled principles of law.”
Law
‘Law School must apologise for rating lawyers under old system’
Kehinde Adetola Adeyemi is an indigene of Lagos State. Adeyemi, who obtained an LL.B from the Lagos State University, was called to Bar in 2017. In this chat with JOHN CHIKEZIE, he shares his journey into the noble profession
Background
My name is Kehinde Adetola Adeyemi. I am an indigene from Badagry, the town of ancient civilization.
I grew up in this Coastal Area, Badagry and had my primary and secondary schools education there.
Upon completion of my secondary school, I was admitted to study Mass communication in Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta. I had just my National Diploma and left to study law afterwards.
I graduated in 2015 from the Lagos State University and I attended the Enugu campus of the Nigerian Law School in 2016 and was called to the Bar in 2017.
At present, aside practising law, I am also studying for my Masters of Law in Taxation from the same Lagos State University.
Choice of career
I read law for two major reasons. To execute the fancy of my mother; that one of her sons must become a lawyer but she wouldn’t decide which one. My mother worked in the family house of Chief FRA Williams several years ago. I think she took delight in the way he lived his life as a lawyer.
In addition, my other reason was because I wanted to be at the cutting edge, speaking against the ills of Government, the manifest disregard for rule of law and the abuse of Rights of Citizens in the country.
Although, I took this decision despite being a minor but I was aware about the happenings in my surrounding. I saw how soldiers manhandled citizens and I was not contented with it. Though I was helpless, but I believed that only lawyers could bring about the change we desire in our society.
Call to Bar experience
For every lawyer, it is a very special day for us. Such a day signals the end of an era and the commencement of a voyage towards fulfilling our desire.
As expected my mother was one of the persons who came with me but I can’t really describe how she felt. But I know she must have been really proud.
There was no after party though, because my elder brother celebrated his wedding at the weekend preceding my call to Bar. So, the family was still enveloped in some merriment and I didn’t find it necessary.
Law school experience
I still cherish the feeling of attending the Enugu Campus of the Nigerian Law School. At the point of registration, I chose the campus as my most preferred. I did because I wanted to travel outside the Southwest and see what is happening on the other side of the country.
So, when the admission list was released, I saw Enugu, and I was very happy. Although it was a very stressful academic environment but I was left with no option than to adapt. The dream was to become a lawyer and not even the stiff environment will truncate such ambition.
There in law school, aside facing my studies, which was the business of each day, I met very wonderful people from all parts of the country and we still contact each other till date.
At the campus, we resume classes 9 a.m. and would not leave until lecturers conclude their task for the day.
Then we have little hours to rest and then converge later in the day for compulsory group meetings till later at night. After this, each student is at liberty to either read personally or engage in some other activity. The drive at that point will be what you intend to become. We also live in the fear of the ‘almighty bar final’. So even if you want to play, you play with sense. Sometimes you may not even get a partner to play with because people do not want to be carried away by any other activity aside reading.
Regardless of the trend, myself and my colleagues still find a way around extra-curricular activities.
Reforms
At the undergraduate level, I would advise that final year students be allowed to take more practical courses as a preparatory into the Nigerian law school. This would bring about quicker understanding of the courses they will take at the Nigerian Law School.
For the Nigerian Law School, the major reform should have been on its old grading system, but I am aware that would be changing from this year. Regardless of that change in its grading system, I think the Nigerian Law School should apologise to all lawyers who were affected by its old hardened grading system. If a system teaches fair mindedness, reasonableness and justice, it should not be relaxed till the students graduate. It should be evidenced in the system itself.
The other reforms should be about government’s funding. The Nigerian Law school is grossly underfunded, but that is not peculiar to the Law school. It is a serious contention bedeviling government owned institutions in the country. The lecture halls and the libraries are either no longer spacious enough to accommodate students conveniently or the seats are too bad and need to be fixed.
Judiciary
A lot needs to be done to ensure speedy dispensation of justice in the country. The essence of approaching the court by litigants is to seek Justice. The expectation of every litigant must not be cut short by the blunder and dereliction of the system.
Therefore all hands must be on deck to ensure that the essence of litigation is achieved. As we speak, justice delivery is very slow in the court system, as cases linger for too long. But who do we blame? Do we blame Lawyers, Judges or court registrars or other members of staff of the judiciary? The truth is that the rebuke would be shared evenly amongst all of us. To correct this situation, we need more court buildings, appointment of more Judges and Magistrates.
The constitution must be amended to allow the number of Justices of the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court to be significantly increased to meet current realities. Then again, the rules of our courts should be reviewed to allow matters to be concluded within specific periods. Timeline for cases should not be restricted to election petition cases.
What I will do as Attorney General of the Federation
To be the Attorney General of the Federation is to be the chief law officer of the Country. In that capacity, I would drum it to the ears of the president, even if he has an ear infection, that the rule of law must be respected at all times irrespective of personal opinions. I would reiterate and for the emphasis of clarity to the president, even if he has some military background, that the doctrine of separation of power remains a model for the governance of a state in democracy. And the Executive must not be selective in its respect for court’s judgements.
The executive arm of government must not directly or indirectly influence the decision of the Judiciary. Aside this, I would ensure in that capacity that there is the expected level of freedom of the press and no agency of Government is allowed to disregard the rulings of the court. There is no better way to strengthen our Democracy than to do all this.
In that capacity also, I will advise the president that a referendum be approved and conducted to satisfy the agitation of the people clamouring for the independence of Biafra (IPOB) from the Federal Nigeria. While I so much believe that the Referendum will fail, but I know It will build up our unity as a Nation and restore us all towards the pathway to reconstruct the country.
Future ambition
I will put in my best to study, research and teach law till I become a professor of Constitutional law. If the Legal practitioners Privileges committee find me worthy in the future to be conferred with the title of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, I will not turn it down. But I do not see myself becoming a Judge. They play a restrictive role in a constitutional democracy. I want to do more than that. I want to influence policies and decisions that are beneficial to all. To do this, I would join politics in the future so as to join the Parliament or seek some executive roles.
Law
Apex court Justice, Nweze, Lagos CJ, others honour law teacher at book launch
Two law teachers, Dr. Babatunde Oni and Dr. Anthony Ewere have called for a review of States Administration of Estate (Small Estates) law to exempt small and personal estates of N500,000 and below from paying estate duties before securing letters of administration.
Besides, the duo wanted other state’s governments to emulate Lagos and Oyo states which have exempted small estates from payments of estate duties by enacting similar laws in their states.
While Oni, a lecturer in the Faculty of Law, University of Lagos (UNILAG) gave the advice in his new book, “The Law of Succession in Nigeria: Principles, Cases and Practice”, his colleague from the Faculty of Law, University of Benin, Ewere echoed his while reviewing the new book presented to the public in Lagos at the weekend.
They also advocated a review of Section 5(4) of the Oyo State law which was believed to be at variance with Section 3 and the general object of the law requiring payment of five per cent estate duty for small or personal estates.
The author of the book, Oni, in a chat with newsmen after the presentation ceremony said he was motivated to write the book to bridge the gap between the new book and the existing literature especially the thesis, succession.
Earlier, Ewere while reviewing the book advocated a review of Section 17 of the Evidence Act 2011 which currently regulated judicial notice of customs in Nigeria in relation to succession rights in the interest of justice.
He stated that the salient provision of Section 14 (2) was not obsolete as far as application of customary law was concerned on succession rights.
According to Ewere, the retention of established salient condition for judicial notice of custom would go a long way to stabilize the customary law regime and create a proper prospect for the improvement of indigenous system of law in the country.
In his speech, Chairman of the event, Justice Chima Nweze, a Justice of the Supreme Court, lauded the author’s efforts, saying the new book was a departure from other monograph compilation.
“Dr. Oni consumed himself in this emerging trend of law practice in Nigeria. The book is thorough and has taken the Faculty of Law of UNILAG back to the golden years of late Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Jelili Adebisi Omotola,” he said.
Justice Kudirat Jose, who represented the Lagos Chief Judge, Justice Kazeem Alogba, remarked that the book will be useful to those who planned to leave a will behind after their death.
The Dean Faculty of Law, UNILAG, Prof. Ayodele Atsenuwa, expressed joy at the launching, saying the book would contribute to knowledge of students and legal practitioners.
Atsenuwa was also confident that the book would change the practice of law of succession in the country and break new grounds.
Law
Onigbajo, Adegboruwa canvass unfettered press freedom
A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Ebun-olu Adegboruwa, at the weekend canvassed absolute press freedom as a mechanism needed for Nigeria to achieve meaningful growth and viable economic develoipment.
According to the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, there were sufficient laws to restrain abuse of social media just as the fear by the ruling elite of the consequences of a truly free press was misplaced.
The silk made the disclosure while delivering a paper at the 2019 annual lecture of the National Association of Judicial Correspondents (NAJUC), Lagos branch.
In his speech, Adegboruwa noted that the concept of press freedom was well entrenched in the laws of the country while the Constitution apart from imposing a duty on the media to hold government accountable to the people had also made provision for the freedom and rights of the press to carry out the onerous task in aid of nation building.
To him, the press occupied a pivotal role in every society as it represented the conscience and values of a people and more importantly, a veritable link of information being exchanged between the people and their government.
Adegboruwa said: “It is pertinent to note that the issue of press freedom in Nigeria is of great importance, as one would observe from Section 39 of the Constitution that it falls within the realm of fundamental rights codified in Chapter IV of the Constitution. The import of this, is that press freedom is an inalienable right which no government can derogate from or deny her citizens.
“The advent of the new social media has aided Nigerians like all other citizens of the world, in giving full expression to the constitutionally guaranteed right to freedom of expression and right to hold and disseminate opinion on any matter.
“The advent of twitter, facebook, instagram and others in that category has empowered Nigerians especially young people to either expose various forms of malfeasance prevalent in society or to mobilize for causes which they believe can better their lives.
“It is conceded that there are the challenges of fake news, hate speeches, defamation and other vices associated with the use of social media. However, is that enough justification to further regulate the already regulated use of the social media through the enactment of regulations, which sometimes violate constitutional provisions? There exist abundant of laws already put in place which are sufficient to curb any fear that government officials and other well meanings Nigerians may have.”
Adegboruwa was echoed by Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), who in his speech assured of government’s resolve to ensure unfettered press freedom.
Onigbanjo, who was represented by the Lagos State Deputy Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Dr. Jide Martins, was of the view that the state must act in a robust manner to ensure that press freedom was not abused but employed to advance constructive criticism.
He said: “It is pivotal that all citizens exercise and enjoys their right to freedom of expression, press freedom and association within the parameters of the law and other citizens’ rights are not breached.
“Some of the advantages of social media are also some of its bane. The fact that people can assume a false identity and disseminate information that can potentially cause offence, harms and breach of national security is of great concern”, he said.
In his opening remarks, NAJUC’s Chairman, Mr. Peter Fowoyo, said the press must be free of all encumbrances in order to discharge its duty effectively to members of the public.
He called on the Nigerian Union of Journalist (NUJ), the Nigerian Guilds of Editors (NGE) and the Nigerian Press Council (NPC) to recognize the impact of beat associations and see them as partners in progress.
“We are in consternation as to why an informed union such as the NUJ, without a valid court order and the moral right, proscribed beat associations as guaranteed under our laws,” he said.
On the occasion, awards were presented to some individuals in recognition of their achievements.
Among the recipients of the awards are; Chief Emeka Okpoko (SAN), who received the Litigation and Dispute Resolution Team of the Year 2019; Mr. Ebun-olu Adegboruwa (SAN), who received the best human right lawyer 2019; Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo, who received the best financial crime prosecutor of 2019 and Mr. Kayode Oyekanmi, who received the best public sector officer of 2019.
Law
Adedeji: Osinbajo can waive immunity for adjudication
Mr. Ade Adedeji, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), in this interview with AKEEM NAFIU speaks on anti-graft war, rule of law, delay in justice system and sundry issues
What is your view on the anti-graft war of Buhari’s administration?
I think the policy of the government on corruption should be applauded for so many reasons. We have reached the stage in this country where corruption has become so endemic and it is indeed an understatement to state that unless something is done about it, we cannot go anywhere. What do I mean by that? As a nation working hard to move to the next level of industrialisation, to grow the economy generally, we surely must address the issue of corruption.
Some of your colleagues have expressed concerns about the manner the anti-graft war is being fought, especially the constitutionality of some of government’s actions. What’s your take on this?
The way we address corruption must be such that everybody must be carried along, it must be done in such a way that the government that is leading the campaign must be at the forefront of carrying the whole nation along and essentially making the point that unless we all come together and fight this cancer, we cannot survive either in the short run or in the long run. In doing that, however, one thing seems very clear to me: the government must do it constitutionally; it must do it in accordance with the law. We cannot fight corruption when we continue to disobey orders of court, we cannot fight corruption when the rule of law is grossly abused; we can’t fight corruption when indeed the people that are leading the fight are corrupt.
How do you mean sir?
What do I mean by that? The leaders who are leading the fight could be said to be corrupt when they grossly disobeyed orders of court.
For instance, when they abuse the rule of law; abuse of rule of law in my view is in itself corruption, when things are not done in accordance with the law, in accordance with the laid down rules, it can only amount to corruption. So, if you’re going to lead the campaign, you must be seen as clean in every area, particularly in those areas as I have mentioned.
How would you assess the body of lawyers’ reaction to instances where the rule of law is being trampled on by the government?
It is most unfortunate that the lawyers who used to lead the campaign on corruption have failed in our responsibility to actually lead the campaign against the excesses of government in those areas. A point of reference is, of course, the situation in Pakistan a few years ago. The lawyers’ association successfully resisted every abuse of the government to water down the powers and independence of the Judiciary in Pakistan and, of course, they’re benefiting from that today. What do we have in Nigeria? We have in Nigeria presently the body of lawyers that has failed in its responsibility to protect the Judiciary, to protect the interest of the Constitution, the fundamental principle of separation of power and the rule of law. I would have thought that in recent history, particularly, in the couple of years with respect to all that we witnessed in this country that lawyers should have been able to stand up and play a vital role. I believe that lawyers failed to perform that pivotal role to be able to steer the course and to be able to actually put the executive arm of government where it belongs at the time in history when they were actually required to do so.
What do you make of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo’s resolve to waive his immunity to challenge alleged N90 billion campaign fund scandal involving him?
His Excellency, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has shown clearly to those of us who are watching from outside the quality and integrity of a person in office that we all look forward to in this country. I think that statement alone, let me start by saying that, I am most impressed, it has proven beyond reasonable doubt that this is a man of integrity, this is a man that could be trusted when all chips are down, this is a man that we use as a model of people that should be voted into office in this country. The reason for that is simple, it’s very rare and unusual for us to have somebody of his status coming out to say: “Look, I am ready and prepared to suspend my immunity if need be”. By merely saying that, he is also telling us that if anybody is in doubt, he doesn’t have anything that is hidden or shady about his conduct and performance in office as the Vice President of this country. Now, on the question of whether or not he can do that, I think there are a couple of Supreme Court decisions on whether or not he could waive the constitutional immunity and the verdict is to the effect that the President or the Vice President, The Governor or his deputy could waive or elect to suspend such immunity. I believe that he must have looked at all the ramifications before he came to that conclusion.
But I also believe that the adversaries and these people who, for political reasons, for reasons of getting to power, are making these allegations, would get the message that no matter how hard they try, they may be fighting a failed battle and that is my view on that issue. Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is a man of integrity and I believe when all chips are down, everybody will see that clearly and all the people that are drawing knives now, that they’re beginning to look at future election will have themselves to blame and it is just a question of time.
Trial delay is a major problem in the Nigerian judicial system. Cases often spend years before being concluded. How do you think judicial proceedings can be hastened up?
Cases are delayed in our courts for a lot of reasons, some of which are lawful. For instance, parties to an action must be served and in some cases, personally. Where the court is unable to serve a party personally, the rules of court require that a formal application shall be brought to request for an order of court for substituted service like pasting on last known address, etc. All these efforts take time and the issue relating to service is fundamental. It is a serious issue of procedure that things must be done properly and in accordance with the rules.
But having said that there is no doubt that there are so many instances of delay in proceedings that are unlawful and distasteful, Lagos Judicial Division, for instance, is the 3rd jurisdiction in Africa with highest volume of actions instituted as at 2016 (after Cairo and Johannesburg) have a lot of cases that I call frivolous that should not even be in court.
I believe efforts at mediation and arbitration are beginning to address these issues. Of importance, however, is the abuse by litigants and counsel. It is therefore my argument that incessant or frequent review of our rules may really not work if we do not change our attitude and I think it is about time we considered awarding huge penalties against parties and counsel who deliberately involve in sharp practices to stall proceedings.
What is your view on the idea of establishing regional courts of appeal and supreme courts, the way it is done in other clime, for instance, America?
First, let me explain that this suggestion can only be appreciated within the context of the principle of federalism. We must first of all admit that we are confused and uncertain of what system of government we want or wish to run. If under the constitution, we claim to run a federalist system, then our judicial system is definitely unacceptable. Since it seems now politically incorrect to say that this view is a slice of the call for “restructuring”, I will simply say that the view simply echoes what a federalist society should be. It is only in Nigeria that the Supreme Court of a nation is open for business every day of the week and as we witnessed two months ago, all of the eminent justices (17 in number) were ordered to forget their annual vacation to attend to among other things, frivolous appeals that ordinarily should not attract their attention.
Just 38 lawyers were sworn in as Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) last month. Some lawyers feel that this number, as is usually the case, is too small considering the large number of applicants. Do you agree?
The rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria is meant for advocates who have distinguished themselves in advocacy and have excelled or contributed to the development of law and practice. I can confirm to you that our nation is blessed with lawyers in various fields who have contributed to the growth and development of law and practice and deserving of recognition. I believe for instance, that there are Solicitors (lawyers) who deserve recognition. Same for administrators and legislators. But these categories are not advocates statutorily qualified for such awards. Just maybe a different award should be created to recognize them for their excellence. With respect to advocates, I believe there are so many more advocates who daily prove their mettle in court rooms but are unknown due to their areas of practice. I believe we need to constantly reform our laws and rules to recognize otherwise brilliant lawyers in this category. I have some colleagues/contemporaries and many of us know them due to their industry and brilliance but unfortunately, may not be recognized because the rules provided to prequalify them do not allow them to come forward. If the nets are cast wide, I believe an elevation of 40 lawyers to the Inner Bar may even be more acceptable.
Following the exit of former CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, it has been suggested that the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) is, unlike other courts, not really subject to the National Judicial Council’s authority. Some lawyers even consider it as a tool of the Presidency. What is your view?
The Code of Conduct Tribunal, for all intents and purpose is an inferior court apart from lawyers, even the judicial officers in the course of proceedings, regarded themselves as something close to an appendage of the President. It is my view that considering the huge functions and responsibilities of that tribunal and in order to enhance its status, there is need (urgent need) to appoint highly qualified and senior judicial officers to sit on the tribunal.
Many people have blamed much of the country’s problems on its supposedly faulty structure and constitution. They feel that the Constitution should be amended to allow devolution of powers and resources from the federal to states and local governments. Where do you stand on this debate?
Your question appears to touch on the need for restructuring or otherwise. My response is obvious if you consider my earlier response to the need to create state appellate courts. Nigeria, without a doubt, cannot continue to operate a unitary system under a constitution that is premised on a federal structure. It is a contradiction and it is bound to fail. In some instances, we do not need even to amend the constitution to achieve this purpose. Certain sections of the Constitution should be challenged in court first and foremost.
My view is supported by the Supreme Court decision in Lagos State v. Federal Republic of Nigeria where Lagos State actually challenged the Federal Government on certain clear provisions of the Constitution giving them powers to create local government and won.
Law
Relieving Nigeria of NASS’ financial burden
- Lawyers: Legislative business should be part-time
Will pruning of lawmakers at the National Assembly as being canvassed by a Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha, bring down the cost of governance and relieve the nation of huge financial burden? Lawyers say no. AKEEM NAFIU reports
S
ome members of the wig and gown have said the financial burden placed on the nation by the humongous cost of running the National Assembly is not a function of the numerical strength of the legislators.
The lawyers were responding to a proposition by a Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha, that there should be a reduction in the number of Senators and House of Representatives’ members in order to save cost and reduce the cost of governance.
Okorocha, a former governor of Imo State, bared his mind while contributing to a debate on the report on the Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper submitted by the National Assembly joint Committee on Finance and National Planning.
He believed that a downward review in the number of legislators at the National Assembly was desirable for the attainment of reduction in cost of governance and fiscal discipline.
“This country must begin to make sacrifices. Our country provides that we have three senators. What are three senators per state doing that one single senator from that state cannot do?
“With over 300 representatives from each state; each of them creates increased demands from the economic system.
“What we need to have under the present ugly situation is a senatorial representative, one per state to reduce cost of governance.”
“Our Senate, this red chamber must not operate our budget from an accountant perspective but an economic perspective,” Okorocha said.
The former governor’s concern was not unconnected with the public outrage that has continued to trail the monthly take-home of 109 Senators and 360 members of the House of Representatives.
In a nation where many citizens are living below the poverty line, the lawmakers are earning far more than their counterparts in other parts of the world, including developed countries.
According to reports, a senator’s take-home pay is N182,060,000 per annum at the rate of N15,171,666.66 monthly while the annual take-home pay of a member of the House of Representatives stands at N136.68 million at a monthly take-home pay of N11.39 million.
Reports also say it that the take-home pay of a Nigerian senator is 281.56 times higher than the country’s per capita income, while that of a member of the House of Representatives is 218.69 times higher than the per capita income.
Worst still, in the 2020 Appropriation Bill of N10.33 trillion recently presented to the Joint Session of the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari, a whopping sum of N125 billion was earmarked for the Legislature to the detriment of other key sectors of the economy like Education and Health, which got a paltry N48 billion and N46 billion respectively.
Fayemi’s proposal
Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has also joined the fray by calling for the scrapping of the Senate in order to save cost and reduce financial burden on the government.
The governor said the country cannot continue to operate a bicameral legislature in the face of harsh economic conditions.
According to him, a unicameral legislature would be more productive for Nigeria in this current economic situation.
“We do need to look at the size of government in Nigeria and I am an advocate of a unicameral legislature. What we really need is the House of Representatives, because that is what represents.
“You have three senators from little Ekiti and you have three senators from Lagos State. It’s a no-brainer that it’s unequal, I guess the principle is not proportionality but that if you are a state, you get it automatically.
“But I think that we can do away with that. There are several things that we can do away within the government,” he said.
Lawyers speak
In the meantime, some senior lawyers are also canvassing part-time legislature as a way of cutting cost. The lawyers were of the views that reducing the number of legislators may not necessarily reduce the running cost except legislative business was made a part-time.
They also argued that a reduction in the number of legislators as being canvassed by Senator Okorocha was not possible without an amendment to the Constitution.
In his views, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Niyi Akintola, said a way of bringing down the running cost of the National Assembly was to make legislative business part-time.
He was of the view that it is not illegal for legislators to be engaged in other business while also performing their legislative business.
He said: “The reduction is only possible with an amendment to the Constitution. I think it’s the way our legislators have taken legislative business that that has giving rise to suggestions like these. Nigeria’s economy is currently in shambles and something urgent must be done to salvage the situation.
“In the United States, there is only one Senator per state. Before now, we use to have five Senators from each Senatorial zone before it was reduced to three and we can even reduce it further. But, the fact remains that even when Nigeria was having five Senators per state, we are not spending as much as we are spending now. The budget of the National Assembly was not as huge as it is presently.
“However, reducing the number of legislators may not necessarily reduce the cost except legislative business is made part-time. We must also do something about the humongous amount these legislators are collecting in the name of constituency allowance, salaries, allowances and so on.
“I agree with Rochas that we should have only one Senator from each state of the federation, but for it to have meaningful effect, legislative business should be made part-time. The reduction will necessarily not be a function of reduced expenditure.
“We must embark on holistic approach and surgical operation on how legislative duties will henceforth be carried out in Nigeria. Therefore, I am suggesting that in addition to the reduction of numbers, we should make the duty of a legislator part-time. After all, the Constitution stipulates a maximum of 180 days and minimum of 61 days for the legislators to sit in a year. So, if a legislator sits for 61 days, he has complied with the constitutional requirements. The Constitution did not say the legislators must be in the parliament for 365 days.
“When I was in the parliament in my state as a Deputy Speaker, I was also going to court. Even, those who went to court to challenge my going to court lost out. I was a regular face in the courtroom even as a Deputy Speaker. This means they can equally continue with their profession while also carrying out their legislative duties”.
Another silk, Chief Mike Ahamba, also threw his weight behind part-time legislature. He also suggested that there should be just a chamber of the National Assembly.
He faulted Senator Okorocha’s proposal, saying it was not the way to go.
“Why doesn’t Okorocha start by going away from the National Assembly so that there will be no representation for his own people? Or he should stop collecting his allowances. With all these, he can save costs.
“He doesn’t even know that there has to be a constitutional amendment before that kind of change can happen. I don’t think it is a wise thing. That’s not the way to save cost.
“If we are talking about how to reduce their humongous allowances, then, that will make some sense to me, but to say that representation is too much is not true. I am also in support of a unicameral legislature. I also believe in part-time legislature”, Ahamba said
To Mr. Seyi Sowemimo (SAN), the problem with the National Assembly is the lawmakers’ financial profligacy and not about their numerical strength.
He said: “The problem is not really with the number of legislators at the National Assembly, but their financial indiscipline. Even if the numbers were not reduced as being canvassed by Senator Rochas Okorocha and they were being paid legitimate salaries, there would be no issue.
“The problem with the National Assembly as far many Nigerians are concerned is the humongous amount being spent on the lawmakers by way of what they collect monthly which runs into billions of naira. You can imagine a Senator collecting as much as N13 million every month, then, there is a problem.
“So, what I am saying in essence is that if the lawmakers as presently constituted (are not being paid such a ridiculous amount, we will have no problem with the numbers. Therefore, as far as I am concerned, the problem is not with the numbers, but the financial profligacy of these lawmakers.
“These legislators did not disclose what they are earning and this shows lack of transparency and deceit on their part. They are too exorbitant to maintain. So, I feel strongly that something urgent should be done on the cost of running both chambers of the National Assembly. This is where the problem lies and not in their numbers”.
Another member of the Inner Bar, Mr. Emeka Okpoko, faulted the suggestion by Senator Okorocha saying it is unrealistic.
“This suggestion is not realistic and it makes no sense to me. I don’t think the problem lies in their numbers. Remember that each Senatorial zone across the country has its own peculiarity. One of such is the ethnic differences. This will make it difficult for just an individual to represent all the Senatorial zones in a state. No Senator can single-handedly cover the minds and totality of the people in a state.
“Besides, I think the real problem has to do with the cost of running the National Assembly and not the size of both chambers. These people are really milking our system dry. It is the humongous amounts that they keep taking that is the problem”, he said.
A former Vice-President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Adekunle Ojo, noted that the nation’s present economic condition could no longer sustain bicameral legislature.
He said: “The proposal is one of the ways out of problems confronting Nigeria in that we do not have an economy that can sustain bicameral legislature. It is expensive, bogus and unnecessary. How do you fathom so much that we spend on docile and duplicitous legislative arms? “Not even have they be able to work on an acceptable Constitution that is capable of meeting the yearning of the people since 1999. The proposal is realistic where the lawmakers can drop their entitlement mentality for a better Nigeria. But I do not see that coming in the present assembly”.
A rights activist, Mr. Kabir Akingbolu, believed as laudable as Okorocha’s proposal is, it may be difficult to achieve.
“It’s a constitutional issue which will require amendment. But the problem is who will cast the first stone? I think we deceive ourselves a lot in this country. This is because if Okorocha is really serious about it in a patriotic spirit devoid of political games or gains, he needs not tell us but move a motion for amendment of the necessary provisions of the constitution because the National Assembly of today in Nigeria is the most expensive in the world.
“I remember a former CBN governor allegedly said that the emoluments of each senator is enough to employ 200 Nigerians at N90,000 monthly or 90 Nigerians with N200,000.
“We can’t continue this way to be spending this humongous amount on legislators. It is high time we reduce this and change to unicameral legislature or make it a part- time engagement.
“Nigeria is suffering from heavy bills and why should their pay be shrouded in secrecy? Their pay is too much and unreasonable from all ramifications. It is unfair. We are entitled to know what they earn and it must be reasonable. But above all we don’t need two Houses. No, no, no”, he said.
A Lagos-based lawyer, Mr. Destiny Takon, believed that nothing will be achieved with a reduction in the number of federal lawmakers.
He said: “I do not think that the real cause of bad governance and absence of government presence in most parts of the country has to do with the number of federal legislators.
“Contrariwise, I actually think that each local government area in the country, should be represented at the House of Reps, to ensure effective and effectual representation. I believe that the number of our legislators at both Chambers of the National Assembly is not the real problem of our country.
“The real problem is mindless and unmitigated corruption and the absence of patriotism and the nationalist spirit in our leaders. If you count the presidential aides alone, they are almost equal to the number of representatives at the Green Chambers of the National Assembly.
“Corruption permeates every fabric of our national life and it engenders other sister evil vices which are inestricably entwined into our lives as a people like, nepotism, religious bigotry, ethnicity, mediocrity, etc: those are the real issues bedeviling out dear nation”.
To Mohammed Fawehinmi, Okorocha’s suggestion is misconceived and unrealistic.
“The suggestion of Senator Rochas Okorocha, with most profound respect is misconceived. It would prevent several people from the same state the necessary parliamentarian representation. The lower House covers the spectrum of representation better than the Senate. If any house is to be scrapped, it should be the Senate, considering their unconscionable shut downs during the 8th Assembly in solidarity with Saraki, whenever he was summoned to court,” he said.
Law
‘Slow justice system eroding confidence in judiciary’
Lawal Kazeem Olanrewaju bagged his LL.B from Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko in Ondo State. He was called to Bar in 2017. Olanrewaju shares his journey in legal profession with John Chikezie
Background
My name is Lawal Kazeem Olanrewaju and I am from Oyo State. My parents are based in Lagos. I had my primary and Secondary School education at Shadow of Almighty Nursery and Primary School and Ajara Senior Grammar School respectively. In 2016, I graduated from the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko in Ondo State and thereafter, proceeded to the Law School, Kano Campus, for my one year mandatory professional training in Law. I was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2017.
I am currently an associate at Templars, a full service commercial law firm in Lagos.
Choice of career
My decision to study law was neither deliberate nor borne out of any natural love for law. A friend actually inspired me to study law. Interestingly, I came to realise later in life that law, and by extension the legal profession, was perfect for me.
The legal profession affords me the opportunity to continuously solve human challenges, be it in and out of court. Besides, I have also realised that as a legal practitioner, I occupy a prime position in the society and I have always regarded myself as such.
Recently, I was admitted as a member of the Association of Young Arbitrators.
Specialisation
At the moment, I am into commercial litigation and general advisory.
But personally, I have a growing interest in information and communication technology law.
My interest was borne out of the fast pace of development in the ICT world and the need to meet the ever increasing demands of clients operating in that clime.
For instance, in Nigeria, we now have cases of online defamation litigation, which is far cry from the “traditional defamation cases” as we know them. Undoubtedly, knowledge of the interplay between Law and internet is indispensable in handling cases of such nature.
Pupilage
Professionally, pupilage is key in a young lawyer’s professional development. I will describe my pupilage in two phases; the pre-call to bar and post-call to bar phase.
My Pre- call to Bar phase experience was very essential and my basic preparatory stage which had little or no involvement in actual legal practice.
Learning, at this stage, was simply done through observations made in and out of the court room, flavoured with a little legal research.
All of these were done under the tutelage of the Principal Partners at Adebayo and Gbdamosi Legal Practitioners in Ibadan; Mr Adebayo Ojo and Mr. Gbadamosi Kazeem.
While Post Call to Bar phase is an advance stage of pupilage and what I referred to as the “actual pupilage stage”. I moved from learning through observation to “practicing the law” under the thorough supervision of amazing Partners, Senior Associates and other Associates at Templars. Interestingly, I am still under pupilage because one never stops learning as a lawyer, even after becoming a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.
To avoid the mistake of repeating what many have said about pupilage, I will only emphasis that pupilage is essential in the process of transformation from a law student to a legal practitioner.
Challenges as a young lawyer
To be candid, I have been having it good since my call to bar in 2017 because I started practising on a big scale at Templars.
My basic challenge was simply in the progression of transforming from a law student to a lawyer, especially being an associate in Templars, where we do complex but interesting legal works.
However, from constant discussions with some of my colleagues, I can relate with some of the challenges facing young lawyers in Nigeria and it is pathetic. Some of these challenges include inadequate remuneration, toxic work environment, and denial of professional development.
It is therefore imperative for the seniors at the Bar and the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association to find lasting solutions to the challenges facing young lawyers in Nigeria, bearing in mind that young lawyers are the future of the legal profession.
Law school experience
My experience at the Nigerian Law School (NLS) is fundamentally different from that of my undergraduate studies. Training (academic and non-academic activities) is essentially practical, as opposed to the substantially theoretical training at my undergraduate studies.
The NLS exposed me to the law in practice through the Court and law firm attachments.
As opposed to the widely held opinion that the NLS is difficult, it is not. The only challenge I had, which I assume my colleagues also experienced, was that I had too much to read within a short period of time.
In case the Council of Legal Education is not aware, the challenge I just highlighted is not intellectually healthy and an urgent reform is needed in this regard.
If I may suggest, law school should be made a two years academic and practical training for aspiring lawyers, while the years spent at the University be reduced to four years.
Notwithstanding the challenge earlier mentioned, I had amazing lecturers at the NLS, Kano Campus, who took their time to demystify complex legal topics, which made it easy for me to navigate the murky waters of the NLS.
Judiciary
This is a double-barrelled question and it is best answered disjunctively. To start with, the independence of the judiciary means in practical terms, the ability of the judiciary to discharge its functions without any interference from other arms of government. Unfortunately the Nigerian Judiciary, as presently constituted, is not 100% independent and the reason is obvious.
The Constitution in Sections 231, 238, 250 and other relevant sections, subjects the appointment and removal of Judges, especially the Heads of Courts such as the Chief Justice of Nigeria, President of the Court of Appeal etc, to the whims and caprices of the Executive and the Legislature.
Independence of the judiciary can only be a daydream in this kind of structure, and recent happenings in Nigeria can attest to this fact.
As a way out, I propose that the relevant sections of the Constitution be amended, such that the appointment and removal of judges at any levels is made an exclusive privilege of the National Judicial Council (NJC) working in collaboration with the Federal and State Judicial Service Commissions, without any input from the Executive and Legislature.
We can take a cue from the structure created for the elevation of deserving lawyers to the coveted rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) by the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, in which both the Executive and the legislature have no input whatsoever.
Regarding the justice delivery system, this is unacceptably slow and far from being satisfactory. Although, some Judges are very efficient, their efficiency is constantly being undermined by the lack of modern technologies, inadequate personnel or conducive court room environments etc. It is very annoying that majority of our Judges still write in longhand despite the availability of amazing technologies in this 21st century.
The judiciary is generally regarded as the bulwark of the common man. Unfortunately, the sorry state of our justice delivery system has eroded most people’s confidence in the system.
May I also mention that priority should be given to the training of Judges to keep them abreast of developments in the commercial and information and communication technology world.
Future ambition
I hope to reach the pinnacle of my legal career in actual legal practice and research.
To shed more light to this, I would like to become a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a Professor of Law. This is because my ultimate aim is to contribute immensely to legal development, inspire and build the next generation of lawyers.
Law
Shittu: Court, not FG must determine national interest
Mr. Wahab Shittu is a law teacher at the University of Lagos, Akoka. In this interview with AKEEM NAFIU, he speaks on $9.5bn Arbitration award against Nigeria, rule of law, security vote and sundry issues
What do you make of the $9.5 billion judgement secured against Nigeria by a British firm, Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) and the steps taken so far by the Federal Government to upturn the judgement?
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has already commenced investigations into the award of the contract. A number of persons linked to the contract have equally been invited.
The EFCC discovered during investigations that the contract was signed by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, the late Mr. Rilwan Lukman on behalf of the Federal Government. The contract signing was witnessed by one, Grace Taiga, a Director in the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources.
It was also discovered during investigations that under the terms of the contract, the Federal Government was to supply gas to P&ID through some petroleum companies for processing.
Whereas, the P&ID also undertook that it has secured a land in Calabar, Cross River State to construct a facility to process the gas.
This, however, turned out to be a false presentation on the part of P&ID as was revealed by checks at the Cross River State Ministry of Lands. It was found out that although there was intent for a piece of land to be allocated to P&ID based on payment of a certain fee, the said fee was never paid, the consequence of which the land was revoked and there was no allocation to P&ID.
This was contrary to representation of the company which led to the signing of the contract. So, it could be seen that right from inception the contract was laced with fraud.
It was also found out that P&ID has a subsidiary in Nigeria and payments exchanged hands between the two firms and certain officials of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.
As a result of such underhand dealings, the contract was not brought before the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for deliberations and approval. Consequently, the contract did not pass through the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation as expected.
It was also found out that the Certificate of No Objection was never issued by the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) because the contract was never referred to it. Investigations also revealed that the local component of P&ID was in default of N10 million in tax evasion.
All of these facts among others were admitted by the representative of P&ID in a statement. These are facts that have been brought before the court by the EFCC and admitted as exhibits.
I hope you are also aware that as we speak, the activities of the local component of P&ID have been wound-up by the court, while its property were also forfeited to the Federal Government.
Don’t you think the Federal Government has tarried too long in acting on this issue?
Well, I wouldn’t want to blame the government because necessary agencies that would have been sensitized about the contract in the first place were sidetracked. Nevertheless, it’s not too late for things to be turned around.
The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has accused the Buhari-led administration of persistent interference with operations of the nation’s judiciary and violation of rule of law, particularly in disobeying court orders. What is your take on this?
I think we should be very careful. Very careful in the sense that democracy that is being practiced globally is founded on constitutionalism, respect for the rule of law, respect for due process, respect for fundamental rights, respect for transparency and accountability as well as good governance.
These are acknowledged parameters worldwide for defining the essence of democracy and so Nigeria cannot be an exception. The point must be taken that there is no way democracy can be successfully practiced in Nigeria without respect for the rule of law and independence of judiciary.
When we are talking about the independence of the judiciary, it is also dependent on a number of factors. It is also for the judiciary to assert itself. When court orders are made, they must be obeyed and if they are not obeyed, it portends dangerous precedence and a descent to anarchy.
That’s the way it is. There is nothing to justify lack of obedience to court orders by any government. But, we must also look at it that if a particular order is disobeyed, what are the options available to remedy the situation?
Of course, an appeal can be lodged. Enforcement can also be taken up to the Supreme Court. Lawyers, who are involved in cases also have a duty to ensure that orders of court remain sacred and they are treated as such.
The Attorney-General of the Federation who is the Chief Law Officer of the Federation also has a duty to ensure that court orders are obeyed. We operate a democracy where there must be respect for the rule of law.
Besides, I will not want us to zero everything to the attitude of this government alone but to the attitude of successive government. It is not only in this government that you found incidents of disobedience to court orders. It has been pervasive and it must stop. The fact that the CJN has come out frontally to decry the situation is sufficient wake up.
Beyond that, all the stakeholders in the justice delivery system must also ensure that the trend does not continue. The CJN has already read the riot act and made a frontal pronouncement.
Besides, there is no doubt that national interest consideration is very important, but who defines national interest? National interest calculations cannot be defined by the president. It ought to be determined by the court. It is the court as the guardian of our democratic tradition that will ensure a delicate balance between respect for fundamental rights and national security interest.
So, I think where the ruling elite seem to have missed it is to believe that they alone are the guardian of national interest. This is not so. In fact, the chief custodian or guardian of national interest is the judiciary. It is the court that should make pronouncement regarding the justification of an action based on national interest calculations.
I don’t think the executive should assume the role of the Judiciary in making pronouncement about national internet calculations. Even, the Constitution envisages the significance of national interest.
How do you think the judiciary can assert itself?
The judiciary can assert itself by affirmative pronouncements. Anyone who disobeys court orders must be brought to justice. No matter how big an individual think he is, the law is bigger. That’s the principle. There’s nobody who is above the law.
So, I will urge this administration to respect the rule of law. This is the only thing that will make the quest for good governance a reality.
Do you agree with state governors that security vote is constitutional and should not be scrapped?
My view is that all funds that belongs to the state must be accounted for. This is because they are collective commonwealth. If funds were spent in the quest for security, those funds are spent legitimately, but we want to know the particulars of the security concerns and the heads of expenditure.
The expenditure for security must be audited. This is part of the quest for transparency and accountability, which is the hallmark of democratic tradition. I think we can achieve all these through constitutional amendment and the advocacy for this is a continuous one. We might need to tinker with the aspect of the Constitution that deals with security vote, particularly, in the face of growing concern for accountability.
We should not have a docile legislature that takes liberty in awarding huge resources to itself. We should have a proactive legislature that legislates on good governance of the country on all parameters.
Security vote cannot be scrapped outrightly because the issue of security globally is not a cheap thing. But, we must be concerned about how those funds for security were spent.
Law
Like Dasuki, El-Zakzaky, like Sowore
‘FG’s penchant for disobeying court orders’ll breed anarchy’
The resolve of Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed, to henceforth ensure strict observance of the rule of law should serve as a wakeup call for the government of President Muhammadu Buhari which has continued with the burden of flagrant disobedience to court orders. AKEEM NAFIU writes
D
emocracy that is being practiced globally is founded on constitutionalism and the respect for the rule of law. It is therefore imperative that every democratic government should do away with an act that can trample on citizens’ fundamental rights and make nonsense of the rule of law.
It was in this light that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, has expressed his resolve not to condone any act of disrespect for the rule of law.
The CJN bared his mind at the special session to mark the beginning of the 2019/2020 legal year where 38 distinguished lawyers, who were conferred with the title of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN), were sworn in.
He said: “The rule of law must be observed in all our dealings and we must impress it on governments at all levels to actively toe the path.
“The right of every citizen against any form of oppression and impunity must be jealously guarded and protected with the legal tools at our disposal. All binding court orders must be obeyed.
“Nobody, irrespective of his or her position, will be allowed to toy with court judgements.
“As we all know, flagrant disobedience of court orders or non-compliance with judicial orders is a direct invitation to anarchy in the society.
“Such acts are completely antithetical to the rule of law in a democratic environment, and will not be tolerated under my watch as Chief Justice of Nigeria.
“We must work together to make Nigeria one of the frontline countries that observe the rule of law and rights of the citizens in all ramifications.”
The CJN’s speech is coming amidst concerns over the persistent failure of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to observe the rule of law, particularly as it relates to obeying a series of orders handed down by courts of the land.
President Muhammadu Buhari had given a tacit approval for his government’s penchant for disobeying court orders when he declared that the rule of law must be subjected to the supremacy of the nation’s security and national interest.
This, he said while speaking at the 2018 Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) held in Abuja.
The president was later echoed by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) while appearing before the Senate on 27th July, 2019.
He said Section 174 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) made provisions for public interest to take preference to private interest.
According to him, the high-profile individuals that have remained in detention were there in public interest.
“I concede that a Minister of Justice and Attorney-General as stipulated by Sections 36, 37 and 39 of the Constitution, is supposed to protect the rights of any citizen from being violated even by the state, but where such rights conflict with public interest, the latter overrides the former.
“The Office of the AGF has exclusive responsibility to uphold the public interest above personal interest of anybody,” Malami said.
Cases of FG’s flagrant disobedience to court orders
Sowore
The most recent of cases of Federal Government’s disobedience to court orders is the one involving the convener of #RevolutionNow protest and former presidential candidate, Mr. Omoyele Sowore.
Prior to his arraignment over an alleged treason and corruption, a court order directing his immediate release was flouted by the Department of State Services (DSS).
Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja had on 24th September, 2019, granted bail to Sowore, who has been arrested and kept in the custody of the DSS since 3rd August, 2019 on an allegation of calling for “revolution” through the protest scheduled for 5th August, 2019.
The judge had dismissed DSS’ objection in granting him bail with the sole condition that he must deposit his passport in the registry of the court. He also ordered that Sowore should be released to his lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN).
However, effort by Sowore’s lawyer to get him out of detention were said to have been rebuffed by the DSS.
Consequently, contempt proceedings were commenced against the Director-General of the Department of State Service, Yusuf Bichi, for allegedly disobeying the court order.
Amidst all these, Sowore was on 30th September, 2019, arraigned before another judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of a Federal High Court in Abuja on charges of treasonable felony, cybercrime offences and money laundering filed by the AGF’s office.
He was arraigned alongside Olawale Adebayo Bakare (aka Mandate).
Following a plea of not guilty denial by the duo, the judge admitted Sowore to bail in the sum of N100 million with two sureties in like sum, while his co-defendant was also granted bail in the sum of N50 million with one surety in like sum.
Aside restraining the defendants from addressing any rally pending the conclusion of their trial, Justice Ojukwu also barred them from travelling out of the country during their trial. The duo had remained in DSS’ custody pending perfection of their bail.
It is left to be seen whether the DSS will abide by the order of court this time around.
Dasuki
Another case on the list of orders of court being disobeyed by the Buhari’s government is the one involving the immediate past National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (Rtd).
The former NSA was arrested on 29th December, 2015 by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) shortly after he was released from Kuje Prison in Abuja on meeting the bail conditions imposed on him by the courts where he has been standing trial on charges of criminal diversion, money laundering and illegal possession of firearms.
He was granted bail by two Federal High Courts in Abuja as well as the Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States, but the Federal Government has since refused to comply with the orders which admitted him to bail pending trial.
El-Zakzaky
The Federal Government also disobeyed court orders directing the release of the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zainab.
Prior to alleged murder charge on the duo by the Kaduna State Government in May 2018, the couple were held in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since December 2015 without charge.
Justice Gabriel Kolawole of a Federal High Court in Abuja on 2nd December, 2016, delivered a judgement directing the DSS to release the couple.
The order was never obeyed while the couple’s bail application remained pending before the court until they were charged for murder.
Peace Corps
An order made by the Federal High Court in Abuja directing the police to unseal the headquarters of a non-governmental organisation, Peace Corps of Nigeria, was also disobeyed by the government under President Buhari’s watch.
Justice Gabriel Kolawole recently elevated to the Court of Appeal, had in a judgement delivered on 9th November, 2017, awarded N12.5 million in damages in favour of Peace Corps, its National Commandant, Dickson Akor, and 48 other members over an unlawful invasion of their headquarters in Abuja on 28th February, 2017.
Delivering judgement in the fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by the 50 persons, the judge ordered the police to immediately unseal Peace Corps’ headquarters at 57, Iya Abubakar Crescent, Off Alex Ekwueme Way, Opposite Jabi Lake, Jabi, Abuja.
Ruling on Consolidated debts
The Federal Government also failed to obey a court judgment directing it to set overall limits for the “amounts of consolidated debts” of the nation’s federal, state and local governments.
Justice Gabriel Kolawole of the Federal High Court in Abuja had on 20th February, 2018 held that it was mandatory for the government to set the debt limits as provided for by Section 42(1) of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007.
The judge specifically ordered President Buhari, the erstwhile Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, and the AGF, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to set the debt limits and be approved by both the Senate and the House of Representatives within 90 days.
The order was never obeyed within the 90 days window.
Ruling on recovered stolen funds
The Federal Government is also yet to obey a court judgment delivered by Justice Ibrahim Idris of the Federal High Court in Lagos (now a Justice of the Court of Appeal), ordering it to release details of the receipt and spending of all the recovered stolen funds since the return of democracy in 1999.
The judgment was delivered on March 24, 2016 sequel to a Freedom of Information suit by a rights organization, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).
Ruling on power contracts
The Federal Government is also yet to comply with a judgement delivered on 29th July, 2019 by Justice Chuka Obiozor of a Federal High Court in Lagos, compelling the immediate release of details of payments to all defaulting and allegedly corrupt electricity contractors and companies since 1999.
Delivering judgement in the FOI suit filed by SERAP against the Federal Government and former Minister of Power, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, Justice Obiozor granted the following reliefs:
“A declaration is hereby made that the failure and/or refusal of the respondent [Federal Government/Ministry of Power] to provide SERAP with documents and information containing the specific names and details of contractors and companies that have been engaged in the power sector by successive governments since 1999, details, of specific projects and the amounts that have been paid to the contractors and companies, details on the level of implementation of electricity projects and their specific locations across the country, and failure to widely publish it on a dedicated website, any of such information, amounts to a breach of the obligations under the Freedom of Information Act 2011
“A declaration is hereby made that the failure and/or refusal of the Respondent [Federal Government/Ministry of Power] to provide SERAP with specific documents and information containing the specific names and details of contractors and companies that allegedly collected money for electricity projects from successive governments since 1999 but failed to execute any of such projects, and failure to widely publish it on a dedicated website, any of such information, amounts to a breach of the respondent’s responsibility/obligation under the Freedom of Information Act 2011
“An order of mandamus is made directing and compelling the respondent [Federal Government/Ministry of Power] to urgently compile and make available to SERAP, documents and information containing the specific names and details of contactors and companies that have been engaged in the power sector by successive governments since the return of democracy in 1999 to date, details of specific projects and the amounts that have been paid to the contracts and companies, details on the level of implementation of electricity projects and their specific locations across the country and to publish widely including on a dedicated website, any of such information
“An order of mandamus is made directing and compelling the Respondent [Federal Government/Ministry of Power] to urgently compile and make available to SERAP documents and information containing the specific names and details of contactors and companies that allegedly collected money for electricity projects from successive governments since 1999 but failed to execute any projects”.
Lawyers speak
Apparently miffed, some senior lawyers have also been speaking on the need for government to ensure strict observance of the rule of law. The lawyers while speaking on the issue at the weekend also condemned Buhari administration’s penchant for disobeying court orders, describing it as nothing but an invitation to anarchy.
They, however, commended the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, over his resolve not to condone any violation of the rule of law.
Speaking on the issue, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ahamba, emphasized the need for government to ensure strict compliance with the rule of law.
He said: “Most of us are really concerned about the level of disobedience to court orders in this country. The fact is that somebody has to stand up against this anomaly.
“It is unfortunate that court orders are being disobeyed and one thing that God has denied those who are disobeying court orders today is that they will not be able to stop a repeat of similar experience against them tomorrow.
“That is why at all times we must always keep to the rule of law. It can apply to anyone at any point in time. You can’t imagine that even the Supreme Court’s pronouncements are being disobeyed in Nigeria. It is really very unfortunate.”
Another member of the Inner Bar, Chief Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN), also expressed his concern about government’s persistent violation of the rule of law.
“When you look at the catalogue of disobedience to court orders that has been a feature of this administration, it is something that worries me. If you have a case against somebody, you took him to court and the person was granted bail, why was the person not freed on bail? Why should the executive sit on appeal over a court decision to grant bail or not to grant bail?” he asked.
Another Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Dr. Biodun Layonu asked the CJN to do all within his power to ensure that court orders were henceforth obeyed by government.
He said: “The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, has expressed his readiness to ensure that court orders are no longer disobeyed by government.
“It is very realistic and long overdue. No one is above the law including all arms of government and if the judiciary can ensure enforcement of the law against its own members in appropriate circumstances, who then is exempt?”
A former Vice-President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Monday Ubani, said he was concerned that government’s flagrant disobedience to court orders was becoming legendary and nauseating.
Ubani said: “Post 2nd World War nations take the issue of respect to rule of law and obedience to court orders very seriously. Universal Declaration of Human Rights and African Charter of Human and Peoples’ Rights are all products of post second war consensus amongst nations.
“Countries are religiously evaluated strictly on observance of these ethics of respect to individual freedoms like that of expression.
“I cannot believe that in this 21st century, a country like Nigeria, will still shamelessly snub court orders and wants to be a member of a civilized world. The flagrant disobedience to court orders is becoming legendary and nauseating. What is more frightening is that an Attorney General of the Federation is justifying this impunity.”
To a law teacher, Mr. Wahab Shittu, democracy would not be successfully practiced without respect for the rule of law, particularly obedience to court orders.
He said: “Democracy that is being practiced globally is founded on constitutionalism, respect for the rule of law, respect for due process, respect for fundamental rights, respect for transparency and accountability as well as good governance.
“These are acknowledged parameters worldwide for defining the essence of democracy and so Nigeria cannot be an exception. The point must be taken that there is no way democracy can be successfully practiced in Nigeria without respect for the rule of law and independence of judiciary.
“When we are talking about the independence of the judiciary, it is also dependent on a number of factors. It is also for the judiciary to assert itself. When court orders are made, they must be obeyed and if they are not obeyed, it portends dangerous precedence.
“That’s the way it is. There is nothing to justify lack of obedience to court orders by any government. But, we must also look at it that if a particular order is disobeyed, what are the options available to remedy the situation?
“Of course, an appeal can be lodged; enforcement can also be taken up to the Supreme Court. Lawyers, who are involved in cases, also have a duty to ensure that orders of court remain sacred and they are treated as such.
“The Attorney-General of the Federation who is the Chief Law Officer of the Federation also has a duty to ensure that court orders are obeyed.
“Besides, I will not want us to zero everything to the attitude of this government alone but to the attitude of successive government. It is not only in this government that you found incidents of disobedience to court orders. It has been pervasive and it must stop. The fact that the CJN has come out frontally to decry the situation is sufficient wake up.
“Beyond that, all the stakeholders in the justice delivery system must also ensure that the trend does not continue. The CJN has already read the riot act and made a frontal pronouncement.”
Law
‘We need to review our tax law to rejuvenate economy’
Onyekwelu Chinyere Ogochukwu is an indegene of Agulu in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State. Onyekwelu was called to Bar on 13th December, 2017. Ogochukwu shares her law journey with John Chikezie
Background
My name is Onyekwelu, Chinyere Ogochukwu. I am from Agulu in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.
I obtained my First School Leaving Certificate at Holy Cross Primary School Onitsha, Anambra State in 1998. I also attended Ado Girls’ Secondary School Onitsha in 2004.
However, for my tertiary education, I obtained two Bachelor’s degree certificates from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka: (BA(Ed) English Language in 2009 and Law (LLB) in 2016.
I thereafter attended the Nigerian Law School, Kano campus and was called to Bar on 13th December, 2017.
Childhood experience
I grew up in a very large family and being the third of five children was quite exciting and challenging at the same time. We fought a lot and also had our good moments. One striking thing about my siblings is that they are always supportive. My parents wanted nothing but the best for us, although it was difficult for me to understand it at first. But I realized that their discipline made me who I am today.
My parents were always ready to use the cane whenever there was a slight misbehavior either from me or any of my siblings. At first, the constant scolding and flogging from my parents affected my attitude and well-being. I was always afraid of interacting with people. In School, I could not participate in some activities I loved, to not ask or answer questions in class and I did not have a lot of friends.
In my early years, I struggled academically, especially with my grades because of the constant reminder from my friends of how small and young I was although this did not deter me and the speed at which the subjects were taught in school.
However, my attitude towards my studies took a new turn in my Junior Secondary School days when I realized that I had interpreted my parents’ method of discipline wrongly. With a new mindset that the flogging and scolding were not meant to reduce my self-esteem, but rather to make me a better person.
I decided to come out of my shell, explore my abilities and sharpen some of my skills. I joined some groups in school and in the church, where I had the opportunity to confront my fright for public speaking and stage performance. I took up catering and decorating classes, and made more friends. At this point, I learnt to love and appreciate my parents more.
Law
I would say that, at first, I had so much admiration for lawyers each time I see them on TV, particularly their mode of dressing and the level of respect accorded to them in the society. But what fueled my passion for law was the burning desire to help people in helpless situations; the urge to speak up against the ills in the society and the vast opportunity the profession accords.
Specialisation
I have not really been able to pin down my specific area of interest in the Law. But anyway, I love Tax law, Intellectual property law and Maritime Law although these are not novel areas of law. I love these areas of law because I always like venturing into fields that are challenging and make me stretch my potential beyond the known limit.
My love for intellectual property was born out of the fact that I grew up in an environment where piracy is the order of the day and little or no credit is given to people’s intellectual effort. Then for taxation, I believe that the tax system in Nigeria needs to be reviewed.
Law School experience
I would say that Law school taught me consistency, diligence, time management, attention to detail and multitasking. My participation in discussion groups taught me how to be a better team player. The law school curriculum actually stretched me beyond my already known limit compared to law school, and a just when I was complaining about the limited time, I realized that I had lot of time at the university. The pressure was so much.
Leaving the lecture hall by 6p.m., and sometimes 7p.m. left me little or no time for frivolities because with the little time left, I would have to read what was taught in class and also prepare for the next day’s lecture.
I had to read more than I had ever done because the volume of books to be read, laws and procedures to be learnt were so much.
In spite of the kind of love I had for sleeping, I had to sleep less in order to read more. I made it a point of duty to always ask questions, even the ones that seemed irrelevant whenever I am confused about a particular topic.
I also attempted questions whenever I have an idea of what the answer would be. My class participation in law school earned me the name “Answeree.” I actually gave myself a grade limit and I worked towards it. I do not have any regrets even though the outcome was not what I expected. I love challenging activities and challenging moments because they make me discover a part of me I didn’t know about. And I must say that law school has been one of the challenging moments filled with challenging activities I have experienced so far.
Judiciary and its independence
I cannot say that the Nigerian judicial system is perfect neither can I say the judiciary is absolutely independent. Judicial officers ought to be able to try cases and dispense justice without fear of anyone or favour.
However, in recent times, there is a neglect of the rule of law, disobedience to court orders and the encroachment of the executive arm of government into the affairs of the judiciary and this has to an extent defeated the aim of the concept.
Reforms
In the university, I think that apart from the academic activities, more attention should be given to internships and students participation in mooting activities because that is like the laboratory of law students.
In law school, I would like the lecture time on some of the campuses to be reduced in order to give students adequate time to rest and assimilate what they are being taught before further studies. In addition, I think I would also like the grading system to be reviewed.
Plea bargain
I would say that despite the provisions of the law that a person cannot be detained for a period longer than the maximum period of imprisonment prescribed for the offence committed, indefinite pre-trial detention has been the “norm.” There is no time span within which the trial of the prisoners on remand must be concluded and this makes some of them stay longer in prisons and sometimes even more than the number of years they would have spent if they were convicted of the offence. The concept of plea bargain can help decongest the prisons since our prosecution system is adversarial in nature and takes lots of time; it saves time and cost. The time and money spent in police investigation and prolonged trials can be reduced.
However, although I agree that plea bargain can be used as a tool for prison decongestion in Nigeria, I must emphasize the fact that caution must be applied because its abuse will definitely pull our criminal justice system to the mud.
Future ambition
I would love to be a professor of Law and Senior Advocate. I have passion for teaching. I want to also attain the highest rank in the profession with my contributions to the profession.
Trending
-
Metro and Crime19 hours ago
Escaped Kano zoo lion finally captured
-
Politics12 hours ago
Guber poll: El-Rufai, six govs, others to relocate to Kogi
-
News18 hours ago
Border closure: Ghana trade union calls for boycott of Nigerian goods
-
Education20 hours ago
Apology after Indian students wear cardboard boxes for exams
-
Politics21 hours ago
One killed, two injured as thugs ambush Kogi PDP guber candidate’s convoy
-
News10 hours ago
IPPIS: ASUU mobilises members for showdown with FG
-
Politics21 hours ago
One killed, two injured as thugs ambush Kogi PDP guber candidate’s convoy
-
News13 hours ago
Abiodun vows to correct haphazard infrastructure in Ogun Central