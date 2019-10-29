Wike, Real Madrid sign agreement on P’Harcourt Academy

Rivers State Government and Real Madrid Football Club have signed an agreement to develop the Real Madrid Academy, Port Harcourt into an international football academy.

The signature of the ratification protocol was executed by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and the Executive Vice President of Real Madrid Football Club Foundation , Enrique Sanchez.

On September 21, 2019, the Rivers unveiled the Real Madrid Football Academy constructed by the Wike Administration to promote professional football. At yesterday’s agreement signing ceremony at the Santiago Bernabeau Stadium, home of Real Madrid Football Club, Wike said the State was preparing the Real Madrid Academy as a tool to empower Rivers’ children.

He added that the academy would also serve as an avenue to grow the economy of Rivers State, which is the second largest in the country, and equally urged officials of Real Madrid to serve as ambas sadors of Rivers State to the rest of Europe. He said: “We are preparing the Real Madrid Academy as a veritable pathway for our young stars to be international football talents and for them to realise their dreams.

“We will offer them exposure, nurturing opportunities and mentorship by world renowned professionals at the Real Madrid Academy “.

He informed the Real Madrid Football Club management that Rivers had already exhibited seriousness by developing the needed infrastructure at the Real Madrid Academy in Port Harcourt.

“Taking the interest of our youths, the Real Madrid Academy is designed for culture and holistic programmes with a comprehensive package for the acquisition of high level knowledge in a comfortable and inspiring environment “, he said. Executive Vice President of Real Madrid Football Club Foundation , Sanchez commended the Rivers for its commitment to using football as a tool to empower youths, and assured that the Real Madrid Foundation will continue to partner with it for the training and exposure of Rivers children.

Like this: Like Loading...