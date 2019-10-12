Wizkid announces plan to launch music streaming app

Fresh from her superlative performance in the heart of Lagos Island, Obalende to be precise, to herald her first single, since pitching her creative tent with Universal Music Group, titled ‘49-99’, Tiwa Savage spoke with a few journalists including ADEDAYO ODULAJA. The interview touches on the former Mavin Record’s musical journey so far, sound, Universal Music Group’s deal among other issues.

With the way everything is coming together, is a tour of the US in view?

We are definitely planning a promo tour in November. Actually, I have not told anyone before, this is the first time that I am announcing it. The tour is to promote my new single. Next year, I have an official tour because I will be releasing a new album.

What is the concept of the tour and is it okay to link it with your new deal with UMG or your new single?

To be honest, Olamide didn’t want me to say this. The record was worked on by Olamide, Pheelz and myself worked on this record and by the time I got to his house, he had already started the line 49 sitting 99 standing. I figured it was a line from Fela’s song, ‘Shuffering and Smiling’. I loved it immediately. I feel like, as an artiste getting global recognition, it is my responsibility to speak on things affecting a lot of Nigerians.

Being a departure from your usual party jams laced with romance, is your new song indicative of a new direction?

There is a time and place for everything; I know that the fans want to dance and fall in love but I wanted my first introduction to the rest of the world to have substance. That is why this song is very special to me. We all know that 49-99 describes the Molue bus where you have twice as more people standing than those that are sitting. That’s a reflection of the poverty and things that Nigerians are fighting daily. We may not have the Molues anymore but we still have people hanging off buses or Okadas to get to work every day. We have mothers carrying children in their hands who have to commute to work every day under this circumstance. So, I wanted this to speak on that. I must say that I am not attacking anyone but I am just saying that this is a reality that millions of Nigerians face every day and music is a way we can get this message out.

44-99 song is about what people on the streets go through but ironically, street songs hardly project conscious messages like you have just done with this song. How did you reconcile that?

As artistes, we try to create music that takes us away from our daily worries. When you are thinking about a lot of things, you also don’t want to be caught up in what you are dealing with. Artistes try to make sure that in those three minutes of listening to our music, they can escape the reality but there must be a balance and that is why 49-99 is important for me.

From New York to London, the promotion has been huge, what makes 44-99 different from other projects you have done in the past?

When I signed with Universal, I had Sir Lucian on board and had Alex of Island Records on board as well. They were so excited and felt like there was a void with female artistes. We have male artistes dominating the scene and they wanted to put so much in a new project for a female act. They wanted to make a lot of noise about it. To be honest, we didn’t expect it to be this big. A lot of brands jumped on board like Boomplay, Universal Nigeria and Nigerian Breweries. Boomplay put together my performance under Obalende Bridge and that was huge. They also help with making sure my song is heard by millions across Africa. It wasn’t even in our plan initially but I guess it was God’s timing and everything aligning towards it.

What informed decision to perform right under the bridge at Obalende?

I think that as an artiste, I cannot shy away from the people. It was very important to me to connect with them and let them know how important they are to my growth as an artiste.

How do you feel when people describe you as Queen of Afrobeat?

No, definitely not. I am flattered. I think it is amazing that people will place that title on me. There are so many queens just like there are so many kings. You have to understand and appreciate how hard we all work. You can place or limit a title to one person because Burna Boy is doing his thing, Wizkid is doing his thing, same for David, Yemi Alade and Simi as well. Everybody is working hard. When you pitch us against one another to compete for one position, it makes it hard for us to do what we do. I think we are blessed as Nigerians to have so many talents. We just have to celebrate everyone. We all are kings and queens. There is only one original King and that is Jehovah.

Is there a chance of you being more politically active going forward now that you are advocating conscious music?

First of all, politics is not my calling. I will leave it for those God has called to do politics.

Have you boarded Molue before?

I haven’t boarded a Molue before to be honest. Most of my youth, I grew up in the UK. But then, just because I haven’t boarded in a Molue before doesn’t stop me from empathising with people who have done that. I can’t pretend like that experience doesn’t exist. ‘49-99’ is to shed light on the reality and people who have had the experience before.

What has been your staying power?

Definitely, my faith in God. I feel blessed because a lot of people started on this level with me. For this, I’m very grateful to God. I just want my story to be a testament and inspiration to other people. From when I started with Flytime and Cecil Hammond, a lot has since happened. I’m growing and I feel like I just started in the global market. I think my staying power will be hardwork and humility because one has to remind oneself that this thing can leave tomorrow. One has to make sure one works hard so as to leave a legacy behind.

What were your fears then considering that the Nigerian music terrain is usually described as male-dominated?

Well, the industry is still kind of ‘male dominated’ even now. I will say that, there were fears then and there are fears now as well. I don’t think we ever stop entertaining fears in life. There were legitimate fears about how the people were going to accept my brand, how are my old and new fans are going to react? But at the end of it, I serve a living God and I don’t let fears consume me too much.

What was it like for you to interact with market women during the empowerment programme you participated in recently?

It was amazing seeing women hustling. I feel very connected to them and I was so happy to be a part of them. I was happy to encourage them, you should have seen the looks of joy on their faces. Nigerian women try a lot, we work very hard. They deserve so much more.

