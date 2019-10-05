Show Biz
Why Rita Dominic is rooting for BBNaija’s Mercy
Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, has revealed why BBNaija housemate, Mercy, should emerge as the winner of Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, 2019 ‘Pepper dem’ edition.
Dominic, in a post on her Twitter page, said Nigerians should vote for Mercy because it was time for a female to win the star prize. She wrote: “It’s time for a woman to win BBNaija and I believe Mercy has played a good game. Well, at the end of the day, I guess you can’t predict this game. SMS Mercy to vote for her to win.”
It’s been reported that BBNaija housemate, Mercy, is the last girl and only female left in the house till the 99th day.
She will on Sunday (tomorrow), battle with Mike, Frodd, Omashola, and Seyi to win the grand prize of N60m.
Show Biz
I don’t like being pitched against Yemi Alade, Simi, or anyone else –Tiwa Savage
Fresh from her superlative performance in the heart of Lagos Island, Obalende to be precise, to herald her first single, since pitching her creative tent with Universal Music Group, titled ‘49-99’, Tiwa Savage spoke with a few journalists including ADEDAYO ODULAJA. The interview touches on the former Mavin Record’s musical journey so far, sound, Universal Music Group’s deal among other issues.
With the way everything is coming together, is a tour of the US in view?
We are definitely planning a promo tour in November. Actually, I have not told anyone before, this is the first time that I am announcing it. The tour is to promote my new single. Next year, I have an official tour because I will be releasing a new album.
What is the concept of the tour and is it okay to link it with your new deal with UMG or your new single?
To be honest, Olamide didn’t want me to say this. The record was worked on by Olamide, Pheelz and myself worked on this record and by the time I got to his house, he had already started the line 49 sitting 99 standing. I figured it was a line from Fela’s song, ‘Shuffering and Smiling’. I loved it immediately. I feel like, as an artiste getting global recognition, it is my responsibility to speak on things affecting a lot of Nigerians.
Being a departure from your usual party jams laced with romance, is your new song indicative of a new direction?
There is a time and place for everything; I know that the fans want to dance and fall in love but I wanted my first introduction to the rest of the world to have substance. That is why this song is very special to me. We all know that 49-99 describes the Molue bus where you have twice as more people standing than those that are sitting. That’s a reflection of the poverty and things that Nigerians are fighting daily. We may not have the Molues anymore but we still have people hanging off buses or Okadas to get to work every day. We have mothers carrying children in their hands who have to commute to work every day under this circumstance. So, I wanted this to speak on that. I must say that I am not attacking anyone but I am just saying that this is a reality that millions of Nigerians face every day and music is a way we can get this message out.
44-99 song is about what people on the streets go through but ironically, street songs hardly project conscious messages like you have just done with this song. How did you reconcile that?
As artistes, we try to create music that takes us away from our daily worries. When you are thinking about a lot of things, you also don’t want to be caught up in what you are dealing with. Artistes try to make sure that in those three minutes of listening to our music, they can escape the reality but there must be a balance and that is why 49-99 is important for me.
From New York to London, the promotion has been huge, what makes 44-99 different from other projects you have done in the past?
When I signed with Universal, I had Sir Lucian on board and had Alex of Island Records on board as well. They were so excited and felt like there was a void with female artistes. We have male artistes dominating the scene and they wanted to put so much in a new project for a female act. They wanted to make a lot of noise about it. To be honest, we didn’t expect it to be this big. A lot of brands jumped on board like Boomplay, Universal Nigeria and Nigerian Breweries. Boomplay put together my performance under Obalende Bridge and that was huge. They also help with making sure my song is heard by millions across Africa. It wasn’t even in our plan initially but I guess it was God’s timing and everything aligning towards it.
What informed decision to perform right under the bridge at Obalende?
I think that as an artiste, I cannot shy away from the people. It was very important to me to connect with them and let them know how important they are to my growth as an artiste.
How do you feel when people describe you as Queen of Afrobeat?
No, definitely not. I am flattered. I think it is amazing that people will place that title on me. There are so many queens just like there are so many kings. You have to understand and appreciate how hard we all work. You can place or limit a title to one person because Burna Boy is doing his thing, Wizkid is doing his thing, same for David, Yemi Alade and Simi as well. Everybody is working hard. When you pitch us against one another to compete for one position, it makes it hard for us to do what we do. I think we are blessed as Nigerians to have so many talents. We just have to celebrate everyone. We all are kings and queens. There is only one original King and that is Jehovah.
Is there a chance of you being more politically active going forward now that you are advocating conscious music?
First of all, politics is not my calling. I will leave it for those God has called to do politics.
Have you boarded Molue before?
I haven’t boarded a Molue before to be honest. Most of my youth, I grew up in the UK. But then, just because I haven’t boarded in a Molue before doesn’t stop me from empathising with people who have done that. I can’t pretend like that experience doesn’t exist. ‘49-99’ is to shed light on the reality and people who have had the experience before.
What has been your staying power?
Definitely, my faith in God. I feel blessed because a lot of people started on this level with me. For this, I’m very grateful to God. I just want my story to be a testament and inspiration to other people. From when I started with Flytime and Cecil Hammond, a lot has since happened. I’m growing and I feel like I just started in the global market. I think my staying power will be hardwork and humility because one has to remind oneself that this thing can leave tomorrow. One has to make sure one works hard so as to leave a legacy behind.
What were your fears then considering that the Nigerian music terrain is usually described as male-dominated?
Well, the industry is still kind of ‘male dominated’ even now. I will say that, there were fears then and there are fears now as well. I don’t think we ever stop entertaining fears in life. There were legitimate fears about how the people were going to accept my brand, how are my old and new fans are going to react? But at the end of it, I serve a living God and I don’t let fears consume me too much.
What was it like for you to interact with market women during the empowerment programme you participated in recently?
It was amazing seeing women hustling. I feel very connected to them and I was so happy to be a part of them. I was happy to encourage them, you should have seen the looks of joy on their faces. Nigerian women try a lot, we work very hard. They deserve so much more.
Show Biz
Stephanie Linus stuns in black to mark 37th birthday
Actress Stephanie Linus shared a picture of herself in black on Wednesday via Instagram.
“Fly gal #newlevels #specialday,” she said.
Born on October 2, 1982, in Imo State, the movie director began her acting career in 1997 when she featured in the movies Compromise 2 and Waterloo.
She was involved in a serious car accident that left her with burns and a broken leg in April 2005 on her way to the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.
Stephanie’s first marriage of three years to former Super Eagles football player, Chikelue Iloenyosi, was declared null and void by the Lagos state high court in 2012, because at the time they got married, Chikelue was already legally married to another woman in the US.
The University of Calabar graduate found happiness in another marriage after she wedded Linus Idahosa in Paris, France, at a private ceremony that was attended by members of her family and scores of Nollywood actresses and actors in 2012.
On October 24, 2015, the 2002 Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria runner up revealed that she had been delivered of a baby boy.
Stephanie received special recognition for her movie, DRY, from the Los Angeles City Council in an event on February 5, 2019.
The movie was also screened at the Pan African Film & Arts Festival (PAFF).
Show Biz
I’m thankful for vulnerability, Busola Dakolo says on birthday
Celebrity photographer, Busola Dakolo, wife of singer, Timi Dakolo, has said that she is thankful for ‘vulnerability’ as she turns a year older. Busola is locked in legal battle with the senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo, whom she accused of raping her in her teenage years. In a post on Instagram on Thursday, Mrs Dakolo said she was thankful to God for everything and that there was no unfavourable situation with God. “I’m thankful for everything: joy, love, family, vulnerability, peace, weakness, strength, grace, mercy, beauty, abundance, good health, friends and even foes,” she said. “There’s no unfavourable situation with you, my God. I celebrate Christ in me. Happy birthday to me.”
Her husband, Timi, has showered praises on Busola, calling her a rare gem. “Happy birthday to my wife @busoladakolo. You are a rare gem of a woman, I salute you for everything that you are. Most importantly your prayers in the middle of the night, I want to join you most times but that’s sleep’s peak period, I will improve.
This beauty we are making will never get ugly (thank you for letting me experience you),” he said. “I should be shouting I love you but you already know that by now. Some days when I see how beautiful and hot you look, I secretly tell myself ‘Timi you are blessed’. I salute you Busola. May God grant the secret petitions of your heart.”
Show Biz
Mike’s wife arrives Nigeria ahead of Big Brother Naija finale
British Olympian, Perri Shakes-Drayton, has arrived Nigeria to support her husband, Mike Edwards, ahead of the 2019 Big Brother Naija finale on Sunday. She arrived Nigeria via Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Wednesday night from London.
Unable to control her excitement, she posted several pictures of her first-time arrival in the country on social media. In an Instagram post on Thursday, Perri said: “Good morning from Nigeria. It’s been a long time coming and I now have a good enough reason to be out here.
Out on these streets showing support for my husband. Already feeling the love and it’s not even been 24 hours.” Mike and Perri got married in May 2019, less than 50 days before Mike entered the Big Brother Naija house. Mike will be hoping to beat Seyi, Frodd, Mercy and Omashola to the show’s N60 million prize money.
Show Biz
Genevieve Nnaji in happy mood as Lionheart gets Oscar nomination
Veteran Nollywood Actress, Genevieve Nnaji’s movie has been nominated for the 2020 Oscars in the category of Best International Film. ‘Lion Heart’ is the first ever entry for Nigeria.
Nigerian Oscars Selection Committee (NOSC) had on Wednesday picked Genevieve’s ‘Lionheart’ as the country’s submission to the International Feature Film category of the 2020 Oscars.
The group announced the selection following a statutory vetting and subsequent voting of entries received from Nigerian filmmakers at home and in the Diaspora.
Produced by Chinny Onwugbenu, Chichi Nwoko, Genevieve Nnaji, and directed by Genevieve Nnaji, ‘Lionheart’ premiered at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and was acquired on September 7, 2018, as first Netflix original film produced in Nigeria.
Reacting to this, Genevieve on her Instagram page wrote: “The Nigerian Oscar Selection Committee has chosen @LionHeartTheMovie to represent Nigeria for the 2020 Academy Award for Best International Film!
“This is the first entry ever for Nigeria. It’s an honor to be a part of such a pivotal moment in the history of Nigerian cinema. A moment we know will be replicated as our stories continue to resonate with audiences around the world. On behalf of the entire LIONHEART team and TEN Productions, we are grateful for this recognition and proud to carry the torch. Thank you all for the love and support thus far.”
Since the inauguration of the NOSC in 2014, this is the first time Nigeria is advancing a film to the Oscar, as previous entries received by the committee did not meet basic criteria.
Every year, each country outside the United States is expected to submit one film as long as it’s not primarily in English.
Show Biz
StarTimes subscribers get Tozali TV in northern states
StarTimes has announced that Tozali Television, a Hausa language channel focused on promoting the people and culture in the north, will now air its programmes to subscribers in 19 northern states in the country.
According to the Chief Executive Officer of StarTimes Nigeria, Mr. David Zhang, this is in line with the company’s resolve to promote the cultural heritage of Nigeria through the channels on its platforms.
At a signing ceremony in Abuja, Mr. Zhang noted that the subscribers in 19 northern states including the North East, North West & North Central will now enjoy uninterrupted broadcasting in Hausa via Tozali TV.
Also commenting, Maimuna Yahaya Abubakar, Managing Director of Tozali TV hinted that the channel is a lifestyle channel and would focus on promoting women in the north. “The idea was conceived to promote women, especially women from the northern part of Nigeria” she said.
Show Biz
Sade Adu’s transgender son thanks mum for supporting his dream
Sade Adu’s transgender son has shared a heartfelt message of thanks to the soul singer as he completes his transition from female to male. Izaak Theo Adu, born Mickailia “Ila” Adu, has spent the past six months in recovery after undergoing phalloplasty surgery, the reconstructive procedure typically undergone by transgender and non-binary people.
After returning home to his family, Izaak shared a sweet photo of himself hugging Sade, 60, along with a message praising the iconic singer for her unwavering support. In the Instagram post, Izaak wrote: ‘It’s been a long hard road but we did it!
We are coming home. Thank you for staying by my side these past 6 months Mumma. Thank you for fighting with me to complete the man I am.
Thank you for your encouragement when things are hard, for the love you give me. The purest heart. I love you so much. Queen of queens #mumma #lioness #queen#iloveyou.’ Izaak is Sade’s only child from her former relationship with reggae music producer Bob Morgan. In 2016, Izaak came out as transgender to coincide with National Coming Out Day. Back in July, Izaak shared photos from his hospital bed in the midst of his gender re-assignment surgery and described the process as ‘painful and emotionally exhausting’.
‘This process is trying, tiring, painful, emotionally exhausting, physically exhausting, uncomfortable (like I can’t sleep like a normal human being rn lol)’ he told his Instagram followers. ‘I often ask myself “why the f**k do I have to endure this to be who I am” but at the end of the day this is the path that was laid out for me and I’ll walk it to the end.’ Sharing some inspirational words from his father Bob, he continued: “My dad always says ‘keep your eyes on the horizon’ and that’s what I do, because through all this pain is the comfort that it’s not forever and I have the rest of my life ahead of me. I am so, SO DAMN EXCITED, I just have to remind myself to be patient sometimes as I’m sure we all do. Big up to my Mumma, Pappa, family and friends for all the support you give me on the daily, it’ll never be forgotten.’
Show Biz
Nigerians jolted as Mad Melon of Danfo Driver fame dies suddenly
Observers of the Nigerian music terrain have been thrown into mourning since Thursday when the death of Mad Melon, one-half of popular music duo, Danfo Driver, was announced.
The death of the singer, one of those known to have come out of Ajegunle, was announced by veteran Galala singer, Daddy Showkey. Born Omeofa Oghene, the late musician was popularly known as Mad Melon and reportedly passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Taking to Instagram, 49-yearold Daddy Showkey made the announcement late morning on Thursday, writing: “Can somebody tell me that is not true that we just lost Mad Melon DANFO Driver pls.”
Known for their signature Galala-infused music, the duo achieved fame for their hit single titled “Danfo Driver” in the early 2000s during the era of a Galala dance form known as Suo which is captured in the song. The duo made a stop at an event in Lagos last year, accusing former MMMG act, Tekno, of sampling another of their hit song, “Kpolongo” in his new single titled ‘Jogodo” without permission. Since the news of the death hit public waves, Nigerians across various social media platforms, have been paying tribute to him.
Show Biz
Davido Waltz To Hollywood With Debut In “Coming To America 2”
You’d most likely remember this catch phrase; “Good morning my neigbours!” and if you do, here’s to remind you that is one of the most famous scenes from “Coming To America”. It is no longer news that a sequel to the 1988 American romantic comedy, which featured Eddie Murphy is in the making.
What is news, however, is that Nigerian Afro-pop superstar, David Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido, will be making an appearance in the upcoming sequel; “Coming To America 2“.
This information was made known by Ghanaian/ Liberian actor and comedian, Michael Blackson. Blackson took to his twitter page to state that Davido revealed to him that he had a performance appearance in the upcoming movie: “Davido told me he has a performance scene in the movie #ComingToAmerica2 congrats homie.” In the sequel, former Prince Akeem is set to become King of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America – a street-savvy Queen’s native named Lavelle.
Honouring his father’s dying wish to groom this son as the crowned prince, Akeem and Semmi set off to America. Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall will be reprising their roles of Prince Akeem and his BFF Semmi. Other returning cast members are James Earl Jones as King Jaffe Joffer, Shari Headley as Lisa McDowell, John Amos as Cleo McDowell, Paul Bates as Oha, Louie Anderson as Maurice and Vanessa Bell Calloway – as Imani Izzi. They will be joined by Jermaine Fowler, Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones, KiKi Layne, Rick Ross, Luenell, Rotimi, Teyana Taylor and Michael Blackson.
Show Biz
I wanted to use police truck when shooting Naira Marley’s video –TG Omori
With many music videos to his credit all bearing the tag line, “SHOT AND CHOPPED BY TG OMORI”, a new music video director is stamping his imprint in the hearts and minds of followers and observers of the Nigerian music terrain. The 24-year-old videographer and music video director is clearly punching above his weight. With real names being Thank God Omori Jesam, TG Omori is not your conventional Nigeria videographer and he made that known in this interview with ADEDAYO ODULAJA. Born on June 8, 1995 to Elder Omori Ubi and Grace Omori, TG Omori hails from Cross-River State in Nigeria and with a flair for filmmaking from childhood, he was inspired by the works of legendary filmmaker, Tunde Kelani, which gave him the urge to start up as a young director at the age of 15 while directing stage plays in his school and church
In terms of taking directing from the point of fantasy to going professional, what is your story?
Having graduated from Kuramo College in 2012 and convinced about what I was out to achieve, I headed to Pencil Film Institute in Lagos for a year and later graduated at the age of 18, which made me the youngest professional filmmaker in Nigeria at that point.
Regarding music video directing, I got my break with ES PLUS’ “Respect A Woman” video in 2015 and through the works that followed I have been able to carve a niche for myself as a creative millennial making me the best known for my unique camera angles, storytelling and fashionable lifestyle. So far, what does your profile look like which videos have you directed and who have you worked with? My directing career has pushed me to do major works including building an outstanding portfolio in video direction for different African artistes among which are Kenya’s rap, Khaligraph Jones for my GWALA Video, RudeBoy (formerly of P Square)’s IFAI Video, Reminisce artiste’s OJA Video, YCEE’s MY SIDE video, Dj Ecool’s KILODE video, Naira Marley’s AM I A YAHOO BOY video and a host of many others.
What would you say are some of the things that set you apart from other video directors in this era?
I would say my unique sense of style coupled with the aesthetics that follow up in the music videos set me apart from the conventional outlook of video directors in Nigeria. Feedback I have gotten is that my music videos are quick to notice at a glance. Once an individual becomes conversant with m y works owing to the subtle colour grading and visual perspective that I try to apply in every work. Thankfully, people have noticed and in December 2018, I was regarded as the future of Nigerian music visuals and praised for my impact in clinical finesse of Afro beat visuals from Nigeria to the world by TRACE NAIJA.
What’s your opinion about the recent allegation by Pretty Mike that video directors take advantage of video vixens by sleeping with them before giving them shots at appearing in videos?
Well, video directors are humans like everybody else and their individual sexual conduct depends on them. But because one director is asking you for sex-for-roles doesn’t mean all other directors are doing that. Well if I was the one on that table (since he mentioned names) I would probably sue him or something but thank God I have a different drive about what I want to be known for. Define your sense of style compared to other video directors when they’re on set My sense of style is to stay very different and stand out from the crowd. you would notice that I wear a lot of jewelry because I am quite bubbly and flashy to a fault. Video directing doesn’t limit me f r o m becoming as jigg y as I want to. I am trying to make a statement that you can be a creative director and still stay fly.
How does it feel shooting Naira Marley’s “Am I A Yahoo Boy?”
video considering the controversy it has garnered now? Well I woke up to a DM from Naira Marley 4 days before the video shoot asking “AM I A YAHOO BOY? Lol” I replied with a laughing emoji and he asked for my Whatsapp contact.
Then he sent the song asking for a video direction to it. Considering the controversy behind the song and all, It wasn’t really so crazy to crack out an idea for it because basically, all the song was talking about is Marley trying to clear the air that he is not a fraudster. I thought of getting a police truck but considering the short notice I had to film this which was between 3days, I was only left with an option of hiring a bullion van and brand it to look like a police armoured tank.
Had to build a car-wash set and tagged it No Mannaz and we shot it on a Sunday. The video was a quick one shot in 6 hours, featuring Zlatan and special appearances from his friends and fans. The whole idea behind the video was to give a visual representation that my client is just trying to clear the air that he is not a fraudster.
What has been your driving force and who do you look up to in the industry?
Well, my driving force has always been my hunger for greatness and changing the visual game for better and paving the way for more young directors to stay confident and pursue their interest. How was it working with Peter Okoye and Reminisce, 2 of the biggest artistes in Nigeria? It was an honour having to work with these legends. I was overwhelmed by the level of confidence they had in me and how they let me express myself without questioning. It was a wonderful feeling.
Trending
-
Metro and Crime22 hours ago
Irate Okada riders’ burn VIO officer alive as trailer crushes 3 riders to death
-
News12 hours ago
Border closure: Manufacturers lose N2bn daily
-
Politics15 hours ago
Our government is in the hands of cultists, criminals –Ize-Iyamu
-
Metro and Crime15 hours ago
Alleged N400m theft: Ex-GOC attends trial on drip
-
Perspectives16 hours ago
Things God cannot do in your marriage (Part 2)
-
Metro and Crime12 hours ago
Alleged late kidnapper: Court orders forfeiture of 13 buildings, 13 vehicles, N100m
-
News12 hours ago
Minimum wage: Mixed reactions trail FG’s plan to sack workers
-
Top Stories5 hours ago
David Cameron: Jonathan stopped us from rescuing some Chibok schoolgirls