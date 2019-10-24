Zenith Bank grows profit to N176bn

Nigeria’s quest for a credible national identity database has for years been dogged by failure. While recent efforts by NIMC seems promising to deliver the elusive database, issues around fee payment for the card raise fresh doubt among Nigerians. SAMSON AKINTARO reports

For a few people who had received the current national identity card as being processed by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), the issue of payment for renewal of the card may not be new.

However, last week’s official pronouncement of the fees regime attached to the issuance of the card raised eyebrows among quite a large number of Nigerians.

Coming at a time Nigerians are still trying to wrap their heads around announcements of new taxes by the government, which are to be paid on communication services, e-commerce, among others, the anger and frustrations expressed by Nigerians may not be out of place. While the fees, according to NIMC, are meant for reprinting of the card in case of loss or renewal, many had wondered why they would have to “renew their citizenship” every five year.

Fees for cards

According to NIMC, the national identity card is to be renewed every five years at N3, 000 cost to the bearer, while replacement for lost card costs N5, 000, both payable through Remita app.

In addition, the commission said anyone that wishes to update or modify his or her details on NIMC database would pay “N500 per updatable field.” Such information modification, however, excludes change in date of birth, which alone attracts N15, 000.

Although Nigerians have criticised government and the identity management agency for what they described as rip off through the renewal fees, Section 31 of the NIMC ACT 2007 empowers the agency to, among others, “impose fees (if any) of such as the commission thinks fit, which may be charged for issue, reissue or replacement of the multipurpose identity cards including different fees to be charged in different circumstances.”

Shadow of doubt

For an exercise that has been moving at slow pace over the years, recent outrage, no doubt, casts a shadow of doubt over NIMC’s efforts. In about five years, the Commission said it had been able to enrol 36 million into its database. Out of that figure, NIMC had been able to print about 300,000 cards as the agency battles lack of funds

Those who have received the cards as at now are those who enrolled as far back as 2012, while many who have enrolled and issued National Identification Number (NIN) as far back as 2013 are yet to receive the physical card.

“Me and my mum registered in 2013, which is six years ago, and until today, we have not received the card,” a lady, who identified herself as Omowunmi Adebayo, said.

Another angry Nigerian, Olayiwola Saheed, said: “I registered about five years ago and my card isn’t ready yet. I am sure it has already expired while I wait for it. NIMC should let us know when they are ready for business because for now, they are still joking.”

The story was also not different from Joy UChe, who claimed she enrolled in 2014 and got the NIN but yet to receive the card until now.

Focus on NIN

Before the issue of fees arose, NIMC had been stressing the need for Nigerians to focus on getting the NIN, which is given immediately after enrolment. The NIN, according to NIMC, is a non-intelligent set of 11 figures assigned to an individual upon successful enrolment and consists of the recording of an individual’s demographic data and capturing of the 10 fingerprints, head-to-shoulder facial picture and digital signature, which are all used in cross checking existing data in the national identity database to confirm that there is no previous entry of the same data.

The Director General of NIMC, Engr. Aliyu Abubakar Aziz, recently emphasised that fact when he declared that what Nigerians needed most as a means of identification is the NIN and not even the card being clamoured for by many Nigerians.

Interestingly, as stipulated by the statute that established NIMC (NIMC ACT 2007), the NIN is to be required in all transactions and services involving identification such as obtaining the national e-ID card, international passport application, opening personal bank accounts, getting a driver’s licence, obtaining Permanent Voters’ Card, participating in the National Health Insurance Scheme, payment of taxes, transactions related to contributory pension scheme, access to welfare and other relevant services from the Nigerian government transactions with social security implications, land transactions subject to the Land Use Act, as well as any other transactions NIMC may so prescribe and list in the Federal Government Gazette.

Reeling out the many benefits of the NIN, Engr. Aziz said these include “one-person-one identity, enhances participation in the political process, important tool for fight against corruption and terrorism, enables citizens to exercise their rights and facilitates management of subsidies and safety net payments such as applying to internal displaced persons.”

Interestingly, with the recognition of NIN as the most important element of the national identification exercise, it is safe to say that Nigerians may not need to bother about the card and the fee attached.

Prerequisite for SIM registration

Reinforcing the position of NIMC on the importance of the NIN, telecommunications regulator, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), recently declared that registration of new Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards would now require the presentation of the National Identity Number (NIN). NCC, which said the enforcement of the new rule takes effect soon, noted that the move became necessary following rising criminality in the country.

According to its Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, the policy is in line with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Act 2007 relating to NIN regulations, which provide that a person must provide his/her unique number to register a SIM card.

Consequently, Danbatta said NCC, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, had set in motion mechanisms for compliance.

Importance of national identity

Globally, the importance of national identity to economic growth cannot be overemphasized as it has been identified as a veritable tool for sustainable development.

For instance, the role identity plays is recognised formally in target 16.9 of the Sustainable Development Goals, which calls for providing “legal identity for all, including through birth registration” by 2030. Identification is also an enabler of many other development targets, from social protection to financial inclusion to women’s empowerment.

Identity is essential to realising political and social rights and to participate in a modern economy. Indeed, a well-functioning ID system can strengthen state capacity and reduce corruption and waste by making programmes and subsidies more effective and transparent. Effective identification, including for remote and electronic transactions, can reduce transactions costs and create economic opportunities, including for the poor.

On national security, experiences from many developed countries have shown that all security agencies rely on information from centralised identity database to perform their functions flawlessly, thus the governments place premium on identification in their budgeting plans.

Past failures

If there is any national project that is as old as the country itself, it is the national identification project. It is one project that has survived many administrations with billions of naira spent on it, yet, remains elusive to Nigerians.

This idea of a national identity card was first muted at the beginning of the civil war in 1967 as a means of checking the raging insecurity at that time. Successive governments had also made moves, awarded projects for national identity project, but it ended up in messes. In most cases, funds allocated for the project ended up in the pockets of government officials.

Those failures of the past have become the albatross of the current exercise as many believe nothing could come out of it. The NIMC DG while citing some of the challenges facing its ongoing enrolment cited “cynicism from the experience of the past” as a major obstacle.

“However, we are gradually moving away from that problem as more Nigerians understand the difference between card issuance and identity management.

“Secondly, the high cost of opening and managing the enrolment centre because of needed stable power supply, active internet connection, low morale on the part of staff because of poor salary structure, the ‘expectation gap’ of “card” issuance, are other challenges. However we are slowly moving past these challenges as we ramp up more data into the database,” he added.

Last line

To achieve success in the on-going national identification project, NIMC and all stakeholders will have to do more awareness to let Nigerians realise the importance of enrolling for the NIN, while downplaying the card and fees. Indeed, many Nigerians already have various means of identification, which range from passport to drivers license, among others and would not even border to pay for any other national ID card. The goal of NIMC should be to build a credible single database of Nigerians through fresh enrolments and harmonisation various existing databases.

