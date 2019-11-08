A free medical treatment from the Army

Over 800 persons resident in Idoro community of Akwa Ibom State have benefitted from the 2 Brigade Nigerian Army free medical outreach. The free medical outreach was part of the activities marking the 2 Brigade Nigerian Army exercise, Operation Crocodile Smile IV. Speaking to newsmen shortly after the outreach on Saturday, the Commanding Officer, 2 Brigade Medical Centre in Uyo, Maj. Oghenevo Emadia, said that the free medical outreach has catered for all age groups, both the elderly and the young persons.

Emadia disclosed that it became necessary to carry out the medical outreach in the community being the host community for its brigade garrison. He said that aside from drugs and other medications given to patients, children were also dewormed during the exercise.

“To Flag-off the exercise, Operation Crocodile Smile IV, we earmarked Idoro community which serves as the host community for our Brigade Garrison. “We came here with skilled personnel, like Medical Doctors, Nurses, Eye Specialists, Pharmacists and Laboratory Scientists to come and provide free medical services. “Our target population is 800 persons since we have other outreaches in other parts of the state. Drugs and all medical service have been provided.

“The treatment includes ailments noticed among the elderly such as diabetes, hypertension, body pains and all others. “For children, the most prevalent ailments are malaria, viral throat infection and water-borne disease, which we have provided medical service to cater for all of that. In this free medical service, we are not only providing drugs, but also medication on personal and environmental hygiene. “Over 800 persons in Idoro community in Akwa Ibom have benefited from free medical services rendered today by the Nigerian army,” he said.

The Guest of Honour on the occasion, Prince Akpan Ikim, Chairman Akwa Ibom State Waste Management, commended the Nigerian Army for their free medical service, stressing that the gesture has changed the perception of the people towards the army. Ikim said that the Idoro community would remain grateful to the military for the humanitarian services rendered. “My commander sir, in those days, when we see people with green, we ran. But today, it is the same people who want us to be healthy.

“I commend the Nigerian Army for this show of love. Before now, when we hear of Operation Crocodile Smile, we used to think, how does crocodile smile? But you have made us to understand that crocodile smile is for the benefit of the citizens, even those in the village and everyone at large.

“Operation Crocodile Smile is something we must embrace and assist; we must thank you immensely today because what you have done for us, we will never forget. “It is something that will remain in our mind, and it is something the host community (Idoro) and the entire people of Akwa Ibom will continue to appreciate.

Thank you very much for this gesture. “As indigenes of Akwa Ibom State, we will continue to support the Army in any way we can, to make sure that Operation Crocodile Smile IV is a success,” Ikim said. Speaking to one of the beneficiaries, Chief Edem Akpan, Village Head of Idoro community, he appreciated the army for their free medical outreach, adding that a lot of people who could not go to hospital because of money willingly came out to access the free medical outreach.

“I am very grateful to the Soldiers for embarking on this social service by coming to give us free medical treatment. May God bless and guard them. I appreciate their coming because they are coming at the right time,” he said. Another beneficiary, Mr Dennis Isaiah, Chairman, village council, commended the Nigerian Army for the exercise, adding that the less privileged in the community, who could not afford to buy card in the hospital really appreciated the army for the free medical outreach. “I thank them particularly for the drugs given to me. May God bless and protect them,” he said.

