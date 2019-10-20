Metro and Crime
Woman arrested for slicing, biting four-year-old niece
Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta
Police in Ogun State have arrested a 35-year-old woman, Monsurat Olusanya, for allegedly maltreating her four-year-old niece, Fathia Ogundimu.
The suspect, a mother of three, was accused of using a knife heated in fire to inflict injuries all over the body of the victim.
The state police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident on Sunday, disclosed that the woman also severely bit the little girl on her stomach and lips.
According to Oyeyemi, the suspect subjected the girl to torture after accusing her of pouring a pot of soup away.
He explained that the arrest followed a complaint at the Sango Division by a community development association member in Toluwalase community in Owode Ijako on October 18.
The police spokesman said the complainant claimed that the girl was on the verge of being sent to early grave if appropriate steps were not taken to save her from the wicked aunt.
He said: “On the strength of the report, the DPO Sango Police Station, CSP Godwin Idehai, detailed his detectives to the scene where the wicked aunt was promptly arrested.
“On interrogation, she admitted being responsible for the injuries on the body of the victim but pleaded with the police to be lenient with her, claiming that devil pushed her to do it.”
Metro and Crime
Woman uses hot knife to burn four-year-old niece
P
olice in Ogun State have arrested a 35-year-old woman, Monsurat, for allegedly using hot knife to burn her four-year-old niece, Fathia Ogundimu, and also biting her.
Olusanya, a mother of three, was accused of using a knife heated in fire to inflict injuries all over the victim’s body.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident yesterday, disclosed that the woman also severely bit the little girl on her stomach and lips.
According to Oyeyemi, the suspect subjected the girl to torture after accusing her of pouring away a pot of soup.
He explained that the arrest followed a complaint at the Sango Division by a community development association member at Toluwalase community in Owode, Ijako on October 18, 2019.
The PPRO said the complainant claimed that the girl was on the verge of being sent to her early grave if appropriate steps were not taken to save her from the wicked aunt.
He added: “On the strength of the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Sango Police Station, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Godwin Idehai, detailed his detectives to the scene where the aunt was promptly arrested.
“On interrogation, she admitted being responsible for the injuries on the body of the victim but pleaded with the police to be lenient with her, claiming that devil pushed her to do it.”
Oyeyemi added that the victim was subsequently taken to hospital for medical treatment while her biological parents have also been contacted to take custody of their daughter.
He added that the suspect was currently being detained at the Sango Division and would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.
Oyeyemi, however, said the state Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, had appealed to parents to be wary of people to put in charge of the custody of their children.
Metro and Crime
Trader slumps, dies as fire guts market
A
trader on Saturday collapsed and died after he gone to the Santana Market on the Sapele Road, Benin, Edo State and discovered that his shop had been razed down by fire.
The middle-aged man, identified simply as Biggy, didn’t’ know that a midnight fire gutted the market until he got there. On seeing that his shop and his entire wares were now debris, he collapsed. He died while being rushed to the nearest hospital.
A witness said: “All the shops in the market were gutted by the fire. The fire destroyed goods worth millions of naira.”
Mrs. Eucharia Ezeribe, whose shop was stockpiled with clothing materials and household items, said nothing was salvaged from her shop.
Another wholesale trader, referred to as Mama Ofure, a rice and beans seller, said: “I recently stocked my shop, but now everything is gone with the inferno. I couldn’t salvage anything because my house is far to the market. It was only those that live close to the market who were able to salvage their goods.”
One of the victims, who live close to the market, said immediately she noticed thick smoke from the market, she knew something had gone wrong. She immediately alerted the state fire service, but she and other traders waited in vain.
Traders and residents close to Santana Market disclosed that the inferno started about 9.30p.m. on Saturday when the market reputed for hosting the rich and middle class had closed for the day.
It was learnt that the fire started from one of the stores inside the market and spread to others.
The cause of the fire was not readily known, but residents said it might have been caused by power surge when the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) restored power. BEDC restored power four days after outage.
Some owners of the shops, who are mainly women, were wailing over their losses.
Burnt raw food items – such as rice and beans – as well as sewing machines, fridges, grinding machines, provisions, among others, littered the shops.
The fire outbreak occurred just about two months after a similar incident occurred at the multi-billion naira Uwelu Auto Parts Market in Egor Local Government Area of the state,
A team of fire fighters from the Nigeria National Petroleum Company, (NNPC) later arrived, but could not do much to the already bad situation.
The Chairman of Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, Dr. Eric Osayande, was on ground to access the extent of damage.
Osayande, who addressed some of the victims, assured them that government would investigate the cause of the fire, which he said was the first since the history of the market, with a view to preventing a reoccurrence.
He promised that the local government would seek help from the state government because of the enormous damage which the council couldn’t carry alone.
Metro and Crime
Hot porridge kills three children in Bauchi
A
n extremely hot porridge, being transported in a tricycle in Bauchi State has claimed the lives of three children, aged between nine months and nine years.
The porridge, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), was being transported in a jumbo-size plastic flask when the tricycle plunged into a pothole and upturned, emptying the porridge on the occupants of the tricycle.
Narrating the incident yesterday, a relation of the victims, Malam Auwal Bala, said the tragedy occurred on Wednesday while the family was celebrating the marriage of a member.
He said: “Three women and six children were inside the tricycle conveying the porridge, known as ‘gwate’ in local parlance, to the venue of the celebration. The flask containing the porridge was placed inside the tricycle at the rear and when the tricycle plunged into a large pothole, it summersaulted and the extremely hot content of the flask poured on the children on their heads, shoulders and chests. Three of the children, Aniya Yahaya (6), Mariam Mohammed (9) and Ibrahim Yusuf, nine months, died from serious burns, while a fourth child, Khadijah Usman, aged seven, is currently in critical condition.”
Bala added that one of the women also sustained injuries, while the remaining two children and two women escaped unhurt. He said that losing three members of the family, mostly children, was most traumatic, but said that they had since gone ‘philosophical’ about the incident.
He said: “God giveth, God taketh. Who are we to question the will of God.”
Metro and Crime
Isheri floods: Core TV News announces temporary shutdown
Temitope Ogunbanke
The management of Core TV news, one the nation’s top news stations, has announced the temporary shutdown of the station, owing to the floods occasioned by the release of water from the Oyan dam which has flooded the headquarters of the television station.
The Managing Director and founder of the station, Olajide Adediran, in a statement he issued at the weekend, said the decision, though a painful one, had to be taken in order to safeguard the lives of its members of staff and the station’s multi million naira equipment from further damage.
He therefore urged the Ogun State government and other stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the issue of release of water from the Oyan dam.
Adediran also assured the general public that the station will bounce back better in the next few days once the situation improves with the flood water expected to recede in the coming days.
While pledging the commitment of the Core TV News management to lending its platform for advocacy in finding a lasting solution to the challenges posed by the issue, he stated that the issue of flooding in the Isheri estates where the headquarters of the station is located is one that requires the cooperation of all stakeholders.
Metro and Crime
Woman arrested for slicing, biting four-year-old niece
Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta
Police in Ogun State have arrested a 35-year-old woman, Monsurat Olusanya, for allegedly maltreating her four-year-old niece, Fathia Ogundimu.
The suspect, a mother of three, was accused of using a knife heated in fire to inflict injuries all over the body of the victim.
The state police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident on Sunday, disclosed that the woman also severely bit the little girl on her stomach and lips.
According to Oyeyemi, the suspect subjected the girl to torture after accusing her of pouring a pot of soup away.
He explained that the arrest followed a complaint at the Sango Division by a community development association member in Toluwalase community in Owode Ijako on October 18.
The police spokesman said the complainant claimed that the girl was on the verge of being sent to early grave if appropriate steps were not taken to save her from the wicked aunt.
He said: “On the strength of the report, the DPO Sango Police Station, CSP Godwin Idehai, detailed his detectives to the scene where the wicked aunt was promptly arrested.
“On interrogation, she admitted being responsible for the injuries on the body of the victim but pleaded with the police to be lenient with her, claiming that devil pushed her to do it.”
Metro and Crime
Man slumps, dies as late night fire guts Edo market
From Cajetan Mmuta, BENIN
A late Saturday night fire razed the popular Santana Market, located along the busy Sapele Road in Benin the Edo State capital.
Sadly, a middle aged man who had came to the market to resume his daily buying and selling and whose name was simply given as ‘Biggy’ but oblivious of the fire incident the previous night, collapsed and died upon seeing that his entire wares and whole market had been burnt by the fire.
He was rushed to the nearby hospital but died before he could get the place.
The sad incident happened just about two months after a similar incident took place at the multi billion naira Uwelu Auto Parts Market in Egor Local Governmen Area of the state.
Traders and residents close to Santana Market disclosed that the inferno started at about 9:30pm on Saturday when the market, reputed for hosting the rich and middle class as well as others most of who come from the Government Reservation Area, GRA, and adjoining areas within and outside the capital, had closed for the day.
New Telegraph learnt that the fire started from one of the stores inside the market and spread to others.
The cause of the fire was not readily known but residents said it may have been caused by power surge when the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) restored light to the market after four days of outage.
Metro and Crime
House Committee to investigate Onitsha fire – Chairman
The gory tales of the fire tragedy of last Wednesday in Upper-Iweka area of Onitsha in Anambra State was one preventable disaster too many.
The Chairman of the House Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, Hon. Tunji Olawuyi, who stated this in a statement in Ilorin on Saturday, said the Committee was shocked and saddened by the sad event.
According to him, the Committee is initiating an inquiry to unravel the immediate and remote causes of this preventable tragedy which has led to loss of precious human lives and enormous economic dislocation.
The Committee, he said, is working in earnest with the leadership of the House of Representatives to unravel the factors responsible for the apparent dismal level of response of fire service officials in this index case, adding that the committee would not neglect the associated factors that occasioned the petrol tanker fire in the first instance.
This inquiry, according to Olawuyi, would afford the Committee an opportunity to review countrywide disaster prevention, mitigation and response mechanisms, collaboratively with multilateral stakeholders.
Metro and Crime
Escaped Kano zoo lion finally captured
The Managing Director of Kano Zoological Garden, Alhaji Usman Gwadabe, has announced that a team of experts have arrested the escaped lion from the zoo around the city center.
The lion, which escaped from the Zoological Garden late Saturday night, caused panic among residents of the area.
According to reports, on Sunday morning, the ever-busy zoo with shops, filling stations, including the popular Ado Bayero Shopping Mall were padlocked with nobody around the place.
Luckily though, the lion, which was captured around the city area, was not reported to have caused any havoc.
The zoo’s Managing Director said the lion has been taken back to the zoo and residents could now return to their normal businesses.
Metro and Crime
Ogun seals off 2 buildings, marks 526 for demolition
The Ogun government on Saturday sealed off two dilapidated buildings in Abeokuta and ordered occupants of the houses to move out within 24 hours.
The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Urban and Physical Planning, Mr Nafiu Adebiyi, told newsmen during an inspection tour that 526 other houses built on water ways, canal and erosion channels had been marked for demolition across the state.
Adebiyi said at the scene that the order became necessary to prevent loss of lives and other possible disaster which could arise from the partially collapsed buildings.
The two buildings were located along NEPA Road in Isabo area of the state capital.
“As a responsible government, we cannot continue to watch and allow the buildings to collapse totally while people still reside in them,” he said.
Adebiyi said that the government was only waiting for response from National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) which had promised to provide alternative shelters for the affected victims before demolition could be effected.
“Demolition of houses is not what can be done in a hurry, no matter how illegal such structures are. In as much as human beings live in such houses, we must follow the rules in carrying out such demolitions,” he said.
He affirmed that government’s intention was to ensure that nobody was negatively affected as a result of preventable natural disaster which was predicted by the National Metrological Agency (NIMET) earlier in the year.
Metro and Crime
Flooding: Sea level on the rise, Lagos alerts residents
Lagos State Government has alerted residents on the rise of the sea water level, saying that the development has contributed to current to flooding in many parts of Ikoyi, V.I, Dolphin Estate and Oworoshoki.
The government explained that the inability of the lagoon to discharge water into the ocean is what is causing backflow into the drainage channels.
In a statement by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, the officials of the state are also working on different measures to remove the constriction and blockades that would allow easy passage for the resultant flooding.
The state government is also in talks with the officials of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Authority which is releasing water to do so gradually.
He said the officials of the Drainage Department had expected the backflow to go down by evening but from the look of things now may last throughout the weekend.
Similarly, the commissioner said the Ogun-Osun River Basin Authority can no longer hold the Oyan Dam hence has been releasing its water causing a rise in the Ogun River and this has affected low lying areas like Isheri North and Magodo and up to Owode Onirin.
Bello said until the ocean level goes down, the lagoon cannot discharge water into the ocean and causing back flow into all the drainage outlets in the state.
Trending
-
Metro and Crime19 hours ago
Escaped Kano zoo lion finally captured
-
Politics12 hours ago
Guber poll: El-Rufai, six govs, others to relocate to Kogi
-
News18 hours ago
Border closure: Ghana trade union calls for boycott of Nigerian goods
-
Education20 hours ago
Apology after Indian students wear cardboard boxes for exams
-
Politics20 hours ago
One killed, two injured as thugs ambush Kogi PDP guber candidate’s convoy
-
News9 hours ago
IPPIS: ASUU mobilises members for showdown with FG
-
Politics20 hours ago
One killed, two injured as thugs ambush Kogi PDP guber candidate’s convoy
-
Metro and Crime17 hours ago
House Committee to investigate Onitsha fire – Chairman