Sports
Access Bank Lagos City Marathon bags silver label
The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon has moved up the ladder from a Bronze Label marathon to a Silver Label marathon, less than five years after its maiden edition.
Olukayode Thomas, Head Communications and Media, said the good news was conveyed to the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon by IAAF Head of Road Races Alessio Punzi.
Thomas said: “The certificate for the new Silver Label status was sent over the weekend to Race Promoter Bukola Olopade and General Manager Marathon Yussuf Alli.”
The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, which is unarguably the biggest one-day event in Africa from its inception in 2015 has been organized according to the standard of IAAF, the world governing body for athletics.
From the over 50,000 participants that took part in the first edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, over 100,000 took part in the most recent edition that took place February 2019.
While reacting to the latest enviable feat achieved by the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Race Promoter, Olopade, said the feat would not have been possible without the backing of the Lagos State Government.
Olopade thanked the Lagos State Government for wholly believing in the noble idea and for offering full support financially, technically and in terms of security and logistics since inception
The Race Promoter also expressed gratitude to the Headline Sponsor Access Bank an organization that open its doors and embraced the marathon , and partners like 7Up, Bet9Ja, Eko Atlantic, who have been supportive in the past years as well as to the likes of Kia Motors, Revolution Plus and others who have also joined the train to make the marathon the toast of the town.
Olopade also admitted that the media played a significant role in the success story of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon and he dedicated the latest Silver Label to Lagos State Government, Headline Sponsor Access Bank, other partners and members of the fourth estate for their selfless efforts to the course.
On his part, the General manager for the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Alli, said the next target was to go for Gold and then the Platinum Label, which is the highest award by the global body.
Alli expresses confidence that the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon will be awarded a Gold Label after the 2020 edition, which he assured will be organised to meet and even surpass the required standards in terms of the number of elite athletes, equipment, road closure, security, media engagement and other requirements that must be satisfied to merit a Gold Label.
Sports
FIFA U-20 WORLD CUP: Eaglets aim to bundle Netherlands out
- Captain Tijani: No room for mistakes
The Golden Eaglets will shrug off their defeat to Australia to beat the Netherlands when the two sides meet in the round of 16 tie of the ongoing FIFA U-20 World Cup in Brazil today.
The five –time champions went down to a 2-1 defeat in the hands of the Aussies in their last game but they still topped their Group B after winning two matches (defeated Hungary 4-2 and Ecuador 3-2). Victories over Hungary and Ecuador were obtained at the Estadio Olimpico while the loss to Australia was in Brasilia.
Now, the Nigerian youngsters are back at the familiar surroundings of Estadio Olimpico and will go all out for victory against the Dutch on Tuesday night.
Nigeria forward Ibrahim Sa’id is the only player to have scored a hat-trick in Brazil, and team captain Samson Tijani has also weighed in with two goals – both against Hungary in a tough-as-nails opener. Olakunle Olusegun, Akinkunmi Amoo and Wisdom Ubani are yet to be among the goals, and look forward to the game against the Dutch to make their mark.
Head Coach Manu Garba told the media in Brazil that the will to win was part of Nigeria’s DNA, and the Class of 2019 is no exception. However, his Eaglets must overcome the disappointment of the unexpected loss to Australia in their final group game, and seize the encounter with the Dutch by the scruff rather than wait for any comeback performance.
“We will look to have the initiative from the beginning against the Netherlands. This is the knockout stage and falling behind at any stage could be tricky,” admitted captain Tijani.
Tuesday’s clash will start at 8pm Brazil time (midnight in Nigeria).
Sports
Otis names 12 D’ Tigress for Olympics qualifiers
D’Tigress Head Coach, Otis Hughley, has announced a 12- man roaster for the 2020 pre Olympics qualifiers coming up in Mozambique between November 14 to 17.
Otis has recalled United States of America based Upe Atosu, whose last game for Nigeria was at the 2017 Afrobasket final win over Senegal.
2019 Afrobasket Most Valuable Player Ezinne Kalu, Promise Anumakara, Atonye Nyingifa, Sarah Imovbioh and Evelyn Akhator have also been included in the 12-man list alongside team captain, Adaora Elonu.
Others include multiple Afrobasket winner Aisha Balarabe, Ify Ibekwe whose first international debut was at the 2019 Afrobasket in Senegal as well as Victoria Macaulay.
Louisville University player, Elizabeth Balogun who was named in the 2019 Atlantic Coast Conference Fresh Man Team while with Georgia Tech University is also on line to earn her first international cap alongside Pallas Kunnayi-Akpannah who narrowly missed the 2019 Afrobasket party.
Meanwhile, Opera News scooped that Sarah Ogoke, Jasmine Nwajei and Elo Edema may not have been totally left out of the team as they have been placed on stand by.
Players and officials will arrive Maputo on Saturday, 9th of November with camping commencing on the 10th.
The current African Champion are grouped alongside Host- Mozambique and DR Congo in Group A while Senegal will compete against Angola and Mali in Group B.
According to FIBA, the two group winners will join 14 other teams from Europe, Asia and the Americas to fight for the 10 Olympic slots on offer at the Olympic Qualifying Tournament
Sports
U-23 Eagles, NFF spoil for showdown over bonuses
Signals from the Dream Team VII’s camp in Egypt ahead of U-23 Africa Cup of Nations finals are not good as the players are poised for a showdown with the Nigeria Football Federation over the non-payment of their bonuses and allowances.
Our correspondent learnt that the players and officials were unhappy with the NFF because they were yet to receive any money since they began training for the U-23 AFCON.
This is besides the bonuses for the home wins over Libya and Sudan in Asaba in the last qualifying matches.
The coach of the team Amapakabo had told the Minister of Youth and Sports Mr. Sunday Dare before their departure for Egypt that they were being owed allowances and bonuses with the later promising to look into the issue.
One of the angry players also said before they left for Egypt that : “This is very unfair. No one has received any money since we got to camp last month.
“We are also yet to be paid any bonus for the home wins over Libya and Sudan.
“This is not good for our morale.”
This year, both the U-20s, the Flying Eagles, as well as the Super Falcons have had a face-off with the NFF over allowances and bonuses.
Nigeria will begin the defence of the U-23 AFCON championship Saturday afternoon against Cote d’Ivoire in Cairo.
They will also battle South Africa and Zambia for a place in the knockout rounds of the competition, which also serves as a qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Sports
AFCON U-23: Nwakali focused on picking Olympics ticket
A head of their opening game against the Elephants of Ivory Coast, Nigeria’s U-23 stand-in captain, Kelechi Nwakali, has declared that the team’s main aim in Egypt is to pick the 2020 Olympics ticket, whilst also not ruling out winning the tournament, AOIFootball.com reports.
The Huesca of Spain midfielder told AOIFootball.com that the level of opposition in their group meant they must work very hard but remains confident in the ability of the squad in Egypt.
“The objective for us is to pick the Olympics ticket to Tokyo next year; although we won’t rule out the chance to win the trophy again, the ticket remains our main aim going into the competition.
“As a team, we are all prepared to defend the colours of the country in Egypt and I believe with togetherness and hard work we will come out tops. We have a difficult group in Ivory Coast, Zambia, and South Africa but if we play as a unit, we can scale the hurdle,” Nwakali said.
The Olympics Eagles begin their quest for the Tokyo 2020 ticket on Saturday when they face Ivory Coast at the Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo before also facing Zambia and South Africa in Group B with the two top teams progressing to the semifinals.
Sports
Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire dominate ITTF West Africa Challenge
Nigeria and host nation – Cote d’Ivoire emerged as champions at the maiden ITTF West Africa Challenge concluded at the weekend in Abidjan.
It was Nigeria’s Fatimo Bello that emerged as champion in the women’s event after beating compatriot – Tosin Oribamise 4-2 in the final of the maiden ITTF West Africa Challenge held in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.
In the men’s final home boy – Oba Oba Kizito thrilled the fans with his performance after a convincing 4-0 win over Benin Republic’s Monay Olabiyi.
From the group stage, Bello did not drop a game to sail to the final where she had to come from 2-0 down to beat Oribamise and emerged as the champion.
However, Kizito admitted that the quarterfinal tie against Nigeria’s Augustine Emmanuel remained the toughest match he played in the competition.
“I am so happy that I made my people proud with this win as I was really determined to become champion. It was a bit easy in the final but the quarterfinal win has boosted my confidence that I can win the tournament,” the 24-year-old said.
For Bello, the victory did not come on a platter of gold. “It was not easy at all because I had to come from behind to win the encounter. I am very happy and grateful to the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) for the opportunity to represent my country. I must also acknowledge the support from the Abidjan particularly being my first time in this lovely country and I look forward to returning next time,” Bello said.
Cote d’Ivoire’s Nadia Kemanan settled for bronze in the women while Ghana’s Derek Abrefa finished third in the men’s event.
The winners are expected to represent the region at the 2020 Africa Top 16 Cup in Tunisia.
A satisfied Deputy Secretary General of FITT, Ali Kanate described hosting the tournament as a good development for Cote d’Ivoire, particularly for the growth of table tennis in the country.
His words: “I am so excited that within a short time, we were able to stage this tournament. Mobilising all the teams was a challenge but with the huge support from ITTF, this was sorted out and we have 11 out of the 15 countries that made up the region.
Sports
Hoops & Read, First Bank crowned Eko Basketball League champions
The inaugural Eko Basketball League came to a close at the weekend at the Molade Okoya Thomas Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere.
First Bank Basketball club defeated Dolphins 58-46 in the women’s final while Hoops and Read Basketball Club held off Raptors 79-67 in a very nerve-racking men’s final.
The EBL women’s Most Valuable Player, Mary Isambuk, led First Bank with 14 points and Marilyn Ogoigbe added 13 points in a game where Dolphins were limited to playing catch up for the entire 40mins duration of the match.
On the men’s side, Hoops and Read held off a stiff challenge from the coach Charles Ibezieakor led Raptors who kept a very close game and led three times until a 4th quarter breakdown in the last two minutes of the game.
Most Valuable Player of the league Bolaji Emilagba led all scorers with 15 of his total 27 points from three points range, adding four rebounds and four assists.
Chairman of the Lagos State Basketball Association, Ms. Barbara Harper, eulogised all the basketball stakeholders in Lagos for a successful season which lasted seven months with over 150 games.
“I would love to appreciate everyone who has been a part of this long journey that started six months ago with over 150 games in the women and men’s category. The board, the teams, the officials and other stakeholders,” she said.
“Like our commitment when we first came on board, we revamped the dead Lagos State city league with the Eko Basketball League, adding the Women’s competition for the first time. We will continue to push the frontiers of basketball development in Lagos State with both elite and grassroot programmes. This is the beginning for us
Sports
Dutch Olympic athlete jailed 8 years for £2m drugs haul
Dutch Olympic athlete Madiea Ghafoor has been jailed for eight and a half years after being found guilty of drug smuggling and trafficking.
The 27-year-old, who competed in the 4x400m relay at Rio 2016, had £2m worth of drugs in the boot of her car when she was stopped at a routine border check near Elten in Germany in June.
She had 50kg of ecstasy tablets, 2kg of crystal meth and 11,950 euros in cash, reports the BBC.
“We are stunned by the judgements,” the Dutch Athletics Union said.
“With the ruling of the German court, the Athletics Union rejects the actions of Ghafoor. The Athletics Union condemns any use or trade in doping or drugs and fully commits itself to the Dutch doping law.”
At Kleve District Court on Monday, Ghafoor indicated that she is likely to appeal against the conviction, having pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The court heard that she thought she was carrying doping materials and did not know she was transporting ecstasy and crystal meth.
In court she refused to say who had given her the drugs and said she was afraid for her friends and family.
Sports
Portuguese traffic forces Arsenal Europa League game switch
Arsenal will play their Europa League group game against Vitoria SC at an unusual time on Wednesday, to avoid traffic congestion in Portugal.
The tie will be played at 15:50 GMT on November 6 – a day earlier than the other 23 fixtures taking place.
Portuguese rivals Braga host Besiktas at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, 15 miles from Vitoria’s home ground.
By moving Arsenal’s game, UEFA hopes to ease pressure on Portuguese authorities and avoid busy traffic, reports the BBC.
As well as moving the fixture a day earlier, the game is kicking off at an unusual time to avoid broadcasting clashes with the Champions League.
Europa League matches usually take place at either 17:55 GMT or 20:00 GMT on Thursdays.
Vitoria’s group game with Standard Liege with also take place on a Wednesday, moving from November 28 to November 27.
Sports
Everton midfielder, Gomes, ‘to make full recovery’ after successful ankle surgery
Everton midfielder Andre Gomes is “expected to make a full recovery” after he had surgery to repair a fracture dislocation to his right ankle, his club have said.
The 26-year-old Portugal international suffered the injury during Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham.
A club statement said the surgery on Monday “went extremely well”.
Gomes will recover in hospital before starting his rehabilitation under the guidance of Everton’s medical staff, reports the BBC.
Everton’s statement added: “On behalf of Andre, the club would like to thank all Everton supporters and members of the wider football family for the overwhelming messages of support we have received since yesterday’s match.”
Cenk Tosun, who scored Everton’s 97th-minute equaliser, said his team’s players “nearly cried” in the dressing room after the game.
“You win, you draw, you lose but all that doesn’t matter when something like this happens,” Tosun wrote on Instagram.
“I wish I didn’t score; I wish we lost 0-5 and this didn’t happen. I know you will come back stronger bro and we will be there for you.”
There was a six-minute stoppage as medics attended to Gomes.
The incident, which involved Tottenham forward Son Heung-min, initially looked innocuous, but the mood immediately changed among the players and crowd as the full extent of the injury became apparent.
Son was sent off by referee Martin Atkinson as Gomes, who was eventually taken off on a stretcher, received extensive treatment.
Everton manager Marco Silva backed Gomes to return stronger, and also praised his players for their response.
“This is a bad moment for us and our team – this was more than a football game,” he said. “We will give all support to Andre and his family. As a group, we have to stay together and show the spirit we showed following the incident.
“Our players now, they are sad – a tough moment for us in our dressing room and for Andre, but the spirit we showed after that moment on the pitch I think is a good answer for you.
“He is seriously injured but I am 100% sure Andre will become stronger as a football player and as a man, because he is a fantastic lad, a fantastic professional.”
Everton midfielder Fabian Delph appeared to still be affected in a post-match TV interview when asked about his team-mate.
“He’s one of our brothers, someone we care about deeply,” said the former Manchester City player. “It’s hard to put into words. The sooner we can get in touch, the better. That was difficult to see.”
Sports
Klopp slams Guardiola over Mane dive jibe
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hit back at Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola after he accused Sadio Mane of being a diver.
Mane, the Liverpool and Senegal forward, was booked at Aston Villa on Saturday for simulation, before scoring a header in stoppage-time to secure a 2-1 win for the Reds, reports Sky Sports.
Guardiola, speaking after City’s comeback win against Southampton on Saturday, reacted by saying “sometimes Mane’s diving, sometimes he has this talent to score incredible goals in the last minute”.
But his words did not go well with Klopp, who said: “I’m not really in a Man City mood at the moment.
“Do I like that he says this about one of my players? I’m not even 100 per cent sure if he spoke about Sadio [Mane] or us in general. I didn’t hear Sadio’s name.
“I don’t know how he could have known about any incident in the game so quickly after [their game against Southampton].
“Sadio is not a diver. There was a situation in the Aston Villa game where he got a contact and went down. Maybe it wasn’t a penalty but there was contact – it’s not like jumping over a leg and acting like he hit you.”
It is not the first time Mane has been scrutinised for going down too easily this season.
The former Southampton forward won late penalties for Liverpool in narrow victories over Leicester and Tottenham last month.
But Klopp, speaking ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League group game against Belgian side Genk, maintained that Mane is not a cheat.
“All the other penalties were penalties because he was in that situation and stayed there,” added Klopp.
“I’m 100 sure if something like this would happen for Man City they would want to have a penalty because somebody kicked a player in the box and it’s a penalty.”
“I’m absolutely not in the mood to talk about Manchester City. I really want to talk about Genk or us, but not about the game on Sunday.”
