Zamfara: Coalition laments release of only N3bn for education

he Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed commercial banks and other financial institutions in the country to take away their businesses from any telecommunication company that implement charges on Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) used by customers for financial transactions.

USSD is a Global System for Mobile (GSM) communication technology that is used to send text between a mobile phone and an application programme in the network. Applications may include prepaid roaming or mobile chatting.

The CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said this yesterday while responding to questions at a joint media briefing by the Nigerian del egation at the World Bank/International Monetary Fund (IMF) meetings in Washington D.C.

Just yesterday, the Minister of Communication, Dr. Isa Pantami, who claimed ignorance of the planned charges on USSD by telcos, ordered its suspension until his office is briefed.

A few telecommunications network service providers had sent notices to their customers of the new charge, which is expected to become effective today.

“Please note that from Oct 21, we will charge N4 per 20 seconds for USSD access to banking services. Thank you,” a notification sent by MTN to customers read.

The development has generated varied reactions on social media with several customers kicking against it.

Speaking on the development, Emefiele said he had instructed banks to move their businesses to a telecoms company that is ready to provide it at the lowest possible cost.

He said: “About five months ago, I held a meeting with some telecoms companies and leading banks in Nigeria at the CBN in Lagos and the issue of the cost of USSD came up. I hear it is about 300 per cent increase and we came to a conclusion that the use of USSD is a sunk cost, meaning that it is not an additional cost on the infrastructure of the telecoms companies.

“I told the banks to move their business and move their traffic to a telecoms company that is ready to provide it at the lowest possible and if not at zero cost and there is where we stand and we must achieve it.

“We would not allow this to happen. The banks are the people who give these businesses to the telecoms companies.”

But telecoms companies, he explained, disagreed, insisting it was an additional investment in infrastructure and they needed to impose it.

Consequently, Emefiele said he appealed to them to review the proposed charges downwards, but they refused.

The Governor also said he was pleased with the rate of banks’ compliance with the Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR), which had ballooned the total loan in the industry to N16.3 trillion as at July this year.

He, however, opposed IMF’s position on the nation’s foreign exchange restrictions on some 43 items in its official forex market. Specifically, he said this initiative was not impeding the flow of foreign direct investments (FDIs) in the country.

“The IMF position that restriction of forex on items that could be produced locally, was affecting FDIs is false,” he said.

“If you are a foreign direct investor that is interested in doing business in Nigeria, I will say instead of you facilitating the import of these items into Nigeria, we want you to come and produce it in Nigeria.

“Nigeria is a market of over 200 million people, so bring your investment plans and equipment, come and produce those items in Nigeria, you will make your profit and take your dividend out of the country. So, I disagree with the IMF position.”

On border closure, Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed, expressed belief that the recent closure of the borders would help address the issue of smuggling from both Niger and Benin Republics, when the matter is resolved.

She urged the affected neighbouring countries to abide by African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

“The border closure is not permanent and there are lots of discussions going on at the technical level and, at some point, it will be at the level of Presidents and then real commitments will be made and hopefully, everybody will comply to own side of the agreement,” she added.

Besides, the Minister of Finance said the bilateral meeting with the UK authorities was to explore areas of corporation on the debt instrument.

“I am happy to announce the willingness of the UK authorities to support our infrastructure financing through the possible issuance of a Jollof Bond.

“Already, a working committee is being set up to interface with Nigeria on this possible naira-denominated bond. The CBN will be leading in this effort, we will also explore all options in this regard at the next UK investment summit that will be holding in January 2020,” she said.

Speaking further, she explained that essentially, the Jollof Bond is an instrument issued offshore, but denominated in local currency.

Besides, Ahmed said the discussion between the Federal Government’s delegation and World Bank for a $3 billion power sector loan had gotten to advanced level, saying the first tranche of $750 million may be released next April.

She said there was room for the loan to be extended to $4 billion.

“We made two sets of requests to the bank,” she explained. “The first is technical assistance from the bank to implementing agencies, especially the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on the review of the performance improvement plans of the distribution networks.

“Two, we asked for technical assistance on business continuity regulation as well as to the ministry of finance in the assessment of contingent liabilities in the power sector and options of dealing with them.

“And most importantly, we put a request for the financing of the sector at the range of $1.5 billion to $4 billion. At the end of the day, it is like we would be looking at the funding size of $3 billion that will be provided in four tranches of $750 million each.”

She also said the Nigerian delegation had discussion around the power sector recovery programme.

Specifically, the minister said Nigeria’s plan is that her delegation will be able to go to the World Bank for the approval of the first tranche in April 2020.

The minister said: “This financing will cover the gap between the current tariff and the actual cost of generating electricity.

“It will also enhance our ability to pay previous obligations in the sector that has crystallised so that investors in the sector can go on with expanding investments in the sector.

“Some portion of the loan will be for the transmission network and if we are able to expand to $4 billion, then the extra $1 billion will be for the distribution network.

“The distribution sector will be at the backend when the other reforms have been carried out. It will be a loan to the distribution companies because they are owned by the private sector.”

Corroborating the minister, Emefiele also confirmed that Nigeria’s local industries are suffering.

“Two weeks to the closure of the border, I was called by rice millers, not less than five rice milers were complaining that each of them had nothing less than 30,000 metric tonnes of milled rice in their warehouses that they couldn’t sell as a result of smuggling.

“I was called by some of the poultry farmers that we were also financing through our intervention that they couldn’t sell their eggs and poultry items a week after border closure. The rice millers called back to say, with this border closure, we have exhausted all the rice in our warehouses, people are coming to buy,” he explained.

