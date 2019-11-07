Abiodun’s inclusive agenda, self-delusion – IPAC

A faction of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Ogun State, yesterday, declared that the all-inclusive governance agenda of the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration remained “self-delusion.”

Alhaji Moshood Adesina and Olufemi Omoniyi, who are Deputy Chairman and Secretary of IPAC respectively, said this in a statement issued in Abeokuta and made available to New Telegraph.

The statement came against the backdrop of Abiodun’s parley with another group of IPAC members led by the state chairman of Labour Party (LP), Comrade Abayomi Arabambi on Tuesday.

Arabambi, who had engaged in scathing criticisms and litigation against Abiodun before and after the March 9 governorship election, led a team of 79 other political party chairmen to pass a vote of confidence in the governor during a courtesy call.

Arabambi said all the political parties that contested the March 9 governorship election in the state, except “the only one that is in the Court of Appeal” have examined the activities of Prince Dapo Abiodun and found out that he had “extensively identified policies and programmes that brought us failure as a state and set up various interventions using the instrumentalities of the law to pursue the aspirations of the people of Ogun State,” Abiodun’s Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, said in a statement issued yesterday.

Arabambi was said to have called for the establishment of a joint government/IPAC platform for an inclusive partnership that would include major stakeholders in the state, adding that the Council was ready to work with the Abiodun administration to take the state to the next level.

At the meeting, the governor thanked the party leaders for being truthful in their assessment and for sharing his vision “no matter what happened before or immediately after the elections.”

He added that their desire to join hands with him “is in the best interest of the state.”

But in a swift reaction, Adesina and Omoniyi faulted the governor for meeting with “some charlatans and disgruntled elements.”

Claiming that 39 chairmen of registered political parties attended their meeting to condemn Abiodun’s parley with Arabambi, the duo wondered why the governor decided to host someone that did so much to discredit him.

“The greatest mistake of Governor Dapo Abiodun on his self-delusion all-inclusive government is to be associated with (Arabambi),” Adesina and Olufemi, who are state chairmen of Mega Party of Nigeria (MPN) and Better Nigeria Progressives Party (BNPP) respectively, said.

The statement partly reads: “The Ogun IPAC is highly disturbed that a sitting governor in person of Prince Dapo Abiodun can subject himself to a public ridicule by openly associating himself with an Arabambi who is a tool in the hands of opposition to discredit Governor Abiodun’s APC led government in Ogun State.

“It’s on record that Arabambi at a press conference declared to the whole world that Prince Dapo Abiodun committed perjury by lying under oath on his academic qualifications. Arabambi went further to tell the whole world that Prince Dapo Abiodun did not have any authentic certificate to qualify him as a Governor of Ogun State.”

