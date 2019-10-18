Zakat: LEMU Lifts 203 indigents with N50 Million

The installation of two respected Muslim individuals supposedly for the same position has caused bickering between the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Rasheed Akanbi and the League of Imams and Alfas in South West Nigeria.

The title of Waziri of Yoruba was conferred on Sheikh Yaqub AbdulBaqee last year by the Oluwo of Iwo while the Wazirul Mumineen of Yoruba was conferred on Ustadh AbdulLateef Ahmed Tijani Adekilekun by the League of Imams and Alfas in South West, a report by Muslim News showed.

“Alhaji Adekinlekun, who was announced as the Wazirul Mumineen by the League of Imams earlier September, formally received the staff of office at a grand reception held on Sunday at the Nelson Mandela Freedom park, Osogbo, the Osun state capital,” the report read.

This has however sparked an uproar on the social media.

Advancing his opinion, one Adewale Omo Olubo Muhammed posted on Facebook, “Waziri (of Yoruba) again after Oluwo (of Iwo) appointed Sheikh Yaqub AbdulBaqee, son of Sheik Baagi Oluko Agba? why are we (Yoruba Muslims) always divided ourselves (sic) with common title or money? Before the appointment of Sheikh Yaqub by Oluwo, I haven’t heard anything on Waziri title in Yoruba land since I was born until when Oluwo did so.”

Nurudeen Emiloju, in his contribution to the debate averred that the question you should ask is that who is the appointing authority for religious titles in Yorubaland? A monarch or League of Imams and Alfas of Yorubaland? The historical record that predates the enthronement of this present Oluwo supports the fact that it is the league of Imams and Alfas that appoint people into religious positions in Yorubaland.

Another contributor, Dawood Iyiola Ajetunmobi, in his post, wrote, “Don’t also forget that when Oluwo appointed his own waziri, there was a protest letter from the League written to him, telling him that he (Oluwo) was acting beyond his authority but in Oluwo’s usual character, he defied the letter.”

Quoting a frontline Muslim leader, Liad Tella, Muslim News, however reported that the controversy that has ensued from this development is unnecessary given the fact that there is a clear distinction between both titles.

Tella, an Iwo-born veteran journalist was quoted to have said that the Waziri title conferred by Oluwo is not an Islamic title, but rather a palace title.

“One, the Waziri title is not an Islamic title. It is a palace title. And that is what it is in the Northern part of Nigeria where the Waziris are appointed by most palaces in the emirate,”he said, adding that, “Iwo land is not an emirate, but the Obaship system is based on the principle of Islam. Before anybody can be crowned as the Oba in Iwo, he would first of all, be turbaned as Ameerul Mumineen of Iwo land. It is after the turbaning as the Ameerul Mumineen of Iwo land, that he wears the crown.”

The former senior Research Fellow at the University of Ilorin further said that the Oluwo, being an Ameer has the right to honour anybody with the title of Waziri of Yoruba land.

According to him, “… If Oluwo says he is Ameer, he is right. Ameer is a title, which also means Emir in Hausa-Fulani language. So, Oluwo has the right to appoint the Waziri of Iwo land. And if he extends it to Yoruba land, it is his own choice. We have powerful ancient Obas that also have enthroned people with different titles and there was no conference of Obas at any time before these titles were conferred.”

