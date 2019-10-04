World Champ’s relay: Don’t put pressure on Oduduru, others – Aliu

…says relay’s all about team work

Ex-international, Deji Aliu, has warned Nigerians not to put too much pressure on Divine Oduduru and other members of the relay team as they file out in the 4x100m heat on Friday at the ongoing IAAF World Athletics Championships.

Speaking with our correspondent, Aliu said after the recent crisis that engulfed the team and the below per performance of Nigeria athletes so far in Doha, the team must be in right frame of mind to put in their best in the race.

He advised the team to be at their best and think of their names and the country as they step on the track.

He also called on the authorities to psyche Oduduru up as well as other athletes.

“My message to them is to just compose themselves and go out there to make themselves and the country proud,” Aliu said.

“They should know that basically, relay is a team work, the four runners should try and take the advantage of the small time available for them to bond as one team. They can only perform well if the four of them bond together and work as a team. They should go out there and give their best.

“There shouldn’t be pressure on them, the event is a pressure on its own, it is a very intense race, even the fastest athlete will tell you that relay is more difficult than ordinary individual race, because it is an intense and energy consuming event on its own.

“You can now imagine having added pressure to it; it is going to blow the brain. The guys doesn’t need extra pressure now, they should be allowed to enjoy themselves, but don’t make them going through any pressure.

“I am not in Oduduru’s mind at the moment but I could understand what he is going through. He is really down because he didn’t get the kind of performance he expected so far in the championship, I am sure he wanted to perform better than he did.

Like this: Like Loading...