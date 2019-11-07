Back Page Column
2023: Memo to the North
It would be ungrateful for North to hold on to power after President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term – Shehu Sani
Last week this space was on a special memo to the South-West region regarding the ambition of some persons from the area ahead of 2023. The memo was intended to take a historical look at the origin and benefits of the zoning of political offices at national level and how it has helped to stabilize the polity. It also emphasized the moral burden inherent in jettisoning it for some selfish gains.
A lot of reactions from the publication show that Nigerians are indeed interested in their peaceful co-existence and are willing to make all the needful sacrifices for peace to reign in our land.
This week Musing is on a similar memo to the geo-political North where available indicators are also showing some politicians desirous of nursing the ambition of retaining power after holding it for eight years.
It’s not yet clear what the driving force of those with this position is except that when power like alcohol intoxicates, it makes its victim extremely stupefied and irrational.
Among the excellent qualities that stood out late Northern idol Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sarduana of Sokoto among his peers in Nigeria political landscape was his ability to accommodate varying views. He was never on record to have unduly taken advantage of the majority position of his Fulani kinsmen.
His management of the divergent ethnic groups in the North became significant that even today we talk of monolith geo-political North thanks to his obliging leadership spirit. Bello remains a model in the management of strength in diversity. Technocrats like Sunday Awoniyi and Solomon Lar were brought right inside the system not minding their minority status in the equation. Even when the Tiv strongman late Joseph Sarwuan Tarka led a rebellion against the Northern hegemony Bello did not come with big stick being conscious of the implications of such to the larger interest of the geo-political North.
As a result, since Nigeria’s independence 1960, the Middle Belt region has been struggling to break away from the core North in all their socio-political activities but has failed as they always end up voting alongside Northern interest when the chips are down.
Credit goes to Bello for this, for successfully and strategically intertwining the people notwithstanding their ethnic and religious differences. In truth, if Nigeria has been lucky to have a leader like Bello with all its differences it would have made significant progress as there would not have been much talk of marginalization.
No wonder Bello told Zik of Africa in a dialogue when Zik wanted us to forget our differences and forge ahead that instead of forgetting it let us understand it because by understanding it we will build unity in our country.
When the nation through a constitutional conference rejigged its political structure and created six geo-political zones for easy governance and administration of the country, the North remained one refusing to be carried away by the division. Unlike their brethren in the South who had their zones almost like a different country refusing to co-work as one geo-political interest – Southern protectorate. Since independence all elected national leaders in the North except the Prime Minister Tafawa Belewa, the others are from the North-West but the rest of the region are not losing any sleep. From Shehu Shagari to Umaru Yar’Adua and now Muhammadu Buhari. Even now it’s still people from the same North-West region that are scheming to domicile power in the place after eight years and the others are really not grudging all thanks to the great bond established by Bello.
It’s perhaps against this backdrop that the whole region rose in unison against Goodluck Jonathan when he tried to take advantage of his position to truncate power rotation to the North which caused PDP to lose power at the centre. The incontrovertible fact remains that Jonathan lost power in 2015 because of the obvious gang up by Northerners because they believe rightly perhaps that he was usurping the position meant for them. Why have I gone down memory lane like this in this memo? It’s to draw a historical fact to those in the North trying to disrupt the power rotation by wanting to continue after eight years that such act has far-reaching implications.
Even Jonathan who can lay claim to divine providence on the natural death of his boss, Yar’Adua, did not eventually have his way so what reason would those desiring to keep power have weighty enough to dislocate power rotation without reaping some consequences.
If Ahmadu Bello is the overwhelming leader to emerge from the North why should some lessons not be learnt from his style? The likes of Ango Abdullahi and Junaid Mohammad are failed scholars from Bello school of accommodation and scooping to conquer. These are anarchists who have by their own antecedents have edged themselves out of national relevance and needed to be cantankerous and crabby always to be noticed.
It need to be said pointedly here that anybody desiring to retain power in the North either by supporting somebody or nursing ambition does not merit to be called a lover of peace in Nigeria. These crusty old men like Abdullahi and Mohammad and their likes should not be allowed to sow seeds of discord in our midst.
Bello had all the potentials and advantages during his time but he accommodated diverse views and brought his leadership to such quintessential level. It baffles pundits why knowledgeable persons who are privy to history are still allowing their inordinate ambition to drive them to the dyke.
Governor of Kaduna State Nasiri el rufai driven by his jaundiced ambition is arguing that zoning should be thrown away because it is affecting competence and quality. The governor knows as a fact that if we are talking of competence and quality in political position a lot of those occupying positions should not have been there from inception because there are more competent persons than them. The governor is part and parcel of APC reign since 2015 and we all are wondering what his own definition of competence is vis-a-vis where we are today in this country. Moreover, El rufai needs to respond to the poser put forward by his political opposite in Kaduna State, Senator Shehu Sani who asked the all-important and perplexing question: Can you be talking of competence when you have not produced an Igbo President? Are they not Nigerians?
The main essence of this memo therefore is to undress the danger inherent in trying to disorder a formula that has continued to give stability to the polity just because it insignificances the ambition of some persons. Justice and fairness demand that after eight years power should rotate back to the South anything otherwise would be sowing discord in our midst and we should be ready to reap what it produces. This country belongs to everybody born in it and its leaders must operate with this fact in mind in all their political dealings whether in PDP or APC. God help Nigeria.
Back Page Column
Problems with ‘living-apart-together’
The idea of couples mutually agreeing to live apart in quest for economic comfort is now widely embraced, tolerated and encouraged in our society. Not minding the unwholesome consequence of the arrangement on the survival of family life, the practice is a silent but effective way of “putting asunder” what “God has joined together.”
Living-apart-together is an arrangement where, on the excuse of the family’s needy condition as occasioned by the poor economic climate of the country where job opportunities become rare, the couple decide to allow one of them to relocate overseas in search of greener pastures. In most cases, men are usually the ones to weather the ash climate to work for the comfort of his family back home.
Often, they do agree on the number of years to spend; either he will apply for his family members to join him much later after he must have found his footing or he will return home finally to his family. Only a fraction of Nigerian spouses do keep faith with their partners on this arrangement. In the long run, they end up not living together again as husbands and wives.
Recent surveys suggest that people living apart together (LATs) account for around 10% of the adult population in much of Western Europe, North America and Australasia, although precise estimates vary according to the findings and the survey group British data suggest that up to a quarter of supposedly ‘single’ adults who are not cohabiting with partners (either married or unmarried) in fact, have partners living elsewhere.
Many years ago in Nigeria, whenever a man was going on a transfer or he’s relocating to seek better opportunities elsewhere, he will go with his family members: his wife and children. Employees of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), NIPOST (P & T as it used to be), banks, UAC, UTC, federal civil service, military, the Police and some corporate personnel were those experiencing frequent transfers across the country. That’s why many of our parents, uncles and retired workers end up becoming multilingual of major Nigerian languages. This also inspired marriages across regional, tribal and ethnic lines. It also evolved cross-cultural mix, interactions and integration.
Nevertheless, choosing to go abroad to work for one’s family’s sustenance, to me, is a sacrificial venture and an exercise in the right direction provided it doesn’t lead to the breakup of the home eventually. However, this idea is fast turning to a curse rather than a blessing in many Nigerian homes. Gory tales of abandonment, hunger and break-up are fast becoming recurring decimals in many homes where this arrangement is in practice. Staying abroad for more than two years without a feasible timeline to reunite with your spouse offers an unhealthy ground for your ‘lonely’ partner to despair or compromise.
A former colleague went on a transfer abroad with the promise of coming back to pick his wife and two children. In the first two years, his wife was very faithful, praying and hoping things would work out as planned. They were in constant touch almost every hour for the first one year. By the end of the second year, the woman already knew the game plan had changed from his end. In summary, as you are reading this article, my former colleague is yet to visit Nigeria since 1995.
A man left for Europe when his last daughter was barely three years. Leaving three children behind for his wife in anticipation of an early return to buoy the economic fortunes of his family; now his daughter is an undergraduate, yet, he is yet to return. He is hale and hearty where he is because he still communicates with his family once-in-a while. He’s not sending money because he’s still roaming the streets for help. He won’t like to return to Nigeria because of shame!
A woman relocated overseas to take care of her children schooling in Europe. In the fifth year of her stay abroad, I saw her husband, a good Christian, faithful man and caring father; he had emaciated so much. Apart from working in Nigeria to sustain his family abroad, nobody cared about his wellbeing. I discovered during our discussion that he had not touched a woman since his wife travelled. She returned in the eighth year critically ill but unfortunately she couldn’t survive it.
A banker resigned from her job and relocated abroad in pursuit of better opportunities. She left three young children with her husband in anticipation that her family would join her within a year. It is four years now, she’s yet to return while her husband and children are still hoping. As at now, her in-laws are asking her to return or he will be encouraged to “move on.”
I could go on citing numerous examples. I’m sure you, too, can cite some cases you know about to buttress this line of thought. If the spouses left in the lurch back home begin to desire affection elsewhere, will you blame them? Some people are quick to judge others. There are women who claim they can stay for 10 years without the touch of a man, bravo! But remember we are not equally wired emotionally and sexually. Even the Word says those who can’t hold their urges for long should marry. Therefore, long absence from your spouse is like deliberately pushing him/her to sin! Eve got seduced while Adam was away.
The essence of marriage is companionship and not children. Children are a blessing of sexual intimacy in marriage. A situation where a woman no longer misses the presence of her husband is evident that all is not well in that home. Living-apart-together is an easier way to walk away from your marriage. It is a breeding ground for infidelity. It is a tenable excuse to live adulterous life. No matter how reasonable arguments for this idea are, it is not a healthy arrangement.
Dr. Akin-Bola John, a counsellor and Bible scholar, in an interview in The Nation newspaper a few years ago said, couples living apart for more than one year under whatever guise have practically dissolved their marriages. This is because marriage, like I stated earlier, is mainly about companionship.
I salute those who are still keeping faith despite the obvious signs that their partners had ‘improvised alternatives’ in the foreign lands. The reasons for the ‘alternatives’ are often predicated on their inability to endure the chilling, freezing weather and as a ploy to get residency papers. This is a classic case of self-deceit and conjugal sacrilege.
Back Page Column
A tale of firewood Mama told me
I
recently heard that jollof rice cooked with/on firewood tastes better than the one cooked with/on gas; and that the one cooked with/on charcoal/coal sits in-between – not as tasty as the former but tastes better than the latter. I wouldn’t know why; one would have expected only the expertise of the chef to make the difference. Maybe jollof rice aficionados will educate us!
The concerns of environmentalists over climate change and global warming notwithstanding, I am thrilled that, if true, this is another clear example of how our own traditional methods of doing things, which, often, we foolishly and without interrogation abandon with glee and relish, to embrace “modern”, Western or “civilized” ways have, ultimately, proved superior, better informed, more economical and more beneficial to our health than the new but foreign ways we are wont to adopt. The joke is on us on many fronts. The people whose ways we adopted are jettisoning those ways themselves and embracing ours! Sadly but ironically, it is when foreigners embrace the traditional way of life we discard that we see the need to go back to our roots!
The Japanese reportedly are throwing away their micro-wave ovens because latest scientific discoveries link it with cancer. Be sure the discarded ovens will end up in Africa! Growing up, we fetched “cold water” from the big earthen pot strategically located at the corner of the room by grandma. Traditional methods of preserving foods ranged from the way the Ikales preserve “pupuru” to how meats were preserved by the fire-place and “garri” dried in the sun.
The earthen wares of old used as cooking utensils and plates are now acknowledged to be better and safer than the modern cooking utensils which pass through production processes using chemicals to form or shape them. Nylons used to wrap foods are now known not to be as health-friendly as the traditional “ewe” or leaves. Apart from the environmental hazard and nuisance that their empties constitute, bottled drinks pose a danger to our health. Processed food of any kind is harmful; organic food, which was how our ancestors lived life, is the best. We now know that storing water and other drinks in the fridge in plastic containers is dangerous to our health. Imported rice – imported craze – has been conclusively proven not to be as good as our own local “ofada” rice – better if this, as well as pounded yam, etc., is wrapped with “ewe” and not nylon or polyethylene.
Only last Wednesday, my elder sister and her husband, just returning from the U.S., visited and my wife gave them the pounded yam treat – but the yam nearly ruined her efforts. Yams these days are stuffed with fertilizers – they look big but are not as good as our local, traditional yams. My sister recalled with nostalgia the “owanna” yams of old – thin but rugged and pure. What of “ewusu”? Just one tuber will feed an entire family. It swells as you pour warm water or “Koko posho”, which was popular in my native Owo, Ondo State in those days. With the ascendancy of yams, “Koko” or cocoyam was derided, abandoned and associated with the poor. It was years later in the late 70s when, at Osogbo, I encountered Ghanaians fleeing from their country’s economic hardship, that I learned that “Koko” was not just a delicacy but, perhaps, of more nutritional value than yam. We have lost many of our treasures to so-called modernization.
Recently, Prof. Tope Ogunbodede, VC, OAU, Ile-Ife, agonised during a private discussion that a lot of our animal species have gone into extinction without any effort at preserving them in our Natural Museums. He made specific mention of a specie of fowl/chicken that had no hair on its neck. And I remember our own local cattle called “erenla”; they used to graze at a swamp close to Methodist Church along the Oke-Ogun axis of Owo. Rugged animals but most likely must have gone into extinction.
In those days, we ate rice only on festive periods and on special occasions. No more! Rice is alien to our culture; that is why we have no local name for it. “Iresi” is bastardization of “rice”; ditto “buredi” for bread. Not only are these foods alien – and a drain on our resources to help shore up the economy of other lands while impoverishing ours – they also do not do our health any good. The pastries and soft drinks industry is harmful to our health. Yet, they are the craze of the moment. We have imbibed the food and drinks culture of the Western world without the knowledge and health facilities that mitigate their deleterious effects.
The same Western world may have modernised our local “pako” for export! Our God-given “brush” is brush and tooth-paste both rolled into one and is even said to have more medicinal value than toothpastes. So many of our herbs, leaves, roots and the bark of trees that are of medicinal values have been abandoned, neglected and left to rot while we run after the inventions of the West; the vast and incredibly useful knowledge of our ancestors in many fields may have been lost. Until and unless the West returns to “discover” them and “teach” us their efficacy, we may never see them as amounting to anything. So were we taught in Eurocentric history books that Mungo Park discovered River Niger – but natives showed him the way and led him through its length and breadth!
Bible scholars say Hannah weaned her son Samuel after three years; she must have fed him breast-milk and not baby food. Same knowledge of the efficacy of breast milk was available to our forefathers, perhaps, before Bible times but we were made to abandon it as primitive while we took to baby foods. I saw empty cans of Amama, Cow and Gate etc. in my father’s shop while growing up. They were evidence he was rich and gave us the best money could buy.
Today, we know that nothing nourishes a child better than the mother’s breast milk. We have also found that three solid years are the minimum for a child to suck at Mama’s breasts. Those days, we would return from school, which we did not start until our right hand touched our left ear (a minimum of six years), to still suck our mother’s breasts! No more! The attendant dislocation this change causes in the “new age” generations stares us in the face. Back to our roots!
Mama taught me that not all firewood is fit for cooking if you don’t want the food to “mehe”; meaning, it will cook randomly and not uniformly. No one savours such food. Deadwood does not glow but brings out smoke that peppers the eyes. Also avoid insects-infested firewood; the unwanted guests it brings will drive you out of the kitchen. Crooked firewood aka “igi woroko ti n da’na ru” not only makes it impossible for you to effectively arrange the firewood; it also can upturn the pot and throw its contents away! “Deceptive” bamboo burns bright and fast but expires quickly. At the point you need it most is when it disappoints.
Judges 9: 1 – 20 tells the story of Abimelech the son of Jerub-baal and his brother Jotham: Out of the 70 sons of their father, only Jotham escaped the murderous instinct of Abimelech. From a safe distance, Jotham told Abimelech this parable: Once upon a time the trees wanted a king over themselves. The olive tree; the fig tree; and the vine were consulted in that order but they all declined; thereafter, the bramble accepted the offer. The first three declined because they were gainfully employed and treasured the services they were rendering. The bramble accepted because it had little value and, thus, found the offer too tempting to resist and too delicious to reject.
A pastor, feeling so frustrated with goings-on, approached “Oga at the top” who was all ears. Afterwards, Oga told the complainant the proverb of the firewood: This firewood is not good; that firewood is also not good is how you end up removing all the firewood from the fire! You, too, may have heard that proverb. That is the tragedy of our collective existence today in all sectors – public, private, religious, name it. What good firewood do we have left in the fire? And is it not the bramble that calls the shot everywhere? Have the few men and women of conscience not given up – overwhelmed by the sheer numerical strength and bravado of the Abimelechs and the vain crowd around them? How, then, will the food we are cooking not “mehe”?
FEEDBACK
Kogi’s paradox of six and half a dozen:
My, oh my! What a masterpiece! You nailed it – and to think this was my first time of buying and reading the New Telegraph! You made it worth my while as you dissected and laid bare our murky and treacherous political waters. I doff my hat! – 0903 682 6079.
Back Page Column
Kegame’s Rwanda
A
lot has been written on Rwanda, including how differently the Western world reacted to that blight on human civilization that was the genocide of 1994, and its equivalence in the Balkans. Former US President Bill Clinton was man enough to later admit that failure to lead the world to put an immediate end to that incidence, was one of his greatest regrets. While the world watched, the lot fell on Paul Kegame and his Rwandan Patriotic Front to move in from the bushes, and stop the genocidal madness. The man led his country away from the horrors of that experience; now to the status of one of the most performing newer states in the world. Much more has been written on the new Rwanda, and the phenomenal transformation taking place in this country of some 12 million people. Last week, I stumbled upon and read a number of such write-ups, and thought it needful to also put across my own experience with, and thoughts on what is undoubtedly becoming the Rwandan miracle.
Mid-2015, I was in Kigali, on the invitation of the trio of Meles Zenawi Foundation (named after the former Prime Minister of Ethiopia), African Development Bank (AfDB), and the governments of Rwanda and Ethiopia. It was a colloquium in honour of Zenawi, an ideological soul mate of President Paul Kegame. In attendance were the Rwandan president himself, the former Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Hailemariam Desalegn, the Vice President of Ghana, and outgoing president of AfDB, Donald Kaberuka. A few other highly placed leaders from across the continent were also present, including of course, the widow and children of the late Zenawi. It was a one day, all plenary event, and yours sincerely was on a panel that included Jendayi Frazer, former US Assistant Secretary of State for Africa, the former AfDB President, and two others. The theme in discussion was the “African Democratic Developmental State.” The summary of the interaction, which is really not the subject of interest here, was that in the light of the configuration of extant global system, the African state needed to build its capacity, so as to be able to effectively lead the developmental agenda on the continent, going forward.
The Kigali conference started on the dot of 9a.m., as advertised on the programme. It ended at about 8p.m. As expected at such events, the Kigali gathering came with a very elaborate opening ceremony. The big story, however, is that the conference, or at least a key participant thereof, deviated from the usual. Usually, at such events, after the opening razzmatazz, virtually all important state officials, supposedly attending the conference, take their leave; such that only the panelists and a few inquisitive participants, are left to talk to each other. Don’t ask me why we do not seem to get much from such events, on which so much money continues to be spent across the continent, especially here in Nigeria. What else do you expect when those at the driver’s wheel of development are the ones whose seat go empty at such gatherings immediately after the opening ceremonies? Kigali 2015 was different, and it was one president that made the difference. From when the conference opened at 9a.m., till it closed at 8p.m., Paul Kegame was there with us! And he was not just there to observe. Rather, he actively participated – listening, asking questions, and taking notes! These were thoughtful questions that sounded like, to paraphrase him, ‘What the first panelist has just outlined is akin to what we tried to do in Rwanda years ago; unfortunately we did not get the type of impressive results you just spoke about. Where did we go wrong, and what were we supposed to do that we left undone?’ Equally impressive was the fact that the Rwandan president was in attendance with his wife, and if I recall correctly, a daughter of his too – the gangling lovely trio, you may want to call it.
I have not been able to live over this experience. I cannot also stop talking about it. By the nature of one’s calling, I have been privileged to be a part of so many conferences, all across the world; but Kigali 2015 was unique. It was for me the first, and thus far, the last time I was seeing the highest official of state fully participating at one. With such dedication at the highest level, is it any wonder that Rwanda is turning out to be today’s development practitioners’ delight? It speaks to seriousness in leadership. It speaks to vision. It speaks to courage, courage to break fallow grounds in search of enduring results. It also, in a way, speaks to humility. It was, as it were, a denunciation of the aloofness and emptiness that define leadership all over Africa, where many a leader coasts around on a false and putrid conception of their role in governance.
The foregoing also brings to the fore, once again, the debate on leadership and institutions. The suggestion that what Africa requires to get out of the woods are strong institutions rather than strong leaders was aptly conveyed by Barack Obama in Ghana in 2015. Yet, the former U.S. president can only be correct to just an extent. For, in the context of the deficit of institutions that Africa emblematizes, the agency of strong leadership, in reconstructing society, cannot be overemphasized. This is what is required to engender and nurture institutions, i.e., a general and unimpeachable acceptance of the primacy of rules, laws, and established procedures for state, society, and private actions and interactions. Such can only be catalyzed by strong leadership; but one that comes with the requisite vision, courage, capacity, and social commitment. This is the nature of the structures countries nurture for systemic stability and effective governance. The transformation underway in Kegame’s Rwanda is a good reference material in this regard.
This is a man who took control of Rwanda, or more appropriately, its carcass, after the genocide of 1994, while the entire world looked away as the country literally bled to death. He stopped the carnage; and rapidly created the basis for stability, upon which extant developmental accomplishments got predicated. Today, it is safe to aver that if Rwanda continues on this renewal and growth track, it may, in a not too distant future, become the foremost country on the African continent, as Kegame himself has actually predicted. Yet, good as this may sound, there are issues, which resolution are critical to the possibility of Rwanda fulfilling this laudable mission. The urge to bring this in into the Rwanda narrative is the second basis of this piece. Such critical realities can neither be denied nor glossed over by either Rwanda, or what, for want of a better term, I call the Kegame model.
It is to be noted in this regard that the ground for state failure is laid when a state sets out to create, nurture, and sustain a system of exclusion, of key segments in society, from the political and economic processes, with virtually no opportunities for access, penetration, or even cooptation. It is often preceded by exit from power, willingly or otherwise, of a caudillo (strong authoritarian leader), and/or cabal, wrapped all along in the cocoon of a redemptive mission, and in whom power is fully concentrated, yet living in denial of the place of a credible succession pathway. This is why some of the more stable polities around the world are invariably the ones that make the most robust provisions for social inclusion, and an inclusive and transparent system of politics – contestation for, acquisition, and exercise of power.
While the accomplishments in Rwanda since 1994 are noteworthy, therefore, the Kegame model must become genuinely inclusive of the peculiar aspirations, overt or latent, of the Hutu majority in the country. The suggestion that in Rwanda there is no more such distinction between Hutu and Tutsi, the type that could engender pre-1994 type of mutual suspicion and hatred, is constructed on shifty grounds. The assumption that narrow nationalist sentiments can be erased through mere democratization of welfare, is also false. In the context of commitment to nationalist sentiments, which globalization is making more evident, it is not just enough to create the basis for better livelihood in material terms for a people, a deliberate programme of accommodation of their particularistic nationalist aspirations must be built into the system to engender the stability requisite for national development. It is particularly so where the majority population is the one that may have reasons to feel marginalized, howsoever conceived. How rapidly Libya fell apart in spite of Muammar Gadhafi’s robust social welfare programme, is a case in point. What Cote d’Ivoire, for years Africa’s most stable economy, went through with Ivoirite, following the death of the pan-Africanist Felix Houphouet-Boigny, is also noteworthy. Every ethnic nationality in a multi-ethnic state desires to have its culture allowed a free reign. This cannot be seen to happen if anyone of such national constituencies is either completely shut out of the scheme of things, or perfunctorily engaged.
Rwanda is essentially bi-national. The Tutsi ethnic nation, from which Kegame comes, at 14% of the population, is a negligible minority. The President has so far been the key player in the political firmament of his country since 1994, serving first as Vice-President and Defense Minister, but undoubtedly the de-facto president, before taking up the big job in 2000. In 2015, the sections of the constitution on term limits, were amended, such that made it possible for the incumbent to take a third term in 2017; and to remain in office, if he so wishes, till 2034! That alone, in itself, is hardly justifiable. It smacks of a drive in the direction of power concentration, and wanton abuse of institutional integrity. To assume that such a long reign of a single individual, and one from a minority group, in a country that once crumbled under the weight of ethno-nationalist antagonism, would just pass without notice by members of the Hutu who constitute 84% of the population, is to live in illusion. The onus is, therefore, on Kegame to set at a transparent programme of creating a critical mass from which a different individual, most reasonably a Hutu, must emerge president within the next few years. There is nothing that suggests Kegame must spend all the remaining number of years the amended constitution allows him. Cutting short on this long span in power would stave off rumblings from within and outside the inner recesses of power, guarantee stability in the few more years he has to spend in office, and increase the sustainability possibilities of the giant strides the country has made under him. These are the contours Kegame must carefully navigate, and in a manner that would make him live in the mind of Africans and Rwandans forever as a true nation builder. Anything short of that comes with much danger.
- Prof. Mimiko, former vice chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State, teaches at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.
Back Page Column
place of the President and Vice President under the Nigerian and American Constitutions (1)
INTRODUCTION
This issue has become quite topical and urgent because of the present rumblings (or, may I say, loud silence) regarding the cold relationship between Vice – President Yemi Osibanjo, SAN, and his boss, the President, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR. Most Nigerians point accusing fingers at a very powerful, but “faceless” “cabal” within the presidency, which even Aisha Buhari, the president’s wife, had also specifically and openly complained about in the public. Is the Vice President a disposable “spare tyre”, as many prefers to refer to Vice Presidents or Deputy Governors, or is he an indispensable gum that inexorably binds the government together? We shall discover answers to these nagging questions in the course of our luminous discourse of this vexed national issue.
VICE PRESIDENCY
Ordinarily, the word “vice” means corruption, iniquity, debauchery, depravity, perversion, debasement, degeneracy, lechery, immorality, indecency, etc. however, “vice”, when used as the next person to a leader or head of a group means deputy, backup, replacement, second-in-command, regent, substitute, lieutenant and subordinate. It is in this position of “Vice President” is used.
THE VICE PRESIDENCY IN AMERICA
The Vice President of the United States, also known as VPOTUS or Veep, is an important position in the executive branch of the federal government in America. The Vice President is probably best known as being “a heartbeat away from the presidency”, meaning that if a sitting President dies or is impeached, or is indisposed, the Vice President takes over. Hitherto, where the office of the Vice- President became vacant by reason of death, resignation or other permanent incapacity, it would remain so vacant until the next elections were held and a new President and Vice- President were sworn in for a fresh term of office. However, since the coming into force of the Twenty-Fifth Amendment (which was ratified in 1967), where the office of Vice-President becomes vacant, the POTUS has power to appoint a new Vice-President, subject to the ratification by the Congress. Unlike his Nigerian counterpart, the VPOTUS empowered by the U.S. Constitution to perform far more expansive duties and responsibilities – extending beyond even the Executive arm of Government. The Constitution of America does not expressly assign the Vice Presidency to any one branch, causing a dispute among scholars about which branch of government the office belongs to: whether the executive branch or the legislative branch. However, constitutionally, the main responsibility of the Vice President is the role of President of the Senate. Under Article 1 Section 3 of the US constitution: “The Vice President of the United States shall be President of the Senate, but shall have no Vote, unless they be equally divided.”
THE VICE PRESIDENT OF AMERICA AS THE SENATE PRESIDENT
As head of the Upper House of congress, the Vice President votes on legislation or other motions only when Senators are deadlocked 50-50. This has occurred 243 times and involved 35 different Vice Presidents. Whilst in the past the Vice President would actively preside over Senate proceedings, nowadays it is customary that they only get involved in order to break a tie. In practice, the number of times Vice Presidents have exercised this right has varied greatly. John C. Calhoun holds the record at 31 votes, followed closely by John Adams with 29. During his first year in office (through January 24, 2018), Mike Pence cast eight tie breaking votes; his predecessor, Joe Biden, did not cast any during his eight years in office. As the framers of the Constitution anticipated that the Vice President would not always be available to fulfil this responsibility, the Constitution provides that the Senate may elect a president pro tempore (or “president for a time”) in order to maintain the proper ordering of the legislative process. In practice, since the early 20th century, the president of the Senate rarely presides, nor does the President pro tempore. Instead, the president pro tempore regularly delegates the task to other Senate members. Rule XIX, which governs debate, does not authorize the Vice President to participate in debate, and grants only to members of the Senate (and, upon appropriate notice, former presidents of the United States) the privilege of addressing the Senate, without granting a similar privilege to the sitting Vice President.
THE VICE PRESIDENT OF AMERICA PRESIDES OVER IMPEACHMENT TRIALS
As president of the Senate he may also preside over most of the impeachment trials of federal officers. However, whenever the president of the United States is on trial, the Constitution requires that the Chief Justice of the United States must preside. This stipulation was designed to avoid the possible conflict of interest in having the Vice President preside over the trial for the removal of the one official standing between him and the presidency. Curiously, the framers made no mention of who would preside in the instance where the Vice President is the officer impeached; thus leaving a loophole whereby a Vice President, as president of the Senate, could preside at their own impeachment trial.
THE VICE PRESIDENT OF AMERICA AND THE POWER TO SUPERVISE ELECTORAL VOTES COUNT
The Twelfth Amendment, like the superseded Article II clause, provides that the Vice President, in his capacity as President of the Senate, also presides over counting and presentation of the votes of the Electoral College. This process occurs during a joint session of Congress held, as prescribed by federal statute, on January 6 of the year following the presidential election. It will next take place following the 2020 presidential election, on January 6, 2021 (unless Congress sets a different date by law). In this capacity, four Vice Presidents have been able to announce their own election to the presidency: John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Martin Van Buren,and George H. W. Bush. Conversely, John C. Breckinridge, in 1861. Richard Nixon, in 1961, and Al Gore, in 2001, all had to announce their opponent’s election. In 1969, Vice President Hubert Humphrey would have done so as well, following his 1968 loss to Richard Nixon; however, on the date of the Congressional joint session, Humphrey was in Norway attending the funeral of Trygve Lie, the first elected Secretary-General of the United Nations. The president pro tempore presided in his absence.
NOW THIS THE AMERICAN PRESIDENT AND THE POWER OF SUCCESSION TO THE PRESIDENCY
Article II, Section 1, Clause 6 stipulates that the vice president takes over the “powers and duties” of the presidency in the event of a president’s removal, death, resignation, or inability. Even so, it does not clearly state whether the Vice President became President of the United States or simply acted as president in a case of succession. Debate records from the 1787 Constitutional Convention, along with various participants’ later writings on the subject, show that the framers of the Constitution intended that the Vice President would temporarily exercise the powers and duties of the office in the event of a president’s death, disability or removal, but not actually become President of the United States in their own right.
AND THIS
This understanding was first tested in 1841, following the death of President William Henry Harrison, only 31 days into his term. Harrison’s Vice President, John Tyler, asserted that he had succeeded to the office of president, not just to its powers and duties. He took the presidential oath of office, and declined to acknowledge documents referring to him as “Acting President.” Although some in Congress denounced Tyler’s claim as a violation of the Constitution, he adhered to his position. Tyler’s view ultimately prevailed when the Senate and House voted to acknowledge him as president, setting a momentous precedent for an orderly transfer of presidential power following a president’s death, one made explicit by Section 1 of the Twenty-fifth Amendment in 1967. In total, nine vice presidents have succeeded to the presidency intra-term. In addition to Tyler, they are Millard Fillmore, Andrew Johnson, Chester A. Arthur, Theodore Roosevelt, Calvin Coolidge, Harry S. Truman, Lyndon B. Johnson, and Gerald Ford. (To be continued).
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Don’t interfere with anything in the Constitution.
That must be maintained, for it is the
only safeguard of our liberties.” (Abraham
Lincoln).
LAST LINE
I thank numerous readers across the globe
for always keeping faith with the Sunday Sermon
on the Mount of the Nigerian Project, by
Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, OFR, FCIArb.,
Ph.D, LL.D. I enjoin you to look forward to
next week’s bumper treatise.
• Follow me on twitter @ MikeozekhomeSAN
Back Page Column
In-form Rashford set to sl ay Bournemouth
After enduring an 11-game winless streak away from home dating back to March, Manchester United have won three on the bounce away from Old Trafford in the space of six days and central to that resurgence is Marcus Rashford whom the Red Devils will rely on again for goals when they face Bournemouth today in an English Premier League tie. United have suddenly hit a patch of good run after the last international break and a 2-1 victory over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday capped a wonderful period for the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.
The most talking point of the United’s victory over the Blues at the Stamford Bridge Wednesday night was the beauty of a goal scored by Rashford which ensured a progress for the visitors. There had been some doubts about the 22-year-old’s ability to shoulder the club’s goal scoring burden after Solskjaer sanctioned the sale of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan. Here is a striker who hasn’t scored more than 13 league goals in a season and concerns were heightened with the forward’s slow start to the season. Having just turned 22, it is sometimes easy to forget just how young the forward is. He burst onto the scene under Louis van Gaal, which seems a lifetime ago, and his record output of 13 goals in a season would not be a bad return if he was at a lesser club. However, he is the focal point of United’s attack and one of only two senior forwards tasked with delivering the goods. Few have had such a burden.
At his best Rashford remains one of the most exciting young talents in European football, but he has been a victim of becoming a scapegoat for a turbulent club which shouldn’t be so over-reliant on him to fulfil their attacking needs. However, there can be no denying that Rashford — and his strike partners Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood — will benefit from the presence of a time-served centreforward in the United squad to provide competition and guidance, but Rashford has now emerged from his early-season slump and is becoming a big brother figure for all the youngsters following in his footsteps at the club.
Rashford hits four goals in just three starts and this will gladden the hearts of Old Trafford faithful but his purple patch has coincided with the return of Martial, who shrugged off an eight-week injury layoff to dismantle the Norwich City’s defence in United’s 3-1 Premier League victory at Carrow Road last weekend. Even Solskjaer confirmed Rashford had benefited from the return to fitness of his French teammate. “Since Anthony has come back, Marcus has flourished,” Solskjaer told reporters ahead of United’s league trip to Bournemouth on Saturday.
“He’s probably happier facing goal and being direct, driving at people, taking players on rather than being a target man with his back to goal. But he’s only just turned 22 and he wants to master all the skills. “I’m sure we’ll see more of him up front as a (number) nine, in a two with Anthony, in a three like he did at Norwich or out wide as he did at Chelsea.” Although there are concerns about his fitness ahead of today’s midday clash, Rashford is expected to win the race in time to lead United’s onslaught against struggling Bournemouth.
Back Page Column
Tough options: Your job or marriage?
I
ssues of life may look similar but people feel and respond to them differently. The grace of God is in diverse measures and dimensions upon individuals. These realities account for why some people are fortunate to get marry with less or no stress at all while some others are struggling to be in relationship. Many of those in the latter class might have suffered a number of letdowns, frustrations or they have been jilted at the threshold of consummating their relationships.
Diverse reasons are responsible for delay in attaining or starting a marital life; while self-inflicted circumstances like high-mindedness, excessive selectivity, attitudinal or character flaws could be responsible for some, others might not be unconnected with spiritual factors. Whichever way it is, I do believe there’s always a way out. Prayerfully seek God’s intervention and also reach out to those who could help or facilitate connections for you.
Beyond this, there are mature women who remain single in order to keep their jobs. This category of women are in no small number in corporate establishments. Getting partners to hook-up with is not so much of a problem like nurturing the relationship to fruition. Time is the ultimate in everything we do. We need time to cultivate affection, time to get familiar with one another and time to understudy ourselves properly to know if we are compatible. We also need time to know our strengths and weaknesses.
The nature of jobs some folks do adversely affect their chances and availability to grow their relationship. Some years ago, many single women in banking industry didn’t have time for their relationships. Several of them were aging without a glimmer of hope for marriage. Even some of those already married were having serious issues arising from not having enough time for their homes. A few had to quit to save their marriages while some homes broke up.
A few years ago, on my way home from work, I gave a ride to a lone young woman at a bus stop when she flagged for help. At 11:15p.m., she was returning home from Apapa branch of her bank where she worked. She said she must hit the road to work as early as 4:30a.m. the next day in order to be punctual. She lives about at a border town between Ogun and Lagos states. It took her more than four hours in transit to get home.
Asked about how she’s coping with her family demands in view of her job, she said: “I’m not married, sir. If I am, I will quit this job. Even keeping my relationship is a big issue for me. There’s no time at all.”
A woman in her late 30s is hoping for a way forward considering her circumstance and those of her ilk. Her mom is not giving her a breather until she’s fully engaged. Excerpts of her mail reads:
“I’m in my late 30s but still single and searching. The problem is not peculiar to me, many single women in my profession or other time-consuming organisations are sacrificing their relationships to keep their jobs. And now the time is ticking, time is going and age is counting, yet, there’s motion without movement in my love life. I have been into relationships over the years but none survived because I didn’t have the time to nurture my relationships. I work Mondays through Saturdays and sometimes, Sundays.
“That I still keep the job is by God’s grace because the market is tight. I have survived three major downsizing exercises by providence. There’re no better job offers out there like before. Getting a man is not the problem but working the relationship to fruition is the issue. A former colleague, now out of the country introduced me to your column sometime in 2017. She subscribed to your hook up service and later got hooked up with a man. They started well but the same problem of ‘no time’ eventually wrecked the relationship.
“I’m aware that you midwifed reconciliation between her and her ex-boyfriend. They jetted out of the country months ago after their low-keyed traditional wedding. As I write this mail, I feel the need to take a decisive step either by quitting the job to nurture my new relationship or to ‘marry’ my job and probably end up being a ‘Baby mama.’ Quitting the job for marriage (if that’s the only way out) is not much of a problem but my fear is after quitting, the relationship should end well.
“I know some of my colleagues and senior colleagues/officers who risked the job for an intending marriage only for them to be jilted. As we speak, some of them are stranded. They’re in a quandary as they have no gainful employment and the business world is not as promising as it used to be; yet, husbands are not in sight!
“In my own case, I believe God will guide me a right. Sir, many mature single women in corporate organisations are facing this dilemma. Back home, my mother is not helping matters. She believes I’m not showing enough concern in settling down maritally. Last weekend, she warned me, saying “You have two options available to you, choose between your job and marriage. But remember that I gave birth to you and God also expects you to replenish the earth by having your own children. You’re not getting any younger. Whether you like it or not, if you refuse to leave your job, someday, the job will drop you.”
“The most annoying thing is that some guys are no longer hiding their greed by demanding for money inordinately as if dating us is tantamount to doing us a favour. We are good assets to those that will marry us. We believe in family life where both the husband and his wife would pull resources together to plan their future. Yes, we need men to have homes but not to ‘buy husbands’ for ourselves.
“Let good men out there bear with us and demonstrate understanding for the nature of our jobs. Men won’t consider dating jobless women much less marrying liabilities as wives. Men should know that we genuinely desire to be in marriage and become proud mothers and dutiful wives who will be added values to our men but we should not be seen as being desperate.
“Thank you, Michael West. God will bless you in return for the wonderful job you’re doing. Amen. – Cynthia Nwachukwu (not real name), Lagos.
Should she quit her job in faith or hang on pending her Mr. Right will locate her? Please advise this beautiful young woman. God bless.
Back Page Column
2023: Memo to the South-West
“For the sake of the country’s unity, an Igbo should be made President in 2023” – Ayo Adebanjo, Afenifere leader
A
head of 2023, issues are already garnering that have actually informed this memo to the South-West of Nigeria. While the dusts arising from 2019 general election are yet to settle down, even with the curious judgement yesterday from the Supreme Court the political space is already being inundated with matters concerning power rotation.
Recall that following the conventional agreement in 1999 when the military walked back to the barracks and agreed to allow democracy blossom in our land, political power was given to the people of the South-West.
Peace in the land more than any other variables was the driving spirit then because of the bad blood spawned by the annulment of June12, 1993 Presidential election in which a South-West person, Chief Moshood Abiola won. The crisis generated by this contemptible act polarized the country politically then and the military authorities in their wisdom felt power rotation would be the best option to arrest the situation.
The North having dominated power from Generals Ibrahim Babangida to Sani Abacha and to the transitional government of General Abdulsalami Abubakar reasoned rightly that power should go to the South and because South-West was the most politically injured zone at the time because of June 12, the choice of Olusegun Obasanjo was made ahead of Dr. Alex Ekwueme who was at the forefront of the struggle that sent the military packing.
Even though Obasanjo was not politically relevant in the region then as his kinsmen did not reckon with him but preferred Chief Olu Falae, the other regions backed him to emerge the President believing then in the spirit of peace which informed his choice.
Ahead of 2023 some selfish politicians are trying hard to push an unjustified case that power returning to the South should return to the South-West.
The argument for those holding this position is that South-West supported President Muhammadu Buhari’s two terms and as such he should compensate them by handing over to them instead of the South-East the other member of the ethno-tripod structure upon which the geo-political foundation of this country was laid by the colonial masters. Notwithstanding even that it’s the only region and a major ethno-political group that is yet to smell the nation’s Presidency.
These selfish South Westerners beclouded by ambition are refusing to look back and appreciate what informed power rotation in 1999 that brought power to the region. In using party in power advantage they have forgotten that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was virtually non-existence in the South-West when Obasanjo came to power.
It’s necessary however to put on record some patriotic fair minded nationalists like the Afenifere icon, Chief Ayo Adebanjo who had courageously voiced it out that for peace and justice in the land South-West should allow Presidency to rest in the South-East. The South-South elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, has also sounded it loud and clear that the South-East or the Igbo should be allowed to take a shot at the Presidency in 2023.
The elementary argument that Igbo should be in the ruling party before it gets the Presidency negates the spirit of the power rotation ab nitio because the Yoruba were not in the national power when they got power in 1999. If Obasanjo could be found out when there was literarily no PDP in the South-West, APC can also find somebody in the party from the South-East, and I dare say that they are legion.
In case this power drunken South Westerners fails to understand the import of their greed, the North can decide to hold on to power with its far reaching implications.
When the British created the Northern and Southern protectorate in 1914 it had in mind two equal power blocs that could be a check on each other with none dominating the other. But along the line soon after the nation got independence, ethnicity came in with its leprous finger to decimate the Southern protectorate with Yoruba and Igbo rivalry creating huge advantage for Fulani being the dominant ethnic group in the North. The Fulani were glaringly overwhelming and in firm control and as a result rather than having a two powerful political blocs checkmating each other, a three power blocs, two weak ones in the South and one powerful one in the North. A situation the North adequately utilized ensuring that the two Southern power blocs never agreed on anything.
The closest to returning the North and South power blocs was the 1999 zoning between the North and the South which started with South-West and got disrupted by providence of the death of a Northern President Umaru Yar’Adua making way for a South-South minority man to emerge President in the person of Goodluck Jonathan.
If therefore the South-West insists on having it at the expense of South-East taking whatever advantage it thinks it has, what it could mean is total disruption of the arrangement and opening the way for even the North to seek a continuation.
If the few gluttonous power-mongers in the South-West goes ahead to insist on taking power when it returns to the South, the message therein would be telling the North that it could as well take any advantage it has meaning that the North could as well keep it. When the man holding yam and the knife decides to cut all to himself he should know that his cutting has implications, he is going to be surrounded by hungry and angry people feeling deprived and cheated. You certainly cannot correctly predict how such people will react. Moreover the action of yam cutter is not backed by scripture of any religion whether Christianity or Islam which teaches that those who have advantage should not fail to accommodate others for harmonious and peaceful co-existence.
In more than one instance in this country, rational and judicious applications of political positions have helped to engender peace in the land. When Gen. Murtala Mohammad was brutally killed in a failed counter coup in 1976 the coup planners thought of a Northerner ahead of Obasanjo who was the second in command to Murtala. Obasanjo was willing to give way but had to be persuaded to lead. General Theophilus Danjuma was the natural successor from the military point of view and also being a Northerner but he agreed to concede to a Muslim same as Murtala being a Christian himself and not a Fulani. That was how a more junior officer Shehu Musa Yar’Adua was drafted and given accelerated promotion.
Also in 1983 when the military staged a coup sacking the Second Republic, it went for another Northerner also a Fulani like President Shehu Shagari they removed, then General Muhammadu Buhari who was not even involved in the coup planning was brought in for balancing.
So when therefore the military decided it was time to leave politics for politicians they found judicious power sharing a huge success to bequest to the democratic setting hence their decision to go to the South-West to begin the power sharing arrangement.
Anybody out of personal ambition or dislike for Ndigbo who decides to undermine this process that engenders peace and harmony in our polity, cannot say in all sincerity that he loves Nigeria. If justice has meaning to any politician in the South-West jostling for Presidency he should have a rethink.
If really the South is concerned about the way and manner this country has fared in the past 59 years of her independence, they should not give in to anything that will legitimize the current structure that has proved unworkable. The best way to do this is for Yourba and Igbo to continue to give the North the grounds to divide them. Ambition is one easy way to create enabling environment for division among the Southerners. How I wish the great Jagaban of Bourdillon and his political godson pastor in the Villa will appreciate these historic facts and queue into redirecting this country for the greater glory ahead. In the words of the 92-year-old elder statesman, Chief Clark, “they should not be thinking of how to divide Nigeria, we must all unite and have respect for ourselves.”
Back Page Column
Kogi’s paradox of six and half a dozen
T
hat which is crooked cannot be made straight: and that which is wanting cannot be numbered. – Ecclesiastes 1: 15
How time flies! And nothing lasts forever! It looked like only yesterday that Audu Abubakar died on the way to winning – and returning – to Kogi’s governorship. If Audu hadn’t died, Kogi might never have had a Yahaya Bello. Lovers of my columns have nudged me to no end to comment on what many have called the Kogi debacle. Truly, only if you can answer the questions God put to Job may you know the ways of the Nigerian politician!
Olusegun Obasanjo and Atiku Abubakar were close associates turned inveterate foes. In 2003, Atiku had OBJ’s back to the wall but allowed the wily fox to escape. OBJ thereafter put pepper in Atiku’s eyes. Earlier this year, the impossible happened as OBJ ate his vomit on Atiku. Atiku also ate his own vomit on OBJ. OBJ/Atiku against Jonathan/PDP became OBJ/Atiku for PDP. The party OBJ said was dead “resurrected” in the ex-president’s own reckoning, to the consternation of Nigerians. Atiku, who led seven PDP rebel-governors to tear PDP apart and ship-wreck Jonathan to enthrone Buhari/APC, tugs at same Buhari/APC. Bukola Saraki and Dino Melaye moved from PDP to (ACN, for Melaye) APC and back to PDP but the Buhari/APC they brought to power today sings their political Nunc Dimittis. Atiku is still on the prowl hunting what he let slip through his fingers in 2003.
As foundation member and financier of the AD, Osun’s governorship was Iyiola Omisore’s just for the asking – but he blew it! He let the late Chief Bola Ige cajoled him into stepping down for Chief Bisi Akande. The governorship form that Akande filled was purchased by Omisore, who settled for the deputy governorship slot. Omisore was told Akande would do only one term. Politicians who accept promissory notes are like shop-owners who sell on credit. “No credit today, come tomorrow”. “Business survives and thrives best when friends and family promptly pay for services rendered”. Gospel truth – in politics more so! Political permutations change like quicksilver. What is tenable today may become anathema tomorrow. When Omisore tried to enforce the gentleman’s agreement, he first got impeached and later got entangled in the “Who killed Bola Ige” saga. He left for PDP and became senator. He contested the governorship but lost. In the last Osun governorship election, however, he lost the party ticket to “dancing” Adeleke. Enraged, Omisore quit PDP. You needed to have seen Omisore when the times were good between him and ex-Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose. The Ekiti Government House was one of Omisore’s hibernation spots. See him sprawl on the sofa in one of the inner sitting rooms at the Osuntokun Government House and you could mistake him for the governor! Today, Omisore and Fayose are enemies! Omisore, however, is back in the circles of his Nemesis, Bisi Akande. In the Osun-West senatorial by-election, Omisore and Adeleke (who decamped overnight from APC to PDP) cooperated on the understanding that the Adelekes would help Omisore with the governorship. Adeleke won but when the time came for Omisore to draw his cheque, Adeleke wanted the plum office for himself! “Once bitten, twice shy”. This second time, Omisore fingers Fayose as the one who pressured Adeleke to run for governorship.
It is rumbling in Edo State. Governor Godwin Obaseki was ex-Governor Adams Oshiomhole’s godson. Adams fought tooth-and-nail to enthrone Obaseki. Adams fought his own deputy for Obaseki’s sake. He did everything to make Obaseki “win”. Ex-APC National Chairman, Odigie Oyegun-Odigie, is in Obaseki’s camp. It had not always been so. Oyegun-Odigie was originally a Bola Tinubu man but after piggy-backing on Tinubu to power, he ditched Tinubu and pitched his tent with Presidency cabals. State after state, the cabal used the Oyegun leadership to put pepper in Tinubu’s eyes – in Ondo where his candidate Segun Abraham “lost” the primaries to incumbent Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. In the previous governorship election, the same Akeredolu was Tinubu’s candidate but lost to incumbent Governor Olusegun Mimiko. Where is Mimiko? From AD to PDP to Labour Party before flirting (?) with Tinubu’s ACN and Buhari’s APC: Ask Eyitayo Jegede, Mimiko’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice and later the PDP governorship candidate in the last Ondo governorship election! Ondo is rumbling as another governorship election draws near. Akeredolu must be losing a lot of sleep. Things are reportedly no longer at ease between him and his deputy. At the last count, there are three governorship aspirants from Akeredolu’s own Owo axis. The cat-and-mouse between Aketi and Tinubu gets adumbrated as election draws closer.
Engr. Segun Oni: From PDP to APC where he lays prostrate at the moment, marginalised by Governor Kayode Fayemi’s people, was said to have been Tinubu’s preferred candidate in last year’s Ekiti APC’s governorship primaries. Traditional APC can’t trust PDP guys. Presidency cabal, bent on teaching loquacious and enfant terrible Ayo Fayose a lesson, drafted Fayemi, then Minister of Solid Minerals, into the fray. It was also to cut the influence of Tinubu; thereby killing two birds with one stone. Ekiti’s politics is a labyrinth of sorts. Oni is seen as an OBJ acolyte. Fayose also – until his OBJ-orchestrated impeachment, which the Supreme Court upturned years later. Oni as governor tried unsuccessfully to send Fayose to jail. Fayose retaliated by supporting Fayemi against Oni in the celebrated Ido-Osi re-run saga. Fayemi won eventually but reneged on promises made to Fayose. Fayose went to see Governor Fayemi to press for revalidation of the promises but ex-Gov. Niyi Adebayo, now Minister, walked Fayose out of Fayemi’s office. Years later, Fayose chased Fayemi out of office but, curiously, Fayose remains chummy with Adebayo. When Gen. Adeyinka Adebayo died, Fayose literally carried the burial on his head, to Niyi’s admiration and acknowledgment. Fayemi never recognised Segun Oni as governor. He tore down his photographs and never paid him a dime as entitlements. Fayose, of all people, came and restored Oni’s privileges and entitlements. But today, Oni and Fayemi are in same APC. In the next election, however, permutations are that Oni could be PDP’s joker because many PDP bigwigs – and even some in APC – belonged in Segun Oni Campaign Organisation (SOCO) or were his appointees. Dayo Adeyeye used to be AD, then ACN, then PDP and now APC. What APC gave him with the right hand (the Senate seat), some say it is trying to take away with the left (Adeyeye lost at the tribunal level to erstwhile Senator Abiodun Olujimi) so he would not be a threat to Niyi Adebayo’s wish to return as governor. Fayose had trounced Adebayo in 2003, preventing him from doing second term. Now, Adebayo is well positioned as Minister, if you know what that means. It was from that vantage position that Fayemi returned to Ekiti to seize the governorship, to quote ex-Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, who said they would hijack it – and they did. Fayose, nay, the South-west, has failed to learn from the South-South, Rivers and Bayelsa especially. With APC, election is war continued by other means, to quote von Clausewitz. To be relevant and be reckoned with – have fire-power! Fayemi, Dele Alake, Opeyemi Bamidele, Niyi Adebayo, Segun Oni, Babafemi Ojudu have aligned and re-aligned many times in the past; having fought battles for and against one another. What the next formation will look like, time will tell!
Back to Kogi: Audu laboured for others to eat. He toiled but another entered into his rest. Who did he offend? James Faleke, Audu’s running mate, thought he should have been governor; many informed commentators thought so, too, but the process of cutting Tinubu to size was still on, and Faleke was Tinubu’s man. Faleke represented Lagos State in the House of Representatives but wanted to be Kogi governor. Had the timing been right for Tinubu, like in the last general election when, again, the Asiwaju was hot cake for Presidency cabals, the story might have been different for Faleke. Tinubu rode Buhari’s re-election storm to punish Oyegun-Odigie for his sins and send him to political Siberia! Yahaya Bello was the right “Yes man” at the right time; a man cast in the mould of Rauf Aregbesola, ex-Osun governor/now Minister of Interior. Rauf reportedly said if his godfather asked him to commit suicide, he would simply ask what type of death! Yahaya Bello has said he would die for Buhari. Dino, Smart Adeyemi, Duro Meseko (?) reportedly were associates. Dino and Bello were on same page at some point (on account of the Saraki/Tinubu divide) but today both are sworn foes. The “impeached” Kogi deputy governor once grinned ear to ear with Bello, jointly inflicting hardship on others but as things fell apart, one party wants to be seen as the oppressed. Interestingly, the “new” deputy governor sees nothing wrong with the injustice being meted out to his predecessor. His own Karma lurks in the corner!
Back Page Column
Our president has travelled again
I have read a couple of very scintillating opinions and articles cataloguing the numerous travels of Mr. President since he assumed office on 29th May, 2015 till date, but even at that, the President is not ready to slow down at all on this score. It didn’t occur to me that the president has spent close to 430 days out of the 1,610 or so days since he became president. One would have expected that all these travels and foreign junketing would translate to some tangible outcomes and benefits for the average Nigerian, but the reality back home presents a chequered history of misgovernance and crass incompetence in the leadership of the country. How suddenly the president has become so enamoured by foreign travels remains to me a puzzle, especially when we have a Foreign Affairs Minister. It won’t be out of place to describe the President as jack of all trade, master of none. He is the President, the Petroleum Minister and perhaps the Foreign Affairs Minister.
His latest travel to Riyadh yesterday is one of several trips that will last till November 17th, when he is expected back home. The president will be spending three weeks outside the country, meaning; five days in Riyadh and 15 days in London in what presidency spokesman called “private visit”.
While the president will be spending 15 days for private visit to London, he has refused to hand over the reins of power to the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, thus fuelling speculations that there is love lost between the first two citizens. Before now, President Buhari had tried to impress Nigerians by conveying official communication to the National Assembly in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution by transferring power to his vice. But grapevine information has it that he has not been impressed by the way and manner that Vice President Osinbajo handled the office each time the opportunity presented itself, reason why he would embark on a 15-day private visit, without transferring powers to Osinbajo. The vice president, rather than engage in serious governmental issues, has now become a regular face and the most important dignitary at social ceremonies like, chieftaincy titles and birthdays. He presents the picture of a Vice President that is jobless or at best, less encumbered, one that has all the time in this world to attend social events when the country is apparently crippled and in search for leadership that can deliver the much needed elixir for the overall good of the country.
The numerous trips of President Buhari are part of money guzzling adventures that are eating deep into taxpayers’ money at a time when the government itself talks about cutting cost to manage a budget deficit and excessive borrowing that has perforated government pockets. President Buhari, one would expect, ought to show uncommon leadership by example by cutting his own numerous trips to save the country resources that ought to be channelled into other productive areas to rescue our dithering economy. Were the gains of his numerous travels that overwhelming, we would have felt their several impacts, but often times, they end up as photo ops MoU-signing adventures that hardly translate to reality. His trip to Sochi, Russia was reportedly mouth-watering following the claims by presidency spokesmen, but the reality back home will inadvertently affect the realisation of the fruits of those MoUs. The insecurity back home is a pain in the neck of any deliberate attempt to attract any tangible multi-lateral, government-to-government investment to the country. Security of investment is key to the realisation of the full benefits of any such investment. Added to this is the efficiency of your rule of law as opposed to rule of man.
The infrastructure to drive and sustain such investment are in parlous state and in some cases, non-existent. Our roads are in terribly bad shape. Our power situation is appalling and ridiculous for a country that sets a 2020 target for itself to become one of the 20 best economies in the world. Our human capital development still operates at a dismal level, while corruption still walks the streets of Nigeria in magisterial candour. While President Buhari mouths anti-corruption as one of his governmental agenda, the reality on ground speaks in the opposite direction. It has become a mere sloganeering, some form of rhetoric that bears contradiction, nepotism and hypocrisy as visible attributes. All these sickening symptoms are part of why foreign investment will drag for some time to come. Just in 2018 alone, according to statistics, N1.7 trillion was pulled out by foreign portfolios from the stock market because of uncertainties that becloud our economic projections. At a time that the President sees foreign travels as a new fond hobby to attract investment, back home, the borders are closed to prevent smuggling of goods. While small and mid-level entrepreneurs back home are gnashing their teeth because they can no longer reach their clients at the West African sub-region, the government is beating its chest in show of elemental bravado that it has dealt a blow to smuggling activities. How wrong!
Closing borders essentially because of rice smuggling in the wake of other activities that go on in cross border transaction is to miss the point completely. First, if smuggling has become so pervasive, as a government, you need to identify the reason, particularly your import policies or duties being paid for imported items across a wide spectrum of goods and services. Having identified that, you need to get your priorities right. If Benin Republic’s import policy is such that encourages dumping, as a neighbouring country, you need to find a way to mitigate the excesses so that your action doesn’t become a no-win situation or have a telling impact on your citizenry and producers. Rather than close borders in such whimsical stroke, you can impose certain restrictions and ensure that the right personnel are made to secure the borders to guard against their porosity. What makes smuggling flourishes across the country, is due to our porous borders, high tariffs, high import duties, and other exorbitant penalties paid for certain goods and services. What you can do as a country is to amongst other things, set policy in place that would be importers friendly in order to attract them to your ports. For this singular action, prices of staple food items have skyrocketed and that means additional suffering to a people that have been impoverished to the nadir.
At a time when there seems to be restrictions on a number of hitherto imported items, the President still patronises foreign goods and services. He patronises foreign shoes, he patronises foreign hospitals, he patronises foreign fabrics and also foreign wristwatches. Leadership by example would have been a more alluring footnote to pass the message that this government actually means business, but policy is one, reality on ground is another.
A budget of N3.3 billion in the 2020 budget to cover President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo’s foreign and domestic travels for example, is not only bogus, but unrealistic in the face of excruciating poverty, want and hunger occasioned by poor service delivery. When the presidency was giving indication towards a downward review of travels by government officials, one would have expected the President to show the way to go by a drastic reduction of his own travel budget. Added to this is the numerous numbers of presidential airplanes that should have been reduced to save cost of maintenance. But if there is anything that this government does well, it is saying one thing and doing the opposite. The level of contradiction and hypocrisy has risen to a crescendo at a time, when the moral fibre of the citizenry has been affected by poor rendition of leadership and governance.
Talking more seriously, I am of the strong opinion that the Buhari presidency has lost touch with the reality of the Nigerian situation. A President that understands the dynamics in the country will sit back home to heal the wounds across the country to engender a sense of oneness and solidarity. Aside from during election campaigns, President Buhari in four solid years only visited 9 states to commission one project or the other. During campaigns, within 32 days, he criss-crossed the entire 36 states to ask for votes. Aside from that, he has not shown enough concern for the troubles, tribulations and challenges facing Nigerians on a daily basis. Imagine the huge difference it will make, if President Buhari convokes a meeting of leaders of thought in the respective zones to address a couple of issues that stare them in the face. Or, if he visits trouble spots across the country to see things for himself, different from what his security chiefs would feed him with. Imagine if President Buhari decides to travel by road to Kaduna and stops over at dreaded kidnapping points to assure the villagers of government’s readiness to flush out the criminals. Or if he chooses to travel from Warri to Benin by road to see the bad condition of that road. Alas! he would rather travel out than seek our audience.
At a time when prudent management of our hard earned resources should be the motivation, Buhari approved N10 billion for Kogi State at the eve of election. Before we finished pronouncing the figure, a phantom Rolls Royce appeared in the premises of the Attah of Igala; a gift ostensibly given to him by political appointees of Igala extraction. They talk to us as if we live in a fool’s world. They present issues to us as if our medulla has gone berserk and out of tune with reality. They look at us with scornful mentality as though our collective psyche has been eroded by psychological trauma. Hmm, limousine for votes? Both the “givers” and the “taker” are products of corruption. The legitimate earnings of those who now assume to be generous donors cannot purchase a N356m worth Rolls Royce, phantom edition. That singular action is the height of our indubitable folly, the warehouse of our stupidity, the engine room of our backwardness and the signature of corruption. But under President Buhari, anything is possible, including closing the borders for goods, but opening the borders for medical tourism.
Back Page Column
Despite all, I’ll keep singing – and swinging – Lagos
I love Lagos. Who doesn’t?
Forget the grinding traffic jam, the ever-bustling bus stops, the noisy markets and all those discourteous motorcyclists, who are a big pain in the neck. And the street urchins. Forget them all for a while.
Let’s sing our own sweet song instead.
Africa’s largest city, home of financial and business giants, who won’t ever leave because their investments are flourishing here like those palm trees standing majestically on the beautiful beaches surrounding the city, and land of huge opportunities. Lagos keeps attracting people like bees to honey.
A burgeoning population of about 22 million (many claim this estimate is not in tune with today’s reality), Nigeria’s smallest state sits on a land mass of about 3,577.28sq. km. Of this, 779.56sq km is wetland. About 6,000 people enter the city daily, armed with only one thing – that intangible phenomenon called hope – and ready for the often tough battle to find the Lagos Dream.
There are over 5 million cars and 200,000 commercial vehicles on the roads every day; the national average is 11 vehicles per kilometer. Lagos crashes the scale at 227 vehicles per kilometer daily.
When many of the state’s 6,000 roads fall into disrepair, there is bound to be some discomfort to residents. Unfortunately. But that is no reason for some sections of the foreign media to run down Lagos. Foreign businesses make so much money here. They are ever eager to invest their resources here because the return on investments is amazing.
When foreign reporters fly into Lagos and encounter a traffic jam, they write of their experience often in emotional and superficial terms. Sometimes, they do so with mischief on their minds. It all gets pesky when the local media parrot such views that are often based on questionable facts and figures.
A” US News” report (February 12, 2019) titled “Cities with the world’s worst traffic congestion,” stated that Moscow commuters lose nearly nine days a year sitting in city traffic. Drivers spent an average of 210 hours in peak rush hour periods last year. Moscow snatched the trophy for the most traffic congested city in the world last year, according to a yearly scorecard prepared by INRIX, a data analytics company that delivers insight into how people move around the world.
London came in at number 6, beaten by Istanbul, Bogota, Mexico City and Sao Paulo. Boston occupied the eighth place and Rome placed 10th.
The traffic situation in New York, Chicago, Rio de Janeiro and some other cities is often at least as frustrating as that of Lagos. Why then do reporters from such places make a song and dance about the Lagos situation?
However, dear compatriots, the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration will not accept that as the standard by which Lagos should be judged. He was fully apprised of the enormousness of the situation and the critical importance of free-flowing traffic in the megalopolis.
It comes as no reprise, then, the first item on the THEMES Agenda – the six pillars on which the administration’s development plan stands – is Traffic Management and Transportation.
The monstrous traffic will not be reined in overnight. But reined in, it will be. Technology, management expertise and other resources will be brought in and residents will be motivated to develop a new orientation that will bury the spirit of impunity that sets traffic laws at nought.
Sanwo-Olu figured in the headlines early this month when he rallied some construction giants to launch a frontal battle against potholes that have made driving on many roads a nightmare. Julius Berger. Arab Contractors. Hi-Tech. China Civil Engineering Construction. RCF. And others. The job is on. Soon, many roads will be smooth again. First a makeover. And then Operation 116 under which 116 roads will be fixed by some 60 teams working simultaneously will be in full swing. Potholes slow down traffic and, sometimes, it all grinds to a halt. But we must not lose sight of those commercial bus drivers who are forever turning traffic laws on their heads. Motorists and motorcyclists drive and ride against the traffic. LASTMA, the traffic management agency, doesn’t have the legal muscle to punish traffic law breakers. The police do. Are they doing the job? Doubtful. Does the state have the power to tell them what to do? No. They are a federal institution that reports to Abuja.
Lately, nature has been so ferocious – globally. The effects of the climate crisis have come upon us all. Rains have been pounding Lagos relentlessly, flooding many parts of the city. The drains are struggling to cope with what has become the heaviest October downpour in years. The results of years of dumping refuse into drain channels are here, but several teams are working at the same time to free the clogged channels. In the end, it is the residents who bear the distressing and sometimes life-threatening consequences. They owe it to themselves not to dump refuse in drainage channels.
Many critics have latched onto the traffic situation and the bad roads to lash the Sanwo-Olu administration, accusing it of incompetence. I do not blame them. Who will spend hours in the traffic and not be angry? The road is a resident’s and a visitor’s first contact with the authority. It creates a vital impression in the mind.
Even as we vent our anger and frustration, some introspection seems pertinent. It is well to remember that an administration that rode into power on the wings of a huge mandate will allow its goodwill to be buried in potholes.
The Sanwo-Olu administration has been working quietly in many other areas. It is determined to see that trains move in Lagos by completing the multi-billion naira Blue Line that has suffered some setback for financial and other reasons.
A revolution is on the way in primary education. The thinking is that once we get the foundation right the future of our children is assured. Teachers will be trained and re-trained and be made to love their job. Pupils will be exposed to the use of technology at that early stage to enhance learning and make it fun.
The health sector is already feeling the impact of the administration. A 110 -bed Maternal and Child Care Centre has been opened in Sangotedo. Residents are excited. Maternal and infant mortality is being tackled. But the more exciting news is that the centre will soon become a General Hospital.
A 140-bed facility was opened in sprawling Alimosho, a project delivered in conjunction with the Federal Government. More hospitals are on the way. More than 25,000 residents had free treatment and surgery, courtesy of the Healthy Bee Initiative.
A housing estate has been commissioned in Igando, named after the first civilian governor, the revered Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande. Another massive estate, long abandoned, will be finished in Sangotedo. Others are in the works in Ikorodu, Igbogbo and others. Work has started again on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.
No bank vaults have been smashed by robbers since Sanwo-Olu mounted the saddle. Many things go on in the background to ensure that Lagosians sleep tight at night. The Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) is being strengthened in a bid to take many youths out of unemployment. So popular was the N4 billion W-Initiative for women that, at its disbursement, Access Bank, the partners, raised the fund to N10 billion.
The 32 metric tons per hour capacity Integrated Rice Mill in Imota start running in the first half of next year. This will, no doubt, ease the present scarcity of rice. Some 32,000 hectares will be acquired in seven states for rice cultivation. The 70,000 gallons per day Adiyan Waterworks is being revived as part of the moves to meet up with the Sustainable Development Goals. Nigeria is 15 places up in the Ease of Doing Business ladder – thanks mainly to developments in Lagos, Nigeria’s business and financial honey pot.
Some reporters have asked me to speak on the state’s finances. “Is Lagos broke? We hear the state can’t meet its obligations.” The state is meeting its financial obligations, but it can always do with more money, considering its gargantuan challenges.
“Why are you borrowing, despite your huge debt profile?”
“Borrowing isn’t bad, particularly when it is for specific projects that will enhance our people’s living condition and boost our economy. Besides, the state’s GDP-to- debt ratio is well within our capacity to manage.”
The Sanwo-Olu administration stands solidly by its promise of a Greater Lagos. It will deliver. I won’t join those who deride Lagos and scorn the city even as they make their fortune here and raise their families here. I’ll keep singing – and swinging – Lagos
It is all like building a house. After the drawing, the engineers will move in, clear the site and you start building. In clearing the site, some workers may get hurt. When it is all built up and bathed in seductive paints, many will start making inquiries. Who owns this palace? Is it for let? Is it for sale? How much? Questions and more questions. Everybody wants to live in a beautiful home.
This will, no doubt, be the story of Sanwo-Olu’s Lagos.
λOmotoso is the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy.
