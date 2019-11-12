News
12 banks post N704.75bn profit in nine months
I
f their results for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2019, are anything to go by, Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) appear to be faring much better, defying the country’s sluggish economy compared with their counterparts in other sectors of the economy.
New Telegraph’s analysis of the nine months 2019 results of 12 DMBs, for instance, shows that their total Profit After Tax (PAT) increased to N704.75 billion from N635.20 billion in the corresponding period of last year.
This means that the lenders’ total PAT rose by N69.55 billion (11 per cent) in the period under review.
The lenders are Access Bank, Zenith Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Guaranty Trust Bank (GTbank), FBN Holdings, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), Stanbic IBTC and Fidelity Bank.
The others are Union Bank, Sterling Bank, Wema Bank and Unity Bank.
A breakdown of the results indicates that Zenith Bank reported the highest profit. The Tier 1 lender ended the nine months with a PAT of N150.7 billion, compared with N144.2 billion posted in the corresponding period of 2018.
It was closed followed by GTBank with a PAT of N146.9 billion, up from N142.2 billion.
Access Bank recorded a 44.2 per cent increase in PAT to N90.74 billion from N62.91 billion in the same period of 2018.
UBA reported PAT of N81.6 billion, which is 32.2 per cent above the N61.7 billion it made in the corresponding period of 2018.
ETI posted PAT of N77.43 billion, compared with the N75.52 billion the pan African lender reported for the same period of last year.
FBN Holdings Plc. ended the nine months with N51.74 billion, compared with N44.8 billion in 2018.
Stanbic IBTC’s Q3’19 results show that PAT came in at N55.6 billion as against N59.76 billion for the same period of 2018.
Another leading Tier 2 lender, Fidelity Bank, posted a 20.19 per cent rise in PAT to N21.46 billion from N17.86 billion in the same period of last year.
Union Bank reported PAT of N15.19 billion, compared with N14.66 billion for the corresponding period of 2018.
Sterling Bank’s PAT was N7.58 billion as against the N8.21 billion the lender reported for the same period of last year.
Wema Bank grew its’ PAT by 54.54 per cent to N4.09 billion in Q3’ 19, from N2.64 billion in the corresponding period of last year.
Similarly, Unity Bank’s PAT jumped by 146.6 per cent to N1.48 billion from N601 million in Q3’ 18.
Analysts point out that although the sluggish economy has generally impacted businesses, with multiple companies announcing a sharp decline in earnings, DMBs have continued to show resilience.
In fact, some members of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had, in their personal comment in the communiqué of their meeting in September this year, noted improvements in the industry’s financial soundness indicators.
For instance, one of the MPC members, Dr. Robert Asogwa, citing CBN staff report, revealed that lenders’ Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) further improved to 15.8 per cent in August 2019 from 15.60 per cent in April 2019.
He also stated that banks’ Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio fell from 11.0 per cent in April to 9.4 per cent in June, adding that there was stability in key profitability indicators, such as Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA).
Analysts, however, attribute the banks’ performance in their nine months 2019 results to their success in growing non-interest income, especially fees and commission income.
In their review of the Q3’ 19 results of the industry’s Tier 1 banks – Zenith Bank, Access Bank, GTbank, UBA and First Bank – for instance, analysts at Nairametrics stated that the five lenders increased their PAT for Q3 2019 by 14.4% year-on-year (YoY) to N521.6 billion from N455.9 billion in Q3 2018, adding that they achieved this by significantly growing their fees income.
The analysts stated: “All the five banks grew their Fee and Commission Income over the figures for same period in 2018 by considerable margins. Access Bank expectedly (because of its increased size) had the highest growth of 49% in Fee Income while Zenith Bank had the least growth of 19%. FBN, UBA and GTB had 22%, 25% and 23% growth in Fee and Commission Income YoY respectively.”
News
NLC to Assemblies: Impeach govs who fail to pay minimum wage
T
he Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has called on state Houses of Assembly to impeach any governor who refuses to pay the new minimum wage of N30,000.
It also urged the Federal Government to take actions against employers who would not pay the new wage.
New Telegraph recalls that although the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) had said they would not pay beyond their individual capacities, but labour vowed to deal with any state governor who goes contrary to the National Minimum Wage Law that stipulates payment of N30,000.
The law, which was signed assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari on April 18, underwent series of debates on the consequential adjustment on workers’ salaries with labour and the Federal Government finally arriving at a compromise six months later, on October 18.
Both parties agreed on 23.2 percentage increase for workers on grade level 07 and 20 per cent for those on grade level 08, while 19 per cent would be received by workers on grade level 09; 16 per cent for those from levels 10 to 14 and 14 per cent for grade levels 15 to 17.
Speaking to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Lagos, the General Secretary of the NLC, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja who appealed to all state Houses of Assembly to compel governors of their respective states to pay the new minimum wage, insisted that based on the governors’ luxurious lifestyles, they have the capacity to pay.
Ugboaja, who noted that there was no basis for the governors to complain about payment of the N30,000 minimum wage, maintained that any governor who fails to pay should be prepared to vacate office.
He said: “It is criminal to say you cannot pay the new minimum wage. Some of these leaders ride in private jet, so they can pay.”
News
Senate summons CBN over different exchange rates for projects
T
he Senate Committee on Finance has summoned the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, to explain the exchange rates it used for three key projects under the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF).
The projects are being funded to the tune of several billions of naira by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) across the country.
The PIDF was earmarked from dollar denominated Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) to partly fund the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, Second Niger Bridge, Abuja–Kano Expressway, East-West Road and Mambilla Hydro Project with the first three projects already funded to the tune of N163.8 billion.
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos West), at the weekend, invited the CBN during an interactive session with the Managing Director of NSIA, Mr. Uche Orji, and his management team.
At the session, Orji disclosed to the committee that the contracts for the projects were denominated in naira and CBN exchange rate for the disbursed fund was N325 to a dollar instead of the official rate of N305.
Earlier, Orji stated that NSIA, since operations in third quarter of 2013 with seed money of $1 billion, had invested in critical sectors like healthcare, fertilizer initiative, education, real estate, and international financial instrument.
He further noted that in 2018, the Federal Government injected $650 million for the PIDF from which N163.8 billion had so far been disbursed for the three projects from approved N672.4 billion earmarked.
The contributors to the fund are: the Federal Government, state governments, local governments and the Federal Capital Territory, which are desirous of reaping the benefits of its establishment.
News
Obla: Osinbajo persecuting me because of Buhari
T
he embattled and wanted Chairman of the dissolved Special Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), Chief Okoi Obono-Obla has said that he is being persecuted by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo for his loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari.
Obla, who stated this in a letter to President Buhari, alleged that some principal members of the office of the vice president asked him to compromise an investigation, but he refused to do their bidding.
He, however, stressed that he is being persecuted for choosing to be loyal to the President and that he incurred the wrath of the Office of the Vice President because he “refused to do their dictates and bidding”.
The letter reads in part: “My travails started with my appointment as Chairman of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property in July 2017.
“The panel was constituted when the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo was Acting President. He accordingly appointed one of his Special Assistants, Adeniran Gbolahan, as Secretary. Later I had a bitter disagreement concerning whether or not the panel should wait for mandates from the Vice President before it can commence any investigation.
“The Secretary enjoyed the support of the Vice President through the Deputy Chief of Staff, Ade Ipaye. Mr. Ipaye sided with Gbolahan against me.”
He further alleged in his letter, dated August 29 but made available yesterday, that he was also encumbered from investigating cases of corruption among some members of the National Assembly by the Office of the Vice President.
According to him, “Mr. Ipaye then wrote a letter stopping an investigation of a case of contract scam reported by Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in April 2018,
Mr. Ipaye invited me to his office and instructed me not to proceed with the investigation of some members of the National Assembly.
“In February 2019, Mr. Ipaye wrote to me instructing me to suspend the activities of the panel on the purported ground that government was reviewing its operations.
“When the Secretary of the Panel, Mr. Gbolahan left in 2018, he was replaced by Mr. Obinna Ogwuegbu, a nominee of the Vice President who started another bout of antagonism and malice against me on the prompting of Mr. Ipaye.”
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has declared Obono-Obla wanted.
This was after the President dissolved the panel pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations of forgery and financial impropriety against him by the ICPC.
The ex-SPIP Chairman had, however, alleged that the ICPC is being used as a tool by the “conspirators” against him.
“I have suffered so much persecution and witch-hunting because of the fact that I have carried out my assignment with patriotism, dedication, commitment and conviction. I don’t deserve this persecution and witch-hunt because of my refusal to be disloyal to Mr. President and allow the office of the Vice President to use the panel to serve vested interest.
“The ICPC, which is now being used against me, is under the protégé of the Vice President, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye. Prof. Owasanoye was part and parcel of the conspirators against me.
“I was also persecuted by the National Assembly! The whole issue of my purported certificate forgery was masterminded by the House of Representatives to get back at me because I had the guts to initiate an investigation against some powerful senators,” he said.
He noted that he had called the attention of President Buhari to the challenges, but that nothing has been done.
“I am open to any probe, but also the matters I investigate are facts against the Nigerian people and I’m not deterred. Someday, Nigerians will know who their true enemies are.
“I had briefed Mr. President on the 13th June 2018 on all these interference and challenges, but no action was ever taken to address all the concerns raised by me.
“In all of it all, I strove to do my job in a dedicated and committed manner. However, the most painful aspect is the hostilities I have faced, ridicule and embarrassment to my person when I was being hounded and harassed without due process of being heard concerning any allegation against me.
“If I have done anything wrong, I should be removed from office, but I should not be humiliated and reduced to nothing. It sends a wrong signal to me that I was given a job which merely exposed me to hatred and attack. And why should that be?”
Meanwhile, the Office of the Vice President has stated that Obono-Obla was sacked over violation of the panel’s mandate and abuse of office.
The source added that the Panel was set up pursuant to the provisions of the Recovery of Public Property (Special Provisions) Act Cap. R4, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004 (the Act) with the limited and specific mandate of discreet investigation of cases expressly and specifically referred to the Panel in writing by the President or his designate.
He said: “In spite of the specificity of the mandate of the Panel, the Office of the Vice President and the Federal Ministry of Justice are in receipt of numerous complaints, on the part of Mr. Obla, of violation of the specific mandate of the Panel, human rights abuses and conduct unbecoming of an official of government, which conduct and actions had a number of times subjected the Panel and the government to ridicule.
“Excesses of Mr. Obla were not limited to individuals, government agencies and private companies, but extend to foreign missions in Nigeria.
“Following series of violations and the intervention of His Excellency, the Vice President, through the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation (HAGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), Mr. Obla submitted a written undertaking Ref. SPIP/SH/OVP/2017/VOL.1/1 dated 10 November 2017 to the effect that the Panel would thenceforth: Only act on a written mandate received from the Presidency, and will seek authorization from the Presidency to undertake fresh mandates in accordance with extant laws of the Federation.
“Notwithstanding Mr. Obla’s written undertaking to operate within the mandate of the Panel and two subsisting decisions of the Court of Appeal and the Federal High Court restating the limitation of the mandate of the Panel (Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CR/78/2018 and Suit No. CA/A/278/2018), Obla has continued with the earlier cautioned violations as evident from numerous complaints received by the Office of the Vice President.
“The two courts respectively held that the panel has no powers to apply for forfeiture of properties; the Recovery of Public Property (Special Provisions) Act 2004 did not empower the panel to initiate and prosecute criminal charges against anybody, and that its functions terminate upon its compliance with Section 4(4) of Act which requires it to, at the end of its investigation, submit its findings to the Head of the Federal Government.”
According to the source, there are about 22 different petitions against Obla.
While some of petitions bother on corruption, some were premised on over-reaching the mandate of the panel and some were predicated on abuse of office.
News
More hardship ahead as border closure extends till 2020
- DSS: Operation has frustrated arms smuggling, terrorism
E
xpectation that fast approaching end of year festivities would compel the Federal Government to open closed borders across the country for business has been dashed as President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the extension of closure till January 2020.
A circular sighted by New Telegraph, which originated from Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) headquarters, Abuja, and signed by Deputy Comptroller of Customs in charge of Enforcement, Investigation and Inspectorate, Victor Dimka, confirmed the development.
According to the memo with reference number NCS/ENF/ABJ/221/S.45, marked “restricted” and dated November 1, 2019 read: “I am directed to inform you that it is observed that despite the overwhelming success of the operation, particularly the security and economic benefits to the nation, a few strategic objectives are yet to be achieved.
“Against this background, Mr. President has approved the extension of the exercise to January 31, 2020. Consequently, you are requested to convey the development to all personnel for their awareness and guidance.
“Meanwhile, allowance for personnel sustenance and fuelling of vehicles for the period of extension will be paid as soon as possible. This is for your information and necessary action please.”
When contacted to comment on the latest memo extending the closure, the Chief Public Relations Officer, NCS, Joseph Attah, confirmed the authenticity of the memo via an SMS sent to New Telegraph.
Attah said: “January 31, 2020 is not the terminal date of the partial border closure but the end of the current phase of the Exercise Swift Response.”
He said the partial border closure will continue until the set objectives are achieved.
NCS Comptroller-General, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) had recently said the main objective of the border closure was to ensure that neighbouring countries complied with the ECOWAS protocols on transit.
Ali explained that the protocol on transit mandated customs in the neighbouring countries to escort items coming to Nigeria to the borders so the importers would not evade payment of duties.
The customs boss added that the closure of the borders had helped to reduce the incessant attacks by bandits.
He said that the measure had also helped in curtailing the influx of arms and ammunition into the country.
In August this year, the Federal Government ordered the partial closure of Nigeria’s borders with neighbouring countries to curb smuggling of weapons and other contraband goods into the country.
The government empanelled new security combat response outfit – Exercise Swift Response – to take charge of the process.
Assembled by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to be coordinated by Nigeria Customs Service, the outfit was mandated to secure Nigeria’s land borders against trans-border crimes.
However, in October, the Federal Government issued another directive ordering total closure for legitimate and illegitimate movements in and out of the country of goods, thereby further complicating the woes of importers and other investors making use of the borders, especially the ones with Benin Republic and Niger.
In the last two months since the decision was taken, business owners, including Nigerians and foreigners alike transacting through land, have cried out to the Federal Government as their goods running into several millions of naira have remained trapped at the borders.
Last week, the Ghanaian Government made available over N200,000 to drivers from that country, who have been stranded at Seme border since the closure.
Despite the outcry in and outside the country, President Buhari, at several fora, had defended the closure, saying it has yielded positive results.
At a meeting with his Beninois counterpart, Patrice Talon at the Seventh Tokyo International Conference for African Development in Yokohama, Japan, Buhari said the closure of Nigerian borders was meant to tackle smuggling of rice through that corridor.
News
2023 Presidency: We’ve not decided on zoning formula –PDP
T
he Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has stated that it has not decided on where its candidate for the 2023 presidential election would come from.
This is unlike in 2015 when the opposition party, immediately it lost the presidential election, said the northern part of the country would produce its candidate in 2019.
A national daily, at the weekend, said PDP might likely retain the position in the North-East while the vice presidential candidate would come from the South-East in 2023.
But at a press conference yesterday, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said such report was just speculative.
“For the avoidance of doubt, our party is yet to discuss the 2023 presidential election, overtly or covertly, at any time whatsoever,” Ologbondiyan stated.
He described those behind the reports as “political terrorists whose plan is to mislead the public and cause disaffection within the ranks of our party with the hope of using such fabrications to further their own selfish political ambitions.”
Ologbondiyan said PDP governors were not divided over the 2023 presidential ticket, adding that at the moment, the party was currently working on how to win the Kogi and Bayelsa state governorship elections.
“As a party, we are also working with our respective state governors and legislators across the country as they work hard, in line with the manifesto of our party, to improve on the welfare and development of Nigerians.
“Moreover, it is also imperative to counsel, without any equivocation, that enemies of our party, who feel threatened by the rising profile of Governor Nyesom Wike, should have a rethink on their incessant attacks on him,” he added.
He stated that PDP appreciates the contribution of Wike and other governors to the growth of the party.
News
DSS: Border closure has frustrated arms smuggling, terrorism
T
he Federal Government’s decision to close land borders has successfully checked cross-border movements of suspected terrorists and other criminal elements likely to undermine national security.
The Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Yusuf Bichi, made the declaration over the weekend in Abuja, in response to criticisms trailing the development.
This was as Bichi, who spoke during the graduation ceremony for participants of the executive intelligence management course (EIMC) 12 at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), further disclosed that the secret, service under his leadership, was “turning a new leaf”.
He said the urgent need to check uncontrolled cross-border activities had necessitated the temporary closure of border.
His words: “Despite the criticisms, the closure of our borders so far, has succeeded in checkmating not only smuggling of goods that are illegally brought into this country, but even firearms.
“And then, checkmating the movement of people that are likely to undermine the security of this country.
“It is, nonetheless, believed that the sustenance of the successes so far recorded with the partial border closure would require the mobilisation of inspired and tenacious security and intelligence managers.”
On the theme of the course, the spymaster said: “We decided to choose that theme and, God willing, the recent closure of our borders, attests to what we intend to achieve.
“The choice of the theme was informed by, among others, the need to equip participants with the requisite knowledge and skills.
“This is to enable them effectively support the ongoing efforts aimed at checkmating the seemingly uncontrolled cross border activities/migration, assessed to have impacted negatively on the socio-economic development of the country.”
The spy chief reminded the course participants of the fact that knowledge and skills drive today’s world.
Accordingly, he enjoined them to apply what they had acquired in the last nine months, to help in solving issues of irregular migration afflicting the country.
On the pledge to return the DSS to an intelligence-driven service, he stated: “In the DSS, we are turning a new leaf. Our operations must be intelligence-driven. You don’t have to see us, but you can hear of us. If you look at me, I’m very conservative. We are supposed to be heard, not seen.”
Earlier, the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, harped on the imperative of security and intelligence agencies being ahead of criminals, in order to nip their activities in the bud.
Lawan, who was represented by the Senate Committee Chairman on National Security and Intelligence, Ibrahim Gobir, maintained that the challenges of the time required that security and law enforcement agencies must be armed with improved knowledge and capacity for pro-activeness.
News
Oshiomhole: Obaseki’s govt hired 1,000 thugs to boo me
N
ational Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday fired back at the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, accusing his government of hiring political thugs and deploying same to boo him at last Saturday’s convocation ceremony of Edo University, Iyamho.
The accusation was in response to a similar allegation made by Obaseki on Saturday after he, the Oba of Lagos, Alhaji Rilwan Akiolu and other dignitaries were attacked by hoodlums at Oshiomhole’s residence.
Obaseki, who expressed disappointment at the hostile treatment he and his entourage encountered, had sworn that it could not have been that bad even if he had visited the home of the leader of a rival political party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
However, at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, Oshiomhole denied unleashing thugs on Obaseki and the other guests who visited his palatial country home.
He said that on the contrary, it was Obaseki and officials of his administration who had recruited thugs to boo him when he arrived the convocation arena.
The APC national chairman absolved himself of all blames over the ugly incident, stressing that it was unthinkable that he would attack his own guests.
His words: “I decided that I should use this medium to speak on the unfortunate incident that happened in my community on Saturday after the convocation ceremony at the Edo University. Like I already directed my press secretary to do on Saturday, obviously it was my decision to invite the Chancellor and his entourage including His Royal Majesties, Oba Akiolu, Oba Otudeko and other dignitaries.
“I personally invited them to join me for lunch which they graciously accepted and so it is unthinkable that I will invite people for lunch and I will make arrangements to disrupt or prevent my guests from coming to my house. So, any suggestion that I had an idea of what happened, nothing can be farther from the truth.
“When I discovered that something had gone wrong, I went to the gate and by then they had gone. I tried to speak with the governor. I called him, the phone rang out, but at least I was able to speak with the Chancellor and his wife and I am happy that they fully understood.
“However, this whole thing was unfortunate because it was organized by the state government. By Thursday evening, and you can crosscheck with the IGP, I had information that the Deputy Governor asked some people to organise 1,000 people to the university community. The whole idea was for them to boo me and celebrate it in the media that the comrade-chairman was booed in his own community. The CBN Governor who delivered the convocation lecture was also a witness.
“The CBN governor was not invited to address a rally, he was invited to deliver a convocation lecture and he wasn’t going to talk to those thugs who were wearing all kinds of inscriptions. They didn’t come for a political rally.
“I conveyed the message to the IGP to prevent thugs being imported to the place by the deputy governor. Some few minutes later, the governor himself arrived and Mr. Godwin Emefiele went to him and said to him, ‘what are these people doing here?’ He said Mr. Governor, if those people were there, he wasn’t going to deliver the convocation lecture because he didn’t come to do politics, he just came to perform a normal intellectual activity which was the convocation lecture.
“The governor promised to get the people out of the university. You can imagine, it is easier to mobilize thugs into a place, but it is far more difficult to demobilize them. So, we had to meander into the auditorium where the lecture was to be delivered and, of course, you could hear all sorts of slogans and counter slogans. This was exactly what they had planned and the whole idea was they would have their cameras waiting. As I step out, people will be booing me and the media will report that Oshiomhole was booed when he attended the convocation ceremony. That was the whole idea.”
Oshiomhole, who asked the governor to rein in his deputy, Mr. Philip Shuaibu, said as a two-time governor of the state, he can never govern the state again, wondering why the series of attacks on him.
He maintained that he had no issues with the governor, explaining how he had done his best in reconciling Obaseki with aggrieved party stakeholders in the state.
It would be recalled that Governor Obaseki and other dignitaries were attacked by thugs at the residence of the APC National Chairman in Iyamho.
The reports on the incident went viral on the conventional and social media with pictures of several vehicles that had their windshields broken. However, there were no reports of physical assault on any of the dignitaries.
Meanwhile, Special Adviser to Governor Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, last night urged the National Chairman of the APC to carry out full scale investigation into the circumstances that led to the attack on Obaseki and his entourage to his residence at Iyamho, Etsako West Council area of the state.
Osagie, in a statement, also called on Oshiomhole to apologize to all the personalities affected by the attack carried out by youths in the area.
He pointed out that the governor and his guests as well as others with them during the embarrassing incident were yet to recover from the shock.
According to the governor’s aide: “All we expect the National Chairman to do is to call for investigation into the incident that happened in his house and continue to apologise to the personalities that were attacked. He was the one who invited these people to his house after the convocation ceremonies. So, will the governor and deputy governor now plot attacks against themselves? This is embarrassing.
“We are still trying to recover from the shock of that attack where you had the Oba of Lagos, Oba Akiolu, Oba Otudeko, the governor himself and so many other dignitaries who were there on his invitation. We expect he should call for an investigation into the matter and continue to apologise to these persons.”
News
FG guarantees crude oil feedstocks, offtakes to Dangote Refinery
T
he crude oil feedstock and offtake dynamics in Nigeria have been altered by the 650,000 barrels per day Dangote Petroleum Refinery, which yesterday secured the Federal Government guarantee for the schemes.
Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, who gave this hint yesterday when he led a high-powered delegation on a tour of the $12 billion Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Dangote Fertiliser and Dangote jetty in Lekki, Lagos, maintained that the Federal Government had included the installation in its crude feedstock and offtake schemes.
Noting that he would be in talks with Dangote on the exact volumes of crude oil and gas needed, Sylva, who maintained that the refinery was “one of the biggest projects, if not the biggest project, in the history of Nigeria,” promised government support for the asset.
Describing the project as heartwarming for all the people of Nigeria, Sylva, who was accompanied on the tour by the Director, Department of Petroleum (DPR), Ahmed Shakur; Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), and other top management staff of the ministry, stated that Alhaji Aliko Dangote, a citizen of the country, had committed so much money and that government must support the project to succeed.
“The success of this project signals a lot for investors all over the world. The world is observing, and as a government and as NNPC, we will support this project as much as we can.
“You (Dangote) have done very well and you should feel free to tell us where we can support. The whole team is here, complete; so feel free to tell us how and where we can support. If we as Nigerians don’t invest in this country, who will do? And, if this project is a success, it will be a success story from Nigeria and this will bring others to come in to invest,” the minister noted.
On his part, Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, who was on the entourage of the minister, added that the existing 445,000 barrels of oil per day capacity NNPC refineries were not in competition with Dangote.
The refineries located in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna have been performing below 10 per cent of its capacity in recent time, but Kyari promised that they would be on stream very soon to complement the 650,000 barrels per day Dangote Refinery.
“First of all, we are not in competition with Dangote Refinery,” Kyari said, adding, “we are complementing the refinery.”
President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, stated that he had spread the tentacles of fuel supply target from his refinery to now include Central Africa.
Asked about the drive for investing $12 billion in a refinery in Nigeria, Dangote maintained that he got the drive from the need to place the development of Nigeria first.
“Our drive for this investment is, first, we are Nigerians, and we should always champion the course that will lead to the development of our economy as a country.
“Second, if we don’t invest in Nigeria, we cannot expect the outsiders to invest,” he stated.
News
Alleged N68m fraud: Two school feeding programme officials arrested – ICPC
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has announced the arrest of two officials of the Social Investment Programme in Kogi State, over allegations of fraud to the tune of N68,097,053. Spokesperson for the ICPC, Mrs. Rasheedat Okoduwa, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, said the arrest followed the ongoing collaboration between the anti-graft agency and the National Social Investment Office (NSIO). Okoduwa gave the names of the suspects as Hon. Adoga Ibrahim and Khadijat Karibo.
“The recently-launched collaboration between the National Social Investment Office (NSIO) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to root out corruption in the Social Investment Programmes (SIPs) has begun to yield fruits as two persons involved with the programme in Kogi State are currently under arrest by ICPC for alleged N68,097,053 fraud.
“While Ibrahim was appointed the State Focal Person in 2016 for the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) for Kogi State and left office in May 2019, Karibo is still serving as the state’s Programme Manager”, Okoduwa said.
News
Why Northern Governors abandoned Almajiri schools – Modibbo
A former Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education (UBEC), Prof. Ahmed Mohammed Modibbo, at the weekend in Kaduna accused northern states governors of abandoning the Almajiri schools in the region to rot away. He also lamented that they (Governors) were frustrating the integration of the Almajiri schools with basic western education.
Speaking at a lecture with the theme “Before the Ban on the Almajiri System of Education in Nigeria” organised by the Centre for Historical Documentation and Research of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, at the weekend in Kaduna, Modibbo said the schools were abandoned by state governments because they wanted to be given cash to construct the schools themselves.
He said: “The state governors left the schools unoccupied, abandoned and vandalised because most state governments refused to even take them over, not to talk of fulfilling their own obligations contained in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Government.
According to him: “The state governments were not happy with the decision of the Federal Government to undertake the project through UBEC and the Education Tax Fund (ETF), as they wanted the money to be given to them so that they could nominate contractors for the project.”
It would be recalled that in an attempt to address the problems of the Almajiris in the North, the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan said it spent billions of naira for the construction of more than 100 model schools, purposely for the integration of the system with basic education.
However, the schools are said to be rotting away as they have not been put to use since they were constructed years ago. According to Modibbo: “That episode was the last in the history of woeful failures to address the challenge of mainstreaming the Islamic system of education, thereby catering for the multitude of mainly children of the poor in the Northern region who often migrate far from their homes following their itinerant Malams and surviving on charity.”
Recalling the genesis of the Almajiri phenomenon in the north, Modibbo, a professor of history, said it was an off-shoot of the quest for Islamic education from the 8th century, which continued to flourish through numerous Qur’anic schools. He said Qur’anic teachers of that time were sustained by “Zakat” and other forms of taxes, managed by the religious authority, such that by 1900, there was an estimated 250,000 pupils in 20,000 schools in the region. He said the system witnessed a “final blow” when the colonial administration halted support to Islamic education in 1922 following the establishment of the first teacher training college in Katsina.
Trending
-
News7 hours ago
Oshiomhole fires back at Obaseki, says ‘you brought thugs to boo me’
-
Sports22 hours ago
Boxing: Alvarez stops Kovalev in 11th round to win 175-pound title
-
News22 hours ago
More boos for Trump at Mixed Martial Arts fight
-
Metro and Crime16 hours ago
‘Chip Whip’: FRSC denies production, issuance of illegal number plate in Kano
-
News12 hours ago
Niger Delta vultures after me, says Akpabio
-
News15 hours ago
Borders to remain closed till Jan 31 – Customs
-
Metro and Crime18 hours ago
Police arrest fake doctor, shutdown hospital in Adamawa
-
Energy22 hours ago
S’Arabia formally starts IPO of state-run oil firm