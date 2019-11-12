News
12 people feared dead as boat capsizes in Uganda
Twelve people were feared dead on Monday after a boat capsized on a lake in Uganda, police said.
The boat, overloaded with fish and timber, was carrying 18 people when it overturned Monday morning on Lake Albert in the country’s north-west due to strong winds, police spokesman Julius Hakiiza told dpa.
According to Hakiiza, six people have been rescued, but 12 others remain missing, with rescue operations still ongoing.
Boat accidents occur frequently in the East African nation, mostly due to overloading, poor weather conditions and people travelling long distances using old wooden vessels.
Turkey captures sister of dead IS leader in Syria – Officials
Turkey captured the sister of dead Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on Monday in the northern Syrian town of Azaz, a senior Turkish official told Reuters, and is interrogating her husband and daughter-in-law who were also detained.
Rasmiya Awad, 65, was detained in a raid near Azaz, the official said, referring to a Turkish-controlled Syrian town near the border. When captured, she was also accompanied by five children, reports Reuters.
“We hope to gather a trove of intelligence from Baghdadi’s sister on the inner workings of ISIS,” the official said.
Little independent information is available on Baghdadi’s sister and Reuters was not immediately able to verify if the captured individual was her.
Baghdadi killed himself last month when cornered in a tunnel during a raid by U.S. special forces in northwestern Syria. Islamic State, in an audio tape posted online on Thursday, confirmed that its leader had died and vowed revenge against the United States.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s Communications Director said the woman’s capture was evidence of Turkey’s determination to fight against Islamic State.
“The arrest of al-Baghdadi’s sister is yet another example of the success of our counter-terrorism operations,” Fahrettin Altun wrote on Twitter early on Tuesday.
“Much dark propaganda against Turkey has been circulating to raise doubts about our resolve against Daesh,” he wrote, using another name for Islamic State.
“Our strong counter-terrorism cooperation with like-minded partners can never be questioned.”
Baghdadi had risen from obscurity to lead the ultra-hardline group and declare himself “caliph” of all Muslims, holding sway over huge areas of Iraq and Syria from 2014-2017 before Islamic State’s control was wrested away by U.S.-led coalition forces including Iraqis and Syrian Kurds.
The group, also known as ISIS, said a successor to Baghdadi identified as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Quraishi had been appointed. A senior U.S. official last week said Washington was looking at the new leader to determine where he came from.
World leaders welcomed his death, but they and security experts warned that the group, which carried out atrocities against religious minorities and horrified most Muslims, remained a security threat in Syria and beyond.
At least eight US citizens with ties to Utah — including five children — were reportedly shot dead in cartel violence in northern Mexico on Monday in what is believed to be a case of mistaken identity.
The victims, who hold dual US-Mexico citizenships, were allegedly caught in crossfire of two cartels in the Mexican border state of Sonora — near where they worship with Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.
The shooting victims included a mother, identified by family as Maria Rhonita Miller, and her four children, and two other women and one of their daughters, Lafe Langford Jr. told the paper.
Miller and her children were found by a relative inside the family’s burned out, bullet-riddled Chevy Suburban on the side of a road, reports the New York Post.
Langford Jr. told the paper that 12 more people inside two other vehicles were kidnapped by one of the cartels.
“All we care about is finding our missing,” Langford Jr. told The Tribune. “That’s all we care about right now.”
Langford Jr. told the paper the other dead women were his relatives, Dawna Ray Langford, 43, and Christina Marie Langford, 31. It’s unclear where they were found.
One of the missing women called a relative, who heard a woman screaming and other loud male voices, said Langford Jr.
The families lived in La Mora, about 70 miles south of Douglas, Arizona.
Authorities in Sonora state and the U.S. Embassy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Senate: Nigeria’s judiciary vulnerable to compromise
The Senate, yesterday, decried the deep corruption thriving in the nation’s judiciary, saying that even saints sent from heaven could not cleanse the sector of the rot at the moment.
The apex legislative chamber, however, said that the corruption in the judiciary, particularly in the area of dispensation of justice, was a function of persistent neglect and poor funding of the sector by successive governments.
Consequently, the Senate urged the executive arm of government to map out special intervention fund for the judicial arm to enable it function effectively and efficiently.
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), made these statements after a confirmation hearing his committee had with Hon. Justice John Tsoho and Hon. Justice Benedict Bakwaoh Kanyip.
Justice Tsoho’s nomination as Hon. Chief Judge, Federal High Court and Justice Kanyip’s nomination as President, National Industrial Court of Nigeria, were forwarded to the Senate for confirmation by President Muhammadu Buhari last week.
In his remarks, Senator Bamidele, who focused on submissions made by the justices during the confirmation hearing session, said that the judiciary was vulnerable to compromise based on realities on ground with respect to paucity of funds.
He asserted that no democracy could grow or survive with a compromised judiciary, saying that it was the very reason Nigerian Judiciary needed urgent special intervention fund.
“The problem at hand is that judiciary is corrupt and it is time for Nigeria and Nigerians to rise up in rescuing it with adequate funding.
“As it is with the nation’s judiciary today, even if saints are appointed from heaven to serve as justices and judges, it is only strength of character that can prevent them from being corrupt and dispense justice as required,” he said.
He noted that the issues are both moral and sociological, which, according to him, required extra budgetary provisions therapy.
Bamidele said: “I believe this will be an issue for both the legislative and executive arms of government to address most speedily. Beyond the current budgetary provision, a special intervention fund is necessary.
“As elected representatives of the people, it is not yet Uhuru. A lot still needs to be done.
“And for us to be able to catch up there is need for special intervention fund, details of which we believe, with the leadership of the legislature we have to work out with the executive arm of government.
“After the special intervention fund, we can then agree on how there can be consistent increase on an annual basis in the annual budget of the nation as far as the judiciary is concerned.
“Something urgently needs to be done about the plight of the Nigerian judiciary.
“For so long, the story has dominated our political space that our judiciary is corrupt.
“As far as we are concerned, it is time for Nigeria to change the narrative, it is time for Nigeria to show that we are serious and we understand the full and true meaning of the independence of the judiciary, a cardinal aspect of it is financial independence,” Bamidele said.
According to Bamidele, the committee interviewed Justices Tsoho and Kanyip and received explanation regarding their life, experience, qualifications, confidence and suitability to assume the positions.
He called on the two justices to do their best in providing good leadership and also join and spearhead the subtle struggle for the improvement of the welfare of judicial officers.
The committee chairman also called on the screened nominees to do all they could to ensure that the much needed reforms in the judicial sector were driven home.
“Without these reforms, all these efforts will continue to be a highway to nowhere,’’ he said.
Executive Secretary of the National Judicial Council (NJC), Ahmed Gambo Saleh, admitted the rot in the judiciary in an interview with journalists after the session.
Saleh said: “The welfare packages for judicial officers in this country are nothing to write home about. Judges’ salaries were last reviewed in 2007.”
He, however, stated that if the so-called corruption in the judiciary was weighed against what was obtainable in other systems, judiciary would be a saint.
While making his submissions in the presence of the two nominees and other justices like Binta Nyako, Okon Abang and others, Senator Bamidele, however, commended President Muhammadu Buhari, for increasing the budgetary provisions for the judiciary on yearly basis.
“Within the last four years, budgetary provisions for the judiciary have been experiencing marginal increases under the present administration. But it is not yet Uhuru, the Special Intervention Fund must come first before consistent increase on annual basis,” he stated.
Other members of the committee who attended the hearing session are Senators Chukwuka Utazi, Gabriel Suswam, Bashiru Ajibola, Peter Nwaoboshi, Okey Jev and Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia.
Justice Tsoho was, on July 26, sworn in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, in an acting capacity.
His appointment followed the retirement of Justice Adamu AbdulKafarati, who attained the retirement age of 65 years on July 25.
Nwabueze: Supreme Court didn’t conduct valid hearing in Atiku’s appeal against Buhari
A Professor of Law and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Ben Nwabueze, yesterday slammed the Supreme Court over the way and manner it conducted hearing in the appeal filed by the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23 election, Atiku Abubakar.
Atiku had challenged the verdict of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal which upheld the election of President Muhammadu Buhari at the Supreme Court. The nation’s apex court, last week, dismissed Atiku’s petition for lacking in merit.
But Nwabueze, in a statement, noted that the apex court did not hear the appeal and, as such, its judgement dismissing the said appeal was a farce.
The learned silk noted that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad reportedly said: “We have examined all the briefs of argument and the exhibits for over two weeks and we have all agreed that there is no merit in this appeal. The appeal is hereby dismissed. Reasons to be given on a date to be announced.”
Nwabueze, however, stressed that the important point to emphasise about the above-quoted statement by the CJN is that the decision dismissing the appeal as lacking merit was not taken at the sitting of the Supreme Court on 30th October, 2019 and that the decision had been taken during an examination of “all the briefs of argument and exhibits for over two weeks” before the sitting on 30th October, 2019.
His words: “The question arising is as to whom the word “WE” in the CJN’s statement refers. Can the “We” be a reference to the Supreme Court? Can the Supreme Court function as regards the hearing of the appeal before the seven-man panel to hear the appeal was appointed and the names of the members announced to the public? When exactly was the appointment of members made?”
He cited another reported statement credited to the panel to the effect that “the CJN announced a brief stand-down to reconstitute the panel.”
“This further statement introduces an element of mystery as to when the panel was appointed. It may be taken that the panel was appointed on the 30th of October when it was reconstituted according to the CJN.
“The issues before us are governed by section 36 of the Constitution, which provides in subsection (1), as follows, “In the determination of his civil rights and obligations, a person shall be entitled to a fair hearing within a reasonable time by a court or other tribunal established by law and constituted in such manner as to secure its independence and impartiality.
“Is the “examination” referred to by the CJN in the statement quoted above “the fair hearing” required by section 36(i) of the Constitution? Fair hearing requires among other things that it must be done in the presence of the parties.
“The “examination” referred to in the CJN’s statement was certainly not done in the presence of the parties. The examination “of all the briefs of argument and the exhibits for over two weeks” before 30th October, as announced by the CJN, could not be the fair hearing required by section 36 of the Constitution.
“No “examination” of all the briefs of argument and exhibits as announced by the CJN in the statement quoted above can constitute a fair hearing required by section 36 of the Constitution in the absence of the parties.
“Furthermore, not only is the hearing required to be conducted in the presence of the parties in order to be a fair hearing, section 36(3) requires it to be held in “public”. Section 36(3) is quite clear and unequivocal on this point. It says, “The proceedings of a court or the proceedings of any tribunal relating to the matters mentioned in subsection (1) of this section (including the announcement of the decisions of the court or tribunal) shall be held in public.”
Nwabueze stated that the examination referred to in the statement by the CJN was not held in public.
“It is not the hearing required by section 36(3) of the Constitution. Secret hearings and trials are abhorrent to democracy. What happened in the Supreme Court on 30th October, 2019 is therefore a farce, not a valid hearing and determination of the appeal lodged by former Vice-President Atiku against the victory of President Buhari in the 2019 Presidential election as declared by INEC.”
The silk submitted that the decision of the Supreme Court dismissing the appeal for lacking merits is a law within the meaning of section 1 of the Constitution and, being inconsistent with section 36 of the Constitution, it is, by the self-executing declaration in section 1(3), null and void.
“Section 1(3) is a self-executing declaration and does not require anything else to bring it into effect. In other words, the decision dismissing the appeal is null and void without further ado.
“Whether or not the decision of the Supreme Court dismissing the appeal is a law within the meaning of section 1(3) of the Constitution, the Supreme Court is under and subject to Constitution as the “supreme law of the land binding on all authorities and persons throughout the Federal Republic of Nigeria”, including the Supreme Court,” Nwabueze said.
Ex-bank manager, wife held for alleged $1.49m fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a former Assistant General Manager of a bank, Mr. Rowly Isioro, and his wife, for their alleged involvement in money laundering to the tune of $1.49 million.
The commission said the huge cash was allegedly laundered through the local bank account of the former bank manager’s wife, Mrs. Ovuomarhoni Naomi Isioro.
The Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujarem, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, said the couple was arrested by operatives of the Lagos zonal office.
Uwujarem added that the investigation, which culminated in the arrest of the suspects, followed a petition by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on alleged business email compromise.
He said: “The couple allegedly laundered the total sum of $1.49 million through Ovuomarhoni Naomi’s bank account in Nigeria.
“Their arrest followed a petition received by the commission from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) through the office of the Legal Attache, United States Consulate, Lagos, about their alleged involvement in computer-based fraud, stealing and money laundering.
“So far, investigation revealed that Naomi met one Michael Uziewe (who is still at large) in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America, sometime in 2016, and introduced her to foreign exchange business. Through this encounter, Naomi and her banker husband turned their two registered companies, Marhoni General Services Limited and Multaid Plus Limited, into conduit for the dispersal of funds wired by Uziewe, who allegedly owns Global Investment Network.
“Naomi, in statements volunteered to the commission, confirmed she had been receiving monies in dollars, with instructions to pay the naira equivalent into accounts provided by Uziewe.”
Uwujarem also claimed that each time Naomi received the dollar transfers; she made over-the-counter withdrawals, in breach of financial regulations that such transactions must go through the financial system, and sold them to Bureau de Change operators for naira equivalents.
He added: “Rowly Isioro, a banker of over 22 years’ experience, has also confessed that he was aware that someone his wife met in United States of America sends her dollars, while she pays the naira equivalent to various accounts on the instruction of the U.S.-based partner.
“Rowly was allegedly relieved of his appointment with the bank as a result of his involvement in the money laundering scheme.”
