Why I was committed to my wife in BBNaija –Mike Edwards

Mike Olayemi Edwards, the Big Brother Naija season 4 first runner-up is a charming young man who won the hearts of Nigerians with his character and comportment while in the house, even as a married man. Mike, who is a British high jumper, tells EDWIN USOBOH his winning streaks and plans for the future

Was it the fear of your wife that made you celibate or you are naturally self-controlled around women?

I’m a strong man. I didn’t show weakness. I didn’t expect less from myself. It’s just normal for me. Before I even said ‘I do’ to my wife, I made a commitment to myself to be faithful and I expected nothing less from my girl. To remain in the house for 99 days, I made a commitment to myself to remain faithful.

Where you ever tempted by any of the women in the house?

No.

Do you have plans to relocate to Nigeria?

Yes, I talked to my wife about it and we’re just taking it day by day. We are making plans towards that. We are still discussing on the arrangements but right now, we’re taking it all in day by day.

What made you decide to be part of Big Brother Naija?

It is one of the greatest platforms in the world to me. I saw it as a challenge, the fear of the unknown was more attractive to because of what I wanted to do. I wanted to try something different and it ended up being a great opportunity. I wanted to challenge myself beyond my boundaries. So it ended up being a great opportunity and I’ll never regret it.

What do you think worked for you to get the second position this season?

You cannot fake realness. I knew I should just be myself and that’s the only thing I know how to be. I cannot be anybody else apart from myself. I feel I can go through ups and downs and still find a way of being me. Also, being an athlete has shown me that already; I didn’t have any other strategy than just to be myself. I’m very confident being myself. Consistency is always key for me and believing in the process, being consistent and having a good time and believing I am walking out a winner and it didn’t fail me; I walked out a winner!

Did you make any emotional sacrifices in the house?

Of course yes, that is being disconnected with my wife. It was draining at times.

Aside your career as an athlete and sporting talent, which side of entertainment would you like to explore?

Oh, I’m open to anything coming my way right now. At this stage, it’s not so much of what I’m doing; it’s about trusting in the process. What I’m focusing on now is to build a strong foundation with my team and knowing which direction to focus on.

You spoke much of your cigar venture while in the house. Tell us more about it?

Yeah, that’s my company, Aireyys.com; it’s almost five years now. It’s an evolution of me as a young entrepreneur. It’s not something I’m taking lightly, I’m not rushing it. It’s something I want to pass forward to the next generation so they wouldn’t have to start from the bare minimum that I had to. I want to keep a legacy. So right now, I’m just enjoying the victory I had in Big Brother Naija.

Aireyys is an extension of me. I always saw myself as a brand. I like old school and the old world and that’s what I wanted to bring back. It’s not for everyone; it’s a distinguished taste.

A lot of young folks look up to you. What’s the immediate thing you will do for them?

It’s uplifting for you to say that. For me to celebrate someone else’s success is a way of paving way for my own success. That kind of experience I’m so grateful to be role model to a lot of young folks. So all I can do is to continue to change their mindset. I’m not trying to change their world but to change their mind positively.

As a matter of fact, I take people’s success as mine and their failings as mine as well because we are here to support one another. So, I can’t afford to let them down. Their support got me to this point. I want to keep the fan base intact and keep entertaining Africa with my gifts, passion and drive. I hope that we would have interesting stories to tell at the end of it all. I am grateful to the people and I like the fact that they look up to me as their role model.

Are you happy to be back in Nigeria?

Yeah, I feel very happy to be back home, I feel stronger than ever. So I’m going to make the best of this opportunity. That’s the best way you can describe it. I’m just out now and everything is still so surreal.

A lot of people have commended your manners while in the house. If you were not married, would you have also mingled like others?

If I wasn’t married, I wouldn’t even be in the house. I commend the other guys who went into the house unmarried because they really proved themselves and gave the audience a piece of themselves and still didn’t get distracted by the women that were in the house. So I salute them as well.

How were you able to handle the negativity around Tacha while in the house?

Well, it’s all over now. We are all out and we are good together. It’s a family reunion now. I appreciate every housemate in their own unique way. I’m out now to reflect and appreciate all the supports that helped me to remain in the house for the 99 days. That’s what’s most important to me right now because without them, I wouldn’t be here.

Are you disappointed that you didn’t win?

No, absolutely not. Stepping into the house was a win for me. Anything else was bonus. So I was felt I was having the best of my life. I kept reminding myself of that and that’s why it was easy for me. Ultimately, I knew we’re all winners.

Before entering the house, did you discuss about self-control with your wife?

If I didn’t have the consent of my wife I wouldn’t have partaken in the show. I’m a married man. I don’t need to discuss things that don’t need to be explained. I know what my responsibility is. That’s the kind of relationship I have with my wife.

Where there times you wished the show will end?

Yeah, I felt that especially not seeing members of my family. I was like, “Biggie, won’t you allow us to see our family members all of these 99 days?” It was rough but I had to just focus on the finish line.

Who was running the business while you were in the house?

It was my wife and my team. It’s not something I plan on rushing.

And what’s the future for your career as an athlete like?

I represented Nigeria at the Commonwealth Games in Australia and the African Senior Athletics Championship in Asaba in 2018. So, right now my focus is to set up my future with my family, so, that’s my priority right now. Yeah, I will love to represent Nigeria in future sports and have done that before I went into the house and opportunities are not over, it’s just starting.

What’s the main thing you will take away from the show?

That will be never to take things too serious. Have an open heart; enjoy the moment because you never know when you are going home, literally.

