Widow ingests 60 wraps of heroin

A

irport Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 54-year-old widow, who is a mother of six, for allegedly ingesting 60 wraps of heroin.

The command also arrested a 45-year-old man for the ingestion of 93 wraps of cocaine during the outward of passengers to board a Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt.

Briefing journalists on the arrest, the NDLEA Airport Commander, MMIA, Garba Ahmadu, said the widow, Alhaja Sulaimon Kudirat Adunni, had with difficult excreted 28 wraps out of the 60 ingested.

According to him, Adunni’s life is currently in danger because of the remaining wraps.

Ahmadu noted that Adunni, who hails from Abeokuta, Ogun State, a day after her arrest on October 26, developed complications, vomited two wraps of suspected substance resulting from irritation and stomach discomfort.

The commander said the suspect had coughed intermittently before she vomited and fainted in the process.

He said: “She was promptly rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching hospital (LASUTH). The suspect was examined by a team of medical specialists, ultrasound scan performed and CT scan was later recommended, which was immediately carried out on the suspect.”

The commander added that after she was certified stable, the suspect was taken back to custody for further investigation in order to unravel other possible associates linked to the case.

Ahmadu promised that the suspect was kept under strict observation for possible excretion of the remaining 32 wraps.

The second suspect, Adindu Obinna Hyacinth, from Nnewi, Anambra State, the commander said, was fortunate to excrete the 93 wraps ingested as one of the wrap was in the process of almost unwrapping in his stomach.

He said: “The suspect made the first excretion of 35 wraps of suspected hard drugs and it was observed that one of the wraps excreted was almost unwrapped.

“The management promptly referred the suspect for medical attention at LASUTH. The suspect was observed at the hospital by a team of medical specialists and later administered some medications.

“Subsequently, he excreted a total of 93 wraps of suspected hard drugs with a total weight of 1.620kg.”

Adunni said she was given the drug to take to London by one Mukaila who was introduced to her by a friend.

She said she was promised N1 million.

But Hyacinth said because someone stole his N6 million he decided to embark on the journey.

He said one Chuks promised him 3,000 Euros if he successfully took the drugs to Frankfurt.

Like this: Like Loading...