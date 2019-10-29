Education
Youths tasked to embrace, invest in modern agric
…as varsity graduates 500 students
A call has gone to youths to take advantage of the modern technology to embrace and invest in agriculture in order to improve their livelihood and contributed meaningfully to the society.
The call was made by the Deputy Director Technical Services, Oyo State Agricultural Development Programme (OYSADEP), Ibadan, Dr. Sosina Adedayo at the fifth convocation lecture of Esep Le Berger University, Cotonuo, Benin Republic, which took place at the St. Charbell Hall of the institution.
Adedayo, who delivered the lecture, entitled: “Modern Agricultural Practices: Panacea to Joblessness and Poverty Reduction in Africa,” implored youths to be more concerned about how to be job creators and not job seekers, with a view to contributing to the economic development of the country.
But this, he noted, could only be achieved through active involvement in the available vast arable land for agriculture, saying that the lack of value addition over the years had plunged Africa to its present state of joblessness and poverty.
While giving the overview of agriculture in Africa continent, the guest lecturer noted that Africa’s population depends directly or indirectly on agriculture, and that the current state of poverty, joblessness and hunger could be completely tackled by arresting the free-fall of agriculture.
The several opportunities in modern agriculture will not only transform the lives of Africans, but also provide a lasting solution to the menace of poverty and joblessness ravaging the African continent.
He listed the various opportunities for investors and youths in agriculture to include poultry production, cane rat or grass-cutter production, dairy production (milk production from sheep, goat and cows), turkey production, local bird and swine production.
“These and a lot more are gold mines ready to be tapped in the sector. There is dignity in labour, and several approaches have been developed through science and technology to assist agriculture development and efficient way of improving production output,” Adedayo said.
Meanwhile, no fewer than 500 graduating students of the university have received their scrolls for the award of certificates, first degree and postgraduate.
The high point of the graduation was the award of excellence and distinctiveness prizes across the departments to Rex Chidera Obiwuru, who emerged as the overall best student from the Department of Politics and International Relations; Simeon Ike (Best in Accounting Department), Grace Egbuta (Best in Business Administration Department), and Joel Shittu (Best in Computer Science Department). Other recipients of the award are Oluwatosin Adepoju (Best in Mass Communication Department), Grace Adefila (Best in Human Resource Management), Moyosore Olanrewaju (Best in Economics Department) and Christianah Dada (Best in Public Administration Department).
Dignitaries at the event were former Speaker of Adamawa House of Assembly, Hon. Kabiru Mijinyawa; Founder/Proprietor of the institution, Germain Ganlonon; the Registrar, Charles Ijisakin; Academic Director, Gbenga Akande; deans of faculties and heads of departments, among others.
According to Adedayo, the use of informatics and precision agriculture, hydroponics and aquaponics technology, application of chemicals, herbicides, insecticides and epidemics control of pests and diseases using drones are some of the technology put in place to efficiently assist youths venturing into agricultural business.
He added that Information Communication Technology has also been deployed to solve agricultural challenges ranging from agricultural information transfer to farmers, weather forecast and climatic conditions, record keeping and data analysis, disease identification and therapy for livestock, monitoring of the physiological processes and behavioral pattern animals.
Hydroponics technology, he said is a method through which plants/crops could be grown without the use of soil, noting that it rather adopts the use of nutrient solution as it encourages city farming.
He admonished the youths to channel their energy profitably, saying “your youthful energy which is not only significant to national growth, but also helpful to self-development should not be wasted.
He urged the 2019 graduating students of the university to be change agents by changing their environment with every opportunity that comes their way.
Education
Battle for LAUTECH’s soul rages on
- Osun Speaker: Varsity remains joint property of both states
- Oyo: Our aim is to take over ownership of LAUTECH
CRISIS
LAUTECH, in the last two decades, seems not to have seen peace following the joint ownership tussle between the two owner states of Oyo and Osun, threatening its existence. SOLA ADEYEMO and ADEOLU ADEYEMO examine the lingering crises and the battle for the soul of the university
After 29 years of its establishment, the battle for the soul of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, has continued to threaten the existence of the institution, the once pride of Oyo and Osun States.
When the idea of establishing the former “Oyo State University” was mooted in 1987 following the request by the Governing Council of the Polytechnic Ibadan, the aim was to bring university and technology education to the doorsteps of the people of the state.
But, today that dream and aspiration are being eroded by the consistent rift between Oyo and Osun, the owner states of the institution.
Following the consensus reached by the people to establish the university, the then Military Governor of the old Oyo State, Col. Sasaeniyan Oresanya, set up a committee to look into the possibility of the project.
And, by April 23, 1990, the old Oyo State, which today comprised the present Oyo and Osun States, midwifed the university project, which was named “Oyo State University” at take-off, but was later changed to “Ladoke Akintola University of Technology” by the Oyo State Edict, which was so amended through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
The College of Health Sciences was thereafter established in Osogbo, which is today the capital of Osun State.
Meanwhile, the creation of Osun State from the old Oyo State in 1991 placed the joint ownership of LAUTECH on the two states, a development which has today remained the albatross of the university, in terms of adequate and regular funding, and management on the other hand.
With the creation of Osun State, a sharing of assets between the two states was agreed upon, and it was resolved that the university should be jointly owned and funded by both states.
The marriage, which has turned out to be that of inconvenience, continued till the administration of the then Governor of Oyo State, Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala, and his Osun State counterpart, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, who shared the same political party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2007.
The two governors for more than six months were at loggerheads over the running and joint ownership of the institution.
The seemingly dispute and non-negotiable posture between the two states have continued unabated, culminating in the underfunding and neglect of the university, which led to series of protests by the workers and students, as well as disruption of academic and administration activities, resulting to indefinite closure of the university for several months.
Both governors were enmeshed in political and personal egos that militated against the original academic pursuit of making the institution a world class university in terms of technological advancement of the people in line with the dream and aspirations of the founding fathers.
The crisis of sole ownership of LAUTECH reached a crescendo, when Governor Alao-Akala built and equipped the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital in Ogbomoso, his home town, with ultra-modern medical equipment desiring a full-fledged university.
But, Governor Oyinlola, his Osun State counterpart saw this as an affront and would however not swallow the idea because, according to him, it would negate his own political interest to sign away his people’s patrimony.
Meanwhile, part of the Oyo State Government’s argument to justify its position for sole ownership of the university was the insistence that the university had never been jointly owned, since it was established by Oyo State Edict, which was superior to a Memorandum of Understanding, which Osun State Government was laying claim.
Besides, Oyo State Government also inferred that since Osun State had established a university, the Osun State University (UNIOSUN) with the Faculty of Health Sciences and its Teaching Hospital located in Osun, serving as Medical School for UNIOSUN, it was apposite that Osun State should hands off LAUTECH and keep what it has, while Oyo State held on to the rest of LAUTECH in Ogbomoso, where a new teaching hospital had been built.
But, some concerned groups in Osun State, however, pooh poohed Oyo State’s argument, insisting that the Pace Setter State could also boast of several other higher institutions in its domain, including the Federal School of Surveying, the first in West Africa.
The protracted crisis nosedived into the administrations of the then Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) led by Governors Abiola Ajimobi and Rauf Aregbesola of Oyo and Osun States respectively.
Like their predecessors, instead of harmonising and leveraging on the ideology of same political party to resolve the crisis, adequate funding of the university became another problem, thus leading to series of protracted strikes by both the Academic Staff Union of the Universities (ASUU), as well as the non-academic staff unions.
To this end, Osun State Government went to the Supreme Court to restrain Oyo State Government from forcefully effecting the sole ownership of the institution.
For almost two years in the twilight of the two-term administrations of the two governors, academic calendar of the institution suffered greatly, with the students sent home forcefully.
With this development, the university became a pariah institution as its distinguished record of academic excellence has been completely eroded.
As a result of this crisis, several parents no longer allow their children and wards to seek admission into the university.
Following the agenda for sole ownership of the university, members of staff of the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, who are Oyo State origin embarked on protest, calling their counterparts from Osun State to go back to their state.
The discontentment, to a large extent, bred so much acrimony and bad blood among the workers that on October 9, 2019, some groups of Oyo State workers and students also protested on the campus, asking Osun State to hands off the administration of LAUTECH.
Their claim was based on the allegation that Osun State was not living up to its responsibility in terms of co-funding the institution, alleging that Osun State Government owed LAUTECH workers 10 months’ salary arrears.
But, against the agitation of Oyo State for sole ownership of the university, the Speaker of Osun House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye, said that LAUTECH remains the joint property of both states, stressing that any view or actions contrary to the law establishing the university would amount to an exercise in futility.
The Speaker, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Kunle Alabi, however, stressed that there was the need for rapprochement over the ownership of the institution as the Supreme Court had laid the issue to rest, when it ruled that any of the two states willing to severe ownership must be ready to fully compensate the other according to the laws that established LAUTECH.
Owoeye, therefore, appealed to the two visitors to the university – the Governor of Osun State, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party and his Oyo State counterpart, Governor Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to find lasting solutions to the running of the institution, instead of allowing the people to play unnecessary politics with the lingering crisis.
The Speaker said: “Information at the disposal of Osun House of Assembly has it that Osun has always been performing its responsibilities to the institution. The university is a joint responsibility of the two states. Should Oyo State be willing to take the sole ownership, the laws are clear on what it should do. The issue of ownership here is not one that can be achieved through the pages of newspapers, Twitter or political blackmail.
“I am of the opinion that any of the states that wishes for divorce should initiate a genuine procedure as laid down by the law that established the institution.”
However, contrary to the appeal, Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Dahud Sangodoyin, had expressed the determination of the Governor Seyi Makinde- led state government to take over the sole ownership of LAUTECH in the nearest future.
Affirming the resolve of the state government, the Commissioner said Governor Makinde had reached out to influential personalities in Oyo and Osun States in this regard, adding that the resolve of Oyo State was informed by the continued neglect of Osun State in funding the university and the urgent need to prevent a collapse of the institution.
Though, he agreed that the state government owed LAUTECH about N4 billion, which he said was less compared to about N7 billion owed by Osun State.
The Commissioner said: “We know that the two states owed, but ours (Oyo State) is lesser. This year, we have paid our dues to LAUTECH. Everyone around the world knows that the institution serves clinical and teaching purpose, but if they (Osun State) are neglecting the teaching aspect over time, the whole system will collapse.
“Our aim as the government of Oyo state is to take over ownership of LAUTECH. The governor has reached out to eminent personalities in the two states and LAUTECH will be owned solely by Oyo State finally. Not too long, the issues will be addressed and everyone will be happy. We are working to ensure our legacy, LAUTECH, will not collapse. Give us some time to address the issue holistically and you will be happy.”
Also, Osun State Government in a reaction through the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor. Ismaila Omipidan, said that taking critical look at the history of the crisis, except one was trying to be mischievous, party difference had never been a factor in the whole logjam.
He said: “For instance, when we had Governors Alao Akala in Oyo and Olagunsoye Oyinlola in Osun, both of whom were of the Peoples Democratic Party, there were issues. And, there were a few challenges when both states were under the All Progressives Congress. The only difference was that under the APC, owing to the clamour for regional integration, both states showed maturity and understanding in resolving the issue.
“So, at every point, one of the parties has always demonstrated the lack of good faith and sincerity in matters concerning Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH).”
Meanwhile, during the protest, the workers, under the aegis of “Oyo Workers’ Forum” carried placards with various inscriptions such as: “Osun, don’t destroy the life of our students; Osun State is the problem of LAUTECH; Osun State, leave LAUTECH alone; LAUTECH weeps; Joint ownership is a crime against LAUTECH; Oyo State must take over LAUTECH; Governor Seyi Makinde, please rescue us in LAUTECH; LAUTECH staff are hungry; No more joint ownership again,” among others.
Leading the protesting workers, the Chairman of the Forum, Mr. Adeniyi Adediran hinged their call on sole ownership of the university by Oyo State on the non-commitment of the Osun State Government towards funding of the institution, arguing further that while Oyo had been striving to liquidate its debts, Osun State’s response had remained non-availability of funds.
Piqued by the protracted crisis, the National President, LAUTECH Alumni Association, Solomon Onilede, has appealed for calm and cautioned against any attempt by any member of staff to attack or harass fellow member of staff of the university.
Towards pragmatic solutions to the logjam, the ASUU asked the government of the two states to declare a state of emergency on the LAUTECH.
The Ibadan Zonal Coordinator of ASUU, Dr. Ade Adejumo and Chairman of the LAUTECH chapter of the union, Dr. Biodun Olaniran, who made call recently while addressing newsmen in Ibadan, however, noted that it was not enough to make LAUTECH a campaign issue and not attend to the problems bedeviling the same institution after the polls.
The union, however, lamented that shortly before the expiration of his tenure; Governor Ajimobi was busy awarding contracts, without recourse to clear the 10 months’ salaries owed staff of the institution.
Education
At Edu360 2019, bank reaffirms commitment to education
The Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank, Mr. Emeka Emuwa, has expressed the determination of the bank to focus on the development of education as the key component and active driver of national development.
He stated this while flagging-off the second edition of the bank’s annual Education Festival Edu360 in Lagos.
The three-day event, tagged “Education Beyond Walls,” attracted key stakeholders in the education ecosystem, including government officials, policy makers, teachers, parents, school owners, investors, students and other participants.
Emuwa, who reiterated the Bank’s focus on education as a key driver of national development, however, said: “Our goal over the next three days of the Edu360 is to drive conversations and collaboration that will catalyse action that is necessary to move our education sector forward.
This was as he added that scaling up government spending on public education is imperative, but to actually move the need to drive the impact, the bank believes that the key is to create the scope for private investments in the sector.
According to him, the yearly event serves as a platform for collaboration among the education sector stakeholders, with the goal of accelerating development and much needed investment in the education sector.
“Union Bank remains committed to supporting Nigeria’s growth by identifying and investing in sectors that are vital to shaping a better, more sustainable future for generations to come,” Emuwa said.
At the opening ceremony were the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who represented the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was also represented by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab and the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mrs. Aishah Ahmad; the Union Bank Head of Commercial Banking, Mr. Kunle Sonola and other members of the Board of Directors.
In his keynote address, the Vice President restated the possibility for the country to restore education to its pride of place, and not juxtaposed by entrepreneurship or wealth creation, or not looked down upon by certain groups in the society, but to be embraced by all stakeholders by working assiduously to deliver the irrespective responsibilities to empower the children and indeed, the future of the country.
He added: “I want to use this opportunity to congratulate the board and leadership of Union Bank for this feat of investing in a platform that brings stakeholders together to discuss such important developments and trends in the sector.”
Meanwhile, more than 200 teachers selected from government and private-owned schools have benefited from the free training sessions as part of the bank’s drive to up skill the workforce of the critical sector.
The parenting panels and workshops, the COO, Strategic Effects Limited, Friday Atufe, hinted include various activities such as digital training sessions, coding and robotics workshops and STEM classes.
The fair, according to him, also featured workshops and seminars that addressed sensitive issues concerning raising well-adjusted children in today’s world.
Speakers and panelists at the event were Supo Shasore (SAN), Helen Marinho, Gossy Ukanwoke, Omowale David-Ashiru, Otto Orondaam and Henry Anumudu, among others.
Over 70 exhibitors and partners including leading schools and service providers within and outside the country participated in the three-day exhibition.
Education
How rector transformed, upgraded TV College
In an effort to upgrade the standard of learning and ensure a conducive academic environment, the Rector of the NTA Television College, Jos, an affiliate of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Dr. Barnabas Gbam has acquired a transmitter in conjunction with NTA Headquarters for the training of students in broadcast journalism and production.
Apart from the ongoing installation of the transmitter, the Rector in the short span of his administration has also given the institution a facelift by completing the college library, procured books, journals and magazines, as well as renovated the school auditorium and the college clinic.
Gbam, who has brought an exemplary leadership to the college, had also strengthened unity among the management, staff and students that had been a source of challenge when he took over as an Acting Rector of the college.
Besides, further investigations by New Telegraph also revealed that the Rector has secured full accreditation of the diploma courses offered by the college by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), as well as accreditation of its degree courses by the National Universities Commission (NUC).
The Rector, however, in chat with our Correspondent in Jos, said his dream was to reposition the institution as the leading Broadcast University in Africa.
“Our goal is to become the pioneer Broadcast University in Africa. Right now, NTA College is the only television college in Africa. We have film institutes in Ghana and one in Cameroon, but the only college that specialises in television education is the NTA Television College, Jos,” he added.
According him, the college is committed to providing high quality professional and specialised education in television production and journalism to foster and promote the best practices of the profession with a view to enriching the standard of television services not only in Nigeria, but also in Africa and the world at large.
The Rector added that his administration’s vision is to position the college as one of the leading television training institutions in the world with pervasive influence in all areas such as information, education, cultural and entertainment endeavours, whose world view would consistently promote high values and objectivity in accordance with public interest and decency.
Towards achieving this objective, the college recently trained more than 120 internally displace youths from the North-East who were ravaged by the Boko Haram scourge in order to transform them to national assets.
The youths, he noted, were trained on camera operation and photography in collaboration with the National Commission of Refugees, as part of the Federal Government’s ongoing efforts to rehabilitate Nigerians youths in the North East.
The participants, according to Gbam, were empowered with camcorder cameras each and memory card to take home and start their business.
Meanwhile, the Rector also offered an automatic admission and scholarship to six of the youths for their best performance during the training.
Education
UI, Mechanics Academy sign MoU to award diploma
As part of efforts to boost human capacity development, especially in the auto industry among females, the Consultancy Services Unit of the University of Ibadan (UI) and the Lady Mechanic Academy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
The Lady Mechanic Academy is established by Mrs. Sandra Aguebor, a mechanical engineering graduate of Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State.
The document was inked by Adebanjo Eniolorunfe on behalf of the University of Ibadan, Consultancy Services Unit (CSU), while Mrs. Aguebor, Founder/Chief Executive Officer of the Lady Mechanic Academy signed on behalf of the academy, at ceremony held in Benin, Edo State capital.
Under the partnership, Adebanjo, however, pointed out that with the MoU, the Lady Mechanic Academy in affiliation with the UI Consultancy Services Unit would award Diploma certificates.
According to him, the Consultancy Services Unit will commence professional diploma in automobile technology in collaboration with the academy.
He said: “We are in affiliation with the Lady Mechanic Academy, which has attained lofty heights in Africa in automobile technology. It has achieved so much in terms of producing quality technicians over the years and now we want to enhance the professionalism as well as quality education delivery through the university Consultancy Services Unit.”
While commending the university management for the partnership, Aguebor, who had earlier been bestowed with the “Distinguished Personality Award” by West African Students Union Parliament (WASUP) in recognition of her remarkable exploits in empowering underprivileged women in Benin-City.
said there were over 2,000 female mechanics in Nigeria.
Aguebor, who said majority of those trained had since secured employment with foreign companies in Lagos and Port Harcourt, noted that the MoU would not only boost human capital development of female mechanic, but would also move them away from poverty.
She recalled that over 250 female were trained in auto mechanic in Edo State under the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration, while others were trained by Coca-Cola Company.
She, however, commended Governor Obaseki for making it possible for the Lady Mechanic Academy to take over the maintenance and repair of state government automobiles/vehicles, as well as for creating an enabling environment for the Academy to thrive.
In a another development, the Deputy Speaker of the West African Students Union Parliament, Kubei Kosa, while bestowing the award of Mr. Aguebor, noted that the recipient had proven herself to be a woman of charisma and who takes risk to be successful in what she strong believes in.
Kosa explained that the parliament honoured her in recognition of her contribution to societal development, exemplary leadership to underprivileged women in Nigeria and diligent work in nation building.
He, however, called on relevant authorities to take bold steps in curtailing the ugly trends currently ravaging Africa.
Education
UNN research centre seeks review of Fishery Act
The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) Resource and Environmental Policy Research Centre (REPRC) has recommended the review of the Fishery Act of 1992 to accommodate regulatory measures.
This, the centre said, had become necessary as measures would curtail the depletion of fish and other aquatic creatures in Nigeria’s shelf.
The proposal was based on a research finding conducted by the centre, which used Fishery Performance Indicator (FPI) to evaluate performance of Marine Artisanal Fisheries in Nigeria.
While presenting findings of the research, sponsored by the Environment for Development (EfD), during a policy outreach organised by the centre at Valencia Hotel, Abuja, Dr. Ebele Amaechina regretted that Nigerian marine artisanal fishery performed below benchmark, worse than the average of all African fisheries and therefore required urgent intervention.
This was as the REPRC-EfD research, therefore, recommended an immediate halt to artisanal open access fishery in the country by defining who is entitled to fish or not at each point in time.
The study also recommended the involvement of fishermen in regulating access and use of unwanted gears, noting that this could be achieved by creating a beach management unit in every landing site.
The data presented by Amaechina further provoked discussions among critical stakeholders in the fishing industry at the event, comprising fisher folks, representatives of government agencies and environmental scholars.
The Director of REPRC-EfD, Dr. Nnaemeka Chukwuone, who anchored the discussion session, however, pointed out a shortfall in Fisheries Act of 1992, which he said contained regulations only for trawler fishermen who fish above five nautical miles, but contains no regulation for artisanal fishing in the lower shelf.
Chukwuone, who also presented a paper, titled: “A case for Integrating Knowledge of Environmental and Resource Economics into Natural Resource and Economic Management in Nigeria,” lamented that lack of artisanal fishing regulation was a bastardised fishing practice which caused depletion of fish in Nigerian marine waters.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, in charge of Administration, Prof. Pat Okpoko, added that the regulation should also involve placing restrictions on the sizes of hooks and nets sold to artisanal fishermen.
Also, on his part, Prof. Emmanuel Oladipo, who chaired the policy discussion panel, noted that the policy outreach had gone a long way in revealing the need for research on improved species of fish that could serve the growing population of the country.
Such research, he said, should also discover the fishery potentials of Nigerian rivers, waters and lakes.
Oladipo, therefore, commended REPRC-EfD for organising the policy outreach, stating that the prpogramme had produced outcomes that should be articulated to influence policy decisions in fishery and fish industry.
Education
Ex-VC to stakeholders: Provide leadership to attain SDGs
The former Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Prof. Michael Faborede, has called on critical stakeholders in the nation’s education system to provide leadership for the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
This was as he said they should do by partnering private sector and non-governmental organisations in ensuring that Nigeria moves from a developing nation to a developed nation like China, Korea and others.
Faborode disclosed this during the launch of Akin Ogunbiyi Foundation in Osogbo, Osun State, where stakeholders and leading professionals in the nation’s economic and education sectors also lauded the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government for setting up the Economic Advisory Council to midwife sound economy for the country.
According to them, the best technically sound initiatives could not be divorced from the overall ambience of economic operating environment.
The Akin Ogunbiyi Foundation is set up by Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, the Group Chairman, Mutual Benefit Assurance Group, as a philanthropic gesture for supporting students with scholarship awards within and outside the country.
The Foundation seeks for inclusive growth and progress for every Nigerian and by extension Africans in addressing the root cause of poverty and degradation among the people.
The cardinal pillars and focus of the Foundation include health; education; empowerment generation; leadership development and poverty alleviation, among others.
Faborede, the keynote speaker at the launch, however, noted that “without a well-coordinated inter-sectoral economic planning, that provides targeted financing for government priority programmes and backed with necessary political will by the executive and legislative arms of government, all the lofty plans would not yield the desired outcomes.”
He added: “We cannot divorce even the best technically sound initiatives from the ambience of the overall economic operating environment, favourable and strong political will, bolstered by informed and transformational cross-sectoral coordination of the economy. This is why we applaud the setting up of the new Economic Advisory Council by the Presidency.”
Also, the Founder of Centre for Values in Leadership, Prof. Pat Utomi, one of the panelists noted that the most important stage in educating youngsters is at the primary and secondary level, saying: “There are many technological companies disrupting the ecosystem, whose founder never attended a university. If children are effectively trained at the primary and secondary level, the nation will experience exponential growth and development.”
The high point of the launch was the maiden edition of the Akin Ogunbiyi Foundation Lecture Series, with the theme: “Education as an input variable for National Development.”
The panelists for the maiden lecture were Prof. Akintayo Dayo Idowu of Osun State University; Ms Adetutu Sangonuga of Partner, Human Capital Partners; Mrs. Ayopeju Njideaka, the CEO of Nurture House Consulting (NHC) and Mr. Seye Oyeleye, the Director-General, Dawn Commission.
Dignitaries, as well as associates and friends of Dr. Ogunbiyi at the launch include the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II; Lt.-Gen. Alani Akinrinade (rtd), who chaired the event; former Osun State Governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; former Lagos State Governor, Brig.-Gen. Raji Rasaki (rtd) and ex-Minister of Police Affairs, Jelili Adesiyan, among others.
Education
Council commends TETFund for bridging funding gap in institutions
Given its numerous interventions in public tertiary institutions across the country, the Chairman of the sixth Governing Council of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Umunze in Anambra State, Hon. Philips Tatari Shekwo, has lauded the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) for bridging funding gaps in the institutions.
According to him, TETFund projects have helped in a long way in bridging the funding gap, as well as addressing the challenge of inadequate infrastructure in benefitting institutions.
Shekwo gave the commendation during the inauguration and handing over of three magnificent buildings funded by TETFund on the main campus of the college, along with other Council members.
The newly completed buildings handed over to the council and management of the college by the contractors that handled the multi-million naira projects, are three-storey Computer Based Test Building 1; three-floor Computer Based Test Building II and three-floor Staff Office Building.
Shekwo, who expressed delight that Federal Government had demonstrated strong commitment towards addressing the challenges facing tertiary institutions in the country, said the projects would further increase the carrying capacity of the college, with the provision office accommodation for members of staff to carry out their duties more effectively.
“TETFund has done so well in promoting the standard of higher education in the country. The provision of modern infrastructure for learning will greatly help the college in the delivery of its mandate of providing quality teacher education,” he said.
The Chairman, however, recalled how members of the Council visited the project sites during the construction work, and expressed satisfaction that the identified faults during the inspection were duly corrected by the contractors.
On her part, the Provost of the college, Dr. Tessy Okoli, commended members of the Governing Council for their commitment, which according to her, led to the timely completion of the projects.
She, therefore, described TETFund interventions as a lifeline to tertiary institutions, saying apart from accessing interventions for physical structures, several members of staff of the college have benefitted from academic staff training and development programmes of the agency.
This was as she noted that the college would continue to sustain the cordial relationship with the agency by ensuring transparent execution of all TETFund funded projects on campus.
Meanwhile, a representative of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (an affiliate institution) in the Council, Prof. Godson Okafor, noted that the completion of the projects would ease off the accommodation challenge of the institution.
Speaking on behalf of the contractors, the Chief Executive Officer of Clustergate Nigeria Limited, Dr. Chika Ekwueme, described the completion and handing over of the projects as a milestone in the history of the college.
He, however, expressed delight over the cordial relationship between the college and the contractors, which according to him ensured the timely completion of the projects.
Ekwueme, who noted that the projects were supervised at various stages of the construction work, with all necessary observations quickly rectified, also solicited more healthy working relationship with the college.
Other members of the Council at the event include the representative of the Federal Ministry of Education, Mrs. Lilian Haruna; representative of the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), Chief Jonathan Achumie; Ibrahim Radda; Hon. Uche Anakor; the College Registrar and Secretary to Council, Dr. Augustine Udensi; and representative of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Edmond Nkalu; as well as Mrs. Laeticia Ugwu, Dr. Jane Chinyere Madichie, Dr. A.T Nwamaradi.
Principal officers of the college at the handing over ceremony were the College Bursar, Dr. Patrick Omile and the Director of Works, Chike Mojekwu, among others.
Education
LASU VC restates confidence in Nigeria’s judiciary system
Lagos State University (LASU) Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, has reaffirmed confidence in the Nigeria legal practice and the judiciary system, contrary to insinuations by some Nigerians that the country is doomed.
According to him, Nigeria is part of the global system, where rules and regulations of the international laws are going on and will also be applicable to the country.
He said: “Law practice in Nigeria is in a phase at the moment and the things we see, and going through in the judiciary system is not unusual. When we have a development ecosystem, there will always be room for improvement. The issues that are being raised daily about the nation’s judiciary system are being attended to appropriately because those concerned are not keeping quiet. Under the judiciary there is no conspiracy of silence that could be destructive.”
The Vice-Chancellor stated this in a chat with journalists shortly after the public presentation of a festschrift, titled: Reflections on Dynamics of the Law” by the Law Faculty of the university in commemoration of the exaltation of his (Prof. Fagbohun) to the coveted rank of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in 2018.
Fagbohun also hinted that in as much as Nigeria was undergoing numerous challenges politically, legally and economically, the country is not doomed as claimed by some people.
“People talk about Nigeria; some people go to the extent of saying that Nigeria is doomed. But, I do not see Nigeria as doomed in anyway. As a matter of fact when people say, will Nigeria change in our own lifetime, I tell them yes,” he added.
Speaking on technological innovations that would make Nigeria do things right especially in the face of globalization, the Vice-Chancellor said as the country was keying into this global relationship, it should key into them in terms that will work for us in the context of our own country.
But, he added that on the issue of transferred technology, he added that rather than a technological transfer for the country, there should be a system of co-creation of technology in Nigeria in such a way that it will benefit the nation.
Extolling the virtues of the Vice-Chancellor, the Chairman of the book presentation, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, described the honouree as a man of many parts, who had an indelible impact on the writers.
On his achievements, she added that Fagbohun had within 30 years achieved what some might not achieve in two lifetimes, saying he has done extensive research in his field of Environmental Law.
Mrs. Kekere-Ekun, who noted that his projects had attracted sponsorship from local and international bodies, hinted that the protection of the environment from oil pollution was very topical, while the contributions of scholars like Prof. Fagbohun would be of immense assistance in solving the problems in that area.
She, therefore, lauded him for his reputation for excellence, leadership and commitment, saying: “With all these qualities, I cannot think of a more worthy individual to be honoured.”
Meanwhile, the book reviewer, Mr. Olatunde Adejuyigbe (SAN) described Fagbohun as an accomplished scholar and a superb administrator, saying: “Professor of Fagbohun is without doubt a legal icon, an accomplished scholar and administrator per excellence.”
According to him, the 21-chapter book has a rich content and the contemporary issues covered in the essays lend credence to the dynamism of the law.
“This is an excellent Festschrift in honour of an erudite legal icon from whom the pursuit of excellence is a covenant with His maker. I am well aware that the honoree is allegic to mediocrity and failure, hence his phenomenal accomplishments as Vice-Chancellor of LASU,” Adejuyigbe noted.
He, therefore, expressed confidence that the book would be extremely beneficial to law teachers, researchers, legal practitioners and law students across the globe.
Dignitaries at the book presentation include the Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa; former Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Abisogun Leigh; Justice Olawale Abiru of the Supreme Court; the host and Dean of Faculty of Law, Prof. Funminiyi Adeleke and principal officers of the university, among others.
Education
NBL donates N20m classrooms, others to Abuja school
The Nigerian Breweries Plc, organiser of the Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative, under the auspices of the Nigerian Breweries/Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, has donated an ultra-modern block of classrooms, library and toilet facilities to Government Day Secondary School, Karu, Abuja.
The donation of the facilities to the school is part of the prizes won by one of its teacher, Mr. Opeifa Olasunkanmi, who emerged the 2018 Maltina Teacher of the Year.
Olasunkanmi, however, received N1.5 million cash prize, a capacity development programme and another N1 million to be paid annually for five years.
Speaking at the ceremony, the Managing Director of the company, Mr. Jordi Borrut Bel, who was represented by the Head, Government Relations, Mr. Vivian Ikem, further explained that the gesture was in line with Nigerian Breweries’ commitment to ‘Winning with Nigeria,’ as well as its contribution to the advancement of education in the country through the Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative.
“We are happy to always make our contribution to the development of the education system. Through the establishment of the Nigerian Breweries/Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund we have built over 400 classrooms and more than 35 libraries, equipped with modern furniture and books, and impacted over 35,000 primary and secondary school students across 74 communities in Nigeria,” Bel added.
Education Minister, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who was represented at the event by the Director, Basic and Secondary Education, Dr. Lami Amodu, expressed delight over the commissioning the model block of six classrooms in honour of Mr. Olasunkanmi Opeifa.
He further commended the efforts of Nigerian Breweries towards the development of the educational sector, saying: “The firm has been at the forefront of improving the education sector by continually investing in educational infrastructure, encouraging teachers and students in the country. With initiatives such as the Maltina Teacher of the year and, the various school intervention programmes, the story of the development of education in Nigeria cannot be complete without Nigerian Breweries,” the Minister said.
While explaining that the Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative is hinged on the realisation that teachers hardly get the recognition they deserved in the society in spite of the pivotal role they play in determining the quality of education and future of the country, Bel further stated that the idea of the school-based project was to ensure that when a teacher wins, his community (school) also benefits.
Bel expressed profound appreciation to the Federal Ministry of Education and other relevant stakeholders for their unwavering support and collaboration which has helped in no small measure in ensuring the success of the Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative since inception in 2015.
In her remarks, the principal of the school, Mrs. Funmilayo Kayode expressed gratitude to Nigerian Breweries for what she described as a historic moment, not just for the school, but Karu community and the nation as a whole.
“This goes a long way to show that there is hope for education in our country. The Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative has greatly changed the course of history for teachers and schools in the country,” she noted.
Meanwhile, in his remarks, Olasunkanmi charged teachers to rededicate themselves to the profession, noting that teachers’ rewards are no longer to be enjoyed in heaven, but rather while they are alive.
He further thanked the management of Nigerian Breweries for fulfilling their promise even beyond the school’s expectation, saying: “The six classroom building would go a long way in solving the challenge of overpopulation in the school. Being a modern building, it would serve as a model for the government on what is currently obtainable for quality education.”
Since inception, the Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative has produced four grand winners, who are Rose Nkemdilim Obi, Anambra State (2015), Imoh Essien, Akwa Ibom State (2016), Felix Ariguzo, Delta State (2017) and Olasunkanmi Opeifa, FCT (2018).
Education
Buhari charges Nigerian varsities on research, innovations
President Muhammadu Buhari has challenged Nigerian universities to use their tools to build on research and innovations with the ultimate aims of generating new knowledge and skills that would enable government realise its industrialisation agenda.
President Buhari, represented by the Deputy Executive Secretary Academics, National Universities Commission, Doctor Suleiman Ramon-Yusuf, gave the charge on Wednesday while speaking at the 35th Convocation ceremony of the University of Ilorin.
The President noted that research and innovations constituted important components to knowledge; hence universities must see the current economic challenges as opportunities for retrospection and skills development by improving their relevance in research and innovations.
He called on ministries, departments and agencies with the mandate for research and education development to collaborate, share resources and ensure that research outputs from universities have direct impact on the societies.
Buhari, who is the Visitor to the university, said his government remained committed, resolute and confident to fund researches in the universities through TETFUND within the available scarce resources.
The President also condemned the trending stories of sex for grades in the country’s tertiary institutions which, he said, had assumed global attention, adding that he had directed appropriate government agencies to tame the situation and bring wanting lecturers indulging in such scandalous act to book.
Earlier, the Pro-Chancellor of the University and Chairman of the Governing Council, Doctor Abdullah Jibril Oyekan, had urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure massive review of the curriculum of the country’s tertiary institutions in order to start breeding a generation of focused, patriotic and particularly disciplined youths through deliberate character formation.
In his address, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Sulyman Age Abdulkareem, disclosed that the institution graduated 12,009, with 130 out of the number bagging first class, as well as 242 PhDs, and 929 Masters from various faculties.
Professor Abdulkareem told the graduands that the era of white collar jobs is over, hence the need for them to chart a new course that would make them relevant and productive in the scheme of things.
Trending
-
Sports21 hours ago
African champions, Cameroon, stumble at Brazil 2019
-
Sports20 hours ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger suggests new nickname for Ronaldo
-
News23 hours ago
ISIS leader, founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s remains buried at sea
-
Metro and Crime16 hours ago
EFCC arraigns Offa Poly lecturer for ’employment scam’ in Ilorin
-
Health23 hours ago
New TB treatment for developing countries to cost $1,040
-
News4 hours ago
A’Court declares Ekiti Senator, Adetumbi, winner of NASS’ election
-
Sports8 hours ago
Brazil 2019: Eaglets come from behind to beat Ecuador
-
News18 hours ago
Customs seize 32 containers of expired rice