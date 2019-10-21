Woman uses hot knife to burn four-year-old niece

P

olice in Ogun State have arrested a 35-year-old woman, Monsurat, for allegedly using hot knife to burn her four-year-old niece, Fathia Ogundimu, and also biting her.

Olusanya, a mother of three, was accused of using a knife heated in fire to inflict injuries all over the victim’s body.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident yesterday, disclosed that the woman also severely bit the little girl on her stomach and lips.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect subjected the girl to torture after accusing her of pouring away a pot of soup.

He explained that the arrest followed a complaint at the Sango Division by a community development association member at Toluwalase community in Owode, Ijako on October 18, 2019.

The PPRO said the complainant claimed that the girl was on the verge of being sent to her early grave if appropriate steps were not taken to save her from the wicked aunt.

He added: “On the strength of the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Sango Police Station, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Godwin Idehai, detailed his detectives to the scene where the aunt was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, she admitted being responsible for the injuries on the body of the victim but pleaded with the police to be lenient with her, claiming that devil pushed her to do it.”

Oyeyemi added that the victim was subsequently taken to hospital for medical treatment while her biological parents have also been contacted to take custody of their daughter.

He added that the suspect was currently being detained at the Sango Division and would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

Oyeyemi, however, said the state Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, had appealed to parents to be wary of people to put in charge of the custody of their children.

Like this: Like Loading...