Travel and Tourism
Abuja Jabamah 2019 holds November 18
The first of the triple tourism outings is the seventh edition of Abuja Jabamah, a travel and tourism trade conference and exhibition organised annually by the organisers of Akwaaba African Travel Market, Africa Travel Quarterly (atq.com), as part of activities to create a platform for travel operators in the northern part of the country to exhibit their products and services and interact with major players in the industry, travelling public, suppliers and buyers as well as operators from other parts of the country.
Billed to hold on November 18 at the exhibition hall of the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja.
The one – day event will feature exhibition, business – to – business (B2B) session, celebration of the Top 100 Tourism Personalities in Nigeria and induction of travel operators from the different fields of the sector into the Tourism 100 Club.
Also, there will be an exponential tourism activation, with half – day city tour for operators attending the event to be hosted by the organisers of the event in partnership with other stakeholders in the city. Some of the key partners for this year’s edition include the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Cabo Verde Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines and the National Institute for Tourism and Hospitality (NIHOTOUR).
Cabo Verde Airlines is making its first appearances at the tourism event and Nigeria market. Previously branded as TACV Cabo Verde Airlines, it is a scheduled passenger and cargo airline based in Praia, Cape Verde.
It is the national flag carrier of Cape Verde, operating flights to West Africa, Europe, North America and South America. It is billed to commence flight operations from Lagos, Nigeria this December; flying from Lagos to America, Europe and Latin America.
NIHOTOUR will host the half day tour and also introduce guests to its different training programmes while NCAC will curate the cultural component of the event as Chef Fatima of Abuja treats the people to some of the unique culinary experiences of Northern Nigeria.
IDA CHAM NJAI: Dine with Ida when in The Gambia
Ida Cham Njai, an hotelier of many years and renowned chef, is the face of The Gambia tourism, noted for her unique promotion of the country’s cultural tourism, life style and culinary offerings, she spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA of her passion for tourism and love for her country
Background
The Gambia, which is otherwise known as ‘the smiling coast of Africa,’ is noted for its rich and colourful tourism offerings and one of the promoters of the country’s tourism is Ida Cham Njai, the founder of Yabouy Home Cooking. For her unique blend of home cooking, fashion, life style and cultural offerings, she is globally known and is one of the most sought after Gambians, with her face and products adoring many world’s publications and television programmes. A visit to The Gambia without an encounter with her where she treats you to a savoury bouquet of The Gambia’s cultural offerings, is regarded as incomplete.
The country’s tourism promoters are always proud to display her as one of their precious exports to the world. Nigerians had a taste of her culinary skill last year when she participated in the jollof rice competition held during Akwaaba African Travel Market, where she came first, beating others to the coveted crown. Though she was around for the event this year but decided to leave the scene for others to prove their mettle.
However, she was a sight and delight to behold all through the three days event as she graced her country’s pavilion, like a precious model, attired in her splendid; colourful and brightly toned signature African’s attire.
I love tourism Ida Cham Njai is not one of those whose engagement with the tourism industry is due to happenstance but rather, she was driven into by her innate love for the industry. No wonder, she goes about her various pre – occupations effortlessly. She is her country’s most beloved tourism face and beloved by everyone that comes in contact with her, especially tourists who cherish every moment they spent with her.
‘‘I loved tourism and that was why I studied it. Growing up I saw the potential in it and so I decided to go into it, so that I can at least play my part in the tourism industry,’’ she tells you with some sense of pride and a feeling of accomplishment.
Career path She founded Yabouy Home Cooking in 2008. But prior to that the graduate of Hotel Tourism and Catering Management from West London College, United Kingdom, started her career in the tourism industry in 1989 at the Senegambia Beach Hotel, following her return to the country from England on the completion of her study. Between 1989 and 2005, she worked in different capacities at the hotel.
These included: Food and beverage coordinator; purchasing manager; guest relations manager; conference manager; and sales and marketing. During her stint with the hotel, she made quite an impact and was recognised as one of the influencers in the industry and as a result represented her country at different foras, especially trade exhibitions across the world. ‘‘Due to my work I used to travel a lot to represent The Gambia in trade fairs,’’ she says. With the glitz and recognition that came with the work, one would had expected her to keep at it for long, however, she graciously bowed out to face a more challenging task.
‘‘But in 2005 I resigned from Senegambia Beach Hotel to a more challenging job,’’ she discloses, pitching her tent with Mandina Eco Lodge at Makasutu Culture Forest. ‘‘I was the general manager. I worked there for two years from 2006 to 2008. Her stint at the eco lodge was for a short period as she again resigned and moved on to a new terrain.
‘‘Because I wanted to start something new in the tourism market,’’ she recalls with nostalgic feelings. Birthing Yabouy Home Cooking Her birthing Yabouy Home Cooking was not also something that she chanced on but rather, it has been part of her as she only stepped out of her routine to give a voice to what she had always done by the side while working for others.
‘‘When I was working in the hotel industry, I used to invite friends to my house and they always say that I made their holidays. I do realise that most travellers when they travel they will like to go to the local market and they will also like to see how we live. ‘‘Every time that I put on African attire they liked it and so, I said let me combine these two,’’ she reveals of how today she has become a promoter of the culture, life style, fashion and culinary offerings of her people, giving tourists a whole world of experience of The Gambia.
This reporter visited her home to experience her home cooking and cultural offerings in the company of other Nigerian travel journalists in one of his visits to the country. Her home was one of the spots explored by us for the best of The Gambian tourism offerings. Till today, there is not letting off steam as she has continued to attract hundreds of tourists to her home who come to savour the rich culinary taste offered by her.
She engages the tourists actively in the purchase of the cooking items and in the cooking as well. She offers some details of her style of operation: ‘‘When people come to me they put on African attire, then I give them the basket, we go to the market, then come back to the house, cook together, eat together, play games and then exchange cultural values.’’ She has made quite a huge progress with the project, as she discloses that: ‘‘I am very proud to say that in 2008 I started with less than 50 pounds, I started with my utensils that I used at home.’’
She attributes her success to the unique nature of her offerings and to the fact that: ‘‘I think the beauty of my product is the personal touch.’’ It is no wonder that she has won the heart of everyone, including the tour operators, who go all out to promote her special offerings. ‘‘Instead of me going out to find the customers, the customers come to me. It is the tour operators who are selling or promoting me,’’ she says, adding that: ‘‘Many of the tour operators used me as a success story for sustainable tourism and now I am being hired by The Gambia to cook Gambia foods.’
’ The Gambia food is the best She regards The Gambia food as one of the best in the continent and that it has a vast collection. Perhaps the most distinct and noted of this repertoire, she says: ‘‘We have different types of foods and we put a lot of vegetables in our cooking but the most popular three are: Benachin (One pot), known as jollof rice and originated from the wolof tribe; Domoda, peanut soup, which originated from the Mandika tribe; and Yassa, which is charcoal grill fish or chicken, with spicy onions and originated from the Jola tribe.’’ However, she doesn’t restrict herself to these three only but offers rich variety of foods and recipes to her visitors who most times find it quite a savoury experience.
Dine with Ida Aside of the Yabouy Home Cooking, she IDA CHAM NJAI last year introduced a new variant to her offerings, which is known as ‘Dine with Ida.’ ‘‘Last year I also started something new because I realised that some people will like to taste
The Gambia food but are not interested in cooking. ‘‘So, I started with dine with Ida. With this, I cook everything myself and people come with their families to dine with me.’’
I am happy with what I am doing She expresses a sense of satisfaction with her pre – occupation, especially given the fact that she is not only the face of The Gambia tourism but has also earned global acclaim as people all over the world invite her to cook The Gambia foods for them whenever they have important events. For all of these honours, she says, ‘‘I am very happy about it because I love my country.’’ She also glows in the fact that she enjoys a lot of support from the private sector operators who are her backbone. ‘‘It is because of them that I am known and very popular. They advertise me a lot,’’ she says.
Giving succour to the indigents Chef Ida, as many of her admirers and followers fondly call her, has also spread her tentacles of influence beyond Yabouy Home Cooking and Dine with Ida to that of creating a community of entrepreneurs through a foundation, which she founded in 2013, to render financial assistance to indigent people who are into business. ‘‘I am also into micro financing, helping the least fortunate.
I give them loans and they pay me back without interest,’’ she says, explaining that the loan has a six month repayment span. She also discloses of plans to extend her field to that of creating a new project where she employs and utilises the products made by the beneficiaries of her foundation’s loan scheme, as many of them produce fresh farm products such as peanut butter.
Gambians are the nicest people on earth Proud of her country, she describes her people as warm and the nicest people on earth. ‘‘The Gambia I will say is the smallest country in Africa and the nicest. We are gifted. Gambians are nice naturally and we love strangers. We love our culture as well. We have nice hotels, eco lodges and we have many other things as well. ‘‘We would like everyone to know that The Gambia is a very nice place and we are very welcoming.’’
I like bright colours Though she most often maintains a quiet disposition, almost coming across as taciturn and introvert, however, she is given away by her colourful and bright coloured African attire, which stands her out in the crowd.
‘‘I like bright colours and The Gambia is very sunny. Anywhere I am I want to stand out. My favourite colours are red, yellow, green and white.’’
My favourite food is benachin ‘‘My favourite food is benachin and it is the best. I don’t know why Nigerians and Ghanaians are claiming jollof rice when jollof rice is from our home, our sub region, Wallof. It is from Wallof and I am a Wallof. So, I don’t know why Nigerians are making claim to it.
‘‘You can only find that in Senegal and Gambia,’’ she says with pride. Reminding the reporter that she came tops during the jollo rice competition held last year at Akwaaba African Travel Market when she took part, representing her country. Nigerians are nice people too ‘‘Nigerians are very nice as well. Very open. Because just yesterday (A day before the interview) I got somebody who came all the way just to see me, which is an honour. ‘‘Nigeria is very big and there is a lot that
the country can do especially for the other smaller countries in Africa.
Senegal is my favourite destination
For someone who has travelled across the many countries of the world, you would had expected her to name one of the exotic destinations in Europe as her favourite destination of all time.
But to one’s surprise, she named Senegal, which is neighbouring country to The Gambia as ‘‘my favourite destination.
That is where I go to relax always.’’
I love my bed
‘‘I love my bed. I sleep or I relax on bed. I love that,’’ she tells you when it comes to how she unwinds and get back her groove.
Abuja Carnival for November 23
The one week celebration will climax with Abuja Carnival, which is slated to hold between November 23 and 25 under the auspices of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, with the minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, as the chief host.
According to the ministry, the carnival will feature the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, with each state and FCT, expected to thrill the public with the best of their cultural tourism products and other offerings.
With the Eagle Square as the venue of the daily performances, some of the special features of the carnival, according to the ministry, include cultural parade, masquerade display, durbar event and boat regatta. Also on the bill are food, arts and craft exhibition and special presentation by the children.
International Arts and Craft Exhibition begins November 20
The second in the series of tourism related events for the week is the yearly International Arts and Craft Exhibition organised by the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) headed by Otunba Olusegun Runsewe.
It is the 12th edition of the arts and craft exhibition, which is billed to open on November 20 at the FCT Exhibition Pavilion by Abuja International Conference Centre (ICC). It is a four- day event spanning November 24 and it is expected to feature states across the country, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, with over 20 foreign countries in attendance. Smarting from a successful National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST), hosted by Edo State government in Benin and adjudged to be one of the best in the recent history of the festival, NCAC, according to the DG, Runsewe, has promised a very colourful celebration of the unique cultural tourism products of the country among others.
Runsewe had at a pre – INAC dinner event held for envoys in the country in July hinted that this year’s INAC will be a watershed event as it will break new grounds in cultural diplomacy and feature new activities from the different countries and states as well as operators in the creative industry from across the world.
Apart from the arts and craft exhibition, countries and private operators, a number of states and countries are expected to host their cultural days within the four days period, which will also feature workshops and training sections in skill acquisitions, musical entertainment and food exhibition. Apart from the exhibitors, the event is opened to the public who are expected to savour the different presentations that will be featured.
FTAN’s NTIFE opens Nov 19
The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) has disclosed the hosting of its annual tourism exhibition platform, Nigeria Tourism Investors Forum and Exhibition (NTIFE) 2019, which is billed to hold between November 19 and 20 at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja.
According to the President of FTAN, and co- chair of the organising committee of NTIFE, Alhaji Saleh Rabo, leading travel brands and government agencies, including the federal and state governments, are expected to attend the two days event to showcase their different offerings.
“Our primary goal with NTIFE 2019 is to get a workable consensus among Nigeria tourism stakeholders and facilitate the enactment of a pro-tourism development Act of Parliament,’’ said Rabo of NTIFE.
‘‘Considering the inter – governmental and tourism multi-sectoral operative nature of the global tourism industry, Nigeria needs an encompassing legislative framework that clearly stipulates roles and responsibilities of government and the organized private sector in Nigeria,” added Rabo.
Given it quest for an Act of parliament to regulate tourism in Nigeria, he said FTAN has chosen as a theme for NTIFE 2019; “An insight into the legal framework of Tourism in Nigeria.”
Some of the special guests slated to speak during the two days gathering include the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who will deliver the keystone address and Minister of Agriculture, Alhaji Sani Nanono, who is also the chairman of the board of Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC).
Partners with FTAN for the hosting of this year’s NTIFE are: Emirates Airlines, Eko Hotel and Suites and Transcorp Hilton Hotel.
Gambia declares visa free for travellers
In its drive to increase tourist arrivals to the country, The Gambian government has said foreigners seeking to visit the West African nation can now do that without the hassle of visa requirement.
The Director of Marketing for The Gambia Tourism Board, Adama Njie, during an interview with this reporter in Akwaaba African Travel Market held in Lagos in September declared that the target of the country in its national plan is to record 350, 000 tourist arrivals in 2021. To this end, he disclosed to this reporter that plans were underway for the government to consider visa free entry for a number of countries in order to easy access to the country.
This, has finally been achieved with Atqnews.com report stating that the government last month declared a visa free policy for the country, which is meant to cover certain categories of travellers.
According to a statement by the government, the free policy adopted by the Ministry of Tourism, The Gambia is now a visa free zone for all chartered and scheduled flights. “The Gambia Tourism Board further wishes to inform that the new visa free policy applies to citizens from the following countries: All Commonwealth countries, All European Union countries, All African countries, and Baltic states,” it further stated. The new policy is expected to increase arrival figures to the country as predicted by Njie.
In 2018, non-traditional markets arrival from January to December, witnessed 77, 109, an increase of 21 per cent compared with January to December 2017 arrivals of 63, 492. He further disclosed that: “Nigerian and American markets top the list of arrivals by nationalities from the non-traditional in 2018 both accounting for seven per cent.’’
Food West Africa Expo set for November 25
The Nigerian hospitality scene will on November 25 play host to debuting Food West Africa Exhibition in partnership with Agra Innovate West Africa Expo. Billed for Landmark Centre in Lagos, it is a two – day event that will span November 26 and it is expected to be a forum where various players and vendors in the sector will gather to exhibit their products and services for the benefit of the public.
According to the Marketing Manager of Food West Africa, Loy Pinheiro, the exhibition will feature over 50 free practical seminars to be delivered by renowned experts in the field; ‘‘who are billed to discuss fresh market insights and share valuable ideas that will help you stay up-to-date in West Africa’s thriving food and beverage sector.’’
He also disclosed that registration for the event is ongoing online while provision will also be made for onsite registration.
LUKHANYISO GIBA: Urworld Sim eases cost of communication
Lukhanyiso Giba is a partner and director of Urworld Sim. She was in Lagos recently to attend Akwaaba African Market Travel Market where she spoke to ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on the cost saving benefits of Urworld SIM for travellers and her passion for travels among other issues.
Background
Lukhanyiso Giba, a South African, can’t easily disguise her passion for the travel industry, as her love for the industry shines through the moment she begins to make a pitch for her travel product, Urworld SIM, which according to her, is a product of her quest for offering solutions to challenges encountered by travellers. She started her career in the aviation industry, where she cut her teeth, with South African Express Airways, garnering experience in virtually all aspects of the industry, including; marketing, sales, business development and logistics.
With a management development background from the University of Stellenbosch, Cape Town, South Africa, and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) in International Hospitality Management from AGSB- Switzerland. She escribes herself as a hotelier, with a deep passion for service, beautiful spaces, luxury travels, communications, events planning and media. Giba, in the course of her over three years studies in Switzerland, besides picking- up French as a foreign language, she travelled frequently between Switzerland, France, Italy and South Africa, where she engaged actively with some of the major players in the travel industry from both government and private operators.
On her return to her country in 2014, Giba worked with Four Seasons Hotel Group, as a result of a direct transfer from the group’s property in Geneva, Hotel De Bergues. However, this romance didn’t last long as her search for solutions to some of the challenges in the industry, especially in the area of communication, led her to Urworld Sim in 2017, where she became a partner and director.
She presently drives the marketing and sales strategy, as well as business development of the company in Africa. It was for this purpose that she was in Lagos recently for Akwaaba African Travel Market, taking advantage of the platform to pitch for her company and product.
Inspiration for the travel industry
Excited about travelling, which for her is a passion, Giba describes herself as a ‘nomad outside Africa;’ given her interest in travelling and background. Born and bred in East London, South Africa, but she had also spent time in Durban, Port Elizabeth, Johannesburg, Knysna and Cape Town.
‘‘I like to think of myself as a child of the world! I am pretty much from everywhere although originally from East London. I`ve lived in four different Provinces in South Africa, I lived in Europe, I`ve travelled to Asia, Africa, USA, South America and I have friends and family all around the globe.
‘‘So, I like to think of myself as a nomad outside Africa, I grew up pretty much everywhere,’’ she says. For her, the inspiration for travelling is the experience that one derives, especially when it comes to new discoveries and learning. Elements that she is not ready to trade off for anything else.
‘‘I remembered the first time that I travelled and it was my first international travels and I was very excited. I think I was actually going to Florida, I felt like a new person. That I was about to get re-born and learn new things. And I find out that this is more prevalent to travelling. In all honesty, I am all about consuming new experiences and new people!
‘‘Because the more you get out, the more you get exposed. You are exposed to different people, you are exposed to different cultures and not only are you exposed to new things, you are also exposed to a new you. And you suddenly realise that your world is quite small. ‘‘And when you open up, life just gives you wonders and that is what is interesting for me about travelling. Getting to meet new people, and getting to know what other people are doing.’’
Turning her passion into business
Today, Giba is a partner and director of Urworld Sim, a company that vends sim cards, which is designed to ease communication and save cost for the international travellers across the various strata of the society. Meeting with her business partner, a Swiss national, was coincidental. ‘‘We got speaking about businesses and comparing beautiful spaces such as Switzerland and South Africa and talking about our passion for travelling. We got talking about the difficulties and challenges of travelling, and one of the challenges was cost saving.
That was how it all developed into partnership,’’ she recalls of her journey into the world of Urworld. Urworld is a Swiss SIM card technology that understands the need to navigate this digital age effortlessly. It understands the needs for mobile users who travel frequently and abroad: Need for instant connectivity, convenience, transparency on the price of data usage and cost savings, effectiveness as well as the necessity for instant connection without having to queue for a local sim card. First of its kind on the African continent, the international Sim card is a one-stop mobile shop in the palm of your hand. With a presence in South Africa, Germany, and Nigeria. Now looking forward to expanding the offering in Kenya in the near future.
Urworld is designed to save cost
Staying connected often comes with a high price. But with Urworld, you save up to 80 per cent on roaming and data. Urworld Sim serves as a cost saving solution to assist global travellers as well as the corporate world particularly when it comes to controlling their mobile communication costs when moving in Africa and the rest of the world. Urworld is the perfect travelling companion for those who are hyper-connected in their personal and working lives and need of cheaper and convenient mobile services.
The Sim works in 180 countries, from the minute you step off the plane, you want to be able to connect to call your uber, whatsapp your loved one, and respond to important business emails, find a hotel or a museum. The Sim card seamlessly integrates with your existing smartphone, without configurations to your social apps. Meaning that all your information remains the same, which is an important need for all travellers. ‘‘These days everyone is doing business outside of their borders and language barrier becomes one of the big blockades.
So, one of the lucrative things about our product is that it provides convenience that you can actually insert the sim card at home before you travel so that by the time you are in a new country, it will automatically connect without the stress of having to converse with anybody, saving you time and money,’’ she says. Adding that: ‘‘It is a transparent and trust worthy service.’’ Besides these advantages, she says ‘‘the greatest asset is that it reduces your running cost, because, you only get charged for the calls you make, there are no added or hidden costs involved.’’
Still on the product, she says, ‘‘you can recharge conveniently online as you don’t have to go to any shop for it. All the information and processes you need to buy your airtime and data are clearly stated and you can also transfer credit to another user using the platform.
‘‘You have one for a group, for family and for travel agencies and tour operators.’’ The Sim card has a six months’ validity after your last use and you have an option to subscribe for 12 months or before your six months elapses you could make just one call with it and your initial six months’ life circle is renewed all over again. Therefore, you can use the sim card over and over again. Distribution points for now are in Switzerland, South Africa and Lagos, Nigeria. The Sim card is international and it is being used in the USA, UK, and Dubai. In the Nigerian market, Urworld Sim cards, according to her, are available at Lufthansa City Centre (LCC) Tifa Travels and Tours, Ikeja; as well as online shops like Jumia and Habarigt.
Making inroads in the market
With the reception that the travel product has received within two years of its launch, Giba is very pleased and excited, as she informs that: ‘‘Everybody loves it, they find it convenient and they find it cheap as well. ‘‘Our customers keep coming back for more! The perception has been phenomenal so far.’’ And for the Nigerian market, she says the sim card is tailored made because Nigerians make more calls and it will save them a lot of costs.
‘‘Nigerians make calls a lot unlike the Europeans who use more data and so that is one of the key learnings. ‘‘It is important to understand how people think of technology as well as their limitations or challenges in engaging with technology and once you take them through the process it becomes easier for them.’’ She also expresses delight over the prospect of the business, saying that appreciable successes have been achieved.
‘‘I am very, very excited compared to where we were last year and where we are today. Unlike other similar products, our strategy really is to focus on Africa. ‘‘The future is to have distribution areas all over Africa. Starting with Lagos and working on Kenya, as we are introducing a lot of sim cards for Kenya and we are also going to be introducing a USA number.’’
I am leveraging on my visits to Nigeria to understand the market
Giba’s recent visit to Nigeria was her third visits in over two years as she was first in the country last year for Akwaaba and later visited to attend the Nigeria Travel Week event and last month, visited to attend Akwaaba. For her, these visits offers her the opportunities to understand more her market. ‘‘I am using the opportunity to understand the market more.’’ Stressing that she is impressed with Nigerians, describing them as very warm and passionate people: ‘‘Nigerians are very welcoming, and very energetic and very passionate about what they do. I think that is one thing that draws me here all the time. I literarily come here to re-energise.’’
Tourism firm to revamp Jabi Lake with $15 million luxury cruise project
If all go well, residents and tourists to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, may have a new experience added to their leisure bouquet as a tourism firm has concluded plans to invest $15million in revamping the abandoned Jabi Lake and Park, with floating luxury cruise on the lake.
The Managing Director of Adcelerate, Maxwell Gabari, which is heading this new effort, said the proposed Jabi Lake Cruise project, estimated to cost about 15 million US dollars, was designed to boost tourism and other economic activities. Gabari noted that the project would be the first inland cruise in Nigeria, with capacity to create over 170 direct jobs and over 10,000 indirect jobs in its value chain.
He explained that the project will feature such outlets as: Restaurant, lounge, 100 – seater capacity event/cinema hall, amusement arcade/open areas, swimming pool, and marina at stern for water sports such as Jet ski, boat rides, fishing, surfing and snorkeling. Also accommodation, with private balcony and a bridge deck with solar panel roof.
“But we cannot leave the entire huge space abandoned, so I think the FCT Minister needs to take a firm resolve to maintain the place, because it is a beautiful place that is left underdeveloped,’’ he said. Aware of the legal tussle that has been ranging over the property, which many said has led to its abandonment over the year, he said: “So we knew about the issues, that’s why we are not doing Jabi Garden, we are actually on the Lake, and as a private company we want to maximize the value of the Lake for the benefit of investors and residents in the Territory.”
Thrills of Rita’s Event and Suites Food and Wine Exhibition
It was fun and excitement all the way, full of colours and celebration at the recently held Rita’s Event and Suites Food and Wine Exhibition. It was the second edition of the annual event and it lived up to its billing as expected with a lot to eat, drink and feast on it. The one day food and drink exhibition was organised by the hotel in partnership with Events and Food Vendors Association of Nigeria, Agege/Abule Egba chapter.
Food vendors of all sorts, vendors of different cooking utensils and home as well as kitchen accessories and event planners used the occasion to enthrall the captive audience with the latest trends in their businesses. Besides the various culinary and accessories displayed, the day was spiced by array of fun filled activities, which gave the audience a lot to feast on and celebrate. These included comic relief, music and dance competition by some of the groups, with the performances quite exciting.
The motive behind setting up the exhibition, according to Mr. John Walter, who is the general manager of Rita’s Events and Suites, was to create room for promotion of delicious indigenous dishes and opportunity for the different outfits and chefs to showcase their cooking talents.
‘ ‘ T o c r e a t e standard and create mark-off for other hotels and also to create job opportunities for the talented cooks and caterers. You know, many people are of the view that there are no good foods here, so we’ve decided to create an awareness that good foods are also in the mainland here, especially from the Tollgate to Agege.’’
He said there is no reason to regret setting up the event as it has met it purpose. ‘‘No re-grets at all, we’ve been doing so well. Many of our customers have been commenting on the foods and it’s been good so far.’’ Beside the food vendors association, he said the event does not enjoy government support but private sector support with such organisations as Lambrusco wine, Nollywood TV, and New Telegraph Newspaper. A number of the exhibitors who were delighted by the event shared their experiences. Mrs. Foluke Edohoro of Folly Mega Confectionery, had on display confectioneries ranging from breads, doughnuts, to egg-rolls. It is the first time of her attending the event, which she said was quite enriching for her, describing her products as the best. ‘‘We set the pace and others follow. We have the best confectioneries ever.
Mariam Adeniji of Aniks Events Outfit said she was formally invited to the event by the manager of the hotel. Delighted by the outcome, she disclosed that her motive for attending was to; ‘‘showcase my food outlet and I’m expecting to see just that. The manager really tried, giving us the opportunity to exhibit our products, it’s a success already.
The turnout is very okay. I’ll like to showcase in the next edition. It is very interesting and encouraging.’’ Wuraola Ogungbola of IYL Foods, said, ‘‘we deal on ofada rice and the main motive was to showcase our products.’ Another caterer, Ayobami Toye of S. Ayo Ventures Catering Service, also expressed satisfaction with the event. ‘‘We are having a food exhibition and I hope to achieve success and make sales as my expectation was high and I am so happy to see many people turn up for the food exhibition’.’ Ukwasim Afon of Akwa-Ibom Restaurant had on display such foods as pounded yam and egusi soup with waterleaf although the restaurant specializes in both national and international delicacies.
Adebayo Adedeji unveiled as chief executive officer of Wakanow
Wakanow, a leading Online Travel Agency in Nigeria and the global market has unveiled Adebayo Adedeji as the interim new chief executive officer of the company. He was the former chief commercial officer (CCO) of the company, and takes over from the founding chairman and chief executive officer of the company, Obinna Ekezie. Adedeji who has been leading the transition effort of the company was also a former senior finance manager at Amazon.com; in charge of fulfilment supporting product teams in 16 countries.
He was also responsible for driving topline, profitability, inventory optimization, seller promotion and improved customer experience through technical product innovation. He has also served as a senior finance professional in the consumer retails sector, with such outfits as etsmart and Walmart Stores.
The board of Wakanow has expressed confident in the ability of the new CEO to deliver on his mandate and lead the compay into a new era of development. The board also said his leadership will place Wakanow in a strong position to increase its reach and product offerings and to deliver on its growth plans for the future. The full service online travel company operations spread across Nigeria extending to other parts of the world, including Ghana, Kenya and Dubai as well as United Kingdom.
